Biden is poised to sign bill that bans private ownership of big cats

Published December 8, 2022 at 6:42 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Rachel Martin. If you ever thought about owning a pet tiger or a lion, well, you need a new dream for a lot of reasons, but mainly because President Biden will soon sign a bill passed in Congress that bans private ownership of big cats. There are about 7,000 tigers in private hands or in zoos in the U.S., almost twice as many as are in the wild around the world. The new bill means no more photo ops or cub petting sites - wildcats only in sanctuaries, universities and certified zoos. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition