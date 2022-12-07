© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

8 cups of water a day could be too much

Published December 7, 2022 at 7:04 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Advice to drink eight cups of water a day is wrong. New research in the journal Science says that for most healthy adults, eight cups are more than you need. The guidance dates back to 1945 and actually said we were all supposed to consume 64 ounces of water a day from many sources - could be juice, could be soup - but it's often misinterpreted as eight cups of water. Researchers say if you still want to drink eight cups, go for it. Just stay near a bathroom. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

