WCLV Program Guide 12-05-2022

Published December 5, 2022 at 1:30 PM EST

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Bill Evans          Since We Met   Time Remembered

Ron Carter        Finding The Right Notes Flamenco Sketches

Don Rendell/Ian Car      Shades of Blue Shades Of Blue

Various Artists  One More         A Child is Born

Jazzy Brass      Jazzy Brass for the Holidays      It Came Upon a Midnight Clear

Harry Allen        Christmas in Swingtime Christmas Tree

Sinee Eeg         Since We Met   How Deep Is The Ocean

Edmond Hall     Petite Fleur       Petite Fleur

Dave Douglas   In Our Lifetime  The Persistence of Memory

Chris Glassman Living The Dream          Animosity

Thomas Clausen           Back2Basics     Walkin' 

Marques Carroll Foundations      Waltzing Out of Step

Dave Young      Mantra  Mantra 

Ben Markey       Clockwise         Holy Land

Mary Stallings   Feeling Good    Close Your Eyes

Jason Marshall  New Beginnings            Ms. Garvey Ms. Garvey!!

Bill Frisell          Four     Waltz For Hal Wilner

Michael Dease  Reaching Out    The Chameleon Eye

Clifford Lamb    Blues and Hues New York         Blues & Hues New York

Gary Burton      Face To Face    Eiderdown

George Lewis    George Lewis and His New Orleans Stompers    When You Wore A Tulip

Ken Peplowski  Steppin' With Peps        No Problem

Ray Barretto      My Summertime            While My Lady Sleeps

Joe Henderson  Our Thing          Pedro's Time

Paul Ferguson   Blue Highways  Blue Highways

Lia Booth          Life Can Be Beautiful     I Love the Rain

Dave Holland    Extended Play   Make Believe [Live]

Justin Joyce     Story Tales        Placid Pandemonium

Elvin Jones       Dear John C      Dear John C

                                   

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Chet Baker        Chet Baker and Crew     Medium Rock

Freddie Hubbard           Hub Cap           Osie Mae         

Dmitri Methany  Cascadia          Dark Eyes        

Al Cohn/Jimmy Rowles  Heavy Love       Taking A Chance On Love

Count Basie      88 Basie Street Sunday At The Savoy

Keith Jarrett      The Melody at Night, with You    Someone To Watch Over Me

Ruby Braff        Cornet Chop Suey         It Had to Be You

Dmitry Baevsky The Composers Gaslight           

John Scofield   Meant To Be     Keep Me In Mind

James Carter     The Real Quietstorm     You Never Told Me That You Care

Bruce Barth       Dedication        In Memoriam for George Floyd & so many others

Roberta Brenza It's My Turn to Color      Bye Bye Blackbird

JD Allen            Americana Vol 2            The Battle Of Blair Mountain

Mike Moreno     Lotus    The Empress

Bill Mays           Live at the Jazz Standard           When Will the Blues Leave

Dennis Mitcheltree         Golden Rule      Rachel 

Dave Slonaker  Convergency     Vanishing Point

Neal Caine        The Backstabber's Ball  The Hempire Strikes Back

Sonny Criss      Complete Imperial Sessions      West Coast Blues

Clifford Jordan  Starting Time     Mosaic

Donald Byrd      Byrd in Hand     Ghana  

Enrico Pieranunzi           No Man's Land  Border Line

Enrico Pieranunzi           Fellini Jazz        La Strada         

Enrico Pieranunzi           Seaward           Key Words

Karrin Allyson   Yuletide Hideaway         It's Love It's Christmas

Cliff Habian       First Snowfall    Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy

Willie Pickens    Jazz Christmas  We Three Kings Of Orient Are

Louis Armstrong            Satch Plays Fats           I'm Crazy 'Bout My Baby

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: Waltz (1830)

Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 12 after Corelli in d 'La Follia' (1726)

Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 1 in g (1835)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 1 in a (1723)

Samuel E. Morris: March 'The Kilties' (1904)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 3 in a (1838)

Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 2 (1963)

Harold Arlen: The Wizard of Oz: Over the Rainbow (1939)

Mel Tormé: The Christmas Song (1946)

Lars-Erik Larsson: Pastoral Suite (1938)

Gabriel Fauré: Requiem: Sanctus (1888)

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Overture (1866)

Gioacchino Rossini: The Siege of Corinth: Overture (1826)

Ned Rorem: The Lordly Hudson (1947)

Joseph Martin Kraus: Olympie: Overture (1792)

William Grant Still: Violin Suite (1943)

Giuseppe Verdi: I Lombardi: La mia letizia infondere (1842)

Ferruccio Busoni: Comedy Overture (1897)

Benjamin Britten: The Young Person's Guide to Orchestra (1946)

Robert Schumann: Carnaval: Préambule (1835)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Summertime (1935)

Stu Philips: Battlestar Galactica: Main title (1978)

Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past (1899)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: In the Hall of the Mountain King (1876)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Traditional: The Twelve Days of Christmas

Dmitri Kabalevsky: Colas Breugnon: Overture (1938)

Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 4 in f (1842)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Serenade' (1839)

Jean de Brébeuf: The Huron Carol (1641)

William Billings: A Virgin Unspotted (1778)

Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes (1897)

Giuseppe Torelli: Concerto Grosso in g 'Christmas' (1708)

Stephen Sondheim: A Little Night Music: Night Waltzes & Send in the Clowns (1973)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Ballet Suite 'Les Petits riens' (1778)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Bob Chilcott: Mid-winter (1994)

Gian Carlo Menotti: Amahl and the Night Visitors: Suite (1951)

Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2: Farandole (1876)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Egmont: Overture (1810)

Traditional: God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on Christmas Carols (1912)

William Mathias: A Babe is Born (1971)

Hector Berlioz: L'Enfance du Christ: The Shepherds' Farewell (1854)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Idomeneo: Overture (1781)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Abduction from the Seraglio: Overture (1782)

Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 9 after Corelli in A (1726)

Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto in G 'L'estro armonico' (1711)

Aldemaro Romero: Fuga con Pajarillo (1990)

José Pablo Moncayo: Huapango (1941)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 6 in D 'Morning' (1761)

Francis Poulenc: Four Christmas Motets (1952)

Frederick Loewe: Gigi: Suite (1958)

Carl Maria von Weber: Der Freischütz: Overture (1821)

Arthur Schwartz: The Band Wagon: That's Entertainment (1953)

Mikhail Glinka: Ruslan and Ludmilla: Overture (1842)

Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 10 after Corelli in F (1726)

Cyril J. Mockridge: Miracle on 34th Street: Suite (1947)

Jean Sibelius: En saga (1901)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 18 (1836)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: March to the Scaffold (1830)

Hector Berlioz: Requiem: Dies Irae - Tuba mirum (1837)

John Francis Wade: O Come, All Ye Faithful (1843)

Modest Mussorgsky: Intermezzo 'In modo classico' (1867)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 5 in f (1740)

Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 2 in F (1839)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Pas de deux (1892)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro from Piano Sonata No. 29 'Hammerklavier' (1818)

Franz Liszt: Consolation No. 3 (1850)

Andrea Luchesi: Piano Sonata in G (1780)

Georgia Stitt, Jason Robert Brown: Waiting for Wings Overture (2013)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

John Rutter: Gloria (1974)

Jerry Bock: Fiddler on the Roof: Suite (1971)

Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Lullaby (1942)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Rhapsodie d'Auvergne (1884)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Frederick S. Converse: The Mystic Trumpeter (1904)

Josef Suk: Fairy Tale: Suite (1900)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Leos Janácek: Sinfonietta (1926)

George Frideric Handel: Organ Concerto No. 13 in F 'Cuckoo and Nightingale' (1739)

Antonio Salieri: Variations on 'La Folia di Spagna' (1815)

John Rutter: Dancing Day (1973)

Ralph Burns: Pops on Broadway (1980)

Richard Rodgers: Waltz Medley (1960)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 12 'Revolutionary' (1832)

Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 5 in F (1875)

Franz Schubert: Theme & Variations from Octet (1824)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Serenade to Music (1938)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR
Johannes Brahms: Es ist ein Ros' entsprungen (1896)
Erik Satie: Deux préludes posthumes et une gnossienne (1939)
Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune (1890)
Traditional: The Coventry Carol (1534)
Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Andante from String Quartet No. 3 (1804)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 3 (1795)
Tomás Luis de Victoria: O magnum mysterium (1572)
Stephen Feigenbaum: Serenade for Strings (2005)
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 8 in D-Flat (1835)
Stephen Foster: Beautiful Dreamer (1864)

 