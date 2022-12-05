WCLV Program Guide 12-05-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Bill Evans Since We Met Time Remembered

Ron Carter Finding The Right Notes Flamenco Sketches

Don Rendell/Ian Car Shades of Blue Shades Of Blue

Various Artists One More A Child is Born

Jazzy Brass Jazzy Brass for the Holidays It Came Upon a Midnight Clear

Harry Allen Christmas in Swingtime Christmas Tree

Sinee Eeg Since We Met How Deep Is The Ocean

Edmond Hall Petite Fleur Petite Fleur

Dave Douglas In Our Lifetime The Persistence of Memory

Chris Glassman Living The Dream Animosity

Thomas Clausen Back2Basics Walkin'

Marques Carroll Foundations Waltzing Out of Step

Dave Young Mantra Mantra

Ben Markey Clockwise Holy Land

Mary Stallings Feeling Good Close Your Eyes

Jason Marshall New Beginnings Ms. Garvey Ms. Garvey!!

Bill Frisell Four Waltz For Hal Wilner

Michael Dease Reaching Out The Chameleon Eye

Clifford Lamb Blues and Hues New York Blues & Hues New York

Gary Burton Face To Face Eiderdown

George Lewis George Lewis and His New Orleans Stompers When You Wore A Tulip

Ken Peplowski Steppin' With Peps No Problem

Ray Barretto My Summertime While My Lady Sleeps

Joe Henderson Our Thing Pedro's Time

Paul Ferguson Blue Highways Blue Highways

Lia Booth Life Can Be Beautiful I Love the Rain

Dave Holland Extended Play Make Believe [Live]

Justin Joyce Story Tales Placid Pandemonium

Elvin Jones Dear John C Dear John C

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Chet Baker Chet Baker and Crew Medium Rock

Freddie Hubbard Hub Cap Osie Mae

Dmitri Methany Cascadia Dark Eyes

Al Cohn/Jimmy Rowles Heavy Love Taking A Chance On Love

Count Basie 88 Basie Street Sunday At The Savoy

Keith Jarrett The Melody at Night, with You Someone To Watch Over Me

Ruby Braff Cornet Chop Suey It Had to Be You

Dmitry Baevsky The Composers Gaslight

John Scofield Meant To Be Keep Me In Mind

James Carter The Real Quietstorm You Never Told Me That You Care

Bruce Barth Dedication In Memoriam for George Floyd & so many others

Roberta Brenza It's My Turn to Color Bye Bye Blackbird

JD Allen Americana Vol 2 The Battle Of Blair Mountain

Mike Moreno Lotus The Empress

Bill Mays Live at the Jazz Standard When Will the Blues Leave

Dennis Mitcheltree Golden Rule Rachel

Dave Slonaker Convergency Vanishing Point

Neal Caine The Backstabber's Ball The Hempire Strikes Back

Sonny Criss Complete Imperial Sessions West Coast Blues

Clifford Jordan Starting Time Mosaic

Donald Byrd Byrd in Hand Ghana

Enrico Pieranunzi No Man's Land Border Line

Enrico Pieranunzi Fellini Jazz La Strada

Enrico Pieranunzi Seaward Key Words

Karrin Allyson Yuletide Hideaway It's Love It's Christmas

Cliff Habian First Snowfall Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy

Willie Pickens Jazz Christmas We Three Kings Of Orient Are

Louis Armstrong Satch Plays Fats I'm Crazy 'Bout My Baby

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: Waltz (1830)

Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 12 after Corelli in d 'La Follia' (1726)

Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 1 in g (1835)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 1 in a (1723)

Samuel E. Morris: March 'The Kilties' (1904)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 3 in a (1838)

Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 2 (1963)

Harold Arlen: The Wizard of Oz: Over the Rainbow (1939)

Mel Tormé: The Christmas Song (1946)

Lars-Erik Larsson: Pastoral Suite (1938)

Gabriel Fauré: Requiem: Sanctus (1888)

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Overture (1866)

Gioacchino Rossini: The Siege of Corinth: Overture (1826)

Ned Rorem: The Lordly Hudson (1947)

Joseph Martin Kraus: Olympie: Overture (1792)

William Grant Still: Violin Suite (1943)

Giuseppe Verdi: I Lombardi: La mia letizia infondere (1842)

Ferruccio Busoni: Comedy Overture (1897)

Benjamin Britten: The Young Person's Guide to Orchestra (1946)

Robert Schumann: Carnaval: Préambule (1835)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Summertime (1935)

Stu Philips: Battlestar Galactica: Main title (1978)

Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past (1899)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: In the Hall of the Mountain King (1876)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Traditional: The Twelve Days of Christmas

Dmitri Kabalevsky: Colas Breugnon: Overture (1938)

Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 4 in f (1842)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Serenade' (1839)

Jean de Brébeuf: The Huron Carol (1641)

William Billings: A Virgin Unspotted (1778)

Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes (1897)

Giuseppe Torelli: Concerto Grosso in g 'Christmas' (1708)

Stephen Sondheim: A Little Night Music: Night Waltzes & Send in the Clowns (1973)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Ballet Suite 'Les Petits riens' (1778)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Bob Chilcott: Mid-winter (1994)

Gian Carlo Menotti: Amahl and the Night Visitors: Suite (1951)

Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2: Farandole (1876)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Egmont: Overture (1810)

Traditional: God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on Christmas Carols (1912)

William Mathias: A Babe is Born (1971)

Hector Berlioz: L'Enfance du Christ: The Shepherds' Farewell (1854)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Idomeneo: Overture (1781)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Abduction from the Seraglio: Overture (1782)

Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 9 after Corelli in A (1726)

Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto in G 'L'estro armonico' (1711)

Aldemaro Romero: Fuga con Pajarillo (1990)

José Pablo Moncayo: Huapango (1941)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 6 in D 'Morning' (1761)

Francis Poulenc: Four Christmas Motets (1952)

Frederick Loewe: Gigi: Suite (1958)

Carl Maria von Weber: Der Freischütz: Overture (1821)

Arthur Schwartz: The Band Wagon: That's Entertainment (1953)

Mikhail Glinka: Ruslan and Ludmilla: Overture (1842)

Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 10 after Corelli in F (1726)

Cyril J. Mockridge: Miracle on 34th Street: Suite (1947)

Jean Sibelius: En saga (1901)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 18 (1836)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: March to the Scaffold (1830)

Hector Berlioz: Requiem: Dies Irae - Tuba mirum (1837)

John Francis Wade: O Come, All Ye Faithful (1843)

Modest Mussorgsky: Intermezzo 'In modo classico' (1867)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 5 in f (1740)

Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 2 in F (1839)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Pas de deux (1892)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro from Piano Sonata No. 29 'Hammerklavier' (1818)

Franz Liszt: Consolation No. 3 (1850)

Andrea Luchesi: Piano Sonata in G (1780)

Georgia Stitt, Jason Robert Brown: Waiting for Wings Overture (2013)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

John Rutter: Gloria (1974)

Jerry Bock: Fiddler on the Roof: Suite (1971)

Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Lullaby (1942)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Rhapsodie d'Auvergne (1884)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Frederick S. Converse: The Mystic Trumpeter (1904)

Josef Suk: Fairy Tale: Suite (1900)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Leos Janácek: Sinfonietta (1926)

George Frideric Handel: Organ Concerto No. 13 in F 'Cuckoo and Nightingale' (1739)

Antonio Salieri: Variations on 'La Folia di Spagna' (1815)

John Rutter: Dancing Day (1973)

Ralph Burns: Pops on Broadway (1980)

Richard Rodgers: Waltz Medley (1960)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 12 'Revolutionary' (1832)

Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 5 in F (1875)

Franz Schubert: Theme & Variations from Octet (1824)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Serenade to Music (1938)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Johannes Brahms: Es ist ein Ros' entsprungen (1896)

Erik Satie: Deux préludes posthumes et une gnossienne (1939)

Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune (1890)

Traditional: The Coventry Carol (1534)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Andante from String Quartet No. 3 (1804)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 3 (1795)

Tomás Luis de Victoria: O magnum mysterium (1572)

Stephen Feigenbaum: Serenade for Strings (2005)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 8 in D-Flat (1835)

Stephen Foster: Beautiful Dreamer (1864)