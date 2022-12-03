WCLV Program Guide 12-03-2022
00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA
Artist-Album-Track
Count Basie, Ultimate Jazz Christmas, Jingle Bells
Count Basie, April in Paris, April in Paris
Pepper Adams, Pepper Adams Plays Mingus, Haitian Fight Song
Conrad Herwig Boogie Stop Shuffle The Latin Side of Mingus
Sean Nelson, Social Hour, Blues from the News
Houston Person, Reminiscing at Rudy’s, Please Send Me Someone to Love
Claire Daly, 2648 West Grand, I’m Gonna Make You Love Me
Jazz Professors, Blues and Cubes, Blue Lamp
Ted Kooshian, Hubub, Hubub
Cleveland Jazz Orchestra, Big Band Christmas, Little Drummer Boy
Doc Watkins, Charlie Brown Christmas, Skating/The Christmas Waltz
Samara Joy, Linger Awhile, Misty
Duduka Da Fonseca, Yes, Samba Nova
Diego Figuiredo, Follow the Signs, Jobim Forever
Willie Jones III, My Ship, Wave
Antonio Adolfo, Jobim Forever, How Insensitive
Steve Turre, Generations, Smoke Gets In Your Eyes
Charlton Singleton, Crossroads, On the Avenue
Michael Carvin, Art of the Trio, The Way You Look Tonight
Modern Jazz Quartet, MJQ at 40, England’s Carol
New York Afro-Bop Alliance Big Band, Pan-American Nutcracker Suite, Nutcracker: Overture; March
Birmingham Seven, Just Passing Through, Postizo
Art Hirihara, Verdant Valley, Danza por Arte
Ron Carter, Finding the Right Notes, Bags’ Groove
Neil Swainson, Fire in the West, Fire in the West
Joshua Redman, Long Gone, Disco Ears
03:00 JAZZ NETWORK
Artist-Album-Track
Curtis Fuller, Hank Mobley, Art Taylor, Bobby Timmons, Paul Chambers Blue Gershwin Soon
Kurt Elling, Laurence Hobgood, Paul Wertico, Rob Amster, Edward Peterson Close Your Eyes Hurricane
Herbie Hancock The Piano My Funny Valentine
Herbie Hancock, Toots Thielemans East Coast/West Coast A Child Is Born
Herbie Hancock, Butch Warren, Billy Higgins, Dexter Gordon, Freddie Hubbard Takin' Off Driftin'
Blossom Dearie, Jack Marshall, Studio Orchestra May I Come In? I Wish You Love
Joshua Redman, Peter Martin, Christopher Thomas, Brian Blade Spirit of the Moment Herbs and Roots
Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common Lazy Theme
Joe Puma, Hod O'Brien, Red Mitchell Shining Hour Lovely
Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common I Just Can't Fool Myself
Sonny Clark, Wilbur Ware, Louis Hayes Blue Gershwin Love Walked In
Chet Baker, Philip Catherine, Jean-Louis Rassinfosse Chet's Choice Love for Sale
Philip Catherine, Jim Beard, Alfonso Johnson, Rondey Holmes Guitar Groove Guitar Groove
Greg Gisbert, Ron Miles, John Gunther, Peter Sommer, Gary Smulyan, Alex Heitlinger, Mike Abbott, Jeff Jenkins, Mark Simon, Paul Romaine, Manavihare Fiaindrtovo Unfailing Kindness A Change for the Better
Joey DeFrancesco, Houston Person, Paul Bollenback, Bryon Landham All About My Girl Alone Together
Johnny Costa Portrait of George Gershwin But Not For Me
Lynne Arriale, Scott Colley, Steve Davis Melody It Ain't Necessarily So
Chick Corea, Pat Metheny, Gary Burton, Roy Hayens, Dave hollnad Like Minds Straight Up and Down
Earl Klugh Solo Guitar If I Only Had a Brain
Dexter Gordon, Pierre Michelot, Bud Powell, Kenny Clarke Blue Gershwin Our Love Is Here to Stay
Pierre Michelot, Toots Thielemans, Pierre Blanchard, Maurice Vander, Billy Higgins Bass and Bosses Jitterbug Waltz
Jimmy McGriff, Mel Brown, Bernard Purdie, Red Holloway, David Newman The Dream Team Don't Blame Me
Bill Evans, Jim Hall Undercurrent I'm getting Sentimental Over You
Anita O'Day, Billy May, Studio Orchestra Anita O'Day Swings Cole Porter You'd Be So Nice to Come Home To
Terence Blanchard, Joe Henderson, Kenny Kirkland, Reginald Veal, Carl Allen Jazz In Film The Subterraneans
Andre Previn, Shelly Manne, Red Mitchell Andre Previn and His Pals: West Side Story Gee, Officer Krupke
Kenny Burrell, Grover Washington, Grady Tate, Reggie Workman Blue Gershwin Summertime
Tony Bennett, Bill Evans The Tony Bennett/Bill Evans Album But Beautiful
Bill Evans, Jim Hall Undercurrent Romain
06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
Heitor Villa-Lobos Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4 Odense Symphony Orchestra Jan Wagner
Carlos Chávez Sextet for 2 Violins, 2 Cellos, and Piano Southwest Chamber Music
Traditional Catalan El Noi de la Mare Lars Hannibal, guitar
Franz Liszt Funeral March and Chorus from Verdi's "Don Carlos" Alberto Reyes, piano
Luis de Milan Fantasia No. 31 Jacob Heringman, lute
Luis de Milan Pavana No. 1 in a Jacob Heringman, lute
Juan García de Zéspedes Hermoso amor The Rose Ensemble Jordan Sramek
Ruperto Chapi y Lorente String Quartet No. 1 in G Brodsky Quartet
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Joseph Haydn: Concerto in D Major for Cello and Orchestra: Movement 3 Allegro Yo-Yo Ma, cello; English Chamber Orchestra; Jose Luis Garcia, conductor
Joan Tower: Made in America National Orchestral Institute Philharmonic; Manuel Lopez Gomez, conductor National Orchestral Institute + Festival, Elsie and Marvin Dekelboum Concert Hall, Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center, College Park, MD
Piano Puzzler Contestant: Anne Nelson calling from Portland, Maine
Brahms Intermezzo Op. 117, No. 2 Helene Grimaud, piano
Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 25 in C Major, Op. 20, No. 2 Borromeo String Quartet Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival, Elley-Long Music Center, Colchester, VT
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 4 in E-Flat Major BWV 1010: Movement 1 Prelude Alisa Weilerstein, cello
Wang Jie: Flying on the Scaly Backs of Our Mountains Colorado Music Festival Orchestra; Peter Oundjian, conductor Colorado Music Festival, Chautauqua Auditorium, Boulder, CO
Rodolphe Kreutzer, Nicolas Charles Bochsa: Nocturne for Violin & Harp in B-flat, Op. 59 No. 4 Guillaume Sutre, violin; Kyunghee Kim-Sutre, harp Round Top Music Festival, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio in D Major, Op. 70, No. 1 "Ghost" Phillippe Quint, violin, Alisa Weilerstein, cello, Inon Barnatan, piano Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Concert Hall, Aspen, CO
10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber
Pietro A. Yon: Gesu Bambino (1917)
Stephen Sondheim: A Little Night Music: Night Waltzes & Send in the Clowns (1973)
Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: Intermezzo 'May Night' (1943)
Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Concerto No. 2 in d (1837)
Ross Bagdasarian: The Chipmunk Song (1958)
11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND
Alan Silvestri: The Polar Express: Suite (2004)
Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan (1886)
Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella Suite (1947)
Leroy Anderson: Suite of Carols for Brass (1955)
12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded September 2022 - Guest Host Orli Shaham finds common ground with a pair of siblings who remind her of growing up with her brother Gil. A lively quartet from Chicago play Ravel. A teen soprano speaks about representation in classical music and connecting with a composer who shares her heritage. A talented young pianist talks about having pianist parents
Xavier Ip, 17, cello, from Watertown, MA Papillon, Op. 77 (3:15) Gabriel Fauré (1845-1924)
Jacob, 16, violin and Ezra Lewis, 11, piano, from Newton, MA 21 Hungarian Dances for Violin and Piano, No. 1 (3:30)
Johannes Brahms (1833 - 1897) arr. Joseph Joachim
Katrina Franco, 18, voice (soprano), from San Francisco, CA Mutya ng Pasig (4:30) Nicanor Abelardo (1893-1934)
BREAK PIECE from Orli Shaham Mozart. Sonatas Vol 2 & 3, Track #21 Orli Shaham, Piano Piano Sonata No. 11 in A major, K.331, III. Alla Turca: Allegretto Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756 – 1791)
Elisa Plano, 15, piano, from Mendon, MA In the Bottoms, Mvmt 4, Barcarolle – Morning (5:00) R. Nathaniel Dett (1882 - 1943)
Sprezzatura Quartet, teenage string quartet, from Frankfort, IL String Quartet in F major, Mvmt 2 (6:30) Joseph Maurice Ravel (1875 - 1937)
CLOSING TRACK – from Orli Shaham - MOZART. Sonatas VOL 2 & 3, Track #18 Orli Shaham, Piano Piano Sonata No. 5 in G major, K.283, III. Presto Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756 – 1791)
13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills
Gian Carlo Menotti: Amelia Goes to the Ball: Overture (1937)
Gian Carlo Menotti: Amahl and the Night Visitors: Suite (1951)
Nino Rota: The Godfather - A Symphonic Portrait (1974)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Cello Concerto in A (1753)
José Serebrier: Symphony on Bizet's 'Carmen' (2002)
John Rutter: Brother Heinrich's Christmas (1982)
Frederick Delius: Winter Night 'Sleigh Ride' (1890)
Alexander Glazunov: Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat (1895)
Peter Cornelius: The Barber of Bagdad: Overture (1858)
Aaron Copland: El Salón México (1936)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 31 in D 'Horn Signal' (1765)
Jean Françaix: Divertissement for Bassoon & Strings (1968)
Paulo Bellinati: A Furiosa (1990)
Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2: Habanera (1875)
17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Movies about Movies
David Raksin: The Bad and the Beautiful: Theme—New World Symphony/Michael Tilson Thomas
Franz Waxman (arr Mauceri): Sunset Boulevard Sonata for Orchestra—Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri
Howard Shore: Ed Wood: Main title—London Philharmonic/Howard Shore
David Raksin: The Bad and the Beautiful: Suite—New Philharmonia Orchestra/David Raksin
Thomas Newman: The Player: Theme—Orchestra/Thomas Newman
Harold Arlen/Ira Gershwin: The Man That Got Away with dialogue from ‘A Star is Born’—Judy Garland, vocals; Warner Brothers Orchestra/Ray Heindorf
Howard Shore: Hugo: The Thief—City of Prague Philharmonic
Ennio Morricone: Cinema Paradiso: Theme—City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman
18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Tribute to Burton Lane (Part 2) - The final part of our tribute to one of Broadway and Hollywood's finest composers, with selections from "On a Clear Day…," "Finian's Rainbow" and more -- plus excerpts from two of Bill Rudman's interviews with Lane
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Paul Schoenfeld: Café Music (1987)
Modest Mussorgsky: St. John's Night on the Bare Mountain (1880)
Joseph Haydn: Sinfonia Concertante in B-Flat (1792)
Charles Gounod: Roméo et Juliette: Waltz Song (1867)
20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Vasily Petrenko, conductor; Behzod Abduraimov, piano; live from Mandel Concert Hall at Severance
Sir Edward Elgar: Cockaigne (‘In London Town’) Op 40
Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 2 in G minor Op 16
Sir William Walton: Symphony No. 1 in B-flat minor
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – “Mary Backstage”: Bob & Ray…”New Math”: Tom Lehrer…Dragons…Week in Media
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Peter Tchaikovsky: Andante cantabile (1871)
John Rutter: Candlelight Carol (1984)
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 12 in G (1839)
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Intermezzo (1911)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Divertimento for Strings K 136 (1772)
Traditional: Watts Nativity Carol
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Sonata for 2 Pianos (1781)
Philippe Rombi: Joyeux Noël: Aria (2005)
Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Idyll (1881)
Jules Massenet: Don Quichotte: Act 5 Entr'acte (1910)
Yuzo Toyama: Yugen: Dance of Celestials (1965)