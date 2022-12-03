WCLV Program Guide 12-03-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Count Basie, Ultimate Jazz Christmas, Jingle Bells

Count Basie, April in Paris, April in Paris

Pepper Adams, Pepper Adams Plays Mingus, Haitian Fight Song

Conrad Herwig Boogie Stop Shuffle The Latin Side of Mingus

Sean Nelson, Social Hour, Blues from the News

Houston Person, Reminiscing at Rudy’s, Please Send Me Someone to Love

Claire Daly, 2648 West Grand, I’m Gonna Make You Love Me

Jazz Professors, Blues and Cubes, Blue Lamp

Ted Kooshian, Hubub, Hubub

Cleveland Jazz Orchestra, Big Band Christmas, Little Drummer Boy

Doc Watkins, Charlie Brown Christmas, Skating/The Christmas Waltz

Samara Joy, Linger Awhile, Misty

Duduka Da Fonseca, Yes, Samba Nova

Diego Figuiredo, Follow the Signs, Jobim Forever

Willie Jones III, My Ship, Wave

Antonio Adolfo, Jobim Forever, How Insensitive

Steve Turre, Generations, Smoke Gets In Your Eyes

Charlton Singleton, Crossroads, On the Avenue

Michael Carvin, Art of the Trio, The Way You Look Tonight

Modern Jazz Quartet, MJQ at 40, England’s Carol

New York Afro-Bop Alliance Big Band, Pan-American Nutcracker Suite, Nutcracker: Overture; March

Birmingham Seven, Just Passing Through, Postizo

Art Hirihara, Verdant Valley, Danza por Arte

Ron Carter, Finding the Right Notes, Bags’ Groove

Neil Swainson, Fire in the West, Fire in the West

Joshua Redman, Long Gone, Disco Ears

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Curtis Fuller, Hank Mobley, Art Taylor, Bobby Timmons, Paul Chambers Blue Gershwin Soon

Kurt Elling, Laurence Hobgood, Paul Wertico, Rob Amster, Edward Peterson Close Your Eyes Hurricane

Herbie Hancock The Piano My Funny Valentine

Herbie Hancock, Toots Thielemans East Coast/West Coast A Child Is Born

Herbie Hancock, Butch Warren, Billy Higgins, Dexter Gordon, Freddie Hubbard Takin' Off Driftin'

Blossom Dearie, Jack Marshall, Studio Orchestra May I Come In? I Wish You Love

Joshua Redman, Peter Martin, Christopher Thomas, Brian Blade Spirit of the Moment Herbs and Roots

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common Lazy Theme

Joe Puma, Hod O'Brien, Red Mitchell Shining Hour Lovely

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common I Just Can't Fool Myself

Sonny Clark, Wilbur Ware, Louis Hayes Blue Gershwin Love Walked In

Chet Baker, Philip Catherine, Jean-Louis Rassinfosse Chet's Choice Love for Sale

Philip Catherine, Jim Beard, Alfonso Johnson, Rondey Holmes Guitar Groove Guitar Groove

Greg Gisbert, Ron Miles, John Gunther, Peter Sommer, Gary Smulyan, Alex Heitlinger, Mike Abbott, Jeff Jenkins, Mark Simon, Paul Romaine, Manavihare Fiaindrtovo Unfailing Kindness A Change for the Better

Joey DeFrancesco, Houston Person, Paul Bollenback, Bryon Landham All About My Girl Alone Together

Johnny Costa Portrait of George Gershwin But Not For Me

Lynne Arriale, Scott Colley, Steve Davis Melody It Ain't Necessarily So

Chick Corea, Pat Metheny, Gary Burton, Roy Hayens, Dave hollnad Like Minds Straight Up and Down

Earl Klugh Solo Guitar If I Only Had a Brain

Dexter Gordon, Pierre Michelot, Bud Powell, Kenny Clarke Blue Gershwin Our Love Is Here to Stay

Pierre Michelot, Toots Thielemans, Pierre Blanchard, Maurice Vander, Billy Higgins Bass and Bosses Jitterbug Waltz

Jimmy McGriff, Mel Brown, Bernard Purdie, Red Holloway, David Newman The Dream Team Don't Blame Me

Bill Evans, Jim Hall Undercurrent I'm getting Sentimental Over You

Anita O'Day, Billy May, Studio Orchestra Anita O'Day Swings Cole Porter You'd Be So Nice to Come Home To

Terence Blanchard, Joe Henderson, Kenny Kirkland, Reginald Veal, Carl Allen Jazz In Film The Subterraneans

Andre Previn, Shelly Manne, Red Mitchell Andre Previn and His Pals: West Side Story Gee, Officer Krupke

Kenny Burrell, Grover Washington, Grady Tate, Reggie Workman Blue Gershwin Summertime

Tony Bennett, Bill Evans The Tony Bennett/Bill Evans Album But Beautiful

Bill Evans, Jim Hall Undercurrent Romain

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

Heitor Villa-Lobos Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4 Odense Symphony Orchestra Jan Wagner

Carlos Chávez Sextet for 2 Violins, 2 Cellos, and Piano Southwest Chamber Music

Traditional Catalan El Noi de la Mare Lars Hannibal, guitar

Franz Liszt Funeral March and Chorus from Verdi's "Don Carlos" Alberto Reyes, piano

Luis de Milan Fantasia No. 31 Jacob Heringman, lute

Luis de Milan Pavana No. 1 in a Jacob Heringman, lute

Juan García de Zéspedes Hermoso amor The Rose Ensemble Jordan Sramek

Ruperto Chapi y Lorente String Quartet No. 1 in G Brodsky Quartet

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Joseph Haydn: Concerto in D Major for Cello and Orchestra: Movement 3 Allegro Yo-Yo Ma, cello; English Chamber Orchestra; Jose Luis Garcia, conductor

Joan Tower: Made in America National Orchestral Institute Philharmonic; Manuel Lopez Gomez, conductor National Orchestral Institute + Festival, Elsie and Marvin Dekelboum Concert Hall, Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center, College Park, MD

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Anne Nelson calling from Portland, Maine

Brahms Intermezzo Op. 117, No. 2 Helene Grimaud, piano

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 25 in C Major, Op. 20, No. 2 Borromeo String Quartet Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival, Elley-Long Music Center, Colchester, VT

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 4 in E-Flat Major BWV 1010: Movement 1 Prelude Alisa Weilerstein, cello

Wang Jie: Flying on the Scaly Backs of Our Mountains Colorado Music Festival Orchestra; Peter Oundjian, conductor Colorado Music Festival, Chautauqua Auditorium, Boulder, CO

Rodolphe Kreutzer, Nicolas Charles Bochsa: Nocturne for Violin & Harp in B-flat, Op. 59 No. 4 Guillaume Sutre, violin; Kyunghee Kim-Sutre, harp Round Top Music Festival, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio in D Major, Op. 70, No. 1 "Ghost" Phillippe Quint, violin, Alisa Weilerstein, cello, Inon Barnatan, piano Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Concert Hall, Aspen, CO

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

Pietro A. Yon: Gesu Bambino (1917)

Stephen Sondheim: A Little Night Music: Night Waltzes & Send in the Clowns (1973)

Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: Intermezzo 'May Night' (1943)

Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Concerto No. 2 in d (1837)

Ross Bagdasarian: The Chipmunk Song (1958)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Alan Silvestri: The Polar Express: Suite (2004)

Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan (1886)

Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella Suite (1947)

Leroy Anderson: Suite of Carols for Brass (1955)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded September 2022 - Guest Host Orli Shaham finds common ground with a pair of siblings who remind her of growing up with her brother Gil. A lively quartet from Chicago play Ravel. A teen soprano speaks about representation in classical music and connecting with a composer who shares her heritage. A talented young pianist talks about having pianist parents

Xavier Ip, 17, cello, from Watertown, MA Papillon, Op. 77 (3:15) Gabriel Fauré (1845-1924)

Jacob, 16, violin and Ezra Lewis, 11, piano, from Newton, MA 21 Hungarian Dances for Violin and Piano, No. 1 (3:30)

Johannes Brahms (1833 - 1897) arr. Joseph Joachim

Katrina Franco, 18, voice (soprano), from San Francisco, CA Mutya ng Pasig (4:30) Nicanor Abelardo (1893-1934)

BREAK PIECE from Orli Shaham Mozart. Sonatas Vol 2 & 3, Track #21 Orli Shaham, Piano Piano Sonata No. 11 in A major, K.331, III. Alla Turca: Allegretto Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756 – 1791)

Elisa Plano, 15, piano, from Mendon, MA In the Bottoms, Mvmt 4, Barcarolle – Morning (5:00) R. Nathaniel Dett (1882 - 1943)

Sprezzatura Quartet, teenage string quartet, from Frankfort, IL String Quartet in F major, Mvmt 2 (6:30) Joseph Maurice Ravel (1875 - 1937)

CLOSING TRACK – from Orli Shaham - MOZART. Sonatas VOL 2 & 3, Track #18 Orli Shaham, Piano Piano Sonata No. 5 in G major, K.283, III. Presto Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756 – 1791)

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

Gian Carlo Menotti: Amelia Goes to the Ball: Overture (1937)

Gian Carlo Menotti: Amahl and the Night Visitors: Suite (1951)

Nino Rota: The Godfather - A Symphonic Portrait (1974)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Cello Concerto in A (1753)

José Serebrier: Symphony on Bizet's 'Carmen' (2002)

John Rutter: Brother Heinrich's Christmas (1982)

Frederick Delius: Winter Night 'Sleigh Ride' (1890)

Alexander Glazunov: Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat (1895)

Peter Cornelius: The Barber of Bagdad: Overture (1858)

Aaron Copland: El Salón México (1936)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 31 in D 'Horn Signal' (1765)

Jean Françaix: Divertissement for Bassoon & Strings (1968)

Paulo Bellinati: A Furiosa (1990)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2: Habanera (1875)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Movies about Movies

David Raksin: The Bad and the Beautiful: Theme—New World Symphony/Michael Tilson Thomas

Franz Waxman (arr Mauceri): Sunset Boulevard Sonata for Orchestra—Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri

Howard Shore: Ed Wood: Main title—London Philharmonic/Howard Shore

David Raksin: The Bad and the Beautiful: Suite—New Philharmonia Orchestra/David Raksin

Thomas Newman: The Player: Theme—Orchestra/Thomas Newman

Harold Arlen/Ira Gershwin: The Man That Got Away with dialogue from ‘A Star is Born’—Judy Garland, vocals; Warner Brothers Orchestra/Ray Heindorf

Howard Shore: Hugo: The Thief—City of Prague Philharmonic

Ennio Morricone: Cinema Paradiso: Theme—City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Tribute to Burton Lane (Part 2) - The final part of our tribute to one of Broadway and Hollywood's finest composers, with selections from "On a Clear Day…," "Finian's Rainbow" and more -- plus excerpts from two of Bill Rudman's interviews with Lane

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Paul Schoenfeld: Café Music (1987)

Modest Mussorgsky: St. John's Night on the Bare Mountain (1880)

Joseph Haydn: Sinfonia Concertante in B-Flat (1792)

Charles Gounod: Roméo et Juliette: Waltz Song (1867)

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Vasily Petrenko, conductor; Behzod Abduraimov, piano; live from Mandel Concert Hall at Severance

Sir Edward Elgar: Cockaigne (‘In London Town’) Op 40

Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 2 in G minor Op 16

Sir William Walton: Symphony No. 1 in B-flat minor

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – “Mary Backstage”: Bob & Ray…”New Math”: Tom Lehrer…Dragons…Week in Media

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Peter Tchaikovsky: Andante cantabile (1871)

John Rutter: Candlelight Carol (1984)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 12 in G (1839)

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Intermezzo (1911)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Divertimento for Strings K 136 (1772)

Traditional: Watts Nativity Carol

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Sonata for 2 Pianos (1781)

Philippe Rombi: Joyeux Noël: Aria (2005)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Idyll (1881)

Jules Massenet: Don Quichotte: Act 5 Entr'acte (1910)

Yuzo Toyama: Yugen: Dance of Celestials (1965)