WCLV Program Guide 11-28-2022
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Al Foster Reflections Punjab
Walt Weiskopf Diamonds and Other Jewels Black Diamond
Shawn Purcell 180 A Long Stroll
Miles Davis Relaxin' Oleo
Jon Cowherd Pride and Joy The Colorado Experiment
Steve Davis Think Ahead A Little Understanding
Evan Christopher Delta Bound Rampart Street Ramble
Martin Taylor Two's Company Gone With The Wind
Art Tatum Group Masterpieces w Benny Carter A Foggy Day
Darren Litzie My Horizon Question and Answer
Quentin Baxter Art Moves Jazz Time Will Tell
Neil Swainson Fire in the West Standing Back
Gregory Porter Liquid Spirit No Love Dying
Hank Jones The Oracle Interface
Jay Sharptet For You Dream Dance
Chico Freeman Focus Blackfoot
Jay Hoggard The Fountain Fables Of Faubus
Michael Ornstein Aperture Opposite World
Keith Jarrett At the Blue Note My Romance
Harold Mabern Mabern Plays Coltrane Blue Train
Roberta Brenza It's My Turn to Color Les Feuilles Mortes (Autumn Leaves)
Ted Quinlan Absolutely Dreaming Building 8
Terence Blanchard Wandering Moon Sweet's Dream
Yonathan Avashi Modern Times ETUDE 1 (BASS)
Ana Nelson Bridges Wanderlust
Joshua Redman LongGone LongGone
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Steve Hudson The World of Steve Hudson Isaac On The Loose
Peterson/Jackson Two of the Few Mister Basie
Bria Skonberg Bria Down in the Deep
Cyrus Chestnut My Father's Hands Both Sides Now
Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Our Love Remains
Pharoah Sanders Welcome to Love Say It
Herbie Mann Just Wailin' Minor Groove
Ken Fowser/Behn Gillece Little Echo Little Echo
Nina Simone Nina Sings the Blues In the Dark
Wynton Marsalis Levee Low Moan In The House Of Williams
Nelson/Bowman Collective Tomorrow is Not Promised Sandra's Gait
Ken Peplowski The Natural Choice Say It Isn't So
Roy Eldridge/Dizzy Gillespie Roy and Diz I've Found A New Baby
Charles Mingus Mingus Ah Um Better Git It In Your Soul
Caili O'Doherty Quarantine Dream Blues For Big Scotia
Pat Bianchi A Higher Standard Blue Silver
Freddie Hubbard Open Sesame Gypsy Blue
Marques Carroll Foundations Olivia Dances With The Keys
Jocelyn Gould Elegant Traveler Kindling
Houston Person Reminiscing at Rudy's At Long Last Love
Art Hodes Christmastime Jazz and Blues Joy to the World
Marian McPartland An NPR Christmas Collection Silver Bells
Etta James 12 Songs of Christmas Etta James O Holy Night
Jazz Compass Snowfall: A Jazz Compass Christmas Celebration Jolly Old St Nicholas/Jingle Bells
Sinne Eeg/Thomas Fonnesbæk Staying in Touch Too Close For Comfort
Mollehoy/Knuffke/Anderson S' Wonderful Just Squeeze Me (But Don't Tease Me)
Jesse Davis First Insight Midnight Blue
Sonny Stitt Stitt Plays Bird Parker's Mood
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
06:06:49 Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Solo Violin Sonata No. 2 BWV 1003 (1720) Chris Thile, mandolin Nonesuch 535360 5:03
06:14:26 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 30 (1909) Daniil Trifonov, piano Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin Deutsche Gram 4836617 14:21
06:31:24 Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Children's Prayer (1893) Eaken Piano Trio Naxos 554099 3:11
06:35:49 Raymond Scott: The Toy Trumpet (1937) Quartet San Francisco ViolinJazz 105 2:53
06:40:16 Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 Op 72a (1806) Bremen German Chamber Philharmonic Daniel Harding Virgin 45364 12:47
06:54:15 John Philip Sousa: Welch Fusilier March (1929) Virginia Grand Military Band Loras John Schissel Walking Frog 430 3:43
07:06:24 Kermit Poling: Two Puerto Rican Carols (2010) West Edge String Quartet Centaur 3087 5:05
07:12:44 Gustav Holst: The Planets: Jupiter Op 32 (1917) Los Angeles Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Decca 4785437 7:49
07:21:00 Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Running Set (1933) Bournemouth Sinfonietta George Hurst Chandos 2419 4:37
07:26:43 John Rutter: The Very Best Time of the Year (1985) Cambridge Singers City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Collegium 121 3:40
07:31:34 Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 13 Op 106 (1895) Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275 6:59
07:43:19 Johann Sebastian Bach: Flute Sonata No. 5 in e BWV 1034 (1717) Joshua Smith, flute Delos 3408 13:54
07:58:29 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Trepak (1892) Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2002 1:18
08:08:28 Dean Sorenson: Medley 'Season's Greetings' (2004) Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2004 5:05
08:15:00 Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1 S 110 (1860) Evgeny Kissin, piano Sony 51272 11:50
08:28:34 George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Lift up your heads (1741) Les Arts Florissants William Christie Harmonia Mundi 2908304 2:42
08:31:38 Florence Price: Clouds (1945) Josh Tatsuo Cullen, piano Blue Griffin 615 5:40
08:39:42 Felix Mendelssohn: Minuet & Finale from String Symphony No. 8 (1822) Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Deutsche Gram 437528 11:58
08:53:54 Jerry Goldsmith: Star Trek: The New Enterprise (1979) London Philharmonic John Mauceri LPO 86 7:30
09:05:43 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 89 in F (1787) Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Bruno Weil Sony 66253 18:28
09:30:53 Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Morning Papers' Op 279 (1864) Vienna Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Sony 66860 10:34
09:48:36 Jean-Philippe Rameau: The Gathering of Birds (1724) Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112 4:03
09:55:33 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Arabian Dance (1892) Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Telarc 80068 3:26
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
09:59:54 William Billings: The Shepherd's Carol (1786) Quire Cleveland Peter Bennett Quire 101 3:03
10:02:58 William Billings: A Virgin Unspotted (1778) Quire Cleveland Peter Bennett Quire 101 3:50
10:09:16 Clara Schumann: Concerto Movement in f (1847) Diana Ambache, piano Ambache Chamber Ensemble Diana Ambache BBC 45 13:05
10:23:20 Johannes Brahms: Finale from Horn Trio Op 40 (1865) Richard King, horn Albany 1325 6:09
10:30:47 Louis-Claude Daquin: Noel No. 10 'Grand jeu et Duo' (1757) Todd Wilson, organ MAA 11009 6:03
10:39:34 Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony (1734) Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner EMI 47027 6:00
10:46:25 Morton Gould: Folk Suite: Overture (1938) London Symphony David Amos Harmonia Mundi 906010 3:30
10:51:37 Anton Rubinstein: Piano Concerto No. 4 in d Op 70 (1864) Marc-André Hamelin, piano BBC Scottish Symphony Michael Stern Hyperion 67508 31:11
11:24:21 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in B-Flat for Strings K 137 K 137 (1772) Manchester Camerata Gabor Takács-Nagy Chandos 40 9:52
11:35:56 Félix Godefroid: Danse des sylphes Op 31 (1855) Claire Jones, harp London Mozart Players Stuart Morley Silva 6051 8:30
11:46:17 Michael Praetorius: Christmas Vespers: Processional (1621) Scott Mello, tenor Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Koch Intl 7673 8:21
11:56:18 Alexandre Tansman: Foxtrot from 'Sonatine Transatlantique' (1930) Daniel Blumenthal, piano Cybelia 849 3:09
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
12:07:16 Traditional: Deck the Halls Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 2:11
12:09:27 Bernard de La Monnoye: Patapan (1720) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 3:44
12:13:12 Lowell Mason: Joy to the World (1839) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 3:03
12:18:13 Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894) Jeffrey Khaner, flute Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 417488 10:05
12:29:45 Anonymous: Personent hodie (1360) Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2008 4:10
12:33:56 Anonymous: The Angel Gabriel (Gabriel's Message) Cleveland Orch Children's Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell MAA 1996 3:01
12:36:58 Anonymous: The Virgin Mary had a Baby Boy Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Clayton H. Krehbiel MAA 1999 3:27
12:42:02 Georges Bizet: Jeux d'enfants: Petite Suite Op 22 (1873) Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 11:35
12:55:18 Lewis Redner: O Little Town of Bethlehem (1868) Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2011 2:53
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
13:00:09 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Toccata marziale (1924) Eastman Wind Ensemble Donald Hunsberger CBS 44916 4:30
13:06:34 Gustav Holst: First Suite for Military Band: March Op 28 # 1 (1909) Cleveland Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Telarc 80606 2:49
13:10:54 Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 54 in G H 16:40 (1784) Paul Lewis, piano Harmonia Mundi 902371 11:57
13:24:41 Muzio Clementi: Minuetto Pastorale (1800) Philharmonia Orchestra Francesco d'Avalos ASV 802 3:46
13:30:55 Franz Biebl: Ave Maria (1964) Cantus Cantus 1211 7:01
13:41:34 Morten Lauridsen: O magnum mysterium (1994) Voces8 Decca 4785703 5:44
13:50:01 Howard Hanson: Symphony No. 2 Op 30 'Romantic' (1930) St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin EMI 6612 30:14
14:22:25 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 1: Chorale fantasia 'Wie schön leuchtet der Morgenstern' BWV 1 (1725) Choral Arts Society of Washington Choral Arts Society Orchestra Norman Scribner Naxos 555049 8:38
14:33:31 Igor Stravinsky: Three Dances from 'The Firebird' (1910) Daniil Trifonov, piano Deutsche Gram 4835331 12:47
14:49:27 Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 5 Op 73 'Emperor' (1809) Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Sony 305886 10:16
15:01:21 Traditional: Sans Day Carol Cambridge Singers City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Collegium 121 3:08
15:04:59 John Rutter: Star Carol (1985) Cambridge Singers City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Collegium 121 2:51
15:10:11 Anton Rubinstein: The Demon: Ballet Music (1871) Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 71 9:06
15:21:41 Leroy Anderson: Suite of Carols for Brass (1955) BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559357 11:33
15:36:28 Karl Ditters von Dittersdorf: Harp Concerto in A (1780) Nicanor Zabaleta, harp Paul Kuentz Chamber Orchestra Paul Kuentz Deutsche Gram 439693 18:54
15:57:07 Tylman Susato: The Danserye: Bergeret "Dont vient cela" (1551) Members of New London Consort Oiseau-Lyre 436131 2:17
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
16:03:13 Richard Rodgers: Carousel: Waltz (1945) Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30011 6:14
16:11:49 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 30 (1909) Daniil Trifonov, piano Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin Deutsche Gram 4836617 14:21
16:31:35 Randy Newman: A Bug's Life: The Time of Your Life (1998) Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80535 4:06
16:37:51 Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Jauchzet, frohlocket (1734) RIAS Chamber Chorus Academy for Early Music Berlin René Jacobs Harmonia Mundi 2908304 7:29
16:47:06 Emmanuel Chabrier: Gwendoline: Overture (1885) Orchestre de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 9:19
16:57:19 Traditional: I Saw Three Ships Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello Deutsche Gram 110422 2:43
17:03:54 Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Dance of the Comedians (1866) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 444867 5:45
17:11:29 Peter Warlock: Capriol Suite (1926) Christopher Parkening, guitar Academy St. Martin in Fields Iona Brown EMI 55052 10:50
17:24:08 Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 2 (1963) Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80087 10:56
17:38:58 Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane (1917) Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Deutsche Gram 2121 5:52
17:45:54 Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé: Danse général (1912) Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez MAA 75 4:19
17:51:19 Sir William Walton: Coronation March 'Orb and Sceptre' (1953) Royal Philharmonic André Previn Telarc 80125 7:08
17:58:57 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Welcome, Yule! (1917) Rodolfus Choir Ralph Allwood BBC 326 1:06
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
18:08:09 Ferdinand Ries: Piano Trio in c Op 143 (1826) Nash Ensemble Hyperion 68380 20:52
18:31:16 Michel-Richard Delalande: Symphonies of Carols (1700) Les Violons du Roy Bernard Labadie Dorian 90180 5:32
18:39:02 Michel Corrette: Noël suisse from Symphonie des noëls No. 5 (1781) Arion Baroque Orchestra Early-Music.com 7768 3:10
18:44:16 Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Concert Overture (1940) Berlin Radio Symphony Michail Jurowski CPO 999891 9:31
18:55:12 Francis Poulenc: Four Christmas Motets: O magnum mysterium (1952) Seraphic Fire Patrick Dupré Quigley SFM 14 3:30
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:54 Ferdinand Ries: Symphony No. 1 in D Op 23 (1809) Zurich Chamber Orchestra Howard Griffiths CPO 999716 26:36
19:30:55 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 in C Op 21 (1800) Academy for Early Music Berlin Harmonia Mundi 902420 26:00
19:58:33 Ludwig van Beethoven: Tarpeja: Triumphal March (1813) Tapiola Sinfonietta John Storgards Ondine 1001 2:18
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
20:01:54 Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Marosszék (1930) Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer Philips 462824 11:35
20:15:01 Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 2 in A (1861) André Watts, piano Dallas Symphony Andrew Litton Telarc 80429 20:40
20:37:12 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Trio in E-Flat K 498 'Kegelstatt' (1786) Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 57499 21:04
20:59:06 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: German Dance K 611 'The Hurdy-Gurdy Men' (1791) Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Deutsche Gram 429783 1:53
21:03:58 Claudio Monteverdi: Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Magnificat (1610) Sandra Simon, soprano Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2206 19:40
21:24:36 Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 1 in b Op 20 (1832) Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 16421 8:10
21:34:13 Robert Schumann: Abegg Variations Op 1 (1830) Kotaro Fukuma, piano Naxos 557668 6:51
21:42:32 Domenico Cimarosa: I nemici generosi: Overture (1796) Denitsa Laffchieva, clarinet Sinfonia Finlandia Patrick Gallois Naxos 572734 5:26
21:49:06 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 3 in d Op 30 (1909) Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 448219 42:04
22:32:50 Hector Berlioz: L'Enfance du Christ: Part 2 'The Flight into Egypt' (1854) Anthony Rolfe Johnson, tenor Lyon Opera Orchestra Sir John Eliot Gardiner Erato 45275 16:11
22:50:55 Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 2: Love Song Op 48 (1896) Ulster Orchestra Takuo Yuasa Naxos 559075 6:22
22:57:58 Gabriel Pierné: Pastorale Op 14 # 1 (1887) Reykjavik Wind Quintet Chandos 9362 2:58
23:00 QUIET HOUR
23:02:39 Leopold Stokowski: Traditional Slavic Christmas Music (1933) Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 557645 3:01
23:05:39 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 127: Aria 'Die Seele ruht in Jesu Händen' (1725) Augustin Hadelich, violin Steinway 30033 8:53
23:14:33 Ferdinand Ries: Adagio from Sextet in g Op 142 (1814) Benjamin Frith, piano Nash Ensemble Hyperion 68380 5:02
23:20:48 Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: The Little Shepherd (1908) Simon Trpceski, piano EMI 272 2:11
23:23:00 Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 5 (1816) CityMusic Cleveland James Gaffigan CityMusic 3 8:59
23:31:59 Walter Kent: I'll Be Home for Christmas (1943) Dallas Wind Symphony Jerry Junkin Reference 126 5:36
23:38:33 John Sheppard: In pace in idipsum (1550) Stile Antico Harmonia Mundi 907419 5:25
23:43:59 Keith Jarrett: Adagio for Oboe & Strings (1984) Marcia Butler, oboe Fairfield Orchestra Thomas Crawford ECM 1450 9:47
23:53:47 Michael Praetorius: Lo, how a rose e'er blooming (1609) Members of Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2014 2:40
23:57:06 Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 9 (1887) Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275 2:31