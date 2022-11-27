© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 11-26-2022

Published November 27, 2022 at 1:29 AM EST

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Sam Jones, Something in Common,  Bolivia                

Oscar Peterson, On a Clear Day, Younger Than Springtime    

Houston Person, Reminiscing at Rudy’s,  Moon River            

Kirk Lightsey, Live at Smalls Jazz Club,  Bro. Rudolph   

Chris Glassman, Living the Dream, Twister                 

Jason Marshall, New Beginnings,  Peggy’s Blue Skylight      

Charles Mingus. Charles Mingus Presents Charles Mingus,  All the Things You Could Be By Now..

Steve Gadd et al, Center Stage,  Signed, Sealed and Delivered  

Rebecca Coupe Franks, Planets, Jupiter                                               

Lauren Falls, A Little Louder Now,  Jupiter        

Ana Nelson, Bridges,   Fruit of the Groove                                        

Oscar Peterson,   On a Clear Day,  On a Clear Day                   

Houston Person, Reminiscing at Rudy’s,  At Long Last Love    

Rodney Whitaker, Oasis,  Minorablilia                                                

Thelonious Monk – John Coltrane, At Carnegie Hall,  Nutty   

Ernesto Cervini, Joy,  The Beautiful Mystery                                       

Charles Lloyd, Sacred Thread,  Tales of Rumi                 

Julian Lage View With a Room,  Auditorium             

Todd Marcus, In the Valley,  In the Valley                 

Scenes, Variable Clouds,  Trudge               

John Cowherd, Pride and Joy,  Quilt City Blues      

 

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Hank Jones, Elvin Jones, Richard Davis The Great Jazz Trio: Autumn Leaves      Autumn Leaves

McCoy Tyner, John Coltrane, Elvin Jones, Jmmy Garrison           Ballads All Or Nothing at All

Shirley Horn, Joe Henderson, Elvin Jones, Steve Novosel           The Main Ingredient       You Go to My head

Pat Martino, Joey De Francesco, Billy Hart          Live at Yoshi's  El Hombre

Milt Jackson, Studio Orchestra   Sunflower         People Make the World Go Round

Horace Silver, Blue Mitchell, Roy Brooks, GeneTaylor, Junior Cook         Silver's Serenade           Let's Get to the Nitty Gritty

Horace Silver, Blue Mitchell, Roy Brooks, GeneTaylor, Junior Cook         Silver's Serenade           Silver's Serenade

Pierre Michelot, Toots Thielemans, Pierre Blanchard, Maurice Vander, Billy Higgins         Bass and Bosses          The Peacocks

Esperanza Spaulding, Aruan Ortiz, Francisco Mela          Junjo    The Peacocks

Roberta Flack, Donny Hathaway, Studio Orchestra          Roberta Flack & Donny Hathaway           When Love Has Grown

Howard Roberts, Stan Levey, Red Mithcell, Bill Holman   Good Pickins'   Relaxin' at Camarillo

Johnny Hartman, Studio Orchestra         Unforgettable    Today I Love Everybody

The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra     Live at MCG      Squatty Roo

Lalo Schifrin, Studio Orchestra   Music from the Motion Picture "Bullitt"    Bullit

Hank Jones, Joe Lovano           Kids: Live at Dizzy's Club Coca Cola      Lullaby

Chet Baker, John Engels, Heie van der Geyn, Harold Danko       Chet Baker in Tokyo      Portrait in Black and White

Wes Montgomery, Studio Orchestra       A Day In the Life           California Nights

Fred Hersch, Drew Gress, Tom Rainey   Dancing in the Dark       Bye Bye Blackbird

Houston Person, Ron Carter       Now's the Time  Now's the Time

Chet Baker, Russ Freeman, Carson Smith, Bob Neel      The Best of Chet Baker Sings    I Remember You

Shirley Scott, Arthur Harper, Mickey Roker         Great Scott!      Blues for Groove

Jimmy Scott, Hank Crawford, Cyrus Chestnut, George Mraz, Grady Tate  Mood Indigo     Mood Indigo

Cyrus Chestnut, Marcus Printup, Wycliffe Gordon, James Carter, ChristianMcBride, Lewis Nash   Soul Food         Soul Food

Nancy Wilson, Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Sm Jones, Louis Hayes  Nancy Wilson & Cannonball Adderley           The Old Country

Tom Scott, Terence Blanchard, George Duke, Marcus Miller, Steve Gadd, Larry Goldings Cannon Re-Loaded       Jive Samba

Miles Davis, Cannonball Adderly, John Coltrane, Paul Chambers, Jimmy Cobb, Wynton Kelly       Kind of Blue            Freddie Freeloader

Miles Davis, Gil Evans, Studio Orchestra            Sketches of Spain         Concierto de Aranjuez

Kenny Clarke, Miles Davis, Barney Wilen, Rene Urtreger, Pierre Michelot Ascenseur pour l'echafaud         Visit du Vigile

Kenny Clarke, Miles Davis, Barney Wilen, Rene Urtreger, Pierre Michelot ascenseur pour l'echafaud         Le Petit Bal (take 1)

Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Sm Jones, Louis Hayes            Nancy Wilson & Cannonball Adderley            Never Say Yes

 

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:58 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Horn Concerto No. 3 in Eb, K. 447 Sarah Willis, horn Havana Lyceum Orchestra Jose Antonio Mendez Padron Alpha-Classics

06:16:15 Edgar Olivero Sarahnade Mambo (based on Mozart's Eine Kleine Nachtmusik) Sarah Willis, horn Havana Lyceum Orchestra; The Sarahbanda Jose Antonio Mendez Padron Alpha-Classics 578

06:25:19 Claude Debussy String Quartet in g, Op. 10 Ilmar Gavilan, Melissa White, violins; Jaime Amador, viola; Felix Umansky, cello Harlem Quartet Harlem Quartet 8882959921

06:52:12 Guido López-Gavilan Cuarteto en guaguancó Ilmar Gavilan, Melissa White, violins; Jaime Amador, viola; Felix Umansky, cello Harlem Quartet Harlem Quartet 8882959921

07:01:00 Oscar Lorenzo Fernández Batuque Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Keri-Lynn Wilson Sono Luminus 90254

07:04:38 Mozart Camargo Guarnieri Encantamento Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Maximiano Valdes Sono Luminus 90227

07:12:38 Heitor Villa-Lobos Piano Concerto No. 2 Elvira Santiago, piano Orquesta Sinfonica Nacional De Cuba (Havana, Cuba) Enrique Perez Mesa Havana, Cuba

07:36:33 Francisco Mignone String Quartet No. 1 (1957) Cuarteto Latinamericano Sono Luminus 92147

07:53:28 Heitor Villa-Lobos "Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5" (Aria) Renee Fleming, soprano; Dave Grusin, piano; Lee Ritenour, guitar Grusin Orchestra Dave Grusin Decca 000102402

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Overture from Così fan tutte Berlin Philharmonic; Daniel Barenboim, conductor Album: Mozart: Cosi Fan Tutte – Highlights Erato 94821Music: 4:33

William Grant Still: Panamanian Dances Berlin Symphony Orchestra; Isaiah Jackson, conductor Album: William Grant Still: La Guiablesse, Danzas de Panama, Quit Dat Fool'nish, Summerland Koch 7154 Music: 14:03

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Kristen Zoetewey calling from Grand Rapids, MI Music: 10:26

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo Op. 116 No. 2 Helene Grimaud, piano Album: Brahms: Piano Pieces, Op. 116-119 Erato 14350 Music: 4:01 (excerpt)

Michael Kurth: Sonata for English Horn and Piano Emily Brebach, English horn; Tim Whitehead, piano Atlanta Symphony Orchestra-Pre-Concert Chamber Music Series, Symphony Hall, Atlanta, GA Music: 18:12

Richard Wagner: Wesendonck Lieder: Traume Jonas Kaufmann, tenor; Orchester der Deutschen Oper Berlin; Donald Runnicles, conductor Album: Kaufmann Wagner Decca 1802802 Music: 4:20

Benjamin Britten: The Young Person's Guide to the Orchestra, Op. 34 Erin Roy, Narrator; GTMF Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 18:30

Joseph Haydn: Trio in E minor, Hob. XV/12: Movement 1 Vienna Piano Trio University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: 10:28

Connor Chee: Unbroken Connor Chee, piano YourClassical MPR Diversity Recording Project, world premiere Music: 11:24

 

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:03:18  Vince Guaraldi: Christmas Time is Here    (1965)  Canadian Brass  Steinway 30027 2:46

10:09:28  Robert Russell Bennett: Overture 'Gershwin in Hollywood'    (1953)  Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 434274 10:32

10:20:53  Leopold Stokowski: Chorale from Bach's 'Easter Cantata'    (1930)  Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 557883 3:41

10:28:31  Aaron Copland: Rodeo    (1942)  Detroit Symphony Leonard Slatkin Naxos 503293 24:38

10:55:23  Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Mother Ginger    (1892)  Boston Symphony Seiji Ozawa Deutsche Gram 435619 2:44

 

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:06:34  Vince Guaraldi: What Child is This?    (1965)  Canadian Brass  Steinway 30027 3:23

11:11:57  Alan Danson: A Christmas Carol - A Dickens of a Tale    (2009) Alan Danson, narrator Mainstreet Brass  MSR 1325 16:08

11:29:21  Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat: Miller's Dance    (1919) Milos Karadaglic, guitar   Deutsche Gram 20039 2:52

11:35:57  Maurice Ravel: La valse    (1920) Vassily Primakov, piano   LP Classic 1004 11:13

11:49:11  Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2  S 359/2 (1860)  Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer Deutsche Gram 4779525 10:25

 

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded October 2021 - Featuring violinist Tessa Lark co-hosting with pianist Peter Dugan this program includes a mambo for the harp, one of Debussy’s earliest pieces, a piano arrangement of a spiritual by the great Margaret Bonds … and a Kentucky fiddle finale performed by a 12-year-old national fiddling champion

Julia Gomez, 16, harp, from Boulder City, NV performs Mambo by Bernard Andres

Adrian King, 18, piano, from Silverdale, WA performs Troubled Water by Margaret Bonds

Orlandis Maise, 16, trombone, from Antioch, TN performs Daybreak by Nicola Ferro (b1974)

Co-host Tessa Lark, violin & host Peter Dugan, piano, perform Violin Sonata No. 8, Op. 30, Mvmt 3 (est. 3:45) by Ludwig van Beethoven

Ari Webb, 16, cello, from Cincinnati, OH performs Piano Trio in G Major, Mvmt 3 by Claude Debussy

Noah Goebel, 12, fiddle, from Elkton, KY with Lily Goebel, 14, guitar perform Sally Goodin by Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs

Noah Goebel 12, fiddle with co-host Tessa Lark, fiddle perform a bluegrass medley including Red Wing by F.A. Mills and Turkey in the Straw, Traditional

 

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

13:00:18  Gioacchino Rossini: La cambiale di matrimonio: Overture    (1810)  Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  Deutsche Gram 415363 5:09

13:06:54  Gioacchino Rossini: La Cenerentola: Nacqui all'affanno...Non più mesta    (1817) Vesselina Kasarova, mezzo-soprano Munich Radio Orchestra Friedrich Haider RCA 68522 7:37

13:15:54  Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 4 in G Op 61   'Mozartiana' (1887)  Philharmonia Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 8777 24:42

13:41:36  Bruce Healey: Medley 'Caroling Fun'    (1999) SCPA Children's Choir Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80538 5:58

13:48:19  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 13 in C  K 415 (1783) Janina Fialkowska, piano Chamber Players of Canada  Atma 2532 26:02

14:16:50  Sir Granville Bantock: The Witch of Atlas    (1902)  Royal Philharmonic Vernon Handley Hyperion 66450 14:43

14:32:43  Stephen Foster: Camptown Races    (1850) Chanticleer  Joseph Jennings Teldec 48556 2:25

14:35:44  Randol Alan Bass: Seasonal Sounds    (1999) Tallis Chamber Choir National Symphony Orchestra Randol Alan Bass Kodanja 2003 9:58

14:46:22  Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 1  BWV 996 (1717) Jason Vieaux, guitar   Azica 71250 13:20

15:03:09  Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 2 in b Op 16   'Four Temperaments' (1902)  New York Philharmonic Alan Gilbert DaCapo 220623 35:07

15:38:50  Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Noëls on Instruments  H 534 (1693)  Les Violons du Roy Bernard Labadie Dorian 90180 14:31

15:54:01  Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 2: Danse baroque Op 53   (1883)  Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9454 4:05

16:00:11  Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Suite    (1893)  Royal Philharmonic Rudolph Kempe EMI 68736 26:12

16:27:39  Camille Saint-Saëns: Africa Fantasie Op 89   (1891) Gwendolyn Mok, piano London Philharmonic Geoffrey Simon Cala 4031 11:04

16:40:58  Michael Praetorius: Dances from 'Terpsichore'    (1612)  Los Angeles Guitar Quartet  Delos 3132 10:02

16:52:26  Vince Guaraldi: Christmas is Coming    (1965)  Canadian Brass  Steinway 30027 2:31

16:55:18  Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue in g  BWV 578 'Little' (1706)  Canadian Brass  Steinway 30008 3:13

 

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Barry, John Barry

Monty Norman & John Barry: James Bond Theme (2003 remastering via iTunes) 1:45

John Barry: From Russia with Love: Theme—Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Carl Davis (Carl Davis 21) 2:37

John Barry: Goldfinger: Theme—Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Carl Davis (Carl Davis 21) 2:55

John Barry: Thunderball: Themes—Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Carl Davis (Carl Davis 21) 3:01

John Barry: The Lion in Winter: Choral Suite—Crouch End Fest Chorus; City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine (Silva 3015) 8:15

John Barry: Robin and Marian: Suite—City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine (Silva 3015)] 7:38

John Barry: Somewhere in Time: Themes—Andy Vinter, piano; Royal Philharmonic/Nic Raine (Royal Phil 33) 4:30

John Barry: Out of Africa: Love Theme—Boston Pops/Keith Lockhart (Boston Pops 4) 4:23

John Barry: License to Kill Theme— Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Carl Davis (Carl Davis 21) 5:03

John Barry: Dances with Wolves: Themes— Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80319) 6:14

John Barry: The Ipcress File: A Man Alone—City of Prague Philharmonic (Silva 1398) 4:03

 

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Tribute to Burton Lane (Part 1) – He was one of our finest composers for stage and screen, and in this hour, mostly Hollywood, with performances by Fred Astaire, Judy Garland and Mickey Rooney, Bob Hope -- and lots of memories from Lane himself

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin           Nonesuch         979151-2

18:00:54            00:01:02            George and Ira Gershwin           Funny Face       Paul Whiteman  Fascinating Rhythm: The B'way Gershwin      RCA     09026-63294-2

18:01:56            00:02:42            Frank Loesser   I Hear Music     Billie Holiday     Frank Loesser: American Songbook Series   Smithsonian      RD048-15

18:05:20            00:00:28            Rudolph Friml-Brian Hooker       Song of the Vagabonds Dennis King      Star Spangled Rhythm          Smithsonian      RD111

18:05:48            00:01:11            Sigmund Romberg,Dorothy Donnelly      Deep in My Heart, Dear Sigmund Romberg            And Then I Wrote…       Pelican LP120

18:06:59            00:03:23            Burton Lane-A.J.Lerner  She Wasn't You Clifford David   On a Clear Day…-Original B'way Cast        RCA     09026-60820-2

18:10:19            00:01:00            Burton Lane      Dancing Lesson Burton Lane      Michael Feinstein Sings the Burton Lane Songbook Nonesuch         79285-2

18:13:47            00:01:50            George and Ira Gershwin           S'Wonderful      Arden and Ohman         Fascinating Rhythm: The B'way Gershwin     RCA     09026-63294-2

18:18:39            00:01:56            Burton Lane-Harold Adamson    Heigh-Ho          Fred Astaire-Joan Crawford       Fred Astaire at MGM Rhino    R272828

18:20:33            00:03:22            Burton Lane-Harold Adamson    Everything I Have Is Yours         Maxine Sullivan            Maxine Sullivan: The Lady's in Love With You     Harbinger          HCD1602

18:25:51            00:01:43            Burton Lane-Frank Loesser        Says My Heart   Harriet Hilliard   Burton Lane in Hollywood        JJA      LP1982A

18:27:40            00:02:35            Burton Lane-Frank Loesser        The Lady's in Love With You      Bob Hope, Shirley Ross    Bob Hope in Hollywood MCA     LP906

18:30:12            00:02:48            Burton Lane-Frank Loesser        Moments Like This        Tony Bennett     Tony Bennett: The Art of Excellence    Columbia          C40344

18:33:14            00:00:42            Burton Lane-Yip Harburg           There's a Great Day Comin' Manana       Buddy Clark            The Songs of Burton Lane         Warner-Chappell            BL1

18:34:39            00:01:29            Burton Lane-Yip Harburg           Walking Around Carlton Carpenter          E.Y. Harburg Revisited          Painted Smiles  PS1372

18:36:08            00:00:27            Burton Lane-Yip Harburg           Hold Onto Your Hats     Chorus  E.Y. Harburg Revisited          Painted Smiles  PS1372

18:37:37            00:01:55            Burton Lane-A.J. Lerner You're All the World to Me          Fred Astaire      Royal Wedding -- Original Film Soundtrack      Rhino    RHM27777

18:39:54            00:02:20            Burton Lane-A.J. Lerner Too Late Now    Jane Powell      Royal Wedding -- Original Film Soundtrack            Rhino    RHM27777

18:44:17            00:03:14            Burton Lane-Ralph Freed           How About You?           Mickey Rooney,Judy Garland            Mickey and Judy           Rhino    R271921

18:47:31            00:03:59            Burton Lane-Yip Harburg           Chin Up, Cheerio, Carry On       Burton Lane, Judy Garland Mickey and Judy           Rhino    R271921

18:51:53            00:01:07            G. and I.Gershwin          Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy            Sony    60659

18:53:09            00:03:46            Burton Lane-Herb Magidson      Filler: 'T'ain't No Use      Maxine Sullivan The Lady's in Love With You: Maxine Sullivan Harbinger          HCD-1602

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:01:21  Ludwig van Beethoven: Cello Sonata No. 1 in F Op 5 # 1 (1796) Zuill Bailey, cello   Telarc 80740 25:05

19:28:58  Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 8 in F Op 93   (1812)  Cleveland Orchestra Rafael Kubelik Deutsche Gram 459463 26:03

19:57:05  Ludwig van Beethoven: Minuet in G  WoO 10/2 (1795) Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin   Deutsche Gram 457619 3:07

 

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Julie Amacher – WDR Symphony Orchestra, Cologne, Cristian Macelaru, conductor; Daniel Hope, violin

Dan Dediu: Formido for Orchestra, Op. 175

Sir Edward Elgar: Violin Concerto in b Op 61

Johann Paul von Westhoff: Imitatione delle capane from Violin Sonata No. 3 in d mino’ (encore)

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 3 in F Op 90

Wolfgang Amadeus: Violin Concerto No. 3—Zurich Chamber Orchestra/, Daniel Hope, violin (Deutsche Gram 4798376)

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Wally Ballou; Caves of Nitro…Computer Chips…Oedipus Rex…Peter Schickele: Oedipus Tex…Richard Howland-Bolton

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:42  Claude Bolling: Suite No. 1 for Flute & Jazz Piano: Irlandaise    (1975) Sir James Galway, flute Tiempo Libre  RCA 32164 3:20

23:05:02  John Williams: Elegy for Cello & Orchestra    (2001) Bruno Delepelaire, cello Berlin Philharmonic John Williams Deutsche Gram  7:38

23:12:41  Richard Strauss: Four Last Songs: Beim Schlafengehn    (1948) Christine Brewer, soprano Atlanta Symphony Donald Runnicles Telarc 80661 4:44

23:18:50  Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Cuba Op 47   (1886) Jason Vieaux, guitar   Azica 71224 5:43

23:24:33  Johannes Brahms: Andante from String Quartet No. 2 Op 51 # 2 (1873)  Chiara String Quartet  Azica 71289 9:34

23:34:08  Peter Tchaikovsky: Preghiera from Suite No. 4 Op 61   'Mozartiana' (1887)  Philharmonia Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 8777 3:53

23:39:14  Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 5 Op 59 # 5 (1881)  Czech Philharmonic Sir Charles Mackerras Supraphon 3533 4:23

23:43:38  Amy Beach: Romance in A Op 23   (1893) Katharina Wimmer, violin   Naxos 551438 5:50

23:49:28  George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby'    (1926)  Burning River Brass  BurnRiver 2013 4:09

23:54:09  Percy Grainger: Colleen Dhas    (1904)  City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Chandos 9554 3:27

23:57:52  Franz Liszt: Nocturne 'En rêve'  S 207 (1885) Benjamin Grosvenor, piano   Decca 16421 2:15

 