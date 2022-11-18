WCLV Program Guide 11-18-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Lia Booth Life Can Be Beautiful This Can't Be Love

Owen Broder Hodges Front and Center I'm Gonna Sit Right Down And Write Myself A Letter

Johnny Hodges Not So Dukish Not So Dukish

Bobby Hutcherson Color Schemes Recorda Me

George Cables Icons and Influences The Duke

Joshua Redman LongGone Kite Song

Johnny Griffin The Cat The Count

Buddy Tate Swingin' Like Tate Moon Eyes

Mark Wade True Stories At The Sunside

Eric Alexander Nightlife in Tokyo Cold Smoke

Chris Glassman Living The Dream Animosity

Oscar Peterson On A Clear Day The Lamp Is Low [Live]

Oscar Peterson On A Clear Day On a Clear Day [Live]

Oscar Peterson On A Clear Day Soft Winds [Live]

Lee Morgan Candy Since I Fell For You

Horace Parlan Happy Frame of Mind Home Is Africa

Al Foster Reflections Monk's Bossa

Craig Davis Tone Painting Mellow Mood

Charlie Rouse Soul Mates Prayer Song

Freddie Hubbard Ready for Freddie Arietis

Rodney Whitaker Oasis Minorabilia

Behn Gillece Walk of Fire Dauntless Journey

Nica Carrington Times Like These You Don't Know What Love Is

Avishai Cohen Playing The Room The Opening

Bill Frisell Four Waltz For Hal Wilner

Garrison Fewell Birdland Sessions Sonora

Sir Roland Hanna Tributaries I Concentrate On You

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Mark Hynes Tribute Cheesecake

Jackie McLean Bluesnik Blues Function

Eddie Henderson Reemergence This Is For Albert

Keith Jarrett Live at the Blue Note How Long Has This Been Going On

Jack DeJohnette Earthwalk Blue

Jimmy Cobb Only for the Pure of Heart Delilah

Jazz Professors Blues and Cubes Blue Steel

Mark Whitfield The Marksman Medgar Evers' Blues

Modern Jazz Quartet Elegance True Blues

Quincy Davis Q Vision The Creeper

John Scofield Past Present Get Proud

Mike Murley Taking Flight Phrase 3

Wynton Marsalis J Mood Melodique

Khan Jamal Three Tjader

Darren Litze My Horizon Faded Portrait

Thelonious Monk Live at Newport 1963 Light Blue

Jeremy Pelt Soundtrack Elegy

Ryan Kisor One Finger Snap Tin Tin Deo

Rope In the Moment Bess You Is My Woman Now

Pat Metheny Quartet When We Were Free

Stan Getz Voyage Dreams

Justin Joyce Story Tales Delayed Reaction

Hadley Caliman Straight Ahead Rapture

Carmen Lundy Night and Day Every Time We say Goodbye

Teddy Edwards Back to Avalon The Cellar Dweller

Dizzy Gillespie The Greatest Trumpet of Them All Blues After Dark

Jerry Kalaf Welcome to Earth Not Knowing

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:08:26 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 146: Duet 'My Spirit Be Joyful' (1728) Edward Carroll, trumpet Philharmonia Virtuosi of New York Richard Kapp CBS 44651 5:59

06:16:11 Carl Maria von Weber: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 1 Op 19 (1807) Queensland Symphony John Georgiadis Naxos 550928 10:46

06:28:38 Ludwig van Beethoven: March from Serenade for String Trio Op 8 (1797) Members of Kodály Quartet Naxos 500250 2:17

06:32:43 Johannes Brahms: Allegro from Clarinet Trio Op 114 (1891) Afendi Yusuf, clarinet Steinway 30109 7:39

06:42:42 Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture Op 21 (1827) Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 4810778 10:55

06:57:03 Edwin Franko Goldman: March 'On the Mall' (1923) Cleveland Orch Youth Chorus Blossom Festival Band Loras John Schissel MAA 40601 3:09

07:04:14 Bruce Broughton: Silverado: Overture (1985) Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow ClevPops 2016 4:53

07:10:39 Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 7 WAB 107 (1883) Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Andris Nelsons Deutsche Gram 4798494 09:43

07:20:52 Gilbert & Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: The Pirate King (1879) King's Singers RCA 61885 2:15

07:24:13 Paul Desmond: Take Five (1959) Richard Galler, bassoon Koch Intl 1374 2:11

07:29:49 Margi Griebling-Haigh: Rondes from 'Romans des Rois' (2007) Danna Sundet, oboe Panorámicos Panorámicos 2009 7:47

07:43:28 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Symphonic Variations (1897) Royal Scottish National Orchestra Andrew Penny Naxos 553469 12:37

07:56:52 George Harrison: Here Comes the Sun (1969) Milos Karadaglic, guitar Chamber Ensemble Christopher Austin Mercury 24425 3:00

08:08:30 Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 2 Op 39 (1901) Baltimore Symphony David Zinman Telarc 80310 5:27

08:17:13 Antonín Dvorák: Prague Waltzes (1879) Detroit Symphony Antal Doráti Decca 414370 8:54

08:27:53 Benjamin Britten: Frolicsome Finale from 'A Simple Symphony' Op 4 (1934) Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Deutsche Gram 423624 2:50

08:31:42 Claude Debussy: Morceau de concours (1904) Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2013 0:45

08:35:13 Alberto Hemsi: Meditation in Armenian Style Op 16 (1925) Tom Wiebe, cello Chandos 20243 6:33

08:44:08 Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Act 1 Prelude (1859) Philharmonia Zürich Fabio Luisi Accentus 102 11:03

08:57:44 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo alla Turca from Piano Sonata No. 11 K 331 (1778) Alison Balsom, trumpet Gothenburg Symphony Edward Gardner EMI 53255 2:58

09:06:07 Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin (1917) Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Deutsche Gram 2121 17:43

09:27:43 Sir Richard Rodney Bennett: Murder on the Orient Express: Theme (1974) Valentina Lisitsa, piano BBC Concert Orchestra Gavin Sutherland Decca 4789454 2:55

09:31:07 Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 BWV 1047 (1718) John Thiessen, trumpet Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2207 2:52

09:36:52 Francis Pott: Laudate Dominum (2015) Ora Suzi Digby Harmonia Mundi 906102 5:52

09:45:52 Franz Schubert: Piano Sonata No. 5 in A-Flat D 557 (1817) András Schiff, piano Decca 440307 12:29

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:45 Carl Maria von Weber: Abu Hassan: Overture (1811) Hanover Band Roy Goodman Nimbus 5154 3:28

10:05:45 Carl Maria von Weber: Momento capriccioso Op 12 (1808) Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6584 3:14

10:11:43 Jan Václav Vorísek: Introduction & Rondo Brilliant Op 22 (1823) Boris Krajný, piano Prague Chamber Orchestra Ivan Parík Supraphon 3868 13:23

10:25:34 Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 2 in E-Flat D 899/2 (1828) Simone Dinnerstein, piano Sony 798943 4:48

10:32:27 Arthur Honegger: Pacific 231 (1923) Orchestre du Capitole de Toulouse Michel Plasson Deutsche Gram 435438 6:26

10:41:47 Francis Poulenc: Scherzo from Sinfonietta (1947) Tapiola Sinfonietta Paavo Järvi BIS 630 5:39

10:49:28 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 24 in c K 491 (1786) Robert Casadesus, piano Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 780837 29:33

11:21:00 Alberto Hemsi: Burlesca from Viola Quintet in G Op 28 (1943) ARC Ensemble Chandos 20243 5:33

11:29:56 Florence Price: Andante from Symphony No. 3 (1940) Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin Deutsche Gram 4861900 11:19

11:44:15 Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Winter' Concerto Op 8 # 4 (1725) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin English Chamber Orchestra David Lockington eOne Music 7790 8:42

11:54:12 Julius Fucik: Florentine March Op 214 (1906) Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 5158 5:17

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:07:43 Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 4 in G (1900) Juliane Banse, soprano Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Deutsche Gram 463257 53:25

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

13:04:43 Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 8 in A-Flat Op 64 # 3 (1838) Ingrid Fliter, piano EMI 14899 3:12

13:10:18 Charles Gounod: Roméo et Juliette: Waltz Song (1867) Nicole Cabell, soprano London Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Decca 6590 3:26

13:17:04 Carl Maria von Weber: Polonaise brillante Op 72 (1819) Joel Fan, piano Northwest Sinfonietta Christophe Chagnard Reference 134 9:50

13:29:47 Alberto Hemsi: Finale from Pilpúl Sonata Op 27 (1942) Emily Kruspe, violin Chandos 20243 6:02

13:39:01 Aram Khachaturian: Spartacus: Adagio (1954) Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80657 9:17

13:50:11 Marin Marais: Alcyone: Suite (1706) Tempesta di Mare Chandos 805 24:02

14:17:16 Germaine Tailleferre: Piano Trio (1978) Clementi Trio Largo 56618 14:16

14:35:25 Giuseppe Verdi: I vespri siciliani: Overture (1854) London Symphony Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 9:11

14:47:24 Richard Rodgers: Slaughter on 10th Avenue from 'On Your Toes' (1936) Boston Pops Keith Lockhart RCA 63835 8:17

14:56:08 Pablo de Sarasate: Spanish Dance No. 2 'Habanera' Op 21 # 2 (1878) Julia Fischer, violin Decca 4785950 4:07

15:02:10 Gilbert & Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: The Paradox (1879) Gillian Knight, contralto Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80353 3:37

15:06:33 Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: When I was a lad (1878) Richard Suart, baritone Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80374 2:38

15:12:16 Dmitri Shostakovich: Finale 'The Tocsin' from Symphony No. 11 Op 103 'The Year 1905' (1957) Boston Symphony Andris Nelsons Deutsche Gram 28595 14:03

15:29:05 Carl Nielsen: Humoresque-Bagatelles Op 11 (1897) Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Virgin 45129 5:45

15:37:11 Carl Maria von Weber: Symphony No. 2 in C (1807) London Classical Players Sir Roger Norrington EMI 55348 19:20

15:56:54 Arcade Fire: Empty Room (2010) Matt Haimovitz, cello Oxingale 2019 2:53

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:03:51 Igor Stravinsky: Suite No. 2 for Small Orchestra (1921) London Sinfonietta Riccardo Chailly Decca 417114 6:14

16:12:56 Antonín Dvorák: Hussite Overture Op 67 (1883) London Symphony István Kertész Decca 4785437 14:07

16:30:21 Michael Giacchino: Up: A Married Life (2009) City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 1398 4:21

16:37:16 Joseph Haydn: Allegro from Symphony No. 31 'Horn Signal' (1765) Academy of Ancient Music Christopher Hogwood Oiseau-Lyre 430082 7:08

16:46:20 Max Richter: Vivaldi's Winter Concerto Recomposed (2012) Daniel Hope, violin Berlin Concert House Orchestra André de Ridder Deutsche Gram 4792777 10:21

16:58:27 Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Furiant (1866) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 444867 2:07

17:04:42 Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony in d (1864) Deutsches Symphonie Berlin Riccardo Chailly Decca 421593 6:45

17:13:26 Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral March (1874) Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Andris Nelsons Deutsche Gram 4798494 9:03

17:23:46 Raimundo Penaforte: West Side Story Suite (2007) Eroica Trio EMI 7351 11:40

17:39:14 Sir Edward Elgar: In Moonlight from 'In the South' Op 50 (1904) English Chamber Orchestra Paul Goodwin Harmonia Mundi 907258 4:04

17:44:57 Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 3 Op 39 (1904) New Zealand Symphony James Judd Naxos 503293 5:47

17:52:44 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo for Violin & Orchestra K 269 (1775) Thomas Zehetmair, violin Philharmonia Orchestra Thomas Zehetmair Teldec 46448 6:52

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:11 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 100 in G 'Military' (1794) Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Naïve 5176 22:34

18:32:39 George Frideric Handel: The Triumph of Time and Disillusionment: Overture (1707) Orch of Age of Enlightenment Catherine Mackintosh BBC 201 4:58

18:39:43 George Frideric Handel: Semele: Endless Pleasure, Endless Love (1744) Danielle de Niese, soprano Les Arts Florissants William Christie Decca 10035 3:21

18:45:08 Alberto Hemsi: Three Ancient Airs from 'Coplas Sefardies' Op 30 (1945) ARC Ensemble Chandos 20243 08:56

18:55:29 George Frideric Handel: Acis and Galatea: O Ruddier than the Cherry (1718) Bryn Terfel, baritone Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Deutsche Gram 453480 2:56

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:23 Carl Maria von Weber: Clarinet Concerto No. 2 in E-Flat Op 74 (1812) Andrew Marriner, clarinet Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 432146 21:45

19:26:28 Johann Peter Emilius Hartmann: Symphony No. 1 in g Op 17 (1836) Danish National Radio Symphony Thomas Dausgaard DaCapo 224042 31:15

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:06 Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Overture (1845) Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Andris Nelsons Deutsche Gram 4797208 15:03

20:17:38 Maurice Ravel: Piano Trio (1914) Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 425860 25:27

20:44:12 Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 2: Chaconne BWV 1004 (1720) BBC Philharmonic Leonard Slatkin Chandos 9835 12:57

20:57:50 Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3: Gigue BWV 1006 (1720) Tasmin Little, violin Naked Vn 2008 2:09

21:02:54 Ralph Vaughan Williams: In the Fen Country (1904) New Queen's Hall Orchestra Barry Wordsworth Argo 440116 13:49

21:18:02 Mary Ann Griebling: Wild Wood - Quiet Wood (2001) Richard Stoltzman, clarinet Warsaw Philharmonic George Manahan MMC 2094 8:43

21:28:14 Margi Griebling-Haigh: Rondes from 'Romans des Rois' (2007) Danna Sundet, oboe Panorámicos Panorámicos 2009 7:47

21:38:19 Luigi Boccherini: Symphony No. 12 in D Op 21 # 4 (1775) German Chamber Academy Neuss Johannes Goritzki CPO 999174 8:06

21:47:55 Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5 in d Op 47 (1937) Boston Symphony Andris Nelsons Deutsche Gram 4795201 49:48

22:39:08 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Violin & Oboe RV 548 (1710) Simon Standage, violin English Concert Trevor Pinnock Deutsche Gram 4795448 9:18

22:50:14 Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Evocatión (1906) Lang Lang, piano Sony 771901 6:30

22:57:58 Carl Nielsen: The Mother: The Fog is Lifting (1920) Judith Hall, flute Nimbus 5247 1:51

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:06 Alberto Hemsi: Larghetto from Pilpúl Sonata Op 27 (1942) Emily Kruspe, violin Chandos 20243 5:01

23:07:08 Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Clarinet Trio Op 114 (1891) Afendi Yusuf, clarinet Steinway 30109 7:53

23:15:01 Joseph Haydn: Andante from Symphony No. 9 (1762) Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orchestra Ádám Fischer Nimbus 5321 5:01

23:21:13 Eriks Esenvalds: Translation (2016) The Crossing Donald Nally New Focus 4:19

23:25:33 Poul Schierbeck: Prelude for Strings Op 43 (1941) Odense Symphony Ole Schmidt DaCapo 226047 7:36

23:33:05 Henry Purcell: O Solitude, My Sweetest Choice Z 406 (1685) Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo-soprano Deutsche Gram 4795448 4:58

23:38:28 Manuel Ponce: Por ti mi corazón (1926) John-Henry Crawford, cello Orchid 100198 3:16

23:41:45 Carl Busch: Omaha Indian Love Song (1913) Gowanus Arts Ensemble Reuben Blundell New Focus 166 6:07

23:47:52 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Largo from Piano Concerto No. 4 Op 40 (1926) Simon Trpceski, piano Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Avie 2191 7:33

23:56:05 William Grant Still: Song for the Lonely (1953) Titus Underwood, oboe Rising Sun 1 2:30

23:58:52 Eve Beglarian: Another Time (2018) Lara Downes, piano Flipside Music 1:27