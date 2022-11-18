© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Program Guide 11-18-2022

Published November 18, 2022 at 8:21 PM EST

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Lia Booth          Life Can Be Beautiful     This Can't Be Love

Owen Broder    Hodges Front and Center           I'm Gonna Sit Right Down And Write Myself A Letter

Johnny Hodges Not So Dukish   Not So Dukish

Bobby Hutcherson         Color Schemes Recorda Me

George Cables  Icons and Influences      The Duke         

Joshua Redman            LongGone         Kite Song        

Johnny Griffin   The Cat The Count

Buddy Tate       Swingin' Like Tate          Moon Eyes

Mark Wade       True Stories      At The Sunside

Eric Alexander   Nightlife in Tokyo          Cold Smoke

Chris Glassman Living The Dream          Animosity

Oscar Peterson On A Clear Day The Lamp Is Low [Live]

Oscar Peterson On A Clear Day On a Clear Day [Live]

Oscar Peterson On A Clear Day Soft Winds [Live]

Lee Morgan      Candy   Since I Fell For You

Horace Parlan   Happy Frame of Mind    Home Is Africa

Al Foster           Reflections       Monk's Bossa

Craig Davis       Tone Painting    Mellow Mood

Charlie Rouse   Soul Mates        Prayer Song

Freddie Hubbard           Ready for Freddie         Arietis  

Rodney Whitaker           Oasis    Minorabilia

Behn Gillece     Walk of Fire      Dauntless Journey

Nica Carrington Times Like These          You Don't Know What Love Is

Avishai Cohen   Playing The Room         The Opening

Bill Frisell          Four     Waltz For Hal Wilner

Garrison Fewell Birdland Sessions         Sonora

Sir Roland Hanna          Tributaries         I Concentrate On You

                                   

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Mark Hynes       Tribute  Cheesecake

Jackie McLean  Bluesnik            Blues Function

Eddie Henderson           Reemergence    This Is For Albert

Keith Jarrett      Live at the Blue Note     How Long Has This Been Going On

Jack DeJohnette           Earthwalk          Blue     

Jimmy Cobb     Only for the Pure of Heart          Delilah 

Jazz Professors Blues and Cubes           Blue Steel

Mark Whitfield   The Marksman  Medgar Evers' Blues

Modern Jazz Quartet     Elegance          True Blues

Quincy Davis    Q Vision           The Creeper

John Scofield   Past Present     Get Proud

Mike Murley      Taking Flight     Phrase 3          

Wynton Marsalis            J Mood Melodique

Khan Jamal       Three    Tjader  

Darren Litze      My Horizon       Faded Portrait

Thelonious Monk           Live at Newport 1963     Light Blue

Jeremy Pelt       Soundtrack       Elegy   

Ryan Kisor        One Finger Snap           Tin Tin Deo

Rope    In the Moment   Bess You Is My Woman Now

Pat Metheny      Quartet When We Were Free

Stan Getz          Voyage Dreams

Justin Joyce     Story Tales        Delayed Reaction

Hadley Caliman Straight Ahead  Rapture

Carmen Lundy  Night and Day   Every Time We say Goodbye

Teddy Edwards Back to Avalon  The Cellar Dweller

Dizzy Gillespie  The Greatest Trumpet of Them All         Blues After Dark

Jerry Kalaf        Welcome to Earth          Not Knowing

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:08:26  Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 146: Duet 'My Spirit Be Joyful'    (1728) Edward Carroll, trumpet Philharmonia Virtuosi of New York Richard Kapp CBS 44651 5:59

06:16:11  Carl Maria von Weber: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 1 Op 19   (1807)  Queensland Symphony John Georgiadis Naxos 550928 10:46

06:28:38  Ludwig van Beethoven: March from Serenade for String Trio Op 8   (1797) Members of Kodály Quartet  Naxos 500250 2:17

06:32:43  Johannes Brahms: Allegro from Clarinet Trio Op 114   (1891) Afendi Yusuf, clarinet   Steinway 30109 7:39

06:42:42  Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture Op 21   (1827)  Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 4810778 10:55

06:57:03  Edwin Franko Goldman: March 'On the Mall'    (1923) Cleveland Orch Youth Chorus Blossom Festival Band Loras John Schissel MAA 40601 3:09

07:04:14  Bruce Broughton: Silverado: Overture    (1985)  Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow ClevPops 2016 4:53

07:10:39  Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 7  WAB 107 (1883)  Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Andris Nelsons Deutsche Gram 4798494 09:43

07:20:52  Gilbert & Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: The Pirate King    (1879) King's Singers   RCA 61885 2:15

07:24:13  Paul Desmond: Take Five    (1959) Richard Galler, bassoon   Koch Intl 1374 2:11

07:29:49  Margi Griebling-Haigh: Rondes from 'Romans des Rois'    (2007) Danna Sundet, oboe Panorámicos  Panorámicos 2009 7:47

07:43:28  Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Symphonic Variations    (1897)  Royal Scottish National Orchestra Andrew Penny Naxos 553469 12:37

07:56:52  George Harrison: Here Comes the Sun    (1969) Milos Karadaglic, guitar Chamber Ensemble Christopher Austin Mercury 24425 3:00

08:08:30  Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 2 Op 39   (1901)  Baltimore Symphony David Zinman Telarc 80310 5:27

08:17:13  Antonín Dvorák: Prague Waltzes    (1879)  Detroit Symphony Antal Doráti Decca 414370 8:54

08:27:53  Benjamin Britten: Frolicsome Finale from 'A Simple Symphony' Op 4   (1934)  Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  Deutsche Gram 423624 2:50

08:31:42  Claude Debussy: Morceau de concours    (1904)  Burning River Brass  BurnRiver 2013 0:45

08:35:13  Alberto Hemsi: Meditation in Armenian Style Op 16   (1925) Tom Wiebe, cello   Chandos 20243 6:33

08:44:08  Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Act 1 Prelude    (1859)  Philharmonia Zürich Fabio Luisi Accentus 102 11:03

08:57:44  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo alla Turca from Piano Sonata No. 11  K 331 (1778) Alison Balsom, trumpet Gothenburg Symphony Edward Gardner EMI 53255 2:58

09:06:07  Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin    (1917)  Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Deutsche Gram 2121 17:43

09:27:43  Sir Richard Rodney Bennett: Murder on the Orient Express: Theme    (1974) Valentina Lisitsa, piano BBC Concert Orchestra Gavin Sutherland Decca 4789454 2:55

09:31:07  Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 2  BWV 1047 (1718) John Thiessen, trumpet Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2207 2:52

09:36:52  Francis Pott: Laudate Dominum    (2015) Ora  Suzi Digby Harmonia Mundi 906102 5:52

09:45:52  Franz Schubert: Piano Sonata No. 5 in A-Flat  D 557 (1817) András Schiff, piano   Decca 440307 12:29

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:45  Carl Maria von Weber: Abu Hassan: Overture    (1811)  Hanover Band Roy Goodman Nimbus 5154 3:28

10:05:45  Carl Maria von Weber: Momento capriccioso Op 12   (1808) Garrick Ohlsson, piano   Arabesque 6584 3:14

10:11:43  Jan Václav Vorísek: Introduction & Rondo Brilliant Op 22   (1823) Boris Krajný, piano Prague Chamber Orchestra Ivan Parík Supraphon 3868 13:23

10:25:34  Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 2 in E-Flat  D 899/2 (1828) Simone Dinnerstein, piano   Sony 798943 4:48

10:32:27  Arthur Honegger: Pacific 231    (1923)  Orchestre du Capitole de Toulouse Michel Plasson Deutsche Gram 435438 6:26

10:41:47  Francis Poulenc: Scherzo from Sinfonietta    (1947)  Tapiola Sinfonietta Paavo Järvi BIS 630 5:39

10:49:28  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 24 in c  K 491 (1786) Robert Casadesus, piano Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 780837 29:33

11:21:00  Alberto Hemsi: Burlesca from Viola Quintet in G Op 28   (1943)  ARC Ensemble  Chandos 20243 5:33

11:29:56  Florence Price: Andante from Symphony No. 3    (1940)  Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin Deutsche Gram 4861900 11:19

11:44:15  Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Winter' Concerto Op 8 # 4 (1725) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin English Chamber Orchestra David Lockington eOne Music 7790 8:42

11:54:12  Julius Fucik: Florentine March Op 214   (1906)  Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 5158 5:17

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:07:43  Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 4 in G    (1900) Juliane Banse, soprano Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Deutsche Gram 463257 53:25

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

13:04:43  Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 8 in A-Flat Op 64 # 3 (1838) Ingrid Fliter, piano   EMI 14899 3:12

13:10:18  Charles Gounod: Roméo et Juliette: Waltz Song    (1867) Nicole Cabell, soprano London Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Decca 6590 3:26

13:17:04  Carl Maria von Weber: Polonaise brillante Op 72   (1819) Joel Fan, piano Northwest Sinfonietta Christophe Chagnard Reference 134 9:50

13:29:47  Alberto Hemsi: Finale from Pilpúl Sonata Op 27   (1942) Emily Kruspe, violin   Chandos 20243 6:02

13:39:01  Aram Khachaturian: Spartacus: Adagio    (1954)  Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80657 9:17

13:50:11  Marin Marais: Alcyone: Suite    (1706)  Tempesta di Mare  Chandos 805 24:02

14:17:16  Germaine Tailleferre: Piano Trio    (1978)  Clementi Trio  Largo 56618 14:16

14:35:25  Giuseppe Verdi: I vespri siciliani: Overture    (1854)  London Symphony Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 9:11

14:47:24  Richard Rodgers: Slaughter on 10th Avenue from 'On Your Toes'    (1936)  Boston Pops Keith Lockhart RCA 63835 8:17

14:56:08  Pablo de Sarasate: Spanish Dance No. 2 'Habanera' Op 21 # 2 (1878) Julia Fischer, violin   Decca 4785950 4:07

15:02:10  Gilbert & Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: The Paradox    (1879) Gillian Knight, contralto Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80353 3:37

15:06:33  Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: When I was a lad    (1878) Richard Suart, baritone Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80374 2:38

15:12:16  Dmitri Shostakovich: Finale 'The Tocsin' from Symphony No. 11 Op 103   'The Year 1905' (1957)  Boston Symphony Andris Nelsons Deutsche Gram 28595 14:03

15:29:05  Carl Nielsen: Humoresque-Bagatelles Op 11   (1897) Leif Ove Andsnes, piano   Virgin 45129 5:45

15:37:11  Carl Maria von Weber: Symphony No. 2 in C    (1807)  London Classical Players Sir Roger Norrington EMI 55348 19:20

15:56:54  Arcade Fire: Empty Room    (2010) Matt Haimovitz, cello   Oxingale 2019 2:53

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:03:51  Igor Stravinsky: Suite No. 2 for Small Orchestra    (1921)  London Sinfonietta Riccardo Chailly Decca 417114 6:14

16:12:56  Antonín Dvorák: Hussite Overture Op 67   (1883)  London Symphony István Kertész Decca 4785437 14:07

16:30:21  Michael Giacchino: Up: A Married Life    (2009)  City of Prague Philharmonic  Silva 1398 4:21

16:37:16  Joseph Haydn: Allegro from Symphony No. 31    'Horn Signal' (1765)  Academy of Ancient Music Christopher Hogwood Oiseau-Lyre 430082 7:08

16:46:20  Max Richter: Vivaldi's Winter Concerto Recomposed    (2012) Daniel Hope, violin Berlin Concert House Orchestra André de Ridder Deutsche Gram 4792777 10:21

16:58:27  Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Furiant    (1866)  Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 444867 2:07

17:04:42  Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony in d    (1864)  Deutsches Symphonie Berlin Riccardo Chailly Decca 421593 6:45

17:13:26  Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral March    (1874)  Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Andris Nelsons Deutsche Gram 4798494 9:03

17:23:46  Raimundo Penaforte: West Side Story Suite    (2007)  Eroica Trio  EMI 7351 11:40

17:39:14  Sir Edward Elgar: In Moonlight from 'In the South' Op 50   (1904)  English Chamber Orchestra Paul Goodwin Harmonia Mundi 907258 4:04

17:44:57  Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 3 Op 39   (1904)  New Zealand Symphony James Judd Naxos 503293 5:47

17:52:44  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo for Violin & Orchestra  K 269 (1775) Thomas Zehetmair, violin Philharmonia Orchestra Thomas Zehetmair Teldec 46448 6:52

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:11  Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 100 in G    'Military' (1794)  Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Naïve 5176 22:34

18:32:39  George Frideric Handel: The Triumph of Time and Disillusionment: Overture    (1707)  Orch of Age of Enlightenment Catherine Mackintosh BBC 201 4:58

18:39:43  George Frideric Handel: Semele: Endless Pleasure, Endless Love    (1744) Danielle de Niese, soprano Les Arts Florissants William Christie Decca 10035 3:21

18:45:08  Alberto Hemsi: Three Ancient Airs from 'Coplas Sefardies' Op 30   (1945)  ARC Ensemble  Chandos 20243 08:56

18:55:29  George Frideric Handel: Acis and Galatea: O Ruddier than the Cherry    (1718) Bryn Terfel, baritone Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Deutsche Gram 453480 2:56

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:23  Carl Maria von Weber: Clarinet Concerto No. 2 in E-Flat Op 74   (1812) Andrew Marriner, clarinet Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 432146 21:45

19:26:28  Johann Peter Emilius Hartmann: Symphony No. 1 in g Op 17   (1836)  Danish National Radio Symphony Thomas Dausgaard DaCapo 224042 31:15

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:06  Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Overture    (1845)  Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Andris Nelsons Deutsche Gram 4797208 15:03

20:17:38  Maurice Ravel: Piano Trio    (1914) Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano   Decca 425860 25:27

20:44:12  Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 2: Chaconne  BWV 1004 (1720)  BBC Philharmonic Leonard Slatkin Chandos 9835 12:57

20:57:50  Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3: Gigue  BWV 1006 (1720) Tasmin Little, violin   Naked Vn 2008 2:09

21:02:54  Ralph Vaughan Williams: In the Fen Country    (1904)  New Queen's Hall Orchestra Barry Wordsworth Argo 440116 13:49

21:18:02  Mary Ann Griebling: Wild Wood - Quiet Wood    (2001) Richard Stoltzman, clarinet Warsaw Philharmonic George Manahan MMC 2094 8:43

21:28:14  Margi Griebling-Haigh: Rondes from 'Romans des Rois'    (2007) Danna Sundet, oboe Panorámicos  Panorámicos 2009 7:47

21:38:19  Luigi Boccherini: Symphony No. 12 in D Op 21 # 4 (1775)  German Chamber Academy Neuss Johannes Goritzki CPO 999174 8:06

21:47:55  Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5 in d Op 47   (1937)  Boston Symphony Andris Nelsons Deutsche Gram 4795201 49:48

22:39:08  Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Violin & Oboe  RV 548 (1710) Simon Standage, violin English Concert Trevor Pinnock Deutsche Gram 4795448 9:18

22:50:14  Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Evocatión    (1906) Lang Lang, piano   Sony 771901 6:30

22:57:58  Carl Nielsen: The Mother: The Fog is Lifting    (1920) Judith Hall, flute   Nimbus 5247 1:51

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:06  Alberto Hemsi: Larghetto from Pilpúl Sonata Op 27   (1942) Emily Kruspe, violin   Chandos 20243 5:01

23:07:08  Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Clarinet Trio Op 114   (1891) Afendi Yusuf, clarinet   Steinway 30109 7:53

23:15:01  Joseph Haydn: Andante from Symphony No. 9    (1762)  Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orchestra Ádám Fischer Nimbus 5321 5:01

23:21:13  Eriks Esenvalds: Translation    (2016) The Crossing  Donald Nally New Focus  4:19

23:25:33  Poul Schierbeck: Prelude for Strings Op 43   (1941)  Odense Symphony Ole Schmidt DaCapo 226047 7:36

23:33:05  Henry Purcell: O Solitude, My Sweetest Choice  Z 406 (1685) Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo-soprano   Deutsche Gram 4795448 4:58

23:38:28  Manuel Ponce: Por ti mi corazón    (1926) John-Henry Crawford, cello   Orchid 100198 3:16

23:41:45  Carl Busch: Omaha Indian Love Song    (1913)  Gowanus Arts Ensemble Reuben Blundell New Focus 166 6:07

23:47:52  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Largo from Piano Concerto No. 4 Op 40   (1926) Simon Trpceski, piano Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Avie 2191 7:33

23:56:05  William Grant Still: Song for the Lonely    (1953) Titus Underwood, oboe   Rising Sun 1 2:30

23:58:52  Eve Beglarian: Another Time    (2018) Lara Downes, piano   Flipside Music  1:27

 

 