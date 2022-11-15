WCLV Program Guide 11-15-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Eric Felten Gratitude The King In Yellow

Kenny Barron The Moment Tear Drop

Bill Frisell Four The Pioneers

Eric Jacobson Discover The Unknown

Geof Bradfield Rule of Three Contemplation

Benny Green Bluebird Moonglow

Dave Douglas Moving Portrait First Frost

Larry Goldings Light Blue Berkshire Blues

Tawanda Smile You And the Night And the Music

Al Strong Stronger Love Bull City Bounce

Red Garland All Morning Long All Mornin' Long

Carl Allen The Pursuer The Pursuer

Cyrus Chestnut The Nutman Speaks It's All Right With Me

Hubbard/Shaw The Eternal Triangle Nostrand And Fulton

Connie Han Secrets of Inanna Wind Rose Goddess

Justin Joyce Story Tales Lowest Lane

Charlton Singleton Crossroads Gradual Lean

Sweets Edison The Swinger Pussy Willow

Hampton Hawes Four The Awful Truth

Count Basie One More Time Jessica's Day

Darren Litzie My Horizon Faded Portrait

Nat Birchall Ancient Africa Malidoma

Dave Slonaker Convergency A Curve in the Road

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Liam Sillery Minor Changes Prana

Daniel Bingert Berit in Space Notre Dame

Liebman/Stowell Petite Fleur Creole Blues

Nick Finzer The Chase While You're Gone

Steve Davis For Real Days Gone By

Alan Broadbent Like Minds Prelude To Peace

Kenny Dorham Quiet Kenny My Ideal

Stanley Turrentine Coming Home Fine L'il Lass

Wayne Shorter Wayning Moments Black Orpheus

Marc Johnson Swept Away It's Time

Neil Swainson Fire in the West Late Afternoon

Michael Dease Best Next Thing Charly Jaye

Emily Remler Catwalk Catwalk

Mick Nock Not We but One Transitions

Michael Hackett Western Skies Little Dancer

Cecile McLorin Salvant Dreams and Daggers I Didn't Know What Time It Was

Snorre Kirk Beat Going Up

Roy Haynes Cracklin' Dorian

Henry "Red" Allen World on a String St. James Infirmary

Eric Reed It's All Right to Swing BooBoo Strikes Again

Dave Young Mantra The Gypsy

Peter Erskine You Never Know On the Lake

Rebecca Coupe Franks Planets Moon

Ron Carter Finding the Right Notes A Nice Song

Jay Ashby/Steve Davis Mistaken Identity Choices

Craig Davis Tone Painting Dary Departs

Sal Nistico Neo/Nistico FeeFiFoFum

05:58:20 George Gershwin: Do It Again (1922) Peter Donohoe, piano EMI 54280 1:34

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:24 Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 Op 55 'Eroica' (1804) West-Eastern Divan Orchestra Daniel Barenboim Decca 16871 6:05

06:16:37 Sir William Herschel: Oboe Concerto in E-Flat (1770) Richard Woodhams, oboe Mozart Orchestra Davis Jerome Newport 85612 9:14

06:27:25 Percy Grainger: I'm Seventeen Come Sunday (1912) Monteverdi Choir English Country Gardiner Orch Sir John Eliot Gardiner Philips 446657 2:55

06:31:05 Jacques Offenbach: Voyage dans la lune: Ballet of the Snowflakes (1875) Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Archiv 4776403 10:50

06:43:04 Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo & Finale from String Quartet No. 2 Op 18 # 2 (1800) Cypress String Quartet Avie 2348 11:10

06:55:24 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Dance of the Five Couples Op 64 (1936) Martha Argerich, piano Deutsche Gram 4799854 01:41

06:57:16 Lt. Charles A. Zimmerman: March 'Anchors Aweigh' (1907) Cleveland Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Telarc 80099 2:55

07:03:24 Alexander Scriabin: Waltz in A-Flat Op 38 (1903) Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 4785334 5:28

07:11:28 Antonio Vivaldi: Guitar Concerto in A RV 82 (1720) Eduardo Fernández, guitar English Chamber Orchestra George Malcolm Decca 417617 10:00

07:22:43 Percy Grainger: Spoon River (1919) Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 66884 2:18

07:26:39 Alberto Hemsi: Greek Nuptial Dance 'In Honor of the Bride' Op 37bis (1956) Tom Wiebe, cello Chandos 20243 3:26

07:32:57 John Amner: A Stranger Here (1615) Stile Antico Harmonia Mundi 807544 4:55

07:43:05 Gioacchino Rossini: String Sonata No. 3 (1804) Ensemble Explorations Harmonia Mundi 901847 11:53

07:56:26 Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue in g BWV 578 'Little' (1706) Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin Deutsche Gram 19032 3:44

08:08:01 Gustav Holst: Brook Green Suite (1933) English Sinfonia Howard Griffiths Naxos 570339 5:53

08:15:49 Peter Schickele: Unbegun Symphony (1966) Royal PDQ Bach Festival Orch Jorge Mester Vanguard 79223 10:34

08:28:25 Franz Schubert: String Trio No. 1 in B-Flat D 471 (1816) Joseph Silverstein, violin Sony 19439946802 7:34

08:37:56 Giuseppe Tartini: Violin Concerto in A D 96 (1740) Giuliano Carmignola, violin Venice Baroque Orchestra Andrea Marcon Archiv 3849 13:30

08:53:27 Earl Wild: Reminiscences of 'Snow White' (1995) Earl Wild, piano Sony 62036 7:47

09:06:33 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-Flat K 39 (1767) Daniel Barenboim, piano English Chamber Orchestra Daniel Barenboim EMI 72930 15:10

09:23:15 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Boréades: Entrée de Polymnie (1764) Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Archiv 4478 6:00

09:33:29 Cole Porter: Anything Goes: Overture (1934) London Sinfonietta John McGlinn EMI 54300 4:55

09:40:12 Ottorino Respighi: The Birds: The Nightingale (1927) Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Deutsche Gram 437533 3:52

09:46:28 Alberto Hemsi: Rondo from Viola Quintet in G Op 28 (1943) ARC Ensemble Chandos 20243 2:31

09:51:45 Georg Philipp Telemann: Wind Quartet No. 1 (1730) European Baroque Soloists Denon 9613 7:08

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:02:58 Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier Bk.1: Prelude & Fugue No. 3 BWV 848 (1722) Daniel Barenboim, piano Warner 61553 3:44

10:07:14 Franz Liszt: Ballade from 'The Flying Dutchman' S 441 (1872) Daniel Barenboim, piano Deutsche Gram 4779525 5:43

10:14:23 Joaquín Turina: Danzas Fantàsticas Op 22 (1920) Cincinnati Symphony Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80574 14:39

10:29:52 Joaquín Rodrigo: Distant Sarabande (1926) Manuel Barrueco, guitar EMI 56175 4:58

10:36:29 Johan Halvorsen: Mascarade: Holberg Overture (1922) Bergen Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Chandos 10584 5:30

10:44:27 Edvard Grieg: In Folk Style from 'Nordic Melodies' Op 63 (1895) Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi Deutsche Gram 437520 7:47

10:53:42 Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto in d BWV 1052 (1740) Elizabeth Wallfisch, violin Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2207 22:29

11:18:31 Morton Gould: American Symphonette No. 2 (1938) Albany Symphony Orchestra David Alan Miller Albany 1174 10:20

11:31:36 Jessie Montgomery: Coincident Dances (2019) Chicago Sinfonietta Mei-Ann Chen Cedille 185 11:40

11:44:54 Rodolfo Halffter: Three Sonatas by Antonio Soler (1951) Mexico City Philharmonic Enrique Bátiz ASV 894 11:09

11:57:03 Josef Franz Wagner: March 'Under the Double Eagle' (1850) Boston Pops John Williams Sony 46747 3:17

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:07:20 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 38 in D K 504 'Prague' (1786) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 436421 30:59

12:40:41 Richard Wagner: A Siegfried Idyll (1870) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell MAA 75 19:05

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

13:01:28 Jerome Kern: Show Boat: Old Man River (1927) Stuttgart Brass Quartet Hänssler 98623 3:37

13:06:55 Virgil Thomson: The River: Finale (1937) Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Sir Neville Marriner EMI 6612 3:53

13:13:01 Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Wagner's 'Tannhäuser' S 445/1 (1852) Daniel Barenboim, piano Deutsche Gram 4779525 10:32

13:26:12 Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude (1867) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Deutsche Gram 4778773 8:40

13:37:07 Scott Joplin: Elite Syncopations (1902) William Appling, piano Albany 1163 4:46

13:44:34 Florence Price: Fantasie Negre No. 1 (1929) Lara Downes, piano Sono Luminus 92207 7:05

13:53:55 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 101 in D 'Clock' (1794) Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Naïve 5176 25:36

14:21:13 Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso in F Op 6 # 2 (1713) Europa Galante Fabio Biondi Naïve 20012 8:41

14:33:31 Peter Tchaikovsky: Marche slav Op 31 (1876) Israel Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Teldec 90201 9:08

14:44:13 Claude Debussy: Danses sacrée et profane (1904) Lisa Wellbaum, harp Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Deutsche Gram 2121 10:15

14:54:58 Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella: In the Palace (1944) Lisa Batiashvili, violin Chamber Orchestra of Europe Yannick Nézet-Séguin Deutsche Gram 4798529 5:19

15:02:23 Alberto Hemsi: Greek Nuptial Dance 'In Honor of the Mother-in-Law' Op 37bis (1956) Tom Wiebe, cello Chandos 20243 3:23

15:06:22 Alberto Hemsi: Burlesca from Viola Quintet in G Op 28 (1943) ARC Ensemble Chandos 20243 5:33

15:14:59 Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture Op 80 (1880) London Philharmonic Marin Alsop Naxos 557428 10:29

15:27:03 George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: But as for his people (1739) Monteverdi Choir English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner Philips 432110 4:00

15:33:58 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 16 in D K 451 (1784) Daniel Barenboim, piano Berlin Philharmonic Daniel Barenboim Teldec 16827 23:04

15:57:26 Angélica Negrón: Sueno Recurrente (2002) Lara Downes, piano Sono Luminus 92207 2:39

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:04:42 Alberto Hemsi: Finale from Pilpúl Sonata Op 27 (1942) Emily Kruspe, violin Chandos 20243 6:02

16:14:16 Hugo Wolf: Scherzo & Finale (1877) Orchestra of Paris Daniel Barenboim Erato 45416 15:03

16:33:05 Burton Lane: Finian's Rainbow: How are Things in Glocca Morra? (1947) Jeannie Carson, vocal Symphony Orchestra Max Meth RCA 7892 3:02

16:37:25 Carl Nielsen: Finale from Symphony No. 4 Op 29 'Inextinguishable' (1916) New York Philharmonic Alan Gilbert DaCapo 220624 8:58

16:47:52 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 4 in A K 298 (1778) Sonora Slocum, flute Acis 98573 11:52

17:03:49 Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1: Prelude (1872) London Symphony Sir Neville Marriner Philips 4788977 6:39

17:12:33 Stanislaw Moniuszko: The Raftsman: Overture (1858) Warsaw Philharmonic Antoni Wit Naxos 572716 9:54

17:24:19 Joaquín Rodrigo: Adagio from Concierto de Aranjuez (1939) Narciso Yepes, guitar Philharmonia Orchestra Luis García-Navarro Deutsche Gram 4795448 11:11

17:39:32 Jack Gallagher: Pavane from Sinfonietta for Strings (2007) London Symphony JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559652 4:58

17:46:10 Lili Boulanger: Of a Spring Morning (1918) Women's Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Koch Intl 7169 5:00

17:53:07 Sir Arthur Sullivan: Ruddigore: Overture (1886) Scottish Chamber Orchestra Alexander Faris Nimbus 5066 6:47

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:47 Alberto Hemsi: Viola Quintet in G Op 28 (1943) ARC Ensemble Chandos 20243 17:41

18:28:20 Franz Schubert: Overture in the Italian Style D 590 (1817) Prague Sinfonia Christian Benda Naxos 570329 7:48

18:38:59 Franz Schubert: Marche militaire No. 3 D 733 (1822) Paul Badura-Skoda, piano Valois 4622 5:21

18:46:00 Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto à 6 for Trumpet & Winds (1710) Wolfgang Basch, trumpet Wind Ensemble Bob van Asperen DHM 7976 9:19

18:56:27 Franz Schubert: Die Forelle D 550 (1817) Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo-soprano Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado Deutsche Gram 4770832 2:13

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:08 Georges Bizet: Jeux d'enfants Op 22 (1871) San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 131 23:40

19:29:41 Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 5 in D Op 107 'Reformation' (1832) London Symphony Sir John Eliot Gardiner LSO Live 775 28:04

19:59:28 Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 26 Op 62 # 2 (1844) Daniel Gortler, piano Jerusalem 2006 1:53

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:02:29 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 19 (1798) Stefan Vladar, piano Capella Istropolitana Barry Wordsworth Naxos 500250 28:59

20:32:54 Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite Op 56 (1897) Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 16:14

20:51:11 William Grant Still: Violin Suite: Mother and Child (1943) Zina Schiff, violin Royal Scottish National Orchestra Avlana Eisenberg Naxos 559867 8:41

21:04:11 Jean-Baptiste Lully: Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme: Suite (1670) Tempesta di Mare Chandos 805 17:59

21:23:21 Louise Farrenc: Overture No. 2 in E-Flat Op 24 (1834) NDR Radio Philharmonic Johannes Goritzki CPO 999820 6:54

21:31:33 Cécile Chaminade: Etude symphonique Op 28 (1890) Joanne Polk, piano Steinway 30037 5:33

21:39:36 Franz Schubert: The Devil's Pleasure Palace: Overture D 84 (1814) Haydn Sinfonietta, Vienna Manfred Huss Koch Intl 1121 8:22

21:49:05 Sir Edward Elgar: Piano Quintet Op 84 (1919) English Symphony Orchestra Kenneth Woods Avie 2362 38:22

22:29:10 Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 BWV 1049 (1720) Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 139230 15:25

22:46:32 Arvo Pärt: Spiegel im Spiegel (1978) Lisa Batiashvili, violin Deutsche Gram 15203 10:16

22:57:46 Sir Malcolm Arnold: Solitaire: Sarabande (1956) Philharmonia Orchestra Bryden Thomson Chandos 8867 3:09

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:03:56 John Rutter: Suite Antique: Prelude (1979) John McMurtery, flute West Side Chamber Orchestra Kevin Mallon Naxos 573146 4:10

23:08:06 Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 8 Op 13 'Pathétique' (1799) Daniel Barenboim, piano Decca 16871 5:23

23:13:30 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Largo from Cello Concerto H 439 (1753) Matt Haimovitz, cello English Chamber Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis Deutsche Gram 429219 7:35

23:21:25 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 13 in a Op 17 # 4 (1834) Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9289 5:26

23:26:52 Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Prelude (1867) Chicago Symphony Daniel Barenboim Teldec 24224 7:05

23:33:58 Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Larghetto from Clarinet Quintet in f-Sharp Op 10 (1895) Anthony McGill, clarinet Catalyst Quartet Azica 71336 6:10

23:40:47 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: March of the Priests (1791) Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orchestra Rinaldo Alessandrini Naïve 30479 2:21

23:43:08 Peter Tchaikovsky: Romance Op 6 # 1 (1869) Lisa Batiashvili, violin Deutsche Gram 4790835 3:37

23:46:46 Frédéric Chopin: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 21 (1830) Rafal Blechacz, piano Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Jerzy Semkow Deutsche Gram 4795448 9:56

23:57:19 Hildegard von Bingen: Beata nobis gaudia (1150) Anonymous 4 Harmonia Mundi 2907546 2:42