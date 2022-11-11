WCLV Program Guide 11-11-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Marshall Gilkes Cyclic Journey Part VIII Musings

Jeff Lewis The New York Sessions Connie

Jeff Parker Like-Coping Days Fly By

Bill Evans Everybody Digs Bill Evans Peace Piece

Jessica Williams At Yoshi's Vol 2 Flamenco Sketches

Lauren Sevian Bliss Evergreen

Roy Eldridge After You've Gone The Gasser

Jack Wilson Something Personal Shosh

Wynton Marsalis Marsalis Standard Time Vol 3 Big Butter And Egg Man

Jeb Patton New Strides Cloak and Dagger

Connie Han Secrets of Inanna Morning Star

Dave Slonaker Convergency Inner Voices

Freddie Hubbard Hub Cap Luana

Jimmy Heath You Or Me Is That So

Nica Carrington Times Like These Skylark

Dave Holland Not For Nothing For All You Are

Jessica Williams The Victoria Concert Blue Tuesday

Craig Davis Tone Painting Dodo's Lament

Christian McBride The Good Feeling I Should Care

Michael Hackett Western Skies Blues for MH

Al foster Reflections Monk's Bossa

Diana Krall Love Scenes How Deep Is The Ocean

Jay Sharptet For You Blue Mermaid

Ben Webster King of the Tenors That's All

Dave McKenna Sunbeam and Thunderclouds` Lotus Blossum

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Dave Douglas Engage Everywhere But Here

Big Joe Turner Boss of the Blues Roll 'Em Pete

Duke Ellington Duke Ellington meets Coleman Hawkins Ray Charles' Place

Grant Green Gooden's Corner Two for One

Art Hirahara Verdant Valley Ships Passing

Joe Henderson Page One Out Of The Night

Curtis Fuller Down Home Nu Groove

Howard Alden Take Your Pick Warm Valley

Charlie Rouse Unsung Hero Billy's Blue

McCoy Tyner Plays Duke Ellington Searchin'

Stan Getz Bossas and Ballads Feijoada

Tommy Flanagan Ballads and Blues With Malice Towards None

Zoot Sims For Lady Day I Cried For You

Bob Brookmeyer Back Again You'd be so nice to come home to

New York Jazz Quartet Surge Big Bad Henry

Larry Willis My Funny Valentine Who's Kidding Who

Eric Alexander Solid Theme for Ernie

Saltman/Knowles Native Speaker The Gentle Art of Compassion

Cannonball Adderley Something Else Autumn Leaves

Cleveland Jazz Orchestra Live at the Bop Stop You've Changed

Ken Peplowski Illuminations June Night

Ken Peplowski Steppin' With Peps No Problem

Ken Peplowski A Good Reed Purple Gazelle

Christian Jacob New Jazz Standards Complex Simplicity

Chico Freeman Focus Blackfoot

Ray Bryant The Ray Bryant Trio Daahoud

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:50 Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: The Song of the High Seas (1952) Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80175 5:06

06:15:01 Samuel Barber: Agnus Dei (1967) Robert Shaw Festival Singers Robert Shaw Telarc 80406 10:53

06:27:28 Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegretto for Piano Trio WoO 39 (1812) Xyrion Trio Naxos 500250 4:29

06:32:48 Jay Roberts: The Entertainer's Rag (1910) Richard Dowling, piano Klavier 77035 2:43

06:37:48 David Amram: Variations on 'Red River Valley' (1991) Julius Baker, flute Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Newport 85546 12:20

06:51:53 Robert Schumann: Scherzo from Piano Quartet Op 47 (1844) Wu Han, piano Deutsche Gram 22906 3:40

06:57:14 Richard Hayman: Servicemen on Parade (1966) St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 60983 4:04

07:05:56 William Grant Still: The American Scene: Tomb of the Unknown Soldier (1957) Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Newport 85596 7:08

07:16:05 Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 1 (1821) Northern Chamber Orchestra Nicholas Ward Naxos 553161 11:26

07:28:34 Dmitri Shostakovich: Jazz Suite No. 1: Foxtrot (1934) Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2013 3:54

07:35:04 Johann Joachim Quantz: Arioso from Flute Concerto (1750) Patrick Gallois, flute CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier Deutsche Gram 439895 5:59

07:45:10 Aaron Copland: Emblems (1965) United States Marine Band Gerard Schwarz Naxos 573121 10:29

07:58:01 Leroy Anderson: The Typewriter (1950) Alasdair Malloy, typewriter BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559357 1:35

08:08:49 George Gershwin: O Land of Mine, America (1919) Central State Univ. Chorus Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80445 5:21

08:17:32 Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Autumn' Concerto Op 8 # 3 (1725) Joshua Bell, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Joshua Bell Sony 11013 10:37

08:31:01 Harry T. Burleigh: The Soldier (1916) Oral Moses, bass-baritone Northeastern 252 3:43

08:36:00 Gerard Schwarz: Above and Beyond (2012) United States Marine Band Gerard Schwarz Naxos 573121 8:49

08:48:29 Morton Gould: Folk Suite (1938) London Symphony David Amos Harmonia Mundi 906010 14:48

09:09:37 Richard Strauss: Don Juan Op 20 (1888) Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel CBS 44909 16:25

09:30:25 Alfred Newman: Wuthering Heights: Cathy's Theme (1939) Itzhak Perlman, violin Boston Pops John Williams Sony 60773 3:42

09:35:38 Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: Four Voltes (1612) New London Consort Oiseau-Lyre 4759101 3:48

09:47:00 Antonio Vivaldi: L'Incoronatione di Dario: Sinfonia RV 719 (1717) Orfeo 55 Nathalie Stutzmann Erato 520955 4:46

09:54:39 Thomas Arne: Artaxerxes: The Soldier Tir'd of Wars Alarms (1735) Beverly Hoch, soprano Hong Kong Philharmonic Kenneth Schermerhorn MCA 25966 3:46

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:06 Antonio Caldara: Cajo Marzio Coriolano: Overture (1717) Wallace Collection Philharmonia Orchestra Simon Wright Nimbus 5079 4:20

10:06:09 George Frideric Handel: Rinaldo: Battle & March (1711) John Wallace, trumpet Philharmonia Orchestra Simon Wright Nimbus 5123 3:06

10:11:11 David Diamond: This Sacred Ground (1962) Erich Parce, baritone Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 559156 15:25

10:27:13 John Williams: Saving Private Ryan: Hymn to the Fallen (1998) Tanglewood Festival Chorus Boston Pops John Williams Sony 51333 6:06

10:34:57 Camargo Guàrnieri: Dansa negra (1946) Simón Bolívar Symphony Maximiano Valdés Dorian 90227 4:57

10:42:07 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Brazilian Suite: Gavotta-Choro (1912) Kristo Käo, guitar Kitarrikool 2008 5:01

10:50:10 Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Violin Concerto in A Op 5 # 2 (1775) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Encore Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hege Cedille 214 23:45

11:15:32 Don Gillis: Prayer and Hymn for a Solemn Occasion (1951) Sinfonia Varsovia Ian Hobson Albany 618 11:01

11:29:12 George Frideric Handel: Trio Sonata in G Op 5 # 4 (1739) Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Deutsche Gram 4795448 12:58

11:43:43 Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 5 in f-Sharp Op 44 (1841) Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 4785334 10:13

11:54:53 Robert Casadesus: Toccata Op 40 (1946) Marina Lomazov, piano Lomazov 100 4:24

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:08:21 Richard Strauss: An Alpine Symphony Op 64 (1915) Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 425112 50:13

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

13:01:00 Robert Crawford: The U.S. Air Force March (1939) Dallas Wind Symphony Frederick Fennell Reference 85 1:43

13:04:23 John Philip Sousa: March 'Semper Fidelis' (1888) Blossom Festival Band Loras John Schissel MAA 40601 2:39

13:10:02 Aaron Copland: A Lincoln Portrait (1942) James Earl Jones, narrator Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Delos 3140 14:26

13:27:07 Louis Moreau Gottschalk: The Union Op 48 (1862) Cecile Licad, piano Naxos 559145 7:23

13:37:17 Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 14 Op 27 # 2 'Moonlight' (1801) Philadelphia Orchestra Wolfgang Sawallisch EMI 55592 5:30

13:44:57 Ludwig van Beethoven: Egmont: Overture Op 84 (1810) Bremen German Chamber Philharmonic Daniel Harding Virgin 45364 7:39

13:54:45 Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4 in A Op 90 'Italian' (1833) Berlin Philharmonic Lorin Maazel Deutsche Gram 4795448 26:19

14:23:17 William Alwyn: Overture to a Masque (1940) Royal Liverpool Philharmonic David Lloyd-Jones Naxos 570704 9:36

14:35:36 Peter Tchaikovsky: Sérénade mélancolique Op 26 (1875) Jennifer Koh, violin Odense Symphony Alexander Vedernikov Cedille 166 10:34

14:47:32 Claude-Michel Schönberg: Les Misérables: Suite (1980) Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80498 11:35

15:01:10 William Steffe: The Battle Hymn of the Republic (1862) St Louis Symphony Chorus St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 60983 4:05

15:05:41 Richard Hayman: Armed Forces Medley Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80175 3:02

15:11:09 Percy Grainger: Lincolnshire Posy (1937) Cleveland Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Telarc 80099 14:40

15:28:09 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from String Quartet No. 22 K 589 (1790) Dover Quartet Cedille 167 6:37

15:38:01 Walter Piston: The Incredible Flutist: Suite (1940) Scott Goff, flute Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 559160 17:48

15:56:16 John Playford: Wallom Green (1651) Bjarte Eike. violin Barokksolistene Rubicon 1017 2:00

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:03:49 Peter Boyer: In the Cause of the Free (2017) James Fountain, trumpet London Symphony Peter Boyer Naxos 559915 6:39

16:13:05 Ernö Dohnányi: American Rhapsody Op 47 (1953) Frankfurt Radio Symphony Alun Francis CPO 999308 14:32

16:31:30 Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Bridal Chorus (1848) Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80333 4:43

16:38:42 'PDQ Bach': Safe Sextet I Virtuosi di Hoople Telarc 80295 8:45

16:49:47 Johann Christian Bach: Symphony in D Op 18 # 4 (1781) Hanover Band Anthony Halstead CPO 999752 10:11

17:04:02 Roy Harris: Overture 'When Johnny Comes Marching Home' (1935) Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Delos 3140 6:45

17:18:29 Maurice Ravel: Scherzo from String Quartet (1903) Jupiter String Quartet Oberlin Music 1304 5:57

17:26:19 Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'The Hebrides' Op 26 (1830) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 46536 10:49

17:41:08 William Grant Still: The American Scene: Tomb of the Unknown Soldier (1957) Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Newport 85596 7:08

17:49:28 William Grant Still: Can’t You Line ’Em (1940) Royal Scottish National Orchestra Avlana Eisenberg Naxos 559867 3:59

17:54:46 Morton Gould: American Ballads: Star-Spangled Overture (1976) National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 559005 5:09

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:11 Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: Suite (1952) Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80175 21:43

18:32:00 Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 2: In War-time Op 48 (1896) Ulster Orchestra Takuo Yuasa Naxos 559075 4:36

18:38:48 Edward MacDowell: Scherzo from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 23 (1889) André Watts, piano Dallas Symphony Andrew Litton Telarc 80429 4:36

18:44:58 Virgil Thomson: Autumn Concertina (1964) Ann Mason Stockton, harp Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Sir Neville Marriner EMI 6612 8:54

18:55:03 Edward MacDowell: Woodland Sketches: To a Wild Rose Op 51 # 1 (1896) Claire Jones, harp London Mozart Players Stuart Morley Silva 6051 3:17

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:04 Richard Strauss: Don Juan Op 20 (1888) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 63123 15:52

19:19:30 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Harmoniemusik (1788) Members of Netherlands Wind Ensemble Philips 4788977 39:08

20:00 SPECIAL Memorial in Song with John Brancy & Peter Dugan – A program for Veteran’s Day to honor those whose lives have been forever changed by war, including songs written by composers and poets who were soldiers themselves. Much of the music comes from the WWI era when the world was confronted with modern warfare for the very first time. The co-hosts are GRAMMY Award winning baritone John Brancy and Peter Dugan, pianist and host of NPR’s From the Top, with testimonials from cultural historians and war veterans.

“When the Boys Come Home” by Oley Speaks (1874-1948)

“Youth and Love” from Songs of Travel by Ralph Vaughan Williams (1872-1958)

“The Lads in Their Hundreds” from A Shropshire Lad by George Butterworth (1885-1916)

“Keep the Homefires Burning” by Igor Novello arr. Dugan/Brancy

“My Buddy” by Walter Donaldson (1893-1947) arr. Dugan/Brancy

“God Be with Our Boys Tonight” by Wilfred Sanderson (1878-1935)

“Tom Sails Away” by Charles Ives (1874-1954)

“In Flanders Fields” by Leonardo Dugan (b. 1980)

Toccata from Le Tombeau de Couperin by Maurice Ravel (1875-1937)

“Noel des enfants qui n’ont plus de maisons” by Claude Debussy (1862-1918)

“How fair this spot” by Sergei Rachmaninov (1873-1943)

“Spring Waters” by Sergei Rachmaninov

“Goodbye France” by Irving Berlin (1888-1989)

Danny Boy Traditional, arr. Dugan/Brancy

21:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

21:03:53 Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending (1914) Iona Brown, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Decca 414595 16:03

21:21:29 Arthur Foote: Air and Gavotte (1891) Gowanus Arts Ensemble Reuben Blundell New Focus 166 8:30

21:31:06 John Knowles Paine: Adagio from Symphony No. 2 Op 34 'In Springtime' (1880) Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559748 12:03

21:46:10 William Byrd: Ave verum corpus (1605) Ora Suzi Digby Harmonia Mundi 906102 3:28

21:51:33 Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2 in D Op 43 (1902) Oslo Philharmonic Klaus Mäkelä Decca 4852256 45:55

22:39:10 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 16 K 128 (1772) Prague Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80242 11:19

22:52:35 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 17 in B Op 62 # 1 (1846) Rafal Blechacz, piano Deutsche Gram 10870 7:26

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:01 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Sadko: Song of India (1896) Gil Shaham, violin Deutsche Gram 447640 2:41

23:04:42 Frank Bridge: An Irish Melody 'Londonderry Air' (1908) English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 5366 7:51

23:12:34 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 23 K 488 (1786) Simone Dinnerstein, piano Havana Lyceum Orchestra José Antonio Méndez Padrón Sony 538244 7:14

23:20:33 Percy Grainger: Walking Tune (1911) Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 66884 4:11

23:24:44 Camille Saint-Saëns: Andantino from Violin Concerto No. 3 Op 61 (1880) Maxim Vengerov, violin Philharmonia Orchestra Sir Antonio Pappano EMI 57593 8:48

23:33:33 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' (1934) Kansas City Symphony Michael Stern Reference 129 4:28

23:39:00 Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Dolly's Garden Op 56 (1897) Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 2:31

23:41:32 Jacques Offenbach: Andante from Grand Concerto for Cello (1848) Jérôme Pernoo, cello Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Archiv 4776403 8:32

23:50:05 Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 15 in D-Flat Op 28 # 15 'Raindrop' (1839) Daniil Trifonov, piano Deutsche Gram 4791728 5:24

23:56:03 Clara Schumann: Romance in D-Flat Op 22 # 1 (1855) Elena Urioste, violin Decca 4850020 3:04