WCLV Program Guide 11-05-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Alvin Queen, Night Train to Copenhagen, Moten Swing

Owen Broder, Hodges Front and Center, Digits

Oscar Peterson – Milt Jackson, What’s Up?, Squatty-Roo

Spike Wilner, …Plays Monk and Ellington, U. M. M. G.

Kirk Lightsey, Live at Small’s Jazz Club, Freedom Jazz Dance

Conrad Herwig, The Latin Side of Mingus, Better Git It In Your Soul

Steve Turre, Generations, Pharaoh’s Dance

Eric Jacobson, Discover, New Combinations

Charles Lloyd, Ocean, Kuan Yin

Ron Carter, Finding the Right Notes, Flamenco Sketches

Miles Davis, Kind of Blue, Flamenco Sketches

Miles Davis, E. S. P., Eighty-One

Michael Orenstein, Aperture, 21 Rabid Realtors

Martin Bejerano, #Cubanamerican, Doxy

Susan Reed, Thousands of Ways, Seine Pantomime

Jazz Professors, Blues and Cubes, Promenade aux Champs Elysees

Kerry Politzerm In a Heartbeat, Lullaby for Messiaen

Ken Peplowski, Sunrise, Estate

Hilario Duran – David Virelles, Front Street Duets, Santos Suares’s Memories

Duduka da Fonseca, Yes, Montreux

Antonio Adolfo, Jobim Forever, How Insensitive

Charlton Singleton, Crossroads, On the Avenue

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Gary Burton, Chick Corea, Pat Metheny, Dave Holland, Roy Haynes Like Minds Like Minds

Pat Martino, Joey DeFrancesco, Billy Hart Live at Yoshi's El Hombre

Renee Rosnes, John Patitucci, Billy Drummond, Walt Weiskopf, Kevin Tarrant Life On Earth Icelight

The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Live at MCG Lullaby of the Leaves

Milt Jackson, Studio Orchestra Sunflower Sunflower

Shirley Horn, Charles Ables, Steve Williams, Buck Hill, Steve Novosel The Main Ingredient Blues for Sarge

Shirley Horn, Charles Ables, Steve Williams The Main Ingredient The Look of Love

Phil Woods, Mike Melilo, Bill Goodwin, Alyrio Lima, Harry Leahey, Steve Gilmore Live Superwoman (Where Were You When I Needed You?)

Alan Joseph, Gary Sosias Heavy Water Music The Falls

Manrian McPartland Glenn Davis, Gary Mazzoroppi, Marian McPartland Afternoon in Paris

Phil Woods, Bill Charlap, Steve Gilmore, Bill Goodwin, Neslon Hill, Tom Hamilton, Bobby Routch, Rick Chamberlain This is How I Feel About Quincy Stockholm Sweetnin'

Oscar Peterson, Dizzy Gillespie Oscar Peterson & Dizzy Gillespie Caravan

Ray Barretto, Hilton Ruiz, Papo Vazquez, John Benitez, Adam Cruz Standards Rican-ditioned Baby, Baby All the Time

Wes Montgomery, Studio Orchestra A Day In the Life Trust In Me

Joe Puma, Hod O'Brien, Red Mitchell Shining Hour Little Joe's Waltz

Chie Imaizumi, Greg Gisbert, John Gunther, Peter Sommer, Ron Miles, Alex Heitlinger, Mike Abbott, Jeff Jenkins, Mark Simon, Paul Romaine, Manavihare Fiaindratovo Unfailing Kindness Unfailing Kindness

Bobby Troup, Bucky Pizzarelli, Hal Serra, Milt Hinton, Grady Tate The Feeling of Jazz Hold Your Breath

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common In a Crowd

Wes Montgomery, Studio Orchestra A Day In the Life Windy

Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Victor Gaskin, Roy McCurdy Cannonball Plays Zawinul Hippodelphia

Nancy Wilson, Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Louis Hayes, Sam Jones, Joe Zawinul Nancy Wilson & Cannonball Adderley A Sleepin' Bee

Andre Previn, Red Mitchell, Shelly Manne Andre Previn and His Pals West Side Story I Feel Pretty

Terence Blanchard, Joe Henderson, Kenny Kirkland, Reginald Veal, Carl Allen Jazz in Film The Subterraneans

Lenore Raphael, Howard Alden Loverly Wouldn't It Be Loverly

Bucky Pizzarelli, Howard Alden In a Mellow Tone Snowfall

Bobby Troup, Bucky Pizzarelli, Hal Serra, Milt Hinton, Grady Tate The Feeling of Jazz The Feeling of Jazz

Jimmy McGriff, Mel Brown, Bernard Purdie, Red Holloway, David Newman The Dream Team T'ain't Nobody's Bizness If I Do

Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Victor Gaskin, Roy McCurdy Cannonball Plays Zawinul Mercy, Mercy, Mercy

Maceo Parker, WDR Big Band Soul Classics Do Your Thing

James Brown, Oliver Nelson, Louis Bellson Orchestra Soul On Top Papa's Got a Brand New Bag

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 José A Morales Puebilito Viejo (Little Village) Andres Villamil, guitar Oehms 778

06:03:22 José A Morales Bucarelia Andres Villamil, guitar Oehms 778

06:06:50 Adolfo Mejía Bambuco in e Andres Villamil, guitar Oehms 778

06:11:20 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Concerto in Eb for 2 Pianos & Orchestra, K. 365 José Iturbi, piano; Amparo Iturbi, piano Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra José Iturbi Ivory Classics 70908

06:37:28 Frederic Mompou Suite Compostelana Andrés Segovia, guitar Deutsche Grammophon 471 430-2

07:01:00 Gabriel Fauré Dolly Suite, Op. 56 Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Denon CO-78764

07:18:38 Joaquín Rodrigo Evocaciones for Piano (Tarde en el parque, Noche en el Guadalquivir, Mañana en Triana) Gregory Allen, piano Bridge 9027

07:33:43 Francesco Molino Guitar Concerto in e, Op. 56 Pepe Romero, guitar Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Iona Brown Philips 426263

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Joaquin Rodrigo: Sonata giocosa: II. Andante moderato Marcin Dylla, guitar Album: Chitarra Giocosa Fleur de Son Music: 4:19

Joaquin Rodrigo, arr. Mario Socias: Cuatro Canciones sefardies: 3. Nani nani: Canción de cuna Elionor Martinez, soprano; Yite Chang, guitar Mizmorim Festival, Schmiedenhof, Basel, Switzerland Music: 3:42

Piano Puzzler: Contestant: Benjamin Keating of Monticello, IL Music: 9:19

Frederic Chopin: Mazurka in A minor Op. 17, No. 4 Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Album: Chopin: Mazurkas Decca 417584 Music: 4:14 (shorter excerpt)

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 6 in D minor, Op. 104 Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra; Klaus Mäkelä, conductor Berwaldhallen, Stockholm, Sweden Music: 30:26

Georg Philipp Telemann: Bassoon Sonata in F minor, TWV 41: Movement 2 Amy Harman, bassoon; Nina Lee, cello; Paul Holmes Morton, theorbo; Pedja Muzijevic, organ Spoleto Festival USA Chamber Music Series, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 4:19

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 15 in A minor, Op. 132 Heiliger Dankgesang: Movement 3 St Lawrence String Quartet Spoleto Festival USA Chamber Music Series, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 15:10

Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody, Op. 79, No. 2 Diane Walsh, piano Skaneateles Festival, First Presbyterian Church, Skaneateles NY Music: 6:49

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 2: Movement 1 Largo. Allegro moderato Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langrée, conductor Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Cincinnati Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH Music: 20:26

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:03:02 Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune (1890) Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 975748 4:11

10:11:04 Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Overture D 797 (1820) Vienna Philharmonic Riccardo Muti EMI 54873 10:31

10:22:56 Sergei Prokofiev: The Love for Three Oranges: March Op 33 (1919) London Philharmonic Walter Weller Decca 4785437 1:38

10:25:23 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 34 in C K 338 (1780) English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner Philips 420937 20:40

10:47:52 George Frideric Handel: Xerxes: Largo 'Ombra mai fu' (1738) Anthony Roth Costanzo, countertenor Les Violons du Roy Jonathan Cohen Decca Gold 28648 3:14

10:53:08 Giuseppe Torelli: Trumpet Concerto in D (1690) Josh Rzepka, trumpet Chamber Ensemble Genevieve Leclair Rzepka 2010 6:34

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:06:57 Howard Shore: The Fellowship of the Ring: Themes (2001) Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80600 6:16

11:15:20 Franz Schubert: Marche militaire No. 1 D 733/1 (1822) Evgeny Kissin, piano Sony 51272 5:53

11:23:10 Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose Ballet (1911) Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 430413 24:56

11:51:39 Maurice Jarre: Dr. Zhivago: Lara's Theme (1965) Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80600 5:44

11:58:27 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Flight of the Bumblebee (1900) Olga Kern, piano Harmonia Mundi 907336 1:05

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded September 2022 - Pianist Orli Shaham guest hosts. We meet a sensational 11-year-old pianist, a self-directed flutist who describes the mouthwatering food he finds in his hometown, a violinist who shares a moving piece inspired by the Holocaust, a young harpist who explores her creativity on her own YouTube Channel, and a thoughtful teenage violinist with a multicultural background

Alba Gilabert-Reid, 14, violin, from Quincy, MA Czardas (5:00) Vittorio Monti (1868 - 1922)

Masanobu Pires, 11, piano, from Sharon, MA The Lark (5:30) Mikhail Glinka (1804-1857) arr. Balakiev

Diego Arias, 18, flute, from Brownsville, TX Nocturne et Allegro Scherzando (5:45) Philippe Gaubert (1879 - 1941)

BREAK PIECE from Orli Shaham MOZART. Sonatas VOL 2 & 3, Track #5 Orli Shaham, Piano Piano Sonata No. 12 in F major, K.332, II. Adagio Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756 – 1791)

Ella Saputra, 17, violin, from Schaumburg, IL T'filah (4:30) Lera Auerbach (b. 1973)

Izabella Tu, 17, harp, from Las Vegas, NV Sonatina No. 2 (3:30) François Joseph Naderman (1781-1835)

CLOSING TRACK from Orli Shaham MOZART. Sonatas VOL 2 & 3, Track #10 Orli Shaham, Piano

Piano Sonata No. 16 in C major, K.545, I. Allegro Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756 – 1791)

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

13:01:04 Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Suite (1867) Chicago Symphony Fritz Reiner RCA 300350 12:01

13:13:42 Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Entry of Hans Sachs (1867) Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80333 2:37

13:18:16 Florence Price: Violin Concerto No. 2 (1952) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Royal Scottish National Orchestra Jonathon Heyward Cedille 214 14:42

13:34:42 Benjamin Britten: Matinées musicales Op 24 (1941) Helsingborg Symphony Okko Kamu Ondine 825 14:24

13:50:51 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 17 in G K 453 (1784) Orli Shaham, piano St. Louis Symphony David Robertson Canary 18 29:54

14:24:43 Maurice Ravel: Four Movements from Schumann's 'Carnaval' (1914) Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 79 10:02

14:37:20 Ludwig van Beethoven: Choral Fantasy Op 80 (1808) Kristian Bezuidenhout, fortepiano Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Pablo Heras-Casado Harmonia Mundi 902431 18:37

14:56:36 Franz Schubert: Finale from 'Wanderer Fantasy' D 760 (1822) Maurizio Pollini, piano Deutsche Gram 4796018 3:41

15:04:02 Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 2 in C Op 61 (1846) Hanover Band Roy Goodman RCA 61931 34:33

15:40:47 Michael Daugherty: Metropolis Symphony: Red Cape Tango (1994) Nashville Symphony Giancarlo Guerrero Naxos 503293 13:27

15:55:23 Frédéric Chopin: Fantaisie-Impromptu Op 66 (1835) Evgeny Kissin, piano Sony 51272 5:28

16:03:05 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Guitar Concerto No. 1 in D Op 99 (1939) Narciso Yepes, guitar London Symphony Luis García-Navarro PentaTone 202 20:04

16:25:18 Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 29 'Polish' (1875) Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev Deutsche Gram 449967 8:33

16:35:00 Earl Wild: Theme & Variations on Gershwin's 'Someone to Watch Over Me' (1989) Joanne Polk, piano Steinway 30090 15:08

16:51:29 Jacques Offenbach: Waltz 'American Eagle' (1876) Nelson Rocha, trumpet Gulbenkian Orchestra Michel Swierczewski Nimbus 5303 6:50

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Olivier & Walton, the Shakespeare Trilogy

Sir William Walton: Henry V: Agincourt Song—Florida Philharmonic/James Judd (Harm Mundi 907070) 2:17

Sir William Walton: Henry V: Suite—Florida Philharmonic/James Judd (Harm Mundi 907070) 16:22

Sir William Walton: Hamlet: Suite—Sir John Gielgud, actor; Academy St. Martin in the Fields/Sir Neville Marriner (Chandos 8852) 14:12

Sir William Walton: Richard III: Nightmare—Academy St. Martin in the Fields/Sir Neville Marriner (Chandos 8841) 6:17

Sir William Walton: Richard III: Suite—Sir John Gielgud, actor; Academy St. Martin in the Fields/Sir Neville Marriner (Chandos 8841) 19:20

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1979 on Stage and Screen - The best of the year, ranging from Patti LuPone in "Evita" and Angela Lansbury in "Sweeney Todd" to Mickey Rooney and Ann Miller in "Sugar Babies"!

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:31 00:00:57 Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice Requiem for Evita Company Evita -- London Production MCA MCG-3527

18:02:27 00:01:00 Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice Oh, What a Circus! Mandy Patinkin Evita -- Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD2-1103

18:03:23 00:04:15 Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice Don't Cry for Me, Argentina Patti LuPone Evita -- Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD2-1103

18:08:15 00:01:32 Jimmy McHugh-Dorothy Fields I Can't Give You Anything but Love Mickey Rooney, Ann Miller Sugar Babies -- Original B'way Cast CAS/Broadway BE-8302

18:09:41 00:01:16 Jimmy McHugh-Dorothy Fields On the Sunny Side of the Street Mickey Rooney, Ann Miller Sugar Babies -- Original B'way Cast CAS/Broadway BE-8302

18:11:35 00:02:33 Jerry Herman I'll Be Here Tomorrow Joel Grey The Grand Tour -- Original B'way Cast Columbia JS-35761

18:14:33 00:01:05 Higgins-Overstreet There'll Be Some Changes Made Ann Reinking, Leland Palmer All That Jazz -- Film Soundtrack Casablanca NBLP-7197

18:15:38 00:02:30 Felice and Boudleux Bryant Bye Bye Love Roy Scheider All That Jazz -- Film Soundtrack Casablanca NBLP-7197

18:18:37 00:03:23 Burton Lane-Alan Jay Lerner One More Walk Around the Garden Men Carmelina -- Studio Cast Take Home Tunes CD9224

18:21:57 00:01:35 Burton Lane-Alan Jay Lerner It's Time for a Love Song Georgia Brown, Paul Sorvino Carmelina -- Studio Cast Take Home Tunes CD9224

18:25:12 00:03:22 Leonard Bernstein, Betty Comden, Adolph Green Up, Up, Up Phyllis Newman The Madwoman of Central Park West -- Original Cast DRG SLC5212

18:28:29 00:03:34 Marvin Hamlisch-Carol Bayer Sager Workin' It Out Robert Klein, Lucie Arnaz They're Playing Our Song -- Original B'way Cast Casablanca NBP-7141

18:32:48 00:07:16 Stephen Sondheim A Little Priest Len Cariou, Angela Lansbury Sweeney Todd -- Original B'way Cast RCA CBL2-3379

18:40:29 00:03:07 Paul Williams-Kenny Ascher The Rainbow Connection Kermit the Frog The Muppet Movie -- Film Soundtrack Atlantic SD-16001

18:43:42 00:03:40 Amanda McBroom The Rose Bette Midler The Rose -- Film Soundtrack Atlantic 16002

18:48:09 00:03:07 Richard Rodgers-Martin Charnin You Could Not Please Me More George Hearn, Sally Ann Howes I Remember Mama -- Studio Cast Polydor P827339

18:51:30 00:01:30 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony

18:53:03 00:03:53 Richard Rodgers-Martin Charnin Filler: Time Sally Ann Howes I Remember Mama -- Studio Cast Polydor P827339

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:02 Igor Stravinsky: Scherzo fantastique Op 3 (1908) Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Deutsche Gram 471197 11:23

19:15:38 Johannes Brahms: String Sextet No. 2 in G Op 36 (1865) Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 9151 40:03

19:58:00 Johannes Brahms: Sapphische Ode Op 94 # 4 (1884) Zuill Bailey, cello Telarc 32664 2:04

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Steel – Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra, Karina Canellakis, conductor; Nicola Benedetti, violin

Igor Stravinsky: Chant funebre Op 5

Karol Szymanowski: Violin Concerto No. 1 Op 35

Lili Boulanger: D’un soir triste

Alexander Scriabin: Symphony No. 4 Op 54 ‘The Poem of Ecstasy’

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Bob and Ray: Checkers Tournament…Little Red Riding Hood…Shel Silverstein; Alistar Reed…Jan C Snow

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:58 Paul Ferguson: Solstice Suite: Remains of the Day (2010) Almeda Trio Albany 1386 5:21

23:07:20 Robert Moran: Notturno in Weiss (2006) The Esoterics Eric Banks Innova 244 8:04

23:15:25 Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air BWV 1068 (1731) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin Avie 2455 5:20

23:21:59 Claude Debussy: Arabesque No. 1 (1888) Kotaro Fukuma, piano Hortus 113 3:46

23:25:46 Edvard Grieg: Two Elegiac Melodies Op 34 (1881) Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi Deutsche Gram 437520 8:06

23:33:53 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio in E K 261 (1776) Pepe Romero, guitar Academy St. Martin in Fields Iona Brown Philips 426263 7:01

23:41:24 Giacomo Puccini: Chrysanthemums (1890) Quartetto di Cremona Klanglogo 1400 6:02

23:47:26 Andrew York: Andecy (1986) Sharon Isbin, guitar Sony 745456 4:25

23:51:52 Carlos Guastavino: Cantilena No. 4 (1965) Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112 3:00

23:55:17 Peter Tchaikovsky: Solitude Op 73 # 6 (1893) Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 557645 3:20