Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 11-04-2022

Published November 4, 2022 at 8:28 PM EDT

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Chick Corea      Past, Present & Futures Dignity

Jackie Mc Lean Destination Out Love and Hate

Snorre Kirk       Tangerine Rhapsody     Unsentimental

Blue Mitchell     Step Lightly       Mamacita

Lester Young    Jazz Giants '56  You Can Depend On Me

Donald Harrison            Nouveau Swing Little Flowers

Connie Han       Secrets of Inanna          Wind Rose Goddess

Cassandra Wilson         Blue Skies        Autumn Nocturne

Bill Evans          Turn Out the Stars         Two Lonely People

Josh Lawrence  Contrast            Sometimes It Snows In April

Joshua Redman            Timeless Tales  I Had a King

Lucky Thompson           Tricotism           BoBi My Boy

Manhattan Jazz Quintet Funky Strut       Song For My Father

Walt Weiskopf  Diamonds and Other Jewels      My Old Flame

John Scofield   Past Present     Season Creep

Shawn Purcell   180       LTG (Little Tori Girl)

Budd Johnson   Blues A la Mode            Blues by Five

Al Strong          Love Stronger   Old Town Diera

Bruce Barth       Dedication        Golden Glow

Oliver Nelson    Screamin' the Blues       Three Seconds

Various Artists  Here It Is           Suzanne (Gregory Porter)

Jeff Parker        Eastside Romp Wait

Jewels & Binoculars      Floater  Buckets of Rain

Birmingham Seven        Just Passing Through    Guard Donkeys

Remy LeBouef  Architecture of Storms   Rumpus

Thomas Linger  Out In It Woofin' And Tweetin'

                       

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Benny Green     Source  Chant

Justin Joyce     Story Tales        Progress Not Perfection

Wayne Shorter  Juju      Deluge

Lauren Henderson         La Bruja            Fría

Peter Brendler   Message in Motion        Easy Way Out

Fred Hersch      Night and the Music       Heartland

Al Foster           Reflections       Punjab

Julian Lage       View with a Room         Echo

Terence Blanchard        Romantic Defiance        Romantic Defiance

Benny Carter     Jazz Giant         Blues My Naughty Sweetie Gives To Me

Charlie Haden/Brad Mehldau     Long Ago and Far Away What'll I Do

Wycliffe Gordon Cone's Coup     Stars fell on Alabama

Ella Fitzgerald   Sings Irving Berlin          Blue Skies

Quincy Jones    The Quintessence         Robot Portrait

Eric Felton        Gratitude           Jeep's Blues

Julian Lage       View With A Room        Tributary

Delfeayo Marsalis          Minon's Dominion          If You Only Knew

Behn Gillece     Walk of Fire      Dauntless Journey

Cedar Walton    Underground Memoirs   Milestones

Roberta Brenza It's My Turn to Color      Estate

John Coltrane    Coltrane's Sound           Central Park West

Cardenas/Allison/Nash   Healing Power   Healing Power

Branford Marsalis          Trio Jeepy        Makin' Whoopee (Reprise) [Album Version]

Jeremy Manasia            Butcher Block Ballet      Swea Pea's Savvy Suave

Saltman/Knowles           Native Speaker  Native Speaker

David Stryker    Baker's Circle    Inner City Blues

Tim Warfield     A Whisper in the Midnight          bye bye blackbird

Charlie Parker   Savoy Master Takes      Donna Lee

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:44  Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella: In the Palace    (1944)  Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 40 5:28

06:16:11  Arthur Benjamin: Cotillon Suite    (1938)  London Pops Orchestra Frederick Fennell Mercury 434356 11:07

06:29:44  Leonard Bernstein: Spring Will Come Again    (1973) Kyle Bielfield, tenor   Delos 3445 3:35

06:34:18  Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Rondeau from Violin Concerto Op 5 # 2 (1775) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Encore Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hege Cedille 214 4:36

06:42:13  William Grant Still: Darker America    (1924)  Music for Westchester Symphony Siegfried Landau Vox 5157 11:50

06:57:50  John Philip Sousa: March 'Who's Who in Navy Blue?'    (1920)  Nonpareil Wind Band Timothy Foley EMI 54130 2:40

07:04:27  George Frideric Handel: Andante from Organ Concerto No. 9 Op 7 # 3 'Hallelujah' (1751) Richard Egarr, organ Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Harmonia Mundi 807447 5:30

07:12:44  Jacques Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld: Overture    (1874)  Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Archiv 4776403 8:41

07:21:45  Sir Edward Elgar: Chanson de nuit Op 15 # 1 (1890) Nigel Kennedy, violin   Chandos 40 3:36

07:26:52  Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 4 Op 101 # 4 (1894) Benjamin Pasternack, piano   Naxos 559777 2:50

07:32:49  Thomas Tallis: Loquebantur variis linguis    (1550)  Stile Antico  Harmonia Mundi 807595 4:09

07:42:07  Aaron Copland: Quiet City    (1940) Raymond Mase, trumpet Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  Deutsche Gram 427335 9:19

07:52:03  Ferdinando Carulli: Polonaise from Guitar Concerto No. 1 Op 8   (1809) Pepe Romero, guitar Academy St. Martin in Fields Iona Brown Philips 426263 5:28

07:58:20  Erik Satie: Le Piccadilly    (1904) Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano   Decca 470290 1:33

08:07:45  Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from String Sextet Op 70   'Souvenir of Florence' (1890) Paul Neubauer, viola Emerson String Quartet  Sony 547060 6:58

08:16:56  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 36  K 425 'Linz' (1783)  Berlin Philharmonic Karl Böhm Deutsche Gram 4793449 9:23

08:29:03  Emile Waldteufel: Waltz 'The Skaters' Op 183   (1882)  New London Orchestra Ronald Corp Hyperion 66998 7:37

08:38:10  Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon per sonar on the 12th tone    (1597)  National Brass Ensemble  Oberlin Music 1504 4:15

08:46:05  Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 Op 72a   (1806)  Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Telarc 80145 14:03

09:06:31  George Gershwin: Medley from 'Porgy and Bess'    (arr 1944) William Terwilliger, violin Opus Two  Azica 71290 18:20

09:31:26  Harry Warren: An Affair to Remember: Our Love Affair    (1957) Richard Glazier, piano   Centaur 3347 2:33

09:36:00  Ludwig van Beethoven: Fidelio: Quartet 'Mir ist so wunderbar'    (1805) Barbara Bonney, soprano Chamber Orchestra of Europe Nikolaus Harnoncourt Teldec 94560 4:39

09:41:52  Jeremiah Clarke: Trumpet Voluntary 'Prince of Denmark's March'    (1700) Michael Murray, organ Empire Brass  Telarc 80218 2:48

09:46:00  Johann Strauss Jr: The Gypsy Baron: Treasure Waltz Op 418   (1885)  Vienna Philharmonic Daniel Barenboim Decca 12569 7:43

09:56:17  Gilbert & Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: Policeman's Song    (1879) Richard Van Allen, bass Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80353 2:30

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:18  Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Rondeau from Violin Concerto Op 5 # 2 (1775) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Encore Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hege Cedille 214 4:36

10:05:47  José White Lafitte: Finale from Violin Concerto in f-Sharp    (1864) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Encore Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hege Cedille 214 4:58

10:13:33  Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Overture    (1887)  Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80039 10:31

10:24:42  Alexander Glazunov: Finale from Violin Concerto Op 82   (1905) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Russian National Orchestra José Serebrier Warner 67946 5:39

10:32:02  Franz Schubert: Moment Musical No. 6  D 780 (1828) Stephen Kovacevich, piano   EMI 55219 7:40

10:42:14  Felix Mendelssohn: Rondo capriccioso Op 14   (1824) Murray Perahia, piano   CBS 42401 6:30

10:51:06  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 2  K 131 (1772) Maurice Sharp, flute Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 86793 25:31

11:18:10  George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in D Op 6 # 5 (1739)  Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  Deutsche Gram 447733 15:15

11:35:27  Johannes Brahms: Andante from Horn Trio Op 40   (1865) Richard King, horn   Albany 1325 7:59

11:44:48  Eric Coates: The Three Bears Phantasy    (1926) Leo Phillips, violin Sinfonia ViVa Malcolm Nabarro ASV 2053 9:37

11:55:18  Arthur Foote: Suite for Strings: Finale Op 63   (1908)  dogma chamber orchestra Mikhail Gurewitsch MDG 9121717 4:29

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:07:38  Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 1 in c Op 68   (1876)  Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 436289 47:06

12:56:47  Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: In the Hall of the Mountain King    (1876)  Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 488 2:25

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

13:01:58  Hector Berlioz: The Trojans: Trojan March    (1858)  Baltimore Symphony David Zinman Telarc 80164 5:20

13:08:56  Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 5    'La chasse' (1851) Marc-André Hamelin, piano   Hyperion 67370 2:51

13:14:56  Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Romance in G    (1899) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Encore Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hege Cedille 214 12:33

13:29:31  Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3    'Irish' (1887)  Ulster Orchestra Vernon Handley Chandos 8545 7:23

13:39:56  Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: La Primavera    (1927)  Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  Deutsche Gram 437533 5:29

13:47:51  Max Reger: At Play in the Waves Op 128 # 2 (1913)  Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 8794 3:58

13:54:19  Dmitri Shostakovich: Piano Concerto No. 1 in c Op 35   (1933) Alain Lefèvre, piano London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Analekta 9283 24:35

14:21:12  Cécile Chaminade: Concertino for Flute & Orchestra Op 107   (1902) Sharon Bezaly, flute The Hague Philharmonic Neeme Järvi BIS 1679 7:04

14:31:12  Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 32  H 16:44 (1773) Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano   Chandos 10668 12:00

14:45:46  Franz von Suppé: Poet and Peasant: Overture    (1846)  Vienna Philharmonic Zubin Mehta CBS 44932 9:58

14:55:59  Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Menuet pompeux    (1881)  Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 79 4:30

15:01:48  Camille Saint-Saëns: Ascanio: Waltz-Finale    (1890)  London Philharmonic Geoffrey Simon Cala 4031 3:44

15:05:48  Lou Harrison: Three Waltzes    (1940) Michael Boriskin, piano   Koch Intl 7465 3:45

15:11:56  Antonio Lotti: Oboe d'amore Concerto in A    (1710) Heinz Holliger, oboe d'amore I Musici  Philips 420189 14:42

15:28:47  Carl Zeller: Der Obersteiger: Sei nicht bös    (1894) Thomas Hampson, baritone London Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst EMI 56758 4:16

15:36:19  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 18 in F  K 130 (1772)  Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Erato 45714 19:38

15:56:55  Alexander Scriabin: Etude in b Op 8 # 3 (1894) Garrick Ohlsson, piano   Bridge 9287 2:00

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:03:48  José White Lafitte: Finale from Violin Concerto in f-Sharp    (1864) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Encore Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hege Cedille 214 4:58

16:11:22  Robert Schumann: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 4    (1851)  San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFM 71 14:51

16:28:49  Bernard Herrmann: Psycho: Prelude & The Mad House    (1960)  Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80189 3:30

16:34:49  'PDQ Bach': Chorale & Finale from 'Oedipus Tex'  S 150  Frank Kelley, tenor Hoople Off-Season Philharmonic Newton Wayland Telarc 80239 4:14

16:51:14  Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Rondeau from Violin Concerto Op 5 # 2 (1775) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Encore Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hege Cedille 214 4:36

16:57:29  Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 1: Bourrée  BWV 1066 (1723)  Cologne Chamber Orchestra Helmut Müller-Brühl Naxos 503293 2:10

17:03:22  Antonín Dvorák: Mazurek in e Op 49   (1879) Akiko Suwanai, violin Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer Philips 464531 5:58

17:11:22  Richard Wagner: Die Feen: Overture    (1834)  Philharmonia Zürich Fabio Luisi Accentus 102 11:19

17:24:54  George Gershwin: Let 'Em Eat Cake: Overture    (1933)  Buffalo Philharmonic Michael Tilson Thomas CBS 42240 8:17

17:33:26  Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 45 in g Op 67 # 2 (1848) Ran Dank, piano   Avie 2475 2:08

17:39:10  Leo Brouwer: Una día de noviembre    (2000) Milos Karadaglic, guitar   Deutsche Gram 17000 4:22

17:44:23  Heitor Villa-Lobos: Prelude No. 1 in e    (1940) Milos Karadaglic, guitar   Deutsche Gram 17000 4:28

17:50:58  Uuno Klami: The Cyclist    (1946)  Lahti Symphony Orchestra Osmo Vänskä BIS 575 6:40

17:58:10  Randy Newman: Family Album: Lionel Teaches Marilyn Monroe How to Sing    (2013) Gloria Cheng, piano   Harmonia Mundi 907635 2:02

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:02  Joseph Haydn: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat  H 7:7e1 (1796) Wynton Marsalis, trumpet English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard Sony 57497 14:32

18:24:31  Darius Milhaud: Suite for 2 Pianos 'Scaramouche'    (1937) Katia Labèque, piano   Philips 426284 9:06

18:36:16  Darius Milhaud: Saudades do Brasil: Corcovado Op 67/7   (1921) Christopher O'Riley, piano   CPI 3294112 2:23

18:40:37  Gustav Holst: St. Paul's Suite Op 29 # 2 (1913)  City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Chandos 9270 12:54

18:55:02  Darius Milhaud: Brasileira from 'Scaramouche'    (1937) Katia Labèque, piano   Philips 426284 2:31

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:21  Franz Danzi: Concertante for Flute & Clarinet Op 41   (1814) Demarre McGill, flute Chicago Youth Symphony Allen Tinkham Cedille 187 20:38

19:25:55  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 36 in C  K 425 'Linz' (1783)  Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 436421 31:28

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:02  Frédéric Chopin: Piano Sonata No. 2 in b-Flat Op 35    Martha Argerich, piano   Deutsche Gram 4796018 22:44

20:25:00  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Quintet for Piano & Winds in E-Flat  K 452 (1784) Claude Frank, piano Boston Symphony Chamber Players  Sony 19439946802 25:23

20:51:36  Eric Coates: Ballad for Strings    (1904)  Sinfonia ViVa Malcolm Nabarro ASV 2053 5:58

20:58:08  Jean-Marie Leclair: Tambourin    (1730) Daniel Hope, violin Chamber Orchestra of Europe  Deutsche Gram 4795448 1:41

21:02:36  Florence Price: Violin Concerto No. 2    (1952) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Royal Scottish National Orchestra Jonathon Heyward Cedille 214 14:42

21:18:16  Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 24 Op 1 # 24 (1820)  Brodsky Quartet  Chandos 10761 5:20

21:24:56  Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 4 for Orchestra  S 359/4 (1860)  Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer Deutsche Gram 4779525 10:02

21:37:10  Ludwig van Beethoven: Fidelio: Prisoners' Chorus    (1806) Chorus of Berlin German Opera Berlin German Opera Orchestra Giuseppe Sinopoli Deutsche Gram 4795448 8:58

21:47:23  Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 1 in g Op 13   'Winter Dreams' (1866)  Orchestra of St Luke's Pablo Heras-Casado Harmonia Mundi 902220 44:07

22:32:28  Frederick Delius: In a Summer Garden    (1908)  BBC Symphony Sir Andrew Davis Teldec 90845 15:07

22:49:35  Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E-Flat Op 117 # 1 (1892) Jorge Federico Osorio, piano   Cedille 171 4:54

22:55:29  Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Serenade Op 5 # 2 (1895)  Catalyst Quartet  Azica 71336 4:15

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:41  Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3  S 541/3 (1850) Evgeny Kissin, piano   Sony 51272 4:28

23:06:09  Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Largo from Violin Concerto Op 5 # 2 (1775) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Encore Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hege Cedille 214 8:37

23:14:47  Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Solveig's Cradle Song    (1876) Inger Dam-Jensen, soprano Malmö Symphony Bjarte Engeset Naxos 503293 3:48

23:19:40  Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Siciliana Op 18   (1938)  Helsingborg Symphony Andrew Manze CPO 777671 3:21

23:23:02  Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from String Quartet No. 10 Op 74   (1809)  Cleveland Quartet  Telarc 80351 9:45

23:32:47  Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits    (1762) Frederic Hand, guitar   Willow 1036 5:19

23:38:57  Francisco Tárrega: Capricho Arabe    (1892) Sharon Isbin, guitar   Bridge 9491 5:51

23:44:47  Traditional: Wayfaring Stranger    (1801) Joan Baez, vocals   Sony 745456 4:55

23:49:42  Johan Halvorsen: Andante religioso    (1899) Marianne Thorsen, violin Bergen Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Chandos 10584 5:55

23:56:39  Libby Larsen: Blue Piece    (2010) Rachel Barton Pine, violin   Portrait 592079 2:39

 