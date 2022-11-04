WCLV Program Guide 11-04-2022
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Chick Corea Past, Present & Futures Dignity
Jackie Mc Lean Destination Out Love and Hate
Snorre Kirk Tangerine Rhapsody Unsentimental
Blue Mitchell Step Lightly Mamacita
Lester Young Jazz Giants '56 You Can Depend On Me
Donald Harrison Nouveau Swing Little Flowers
Connie Han Secrets of Inanna Wind Rose Goddess
Cassandra Wilson Blue Skies Autumn Nocturne
Bill Evans Turn Out the Stars Two Lonely People
Josh Lawrence Contrast Sometimes It Snows In April
Joshua Redman Timeless Tales I Had a King
Lucky Thompson Tricotism BoBi My Boy
Manhattan Jazz Quintet Funky Strut Song For My Father
Walt Weiskopf Diamonds and Other Jewels My Old Flame
John Scofield Past Present Season Creep
Shawn Purcell 180 LTG (Little Tori Girl)
Budd Johnson Blues A la Mode Blues by Five
Al Strong Love Stronger Old Town Diera
Bruce Barth Dedication Golden Glow
Oliver Nelson Screamin' the Blues Three Seconds
Various Artists Here It Is Suzanne (Gregory Porter)
Jeff Parker Eastside Romp Wait
Jewels & Binoculars Floater Buckets of Rain
Birmingham Seven Just Passing Through Guard Donkeys
Remy LeBouef Architecture of Storms Rumpus
Thomas Linger Out In It Woofin' And Tweetin'
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Benny Green Source Chant
Justin Joyce Story Tales Progress Not Perfection
Wayne Shorter Juju Deluge
Lauren Henderson La Bruja Fría
Peter Brendler Message in Motion Easy Way Out
Fred Hersch Night and the Music Heartland
Al Foster Reflections Punjab
Julian Lage View with a Room Echo
Terence Blanchard Romantic Defiance Romantic Defiance
Benny Carter Jazz Giant Blues My Naughty Sweetie Gives To Me
Charlie Haden/Brad Mehldau Long Ago and Far Away What'll I Do
Wycliffe Gordon Cone's Coup Stars fell on Alabama
Ella Fitzgerald Sings Irving Berlin Blue Skies
Quincy Jones The Quintessence Robot Portrait
Eric Felton Gratitude Jeep's Blues
Julian Lage View With A Room Tributary
Delfeayo Marsalis Minon's Dominion If You Only Knew
Behn Gillece Walk of Fire Dauntless Journey
Cedar Walton Underground Memoirs Milestones
Roberta Brenza It's My Turn to Color Estate
John Coltrane Coltrane's Sound Central Park West
Cardenas/Allison/Nash Healing Power Healing Power
Branford Marsalis Trio Jeepy Makin' Whoopee (Reprise) [Album Version]
Jeremy Manasia Butcher Block Ballet Swea Pea's Savvy Suave
Saltman/Knowles Native Speaker Native Speaker
David Stryker Baker's Circle Inner City Blues
Tim Warfield A Whisper in the Midnight bye bye blackbird
Charlie Parker Savoy Master Takes Donna Lee
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
06:07:44 Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella: In the Palace (1944) Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 40 5:28
06:16:11 Arthur Benjamin: Cotillon Suite (1938) London Pops Orchestra Frederick Fennell Mercury 434356 11:07
06:29:44 Leonard Bernstein: Spring Will Come Again (1973) Kyle Bielfield, tenor Delos 3445 3:35
06:34:18 Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Rondeau from Violin Concerto Op 5 # 2 (1775) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Encore Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hege Cedille 214 4:36
06:42:13 William Grant Still: Darker America (1924) Music for Westchester Symphony Siegfried Landau Vox 5157 11:50
06:57:50 John Philip Sousa: March 'Who's Who in Navy Blue?' (1920) Nonpareil Wind Band Timothy Foley EMI 54130 2:40
07:04:27 George Frideric Handel: Andante from Organ Concerto No. 9 Op 7 # 3 'Hallelujah' (1751) Richard Egarr, organ Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Harmonia Mundi 807447 5:30
07:12:44 Jacques Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld: Overture (1874) Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Archiv 4776403 8:41
07:21:45 Sir Edward Elgar: Chanson de nuit Op 15 # 1 (1890) Nigel Kennedy, violin Chandos 40 3:36
07:26:52 Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 4 Op 101 # 4 (1894) Benjamin Pasternack, piano Naxos 559777 2:50
07:32:49 Thomas Tallis: Loquebantur variis linguis (1550) Stile Antico Harmonia Mundi 807595 4:09
07:42:07 Aaron Copland: Quiet City (1940) Raymond Mase, trumpet Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Deutsche Gram 427335 9:19
07:52:03 Ferdinando Carulli: Polonaise from Guitar Concerto No. 1 Op 8 (1809) Pepe Romero, guitar Academy St. Martin in Fields Iona Brown Philips 426263 5:28
07:58:20 Erik Satie: Le Piccadilly (1904) Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 470290 1:33
08:07:45 Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from String Sextet Op 70 'Souvenir of Florence' (1890) Paul Neubauer, viola Emerson String Quartet Sony 547060 6:58
08:16:56 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 36 K 425 'Linz' (1783) Berlin Philharmonic Karl Böhm Deutsche Gram 4793449 9:23
08:29:03 Emile Waldteufel: Waltz 'The Skaters' Op 183 (1882) New London Orchestra Ronald Corp Hyperion 66998 7:37
08:38:10 Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon per sonar on the 12th tone (1597) National Brass Ensemble Oberlin Music 1504 4:15
08:46:05 Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 Op 72a (1806) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Telarc 80145 14:03
09:06:31 George Gershwin: Medley from 'Porgy and Bess' (arr 1944) William Terwilliger, violin Opus Two Azica 71290 18:20
09:31:26 Harry Warren: An Affair to Remember: Our Love Affair (1957) Richard Glazier, piano Centaur 3347 2:33
09:36:00 Ludwig van Beethoven: Fidelio: Quartet 'Mir ist so wunderbar' (1805) Barbara Bonney, soprano Chamber Orchestra of Europe Nikolaus Harnoncourt Teldec 94560 4:39
09:41:52 Jeremiah Clarke: Trumpet Voluntary 'Prince of Denmark's March' (1700) Michael Murray, organ Empire Brass Telarc 80218 2:48
09:46:00 Johann Strauss Jr: The Gypsy Baron: Treasure Waltz Op 418 (1885) Vienna Philharmonic Daniel Barenboim Decca 12569 7:43
09:56:17 Gilbert & Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: Policeman's Song (1879) Richard Van Allen, bass Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80353 2:30
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
10:00:18 Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Rondeau from Violin Concerto Op 5 # 2 (1775) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Encore Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hege Cedille 214 4:36
10:05:47 José White Lafitte: Finale from Violin Concerto in f-Sharp (1864) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Encore Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hege Cedille 214 4:58
10:13:33 Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Overture (1887) Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80039 10:31
10:24:42 Alexander Glazunov: Finale from Violin Concerto Op 82 (1905) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Russian National Orchestra José Serebrier Warner 67946 5:39
10:32:02 Franz Schubert: Moment Musical No. 6 D 780 (1828) Stephen Kovacevich, piano EMI 55219 7:40
10:42:14 Felix Mendelssohn: Rondo capriccioso Op 14 (1824) Murray Perahia, piano CBS 42401 6:30
10:51:06 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 2 K 131 (1772) Maurice Sharp, flute Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 86793 25:31
11:18:10 George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in D Op 6 # 5 (1739) Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Deutsche Gram 447733 15:15
11:35:27 Johannes Brahms: Andante from Horn Trio Op 40 (1865) Richard King, horn Albany 1325 7:59
11:44:48 Eric Coates: The Three Bears Phantasy (1926) Leo Phillips, violin Sinfonia ViVa Malcolm Nabarro ASV 2053 9:37
11:55:18 Arthur Foote: Suite for Strings: Finale Op 63 (1908) dogma chamber orchestra Mikhail Gurewitsch MDG 9121717 4:29
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
12:07:38 Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 1 in c Op 68 (1876) Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 436289 47:06
12:56:47 Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: In the Hall of the Mountain King (1876) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 488 2:25
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
13:01:58 Hector Berlioz: The Trojans: Trojan March (1858) Baltimore Symphony David Zinman Telarc 80164 5:20
13:08:56 Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 5 'La chasse' (1851) Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 67370 2:51
13:14:56 Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Romance in G (1899) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Encore Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hege Cedille 214 12:33
13:29:31 Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 'Irish' (1887) Ulster Orchestra Vernon Handley Chandos 8545 7:23
13:39:56 Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: La Primavera (1927) Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Deutsche Gram 437533 5:29
13:47:51 Max Reger: At Play in the Waves Op 128 # 2 (1913) Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 8794 3:58
13:54:19 Dmitri Shostakovich: Piano Concerto No. 1 in c Op 35 (1933) Alain Lefèvre, piano London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Analekta 9283 24:35
14:21:12 Cécile Chaminade: Concertino for Flute & Orchestra Op 107 (1902) Sharon Bezaly, flute The Hague Philharmonic Neeme Järvi BIS 1679 7:04
14:31:12 Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 32 H 16:44 (1773) Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano Chandos 10668 12:00
14:45:46 Franz von Suppé: Poet and Peasant: Overture (1846) Vienna Philharmonic Zubin Mehta CBS 44932 9:58
14:55:59 Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Menuet pompeux (1881) Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 79 4:30
15:01:48 Camille Saint-Saëns: Ascanio: Waltz-Finale (1890) London Philharmonic Geoffrey Simon Cala 4031 3:44
15:05:48 Lou Harrison: Three Waltzes (1940) Michael Boriskin, piano Koch Intl 7465 3:45
15:11:56 Antonio Lotti: Oboe d'amore Concerto in A (1710) Heinz Holliger, oboe d'amore I Musici Philips 420189 14:42
15:28:47 Carl Zeller: Der Obersteiger: Sei nicht bös (1894) Thomas Hampson, baritone London Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst EMI 56758 4:16
15:36:19 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 18 in F K 130 (1772) Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Erato 45714 19:38
15:56:55 Alexander Scriabin: Etude in b Op 8 # 3 (1894) Garrick Ohlsson, piano Bridge 9287 2:00
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
16:03:48 José White Lafitte: Finale from Violin Concerto in f-Sharp (1864) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Encore Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hege Cedille 214 4:58
16:11:22 Robert Schumann: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 4 (1851) San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFM 71 14:51
16:28:49 Bernard Herrmann: Psycho: Prelude & The Mad House (1960) Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80189 3:30
16:34:49 'PDQ Bach': Chorale & Finale from 'Oedipus Tex' S 150 Frank Kelley, tenor Hoople Off-Season Philharmonic Newton Wayland Telarc 80239 4:14
16:51:14 Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Rondeau from Violin Concerto Op 5 # 2 (1775) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Encore Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hege Cedille 214 4:36
16:57:29 Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 1: Bourrée BWV 1066 (1723) Cologne Chamber Orchestra Helmut Müller-Brühl Naxos 503293 2:10
17:03:22 Antonín Dvorák: Mazurek in e Op 49 (1879) Akiko Suwanai, violin Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer Philips 464531 5:58
17:11:22 Richard Wagner: Die Feen: Overture (1834) Philharmonia Zürich Fabio Luisi Accentus 102 11:19
17:24:54 George Gershwin: Let 'Em Eat Cake: Overture (1933) Buffalo Philharmonic Michael Tilson Thomas CBS 42240 8:17
17:33:26 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 45 in g Op 67 # 2 (1848) Ran Dank, piano Avie 2475 2:08
17:39:10 Leo Brouwer: Una día de noviembre (2000) Milos Karadaglic, guitar Deutsche Gram 17000 4:22
17:44:23 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Prelude No. 1 in e (1940) Milos Karadaglic, guitar Deutsche Gram 17000 4:28
17:50:58 Uuno Klami: The Cyclist (1946) Lahti Symphony Orchestra Osmo Vänskä BIS 575 6:40
17:58:10 Randy Newman: Family Album: Lionel Teaches Marilyn Monroe How to Sing (2013) Gloria Cheng, piano Harmonia Mundi 907635 2:02
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
18:08:02 Joseph Haydn: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat H 7:7e1 (1796) Wynton Marsalis, trumpet English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard Sony 57497 14:32
18:24:31 Darius Milhaud: Suite for 2 Pianos 'Scaramouche' (1937) Katia Labèque, piano Philips 426284 9:06
18:36:16 Darius Milhaud: Saudades do Brasil: Corcovado Op 67/7 (1921) Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112 2:23
18:40:37 Gustav Holst: St. Paul's Suite Op 29 # 2 (1913) City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Chandos 9270 12:54
18:55:02 Darius Milhaud: Brasileira from 'Scaramouche' (1937) Katia Labèque, piano Philips 426284 2:31
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:21 Franz Danzi: Concertante for Flute & Clarinet Op 41 (1814) Demarre McGill, flute Chicago Youth Symphony Allen Tinkham Cedille 187 20:38
19:25:55 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 36 in C K 425 'Linz' (1783) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 436421 31:28
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier
20:01:02 Frédéric Chopin: Piano Sonata No. 2 in b-Flat Op 35 Martha Argerich, piano Deutsche Gram 4796018 22:44
20:25:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Quintet for Piano & Winds in E-Flat K 452 (1784) Claude Frank, piano Boston Symphony Chamber Players Sony 19439946802 25:23
20:51:36 Eric Coates: Ballad for Strings (1904) Sinfonia ViVa Malcolm Nabarro ASV 2053 5:58
20:58:08 Jean-Marie Leclair: Tambourin (1730) Daniel Hope, violin Chamber Orchestra of Europe Deutsche Gram 4795448 1:41
21:02:36 Florence Price: Violin Concerto No. 2 (1952) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Royal Scottish National Orchestra Jonathon Heyward Cedille 214 14:42
21:18:16 Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 24 Op 1 # 24 (1820) Brodsky Quartet Chandos 10761 5:20
21:24:56 Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 4 for Orchestra S 359/4 (1860) Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer Deutsche Gram 4779525 10:02
21:37:10 Ludwig van Beethoven: Fidelio: Prisoners' Chorus (1806) Chorus of Berlin German Opera Berlin German Opera Orchestra Giuseppe Sinopoli Deutsche Gram 4795448 8:58
21:47:23 Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 1 in g Op 13 'Winter Dreams' (1866) Orchestra of St Luke's Pablo Heras-Casado Harmonia Mundi 902220 44:07
22:32:28 Frederick Delius: In a Summer Garden (1908) BBC Symphony Sir Andrew Davis Teldec 90845 15:07
22:49:35 Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E-Flat Op 117 # 1 (1892) Jorge Federico Osorio, piano Cedille 171 4:54
22:55:29 Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Serenade Op 5 # 2 (1895) Catalyst Quartet Azica 71336 4:15
23:00 QUIET HOUR
23:01:41 Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 S 541/3 (1850) Evgeny Kissin, piano Sony 51272 4:28
23:06:09 Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Largo from Violin Concerto Op 5 # 2 (1775) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Encore Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hege Cedille 214 8:37
23:14:47 Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Solveig's Cradle Song (1876) Inger Dam-Jensen, soprano Malmö Symphony Bjarte Engeset Naxos 503293 3:48
23:19:40 Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Siciliana Op 18 (1938) Helsingborg Symphony Andrew Manze CPO 777671 3:21
23:23:02 Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from String Quartet No. 10 Op 74 (1809) Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80351 9:45
23:32:47 Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits (1762) Frederic Hand, guitar Willow 1036 5:19
23:38:57 Francisco Tárrega: Capricho Arabe (1892) Sharon Isbin, guitar Bridge 9491 5:51
23:44:47 Traditional: Wayfaring Stranger (1801) Joan Baez, vocals Sony 745456 4:55
23:49:42 Johan Halvorsen: Andante religioso (1899) Marianne Thorsen, violin Bergen Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Chandos 10584 5:55
23:56:39 Libby Larsen: Blue Piece (2010) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Portrait 592079 2:39