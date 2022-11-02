WCLV Program Guide 11-02-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Enrico Pieranunzi No Man's Land The Man I Love

Peter Leitch Trio/Quartet 91 Winter's Tale

Al Foster Reflections Open Plans

Woody Shaw Rosewood Theme For Maxine

Eric Jacobson Discover Dark one

Jessica Williams Some Ballads, Some Blues The Unknown

Samara Joy Linger Awhile Someone To Watch Over Me

Mike Murley Taking Flight Zingaro

Wycliffe Gordon Boss Bones Nica's Dream

Tomas Janzon Nomads Search For Peace

Lee Morgan Search for the New Land Search for the New Land

Kirk Lightsey Live at Small's Jazz Club Blues On The Corner [Live]

Keith Jarrett Yesterdays Stella By Starlight

Gregory Tardy Sufficient Grace The Intelligent Design

Saltman/Knowles Native Speaker The Gentle Art of Compassion

Jimmy Giuffre Fusion In the Mornings Out There

Florian Hoefner Desert Bloom Neptune

Marshall Gilkes Waiting to Continue Longing For Home

John Coltrane Blue World Blue World

John Scofield John Scofield Junco Partner

W Muthspiel Rising Grace Rising Grace

T Stafford Brotherlee Love Petty Larceny

Ella Fitzgerald Cole Porter Songbook Just One Of Those Things

Joe Henderson Inner Urge Night And Day

Marc Johnson Shades of Jade In 30 Hours

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Khan Jamal Impressions of Coltrane Cousin Mary

Lee Morgan The Sidewinder Totem Pole

Matt Dwonszyk A Year and A Day Room To Dream

Alan Pasqua My New Old Friend My New Old Friend

Peter Erskine The Interlochen Concert Chandra

Catherine Russell Send for Me If I Could Be With You

Caesar Frazier Tenacity-As We Speak Festival El Spanol

Steve Davis Bluesthetic Faraway Dream

Louis Armstrong Plays WC Handy Aunt Hagar's Blues

Eric Reed It's All Right To Swing Blues For Akmad

Tina Brooks Tina Brooks Back To The Tracks

Garrison Fewell A Blue Deeper Than Blue Out of the Past

Milt Jackson Milt Jackson Quartet My Funny Valentine

Sonny Stitt Only the Blues I Remember You

Pepper Adams Encounter Serenity

Tal Farlow Tal Farlow Quartet Rock 'n' Rye

Matthew Fries Lost Time June Blues

Carl Allen The Pursuer A Difference of Opinion

Mike Treni Pop-Culture Blues Minor Blues

Kurt Elling Flirting With Twilight Moonlight Serenade

James Williams I Remember Clifford I Remember Clifford

Stanley Turrentine Mr. Natural Shirley

Ken Peplowski Double Exposure Deep

Abdullah Ibrahim African Marketplace Anthem for the New Nation

05:57:12 Leroy Anderson: Jazz Pizzicato (1938) BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559356 1:53

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:45 Engelbert Humperdinck: Sleeping Beauty: Prelude (1902) Bamberg Symphony Karl Anton Rickenbacher Virgin 61128 7:06

06:16:20 Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 5 (1868) Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan Deutsche Gram 4796018 2:34

06:20:05 Claude Debussy: L'isle joyeuse (1904) Kotaro Fukuma, piano Hortus 113 5:57

06:28:16 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Oboe & Bassoon in G RV 545 (1720) Julian Lloyd Webber, cello European Union Chamber Orchestra Hans-Peter Hofmann Naxos 573374 9:01

06:38:00 Earle Hagen: Harlem Nocturne (1939) Quartet San Francisco ViolinJazz 105 4:17

06:44:43 Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Entry of the Guests 'Festmarsch' (1845) Chorus of Berlin German Opera Berlin German Opera Orchestra Giuseppe Sinopoli Deutsche Gram 4795448 8:54

06:54:29 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Contradance 'The Hero Coburg's Victory' K 587 (1789) Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Deutsche Gram 429783 1:35

06:56:32 John Philip Sousa: March 'Powhattan's Daughter' (1907) Royal Artillery Band Keith Brion Naxos 559131 3:12

07:03:41 Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 1 in E-Flat Op 18 'Grande Valse brillante' (1831) Ingrid Fliter, piano EMI 14899 5:26

07:11:33 Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'The Hebrides' Op 26 (1830) Hanover Band Roy Goodman Nimbus 5318 8:50

07:20:43 Juventino Rosas: Waltz 'Over the Waves' (1888) Philharmonic Orch of the Americas Alondra de la Parra Sony 75555 4:35

07:26:37 François Joseph Gossec: Gavotte (1790) Hubert Laws, flute Philharmonia Virtuosi of New York Richard Kapp CBS 37216 2:25

07:31:01 Fritz Kreisler: Liebesfreud (1910) Gil Shaham, violin Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Deutsche Gram 449923 3:03

07:38:23 Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite: On the Trail (1931) Norman Carol, violin Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 62402 7:50

07:47:51 Thomas Crequillon: Andreas Christi famulus (1546) Stile Antico Harmonia Mundi 807595 5:46

07:56:04 Johann Sebastian Bach: Duet No. 3 BWV 804 (1739) Rafal Blechacz, piano Deutsche Gram 4795534 2:15

08:08:26 Joseph Haydn: The Apothecary: Overture (1768) Dresden State Orchestra Giuseppe Sinopoli EMI 56535 6:02

08:18:22 Karl Ditters von Dittersdorf: Divertimento for String Trio (1770) Vienna String Trio Calig 50876 9:13

08:29:56 Johann Strauss: Radetzky March Op 228 (1848) Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Sony 544071 3:12

08:34:30 Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 4 Op 58 (1806) Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Sony 370548 10:00

08:47:30 Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso (1905) Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1002 7:38

08:56:29 Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Private Lives of Elizabeth & Essex: Overture (1939) City of Prague Philharmonic Paul Bateman Silva 3010 7:14

09:09:09 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 28 in C K 200 (1773) London Mozart Players Jane Glover ASV 762 18:43

09:33:09 Eric Coates: London Suite: Knightsbridge March (1933) New London Orchestra Ronald Corp Hyperion 66968 4:31

09:41:50 Jerome Kern: Portrait for Orchestra 'Mark Twain' (1942) Tony Chipurn, trombone Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Vox 3035 9:51

09:54:13 Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Russian Sailor's Dance (1927) Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80625 3:32

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:58 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondeau from Flute Quartet No. 1 K 285 (1777) Sonora Slocum, flute Acis 98573 4:23

10:05:50 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo alla Turca from Piano Sonata No. 11 K 331 (1778) Lars Vogt, piano EMI 36080 2:54

10:10:45 Karl Ditters von Dittersdorf: Divertimento for String Trio (1770) Vienna String Trio Calig 50876 9:13

10:21:10 Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from String Quartet No. 27 Op 20 # 4 (1772) Angeles Quartet Decca 4783695 8:25

10:31:32 Claude Debussy: Marche écossaise (1891) Orchestre National de France Jean Martinon EMI 72667 6:21

10:40:39 Sir Malcolm Arnold: Four Scottish Dances Op 59 (1957) Boston Pops Keith Lockhart RCA 68901 8:39

10:50:38 William L. Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony (1934) Vienna Radio Symphony Arthur Fagen Naxos 559870 32:58

11:25:08 Franz Schubert: Sixteen German Dances D 783 (1824) Alfred Brendel, piano Philips 422229 11:02

11:38:48 Reinhold Glière: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 Op 25 (1908) New Jersey Symphony Zdenek Mácal Delos 3178 7:12

11:48:05 Christopher Palmer: Fantasy on Puccini's 'La bohème' (1987) Christopher Warren-Green, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner EMI 49552 12:23

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:07:31 Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn Op 56a (1873) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Belvedere 8005 15:53

12:25:30 Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 3 in E-Flat Op 97 'Rhenish' (1850) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 62349 32:13

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

13:01:27 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 78: Duet (1724) Douglas Major, organ Empire Brass EMI 47395 4:23

13:07:04 Dieterich Buxtehude: Fugue in C BUX 174 'Jig' (1690) Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30034 2:57

13:12:36 Florence Price: Violin Concerto No. 2 (1952) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Royal Scottish National Orchestra Jonathon Heyward Cedille 214 14:42

13:29:34 Scott Joplin: The Cascades (1904) Joshua Rifkin, piano Nonesuch 79159 3:05

13:35:08 William Boyce: Symphony No. 2 in A Op 2 # 2 (1760) Academy of Ancient Music Christopher Hogwood Oiseau-Lyre 436761 6:21

13:44:36 Christoph Willibald Gluck: Iphigénie en Aulide: Act 2 Ballet (1774) Lyon Opera Orchestra Sir John Eliot Gardiner Erato 45003 8:03

13:54:50 Niels Gade: Symphony No. 2 in E Op 10 (1843) Danish National Radio Symphony Christopher Hogwood Chandos 9862 26:12

14:22:43 Ludwig van Beethoven: Thirty-two Variations in c WoO 80 (1806) Alexander Schimpf, piano Genuin 10181 11:11

14:36:01 Gustav Holst: Second Suite for Military Band Op 28 # 2 (1911) Cleveland Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Telarc 80038 11:28

14:49:52 Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Piano Concerto Op 33 (1876) Vassily Primakov, piano Odense Symphony Justin Brown Bridge 9309 11:30

15:02:41 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 8: Wedding Day at Troldhaugen Op 65 # 6 (1897) BBC Scottish Symphony Jerzy Maksymiuk Naxos 550864 5:55

15:09:00 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10: Puck Op 71 # 3 (1901) Gil Shaham, violin Deutsche Gram 463483 1:42

15:13:09 Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Romance in G (1899) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Encore Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hege Cedille 214 12:33

15:27:58 Ludwig van Beethoven: March & Finale from Quartet No. 15 Op 132 (1826) Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012 8:40

15:38:02 George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks (1749) Balsom Ensemble Simon Wright Warner 9029537006 16:01

15:55:28 Traditional: Shenandoah Lucas Meachem, baritone Rubicon 1071 2:50

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:03:25 Franz von Suppé: The Jolly Robbers: Overture (1868) Vienna Philharmonic Zubin Mehta CBS 44932 6:21

16:12:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Variations on a Theme by Gluck K 455 (1784) András Schiff, piano Decca 421369 14:18

16:30:39 George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Hallelujah (1741) Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2008 3:43

16:37:01 Jacob Gade: Jealousy (1925) Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 510316 3:36

16:42:13 Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 101 'Clock' (1794) Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Naïve 5176 10:36

16:53:48 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 1 Op 46 # 1 (1878) Katia Labèque, piano Philips 426264 3:18

16:57:59 Federico García Lorca: Zorongo (1931) Isabel Leonard, mezzo-soprano Bridge 9491 1:08

17:03:35 Alan Hovhaness: Prelude & Quadruple Fugue Op 128 (1936) Eastern Music Festival Orch Gerard Schwarz Naxos 559755 6:53

17:12:26 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 2 in G K 285a (1777) Sonora Slocum, flute Acis 98573 10:21

17:24:33 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 20 in G Op 49 # 2 (1802) Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175 7:59

17:32:48 Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Waltz (1927) New Jersey Symphony Zdenek Mácal Delos 3178 2:21

17:38:50 Peter Tchaikovsky: Andante cantabile Op 11 (1871) Sol Gabetta, cello Munich Radio Orchestra Ari Rasilainen RCA 75951 6:27

17:46:35 Peter Tchaikovsky: Cherevichki: Russian Dance (1885) National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 554845 3:43

17:52:47 Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Du und Du' Op 367 (1874) Johann Strauss Orch of Vienna Willi Boskovsky EMI 64108 6:29

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:00 Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1 (1917) Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80309 14:54

18:24:29 Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries (1856) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Deutsche Gram 4778773 4:44

18:31:37 Richard Wagner: The Flying Dutchman: Spinning Chorus (1841) Dagmar Pecková, soprano Dresden State Orchestra Silvio Varviso Philips 422410 3:45

18:37:15 Johann Sebastian Bach: Oboe d'amore Concerto in A BWV 1055 (1734) Stephen Taylor, oboe Orchestra of St Luke's MusicMasters 60207 14:42

18:53:33 Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Pilgrims' Chorus (1845) Atlanta Symphony Chorus Men Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80333 4:55

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:28 Karl Ditters von Dittersdorf: Symphony in C 'The Capture of the Bastille' (1790 Concerto Cologne Capriccio 10280 20:13

19:24:27 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 24 in c K 491 (1786) Vassily Primakov, piano Odense Symphony Scott Yoo Bridge 9328 31:44

19:58:08 Ambroise Thomas: Mignon: Gavotte (1866) BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Chandos 9765 2:02

20:00 OVATIONS: CIM Orchestra, Carlos Kalmar, conductor – recorded 9/24/22 in Severance Hall

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 92 in G ‘Oxford’

Julián Fueyo: The Eleventh Heaven

Jessie Montgomery: Records from a Vanishing City

Maurice Ravel: Daphnis and Chloe Suite No. 2

21:23:32 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 22 in E-Flat K 482 (1785) Sarah Beth Briggs, piano Royal Northern Sinfonia Kenneth Woods Avie 2358 35:50

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African-American composers and performers

22:01:39 Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo (1915) Leontyne Price, soprano Chicago Symphony Fritz Reiner RCA 62586 27:35

22:31:22 Margaret Bonds: Winter Moon (1936) Malcolm J. Merriweather, baritone Avie 2413 1:11

22:32:34 Margaret Bonds: To a Brown Girl Dead (1956) Malcolm J. Merriweather, baritone Avie 2413 2:00

22:34:35 Margaret Bonds: Three Dream Portraits (1959) Malcolm J. Merriweather, baritone Avie 2413 6:55

22:43:12 George Frideric Handel: L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato: Sweet Bird HWV 55 (1740) Kathleen Battle, soprano Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner EMI 49179 11:43

22:56:09 George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: I Got Plenty of Nothing (1935) Gregg Baker, baritone New York Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Teldec 46318 2:42

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:52 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Clarinet Concerto K 622 (1791) Jon Manasse, clarinet Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Harmonia Mundi 907516 7:49

23:09:42 Frederick Delius: On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring (1912) San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFS Media 60 7:22

23:17:04 Edvard Grieg: Ich liebe dich Op 41 # 3 (1864) Evgeny Kissin, piano Sony 51272 2:30

23:20:43 Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Berceuse Op 56 (1897) Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 2:23

23:23:07 Peter Tchaikovsky: Elegy from Serenade for Strings Op 48 (1880) Philadelphia Orchestra Christoph Eschenbach Ondine 1150 11:13

23:34:21 Robert Schumann: Widmung (Dedication) Op 25 # 1 (1840) Slovak Radio Symphony Michael Dittrich Marco Polo 223246 3:01

23:38:25 Georg Matthias Monn: Adagio from Cello Concerto (1750) Jian Wang, cello Camerata Salzburg Deutsche Gram 474236 7:54

23:46:20 Traditional: Soay Voces8 Decca 29601 3:43

23:50:04 Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 3 in a Op 34 # 2 (1838) Vytautas Smetona, piano Navona 6286 5:17

23:56:24 Peter Tchaikovsky: None But the Lonely Heart Op 6 # 6 (1869) Lisa Batiashvili, violin Deutsche Gram 4790835 2:59