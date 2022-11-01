WCLV Program Guide 11-01-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

John Coltrane Coltrane Soul Eyes

Herbie Hancock Takin' Off The Maze

McCoy Tyner Inception Blues For Gwen

Horace Silver Tokyo Blues Sayonara Blues

Walt Dickerson Relativity Relativity

Tricky Lofton Brass Bag Brass Bag

Johnny Griffin The Kerry Dancers Oh Now I See

Sonny Rollins The Bridge God Bless The Child

Tawanda Smile You And the Night And the Music

Spike Wilner Plays Monk and Ellington U.M.M.G

Nica Carrington Times Like These Angel Eyes

Marc Johnson Swept Away Midnight Blue

Old Style Sextet Old Style Sextet Roxy

Ken Fowser Little Echo Another View

Neal Smith Some of My Favorite Songs Are A Shade Of Jade

Julian Lage View With A Room Tributary

Cardenas/Allison/Nash Healing Power Healing Power

Peter Erskine As It Is For Ruth

Michael Ornstein Aperture Opposite World

Clark Terry The Happy Horns of Clark Terry Do Nothin till You Hear from Me

Coleman Hawkins Body and Soul Revisited The Man I Love [Live]

Ruby Braff Controlled Nonchalance The Lady Is A Tramp

Cyrus Chestnut My Father's Hands But Beautiful

Peck Allmond Live at Yoshi's-1994 Invitation

Budd Johnson Four Brass Giants Trinity River Bottom

Jimmy Cobb This I Dig of You Edward Lee

Barry Harris Bebop Revisited Nostalgia

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

David Newman Davey Blue Cristo Redentor

Duke Pearson Wahoo ESP (Extrasensory Perception)

Shawn Purcell 180 A Long Stroll

Ray Bryant This Is Ray Bryant Manteca

Michael Dease Best Next Thing Glory

Ed Thigpen #1 Is That So

Brian Lynch Spheres of Influence You Know I Care

Mike Clark Blues on Top Willow Weep For Me

Sara Gazarek/Josh Nelson Dreaming in Blue Blackbird/Bye Bye Blackbird

Neil Swainson Fire in the West Fool's Gold

Enrico Pieranunzi Seaward Footprints

Howard Alden Snowy Morning Blues Dancers In Love

Doc Cheatham/Nicholas Payton Doc Cheatham & Nicholas Payton Out Of Nowhere

Sam Jones Something In Common Seven Minds

Duke Pearson The Right Touch Los Malos Hombres

JD Allen Americana Vol 2 Irene

Dave Douglas Engage Everywhere But Here

Jaki Byard Amarcord Nino Rota Amarcord

Gerry Mulligan Jeru Inside Impromptu

Lee Morgan Take Twelve A Waltz For Fran

Ben Webster/Sweets Edison Ben And Sweets Kitty

Grant Green Nigeria It Ain't Necessarily So

Duke Ellington Money Jungle Fleurette Africaine (African Flower)

Sarah Vaughn Plus 2 All Or Nothing At All

Red Garland Red's Good Groove Excerent!

Dizzy Reece Asia Minor Spiritus Parkus (Parker's Spiritus)

Oscar Peterson Plays West Side Story Tonight

Jimmy Witherspoon Roots Nobody Knows You When You're Down and Out

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:09:55 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Overture (1786) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 3:57

06:16:15 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet & Finale from Serenade No. 9 K 320 'Posthorn' (1779) Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 8:18

06:26:35 Vernon Duke: Autumn in New York (1934) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin eOne Music 7780 5:42

06:33:04 Brian Dykstra: November's Rag (1988) Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3161 6:04

06:43:47 Henri Rabaud: Dances from 'Marouf, Cobbler of Cairo' (1914) Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 71 14:53

06:59:34 Henry Fillmore: March 'His Honor' (1934) Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Frederick Fennell Brain 7502 3:03

07:05:53 Leonard Bernstein: Fancy Free Ballet: Three Dance Variations (1944) Boston Pops Arthur Fiedler RCA 61501 6:30

07:15:16 Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Violin Sonata No. 9 'Kreutzer' (1803) Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin Deutsche Gram 457619 10:16

07:27:00 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Mlada: Procession of the Nobles (1890) Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 503293 4:53

07:34:04 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: November Op 37 # 11 'Troika' (1876) Lang Lang, piano Sony 511758 2:54

07:41:35 Sir Edward Elgar: Serenade for Strings Op 20 (1892) English Chamber Orchestra Paul Goodwin Harmonia Mundi 907258 11:35

07:55:06 Daryl Runswick: Gilbert and Sullivan Medley (1993) King's Singers RCA 61885 4:06

08:08:57 Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Piano Sonata No. 23 Op 57 'Appassionata' (1805) Jeno Jandó, piano Naxos 500250 8:13

08:21:03 Max Bruch: Finale from Violin Concerto No. 1 Op 26 (1868) Rachel Barton Pine, violin BBC Symphony Andrew Litton Avie 2375 7:41

08:32:39 Florence Price: Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1940) Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin Deutsche Gram 4861900 5:00

08:41:23 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in A H 660 (1773) Orch of Age of Enlightenment Rebecca Miller Signum 395 12:00

08:55:24 Paul Anka: The Longest Day: March (1962) Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80175 3:02

09:02:47 WCLV: As the Years Fly By (2001) WCLV 2001 18:28

09:23:33 George Frideric Handel: Messiah: But who may abide? (1741) Catherine Wyn-Rogers, alto The Sixteen Choir & Orchestra Harry Christophers Coro 16062 4:24

09:30:52 Traditional: Yankee Doodle Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80144 3:07

09:36:31 Vincenzo Bellini: Norma: Overture (1831) La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Chailly Decca 4831148 5:25

09:44:52 Roger Quilter: Three English Dances Op 11 (1910) Royal Northern Sinfonia Richard Hickox EMI 49933 7:19

09:54:04 Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Morning Mood (1876) Malmö Symphony Bjarte Engeset Naxos 503293 4:11

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

09:59:59 Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Morning on the Ranch (1948) Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559240 4:21

10:05:16 David Diamond: Two Barcarolles (1994) Carol Rosenberger, piano Delos 3172 4:23

10:12:21 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from Serenade No. 9 K 320 'Posthorn' (1779) Vienna Concentus Musicus Nikolaus Harnoncourt Sony 372068 8:43

10:22:27 Hector Berlioz: Roman Carnival Overture Op 9 (1844) London Symphony Sir Colin Davis Philips 4788977 8:57

10:35:17 Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Gavotte BWV 1068 (1731) Ensemble Sonnerie Monica Huggett Avie 2171 3:22

10:40:55 Antonio Vivaldi: Viola d'amore Concerto in a RV 397 (1720) Rachel Barton Pine, viola Ars Antigua Cedille 159 9:19

10:52:40 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 23 in f Op 57 'Appassionata' (1805) Evgeny Kissin, piano Deutsche Gram 4797581 26:29

11:22:10 Giuseppe Verdi: La forza del destino: Overture (1862) Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 7:38

11:34:22 Roger Quilter: As You Like It: Suite Op 21 (1921) Slovak Radio Symphony Adrian Leaper Marco Polo 223444 9:16

11:45:49 Antonín Dvorák: Largo from Symphony No. 9 Op 95 'New World' (1893) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 414421 11:47

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:08:25 Béla Bartók: Concerto for Orchestra (1943) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 63124 34:40

12:45:50 César Franck: Symphonic Variations (1885) Leon Fleisher, piano Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS 37812 14:32

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

13:02:19 William Grant Still: Bayou Home (1944) Alexa Still, flute Koch Intl 7192 4:02

13:08:00 William Grant Still: Mystic Pool from 'Traceries' (1939) Denver Oldham, piano Koch Intl 7084 2:52

13:13:47 George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 3 (1717) Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell ApolloFire 2002 6:19

13:24:00 William Boyce: Symphony No. 8 in d Op 2 # 8 (1760) Academy of Ancient Music Christopher Hogwood Oiseau-Lyre 436761 10:50

13:38:56 Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concertos 'Four Seasons' Op 8 # 1-4 (1725) Francisco Fullana, violin Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2485 41:21

14:25:52 Sergei Prokofiev: Scythian Suite Op 20 (1914) Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez MAA 75 21:05

14:52:20 Max Bruch: Finale from Violin Concerto No. 1 Op 26 (1868) Ray Chen, violin London Philharmonic Robert Trevino Decca 4833852 07:33

15:02:29 Henry Purcell: Come Ye Sons of Art: Duet 'Sound the Trumpet' (1694) Charles Brett, counter-tenor Monteverdi Orchestra Sir John Eliot Gardiner Erato 45123 2:27

15:05:35 Gabriela Montero: Improvisation on 'Happy Birthday' (2007) Gabriela Montero, piano Deutsche Gram 4795096 2:46

15:12:34 Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude (1867) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS 46286 9:32

15:24:36 Aram Khachaturian: Piano Concerto (1936) Constantine Orbelian, piano Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 8542 33:11

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:03:32 Howard Hanson: Andante from Symphony No. 2 Op 30 'Romantic' (1930) St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin EMI 6612 8:02

16:14:32 Peter Heidrich: Happy Birthday Variations (1994) Cavani String Quartet WCLV 11022012 13:17

16:31:19 Maurice Jarre: Lawrence of Arabia: Overture (1962) Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80168 4:16

16:38:30 Elmer Bernstein: To Kill a Mockingbird: Main Title (1962) Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80708 2:58

16:43:22 Alfred Newman: How the West Was Won: Suite (1962) Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80141 7:19

16:52:22 Leroy Anderson: Clarinet Candy (1962) Carl Topilow, clarinet Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow Azica 72216 2:43

16:56:54 Henry Mancini: Hatari: Baby Elephant Walk (1962) Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80183 2:23

17:03:50 Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Morning on the Ranch (1948) Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559240 4:21

17:10:30 William Grant Still: Vignettes (1962) Stephen Caplan, oboe Cambria 1083 11:10

17:24:44 Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 S 359/2 (1860) Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer Deutsche Gram 4779525 10:25

17:39:01 Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance Op 97 (1955) Emmanuelle Boisvert, violin Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9227 5:50

17:46:19 Dmitri Shostakovich: Hamlet: Flourish & Dance Music Op 32a (1932) Boston Symphony Andris Nelsons Deutsche Gram 4795201 2:19

17:50:22 Irvin L. Wagner: Variations on 'Happy Birthday' (1990) Stuttgart Brass Quartet Hänssler 98623 8:00

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:14 WCLV: As the Years Fly By (2001) WCLV 2001 18:28

18:27:38 Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: Waltz Op 14 (1830) Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Deutsche Gram 453432 6:00

18:35:50 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 8 Op 46 # 8 (1878) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 430171 4:13

18:41:31 Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D Op 25 'Classical' (1917) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell MAA 75 12:32

18:55:37 Vincenzo Tommasini: The Good-Humored Ladies: Overture (1917) Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 60311 2:13

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:05 Howard Hanson: Mosaics (1958) Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Howard Hanson Mercury 434370 12:35

19:17:10 Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 63 in B-Flat Op 76 # 4 'Sunrise' (1797) Kodály Quartet Naxos 503293 22:45

19:42:00 Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 3 'La Campanella' (1851) Gary Graffman, piano RCA 300350 4:12

19:46:13 Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 4 'Arpeggio' (1838) Gary Graffman, piano RCA 300350 1:50

19:48:04 Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 5 'La chasse' (1851) Gary Graffman, piano RCA 300350 3:05

19:51:10 Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 6 'Theme & Variations' (1851) Gary Graffman, piano RCA 300350 4:54

19:57:34 Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 11 (1887) Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275 2:23

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:00:56 Hector Berlioz: Roméo Alone & Festivities at the Capulets from 'Roméo et Juliette' Op 17 (1839) Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Deutsche Gram 1301 12:23

20:16:58 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene (1936) Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 11:06

20:30:22 Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture (1880) Cleveland Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 414159 19:34

20:50:39 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Romeo and Juliet Before Parting (1936) Cleveland Orchestra Yoel Levi Telarc 80089 8:10

21:02:05 Joachim Raff: Concert Piece 'Ode to Spring' Op 76 (1857) Jean-François Antonioli, piano Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Lawrence Foster Claves 8806 14:40

21:17:46 Robert Schumann: March from Fantasie in C Op 17 (1836) Stanislav Khristenko, piano Steinway 30032 7:23

21:26:22 Franz Liszt: Variations on Mendelssohn's 'Wedding March' S 410 (1851) Arcadi Volodos, piano Sony 60893 4:40

21:32:44 Amilcare Ponchielli: La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours (1876) La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Chailly Decca 4831148 9:40

21:43:40 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 9 in D K 320 'Posthorn' (1779) Bernard Adelstein, posthorn Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 86793 39:28

22:24:23 Frederick Delius: Brigg Fair: An English Rhapsody (1907) BBC Symphony Sir Andrew Davis Teldec 90845 16:36

22:43:34 Jean Roger-Ducasse: Interlude from 'Au jardin de Marguerite' (1909) Rheinland-Pfalz Philharmonic Leif Segerstam Marco Polo 223641 12:17

22:56:19 Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: Danseuses de Delphes (1910) Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 4785437 2:56

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:39 Sergei Rachmaninoff: How Beautiful it is Here Op 21 # 7 (1902) Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello Decca 4851630 1:46

23:03:25 Arthur Honegger: Pastorale d'été (1920) Orchestre du Capitole de Toulouse Michel Plasson Deutsche Gram 469376 8:56

23:12:22 Florence Price: Andante from String Quartet in G 'Unfinished' (1929) Catalyst Quartet Azica 71346 6:45

23:20:11 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Divertimento for Strings K 136 K 136 (1772) Cuarteto Casals Harmonia Mundi 987060 7:45

23:27:57 Ludwig van Beethoven: Larghetto from Violin Concerto Op 61 (1806) Gil Shaham, violin The Knights Eric Jacobsen Canary 20 7:29

23:35:27 Maurice Duruflé: Notre Père Op 14 (1967) King's Singers Naxos 572987 1:21

23:37:22 Claude Debussy: Syrinx (1912) Alison Balsom, trumpet EMI 53255 2:38

23:40:00 Florent Schmitt: La tragédie de Salomé: Prélude Op 50 (1907) Orchestre Métropolitaine Yannick Nézet-Séguin Atma 2647 10:08

23:50:09 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 156: Sinfonia 'Arioso' (1729) Jeanne Preucil Rose, violin Alfred Music 44287 4:45

23:55:31 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 5 in F-Sharp Op 15 # 2 (1833) Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 16421 3:07