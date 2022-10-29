WCLV Program Guide 10-30-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Eric Jacobson, Discover, One Way

Billy Drummond, Valse Sinistre, Frankenstein

Tom Harrell, Oak Tree, Robot Etude

Ron Carter, Finding the Right Notes, Bags’ Groove

Modern Jazz Quartet, European Concert, Pyramid

Joshua Redman, Long Gone, Disco Ears

Bobby Watson, Back Home in Kansas City, Bon Voyage

Gregory Tardy, Sufficient Grace, For Deacon Rocky

Duduka da Fonseca, Yes, Samba Novo

Paul Desmond, Bossa Antigua, Bossa Antigua

Antonio Adolfo, Jobim Forever, Wave

Diego Figuierdo, Follow the Signs, Jobim Forever

Helen Welch, Spellbound, I Put a Spell on You

Billy Drummond, Valse Sinistre, Valse Sinistre

Terri Lynne Carrington, New Standards, Two Hearts

Steve Cardenas, Healing Power, Ad Infinitum

Ron Carter, Finding the Right Notes, Soft Winds

Owen Broder, Hodges Front and Center, Royal Garden Blues

Greg Abate, Monsters in the Night, Monsters in the Night

Craig Davis, Tone Painting, Dodo’s Blues

George Colligan, King’s Dream, Blues for Dwayne Burno

Ron Carter, Finding the Right Notes, Blues for D. P.

Duke Pearson, I Don’t Care Who Knows, Bloos

Dennus Mitcheltree, Golden Rule, Genghis Kant

Jon Cowherd, Pride and Joy, Chickmonk

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Phil Woods, Mike Melilo, Harry Leahey, Steve Gilmore, Bill Goodwin, Alyrio Lima Live Django's Castle

Stephane Grappelli, Pierre Cavalli, Guy Pedersen, Daniel Humair Jazz "Round Midnight: Stephane Grappelli Nuages

Tierney Sutton, Serge Merlaud, Kevin Axt Paris Sessions Answer Me, My Love

Chet Baker, Philip Catherine, Hein Van der Geyn Chet's Choice Stella By Starlight

McCoy Tyner, George Mraz, Al Foster McCoy Tyner Plays John Coltrane Naima

John Coltrane, McCoy Tyner, Jimmy Garrison, Elvin Jones Ballads Say It Over and Over Again

Johnny Hartman, Studio Orchestra Unforgettable Almost Like Being In Love

Mulgrew Miller, Rudy Bird, Charnett Moffett, Tony Reedus, Steve Nelson, Kenny Garrett Landmarks Soul Leo

Pat Metheny, Bill Stewart, Larry Grenadier Trio 99 00 Capricorn

Roberta Flack, Donny Hathaway, Studio Orchestra Roberta Flack & Donny Hathaway Mood

Roberta Flack, Donny Hathaway, Studio Orchestra Roberta Flack & Donny Hathaway Where Is the Love

Wes Montgomery, Studio Orchestra A Day In the Life A Day In the Life

Nicholas Payton, Jesse Davis, Tim Warfield, Anthony Wonsey, Reuben Rogers, Adonis Rose Gumbo Nouveau St. James Infirmary

Louis Armstrong, Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Louis Bellson Louis Armstrong Meets Oscar Peterson Sweet Lorraine

Herb Ellis, Joe Pass, Jake Hanna, Ray Brown Seven, Come Eleven Seven, Come Eleven

Joe Pass Unforgettable The Very Thought of You

Kenny Barron, Charlie Haden, Roy Haynes Wanton Spirit Sail Away

Joey DeFrancesco, Houston Person, Byron Landham, Paul Bollenback All About My Girl Grilled Cheese and Bacon

Andre Previn, David Finck Live at the Jazz Standard What Is This Thing Called Love

Anita O'Day, Billy May, Studio Orchestra Anita O'Day Swings Cole Porter What Is This Thing Called Love

Toots Thielemans, Michael Lang, Dave Carpenter, Peter Erskine East Coast/West Coast Blue In Green

Oscar Peterson, Bobby Durham, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown The Legendary Oscar Peterson Trio Live at the Blue Noet Sweet Georgia Brown

Wayne Shorter, Brian Blade, John Patitucci, Studio Orchestra Alegria Bachianas Brasileras No. 5

Antonio Carlos Jobim, Elis Regina, Cesar Camargo Mariano, Helio Delmiro, Oscar Castro Neves, Luizao Maia, Paolo Braga Verve Jazz Masters 13: Antonio Carlos Jobim Aguas de Marco

Chet Baker, John Engles, Hein Ven der Geyn, Harold Danko Chet Baker in Tokyo Portrait in Black and White

Billy Rogers The Guitar Artisty of Billy Rogers How Insensitve

Joe Henderson, Eliane Elias, Oscar Castro Neves, Paolo Braga, Nico Assumpcao Double Rainbow Felicidade

Eliane Elias Something For You Minha

Johnny Costa A Portrait of George Gewshwin Strike Up the Band

Anthony Wilson, The Anthony Wilson Ensemble Goat Hill Junket Georgia Waltz

Ray Charles, Count Basie Orchestra Ray Sings, Basie Swings Georgia On My Mind

The Count Basie Orchestra Golden Legends Oh! Lady Be Good

The Count Basie Orchestra Golden Legends April In Paris

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

06:02:53 Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony (1734) Academy for Early Music Berlin René Jacobs Harmonia Mundi 2908304 7:47

06:12:10 Antonio Vivaldi: Gloria RV 589 (1708) Bach Choir of Bethlehem Bethlehem Bach Festival Orch Greg Funfgeld Analekta 9873 28:00

06:42:02 Joseph Haydn: Te Deum No. 2 (1799) Collegium Musicum 90 Chorus Collegium Musicum 90 Richard Hickox Chandos 633 8:14

06:51:44 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Church Sonata No. 8 in A K 225 (1776) Genevieve Soly, organ I Musici de Montréal Yuli Turovsky Chandos 8745 6:16

06:58:22 Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 4 Op 28 # 4 (1839) Daniil Trifonov, piano Deutsche Gram 4791728 1:39

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: A Reformation Festival - Music to commemorate the 500th anniversary of Martin Luther’s revolutionary Disputation on the Power and Efficacy of Indulgences (written 10/31/1517)

J.S.BACH (arr. Near): Ein feste Burg, fr BWV 80 Phil Snedecor, trumpet; Paul Skevington (1998 Steiner-Reck/St. Luke Catholic Church, McLean, VA) Summit 349

AARON DAVID MILLER: Variations on Ein feste Burg Aaron David Miller (1979 Fisk/House of Hope Presbyterian Church, Saint Paul, MN) PD Archive (r. 5/3/13)

SIETZE de VRIES: Improvisation on Ein feste Burg Sietze de Vries (1692 Schnitger/Martinikerk, Groningen, The Netherlands) SdV 002

HELMUT WALCHA: Ein feste Burg Wolfgang Rübsam (2000 Brombaugh/1st Presbyterian Church, Springfield, IL) Naxos 8.572910 (on library shelf)

CHARLES VALENTIN ALKAN: Impromptu on a Choral of Luther, Op. 69 (Un fort rampart est notre Dieu…Ein feste Burg) Isabelle Demers (1965 Flentrop/Cathedral of St. Mark, Seattle, WA) PD Archive (r. 7/5/22)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Reformation - The Reformation was the catalyst for whole new dimensions of sacred music, of which we are still the beneficiaries. On this edition of With Heart and Voice, Peter DuBois will share music from the time of the Reformation, as well as music that resulted from the creative expression that has blossomed since

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

09:03:29 Johann Sebastian Bach: Mass in b: Kyrie Eleison (1749) Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80233 19:47

09:24:56 Johann Sebastian Bach: Oboe Concerto in F BWV 1053 (1740) Douglas Boyd, oboe Chamber Orchestra of Europe Douglas Boyd Deutsche Gram 429225 19:29

09:47:34 Johann Sebastian Bach: Flute Sonata in g BWV 1020 (1740) Joshua Smith, flute Delos 3402 11:15

09:59:27 Antonio Lotti: Alessandro Severo: Act 3 Sinfonia (1717) Orfeo 55 Nathalie Stutzmann Erato 520955 1:03

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

10:03:18 Peter Tchaikovsky: Waltz from Serenade for Strings Op 48 (1880) Philadelphia Orchestra Christoph Eschenbach Ondine 1150 3:56

10:07:38 Maurice Ravel: Waltz 'in the style of Borodin' (1913) English Symphony Orchestra Donald Fraser Avie 2391 2:58

10:12:01 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 2 in D K 211 (1775) Shlomo Mintz, violin English Chamber Orchestra Shlomo Mintz Avie 2058 19:27

10:33:21 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dance No. 3 Op 45 (1940) Atlanta Symphony Robert Spano ASO Media 1003 14:44

10:49:45 Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring (1944) Chamber Ensemble Aaron Copland CBS 42431 32:27

11:22:55 Joseph Haydn: Piano Trio No. 28 in D H 15:16 (1790) Oberlin Trio Naxos 574385 16:19

11:40:15 Benjamin Britten: Soirées musicales Op 9 (1936) Helsingborg Symphony Okko Kamu Ondine 825 11:01

11:52:34 Johannes Brahms: Capriccio in d Op 116 # 7 (1892) Stanislav Khristenko, piano Steinway 30032 2:37

11:55:35 Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in b Op 119 # 1 (1892) Jorge Federico Osorio, piano Cedille 171 3:50

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Antonin Dvorak: Humoresque No. 3 Orion Weiss, piano Album: 42: Orion Weiss Performs Dvorak, Bartok, Prokofiev Bridge 9355 Music: 4:24

Antonin Dvorak: Cello Concerto in B minor, Op. 104 B. 191: Movements 1-2 Senja Elina Rummukainen, cello; Saint Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra; Nikolai Alexeev, conductor The XVI International Tchaikovsky Competition, Grand Hall of the D.D. Shostakovich St. Petersburg Academic Philharmonia, St. Petersburg, Russia Music: 26:57

Piano Puzzler: Contestant: Sara Tillotson calling from Tulsa, OK Music: 08:04

Francis Poulenc: Flute Sonata Movement 1: Allegretto malinconico Emmanuel Pahud, flute; Eric le Sage, piano Album: Emmanuel Pahud – Paris EMI 56488 Music: 4:33 (shorter excerpt)

Traditional, arr. The An, Nguyen: Stay, My Beloved (Nguoi Oi, Nguori Dung Ve) An Tran, guitar Album: An Tran: Stay, My Beloved Frameworks Records 195081050157 Music: 07:43

Johann Sebastian Bach: Two-Part Inventions Nos. 1 and 6 BWV 772 (arranged for violin and bass) Tessa Lark, violin; Michael Thurber, bass Album: Invention Redonky Tonk 2019 Music: 4:36

Fanny Mendelssohn: Quartet in E-flat major Castalian String Quartet Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 19:17

Francois George-Hainl: Fantasy on the Themes from William Tell, by Gioachino Rossini Zlatomir Fung, cello; Dina Vainshtein, piano Friends of Chamber Music, Virtual Event, Bryan, TX Music: 14:50

Joaquin Turina: La oracion del torero Tessa Lark, violin; Augustin Hadelich, violin; Jonathan Vinocour, viola; Ani Aznavoorian, cello Seattle Chamber Music Society, The Center for Chamber Music, Seattle, WA Music: 8:28

13:57:13 Emilio Balcarce: La bordona (1958) Mirian Conti, piano Steinway 30010 3:17

14:00 MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY with Lori Skelton – Ken-David Masur, conductor; Aaron Diehl, piano

Charles Ives: Three Places in New England

Florence Price: Piano Concerto in One Movement

Samuel Barber: Symphony No.1

George Gershwin: Second Rhapsody

George Gershwin: An American in Paris—Edo de Waart, conductor

Florence Price: Final section “Juba” from Piano Concerto in One Movement

15:57:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo alla Turca from Piano Sonata No. 11 K 331 (1778) Canadian Brass Steinway 30008 2:50

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance, 5/14/2022

Alban Berg: Three Pieces from Lyric Suite

Wolfgang Rihm: Verwandlung II (Cleveland Orchestra premiere)

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 9 D 944 ‘Great C Major’

17:52:03 Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past (1899) Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Deutsche Gram 2121 6:38

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded September 2021 - Hosted by our recurring guest host, pianist Orli Shaham, this program features a young violinist who won the prestigious Junior Sphinx Competition at the age of 12, a virtuosic and spooky piano duo performance of Danse Macabre by Camille Saint Saens by two teenagers from South Carolina … and a young bassoonist shares a touching story about the joy of finding a place where you belong

Amaryn Olmeda, 13, violin, from Loomis, CA performs excerpts from Tzigane by Maurice Ravel, Weicong Zhang, piano

Sam D’Amico, 17, bassoon, from Portland, ME performs Sonatine, Mvmt 2 by Alexandre Tansman, host Orli Shaham, piano

Lauren Kim, 16, flute, from Ridgefield, CT performs Fantasie, Op. 79 by Gabriel Faure, host Orli Shaham, piano

Célina Béthoux, 17, violin, from Shaker Heights, OH performs Peace by Jessie Montgomery, host Orli Shaham, piano

Zhanshuo Zhang, 16, from Greer, SC & Jennifer Centa, 18, piano duo from Simpsonville, SC performs Danse Macabre by Camille Saint-Saëns

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:37 Max Bruch: Serenade for Violin & Orchestra Op 75 (1900) Salvatore Accardo, violin Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Kurt Masur Philips 438748 37:30

19:41:46 Peter Tchaikovsky: Serenade for Strings Op 48 (1880) Philadelphia Orchestra Christoph Eschenbach Ondine 1150 34:17

20:18:55 Amy Beach: Symphony in e Op 32 'Gaelic' (1896) Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 8958 40:58

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

James Wilding: Water Nymphs (2018) James Wilding, piano (Filia Mundi 5077) 3:57

Ralph Turek: Three Piece Suite (1983) Solaris Wind Quintet (Capstone 8723) 14:01

James Marron: Winter Scenes (1996) James Marron, guitar (Marron 1998) 8:40

Jack Gallagher: Movements 2 & 3 from Symphony No. 2 “Ascendant” (2010-2013) — London Symphony/JoAnn Falletta (Naxos 559 768) 25:53

21:58:01 Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 2: Bruyères (1913) Spencer Myer, piano Harmonia Mundi 907477 2:46

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Strengthening Democracy, One Small Step at a Time: The 2022 City Club Annual Meeting - Dave Isay

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:31 René Clausen: Prayer (2009) Kansas City Chorale Charles Bruffy Chandos 5105 4:23

23:06:54 Johannes Brahms: Andante from Horn Trio Op 40 (1865) Richard King, horn Albany 1325 7:59

23:14:54 Johann Pachelbel: Canon (1700) Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Deutsche Gram 429390 4:07

23:20:00 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Two Hymn-Tune Preludes (1936) London Symphony Bryden Thomson Chandos 9262 8:13

23:28:14 Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Schumann's 'Widmung' S 566 (1848) Evgeny Kissin, piano Sony 51272 3:39

23:32:53 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 10 Op 72 # 2 (1886) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 430171 6:15

23:39:08 Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Méditation Op 42 # 1 (1878) Jennifer Koh, violin Odense Symphony Alexander Vedernikov Cedille 166 10:37

23:49:46 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria (1938) Elina Garanca, mezzo-soprano Dresden State Orchestra Fabio Luisi Deutsche Gram 4795448 6:15

23:56:45 John Lennon/Paul McCartney: The Fool on the Hill (1967) Milos Karadaglic, guitar Chamber Ensemble Christopher Austin Mercury 24425 3:08