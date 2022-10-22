WCLV Program Guide 10-22-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Snorre Kirk , Going Up, Right on Time

Oscar Peterson – Count Basie , The Timekeepers, Rent Party

Fraser MacPherson (Steve Kaldestadt), From the Pen Of... Rabbit’s Habit

Steve Kaldestadt, Live at Frannkie’s, A Few Miles from Memphis

Harold Mabern, Mabern Plays Mabern, Rakin’ and Scrapin’

Gabor Bolla, On the Move, Monkey Donkey

Willie Jones III, Fallen Heroes, C. T. A,

Matt Hall, I Hope to My Never, Charlie’s Harley

Dmitri Matheny, Cascadia, Wichita Lineman

Darren Litzie, My Horizon, Up, Up and Away

Charles Lloyd, Ocean, Hagar of the Inuits

Charles Lloyd, Manhattan Stories, Dream Weaver

Josh Nelson – Bob Bowman, Tomorrow Is Not Promised, Weaver of Dreams

Christian Jacob, New Standards Vol 5, August in New York

Ernesto Cervini, Joy, I’m FINE

Miles Davis, Bootleg Series Vol 7, Hopscotch

Wayne Shorter, Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival, Someplace Called Where

Enrico Rava – Fred Hersch, The Song is You, Retrato em Branco e Preto

Pete Verbist, Secret Exit to Another Dimension, Map Map

Michael Orenstein, Aperture, Eye of the Hurricane/The Sorcerer

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

H2 Big Band It Could Happen You Go to My Head

Steve Khan, Jack DeJohnette, John Patitucci, Manolo Badrena Borrowed Time Blues for Ball

McCoy Tyner, Al Foster, George Mraz McCoy Tyner Plays John Coltrane I Want to Talk About You

John Coltrane, McCoy Tyner, Reggie Workman, Elvin Jones Ballads Nancy with the Laughing Face

Johnny Costa A Portrait of George Gershwin But Not For Me

Milt Jackson, Studio Orchestra Sunflower Sunflower

Freddie Hubbard, Curtis Fuller, Wayner Shorter, Art Blakey, Jymie Merritt, Cedar Walton Mosaic Down Under

Shirley Scott, Mickey Roker, Arthur Harper Great Scott! Skylark

Philip Catherine, Jim Beard, Alfonso Johnson, Rodney Homes Guitar Groove Stardust

Alan Joseph, Gary Sosias Heavy Water Music The Falls

Bobby Timmons, Wayne Shorter, Ron Carter, Jimmy Cobb Workin' Out Cut Me Loose Charlie

Shirley Horn, Billy Hart, Charles Ables The Main Ingredient Peel Me a Grape

Pat Martino, Joey DeFrancesco, Billy Hart Live at Yoshi's Welcome to a Prayer

Johnny Costa A Portrait of George Gershwin Strike Up the Band

Terence Blanchard, Joe Henderson, Reginald Veal, Carl Allen, Kenny Kirkland, Studio Orchestra Jazz in Film Taxi Driver

George Benson, Studio Orchestra The Other Side of Abbey Road Golden Slumbers/You Never Give Me Your Money

Gene Bertoncini, David Finck, Mark Feldman Quartet Concerti Eleanor Rigby

Keith Jarrett, Jack DeJohnette, Gary Peacock Standards in Norway I Hear a Rhapsody

James Brown, Louis Bellson Orchestra, Oliver Nelson Soul On Top For Once In My Life

Jimmy Smith, Wes Montgomery, Oliver Nelson, Studio Orchestra Jimmy & Wes: The Dynamic Duo Night Train

Pat Metheny, Bill Stewart, Larry Grenadier Trio 99 - 00 A Lot of Livin' To Do

Phil Woods, Harry Leahey, Mike Melilo, Alyrio Lima, Bill Goodwin, SteveGilmore Live Cheek to Cheek

Barney Kessel, Ray Brown, Shelly Manne The Poll Winners: Straight Ahead Laura

Anita O'Day, Billy May, Studio Orchestra Anita O'Day Swings Cole Porter You'd Be So Nice To Come Home To

Miles Davis, Cannonball Adderley, John Coltrane, Bill Evans, Paul Chambers, Jimmy Cobb Kind of Blue So What

Shirley Scott, Arthur Harper, Mickey Roker, Virgil Jones, Charles Davis Oasis Do You Know a Good Thing When You See One?

Anthony Wilson Ensemble Goat Hill Junket Georgia Waltz

Oscr Peterson, Ray Brown, Ed Thigpen Night Train Easy Does It

James Brown, Oliver Nelson, Louis Bellson Orchestra Soul on Top Papa's Got a brand New Bag

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Isaac Albéniz Three improvisations Isaac Albéniz, piano ("Re-Performance" reproducing piano) Zenph 1001

06:08:02 Gabriel Fauré Pelléas and Melisande suite, Op. 80 Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Bátiz ASV 686

06:28:09 Roberto Caamaño Música para cuerdas Camerata Romeu Zenaida Romeu BIS 0356

06:37:19 Emanuele Krakamp / Giulio Bricciald Fantasy on Verdi's "La Traviata" (arr. by Alan Thomas) Eugenia Moliner, flute; Denis Azabagic, guitar Cavatina Duo Bridge 9448

06:48:01 Arturo Marquez Danzon No. 2 Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas Alondra de la Parra Masterworks 75555

07:00:45 Frederick Delius On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring English Chamber Orchestra Daniel Barenboim Deutsche Grammophon 419748

07:07:52 Frederick Delius Summer Night on the River English Chamber Orchestra Daniel Barenboim Deutsche Grammophon 419748

07:13:32 Ernesto Lecuona Andalucia Suite Santiago Rodriguez, piano Elan 2206

07:37:17 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Symphony in e, Wq.178 Concerto Cologne Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv Produktion 002037102

07:48:51 Manuel Ponce Sonatina meridional Judicaël Perroy, guitar Naxos 8.573285

07:58:27 François Casadesus: London Sketches: Children Play (1916) Atlanta Chamber Winds Robert J. Ambrose Albany 1127 1:11

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Bohuslav Martinu: Magical Bag from the ballet "Spalicek" Suite No. 2 Prague Chamber Orchestra Album: Evening Tunes in Prague Denon 78926 Music: 4:23

Ludwig van Beethoven: Overture to Egmont, Op. 84 Sphinx Symphony Orchestra; Roderick Cox, conductor Sphinx Organization, Max M. & Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center, Detroit, MI Music: 8:17

Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Sinfonietta No. 1 Sphinx Virtuosi; Damon Gupton, conductor Album: Live in Concert White Pine Music 227 Music: 6:25

Piano Puzzler: Contestant: Chuck Romportl calling from Hopkins, MN Music: 7:04

Olivier Messiaen: Prelude, The Ethereal Sounds of Dreams Gilles Vonsattel, piano Album: Shadowlines Honens 201501 Music: 3:26 (shorter excerpt)

Bohuslav Martinu: Bergerettes, H. 275 Jiri Vodicka, violin; Vaclav Petr, cello; Martin Kasik, piano Czech Philharmonic Piano Trio, Smetana Litomysl Festival, Castle Riding Hall, Litomysl, Czech Republic Music: 22:00

Nadia Boulanger: Vers la vie nouvelle (Toward a New Life) Lucy Mauro, piano Album: Mademoiselle: Unknown Music of Nadia Boulanger Delos 3496 Music: 4:28

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 11 in E-flat major, K. 375 Titus Underwood and Kevin Pearl, oboe; Gabriel Campos Zamora and JJ Koh, clarinet; Catherine Chen and Vincent Karamanov, bassoon; Jaclyn Rainey and Dominic Rotella, horn Lakes Area Music Festival, Tornstrom Auditorium, Brainerd, MN Music: 24:38

Nadia Boulanger: Three Pieces for Cello and Piano Zoltan Despond, cello; Vesselin Stanev, piano Lucerne Festival, St Luke's Church, Lucerne, Switzerland Music: 6:41

Robert Beaser: Chaconne Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 11:24

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:03:21 Victor Young: The Uninvited: Stella by Starlight (1944) Itzhak Perlman, violin Boston Pops John Williams Sony 975227 5:09

10:09:49 Ignace Jan Paderewski: Minuet Op 14 # 1 (1887) Daniell Revenaugh, piano Seraphim 73300 3:53

10:16:54 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in c Op 67 (1808) Vienna Philharmonic Carlos Kleiber Deutsche Gram 4795448 33:20

10:52:52 Maurice Ravel: Menuet antique (1895) Sean Chen, piano Steinway 30029 6:41

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:07:20 Quincy Jones: The Color Purple: Theme (1985) Itzhak Perlman, violin Pittsburgh Symphony John Williams Sony 975227 4:29

11:12:55 Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 20 Op 28 # 20 (1839) Daniil Trifonov, piano Deutsche Gram 4791728 1:29

11:16:13 Leo Arnaud & John Williams: Fanfare from 'Bugler's Dream' & Olympic Theme (1958/1984) Boston Pops John Williams Sony 62592 4:29

11:24:45 Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: Suite (1952) Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80175 21:43

11:47:59 Antonín Dvorák: Finale from String Quartet No. 13 Op 106 (1895) Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275 10:40

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded September 2022 - Brothers from Chicago talk Formula One racing and share performances of Ysaÿe and Kovács, an award-winning chamber group from San Francisco plays a fiery Spanish trio, and a teen violinist talks about his interest in neuroscience and performs Mozart

Henry Auxenfans, 15, violin, from Chicago, IL

Caprice d'après l'étude en forme de valse de Saint-Saëns By Eugène Ysaÿe (1858 - 1931)

Louis Auxenfans, 17, clarinet, from Chicago, IL Hommage a J. S. Bach By Béla Kovács (1937 - 2021)

Aveta Trio, teenage piano trio, from San Francisco, CA Piano Trio in C Major, Mvmt 3 By Gaspar Cassadó (1897 - 1966)

BREAK MUSIC: Peter Dugan, piano Deep River Traditional Spiritual

Reice Hudson, 16, flute, from Louisville, KY Cantabile et presto By George Enescu (1881 - 1955)

**Reice is a Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award Recipient

Ajay Mallya, 19, violin, from Cupertino, CA Violin Sonata No. 18 in G Major, K. 301, Mvmt 1 By Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756 - 1791)

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

13:00:50 Richard Strauss: Ariadne auf Naxos: Overture & Dance Scene (1912) Royal Northern Sinfonia Richard Hickox Chandos 9354 8:25

13:09:46 Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Di rigori armato (1911) Luciano Pavarotti, tenor Vienna Philharmonic Sir Georg Solti Decca 417011 2:18

13:13:33 Franz Liszt: Hungarian Fantasy S 123 (1853) Leslie Howard, piano Budapest Symphony Orchestra Karl Anton Rickenbacher Hyperion 67403 15:43

13:30:35 Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 15 S 244/15 'Rákóczy March' (1851) Roberto Szidon, piano Deutsche Gram 4779525 5:57

13:38:48 Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 1 in e Op 39 (1899) Boston Symphony Sir Colin Davis Philips 446157 39:19

14:20:20 Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice (1897) Yuja Wang, piano Deutsche Gram 16606 9:40

14:32:27 Carl Stamitz: Cello Concerto No. 1 in G (1790) Christian Benda, cello Prague Chamber Orchestra Christian Benda Naxos 550865 21:04

14:54:40 Eric Coates: By the Sleepy Lagoon (1930) Sinfonia ViVa Malcolm Nabarro ASV 2053 3:59

15:02:29 Franz Liszt: Piano Sonata in b S 178 (1853) Yuja Wang, piano Deutsche Gram 4795448 31:06

15:35:05 George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'The King Shall Rejoice' (1727) Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields Chorus Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 412733 10:37

15:47:11 Alexander Glazunov: The Seasons: Autumn Op 67 (1899) Royal Scottish National Orchestra José Serebrier Warner 61434 11:43

16:00:17 Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring: Suite (1945) Boston Symphony Aaron Copland RCA 300350 25:23

16:26:53 Astor Piazzolla: Le Grand Tango (1982) John-Henry Crawford, cello Orchid 100198 10:57

16:39:47 Sir Edward Elgar: Bach's Fantasia & Fugue in c Op 86 (1922) Los Angeles Philharmonic Esa-Pekka Salonen Sony 89012 9:06

16:49:50 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Impresario: Overture (1786) Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orchestra Rinaldo Alessandrini Naïve 30479 3:54

16:54:41 John Philip Sousa: March 'The Liberty Bell' (1893) Nonpareil Wind Band Timothy Foley EMI 54130 3:38

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Maurice Jarre, a Place in Cinema

Maurice Jarre: A Passage to India: Bombay March—Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre (Milan 35607) 1:17

Maurice Jarre: Georges Franju Suite— Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre (Milan 35607) 16:31

Maurice Jarre: Lawrence of Arabia: Main Theme—London Philharmonic/John Mauceri (LPO 86) 2:10

Maurice Jarre: Lawrence of Arabia Suite— Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre (Milan 10131) 12:10

Maurice Jarre: Witness: Building the Barn— Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre (Milan 35607) 4:59

Maurice Jarre: Fatal Attraction: Theme— Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre (Milan 35607) 5:09

Maurice Jarre: Dead Poets Society: Themes— Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre (Milan 35607) 5:13

Maurice Jarre: Ghost: Theme— Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre (Milan 35607) 4:11

Maurice Jarre: Gorillas in the Mist: Theme— Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre (Milan 35607) 2:36

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Guilty Pleasures (Part 2) - Musical theater historian Ken Bloom takes on on a tour of musicals that are certainly off the beaten track

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:03:33 00:03:16 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams What a Country! Ray Bolger All American -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48216

18:10:04 00:04:12 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams Once Upon a Time Charles Strouse, Lee Adams All American Backers' Audition Harbinger HCD2401

18:16:41 00:02:47 Cole Porter I Loved Him Madeline Kahn, Cybil Shepard At Long Last Love -- Film Soundtrack RCA ABL2-0967

18:21:28 00:03:12 Johnny Burke I Wouldn't Bet One Penny Eddie Foy Jr., Susan Johnson Front Row Center MCA MCAD4-11353

18:27:58 00:02:41 Frank Loesser Where Are You (Now That I Need You)? Betty Hutton Spotlight on Betty Hutton Capitol 7777-89942

18:32:51 00:01:58 William Hargreaves Burlington Bertie from Bow Julie Andrews Star! -- Film Soundtrack 20th Century Fox DTCS-5102

18:36:39 00:03:18 John Kander-Fred Ebb How Lucky Can You Get? Barbra Streisand Funny Lady -- Original Film Soundtrack Arista AR9004

18:41:22 00:01:40 Jimmy Van Heusen-Sammy Cahn Everybody Has the Right to Be Wrong Julie Harris Skyscraper -- Original B'way Cast Angel ZDM7-65132

18:46:38 00:03:33 Jack Lawrence-Stan Freeman Fickle Finger of Fate Richard Kiley I Had a Ball -- Original B'way Cast Mercury 0CS-6210

18:51:43 00:01:17 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:09 00:03:47 Charles Strouse Filler: Overture from All American Orchestra All American -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48216

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:56 Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes (1897) Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Women Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Deutsche Gram 4795448 22:25

19:27:15 Maurice Ravel: String Quartet in F (1903) Jupiter String Quartet Oberlin Music 1304 28:55

19:58:04 Lou Harrison: Gigue & Musette (1941) Michael Boriskin, piano Koch Intl 7465 1:57

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Valerie Kahler – Minnesota Orchestra, Nathalie Stutzmann, conductor; Tobias Feldman, violin

George Walker: Lyric for Strings

Sergei Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 2

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 6 ‘Pathétique’

Gustav Mahler: Music from Symphony No. 6—Osmo Vänskä, conductor (BIS 2266)

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Bob & Ray: Garish Summit…Lester Moran and the Cadillac Cowboys…Jan C Snow…Week In Media

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:56 Duke Ellington: Come Sunday (1945) Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 460811 4:49

23:06:45 Gérard Pesson: Kein deutscher Himmel (1997) Accentus Chamber Choir Laurence Equilbey Naïve 4947 9:07

23:15:53 Ludwig van Beethoven: Für Elise WoO 59 (1810) Valentina Lisitsa, piano Decca 17091 3:14

23:20:08 Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 9 (1887) Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275 2:31

23:22:40 Franz Schubert: Andante from Piano Trio No. 1 D 898 (1827) Joseph Kalichstein, piano Bridge 9376 11:00

23:33:41 Frederick Delius: Irmelin Prelude (1931) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 5:15

23:39:27 Edvard Grieg: Two Melodies: The First Meeting Op 53 # 1 (1890) Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi Deutsche Gram 437520 4:28

23:43:53 Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 7 D 729 (1821) Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 412176 7:54

23:51:48 Sir Edward Elgar: Salut d'amour Op 12 (1889) Daniel Hope, violin Basel Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hope Deutsche Gram 4795305 3:04

23:55:55 Sir Malcolm Arnold: Solitaire: Sarabande (1956) Philharmonia Orchestra Bryden Thomson Chandos 8867 3:09