WCLV Program Guide 10-20-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Steve Kuhn Love Walked In Saharan

Cardenas/Allison/Nash Healing Power Olhos De Gato

Terri Lyn Carrington New Standards Vol 1 Two Hearts (Lawns)

Wes Anderson Warmdaddy in the Garden of Swing Pumpkin's Lullaby

Joe Henderson Page One Jinrikisha

Red Garland It's A Blue World Teach Me Tonight

Quentin Baxter Arts Moves Jazz For Miles And Miles

Emily Remler The Firefly The Firefly

Third World Love New Blues La Camerona

Charlie Rouse Moment's Notice Rip Off

Hug Lawson Prime Time Joobobie

Jonathan Kreisberg Capturing Spirits Trust Fall

Jonathan Kreisberg Capturing Spirits Body And Soul

Ron Carter Jazz, My Romance My Romance

Eric Jacobson Discover I Hear a Rhapsody

Ken Peplowski Double Exposure Segment

Art Hirahara Verdant Valley I Used To Love Her

Connie Han Secrets of Inanna Desert Air

Nica Carrington Times Like These All Alone M1

Frank Morgan A Lovesome Thing Pannonica

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra The Music of Wayne Shorter Contemplation

Gregory Tardy Sufficient Grace The Omnipresent Cardiologist

Duke Ellington Blanton-Webster Years Across The Track Blues

Jack McDuff Bringin' It Home The Scratch

Craig Davis Tone Painting Compadoo

Pepper Adams Critic's Choice Blackout Blues

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Caesar Frazier Tenacity-As We Speak Just Passin' Thru

Mark Whitfield True Blue Berkshire Blues

Charles Ruggerio Drummer/Composer The Creeper

Chick Corea Trilogy Pastime Paradise

Khan Jamal Three Lilli Goes To Town

Ed Cherry Second Look High Fly

Count Basie Count Basie/Sarah Vaughn Until I Met You

Clayton/Tate Buck 7 Buddy Birdland Betty

Scott Hamilton Classics Skymining

Charlie Haden Nocturne Nocturnal

Jesse Davis High Standards Isms

Greg Cohen Way Low Creole Rhapsody

Abercrombie/Beck Coincidence Israel

Freddie Bryant Live Grooves Alone

Dave Holland The Razor's Edge Blues For C.M

Rick Roe Lucid Dream On The Way

Behn Gillece Parallel Universe Evening Glow

Bobby Watson Beatitudes To see her face

Christian Jacob New Jazz Standards Vol 5 Silver Ambience

Samara Joy Linger Awhile Can't Get Out Of This Mood

Stan Getz Pure Getz I Wish I Knew

Jason Marshall New Beginnings Fallen Feathers

Thomas Linger Out In It Linger's Lament

Neil Swainson Fire in the West Late Afternoon

Joshua Redman LongGone Long Gone

Steve Davis Images Twain's World

Eddie Costa Guys and Dolls like Vibes Guys and Dolls

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:34 Florence Price: Calvary from Five Folksongs in Counterpoint (1951) Catalyst Quartet Azica 71346 5:07

06:15:19 Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Music of the Spheres' Op 235 (1868) Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Sony 544071 9:49

06:27:23 Michael Daugherty: Hear the Dust Blow (2021) Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71349 6:56

06:34:48 Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations: Nimrod Op 36 (1899) Brandenburg State Orchestra Howard Griffiths Klanglogo 1506 3:42

06:39:52 Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 1 Prelude (1848) Philharmonia Zürich Fabio Luisi Accentus 102 8:55

06:50:44 Scott Joplin: Maple Leaf Rag (1899) William Tritt, piano Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80112 3:07

06:53:55 Thomas Morley: Oh Mistress Mine (1599) Corona Guitar Quartet Albany 1084 3:42

06:58:24 Julius Fucik: American March 'The Mississippi River' Op 160 (1902) Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 5158 2:41

07:04:57 Dmitri Shostakovich: Festive Overture Op 96 (1954) Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Gram 13458 5:50

07:13:18 Charles Ives: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1902) Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1003 10:12

07:24:37 Joseph Brackett: Simple Gifts (1848) Dale Warland Singers Dale Warland Gothic 49243 2:11

07:28:28 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 5 in B-Flat Op 7 # 1 (1831) Frederic Chiu, piano Harmonia Mundi 2908375 2:09

07:30:48 Karl Jenkins: Adiemus 'Songs of Sanctuary' - Kayama (1994) London Philharmonic Choir Adiemus Symphony of Europe Karl Jenkins Decca 5793828 05:19

07:41:02 Frederick Delius: A Song of Summer (1931) Hallé Orchestra Sir John Barbirolli EMI 65119 11:15

07:53:30 'PDQ Bach': Oedipus Tex: Howdy There S 150 Peter Schickele, vocal Hoople Off-Season Philharmonic Newton Wayland Telarc 80520 5:31

08:07:31 Thomas Newman: Passengers: You Brought Me Back (2016) Symphony Orchestra Thomas Newman Sony 535951 5:38

08:15:34 Johannes Brahms: Andante from String Sextet No. 1 Op 18 (1860) Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 9151 9:52

08:27:19 Giuseppe Verdi: Rigoletto: La donna è mobile (1851) Jonas Kaufmann, tenor Orch del Teatro Regio di Parma Pier Giorgio Morandi Sony 549204 2:15

08:30:11 Traditional: Toss the Feathers Claire Jones, harp London Mozart Players Stuart Morley Silva 6051 4:05

08:36:51 Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in F Op 10 # 5 (1728) Patrick Gallois, flute Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Deutsche Gram 437839 8:48

08:46:48 Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood: Träumerei Op 15 # 7 (1838) Jan Lisiecki, piano Deutsche Gram 4795327 2:11

08:49:38 Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: Gavotte (1612) Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 55052 1:51

08:53:19 John Williams: Dracula: Night Journeys (1979) Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles John Williams Deutsche Gram 30629 5:27

09:04:23 Claude Debussy: Children's Corner Suite (1908) Quebec Symphony Orchestra Yoav Talmi Atma 2377 16:59

09:22:23 John Novacek: Intoxication Rag (1998) Leila Josefowicz, violin Philips 462948 1:55

09:27:02 John Adams: Lollapalooza (1995) New World Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas RCA 68798 6:29

09:36:05 Amy Beach: Finale from Piano Trio Op 150 (1938) Neave Trio Chandos 20139 4:24

09:41:31 Gioacchino Rossini: La gazza ladra: Overture (1817) London Symphony Piero Gamba Decca 4785437 8:52

09:53:39 Sérgio Assad: Gypsy Slopes from 'Interchange' (2008) William Kanengiser, guitar Delaware Symphony David Amado Telarc 31754 5:02

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:02 Charles Ives: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1898) Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9053 4:17

10:05:12 Charles Ives: Country Band March (1903) Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Frederick Fennell Kosei 3562 4:21

10:10:35 Richard Wagner: Rienzi: Overture (1842) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Deutsche Gram 4778773 11:32

10:22:33 Franz Liszt: Spinning Song from Wagner's 'The Flying Dutchman' S 440 (1860) Daniel Barenboim, piano Deutsche Gram 4779525 5:56

10:30:32 Astor Piazzolla: Oblivion (1982) John-Henry Crawford, cello Orchid 100198 3:37

10:36:02 Manuel Ponce: Arietta from Cello Sonata (1922) John-Henry Crawford, cello Orchid 100198 4:16

10:41:39 Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto in C Op 8 # 6 'Pleasure' (1725) Monica Huggett, violin Raglan Baroque Players Nicholas Kraemer Virgin 61172 8:06

10:51:18 Charles Ives: String Quartet No. 1 (1896) Emerson String Quartet Deutsche Gram 435864 21:19

11:13:43 Arcangelo Corelli: St. Beatrice d'Este: Sinfonia (1689) La Serenissima Adrian Chandler Avie 2371 10:02

11:26:38 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 6 K 239 'Serenata Notturna' (1776) Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Deutsche Gram 415669 13:16

11:41:34 Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Wine, Women and Song' Op 333 (1869) Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80314 10:30

11:53:03 Sir William Walton: Coronation March 'Crown Imperial' (1937) Royal Philharmonic André Previn Telarc 80125 6:23

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:07:19 Ottorino Respighi: Roman Festivals (1928) Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 25:37

12:34:15 Claude Debussy: La mer (1905) Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Deutsche Gram 4795448 23:33

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

13:00:42 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in E Kk 20 (1750) Ivo Pogorelich, piano Deutsche Gram 4795448 3:27

13:05:36 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in B-Flat Kk 529 (1750) Ivo Pogorelich, piano Deutsche Gram 4795448 2:27

13:10:27 Sir Edward Elgar: Serenade for Strings in e Op 20 (1892) Blue Water Chamber Orchestra Carlton Woods Blue Water 2010 12:33

13:25:39 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 'English' (1889) London Philharmonic Matthias Bamert Chandos 8896 5:23

13:33:59 Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 14 Op 27 # 2 'Moonlight' (1801) Philadelphia Orchestra Wolfgang Sawallisch EMI 55592 5:30

13:42:19 Ludwig van Beethoven: Five Variations on Arne's 'Rule Britannia' WoO 79 (1803) Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 68346 5:26

13:51:03 Charles Ives: Symphony No. 3 'The Camp Meeting' (1911) Lucerne Symphony James Gaffigan Harmonia Mundi 902611 20:32

14:14:22 Niels Gade: Concert Overture 'Echoes of Ossian' Op 1 (1840) Danish National Radio Symphony Dmitri Kitayenko Chandos 9422 14:46

14:32:27 Igor Stravinsky: Four Norwegian Moods (1944) Cleveland Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 417325 8:37

14:43:29 Joseph Fiala: English horn Concerto in C (1780) Albrecht Mayer, English horn Potsdam Chamber Academy Albrecht Mayer Deutsche Gram 4792942 11:45

14:55:31 Peter Tchaikovsky: Minuet from Suite No. 4 Op 61 'Mozartiana' (1887) Philharmonia Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 8777 4:16

15:01:03 Giuseppe Verdi: Aïda: Ballet Music (1870) Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 572818 4:41

15:06:04 Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition: Ballet of the Unhatched Chicks (1874) Nikolai Demidenko, piano Hyperion 67018 1:12

15:10:00 Astor Piazzolla: Le Grand Tango (1982) John-Henry Crawford, cello Orchid 100198 10:57

15:23:48 Charles Ives: Variations on 'America' (1891) New York Philharmonic Kurt Masur Teldec 74007 6:49

15:33:19 Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto in G (1931) Krystian Zimerman, piano Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Deutsche Gram 449213 22:03

15:56:37 Charles Ives: Memories (1897) Thomas Hampson, baritone THM 5432 2:32

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:03:31 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat K 22 (1765) Vienna Concentus Musicus Nikolaus Harnoncourt DHM 63970 6:06

16:12:16 Anton Bruckner: Finale from Symphony No. 7 (1883) Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Andris Nelsons Deutsche Gram 4798494 13:04

16:30:10 Thomas Newman: The Shawshank Redemption: End Titles (1994) Royal Philharmonic Nic Raine Royal Phil 33 4:12

16:36:58 Alfred Newman: Captain from Castile: Conquest (1947) Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80682 3:33

16:42:09 Carl Nielsen: Andante pastorale from Symphony No. 3 Op 27 (1911) Erin Morley, soprano New York Philharmonic Alan Gilbert DaCapo 220623 9:08

16:52:47 Georges Bizet: Carmen: Gypsy Dance 'Les tringles des sistres' (1875) Elina Garanca, mezzo-soprano Sinfonica Nazionale della RAI Karel Mark Chichon Deutsche Gram 14777 4:37

16:58:21 Dmitri Shostakovich: Moscow Cheryomushki: Galop (1959) André Kostelanetz Orchestra André Kostelanetz Sony 62642 1:43

17:04:11 Jean Sibelius: Kuolema: Valse triste Op 44 # 1 (1904) San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFS Media 60 5:24

17:21:16 Jocelyn Chambers: Melting Point (2021) Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71349 1:50

17:25:02 Vasily Kalinnikov: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1895) National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 553417 9:06

17:38:18 Felix Mendelssohn: Andante from String Quartet No. 4 Op 44 # 2 (1838) American String Project MSR 1386 6:06

17:45:47 Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 9 Op 30 # 3 (1835) Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9350 2:21

17:50:07 William Alwyn: Suite of Scottish Dances (1946) Royal Liverpool Philharmonic David Lloyd-Jones Naxos 570704 7:17

17:58:01 Dmitri Shostakovich: Fugue No. 7 Op 87 # 7 (1951) Ensemble Caprice Matthias Maute Analekta 9996 2:17

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:07:57 Aaron Copland: A Lincoln Portrait (1942) Katherine Hepburn, narrator Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80117 15:31

18:25:28 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 1 in c-Sharp Op 3 # 2 (1892) Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9348 4:16

18:31:46 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 1 in c-Sharp Op 3 # 2 (1892) Philadelphia Orchestra Wolfgang Sawallisch EMI 55592 4:43

18:38:47 Sir Arnold Bax: Tintagel (1919) Ulster Orchestra Bryden Thomson Chandos 40 14:55

18:55:05 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 14 in E Op 32 # 3 (1910) Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9348 2:56

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:01:38 Jennifer Higdon: blue cathedral (2000) Atlanta Symphony Robert Spano Telarc 80596 12:10

19:15:58 Florence Price: Symphony No. 1 in e (1932) Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin Deutsche Gram 4861900 39:57

19:57:24 Umberto Giordano: Fedora: Intermezzo (1898) BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10634 2:19

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:00:44 Maurice Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales (1911) Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Deutsche Gram 449213 15:15

20:17:01 Josef Suk: Fantastic Scherzo Op 25 (1903) Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 572323 14:49

20:33:57 Leopold Kozeluch: Piano Concerto No. 6 in C (1786) Howard Shelley, piano London Mozart Players Howard Shelley Hyperion 68154 23:24

20:57:57 Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 4 Op 28 # 4 (1839) Daniil Trifonov, piano Deutsche Gram 4791728 1:39

21:02:37 Edvard Grieg: Norwegian Dances Op 35 (1881) Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 2712 17:12

21:21:22 John Novacek: Fourth Street Drag (1998) Leila Josefowicz, violin Philips 462948 3:48

21:26:09 Scott Joplin: The Easy Winners (1901) Leila Josefowicz, violin Philips 462948 3:08

21:31:12 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 1 in D K 285 (1777) Sonora Slocum, flute Acis 98573 13:54

21:46:44 Charles Ives: Symphony No. 2 (1902) Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1003 38:18

22:26:10 Aaron Copland: Billy the Kid: Suite (1938) San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas RCA 63511 21:03

22:49:27 Adrian Willaert: Pater Noster & Ave Maria (1532) New York Polyphony BIS 2277 8:12

22:58:10 Samuel Barber: Sure on This Shining Night Op 13 # 3 (1938) Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello Decca 4851630 2:07

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:55 Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 1 'Dawn' (1944) Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80660 3:49

23:05:45 Félicien David: Adagio from Piano Trio No. 2 (1857) Ilona Prunyi, piano Marco Polo 223492 7:08

23:12:51 Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Serenade' S 560/7 (1839) Evgeny Kissin, piano Sony 51272 6:15

23:20:29 Charles Ives: Adagio cantabile from Symphony No. 2 (1902) Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1003 9:12

23:29:41 Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 11 Op 22 (1800) HJ Lim, piano EMI 64952 6:12

23:35:54 Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 3: Siciliana (1931) Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan Deutsche Gram 4796018 3:20

23:40:27 Grace Williams: Calm Sea in Summer (1944) English Chamber Orchestra David Atherton Lyrita 323 6:09

23:46:37 Ludwig Schwab: Berceuse écossaise (1909) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 139 3:54

23:50:31 Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite: Air Op 40 (1884) Ohio Philharmonic Domenico Boyagian Centaur 3311 5:07

23:56:45 Alexander Glazunov: Reverie Op 24 (1890) Alexey Serov, horn Russian National Orchestra José Serebrier Warner 67946 3:11