WCLV Program Guide 10-19-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Kenny Barron New York Attitude Autumn In New York

Al Foster Reflections Anastasia

Bar Kokhba Sextet Vol 1 Mahlah

Ella Fitzgerald Sings the Duke Ellington Songbook In A Mellow Tone

Zoot Sims Passion Flower Bojangles

Benny Golson New York Scene Step Lightly

Julian Lage View With a Room Heart Is A Drum

Don Sickler The Music of Kenny Dorham Escapade

Brad Mehldau The Art of the Trio-vol3 Exit Music (For A Film)

Curtis Brothers Syzgy Syzygy

Herlin Riley New Directions The Crossbar

Bill Heid Dealin' Wid It Cho Soup

Amina Claudine Myers Salutes Bessie Smith Jailhouse Blues

Chip Waltz Harlem Sunset Circle Dance

Pasqua/Oles/Erskine Live in Italy Agrodolce

Jim Hall Live The Way You Look Tonight

Bobo Stenson Goodbye Goodbye

Count Basie The Legend The Legend

Dizzy Gillespie The Bop Session All The Things You Are

Dave Holland Not For Nothing For All You Are

Dane Vannatter Applause Performances East Of The Sun

Dane Vannatter Applause Performances Just Squeeze Me

Dane Vannatter Applause Performances That's All

Pat Cornelius This Should Be Fun Dissolution

Charles/Jackson Soul Brothers Blue Funk

Steve Davis Bluesthetic Bluesthetic

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Darren Litzie My Horizon Question and Answer

Quentin Baxter Art Moves Jazz Time Will Tell

Neil Swainson Fire in the West Standing Back

Gregory Porter Liquid Spirit No Love Dying

Hank Jones The Oracle Interface

Jay Sharptet For You Dream Dance

Chico Freeman (w Yoron Israel) Focus Blackfoot

Jay Hoggard (w Yoron Israel) The Fountain Fables Of Faubus

Michael Ornstein Aperture Opposite World

Keith Jarrett Somewhere Tonight

Stan Getz People Time Night And Day

Vanessa Rubin Vanessa Rubin Sings Black Coffee

Dennis Micheltree Golden Rule Waltz For Tai

Dave Slonaker Convergency Uncommonly Ground

Hank Mobley Roll Call My Groove Your Move

Matthew Fries Lost Time Continuum

Jeff Parker Like-Coping Miriam

Bill Evans Waltz for Debby Evening Set 2 Milestones _M. Davis_

Olu Dara In The World Bubber (If Only)

Wynton Marsalis Unforgiveable Blackness Fire In The Night

Greg Fishman So You Say Harlem Avenue

Christian McBride Bringing It I Thought About You

Oscar Peterson What's Up? Soft Winds

Bill Mays Live at the Jazz Standard Squeeze Me

Dena DeRose Travelin' Light How Little We Know

Eric Jacobson Discover Sir John

Herbie Hancock Empyrean Isles Cantaloupe Island

Jessica Williams All Alone Orange Was The Color Of Her Dress Then Blue Silk

05:58:44 Gilbert & Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: Pour, oh pour the pirate sherry (1879) Nicholas Folwell, baritone Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80353 1:31

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:43 Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past (1899) Albrecht Mayer, oboe Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Decca 4782564 5:50

06:15:13 Carl Maria von Weber: Invitation to the Dance Op 65 (1819) Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6584 9:42

06:26:31 Sir William Walton: Richard III: Prelude & Coronation (1955) Ian Watson, organ Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Chandos 8841 7:14

06:34:49 Henry Tucker: Weeping, Sad and Lonely (1863) Anonymous 4 Harmonia Mundi 807549 5:12

06:42:07 Johann Christian Bach: Symphony for Double Orchestra in E-Flat Op 18 # 1 (1781) Academy of Ancient Music Simon Standage Chandos 540 13:44

06:56:15 Déodat de Séverac: An Old Music Box (1910) Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112 1:38

06:58:24 Henry Fillmore: March 'Men of Ohio' (1921) Virginia Grand Military Band Loras John Schissel Walking Frog 430 2:12

07:03:51 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 140: Chorale 'Wachet auf' (1731) Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2004 5:26

07:11:14 Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau (1879) Kotaro Fukuma, piano EDP 2 11:04

07:22:50 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Pequeña Suite: Melodia (1913) John-Henry Crawford, cello Orchid 100198 2:28

07:26:25 Eduard Strauss: Non-Stop Polka Op 112 (1874) Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Decca 4782601 2:16

07:29:46 Peter Tchaikovsky: Allegretto from String Sextet Op 70 'Souvenir of Florence' (1890) Paul Neubauer, viola Emerson String Quartet Sony 547060 6:36

07:41:32 Armstrong Gibbs: Miniature Dance Suite Op 124 (1951) Royal Ballet Sinfonia David Lloyd-Jones Naxos 554186 10:41

07:54:25 W.C. Handy: Beale Street Blues (1916) Stuttgart Brass Quartet Hänssler 98623 3:23

07:58:00 Johann Sebastian Bach: Anna Magdalena Notebook: Musette (1725) Aulos Ensemble Centaur 3068 1:04

08:08:03 Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 Op 39 (1901) BBC Symphony Sir Andrew Davis Teldec 97868 6:23

08:17:28 Jean Sibelius: Finale from Violin Concerto Op 47 (1905) Hilary Hahn, violin Swedish Radio Symphony Esa-Pekka Salonen Deutsche Gram 4795448 7:11

08:25:06 Richard Rodgers: My Heart Stood Still (1927) Richard Rodgers, piano Harbinger 2501 1:16

08:28:16 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Overture (1787) Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Koch Intl 7574 6:01

08:36:39 Giuseppe Cambini: Wind Quintet No. 3 in F (1802) Aulos Wind Quintet Schwann 310011 13:55

08:53:03 Max Steiner: Adventures of Don Juan: Suite (1948) City of Prague Philharmonic Paul Bateman Silva 3009 7:51

09:05:16 Jacques Ibert: Escales 'Ports of Call' (1922) Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 62644 14:55

09:22:16 Joseph Haydn: Scherzando No. 2 H 2:34 (1765) Emmanuel Pahud, flute Haydn Ensemble Berlin EMI 56577 7:15

09:31:55 John Barry: Dances With Wolves: Themes (1990) Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80319 6:14

09:39:39 Philip Maneval: The Demise of the Shepard Glacier (2020) Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71349 :54

09:45:33 Johannes Brahms: Waltz No. 15 Op 39 # 15 (1865) Yaara Tal, piano Sony 53285 1:21

09:47:48 Luigi Boccherini: Minuet from String Quintet Op 13 # 5 (1775) Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Deutsche Gram 437782 3:18

09:53:17 George W. Chadwick: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 Op 21 (1885) Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9334 4:55

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

09:59:49 Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 2 Op 39 (1901) New Zealand Symphony James Judd Naxos 503293 5:06

10:05:38 Eric Coates: March 'Calling All Workers' (1940) New London Orchestra Ronald Corp Hyperion 66868 3:18

10:12:08 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5 (1945) Juliane Banse, soprano Berlin Philharmonic Cellists EMI 56981 11:06

10:23:49 Camargo Guàrnieri: Dansa negra (1946) Simón Bolívar Symphony Maximiano Valdés Dorian 90227 4:57

10:29:56 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Overture (1787) Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orchestra Rinaldo Alessandrini Naïve 30479 5:52

10:37:29 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 25 K 503 (1786) Martha Argerich, piano Orchestra Mozart Claudio Abbado Deutsche Gram 4791033 9:08

10:47:57 Eduard Strauss: Polka 'Bahn frei' Op 45 (1865) Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80098 2:29

10:51:33 Josef Suk: Serenade for Strings in E-Flat Op 6 (1892) Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Deutsche Gram 447109 23:56

11:17:50 Camille Saint-Saëns: Havanaise Op 83 (1887) Nicola Benedetti, violin London Symphony Daniel Harding Deutsche Gram 6154 10:12

11:30:55 Lars-Erik Larsson: Pastoral Suite Op 19 (1938) New York Scandia Symphony Dorrit Matson Centaur 2607 13:08

11:45:36 Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d BWV 565 (1707) Helmut Walcha, organ Deutsche Gram 4796018 9:23

11:55:35 Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: Malambo (1941) Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Gram 4795448 3:21

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:06:50 Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Overture (1845) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS 38486 13:18

12:21:08 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 in G Op 58 (1806) Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 421718 35:02

12:56:29 Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Hoedown (1942) Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 62401 3:09

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

13:01:56 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G Kk 13 (1750) Yundi, piano Deutsche Gram 6090 4:22

13:07:57 Arcangelo Corelli: Gigue from Violin Sonata Op 5 # 9 (1700) Andrew Manze, violin Harmonia Mundi 907261 2:57

13:14:19 Frederick the Great: Flute Concerto No. 3 in C (1750) Patrick Gallois, flute CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier Deutsche Gram 439895 14:30

13:30:30 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Piano Sonata in D H 286 (1787) Mikhail Pletnev, piano Deutsche Gram 459614 4:48

13:37:24 Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 1 (1868) Leonidas Kavakos, violin Chamber Ensemble Mercury 4811409 5:25

13:45:55 Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Intermezzo (1927) John Leach, cimbalom London Symphony István Kertész Decca 4785437 5:00

13:53:47 Georges Bizet: Symphony in C (1855) Harold Gomberg, oboe New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 61830 27:58

14:24:30 Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 for Orchestra S 359/6 'Carnival at Pest' (1860) Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer Deutsche Gram 4779525 10:53

14:38:41 Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 7 in B-Flat D 935/3 (1828) Margarita Shevchenko, piano CIPC 96523 11:24

14:51:31 Ludwig van Beethoven: Variations on 'Ein Mädchen oder Weibchen' Op 66 (1796) Zuill Bailey, cello Telarc 80740 9:37

15:02:25 Sir Thomas Beecham: The Gods Go a'Begging: Gavotte (1928) Royal Philharmonic Yehudi Menuhin MCA 6231 3:01

15:05:56 Sir Thomas Beecham: The Gods Go a'Begging: Ensemble (1928) Royal Philharmonic Yehudi Menuhin MCA 6231 1:50

15:10:20 Johann Sebastian Bach: English Suite No. 3 BWV 808 (1723) Margarita Shevchenko, piano CIPC 96523 15:17

15:28:01 Arvo Pärt: Cantus in Memory of Benjamin Britten (1977) Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi CSOM 946 6:58

15:37:38 Richard Strauss: Don Juan Op 20 (1888) Pittsburgh Symphony Manfred Honeck Reference 707 18:20

15:56:10 Igor Stravinsky: Pastorale (1907) Joseph Silverstein, violin Boston Symphony Chamber Players Deutsche Gram 463667 2:51

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:03:27 Marin Marais: Alcyone: Chaconne (1706) Tempesta di Mare Chandos 805 6:24

16:12:22 Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 14 S 244/14 (1853) Roberto Szidon, piano Deutsche Gram 4779525 11:44

16:29:08 Gerardo Matos Rodríguez: La Cumparsita (1916) Milos Karadaglic, guitar Deutsche Gram 17000 3:44

16:34:32 Joseph Haydn: Finale from Symphony No. 97 (1792) Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Naïve 5176 4:40

16:41:11 Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Winter' Concerto Op 8 # 4 (1725) Francisco Fullana, violin Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2485 9:04

16:52:10 Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: A British tar (1878) King's Singers RCA 61885 2:46

16:55:56 Egberto Gismonti: Agua e Vinho (1972) John-Henry Crawford, cello Orchid 100198 3:25

17:04:15 Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto for Flute, Oboe d'amore & continuo (1730) European Baroque Soloists Denon 9614 6:32

17:13:22 Domenico Cimarosa: Gaius Marius: Overture (1780) Sinfonia Finlandia Patrick Gallois Naxos 572734 9:45

17:25:54 Herbert Howells: Suite for Orchestra: Overture (1914) London Symphony Richard Hickox Chandos 9557 9:54

17:40:07 George Frideric Handel: Andante from Sonata à 5 in B-Flat HWV 288 (1707) Pavlo Beznosiuk, violin Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Harmonia Mundi 907415 3:42

17:44:56 George Frideric Handel: Saul: Gird on Thy Sword (1739) Gabrieli Consort Gabrieli Players Paul McCreesh Archiv 474510 5:29

17:52:50 Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Ballet Music No. 2 D 797 (1823) Vienna Philharmonic Karl Münchinger Decca 4785437 6:00

17:59:18 Johannes Brahms: Waltz No. 6 in C-Sharp Op 39 # 6 (1865) Yaara Tal, piano Sony 53285 0:56

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:20 Fela Sowande: Selections from 'African Suite' (1955) London Symphony Paul Freeman Sony 586215 14:39

18:24:52 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Ondulando (1914) John-Henry Crawford, cello Orchid 100198 3:54

18:31:01 Astor Piazzolla: Oblivion (1982) John-Henry Crawford, cello Orchid 100198 3:37

18:36:16 Georg Muffat: Chaconne from Concerto Grosso 'Lucky Stars' (1701) Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Archiv 453418 15:40

18:53:48 Manuel Ponce: Arietta from Cello Sonata (1922) John-Henry Crawford, cello Orchid 100198 4:16

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:15 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Mlada: Suite (1890) Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 503293 18:24

19:23:12 Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition (1874) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Teldec 244920 33:58

19:58:50 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 4: Norwegian Dance Op 47 # 4 (1888) Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 2930 1:10

20:00 OVATIONS: She Scores

Genevieve Cecile: Ode To Blue Violet—Robert Nicholson, cello; Jessica Martin, harp; Andrew Pongracz, vibraphone (6:18)

Cara Haxo: I Shall Be Taller—Kira McGirr, mezzo soprano; Alix Reinhardt, clarinet (6:23)

Lily Daugherty: Quintet for Winds—Linda White, flute; Terry Orcutt, oboe; Alix Reinhardt, clarinet; Arleigh Savage, bassoon; Van Parker, horn (10:27)

Ellen Ruth Harrison: Echo of One—Andrea Belding Elson, violin; Alix Reinhardt, clarinet; Jeffrey Singler, cello; Eric Charnofsky, piano (12:04)

Susanna Hancock: And The Dogwood Sings—Andrew Pongracz, flower pots (5:30)

Karen Griebling / Eric Crozier: Songs From Eric's Book 1994/2014—Gabrielle Haigh, soprano; Margi Griebling Haigh, oboe; Karen Griebling, viola; Scott Haigh, double bass; Eric Charnofsky, piano (14:59)

Nicole DiPaolo: Lucid Dreaming—Jessica Martin, harp (6:28)

Michelle Li: Only In Sleep—Samuel Petrey, violin; Robert Nicholson, cello; Megan Denman, piano (9:05)

Emma Cardon: A Storm We Call Progress—Lara Troyer, soprano; Brian Johnson, baritone; Samuel Petrey, Andrea Belding Elson, violins; Amber Rogers, viola; Jeffrey Singler, cello; Eric Charnofsky, conductor (9:32)

Grace Harper Arise: Kite—Eric Charnofsky, piano (8:07)

Margi Griebling-Haigh: La Bergère des Brises de Vallée—Linda White, flute/piccolo; Margi Griebling Haigh, oboe/English horn; Eric Charnofsky, piano (10:16)

21:54:32 Florence Price: Fantasie No.2 in f-Sharp (1940) Randall Goosby, violin Decca 4851664 5:22

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African-American composers and performers

22:02:05 Richard Strauss: Four Songs Op 27 (1894) Barbara Hendricks, soprano EMI 55594 12:11

22:16:13 Georg Philipp Telemann: Ino (1765) Roberta Alexander, soprano Vienna Concentus Musicus Nikolaus Harnoncourt Teldec 44633 38:09

22:56:05 Hector Berlioz: Les nuits d'été: Villanelle Op 7 (1856) Jessye Norman, soprano London Symphony Sir Colin Davis Philips 4788977 2:20

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:08 Manuel Ponce: Por ti mi corazón (1926) John-Henry Crawford, cello Orchid 100198 3:16

23:05:25 Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from 'A Musical Offering' BWV 1079 (1750) Joshua Smith, flute Delos 3408 6:01

23:11:27 Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings Op 11 (1937) New Century Chamber Orch NSS Music 10 9:12

23:21:50 Edward MacDowell: Woodland Sketches: To a Wild Rose Op 51 # 1 (1896) Claire Jones, harp London Mozart Players Stuart Morley Silva 6051 3:17

23:25:08 George Gershwin: Lullaby for Strings (1919) Cleveland Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 417326 7:53

23:33:02 Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 9 in A-Flat Op 69 # 1 'L'adieu' (1835) Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6669 4:27

23:38:36 Johannes Brahms: Wie Melodien zieht es mir Op 105 # 1 (1886) Zuill Bailey, cello Telarc 32664 1:41

23:40:18 Austin Wintory: I Was Born for This (2012) Voces8 Decca 29601 5:09

23:45:28 Franz Schubert: Andante from Piano Sonata No. 21 (1828) Jorge Federico Osorio, piano Cedille 171 10:08

23:56:42 Mikis Theodorakis: Epitáphios No. 3 'A Day in May' (1961) Milos Karadaglic, guitar Deutsche Gram 15579 3:05