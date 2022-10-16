WCLV Program Guide 10-15-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Cy Touff , Octet and Quintet, Primitive Cats

Pharoah Sanders, Heart is a Melody, On a Misty Night

Wayne Shorter, Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival, Encontros e Despedidas

Miles Davis, E. S. P., Iris

Miles Davis, Bootleg Series Vol 7, Minor Ninths (1 and 2)

Brian Lynch, Dance the Way U Want To, Awe Shocks

Jared Hall, Seen on the Scene, Seen on the Scene

Craig Davis, Tone Paintings, Dodo’s Bounce

Bruce Forman, Reunion, Love Potion Number 9

Pharoah Sanders, Rejoice, Nigerian Juju Highlife

Nduduzo Makhathini, In the Spirit of Ntu, Omnyama

Paxton – Spangler Septet, Anthem for the New Nation, Cape Town Fringe

Bobby Watson, Back Home in Kansas City, Red Bank Heist

Al Foster, Reflections, Six

Bruce Barth, Dedication, Let’s Go

Pharoah Sanders, Crescent With Love, Lonnie’s Lament

Bobby Watson, Back Home in Kansas City, Blues for Alto

Cyrus Chestnut, My Father’s Hands, Nippon Soul Connection

Charles Lloyd, Ocean, The Lonely One

Fraser MacPherson, From the Pen Of…, Rabbit’s Habit

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Barney Kessel, Ray Brown, Shelly Manne The Poll Winners Ridge Again Suurey With the Fringe on Top

Ray Charles, Count Basie Orchestra Ray Sings, Basie Swings Oh! What a Beautiful Morning

Miles Davis, Cannonball Adderley, John Coltrane, Wynton Kelly, Paul Chambers, Jimmy Cobb Kind of Blue Freddie Freeloader

Kenny Clarke, Pierre Michelot Ascenseur pour l'echafaud Visite du vigile

Thad Jones, Barry Harris, Percy Heath, Max Roach Blue Gershwin I've Got a Crush On You

Toots Thielemans, Herbie Hancock East Coast, West Coast A Child Is Born

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common I Just Can't Fool Myself

Joe Lovano, Hank Jones Kids: Live at Dizzy's Club Coca Cola Kids Are Pretty People

John Coltrane, Elvin Jones, McCoy Tyner, Jimmy Garrison Ballads All or Nothing At All

John Coltrane, Elvin Jones, McCoy Tyner, Jimmy Garrison Ballads It's Easy To Remember

Hank Jones Kids: Live at Dizzy's Club Coca Cola Oh! What a Beautiful Morning

Phil Woods, Brian Lynch, Bill Charlap, Steve Gilmore, Bill Goodwin, Nelson Hill, Tom Hamilton, Bobby Routch, Rick Chamberlain This Is How I Feel About Quincy The Quintessence

Ed Thigpen, Kenny Burrell, Herbie Hancock, Ron Carter, Clark Terry Out of the Storm Out of the Storm

Bobby Timmons, Wayne Shorter, Ron Carter, Jimmy Cobb Workin' Out Little Waltz

Emily Remler, Larry Coryell Emily Remler Retrospective volume one How Insensitive

McCoy Tyner, George Mraz, Al Foster McCoy Tyner Plays John Coltrne Crescent

Ron Carter, Houston Person Now's the Time Bemsha Swing

McCoy Tyner Blue Gershwin Someone to Watch Over Me

Stanley Turrentine, Shirley Scott, Sam Jones, Clarence Johnston Blue Gershwin They Can't Take That Away From Me

Chet Baker, Russ Freeman, Carson Smith, Bob Neel Let's Get Lost: The Best of Chet Bzker Sings But Not For Me

Ron Carter, Houston Person Now's the Time Bemsha Swing

Lou Donaldson, Bill Hardman, Horace Parlan, Laymon Jackson, Al Harewood Blue Gershwin The Man I Love

Jimmy Smith, Philip Upchurch, Andy Simpkins, Michael Baker, Herman Riley, George Bohanon, Maruice Spears, Oscar Brashear, Buddy Collette, Ernie Fields, Jr. Sum Serious Blues Open for Business

Barney Kessel, Ray Brown, Shelly Manne The Poll Winners: Straight Ahead Laura

George Benson, Count Basie Orchestra Big Boss Band Basie's Bag

Wynton Marsalis, Wes Anderson, Wycliffe Gordon, Herlin Riley, Marcus Roberts, Reginald Veal Todd Williams The Original Soundtrack from Tune In Tomorrow Social Soft Shoe

Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Bobby Durham The Legendary Oscar Peterson Trio Live at the Blue Not I Remember You/A Child Is Born/Tenderly

Louis Armstrong, Louis Bellson, Oscar Peterson, Ray Brown, Herb Ellis Louis Armstrong Meets Oscar Peterson Lets Do It

George Benson, Count Basie Orchestra Big Boss Band Walkin' My Baby Back Home

George Benson, Count Basie Orchestra Big Boss Band Basie's Bag

Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Bobby Durham The Legendary Oscar Peterson Trio Live at the Blue Not Sweet Georgia Brown

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Jose Abrajim Elcure Lo Que el Viento Se Llevo (arr. F. Londono) Quintet of the Americas MSR 1077

06:05:20 Jorge Olaya-Muñoz Semblanzas (Aspects) Quintet of the Americas XLNT 18008

06:09:54 Franz Joseph Haydn String Quartet in Eb, Op. 33, No. 2, Hob.III:38 "The Joke" Cuarteto Casals Harmonia Mundi 2962022

06:30:51 Isaac Albeniz Suite Espagnola Spanish Brass Luur Metalls Cascavelle 3072

07:00:45 Zoltan Kodaly Intermezzo, from "Hary Janos" Dallas Symphony Orchestra Eduardo Mata Pro Arte 403

07:05:40 Sergei Prokofiev March, from "The Love for Three Oranges" Dallas Symphony Orchestra Eduardo Mata RCA 5168

07:08:20 Blas Galindo "Arrullo" (Lullaby) Voz en Punto Jose Galvan Quindecom 111

07:11:00 Ernesto Anaya La Petenera Ernesto Anaya Ernesto Anaya & Ensemble Ernesto Anaya Fonarte Latino 1438

07:18:33 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 18 in Eb, Op. 31, No. 3 Bruno-Leonardo Gelber, piano Denon 73006

07:40:19 Pedro Biava Fantasia sobre motivos colombianos Orquesta Filarmonica Alcaldia Mayor Santa Fe de Bogota Luis Biava Orquesta Filarmonica Alca n/a

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Florence Price: String Quartet: Movement 3 Catalyst Quartet Album: UNCOVERED Vol. 2 Azica Music: 4:25

Giovanni Battista Vitali: Chaconne in G minor Randall Goosby, violin; Zhu Wang, piano Honest Brook Music Festival, Honest Brook Farm, Delhi, NY Music: 10:11

Piano Puzzler: Contestant: Sarah Hopkins from Scarsdale, NY Music: 9:31

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata for Violin and Piano, No. 9, "Kreutzer" - Movement 1 Josef Suk, violin; Jan Panenka, piano Album: Beethoven Violin Sonatas No. 5 No.9 Josef Suk, Jan Panenka Supraphon 11-0709 Music: 14:23 (short excerpt)

Frederic Chopin: Ballade No. 1 in G minor, Op. 23 Teresa Carreño Album: The Caswell Collection, Vol. 6 Pierian Recording Society Music: 8:14

Guido Lopez Gavilan: Por el Mar de las Antillas Anda un Violin (Antilles Concerto): Movement 1 Orquesta Sinfonica Nacional; Guido Lopez Gavilan, conductor Album: Por el Mar de las Antillas Anda un Violin Colibri Music: 8:36

Agustin Barrios Mangore: Julia Florida John Williams, guitar Album: Great Performances - The Great Paraguayan: Solo Guitar Works by Barrios Sony BMG Music Entertainment Music: 4:29

Marc Webster: Hacky Sack fivebyfive Album: Hacky Sack – Single Marc Webster Music: 5:13 (excerpt)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird Suite for Orchestra Classical Tahoe Orchestra; Joel Revzen, conductor Classical Tahoe, The Pavilion, Sierra Nevada University, Incline Village, NV Music: 21:20

Quinn Mason: Reflection on a Memorial Serafim Smigelskiy, cello; Alex Fortes, violin; Will Frampton, viola; Experiential Orchestra; James Blachly, conductor Renewal: An Evening with Louise Toppin, DiMenna Center, New York City, NY Music: 10:57

Andrea Mazzariello: Of and Between fivebyfive with Jacob Ertl, piano fivebyfive, University at Buffalo, Slee Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 9:59

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:03:07 Nigel Hess: Ladies In Lavender: Theme (2004) Claire Jones, harp London Mozart Players Stuart Morley Silva 6051 4:42

10:10:25 Franz von Suppé: Light Cavalry: Overture (1866) Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Sony 544071 6:53

10:19:41 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 1 in B-Flat K 207 (1773) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Avie 2317 20:29

10:42:10 Ernesto Lecuona: Malagueña (1927) Jorge Luis Prats, piano Decca 4782732 3:28

10:47:17 Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 4 after Corelli in F (1726) Academy of Ancient Music Andrew Manze Harmonia Mundi 907261 9:46

10:57:30 Dmitri Kabalevsky: The Comedians: Galop Op 26 (1938) RCA Victor Symphony Kirill Kondrashin RCA 300350 1:32

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:06:04 Frank W. Meacham: The American Patrol (1891) Blossom Festival Band Loras John Schissel MAA 40601 3:54

11:12:00 Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture Op 80 (1880) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Belvedere 8005 10:16

11:23:06 Felix Mendelssohn: War March of the Priests (1845) New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 61843 4:48

11:31:02 Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from 'West Side Story' (1961) Lucerne Symphony James Gaffigan Harmonia Mundi 902611 22:15

11:54:08 Sergei Rachmaninoff: 18th Variation from Paganini Rhapsody Op 43 (1934) Daniil Trifonov, piano Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin Deutsche Gram 4794970 2:46

11:57:21 Francis Poulenc: Waltz in C (1919) Paul Crossley, piano CBS 44921 2:06

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded November 2021 - On this week’s program, hosted by pianist Peter Dugan, a teenage violist with a talent for astronomy performs the music of Johannes Brahms … a fiery violinist performs music from John Corigliano’s “Red Violin Caprices” and shares his perspectives on growing up with Aspeger’s syndrome and a teenage pianist who’s already touring the world as a pro performs Chopin

Elora Kares, 16, cello, from Shaker Heights, OH performs Cello Suite No. 3, Gigue by Johann Sebastian Bach

Dillon Scott, 18, viola, from Montgomeryville, PA performs Sonata in E-Flat, Op. 120, No. 2, Mvmt 2 by Johannes Brahms (1685 - 1750)

Daniel Choi, 16, oboe, from Pleasantville, NY performs Solo de Concert No. 2 Op. 74 by Stanislas Verroust (1814 - 1863)

Ethan Yang, 17, violin, from Chandler, AZ performs excerpts from The Red Violin Caprices … by John Corigliano

Daniela Liebman, 19, piano, from Fort Worth, TX performs Ballade No. 3 in A Flat Major, Op. 47 by Frederic Chopin

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

13:00:47 Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Overture (1816) CityMusic Cleveland James Gaffigan CityMusic 2 7:27

13:08:40 Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Una voce poco fa (1816) Vesselina Kasarova, mezzo-soprano Munich Radio Orchestra Friedrich Haider RCA 68522 6:14

13:16:13 Benjamin Britten: The Young Person's Guide to Orchestra Op 34 (1946) Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80660 17:09

13:34:58 Astor Piazzolla: Le Grand Tango (1982) John-Henry Crawford, cello Orchid 100198 10:57

13:47:56 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 4 in B-Flat Op 60 (1806) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 373715 31:47

14:21:05 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet Suite No. 1 Op 64 (1936) Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80597 26:37

14:49:16 Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 7 in c-Sharp Op 64 # 2 (1838) Evgeny Kissin, piano Sony 51272 3:42

14:53:26 Agustín Barrios: La catedral (1921) Denis Azabagic, guitar Naxos 554555 6:37

15:03:08 Claude Debussy: La mer (1905) Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Deutsche Gram 4795448 23:33

15:27:35 Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1 (1875) London Symphony Sir Neville Marriner Philips 4788977 12:57

15:41:43 Carl Orff: Carmina burana: Court of Love (1936) Barbara Hendricks, soprano London Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst EMI 54054 16:22

16:00:37 Dag Wirén: Serenade for Strings Op 11 (1937) English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 7020 14:22

16:16:59 Dmitri Shostakovich: Piano Concerto No. 1 in c Op 35 (1933) Alain Lefèvre, piano London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Analekta 9283 24:35

16:44:23 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Ondulando (1914) John-Henry Crawford, cello Orchid 100198 3:54

16:49:28 Peter Boyer: Festivities (2011) London Philharmonic Peter Boyer Naxos 559769 5:48

16:55:39 Florence Price: Barcarolle (1930) Lara Downes, piano Rising Sun 2 3:33

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: The Egyptian, a Hollywood Case Study

Bernhard Herrmann: The Egyptian: The True Pharaoh—Moscow Symphony/William Stromberg (Marco Polo 225078) 1:28

Bernhard Herrmann: The Egyptian: Nefer-Nefer-Nefer—Moscow Symphony/William Stromberg (Marco Polo 225078) 7:03

Alfred Newman: The Egyptian: Valley of the Kings—Moscow Symphony/William Stromberg (Marco Polo 225078) 7:51

Alfred Newman: The Egyptian: Selections—Moscow Symphony & Chorus/William Stromberg (Marco Polo 225078) 11:46

Bernhard Herrmann: The Egyptian: Selections—Moscow Symphony/William Stromberg (Marco Polo 225078) 29:02

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: "Guilty Pleasures, Part 1" - A survey of some of musical theater historican's off-the-beaten-track favorites, including selections from musicals such as "Illya Darling," "Ankles Away," "Mr. President" and the notorious "Whoop-Up"! and revivals featuring Lou Diamond Phillips and Kelli O'Hara

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:35 00:03:38 Walter Marks Bajour Herschel Bernardi Bajour -- Original B'way Cast Columbia KOL-6300

18:09:48 00:02:30 Sammy Fain-Dan Shapiro Walk Like a Sailor Jane and Betty Kean Ankles Aweigh -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way B0002673-02

18:14:07 00:02:10 Walter Marks Desert Moon Steve Lawrence, Eydie Gorme Golden Rainbow -- Original B'way Cast Calendar CAL1001

18:18:14 00:02:47 Matt Dubey-Harold Karr Gee, but It's Good to Be Here Ethel Merman Happy Hunting -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68091

18:23:26 00:02:45 Irving Berlin The Secret Service Makes Me Nervous Anita Gillette Mr. President -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK-48212

18:29:40 00:02:22 Lee Pockriss-Ann Croswell Wilkes Barre, PA Vivien Leigh Tovarich -- Original B'way Cast Angel ZDM-64893

18:34:32 00:03:03 Joe Darion-Manos Hadjidakis Piraeus, My Love Melina Mercouri Illya Darling -- Original B'way Cast United Artists UA9901

118:39:50 00:02:53 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Isn't It Kinda Fun? Dick Haymes, Vivian Blaine State Fair -- Original Soundtrack Varese Sarabande 302-0660902

18:43:15 00:01:06 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Isn't It Kinda Fun? Ann-Margret State Fair -- 1962 Remake Varese Sarabande 302-0660902

18:47:43 00:02:58 Norman Gimbel-Moose Charlap Men Susan Johnson Whoop-Up -- Original B'way Cast Polydor 837-196-2

18:52:09 00:00:51 Walter Marks Overture from Bajour Orchestra Bajour -- Original B'way Cast Columbia KOL-6300

18:53:03 00:03:55 Walter Marks Filler: Where Is the Tribe for Me? Nancy Dussault Bajour -- Original B'way Cast Columbia KOL-6300

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:01:52 Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures (1927) Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Deutsche Gram 437533 19:37

19:23:25 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Clarinet Quintet in A K 581 (1789) David Shifrin, clarinet Emerson String Quartet Deutsche Gram 459641 31:42

19:57:11 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Der Hölle Rache (1791) Alison Balsom, trumpet Gothenburg Symphony Edward Gardner EMI 53255 2:50

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Julie Amacher – The Orchestra Now, Leon Botstein, conductor

William L. Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 7 ‘Leningrad’

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Lawrence Fetchenberger: Interstellar Officer Candidate – Bob & Ray…The Italian Lesson: Ruth Draper

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:36 Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 3 (1890) Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 470290 3:19

23:04:55 Gregorio Allegri: Miserere (1638) Elina Garanca, mezzo-soprano Karel Mark Chichon Deutsche Gram 21327 8:09

23:13:04 Astor Piazzolla: Oblivion (1982) John-Henry Crawford, cello Orchid 100198 3:37

23:17:31 Jack Gallagher: Pavane from Sinfonietta for Strings (2007) London Symphony JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559652 4:58

23:22:30 Hans Pfitzner: Palestrina: Act 3 Prelude (1915) Berlin German Opera Orchestra Christian Thielemann Deutsche Gram 449571 7:58

23:30:30 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 13 in a Op 17 # 4 (1834) Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9289 5:26

23:36:27 Sergei Prokofiev: Alexander Nevsky: The Field of the Dead Op 78 (1939) Alisa Kolosova, mezzo-soprano Utah Symphony Thierry Fischer Reference 735 6:08

23:42:36 Donald Fraser: Epilogue for Strings (2017) English Symphony Orchestra Donald Fraser Avie 2391 4:15

23:46:52 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in f Kk 19 (1739) Federico Colli, piano Chandos 40 6:56

23:54:19 Traditional: I Know Where I'm Going Cambridge Singers City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Collegium 120 3:04

23:57:44 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: March of the Priests (1791) Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orchestra Rinaldo Alessandrini Naïve 30479 2:21