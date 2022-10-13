© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Program Guide 10-13-2022

October 13, 2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Bob Belden       Three Days of Rain       Three Days of Rain

Behn Gillece     Walk of Fire      Celestial Tidings

Neil Swainson   Fire in the West Standing Back

Art Tatum          Complete Capitol Recordings     You Took Advantage Of Me

Art Tatum          Complete Capitol Recordings     Somebody Loves Me

Art Tatum          Art Tatum/Benny Carter Blues In C

Greogry Tardy   Sufficient Grace A Tree And It's Fruit

Steve Khan       Let's Call This    Backup

Kenny Davern   One Step to Chicago     Baby Won't You Please Come Home

Catherine Russell          Send for Me      If I Could Be With You

Wynton Marsalis            They Came to Swing     Back to Basics

Matthew Fries   Lost Time          Continuum

Cannonball Adderley     Know What I Mean        Waltz for Debby

Ben Webster     King of the Tenors         Poutin'

Sonny Stitt        12         Blues at This Tempo

Charles McPherson       First Flight Out  Goodbye Pork Pie Hat

Thomas Linger  Out in It Can't Say It

John Coltrane    Africa Brass Sessions   Greensleeves

Larry Vuckovich Street Scene     News For Lulu

Deep Blue Organ Trio    Folk Music        Short Story

Mark Lipson      Springwells       You Walked Away

Dmitri Matheny  Cascadia          After the Rain

Alex Baird         Lemon Tree       Bewitched Bothered and Bewildered

Louis Armstrong            Hot Fives Vol 1  Oriental Strut

George Lewis    New Orleans Stompers Walking with the King

Wycliffe Gordon Sliding Home    It Don't Mean a Thing

Matt Dwonszyk A Year and a Day          Blues For Donny

 

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Kenny Werner    Balloons           Sada

Baikida Carroll   Door Of The Cage         Door Of The Cage

Carmen McCrae            Book of Ballads When I Fall in Love

John Lee           The Artist          Carl's Blues

Snorre Kirk       Going Up          Bright And Early

Duke Ellington/Ray Brown          This One's for Blanton   Fragmented Suite for Piano and Bass 4th Movement

WJ3 All Stars    My Ship            God Bless The Child

Alan Broadbent Like Minds        Prelude To Peace

Bobby Hutcherson         Happenings      Rojo

Larry Willis        How Can You Keep the Music Playing    Dance Cadaverous

Bobby Watson  Back Home in Kansas City         Celestial

Mike Murley      Taking Flight     Phrase 3

Sonny Rollins    Moving Out       More Than You Know

Sarah Vaughn   The Lonely Hours          Solitude

Lucky Thompson           Lord, Lord, Am I Ever Gonna Know?       Love and Respect

VA        Here it Is           Bird on the Wire (Bill Frisell)

David Hazeltine For All We Know           My Ship

Kenny Burrell     Midnight Blue    Gee Baby Ain't I Good To You

Terri Lyne Carrington     New Standards Vol 1     Ima

Ryan Kisor        Kisor 2  I'll Close My Eyes

Cyrus Chestnut The Nutman Speaks      It's All Right With Me

Joe Henderson  So Near, So Far            Miles Ahead

Joe Henderson  So Near, So Far            Flamenco Sketches

Nica Carrington Times Like These          When Sunny Gets Blue

Art Pepper        Straight Life      Nature Boy

Anton Schwartz Flash Mob        Dawn Song

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Max von Schillings: Dance of the Flowers (1930)

Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: The Ball (1945)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Cádiz (1886)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Violin, 2 Horns, 2 Oboes & Bassoon (1720)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in E (1773)

Manuel Ponce: Arietta from Cello Sonata (1922)

Henry Fillmore: March 'King Karl King' (1950)

Jacques Ibert: Trois pièces brèves (1930)

Mikhail Glinka: Spanish Overture No. 1 'Jota aragonesa' (1846)

Jake Runestad: Let My Love Be Heard (2014)

John Ireland: A London Overture (1936)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 89 (1787)

Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for 2 Oboes in C (1716)

Robert Schumann: Konzertstück for 4 Horns (1849)

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: Finale (1936)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 29: Sinfonia (1731)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Farewell to America' (1872)

Giacomo Puccini: Gianni Schicchi: O mio babbino caro (1918)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Leonard Bernstein: On the Waterfront: Love Theme (1954)

Aaron Copland: Our Town: Grover's Corners (1940)

Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture (1881)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Finale from Symphony No. 4 (1889)

Giovanni Battista Sammartini: Sonata Notturna (1760)

Giles Farnaby: Suite of Six Dances (1610)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 11 in F (1783)

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Overture (1820)

Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Suite (1846)

Richard Strauss: Sextet for Strings from 'Capriccio' (1941)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Ludwig van Beethoven: Choral Fantasy (1808)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 97 in C (1792)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue from Violin Sonata No. 1 (1720)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Vivace from Trio Sonata No. 6 (1732)

César Cui: Suite Miniature (1882)

Alexander Borodin: Petite Suite: Rustic Mazurka (1885)

Egberto Gismonti: Agua e Vinho (1972)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Ondulando (1914)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 15 in D 'Pastoral' (1801)

Ferruccio Busoni: Divertimento (1920)

Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 1 for Orchestra (1893)

Antonio Vivaldi: Trumpet Concerto in A-Flat (1720)

Regino Sainz de la Maza: Zapateado (1962)

Fernando Bustamante: Misionera (1948)

Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Polovetsian Dances (1887)

Alexander Glazunov: Mazurka-Obéreque (1917)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale (1888)

George Frideric Handel: Ariodante: Act 2 Overture (1735)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Frédéric Chopin: Impromptu No. 3 in G-Flat (1842)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 3 (1909)

Mikis Theodorakis: Ode to Zeus from 'Canto Olympico' (1992)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Minuet from Septet (1800)

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: In Springtime (1936)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 7 (1878)

Franz Schubert: Polonaise in B-Flat (1817)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 100 'Military' (1794)

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude (1867)

Manuel Ponce: Por ti mi corazón (1926)

Ola Gjeilo: Sacred Heart (Ubi caritas III) (2014)

Robert Schumann: Finale from Piano Quartet (1844)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez (1939)

John Williams: Schindler's List: Main Theme (1993)

John Williams: Jaws: Out to Sea & The Shark Cage Fugue (1975)

Domenico Cimarosa: I due Baroni di Rocazzura: Overture (1783)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Wasps: Aristophanic Suite (1909)

Ottorino Respighi: Suite for Strings (1902)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 23 in f 'Appassionata' (1805)

Carl Nielsen: Aladdin Suite (1919)

Thomas Canning: Fantasy on a Hymn Tune by Justin Morgan (1944)

Antonín Dvorák: Overture 'In Nature's Realm' (1892)

Astor Piazzolla: Le Grand Tango (1982)

Manuel Ponce: Arietta from Cello Sonata (1922)

Pablo de Sarasate: Zigeunerweisen (1878)

David Diamond: Symphony No. 2 (1944)

Francis Poulenc: Suite Française after Claude Gervaise (1935)

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Arvo Pärt: Da pacem Domine (2004)

Antonín Dvorák: Largo from Symphony No. 9 'New World' (1893)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G (1750)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 1 in G (1802)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Morning Mood (1876)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne (1842)

Thomas Tallis: In manus tuas, Domine (1575)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Sérénade mélancolique (1875)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Anna Magdalena Notebook: Bist du bei mir (1725)

 