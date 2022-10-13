WCLV Program Guide 10-13-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Bob Belden Three Days of Rain Three Days of Rain

Behn Gillece Walk of Fire Celestial Tidings

Neil Swainson Fire in the West Standing Back

Art Tatum Complete Capitol Recordings You Took Advantage Of Me

Art Tatum Complete Capitol Recordings Somebody Loves Me

Art Tatum Art Tatum/Benny Carter Blues In C

Greogry Tardy Sufficient Grace A Tree And It's Fruit

Steve Khan Let's Call This Backup

Kenny Davern One Step to Chicago Baby Won't You Please Come Home

Catherine Russell Send for Me If I Could Be With You

Wynton Marsalis They Came to Swing Back to Basics

Matthew Fries Lost Time Continuum

Cannonball Adderley Know What I Mean Waltz for Debby

Ben Webster King of the Tenors Poutin'

Sonny Stitt 12 Blues at This Tempo

Charles McPherson First Flight Out Goodbye Pork Pie Hat

Thomas Linger Out in It Can't Say It

John Coltrane Africa Brass Sessions Greensleeves

Larry Vuckovich Street Scene News For Lulu

Deep Blue Organ Trio Folk Music Short Story

Mark Lipson Springwells You Walked Away

Dmitri Matheny Cascadia After the Rain

Alex Baird Lemon Tree Bewitched Bothered and Bewildered

Louis Armstrong Hot Fives Vol 1 Oriental Strut

George Lewis New Orleans Stompers Walking with the King

Wycliffe Gordon Sliding Home It Don't Mean a Thing

Matt Dwonszyk A Year and a Day Blues For Donny

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Kenny Werner Balloons Sada

Baikida Carroll Door Of The Cage Door Of The Cage

Carmen McCrae Book of Ballads When I Fall in Love

John Lee The Artist Carl's Blues

Snorre Kirk Going Up Bright And Early

Duke Ellington/Ray Brown This One's for Blanton Fragmented Suite for Piano and Bass 4th Movement

WJ3 All Stars My Ship God Bless The Child

Alan Broadbent Like Minds Prelude To Peace

Bobby Hutcherson Happenings Rojo

Larry Willis How Can You Keep the Music Playing Dance Cadaverous

Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Celestial

Mike Murley Taking Flight Phrase 3

Sonny Rollins Moving Out More Than You Know

Sarah Vaughn The Lonely Hours Solitude

Lucky Thompson Lord, Lord, Am I Ever Gonna Know? Love and Respect

VA Here it Is Bird on the Wire (Bill Frisell)

David Hazeltine For All We Know My Ship

Kenny Burrell Midnight Blue Gee Baby Ain't I Good To You

Terri Lyne Carrington New Standards Vol 1 Ima

Ryan Kisor Kisor 2 I'll Close My Eyes

Cyrus Chestnut The Nutman Speaks It's All Right With Me

Joe Henderson So Near, So Far Miles Ahead

Joe Henderson So Near, So Far Flamenco Sketches

Nica Carrington Times Like These When Sunny Gets Blue

Art Pepper Straight Life Nature Boy

Anton Schwartz Flash Mob Dawn Song

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Max von Schillings: Dance of the Flowers (1930)

Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: The Ball (1945)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Cádiz (1886)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Violin, 2 Horns, 2 Oboes & Bassoon (1720)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in E (1773)

Manuel Ponce: Arietta from Cello Sonata (1922)

Henry Fillmore: March 'King Karl King' (1950)

Jacques Ibert: Trois pièces brèves (1930)

Mikhail Glinka: Spanish Overture No. 1 'Jota aragonesa' (1846)

Jake Runestad: Let My Love Be Heard (2014)

John Ireland: A London Overture (1936)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 89 (1787)

Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for 2 Oboes in C (1716)

Robert Schumann: Konzertstück for 4 Horns (1849)

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: Finale (1936)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 29: Sinfonia (1731)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Farewell to America' (1872)

Giacomo Puccini: Gianni Schicchi: O mio babbino caro (1918)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Leonard Bernstein: On the Waterfront: Love Theme (1954)

Aaron Copland: Our Town: Grover's Corners (1940)

Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture (1881)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Finale from Symphony No. 4 (1889)

Giovanni Battista Sammartini: Sonata Notturna (1760)

Giles Farnaby: Suite of Six Dances (1610)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 11 in F (1783)

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Overture (1820)

Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Suite (1846)

Richard Strauss: Sextet for Strings from 'Capriccio' (1941)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Ludwig van Beethoven: Choral Fantasy (1808)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 97 in C (1792)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue from Violin Sonata No. 1 (1720)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Vivace from Trio Sonata No. 6 (1732)

César Cui: Suite Miniature (1882)

Alexander Borodin: Petite Suite: Rustic Mazurka (1885)

Egberto Gismonti: Agua e Vinho (1972)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Ondulando (1914)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 15 in D 'Pastoral' (1801)

Ferruccio Busoni: Divertimento (1920)

Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 1 for Orchestra (1893)

Antonio Vivaldi: Trumpet Concerto in A-Flat (1720)

Regino Sainz de la Maza: Zapateado (1962)

Fernando Bustamante: Misionera (1948)

Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Polovetsian Dances (1887)

Alexander Glazunov: Mazurka-Obéreque (1917)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale (1888)

George Frideric Handel: Ariodante: Act 2 Overture (1735)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Frédéric Chopin: Impromptu No. 3 in G-Flat (1842)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 3 (1909)

Mikis Theodorakis: Ode to Zeus from 'Canto Olympico' (1992)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Minuet from Septet (1800)

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: In Springtime (1936)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 7 (1878)

Franz Schubert: Polonaise in B-Flat (1817)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 100 'Military' (1794)

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude (1867)

Manuel Ponce: Por ti mi corazón (1926)

Ola Gjeilo: Sacred Heart (Ubi caritas III) (2014)

Robert Schumann: Finale from Piano Quartet (1844)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez (1939)

John Williams: Schindler's List: Main Theme (1993)

John Williams: Jaws: Out to Sea & The Shark Cage Fugue (1975)

Domenico Cimarosa: I due Baroni di Rocazzura: Overture (1783)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Wasps: Aristophanic Suite (1909)

Ottorino Respighi: Suite for Strings (1902)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 23 in f 'Appassionata' (1805)

Carl Nielsen: Aladdin Suite (1919)

Thomas Canning: Fantasy on a Hymn Tune by Justin Morgan (1944)

Antonín Dvorák: Overture 'In Nature's Realm' (1892)

Astor Piazzolla: Le Grand Tango (1982)

Manuel Ponce: Arietta from Cello Sonata (1922)

Pablo de Sarasate: Zigeunerweisen (1878)

David Diamond: Symphony No. 2 (1944)

Francis Poulenc: Suite Française after Claude Gervaise (1935)

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Arvo Pärt: Da pacem Domine (2004)

Antonín Dvorák: Largo from Symphony No. 9 'New World' (1893)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G (1750)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 1 in G (1802)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Morning Mood (1876)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne (1842)

Thomas Tallis: In manus tuas, Domine (1575)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Sérénade mélancolique (1875)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Anna Magdalena Notebook: Bist du bei mir (1725)