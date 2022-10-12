© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Program Guide 10-12-2022

Published October 12, 2022 at 8:22 PM EDT

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Jim Snidero       Storm Rising     Virgo   

Terell Stafford  Brotherlee Love Carolyn

Nica Carrington Times Like These          You Don't Know What Love Is

Avishai Cohen   Playing the Room          Ralph's New Blues

Charlie Haden   In Angel City     Blue In Green

Adonis Rose     On the Verge    Lies In Beauty

Amina Figarova Joy       Morning Dew

Amina Figarova Joy       Road Ahead

Michael Ornstein           Aperture            Opposite World

Jaki Byard         To them-To Us  Land Of Make Believe

Mark Lipson      Springwells       You Walked Away

Jimmy Bruno     Jimmy Bruno     Midnight Blue

David Murray     Murray's Steps  Flowers For Albert

Barron/Holland  The Art of Conversation The Oracle

Ce Ce Gable     New Year's Song          Two For the Road

Randy Ingram    Sky Lift The Sea           

Ellington/Coltrane          Duke Ellington & John Coltrane  In A Sentimental Mood

Cyrus Chestnut My Father's Hands        Epilogue          

Clark Terry        Having Fun       Snapper           

Jay Hoggard     The Little Tiger  The Little Tiger

Benny Green     These Are Soulful Days Punjab 

Jazz Professors Blues And Cubes           Picasso's Blue Lobster

Kenny Barron    The Moment     Fragile 

Karrin Allyson   Footprints         Follow the Footprints (Footprints)

Michael Dease  Best Next Thing Charly Jaye

Wolfgang Muthspiel       Rising Grace     Rising Grace

Michael Brecker Nearness of You           Sometimes I See

 

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Theo Hill           Promethean      Pee Wee          

Sean Jones      Gemini  Bj's Tune (Life In The Hand  Divine)

Ryan Keberle    Sonhos Da Esquina       Tarde   

Clifford Lamb    Blues & Hues NY           Cast Of Characters

Javon Jackson  Me and Mr. Jones         Opus 1.5          

Bill Frisell          Bill Frisell/Ron Carter/Paul motion          On the Street Where You Live

Marty Ehrlich     Song    I Pity The Poor Immigrant

Charles Mingus Changes Two    For Harry Carney

Cardenas/Allison/Nash   Healing Power   Lawns  

Bill Evans          Loose Bloose    Loose Bloose

Abdullah Ibrahim            Mantra Mode    Dindela

Red Garland      Soul Burnin'       Rocks In My Bed

Sonny Criss      I'll Catch the Sun           Blue Sunset

Brian Blade       Brian Blade Fellowship  The Undertow

Charlton Smith  Crossroads       Gradual Lean

Dave McKenna  In Madison        Exactly Like You

Gerry Mulligan/Stan Getz           Getz meets Mulligan in Hi-Fi       Let's Fall In Love

Gerry Mulligan/Stan Getz           Getz meets Mulligan in Hi-Fi       A Ballad           

Gerry Mulligan/Stan Getz           Getz meets Mulligan in Hi-Fi       That Old Feeling

Ed Cherry          First Take          Little Sunflower

Ed Cherry          Second Look    You Go To My Head

Tim Ries           St. Michel          St. Michel

Wayne Horvitz   American Bandstand     Capricious Midnight

Gregory Tardy   Sufficient Grace Sufficient Grace

05:58:39  George Gershwin: Oh, Kay!: Clap Yo' Hands    (1926) Peter Donohoe, piano   EMI 54280 0:35

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:08:07  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves'    (1934)  Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Decca 414595 4:15

06:15:36  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus'    (1939)  Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 442427 11:02

06:29:33  Baldassare Galuppi: Harpsichord Concerto    (1750) Edoardo Farina, harpsichord I Solisti Italiani  Denon 78838 11:23

06:42:34  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Norfolk Rhapsody No. 1    (1914)  New Queen's Hall Orchestra Barry Wordsworth Argo 440116 10:41

06:54:45  Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: The Little Shepherd    (1908) Simon Trpceski, piano   EMI 272 2:11

06:58:03  John Philip Sousa: March 'The Thunderer'    (1889)  Royal Artillery Band Keith Brion Naxos 559131 2:46

07:03:33  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Abduction from the Seraglio: Overture    (1782)  Heidelberg Symphony Thomas Fey Hänssler 98269 5:13

07:10:35  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Norfolk Rhapsody No. 2    (1906)  London Symphony Richard Hickox Chandos 10001 9:14

07:21:20  George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: Their land brought forth frogs    (1739) Ashley Stafford, countertenor English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner Philips 432110 2:14

07:24:45  Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Galop    (1941)  Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 8542 2:57

07:29:53  Heitor Villa-Lobos: Suite populaire brésilienne: Mazurka-Choro    (1912) Milos Karadaglic, guitar   Deutsche Gram 17000 3:55

07:39:07  Ralph Vaughan Williams: In the Fen Country    (1904)  New Queen's Hall Orchestra Barry Wordsworth Argo 440116 13:49

07:56:20  Leroy Anderson: A Trumpeter's Lullaby    (1949) Catherine Moore, trumpet BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559357 3:01

08:08:05  Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 2    'Octave' (1838) Daniil Trifonov, piano   Deutsche Gram 4795529 5:27

08:16:34  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Serenade to Music    (1938)  London Philharmonic Vernon Handley Chandos 2419 10:39

08:29:43  Egberto Gismonti: Agua e Vinho    (1972) John-Henry Crawford, cello   Orchid 100198 3:25

08:34:09  Tomaso Albinoni: Sonata di Concerto à 7 for Trumpet & Strings    (c.1710) John Wallace, trumpet Philharmonia Orchestra Christopher Warren-Green Nimbus 5017 4:41

08:40:13  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Six Studies in English Folk Song    (1926) Janet Hilton, clarinet   Chandos 2419 8:36

08:51:56  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Coastal Command: Suite    (1942)  Philharmonia Orchestra Kenneth Alwyn Silva 1094 8:22

09:06:02  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis    (1910)  Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Decca 414595 15:08

09:22:41  Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Piano Quartet Op 16   (1796) Andreas Ioannides, piano   Naxos 500250 5:51

09:31:49  Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 1 in g Op 23   (1835) Yundi, piano   Mercury 4812443 9:27

09:43:04  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Mystical Songs: Easter    (1911) Sir Thomas Allen, baritone English Chamber Orchestra Matthew Best Hyperion 20420 5:24

09:50:56  Tylman Susato: The Danserye: Renaissance Dances    (1551)  Güttler Brass Ensemble Ludwig Güttler Berlin Classics 1090 7:10

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:05  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Linden Lea    (1901) Huddersfield Choral Society  Brian Kay Chandos 2419 2:19

10:03:13  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Prelude on 'Rhosymèdre'    (1921)  Orchestra of St. John's John Lubbock ASV 6007 4:08

10:09:41  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Bass Tuba Concerto    (1954) John Fletcher, tuba London Symphony André Previn RCA 60586 1230

10:22:51  Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Wasps: Ballet & Final Tableau    (1909)  Kansas City Symphony Michael Stern Reference 129 6:17

10:32:06  Gustav Holst: I Vow to Thee, My Country    (1921) Royal Choral Society BBC Concert Orchestra Barry Wordsworth Deutsche Gram 457196 4:38

10:39:22  Gustav Holst: Two Songs without Words Op 22   (1906)  City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Chandos 9270 8:12

10:51:08  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 4 in f    (1934)  BBC Symphony Ralph Vaughan Williams Dutton 9731 29:32

11:22:33  Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 25 in C    (1763)  Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orchestra Ádám Fischer Nimbus 5258 13:28

11:37:07  Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 3 for Orchestra  S 359/3 (1860)  Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer Deutsche Gram 4779525 7:39

11:47:21  Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Mephisto's Calls from Hell' Op 101   (1852)  Vienna Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Sony 66860 8:30

11:56:52  Nikolai Kapustin: Bagatelle No. 5 Op 59 # 5 (1991) John Salmon, piano   Naxos 570532 2:40

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:06:56  Vincenzo Tommasini: The Good-Humored Ladies: Suite    (1920)  Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 60311 20:27

12:28:57  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 39 in E-Flat  K 543 (1788)  Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 436421 28:26

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

13:07:19  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Valiant for Truth    (1940) Finzi Singers  Paul Spicer Chandos 9425 5:22

13:16:07  Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture Op 80   (1880)  Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 203 10:55

13:29:07  Robert Schumann: Novelette No. 6 Op 21 # 6 (1838) Kotaro Fukuma, piano   Naxos 557668 4:05

13:36:23  Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 1: Gavotte  BWV 1066 (1723)  Ensemble Sonnerie Monica Huggett Avie 2171 2:50

13:41:45  Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2  BWV 1047 (1718)  Ensemble Caprice Matthias Maute Analekta 9996 10:04

13:54:00  Ralph Vaughan Williams: A Road All Paved with Stars    (1929)  BBC Symphony Martyn Brabbins Albion 028 26:54

14:23:34  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis    (1910)  Sinfonia of London Sir John Barbirolli EMI 67264 16:10

14:42:32  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Coastal Command: Suite    (1942)  Philharmonia Orchestra Kenneth Alwyn Silva 1094 8:22

14:52:43  Gustav Holst: A Fugal Concerto Op 40 # 2 (1923) Anna Pyne, flute English Sinfonia Howard Griffiths Naxos 570339 8:18

15:02:42  Leo Brouwer: Canción de cuna    (1978) John-Henry Crawford, cello   Orchid 100198 3:05

15:06:24  Heitor Villa-Lobos: Pequeña Suite: Melodia    (1913) John-Henry Crawford, cello   Orchid 100198 2:28

15:11:38  Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks Op 28   (1895)  Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 436444 15:04

15:29:00  Franz Liszt: Fugue from Fantasy on 'Ad nos, ad salutarem undam'  S 259/4 (1850) Igor Levit, piano   Sony 542445 8:05

15:38:46  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Three Portraits from 'The England of Elizabeth'    (1959)  London Symphony André Previn RCA 60586 17:36

15:57:19  Gabriel Pierné: Ramuntcho: Fandango    (1910)  BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 10633 1:45

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:03:02  Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Poisoned Kiss: Overture    (1929)  Bournemouth Sinfonietta George Hurst Chandos 2419 6:39

16:11:54  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on Christmas Carols    (1912) Roderick Williams, baritone City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Chandos 10385 12:07

16:27:53  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Così fan tutte: Overture    (1789)  Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orchestra Rinaldo Alessandrini Naïve 30479 4:23

16:35:25  Astor Piazzolla: Oblivion    (1982) John-Henry Crawford, cello   Orchid 100198 3:37

16:41:27  Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Wasps: Overture    (1909)  Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 442427 8:59

16:51:29  Thomas Arne: The Glitt'ring Sun from 'The Morning'    (1755) Greg Anderson, piano   Steinway 30006 3:35

16:55:59  George Frideric Handel: Allegro from Organ Concerto No.13    'Cuckoo & the Nightingale' (1739) Richard Egarr, organ Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Harmonia Mundi 807447 3:46

17:03:50  Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Running Set    (1933)  Bournemouth Sinfonietta George Hurst Chandos 2419 4:37

17:10:13  Henry Purcell: The Gordian Knot Untied: Suite  Z 597 (1691)  Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Nicholas McGegan Harmonia Mundi 907110 10:00

17:22:29  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2    'A London Symphony' (1920)  London Symphony Richard Hickox Chandos 40 11:04

17:33:26  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Just as the Tide was Flowing    (1913) Cambridge Singers  John Rutter Collegium 120 2:21

17:39:34  Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lake in the Mountains    (1941) Ian Brown, piano   Hyperion 67313 4:10

17:45:55  Ola Gjeilo: The Lake Isle    (2015) Tenebrae Chamber Ensemble Nigel Short Decca 24646 6:12

17:54:00  Franz Schubert: The Friends from Salamanka: Overture  D 326 (1815)  Haydn Sinfonietta, Vienna Manfred Huss Koch Intl 1121 5:55

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:03  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Concerto Grosso for Strings    (1950)  London Symphony Bryden Thomson Chandos 9262 16:51

18:26:44  Heitor Villa-Lobos: Song of the Black Swan    (1917) John-Henry Crawford, cello   Orchid 100198 2:39

18:31:35  Traditional Rapa Nui: Easter Island Song     Mahani Teave, piano   Rubicon 1066 5:53

18:39:06  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 27 in G  K 199 (1773)  London Mozart Players Jane Glover ASV 762 14:06

18:54:07  Ralph Vaughan Williams: March 'Sea Songs'    (1923)  Cleveland Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Telarc 80099 3:57

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:04  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Old King Cole    (1923) Royal Northern Sinfonia Chorus Royal Northern Sinfonia Richard Hickox EMI 73956 22:01

19:26:45  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 8 in d    (1955)  London Philharmonic Bernard Haitink EMI 57086 30:27

19:58:59  Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 21 Op 25 # 9 'Butterfly' (1836) Irena Portenko, piano   Blue Griffin 213 0:59

 

20:00 OVATIONS: Apollo’s Fire 30th Anniversary Concert at Severance Music Center May 8, 2022

Jeannette Sorrell, conductor; Sonya Headlam, soprano; Francisco Fullana, violin

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart:  Don Giovanni Overture, K. 527

Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges:  L’Amant Anonyme:  Enfine une foule

Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges:  Violin Concerto in D, Op. Posth. No. 2

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart:   Exsultate, jubilate, K. 165

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart:   Symphony No. 35 in D, Haffner, K. 385

Georg Philipp Telemann (arr Jeannette Sorrell): Music from Don Quixote (encore)

21:24:32  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 22 in E-Flat  K 482 (1785) Jonathan Biss, piano Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  EMI 17270 33:34

 

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African-American composers and performers

22:01:24  William Grant Still: Miniatures    (1948) Richard Soule, flute   Cambria 1083 11:49

22:14:54  Florence Price: String Quartet No. 2 in a    (1935)  Catalyst Quartet  Azica 71346 31:41

22:47:50  William Grant Still: Folk Suite No. 2    (1962) Kim DiLibero, harp Sierra Winds  Cambria 1083 7:08

22:55:49  Florence Price: Joshua Fit the Battle of Jericho from Negro Folksongs in Counterpoint    (1947)  Catalyst Quartet  Azica 71346 1:37

22:57:58  William Grant Still: Violin Suite: Gamin    (1943) Randall Goosby, violin   Decca 4851664 2:07

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:44  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Prelude from Phantasy Quintet    (1912)  Nash Ensemble  Hyperion 67313 3:53

23:05:37  Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending    (1914) Rafael Druian, violin Cleveland Sinfonietta Louis Lane Sony 62645 14:40

23:21:10  Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Turtledove    (1907) Finzi Singers  Paul Spicer Chandos 9425 3:03

23:24:13  Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Clouds    (1897)  Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80617 7:24

23:31:37  Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 15 in D-Flat Op 28 # 15 'Raindrop' (1839) Evgeny Kissin, piano   Sony 51272 5:31

23:37:46  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Molto moderato from Symphony No. 3    'Pastoral' (1921)  London Philharmonic Bernard Haitink EMI 56564 10:10

23:47:56  Richard Wagner: Siegfried: Forest Murmurs    (1871)  Dresden State Orchestra Donald Runnicles Teldec 17109 7:56

23:56:17  Traditional: Shaker Hymn 'Not One Sparrow is Forgotten'     Dale Warland Singers  Dale Warland Gothic 49243 2:39

 