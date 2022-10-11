WCLV Program Guide 10-11-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Snorre Kirk Beat Bells Bells Bells

Lee Konitz Lee Konitz/Warne Marsh Topsy

Paul Quinichette Like Basie Big D

Superblue Superblue 2 Desert Moonlight

Darren Litze My Horizon Faded Portrait

Tom Tallistch Wheelhouse Outnumbered

Sean Fyfe Late Night Late Night

Benny Carter 3/4/5 Verve Small Group Sessions Moon Song

Dave Ellis The Long Run Black Narcissus

Vincent Gardner Three/Five Blue Lamp

Miles Davis ESP Iris

Al Foster Reflections Anastasia

Jim Hall Concierto Concierto De Aranjuez

Count Basie One More Time Meet B B

Benny Bailey For Heaven's Sake No mo blues

Cyrus Chestnut My Father's Hands But Beautiful

Charles Earland Cookin' With the Mighty Burner Seven of Nine

Art Pepper The Return of Art Pepper You Go To My Head

Tony Williams Native Heart Native Heart

Jimmy Smith Prayer Meetin' Picnickin'

Hyman/Sandke Now and Again Bronco Busters

Cat Anderson Cat Anderson in Paris Concerto For Cootie

Cannonball Adderley Portrait of Cannonball Nardis

Peplowski/Alden Maybeck Recital Hall If I Should Lose You

Junko Onishi Cruisin' Roz

Davis Sills Double Guitar Quintet Natural Lines Foggy Daze

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Art Farmer Mirage Smiling Billy

Joshua Redman Wish The Deserving Many

Ronnie Matthews Dark Before the Dawn Theme From MASH

Lee Morgan The Procrastinator The Procrastinator

Bobby Hutcherson Stick-Up Verse

Eastern Rebellion Eastern Rebellion Mode For Joe

Charles Lloyd Voice in the Night Voice In The Night

Charlton Singleton Crossroads PS (Post Script)

John Scofield Meant To Be Keep Me In Mind

James Carter The Real Quietstorm You Never Told Me That You Care

Bruce Barth Dedication In Memoriam for George Floyd & so many others

Roberta Brenza It's My Turn to Color Bye Bye Blackbird

JD Allen Americana Vol 2 The Battle Of Blair Mountain

Mike Moreno Lotus The Empress

Bill Mays Live at the Jazz Standard When Will the Blues Leave

Dennis Mitcheltree Golden Rule Rachel

Dave Slonaker Convergency Vanishing Point

Neil Caine The Backstabber's Ball The Hempire Strikes Back

Chico Freeman Destiny's Dance My One and Only Love

Cardenas/Allison/Nash Healing Power Ida Lupino

Diego Rivera Mestizo The Rose Window

John Cowherd Pride and Joy Little Scorpio

Eric Jacobson Discover The Unknown

Victoria Swift Confessions I Don't Wanna Cry Anymore

Stanley Turrentine That's Where It's At Light Blue

Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Dear Lord

Ronnie Earl Healing Time Glimpses of Serenity

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

R. Nathaniel Dett: Don't be Weary, Traveler (1921)

William L. Dawson: Spiritual 'In His Care-O' (1961)

Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo capriccioso (1883)

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Dance of the Villagers (1866)

Leo Brouwer: Canción de cuna (1978)

Astor Piazzolla: Le Grand Tango (1982)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Oboe Concerto (1944)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 16 in C 'For Beginners' (1788)

Gottfried Heinrich Stölzel: Concerto Grosso for 4 Trumpets (1725)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Symphony No. 9 'Choral' (1823)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 4 (1926)

Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome (1924)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lake in the Mountains (1941)

E. J. Moeran: Serenade in G: Air (1948)

R. Nathaniel Dett: In the Bottoms (1913)

William Grant Still: Can’t You Line ’Em (1940)

Henry Purcell: Trumpet Tune & Bell Symphony (1690)

Jean Joseph Mouret: First Suite of Symphonies (1729)

Manuel Ponce: Cello Sonata in g (1922)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: English Folk Song Suite (1923)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quartet No. 4 in C (1773)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 4 (1878)

Manuel Ponce: Por ti mi corazón (1926)

Manuel Ponce: Mexican Serenade 'Estrellita' (1912)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 15 in G (1772)

Hector Berlioz: Reverie and Caprice (1839)

Florence Price: Allegro from Symphony No. 1 (1932)

John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Michelle (1965)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Ferruccio Busoni: Four Bagatelles (1888)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 2 in E-Flat (1783)

Paul McCartney: Live and Let Die: Theme (1973)

Gioacchino Rossini: Il signor Bruschino: Overture (1812)

Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Suite (1938)

Egberto Gismonti: Agua e Vinho (1972)

Josef Myslivecek: Symphony in C (1780)

John Knowles Paine: Overture to 'As You Like It' (1876)

Sergei Prokofiev: Finale from Symphony No. 7 (1952)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 4: Allemande (1729)

Alexander Scriabin: Mazurka in E (1889)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso (1905)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Friedrich Witt: Flute Concerto in G (1806)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Scherzo (1842)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: You Spotted Snakes (1842)

Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 4 in E (1842)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 83 in g 'Hen' (1785)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 5 in A 'Turkish' (1775)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Piano Concerto in C (1931)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' (1939)

Herbert Howells: Three Dances (1915)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Flos campi (1925)

Gerald Finzi: Romance (1928)

E. J. Moeran: Whythorne's Shadow (1928)

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Neptune (1917)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Job: A Masque for Dancing (1931)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: An Oxford Elegy (1949)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Pequeña Suite: Melodia (1913)

Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Symphony No. 43 'Mercury' (1771)

Frédéric Chopin: Romance from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1830)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Frühlingsglaube' (1838)

Morton Gould: American Ballads: Amber Waves (1976)

Camillo Sivori: Berceuse (1880)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andantino from Piano Concerto No. 14 (1784)

Anthony Holborne: Pavan No. 3 (1599)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Sadko: Song of India (1896)

Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Dolly's Garden (1897)