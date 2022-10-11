© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 10-11-2022

Published October 11, 2022 at 8:34 PM EDT

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Snorre Kirk       Beat     Bells Bells Bells

Lee Konitz        Lee Konitz/Warne Marsh            Topsy  

Paul Quinichette            Like Basie         Big D   

Superblue         Superblue 2      Desert Moonlight

Darren Litze      My Horizon       Faded Portrait

Tom Tallistch    Wheelhouse      Outnumbered

Sean Fyfe         Late Night         Late Night

Benny Carter     3/4/5 Verve Small Group Sessions         Moon Song

Dave Ellis         The Long Run   Black Narcissus

Vincent Gardner            Three/Five         Blue Lamp

Miles Davis       ESP     Iris       

Al Foster           Reflections       Anastasia         

Jim Hall Concierto          Concierto De Aranjuez

Count Basie      One More Time Meet B B         

Benny Bailey     For Heaven's Sake        No mo blues

Cyrus Chestnut My Father's Hands        But Beautiful

Charles Earland Cookin' With the Mighty Burner   Seven of Nine

Art Pepper        The Return of Art Pepper           You Go To My Head

Tony Williams    Native Heart      Native Heart

Jimmy Smith     Prayer Meetin'   Picnickin'

Hyman/Sandke  Now and Again  Bronco Busters

Cat Anderson    Cat Anderson in Paris    Concerto For Cootie

Cannonball Adderley     Portrait of Cannonball    Nardis  

Peplowski/Alden           Maybeck Recital Hall     If I Should Lose You

Junko Onishi     Cruisin' Roz     

Davis Sills Double Guitar Quintet            Natural Lines     Foggy Daze

 

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Art Farmer         Mirage  Smiling Billy     

Joshua Redman            Wish     The Deserving Many

Ronnie Matthews          Dark Before the Dawn    Theme From MASH      

Lee Morgan      The Procrastinator         The Procrastinator        

Bobby Hutcherson         Stick-Up           Verse               

Eastern Rebellion          Eastern Rebellion          Mode For Joe  

Charles Lloyd   Voice in the Night          Voice In The Night        

Charlton Singleton         Crossroads       PS (Post Script)

John Scofield   Meant To Be     Keep Me In Mind          

James Carter     The Real Quietstorm     You Never Told Me That You Care

Bruce Barth       Dedication        In Memoriam for George Floyd & so many others

Roberta Brenza It's My Turn to Color      Bye Bye Blackbird        

JD Allen            Americana Vol 2            The Battle Of Blair Mountain

Mike Moreno     Lotus    The Empress   

Bill Mays           Live at the Jazz Standard           When Will the Blues Leave

Dennis Mitcheltree         Golden Rule      Rachel             

Dave Slonaker  Convergency     Vanishing Point

Neil Caine         The Backstabber's Ball  The Hempire Strikes Back

Chico Freeman  Destiny's Dance My One and Only Love

Cardenas/Allison/Nash   Healing Power   Ida Lupino        

Diego Rivera     Mestizo The Rose Window        

John Cowherd   Pride and Joy   Little Scorpio   

Eric Jacobson   Discover           The Unknown   

Victoria Swift     Confessions     I Don't Wanna Cry Anymore

Stanley Turrentine          That's Where It's At       Light Blue        

Bobby Watson  Back Home in Kansas City         Dear Lord                    

Ronnie Earl       Healing Time     Glimpses of Serenity

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

R. Nathaniel Dett: Don't be Weary, Traveler (1921)

William L. Dawson: Spiritual 'In His Care-O' (1961)

Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo capriccioso (1883)

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Dance of the Villagers (1866)

Leo Brouwer: Canción de cuna (1978)

Astor Piazzolla: Le Grand Tango (1982)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Oboe Concerto (1944)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 16 in C 'For Beginners' (1788)

Gottfried Heinrich Stölzel: Concerto Grosso for 4 Trumpets (1725)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Symphony No. 9 'Choral' (1823)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 4 (1926)

Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome (1924)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lake in the Mountains (1941)

E. J. Moeran: Serenade in G: Air (1948)

R. Nathaniel Dett: In the Bottoms (1913)

William Grant Still: Can’t You Line ’Em (1940)

Henry Purcell: Trumpet Tune & Bell Symphony (1690)

Jean Joseph Mouret: First Suite of Symphonies (1729)

Manuel Ponce: Cello Sonata in g (1922)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: English Folk Song Suite (1923)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quartet No. 4 in C (1773)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 4 (1878)

Manuel Ponce: Por ti mi corazón (1926)

Manuel Ponce: Mexican Serenade 'Estrellita' (1912)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 15 in G (1772)

Hector Berlioz: Reverie and Caprice (1839)

Florence Price: Allegro from Symphony No. 1 (1932)

John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Michelle (1965)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Ferruccio Busoni: Four Bagatelles (1888)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 2 in E-Flat (1783)

Paul McCartney: Live and Let Die: Theme (1973)

Gioacchino Rossini: Il signor Bruschino: Overture (1812)

Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Suite (1938)

Egberto Gismonti: Agua e Vinho (1972)

Josef Myslivecek: Symphony in C (1780)

John Knowles Paine: Overture to 'As You Like It' (1876)

Sergei Prokofiev: Finale from Symphony No. 7 (1952)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 4: Allemande (1729)

Alexander Scriabin: Mazurka in E (1889)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso (1905)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Friedrich Witt: Flute Concerto in G (1806)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Scherzo (1842)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: You Spotted Snakes (1842)

Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 4 in E (1842)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 83 in g 'Hen' (1785)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 5 in A 'Turkish' (1775)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Piano Concerto in C (1931)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' (1939)

Herbert Howells: Three Dances (1915)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Flos campi (1925)

Gerald Finzi: Romance (1928)

E. J. Moeran: Whythorne's Shadow (1928)

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Neptune (1917)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Job: A Masque for Dancing (1931)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: An Oxford Elegy (1949)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Pequeña Suite: Melodia (1913)

Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Symphony No. 43 'Mercury' (1771)

Frédéric Chopin: Romance from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1830)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Frühlingsglaube' (1838)

Morton Gould: American Ballads: Amber Waves (1976)

Camillo Sivori: Berceuse (1880)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andantino from Piano Concerto No. 14 (1784)

Anthony Holborne: Pavan No. 3 (1599)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Sadko: Song of India (1896)

Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Dolly's Garden (1897)

 

 