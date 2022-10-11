WCLV Program Guide 10-11-2022
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Snorre Kirk Beat Bells Bells Bells
Lee Konitz Lee Konitz/Warne Marsh Topsy
Paul Quinichette Like Basie Big D
Superblue Superblue 2 Desert Moonlight
Darren Litze My Horizon Faded Portrait
Tom Tallistch Wheelhouse Outnumbered
Sean Fyfe Late Night Late Night
Benny Carter 3/4/5 Verve Small Group Sessions Moon Song
Dave Ellis The Long Run Black Narcissus
Vincent Gardner Three/Five Blue Lamp
Miles Davis ESP Iris
Al Foster Reflections Anastasia
Jim Hall Concierto Concierto De Aranjuez
Count Basie One More Time Meet B B
Benny Bailey For Heaven's Sake No mo blues
Cyrus Chestnut My Father's Hands But Beautiful
Charles Earland Cookin' With the Mighty Burner Seven of Nine
Art Pepper The Return of Art Pepper You Go To My Head
Tony Williams Native Heart Native Heart
Jimmy Smith Prayer Meetin' Picnickin'
Hyman/Sandke Now and Again Bronco Busters
Cat Anderson Cat Anderson in Paris Concerto For Cootie
Cannonball Adderley Portrait of Cannonball Nardis
Peplowski/Alden Maybeck Recital Hall If I Should Lose You
Junko Onishi Cruisin' Roz
Davis Sills Double Guitar Quintet Natural Lines Foggy Daze
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Art Farmer Mirage Smiling Billy
Joshua Redman Wish The Deserving Many
Ronnie Matthews Dark Before the Dawn Theme From MASH
Lee Morgan The Procrastinator The Procrastinator
Bobby Hutcherson Stick-Up Verse
Eastern Rebellion Eastern Rebellion Mode For Joe
Charles Lloyd Voice in the Night Voice In The Night
Charlton Singleton Crossroads PS (Post Script)
John Scofield Meant To Be Keep Me In Mind
James Carter The Real Quietstorm You Never Told Me That You Care
Bruce Barth Dedication In Memoriam for George Floyd & so many others
Roberta Brenza It's My Turn to Color Bye Bye Blackbird
JD Allen Americana Vol 2 The Battle Of Blair Mountain
Mike Moreno Lotus The Empress
Bill Mays Live at the Jazz Standard When Will the Blues Leave
Dennis Mitcheltree Golden Rule Rachel
Dave Slonaker Convergency Vanishing Point
Neil Caine The Backstabber's Ball The Hempire Strikes Back
Chico Freeman Destiny's Dance My One and Only Love
Cardenas/Allison/Nash Healing Power Ida Lupino
Diego Rivera Mestizo The Rose Window
John Cowherd Pride and Joy Little Scorpio
Eric Jacobson Discover The Unknown
Victoria Swift Confessions I Don't Wanna Cry Anymore
Stanley Turrentine That's Where It's At Light Blue
Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Dear Lord
Ronnie Earl Healing Time Glimpses of Serenity
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
R. Nathaniel Dett: Don't be Weary, Traveler (1921)
William L. Dawson: Spiritual 'In His Care-O' (1961)
Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo capriccioso (1883)
Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Dance of the Villagers (1866)
Leo Brouwer: Canción de cuna (1978)
Astor Piazzolla: Le Grand Tango (1982)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Oboe Concerto (1944)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 16 in C 'For Beginners' (1788)
Gottfried Heinrich Stölzel: Concerto Grosso for 4 Trumpets (1725)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Symphony No. 9 'Choral' (1823)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 4 (1926)
Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome (1924)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lake in the Mountains (1941)
E. J. Moeran: Serenade in G: Air (1948)
R. Nathaniel Dett: In the Bottoms (1913)
William Grant Still: Can’t You Line ’Em (1940)
Henry Purcell: Trumpet Tune & Bell Symphony (1690)
Jean Joseph Mouret: First Suite of Symphonies (1729)
Manuel Ponce: Cello Sonata in g (1922)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: English Folk Song Suite (1923)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quartet No. 4 in C (1773)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 4 (1878)
Manuel Ponce: Por ti mi corazón (1926)
Manuel Ponce: Mexican Serenade 'Estrellita' (1912)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 15 in G (1772)
Hector Berlioz: Reverie and Caprice (1839)
Florence Price: Allegro from Symphony No. 1 (1932)
John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Michelle (1965)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Ferruccio Busoni: Four Bagatelles (1888)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 2 in E-Flat (1783)
Paul McCartney: Live and Let Die: Theme (1973)
Gioacchino Rossini: Il signor Bruschino: Overture (1812)
Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Suite (1938)
Egberto Gismonti: Agua e Vinho (1972)
Josef Myslivecek: Symphony in C (1780)
John Knowles Paine: Overture to 'As You Like It' (1876)
Sergei Prokofiev: Finale from Symphony No. 7 (1952)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 4: Allemande (1729)
Alexander Scriabin: Mazurka in E (1889)
Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso (1905)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Friedrich Witt: Flute Concerto in G (1806)
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Scherzo (1842)
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: You Spotted Snakes (1842)
Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 4 in E (1842)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 83 in g 'Hen' (1785)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 5 in A 'Turkish' (1775)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Piano Concerto in C (1931)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' (1939)
Herbert Howells: Three Dances (1915)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Flos campi (1925)
Gerald Finzi: Romance (1928)
E. J. Moeran: Whythorne's Shadow (1928)
Gustav Holst: The Planets: Neptune (1917)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Job: A Masque for Dancing (1931)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: An Oxford Elegy (1949)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Pequeña Suite: Melodia (1913)
Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Symphony No. 43 'Mercury' (1771)
Frédéric Chopin: Romance from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1830)
Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Frühlingsglaube' (1838)
Morton Gould: American Ballads: Amber Waves (1976)
Camillo Sivori: Berceuse (1880)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andantino from Piano Concerto No. 14 (1784)
Anthony Holborne: Pavan No. 3 (1599)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Sadko: Song of India (1896)
Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Dolly's Garden (1897)