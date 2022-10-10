Corazón: The Music of Latin America —John-Henry Crawford, cello; Jiyeon Kim, guitar; Victor Santiago Asuncion, piano (Orchid Classics 100198)

For the final days of Hispanic Heritage Month, here is a collection of pieces from Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Cuba performed by the young cellist from Louisiana. In the liner notes, John-Henry Crawford talks about the genesis of this disc: "In the summer of 2019, I traveled to Mexico to compete in the IX International Carlos Prieto Cello Competition, and little did I know, the trip would transform my life musically. At the time I was very well acquainted with Latin American music, but after having the great fortune of winning first prize and returning to Mexico multiple times for performances, I fell in love with the music of Latin America, the culture, the history, and the Spanish language. As the [album's] title suggests, this music pulls at the heartstrings and exudes romance and passion." The big work here is Manuel Ponce’s Cello Sonata in G minor, but his popular Estrellita is here too, along with several charming miniatures, together delving into the corazón (heart) of Latin America.