© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
Recording of the Week

Corazón: The Music of Latin America

Published October 10, 2022 at 5:15 AM EDT

Corazón: The Music of Latin America —John-Henry Crawford, cello; Jiyeon Kim, guitar; Victor Santiago Asuncion, piano (Orchid Classics 100198)

For the final days of Hispanic Heritage Month, here is a collection of pieces from Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Cuba performed by the young cellist from Louisiana.  In the liner notes, John-Henry Crawford talks about the genesis of this disc: "In the summer of 2019, I traveled to Mexico to compete in the IX International Carlos Prieto Cello Competition, and little did I know, the trip would transform my life musically. At the time I was very well acquainted with Latin American music, but after having the great fortune of winning first prize and returning to Mexico multiple times for performances, I fell in love with the music of Latin America, the culture, the history, and the Spanish language. As the [album's] title suggests, this music pulls at the heartstrings and exudes romance and passion."  The big work here is Manuel Ponce’s Cello Sonata in G minor, but his popular Estrellita is here too, along with several charming miniatures, together delving into the corazón (heart) of Latin America.