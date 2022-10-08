WCLV Program Guide 10-08-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Richard Baratta, Music in Film: The Sequel, Cantina Band

Steve Shapiro , Plan to be Spontaneous, Candygram for Mongo

Charlton Singleton, Crossroads, On the Avenue

Steve Turre, Generations, Planting the Ceed

Cedar Walton, Seasoned Wood, John’s Blues

Joshua Redman, Long Gone, Long Gone

Tim Lin, Romance in Formosa, You’re My Everything

Ben Patterson, The Way of the Groove, Anniversary Patio

Neil Swainson. Fire in the West, Cascades

Dmitri Matheny, Cascadia, Cascadia

Tom Harrell, Oak Tree, Shadows

Charles Lloyd, Ocean, The Lonely One

Carmen Lundy, Fade to Black, Shine a Light

Nduduzo Makhathini, In the Spirit of NTU, Unonkanyamba

Jean-Michel Pilc, Alive, All Blues

Miles Davis, Bootleg Tapes Vol. 7, Time After Time (full)

Al Foster, Reflections, Six

Xiomara Torres, La Voz del Mar, Me Quedo Contiga

Alex Acuna, Gifts, One-Finger Snap

Herbie Hancock, Maiden Voyage, Dolphin Dance

Dave Slonaker, Convergency , A Gathering Circle

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Wes Montgomery, George Devens, Grady Tate, Ron Carter Tequila What the World Needs Now Is Love

Wes Montgomery, George Devens, Grady Tate, Ron Carter, Ray Barretto, Studio Orchestra Tequila The Big Hurt

Shirley Horn, Charles Ables, Steve Williams The Main Ingredient The Look Of Love

Oscar Peterson, Harry Edison Oscar Peterson & Harry Edison Mean to Me

The Clayton Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Live at MCG Squatty Roo

Lalo Schifrin, Studio Orchestra Music from the Motion Picture Bullitt Cantata for Combo

Alan Pasqua, Darek Oles, Peter ERskine My New Old Friend My New Old Friend

Papo Vasquez, Ray Barretto, Hilton Ruiz, Charis Barretto, John Benitez, Adam Cruz Standars Rican-Ditioned Travelin' Light

The Gil Evans Orchestra Out of the Cool Stratusphunk

David Mann, Brian Dunne David Finck, Mike Ricchiuti, Chuck Loeb Jazz for Couch Potatoes Theme from Gilligan's Island

Anita O'Day, Billy May, Studio Orchestra Anita O'Day Swings Cole Porter It's DeLovely

Marian McPartland, Gary Mazzaroppi, Glenn Davis Twilight World In the Days of Our Love

Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Victor Feldman, Sam Jones, Louis Hayes, Wynton Kelly The Cannonball Adderley Quintet: Plus New Delhi

Emily Remler, Hank Jones, Jake Hanna, Bob Maize Retrospective, volume one In a Sentimental Mood

Itzhak Perlman, Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Grady Tate Side by Side Blue Skies

June Christy, Studio Orchstra The Best of June Christy, the Jazz Sessions It Don't Mean a Thing

Real Life Hits Gary Burton, Makoto Ozone, Steve Swallow, Mike Hyman Fleurette Africaine

Kenny Barron Wanton Spirit Melancholia

Anthony Wilson Ensemble Goat Hill Junket Georgia Waltz

Kenny Barron, Charlie Haden, Roy Haynes Wanton Spirit Passion Flower

Howard Roberts, Bill Holman, Pete Jolly, Red Mitchell, Stan Levey Good Pickins' Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea

Howard Roberts, Bill Holman, Pete Jolly, Red Mitchell, Stan Levey Good Pickins' Godchild

Hank Jones, Elvin Jones, Richard Davis Autumn Leaves Autumn Leaves

George Benson, Studio Orchestra The Other Side of Abbey Road Here Comes the Sun/I Want You

Empty Pockets Takin' Off Herbie Hancock, Butch Warren, Billy Higgins, Freddie Hubbard, Dexter Gordon

Herbie Hancock The Piano My Funny Valentine

Johnny Smith, ARt Van Damme, Charlie Calzaretta, Mar Mariash, Lew Skalinder A Perfect Match Bluesy

Terence Blanchard, Joe Henderson, Reginald Veal, Kenny Kirkland, Carl Allen Jazz in Film Clockers

Jim Hall, Larry Goldings, Steve LaSpina Something Special Down From Antigua

Tony Bennett, Bill Evans The Tony Bennett/Bill Evans Album Waltz for Debby

Jim Hall, Bill Evans Undercurrent I'm Getting Sentimental Over You

George Benson, Studio Orchestra The Other Side of Abbey Road Come Together

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:01:00 Santiago de Murcia/Francisco de Vid Jacaras de la costa/Los que fueren de buen gusto(Dance tunes from the coast/Those who have taste) The Harp Consort Andrew Lawrence-King Harmonia Mundi 907293

06:10:03 Traditional Canarios Arianna Savall, harp; Ferran Savall, theorbo; Jordi Savall, viola da gamba Alia Vox 9841

06:14:44 Luigi Boccherini Guitar Quintet No. 4 in G, G.448, "Fandango" Jose Rey de la Torre, guitar Stuyvesant String Quartet Bridge 9188

06:37:30 Carlos Guastavino 10 Cantos populares Mirian Conti, piano Steinway & Sons 30012

07:01:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Bassoon Concerto in Bb, K. 191 Gustavo Núnez, bassoon Concertgebouw Chamber Orchestra Pentatone 5186079

07:20:37 Jose Luis Greco Pastel Orquesta Filarmonica de Gran Canaria Adrian Leaper ASV 1153

07:33:11 Sergei Prokofiev Pedro y El Lobo Antonio Banderas, narrator Russian National Orchestra Kent Nagano Pentatone 5186014

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Ernesto Lecuona: La Comparsa & Por qué te vas Gabriela Montero, piano Album: Solatino EMI 41144 Music: 4:36

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quintet No. 4 in G Minor, K.516: Movement 3 Adagio ma non troppo Katie Hyun, violin; Siwoo Kim, violin; Luke Fleming, viola; Dana Kelley, viola; Michael Katz, cello The Manhattan Chamber Players, Maverick Concerts, Maverick Concert Hall, Woodstock, NY Music: 07:52

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Bob Lagerquist calling from Eugene, OR Music: 8:34

Frederic Chopin: Prelude No. 21 Yundi Li, piano Album: Chopin Preludes DG 23755 Music: 01:38

Gabriela Montero: Piano Concerto No. 1 "Latin Concerto": Movements 2-3 Gabriela Montero, piano; Orchestra of the Americas; Carlos Miguel Prieto, conductor Album: Gabriela Montero: Piano Concerto No. 1 "Latin" Ravel: Piano Concerto in G Major Orchid Music: 18:07

Paul Desenne: Bossa Do Fim Boston Cello Quartet Album: The Latin Project Boston Cello Quartet Music: 6:43

Isaac Albeniz, arr. Celedonio Romero: Piezas caracteristicas, Op 92: No. 12 Serenata Pepe Romero, guitar Album: Noches de Espana: Romantic Guitar Classics Philips 442150 Music: 04:40

Clarice Assad: Bonecos de Olinda Grand Teton Festival Orchestra; Miguel Harth-Bedoya, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 7:48

Peter Eötvös: Dialogue with Mozart Da Capo for Orchestra Basel Symphony Orchestra; Ivor Bolton, conductor Ascona Music Festival, St. Francis' Church, Locarno, Switzerland Music: 14:49

Isaac Albeniz: Piano Sonata No. 5 in G flat, Op. 82 Miguel Ituarte, piano Fundación Juan March, Madrid, Spain Music: 19:38

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:03:25 Joe Hisaishi: Kikujiro: The Rain (1999) Angèle Dubeau, violin La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Analekta 8737 4:46

10:09:52 Leo Sowerby: Overture 'Comes Autumn Time' (1916) Czech National Symphony Paul Freeman Cedille 033 4:40

10:16:45 Jacques Ibert: Divertissement (1930) Tapiola Sinfonietta Paavo Järvi BIS 630 15:56

10:35:19 Johannes Brahms: Lullaby Op 49 # 4 (1868) Angelika Kirchschlager, mezzo-soprano Sony 64498 1:43

10:38:09 Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Wotan's Farewell & Magic Fire Music (1856) Dresden State Orchestra Donald Runnicles Teldec 17109 13:47

10:53:57 Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from String Quartet No. 9 Op 59 # 3 'Razumovsky No. 3' (1806) Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80268 5:55

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:07:20 Eric Coates: London Suite: Covent Garden (1933) Sinfonia ViVa Malcolm Nabarro ASV 2053 4:56

11:12:57 Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood: Of Foreign Lands and People Op 15 # 1 (1838) Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 421290 1:42

11:16:17 Philip Glass: Suite from 'The Hours' (2002) Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9350 17:32

11:36:44 Percy Grainger: Country Gardens (1919) City of Birmingham Symphony Sir Simon Rattle EMI 56412 2:27

11:40:18 Dmitri Kabalevsky: The Comedians Suite Op 26 (1938) Bavarian State Orchestra Wolfgang Sawallisch EMI 63893 13:53

11:55:47 Aaron Copland: Simple Gifts from 'Appalachian Spring' (1944) N.E. Conservatory Winds Frank Battisti Albany 1058 3:45

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded April 2022 - This special episode is dedicated to the 25th Anniversary of the Sphinx Organization. Featuring musical excerpts from a live performance by critically-acclaimed chamber orchestra, the Sphinx Virtuosi, and stories told by the musicians, leaders, and educators whose lives have been changed by Sphinx. It also explores the pivotal role Sphinx has played in expanding diversity in the arts

All Works performed by the Sphinx Virtuosi Orchestra:

Xavier Foley: Ev’ry Voice

Coleridge Taylor: Four Noveletten, Mvt 1 Allegro Moderato

Florence Price: String Quartet No. 2 in A Minor, II Andante Cantabile

Jessie Montgomery: Banner

Herz: Mourinho

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

12:59:58 Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture (1956) Los Angeles Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Decca 4785437 4:10

13:05:49 Leonard Bernstein: Candide: I am easily assimilated (1956) Elina Garanca, mezzo-soprano Sinfonica Nazionale della RAI Karel Mark Chichon Deutsche Gram 14777 3:50

13:12:38 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Oboe Concerto in C K 314 (1777) John Mack, oboe Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 443176 21:26

13:36:52 Pedro I of Brazil: Te Deum laudamus from 'Te Deum' (1820) Concentus Musicum de Belo Horizonte Minas Gerais Philharmonic Fabio Mechetti Naxos 574404 10:32

13:50:23 Johannes Brahms: Serenade No. 2 Op 16 (1859) Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Nicholas McGegan PhiBaroque 5 31:08

14:25:39 Johannes Brahms: Song of Destiny Op 54 (1871) Leipzig Radio Choir Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 15:59

14:44:09 Dag Wirén: Serenade for Strings Op 11 (1937) English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 7020 14:22

15:03:13 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Epithalamion (1957) Stephen Roberts, baritone London Philharmonic Sir David Willcocks EMI 64730 32:15

15:39:14 Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 Op 72a (1806) CityMusic Cleveland Ryan McAdams CityMusic 2011 15:31

15:56:44 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 9 Op 72 # 1 (1886) Katia Labèque, piano Philips 426264 4:35

16:03:03 Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture (1880) Philadelphia Orchestra Christoph Eschenbach Ondine 1150 22:16

16:27:28 Darius Milhaud: Three Rag-Caprices Op 78 (1922) CBC Radio Orchestra Daniel Swift CBC 5152 7:08

16:37:53 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 3 in C K 285b (1777) Sonora Slocum, flute Acis 98573 16:22

16:56:10 Cole Porter: DuBarry Was a Lady: Gavotte (1939) London Sinfonietta John McGlinn EMI 54300 3:42

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: The E. M. Forster Trilogy

Richard Robbins: A Room with a View: Suite—Studio Orchestra/Harry Rabinowitz (Angel/EMI 28596) 17:09

Richard Robbins: Maurice: Suite—Studio Orchestra/Harry Rabinowitz; Martin Jones, piano (Angel/EMI 28596) 15:44

Richard Robbins: Howard’s End: Suite—Studio Orchestra/Harry Rabinowitz; Martin Jones, piano (Angel/EMI 28596) 18:02

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Spotlight on 'The King and I’ - We'll hear about this classic it not from Rodgers & Hammerstein themselves, and savor selections from the original cast album, the movie soundtrack, a studio cast recording featuring Barbara Cook, and the 2017 revival starring Kelli O'Hara

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:02:13 00:02:59 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Hello, Young Lovers Barbara Cook The King and I -- 1964 Studio Cast Sony SK53328

18:05:15 00:03:41 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein I Whistle a Happy Tune Gertrude Lawrence The King and I -- Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD-10049

18:10:13 00:02:08 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein My Lord and Master Doretta Morrow The King and I -- Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD-10049

18:14:42 00:04:32 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein A Puzzlement Yul Brynner The King and I -- 1977 B'way Revival RCA RCD1-2610

18:19:29 00:02:50 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein March of the Siamese Children Richard Rodgers Richard Rodgers Conducts Odyssey Y35213

18:24:12 00:01:36 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Getting to Know You Marni Nixon The King and I -- Film Soundtrack Angel 7777-64693

18:26:34 00:01:12 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Song of the King Lou Diamond Phillips The King and I -- 1996 B'way Revival Varese Sarabande VSD-5763

18:27:54 00:04:37 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Shall I Tell You What I Think of You? Kelli O'Hara The King and I -- 2015 B'way Revival Decca B'way 602547-372048

18:33:25 00:03:25 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein I Have Dreamed Lee Venora, Frank Porretta The King and I -- 1964 B'way Revival Masterworks B'way 82876-88400

18:37:13 00:02:50 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Something Wonderful Anita Darian The King and I -- 1964 Studio Cast Sony SK53328

18:40:25 00:05:01 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Shall We Dance? Yul Brynner, Constance Towers The King and I -- 1977 B'way Revival RCA RCD1-2610

18:47:22 00:03:28 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Finale from "The King and I" Yul Brynner, Constance Towers The King and I -- 1977 B'way Revival RCA RCD1-2610

18:51:12 00:01:48 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:12 00:03:44 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Filler: A Puzzlement Ken Wantanabe The King and I -- 2015 B'way Revival Decca B'way 602547-372048

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:32 Carl Nielsen: Little Suite Op 1 (1888) Norwegian Chamber Orchestra Iona Brown Virgin 45224 15:31

19:20:27 Peter Tchaikovsky: Serenade for Strings Op 48 (1880) Philadelphia Orchestra Christoph Eschenbach Ondine 1150 34:17

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Thierry Fischer, conductor; Leila Josefowicz, violin; Todd Wilson, organ; live from Mandel Concert Hall at Severance

Pierre Boulez: Notations

Igor Stravinsky: Violin Concerto in D

Camille Saint-Saens: Symphony No. 3 in c Op 78 ‘Organ’

21:53:25 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Pequeña Suite: Melodia (1913) John-Henry Crawford, cello Orchid 100198 2:28

21:55:54 Leo Brouwer: Canción de cuna (1978) John-Henry Crawford, cello Orchid 100198 3:05

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Football: Bob & Ray; Andy Griffith; Tom Lehrer; Second City

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:30 Frederic Hand: Rose Liz (1986) Frederic Hand, guitar Chamber Ensemble RCA 7126 5:21

23:06:52 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante in C K 315 (1778) Susan Palma-Nidel, flute Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Deutsche Gram 427677 6:05

23:12:57 Sergei Prokofiev: Divertimento: Nocturne Op 43 # 2 (1938) Frederic Chiu, piano Harmonia Mundi 907195 5:16

23:19:20 Peter Tchaikovsky: Berceuse Op 72 # 2 (1893) Mikhail Pletnev, piano Deutsche Gram 4284 5:42

23:25:03 Miguel Llobet: Catalan Folksongs Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 49404 7:05

23:32:06 Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Lullaby (1942) Boston Pops John Williams Philips 426247 5:16

23:37:51 Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Ase's Death (1876) Estonian National Symphony Paavo Järvi Virgin 45722 5:01

23:42:53 Peter Tchaikovsky: Nocturne in c-Sharp Op 19 # 4 (1888) Zuill Bailey, cello San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Telarc 80724 4:49

23:47:43 Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 3 in G-Flat D 899/3 (1828) Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9327 6:07

23:54:20 Franz Waxman: Old Acquaintance: Elegy for Strings (1943) National Philharmonic Charles Gerhardt RCA 81265 3:30

23:58:08 Clarice Assad: A Tale of Living Water (2010) Lara Downes, piano Portrait 592079 1:47