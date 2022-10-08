© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

What Did I Hear?
WCLV Program Guide 10-08-2022

Published October 8, 2022 at 11:11 PM EDT

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Richard Baratta, Music in Film:  The Sequel,   Cantina Band    

Steve Shapiro , Plan to be Spontaneous,  Candygram for Mongo  

Charlton Singleton, Crossroads, On the Avenue     

Steve Turre, Generations, Planting the Ceed                                     

Cedar Walton, Seasoned Wood,  John’s Blues    

Joshua Redman, Long Gone, Long Gone                          

Tim Lin, Romance in Formosa, You’re My Everything      

Ben Patterson, The Way of the Groove, Anniversary Patio   

Neil Swainson. Fire in the West, Cascades         

Dmitri Matheny, Cascadia,  Cascadia                                         

Tom Harrell, Oak Tree, Shadows             

Charles Lloyd, Ocean, The Lonely One                                          

Carmen Lundy, Fade to Black,  Shine a Light            

Nduduzo Makhathini, In the Spirit of NTU, Unonkanyamba  

Jean-Michel Pilc, Alive,  All Blues                                                      

Miles Davis, Bootleg Tapes Vol. 7,  Time After Time (full)

Al Foster, Reflections, Six            

Xiomara Torres, La Voz del Mar, Me Quedo Contiga   

Alex Acuna, Gifts, One-Finger Snap                                                         

Herbie Hancock, Maiden Voyage, Dolphin Dance            

Dave Slonaker, Convergency , A Gathering Circle      

 

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Wes Montgomery, George Devens, Grady Tate, Ron Carter         Tequila  What the World Needs Now Is Love

Wes Montgomery, George Devens, Grady Tate, Ron Carter, Ray Barretto, Studio Orchestra         Tequila  The Big Hurt

Shirley Horn, Charles Ables, Steve Williams        The Main Ingredient       The Look Of Love

Oscar Peterson, Harry Edison    Oscar Peterson & Harry Edison Mean to Me

The Clayton Hamilton Jazz Orchestra     Live at MCG      Squatty Roo

Lalo Schifrin, Studio Orchestra   Music from the Motion Picture Bullitt       Cantata for Combo

Alan Pasqua, Darek Oles, Peter ERskine            My New Old Friend        My New Old Friend

Papo Vasquez, Ray Barretto, Hilton Ruiz, Charis Barretto, John Benitez, Adam Cruz         Standars Rican-Ditioned            Travelin' Light

The Gil Evans Orchestra            Out of the Cool  Stratusphunk

David Mann, Brian Dunne David Finck, Mike Ricchiuti, Chuck Loeb          Jazz for Couch Potatoes           Theme from Gilligan's Island

Anita O'Day, Billy May, Studio Orchestra Anita O'Day Swings Cole Porter It's DeLovely

Marian McPartland, Gary Mazzaroppi, Glenn Davis         Twilight World   In the Days of Our Love

Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Victor Feldman, Sam Jones, Louis Hayes, Wynton Kelly        The Cannonball Adderley Quintet: Plus   New Delhi

Emily Remler, Hank Jones, Jake Hanna, Bob Maize        Retrospective, volume one         In a Sentimental Mood

Itzhak Perlman, Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Grady Tate        Side by Side     Blue Skies

June Christy, Studio Orchstra     The Best of June Christy, the Jazz Sessions       It Don't Mean a Thing

Real Life Hits    Gary Burton, Makoto Ozone, Steve Swallow, Mike Hyman           Fleurette Africaine

Kenny Barron    Wanton Spirit    Melancholia

Anthony Wilson Ensemble         Goat Hill Junket Georgia Waltz

Kenny Barron, Charlie Haden, Roy Haynes         Wanton Spirit    Passion Flower

Howard Roberts, Bill Holman, Pete Jolly, Red Mitchell, Stan Levey          Good Pickins'   Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea

Howard Roberts, Bill Holman, Pete Jolly, Red Mitchell, Stan Levey          Good Pickins'   Godchild

Hank Jones, Elvin Jones, Richard Davis Autumn Leaves Autumn Leaves

George Benson, Studio Orchestra          The Other Side of Abbey Road  Here Comes the Sun/I Want You

Empty Pockets Takin' Off         Herbie Hancock, Butch Warren, Billy Higgins, Freddie Hubbard, Dexter Gordon

Herbie Hancock The Piano         My Funny Valentine

Johnny Smith, ARt Van Damme, Charlie Calzaretta, Mar Mariash, Lew Skalinder  A Perfect Match Bluesy

Terence Blanchard, Joe Henderson, Reginald Veal, Kenny Kirkland, Carl Allen     Jazz in Film       Clockers

Jim Hall, Larry Goldings, Steve LaSpina Something Special        Down From Antigua

Tony Bennett, Bill Evans            The Tony Bennett/Bill Evans Album        Waltz for Debby

Jim Hall, Bill Evans        Undercurrent     I'm Getting Sentimental Over You

George Benson, Studio Orchestra          The Other Side of Abbey Road  Come Together

 

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:01:00 Santiago de Murcia/Francisco de Vid Jacaras de la costa/Los que fueren de buen gusto(Dance tunes from the coast/Those who have taste) The Harp Consort Andrew Lawrence-King Harmonia Mundi 907293

06:10:03 Traditional Canarios Arianna Savall, harp; Ferran Savall, theorbo; Jordi Savall, viola da gamba Alia Vox 9841

06:14:44 Luigi Boccherini Guitar Quintet No. 4 in G, G.448, "Fandango" Jose Rey de la Torre, guitar Stuyvesant String Quartet Bridge 9188

06:37:30 Carlos Guastavino 10 Cantos populares Mirian Conti, piano Steinway & Sons 30012

07:01:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Bassoon Concerto in Bb, K. 191 Gustavo Núnez, bassoon Concertgebouw Chamber Orchestra Pentatone 5186079

07:20:37 Jose Luis Greco Pastel Orquesta Filarmonica de Gran Canaria Adrian Leaper ASV 1153

07:33:11 Sergei Prokofiev Pedro y El Lobo Antonio Banderas, narrator Russian National Orchestra Kent Nagano Pentatone 5186014

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Ernesto Lecuona: La Comparsa & Por qué te vas Gabriela Montero, piano Album: Solatino EMI 41144 Music: 4:36

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quintet No. 4 in G Minor, K.516: Movement 3 Adagio ma non troppo Katie Hyun, violin; Siwoo Kim, violin; Luke Fleming, viola; Dana Kelley, viola; Michael Katz, cello The Manhattan Chamber Players, Maverick Concerts, Maverick Concert Hall, Woodstock, NY Music: 07:52

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Bob Lagerquist calling from Eugene, OR Music: 8:34

Frederic Chopin: Prelude No. 21 Yundi Li, piano Album: Chopin Preludes DG 23755 Music: 01:38

Gabriela Montero: Piano Concerto No. 1 "Latin Concerto": Movements 2-3 Gabriela Montero, piano; Orchestra of the Americas; Carlos Miguel Prieto, conductor Album: Gabriela Montero: Piano Concerto No. 1 "Latin" Ravel: Piano Concerto in G Major Orchid Music: 18:07

Paul Desenne: Bossa Do Fim Boston Cello Quartet Album: The Latin Project Boston Cello Quartet Music: 6:43

Isaac Albeniz, arr. Celedonio Romero: Piezas caracteristicas, Op 92: No. 12 Serenata Pepe Romero, guitar Album: Noches de Espana: Romantic Guitar Classics Philips 442150 Music: 04:40

Clarice Assad: Bonecos de Olinda Grand Teton Festival Orchestra; Miguel Harth-Bedoya, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 7:48

Peter Eötvös: Dialogue with Mozart Da Capo for Orchestra Basel Symphony Orchestra; Ivor Bolton, conductor Ascona Music Festival, St. Francis' Church, Locarno, Switzerland Music: 14:49

Isaac Albeniz: Piano Sonata No. 5 in G flat, Op. 82 Miguel Ituarte, piano Fundación Juan March, Madrid, Spain Music: 19:38

 

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:03:25  Joe Hisaishi: Kikujiro: The Rain    (1999) Angèle Dubeau, violin La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Analekta 8737 4:46

10:09:52  Leo Sowerby: Overture 'Comes Autumn Time'    (1916)  Czech National Symphony Paul Freeman Cedille 033 4:40

10:16:45  Jacques Ibert: Divertissement    (1930)  Tapiola Sinfonietta Paavo Järvi BIS 630 15:56

10:35:19  Johannes Brahms: Lullaby Op 49 # 4 (1868) Angelika Kirchschlager, mezzo-soprano   Sony 64498 1:43

10:38:09  Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Wotan's Farewell & Magic Fire Music    (1856)  Dresden State Orchestra Donald Runnicles Teldec 17109 13:47

10:53:57  Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from String Quartet No. 9 Op 59 # 3 'Razumovsky No. 3' (1806)  Cleveland Quartet  Telarc 80268 5:55

 

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:07:20  Eric Coates: London Suite: Covent Garden    (1933)  Sinfonia ViVa Malcolm Nabarro ASV 2053 4:56

11:12:57  Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood: Of Foreign Lands and People Op 15 # 1 (1838) Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano   Decca 421290 1:42

11:16:17  Philip Glass: Suite from 'The Hours'    (2002) Vassily Primakov, piano   Bridge 9350 17:32

11:36:44  Percy Grainger: Country Gardens    (1919)  City of Birmingham Symphony Sir Simon Rattle EMI 56412 2:27

11:40:18  Dmitri Kabalevsky: The Comedians Suite Op 26   (1938)  Bavarian State Orchestra Wolfgang Sawallisch EMI 63893 13:53

11:55:47  Aaron Copland: Simple Gifts from 'Appalachian Spring'    (1944)  N.E. Conservatory Winds Frank Battisti Albany 1058 3:45

 

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded April 2022 - This special episode is dedicated to the 25th Anniversary of the Sphinx Organization. Featuring musical excerpts from a live performance by critically-acclaimed chamber orchestra, the Sphinx Virtuosi, and stories told by the musicians, leaders, and educators whose lives have been changed by Sphinx.  It also explores the pivotal role Sphinx has played in expanding diversity in the arts

All Works performed by the Sphinx Virtuosi Orchestra:

Xavier Foley: Ev’ry Voice

Coleridge Taylor: Four Noveletten, Mvt 1 Allegro Moderato

Florence Price: String Quartet No. 2 in A Minor, II Andante Cantabile

Jessie Montgomery: Banner

Herz: Mourinho

 

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

12:59:58  Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture    (1956)  Los Angeles Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Decca 4785437 4:10

13:05:49  Leonard Bernstein: Candide: I am easily assimilated    (1956) Elina Garanca, mezzo-soprano Sinfonica Nazionale della RAI Karel Mark Chichon Deutsche Gram 14777 3:50

13:12:38  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Oboe Concerto in C  K 314 (1777) John Mack, oboe Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 443176 21:26

13:36:52  Pedro I of Brazil: Te Deum laudamus from 'Te Deum'    (1820) Concentus Musicum de Belo Horizonte Minas Gerais Philharmonic Fabio Mechetti Naxos 574404 10:32

13:50:23  Johannes Brahms: Serenade No. 2 Op 16   (1859)  Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Nicholas McGegan PhiBaroque 5 31:08

14:25:39  Johannes Brahms: Song of Destiny Op 54   (1871) Leipzig Radio Choir Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 15:59

14:44:09  Dag Wirén: Serenade for Strings Op 11   (1937)  English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 7020 14:22

15:03:13  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Epithalamion    (1957) Stephen Roberts, baritone London Philharmonic Sir David Willcocks EMI 64730 32:15

15:39:14  Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 Op 72a   (1806)  CityMusic Cleveland Ryan McAdams CityMusic 2011 15:31

15:56:44  Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 9 Op 72 # 1 (1886) Katia Labèque, piano   Philips 426264 4:35

16:03:03  Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture    (1880)  Philadelphia Orchestra Christoph Eschenbach Ondine 1150 22:16

16:27:28  Darius Milhaud: Three Rag-Caprices Op 78   (1922)  CBC Radio Orchestra Daniel Swift CBC 5152 7:08

16:37:53  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 3 in C  K 285b (1777) Sonora Slocum, flute   Acis 98573 16:22

16:56:10  Cole Porter: DuBarry Was a Lady: Gavotte    (1939)  London Sinfonietta John McGlinn EMI 54300 3:42

 

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: The E. M. Forster Trilogy

Richard Robbins: A Room with a View: Suite—Studio Orchestra/Harry Rabinowitz (Angel/EMI 28596) 17:09

Richard Robbins: Maurice: Suite—Studio Orchestra/Harry Rabinowitz; Martin Jones, piano (Angel/EMI 28596) 15:44

Richard Robbins: Howard’s End: Suite—Studio Orchestra/Harry Rabinowitz; Martin Jones, piano (Angel/EMI 28596) 18:02

 

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Spotlight on 'The King and I’ - We'll hear about this classic it not from Rodgers & Hammerstein themselves, and savor selections from the original cast album, the movie soundtrack, a studio cast recording featuring Barbara Cook, and the 2017 revival starring Kelli O'Hara

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin           Nonesuch         979151-2

18:02:13            00:02:59            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        Hello, Young Lovers      Barbara Cook   The King and I -- 1964 Studio Cast      Sony    SK53328

18:05:15            00:03:41            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        I Whistle a Happy Tune  Gertrude Lawrence        The King and I -- Original B'way Cast            MCA     MCAD-10049

18:10:13            00:02:08            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        My Lord and Master       Doretta Morrow The King and I -- Original B'way Cast  MCA     MCAD-10049

18:14:42            00:04:32            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        A Puzzlement    Yul Brynner       The King and I -- 1977 B'way Revival       RCA     RCD1-2610

18:19:29            00:02:50            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        March of the Siamese Children   Richard Rodgers            Richard Rodgers Conducts        Odyssey           Y35213

18:24:12            00:01:36            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        Getting to Know You     Marni Nixon      The King and I -- Film Soundtrack       Angel    7777-64693

18:26:34            00:01:12            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        Song of the King           Lou Diamond Phillips     The King and I -- 1996 B'way Revival            Varese Sarabande         VSD-5763

18:27:54            00:04:37            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        Shall I Tell You What I Think of You?     Kelli O'Hara            The King and I -- 2015 B'way Revival      Decca B'way     602547-372048

18:33:25            00:03:25            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        I Have Dreamed            Lee Venora, Frank Porretta            The King and I -- 1964 B'way Revival      Masterworks B'way        82876-88400

18:37:13            00:02:50            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        Something Wonderful    Anita Darian      The King and I -- 1964 Studio Cast      Sony    SK53328

18:40:25            00:05:01            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        Shall We Dance?           Yul Brynner, Constance Towers  The King and I -- 1977 B'way Revival      RCA     RCD1-2610

18:47:22            00:03:28            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        Finale from "The King and I"       Yul Brynner, Constance Towers         The King and I -- 1977 B'way Revival      RCA     RCD1-2610

18:51:12            00:01:48            George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy Sony    SK60659

18:53:12            00:03:44            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        Filler: A Puzzlement       Ken Wantanabe The King and I -- 2015 B'way Revival  Decca B'way     602547-372048

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:32  Carl Nielsen: Little Suite Op 1   (1888)  Norwegian Chamber Orchestra Iona Brown Virgin 45224 15:31

19:20:27  Peter Tchaikovsky: Serenade for Strings Op 48   (1880)  Philadelphia Orchestra Christoph Eschenbach Ondine 1150 34:17

 

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Thierry Fischer, conductor; Leila Josefowicz, violin; Todd Wilson, organ; live from Mandel Concert Hall at Severance

Pierre Boulez: Notations

Igor Stravinsky: Violin Concerto in D

Camille Saint-Saens: Symphony No. 3 in c Op 78 ‘Organ’

21:53:25  Heitor Villa-Lobos: Pequeña Suite: Melodia    (1913) John-Henry Crawford, cello   Orchid 100198 2:28

21:55:54  Leo Brouwer: Canción de cuna    (1978) John-Henry Crawford, cello   Orchid 100198 3:05

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Football: Bob & Ray; Andy Griffith; Tom Lehrer; Second City

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:30  Frederic Hand: Rose Liz    (1986) Frederic Hand, guitar Chamber Ensemble  RCA 7126 5:21

23:06:52  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante in C  K 315 (1778) Susan Palma-Nidel, flute Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  Deutsche Gram 427677 6:05

23:12:57  Sergei Prokofiev: Divertimento: Nocturne Op 43 # 2 (1938) Frederic Chiu, piano   Harmonia Mundi 907195 5:16

23:19:20  Peter Tchaikovsky: Berceuse Op 72 # 2 (1893) Mikhail Pletnev, piano   Deutsche Gram 4284 5:42

23:25:03  Miguel Llobet: Catalan Folksongs     Christopher Parkening, guitar   EMI 49404 7:05

23:32:06  Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Lullaby    (1942)  Boston Pops John Williams Philips 426247 5:16

23:37:51  Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Ase's Death    (1876)  Estonian National Symphony Paavo Järvi Virgin 45722 5:01

23:42:53  Peter Tchaikovsky: Nocturne in c-Sharp Op 19 # 4 (1888) Zuill Bailey, cello San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Telarc 80724 4:49

23:47:43  Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 3 in G-Flat  D 899/3 (1828) Vassily Primakov, piano   Bridge 9327 6:07

23:54:20  Franz Waxman: Old Acquaintance: Elegy for Strings    (1943)  National Philharmonic Charles Gerhardt RCA 81265 3:30

23:58:08  Clarice Assad: A Tale of Living Water    (2010) Lara Downes, piano   Portrait 592079 1:47

 

 