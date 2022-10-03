WCLV Program Guide 10-02-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Owen Broder, Hodges: Front and Center, Digits

Ricky Ford, Paul’s Scene, Mabulala

Charles Mingus, Mingus Revisited, Do Nothin’ ‘til you Hear From Me/I Let a Song Go Out of My Heart

Duke Ellington, Ellington Meets Coleman Hawkins, The Ricitic

Steve Turre, Generations, Good People

Diego Figueirdo, Follow the Signs, Follow the Signs

Jazz at Lincoln Center, Handful of Keys, All of Me

Chris Cortez, Live at Blue Bamboo, The Visit

Dave Stryker – Paul Bollenback, Alternative Guitar Summit Vol. 1, On the Stairs

Jacob Chung, Epistle, Sizzler Kabab

Steve Turre, Generations, Flower Power

Charles Lloyd, Forest Flower, Forest Flower – Sunrise and Sunset

Steve Gadd et al, Center Stage, Watching the River Flow

Grant Geisman, Blooz, Stranger Danger

Yellowjackets, Parallel Motion, Challenging Times

Graham Dechter, Major Influences, Orange Coals

Steve Turre, Generations, Blue Smoke

Steve Turre , Generations, Smoke Gets In Your Eyes

Joshua Redman, Long Gone, Ship to Shore

Katherine Windfeld, Orca, Seaweed

Richard Baratta, Music in Film: The Sequel, Last Tango in Paris

Miguel Zenon, Musica de las Americas, Tainos y Caribes

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Jimmy McGriff, David Newmna, Red Holloway, Bernard Purdie, Mel Brown The Dream Team McGriffin'

Joe Puma, Hod O'Brien, Red Mitchell Shining Hour Mood Indigo

Lainie Kazan, David Benoit, Studio Orchestra In the Groove Do It Again

Wynton Marsalis, Wes Anderson, Wycliffe Gordon, Herlin Riley, Marcus Roberts, Reginald Veal Todd Williams The Original Soundtrack from Tune In Tomorrow Don't Run From Fun

Stephane Grappelli, Michel Petrucciani, Roy Haynes, George Mraz Flamingo Sweet Georgia Brown

Nicholas Payton, Jesse Davis, Tim Warfield, Anthony Wonsey, Reauben Rogers, Adonis Rose Gumbo Nouveau Way Down Yonder in New Orleans

Take 6, Marcus Miller Beautiful World People Get Ready

David Sanborn, Marcus Miller, Jack DeJohnette, Mulgrew Miller Another Hand Another Hand

Oscar Peterson, Ray Brown, Ed Thigpen Night Train Honeydripper

Louis Armstrong, Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Louis Bellson Louis Armstrong Meets Oscar Peterson Let's Do It

Oscar Peterson, Ray Brown, Ed Thigpen Night Train Band Call

Take 6 Beautiful World Love's in Need of Love

Claton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Live at MCG Jody Grind

Horace Silver, Junior Cook, Blue Mitchell, Gene Taylor, Roy Brooks Silver's Serenade Silver's Serenade

Joe Pass Unforgettable Isn't It Romantic

Herb Ellis, Joe Pass, Ray Brown, Jake Hanna Seven, Come Eleven In a Mellow Tone

Roy Clark, Joe Pass, Jim Hughart, Colin Bailey Roy Clark & Joe Pass Play Hank Williams There'll Be No Teardrops Tonight

James Brown, Louis Bellson Orchestra, Oliver Nelson Soul On Top Your Cheatin' Heart

Vince Guaraldi, Monty Budwig, Colin Bailey A Boy Named Charlie Borwn Blue Charlie Brown

Horace Silver, Junior Cook, Blue Mitchell, Gene Taylor, Roy Brooks Silver's Serenade Let's Get to the Nitty Gritty

Joey DeFrancesco, Byron Landham, Houston Person, Paul Bollenback All About My Girl Blues For Joe F

Oscar Peterson, Harry Edison Oscar Peterson & Harry Edison Basie

Ray Charles, Count Basie Ochestra Ray Sings, Basie Swings Feel So Bad

Anthony Wilson Ensemble Goat Hill Junket The Cherry Tree

Brad Mehldau, Jeff Ballard, Larry Grenadier Day Is Done Day Is Done

Lea DeLaria, Larry Grenadier, Larry Goldings, Gregory Hutchsion Play It Cool Welcome to My Party

Johnny Smith The Complete Roost Johnny Smith Small Group Sessions Wait Til You See Her

Chick Corea, Dave Weckl, John Patitucci Akoustic Band So In Love

Chet Baker, Harold Danko, Hein Van Der Geyn, John Engels Chet Baker in Tokyo My Funny Valentine

Pat Martino, Joey DeFrancesco, Billy Hart Live at Yoshi's All Blues

Kurt Elling, Laurence Hobgood Close Your Eyes Wait Til You See Her

Kurt Elling, Laurence Hobgood, Rob Amster, Paul Wertico Close Your Eyes Remebering Veronica

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

06:03:13 Johann Sebastian Bach: Motet 'Jesu meine Freude' BWV 227 (1723) Monteverdi Choir Chamber Ensemble Sir John Eliot Gardiner Soli Deo 716 20:03

06:25:13 Thomas Canning: Fantasy on a Hymn Tune by Justin Morgan (1944) Cincinnati Symphony Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80462 8:58

06:37:48 Giuseppe Verdi: Te Deum from 'Four Sacred Pieces' (1897) Donna Carter, soprano Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80254 15:32

06:55:18 Henry Cowell: Hymn for String Orchestra (1946) City of London Sinfonia David Amos Harmonia Mundi 906011 5:05

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Archive Treasures - Performances old and new drawn from the vast library of recordings, most made over the years by host Michael Barone

J.S.BACH: Prelude & Fugue in C, BWV 547. ENRICO BOSSI: Giga Ken Cowan (2007 Casavant/Nativity of Our Lord Church, Saint Paul, MN) (r.6-17-07)

RALPH VAUGHAN WILLIAMS: 3 Preludes on Welsh Hymn Tunes (Bryn Calfaria Rhosymedre – Hyfrydol) Robert Barwis(‘Bart’) Pitman, Jr. (1961 Holtkamp/St. John’s Benedictine Abbey, Collegeville, MN) (r. 10-11-72)

A Bart Pitman Memorial program is #8211 in the PIPEDREAMS archive.

ANTOINE CALVIERE: Piece breve. LÉONCE de SAINT-MARTIN: Offertoire sur deux noels Pierre Cochereau (1967 Sipe/Christ United Methodist Church, Rochester, MN) (r. 4-20-72)

CESAR FRANCK: Choral No. 3 in a Marshall Joos (1863 Walcker & 1947 Aeolian-Skinner/Methuen Memorial Music Hall, Methuen, MA) PD Archive (r. 5-25-22 by Christopher Greenleaf)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: World Communion Sunday - On this edition of With Heart and Voice, join Peter DuBois as we listen to music that reflects on the sacrament of Holy Communion, and on Christian unity around the world

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

09:03:31 Heinrich Ignaz Franz Biber: Vesperae à 32 (1674) Els Bongers, soprano Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Erato 91725 21:23

09:27:34 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 182 'Himmelskönig, sei willkomen' BWV 182 (1714) Amsterdam Baroque Choir Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Erato 12598 25:34

09:55:47 Antonio Vivaldi: Giustino: La gloria del mio sangue (1724) Yo-Yo Ma, cello Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Sony 90916 2:46

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

10:03:11 Antonín Dvorák: Bagatelle No. 5 Op 47 (1878) Gábor Ormai, harmonium Takács Quartet Decca 430077 4:16

10:07:43 Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 9 Op 59 # 9 (1881) Czech Philharmonic Sir Charles Mackerras Supraphon 3533 2:33

10:11:27 George Butterworth: Rhapsody 'A Shropshire Lad' (1913) BBC Scottish Symphony Andrew Manze BBC 392 10:31

10:26:10 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 60 in C 'Il distratto' (1775) Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Deutsche Gram 437783 25:07

10:53:22 Franz Schubert: Piano Quintet in A D 667 'Trout' (1819) Richard Goode, piano Boston Symphony Chamber Players Sony 19439946802 33:20

11:28:21 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 19 in E-Flat K 132 (1772) Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Erato 45714 16:30

11:47:04 Franz Xaver Mozart: Rondo for Flute & Piano (1840) Martha Aarons, flute Azica 71221 9:08

11:57:02 Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella: Mazurka (1944) Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 410162 2:37

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Act One, Scene One: Dance of the Villagers London Symphony Orchestra; Geoffrey Simon, conductor Album: Smetana The Bartered Bride, etc Chandos 8412 Music: 4:28

Bedrich Smetana: Trio in G minor, Op. 15 Horszowski Trio Honest Brook Music Festival, Honest Brook Music Festival, Delhi, NY usic: 28:36

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Sana Sarfraz calling from Agoura Hills, CA Music: 5:52

Igor Stravinsky: Suite from A Soldier's Tale Movement 1 March of the soldier Anthony McGill, clarinet; Jorja Fleezanis, violin; Gilbert Kalish, piano Album: Music@Menlo: New Dimensions Music@Menlo 20034 Music: 4:08 (excerpt)

Manuel de Falla: Three Dances from the Three-Cornered Hat: Nos. 2-3 Texas Festival Orchestra; Andres Franco, conductor Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX Music: 8:49

Joaquin Rodrigo: Old Dance Airs: Giga Valencia Community Orchestra; Joan Enric Lluna, conductor Album: Soleriana IBS 82020 Music: 4:30

Joaquin Rodrigo: Sonata Pimpante Cecilia Berkovich, violin; Miguel Ituarte, piano Fundacion Juan March, Madrid, Spain Music: 16:48

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 6 in B minor, Op. 74 Pathetique: Movement 1 New Zealand Symphony Orchestra; Gemma New, conductor Michael Fowler Centre, Wellington, NZ Music: 19:47

James Pecore: Early Loves for Violin and Piano Tien-Hsin Cindy Wu, violin; Drew Petersen, piano Emerging Composers Intensive, Walden Theater, Hidden Valley Music Seminars, Carmel Valley, CA Music: 5:32

13:57:17 Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Berceuse Op 56 (1897) Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 2:23

14:00 MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY with Lori Skelton – Ken-David Masur, conductor; Chee Yun, violin

Emanuel Chabrier: Joyeuse Marche

Edouard Lalo: Symphonie espagnole Op 21

Fritz Kreisler: Recitativo and Scherzo Op 6 (encore)

Maurice Ravel: Rapsodie espagnole

Gabriela Lena Frank: Three Latin-American Dances for Orchestra

Manuel de Falla: Suite No. 2 from ‘The Three Cornered Hat’

Georges Bizet: Les dragons d'Alcala & Les Toreadors from Carmen Suite No.1—Jun Märkl, conductor

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Kahchun Wong, conductor; Christian Tetzlaff, violin – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance, 4/16/2022

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Concerto in D Op 61

Johann Sebastian Bach: Andante from Solo Violin Sonata No. 2 in a BWV 1003 (encore)

Bela Bartok: Music for Strings, Percussion and Celesta

17:34:52 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 94 in G 'Surprise' (1791) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 768779 24:05

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded March 2022 - This week’s line up of outstanding young players features excellent music and quite a bit of conversation about families. We enjoy a performance of the music of J.S. Bach by a young violinist who comes from a military family… we meet violist who’s parents run a mobile phone store … and the teenage soprano who sings Rodgers and Hammerstein on the program, was inspired to play music by her grandfather who calls himself the Hawaiian Elvis

Honor Frisco, violin, 16, from Palos Verdes Estates, CA performs Scherzo-Tarantelle by Henryk Wieniawski with Peter Dugan, piano.

Leilani Patao, mezzo soprano, 18, from Los Angeles, CA performs Out of My Dreams from Oklahoma by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein with Peter Dugan, piano and Aloha Oe by H.M. Queen Liliʻuokalani with Peter Dugan piano

Kearston Gonzales, violin, 17, from Hampton, VA performs Sonata No. 1 in G Minor, BMV 1001, Adagio by Johann Sebastian Bach

Jacob Choi, viola, 18, from McKinney, TX performs Viola Sonata, Mvmts 1 & 2 by William Flackton

Matthew Chang, piano, 13, from Bethesda, MD performs Scherzo No. 2 in B-flat Minor, Op. 31 by Frédéric Chopin

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:10 Darius Milhaud: Symphonie No. 2 Op 247 (1944) Orchestre du Capitole de Toulouse Michel Plasson Deutsche Gram 435437 28:05

19:32:38 Georges Auric: Ouverture (1938) London Symphony Antal Doráti Mercury 434335 7:50

19:41:31 Germaine Tailleferre: Concertino for Harp & Orchestra (1927) Gillian Benet, harp Women's Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Koch Intl 7169 16:01

19:58:54 Francis Poulenc: Sinfonietta (1947) Tapiola Sinfonietta Paavo Järvi BIS 630 27:22

20:27:30 Arthur Honegger: Symphony No. 2 for Strings & Trumpet (1941) Fritz Wesenigk, trumpet Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan Deutsche Gram 4796018 25:11

20:54:48 Francis Poulenc: Suite in C (1920) Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 425862 5:25

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Greg Slawson: Prelude e Danza (2001) Arnold Steinhardt, violin; Anita Pontremoli, piano (private CD) 3:28

Nikola Resanovich: Four Sketches for Flute and Clarinet (2006) Crescent Duo (Joanna Cowan White, flute; Kennan White, clarinet) (private CD) 8:34

Fredric Lissauer: Three Nocturnes on Edward Hopper’s “Nighthawks” (2005) Sean Gabriel, flute; Eric Ziolek, piano (private CD) 5:50

Michael Leese: Suite de la Dada Nummer Zwei, oder Factory Settings Incognito (1986) Esther Chee, harpsichord (Li Zhang 2005) 9:28

Edwin London: TWO A’Marvell’s FOR WORDS (1990) Philip Larson, bass-baritone; Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London cond. (GM 2045) 23:42

21:55:59 E. J. Moeran: Whythorne's Shadow (1928) Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Naxos 573034 4:57

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Talent in the Balance - K. Kelley Hancock, Ethan Karp, Tony Mellone

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:03:49 William Byrd: Ave verum corpus (1605) Quire Cleveland Ross Duffin Quire 106 4:06

23:07:47 Peter Tchaikovsky: Andante cantabile Op 11 (1871) Ying Quartet Telarc 80685 6:57

23:14:45 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: October Op 37 # 10 (1876) Lang Lang, piano Sony 511758 5:40

23:21:33 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 156: Sinfonia 'Arioso' (1729) Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 572050 5:56

23:27:29 Johannes Brahms: Ballade No. 4 Op 10 # 4 (1854) Emil Gilels, piano Deutsche Gram 4796018 8:53

23:36:19 Gregorian Chant: Ave maris stella (1300) Anonymous 4 Harmonia Mundi 2907546 3:33

23:40:54 Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Entr'acte No. 3 D 797/5 (1823) San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFS Media 60 6:52

23:47:46 Federico Mompou: Intimate Impressions: Secreto (1914) Anja Lechner, cello ECM 2367 4:56

23:52:43 John Sheppard: Responsory 'In manus tuas, Domine' (1550) Stile Antico Harmonia Mundi 907419 3:57

23:57:15 Carlos Guastavino: Cantilena No. 4 (1965) Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112 3:00