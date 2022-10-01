WCLV Program Guide 10-01-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Gerry Mulligan, At Storyville, Bweebida Bwobbida

Steve Turre, Generations, Planting the Ceed

Grant Geisman, Blooz, Side Hustle

Steve Gadd – Eddie Gomez – Ronnie Cuber, Center Stage, Signed, Sealed and Delivered

George Benson, It’s Uptown, Clockwise

Diego Figueirdo, Follow the Signs, Jobim Forever

Antonio Adolfo, Jobim Forever, Insensitive

Martibn Bejerano, #Cubanamerican, You’ve Changed

Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra, Music of Wayne Shorter, Yes Or No

Steve Turre, Generations, Pharaoh’s Dance

Pharaoh Sanders, Live, Blues for Santa Cruz

Bobby Broom, Keyed Up, Blues on the Corner (take 1)

John Cowherd, Pride and Joy, Pride and Joy

Art Hirahara, Verdant Valley, Symbiosis

Steve Hudson, The World of Steve Hudson, Things Ain’t What They Used to Be

George Russell, Stratusphunk, Kentucky Oysters

Steve Turre, Generations, Dinner With Duke

Duke Ellington – Johnny Hodges, Ellington and Hodges Play the Blues Back to Back, Royal Garden Blues

Owen Broder, Hodges: Front and Center, Royal Garden Blues

Diego Figuieredo, Follow the Signs, Imagination

Dafnis Prieto, Cantar, Sueno de Amor

Craig Davis, Tone Paintings, Mellow Mood

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Joe Lovano, Joe Lovano Opera Ensemble Viva Caruso Soltanto a Te

Losing My mind Play It Cool Lea Delario, Gil Goldstein, Howard Alden, Larry Grenadier

Lynne Arriale, Scott Colley, Steve Davis Melody Beautiful love

Wes Montgomery, Ray Barretto, Jimmy Smith, Grady Tate Talkin': The Roots af Acid Jazz The Road Song

Joe Lovana, Ed Schuller, Scott Lee, Joey Baron Viva Caruso Santa Lucia

Robert Flack, Donny Hathaway, Studio Orchestra Roberta Flack & Donny Hathawy You've Got a Friend

Bill Lee, Branford 0:11:19Marsalis, Studio Orchestra Do the Right Thing Original Score Wake Up Finale

Chet Baker, Philip Catherine, Jean-Louis Rassinfosse Chet's Choice Love For Sale

Philip Catherine, Jim Beard, Alfonso Johnson, Rodney Holmes Guitar Groove Stardust

Gary Burton, Steve Swallow, Makoto Ozone, Mike Hyman Real Life Hits The Beatles

Chet Baker, Russ Freeman, Carson Smith, Bob Neel The Best of Chet Baker Sings: Let's Get Lost I Remember You

Christian McBride, Nicholas Payton, Mark Whitfield Fingerpainting: The Music of Herbie Hancock Oliloqui Valley

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common Jimmy Wood

Major Holley, Ed Thigpen, Gerry Wiggins, Gerard Badini Mule Realm of Love

Jim Hall, Steve LaSpina, Larry Goldings Something Special When Little Girls Play

Thelonious Monk Thelonious Monk: The Classic Quartet Just a Gigolo

Thelonious Monk, Charlie Rouse, Butch Warren, Frankie Dunlop Thelonious Monk: The Classic Quartet Blue Monk

Nneena Freelon, Dianne Reeves, T. S. Monk Big Band Monk on Monk Suddenly

Hilton Ruiz, Jimmy Rowser, Steve Berrios Doin' It Right Shades of Thelonious

The Clayton Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Live at MCG Evidence

Charlie Parker, Dizzy Gillespie, Max Roach, Charles Mingus, Bud Powell Jazz at Massey Hall Salt Peanuts

Cyrus Chestnut, Dezron L. Douglas, Neal Smith Cyrus Plays Elvis Don't Be Cruel

Paul Bollenback, Joey DeFrancesco, Jeff "Tain" Watts, Jim Rotundi, Steve Wilson, Eric Alexander, Steve Davis, Broto Roy Soul Grooves Ain't No Mountain High Enough

Mulgrew Miller, Ira Coleman, Marvin "Smitty" Smith Landmarks Portrait of a Mountain

Maceo Parker, NDR German Big Bang Soul Classics One In a Million

Paul Bollenback Soul Grooves Visions

Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Sam Jones, Louis Hayes Cannonball Plays Zawinul Money In the Pocket

Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Sam Jones, Louis Hayes, Nancy Wilson Nancy Wilson & Cannonball Adderley The Masquerade Is Over

Tom Scott, Terence Blanchard, George Duke, Marcus Miller, Steve Gadd, Larry Goldings Cannon Re-Loaded Inside Straight

Jimmy McGriff, David Newman, Red Holloway, Bernard Purdie, Mel Brown The Dream Team T'aint Nobody's Business If I do

Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Sam Jones, Louis Hayes, Nancy Wilson Nancy Wilson & Cannonball Adderley A Sleepin' Bee

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Pablo Casals Sardana Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello The City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra Cellos Mirgo Grazinyte-Tyla Decca 002792002

06:07:56 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat Arturo Sandoval, trumpet London Symphony Orchestra Luis Haza RCA Victor Red Seal 62661

06:29:27 Johann Sebastian Bach Cello Suite No. 1 in G, BWV 1007 (i. Prelude) Pablo Casals, cello (1733 Matteo Gofriller) EMI Classics 62617

06:31:53 Johann Sebastian Bach Cello Suite No. 3 in C, BWV 1009 (v. Bourrée I & II) Pablo Casals, cello (1733 Matteo Gofriller) Pearl 0045

06:36:17 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D, BWV 1068 Marlboro Festival Orchestra (recorded Marlboro, VT, 1966) Pablo Casals Sony Classical 45892

07:01:00 Fernando Obradors "Canciones clasicas espanolas" Ailyn Perez, soprano; Iain Burnside, piano Opus Arte 9013

07:15:28 Pablo Ziegler Suite Canyengue Susan Palma-Nidel, flute Borromeo String Quartet Flutewine 6168920449

07:33:55 Enrique Granados Torrijos (Incidental Music) (texts by Fernando Periquet) (1894) Barcelona Symphony Orchestra; Cor Madrigal Pablo Gonzalez Naxos 8573263

07:52:05 Adolfo Mejia Manopili Teresita Gomez, piano Universidad de Antioquia n/a

07:56:55 Ignacio Cervantes Los Tres Golpes Elena Casanova, piano MSR 1136

07:57:35 Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat: Miller's Dance (1919) Vanessa Perez, piano Steinway 30036 2:50

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Act One, Scene One: Dance of the Villagers London Symphony Orchestra; Geoffrey Simon, conductor Album: Smetana The Bartered Bride, etc Chandos 8412 Music: 4:28

Bedrich Smetana: Trio in G minor, Op. 15 Horszowski Trio Honest Brook Music Festival, Honest Brook Music Festival, Delhi, NY usic: 28:36

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Sana Sarfraz calling from Agoura Hills, CA Music: 5:52

Igor Stravinsky: Suite from A Soldier's Tale Movement 1 March of the soldier Anthony McGill, clarinet; Jorja Fleezanis, violin; Gilbert Kalish, piano Album: Music@Menlo: New Dimensions Music@Menlo 20034 Music: 4:08 (excerpt)

Manuel de Falla: Three Dances from the Three-Cornered Hat: Nos. 2-3 Texas Festival Orchestra; Andres Franco, conductor Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX Music: 8:49

Joaquin Rodrigo: Old Dance Airs: Giga Valencia Community Orchestra; Joan Enric Lluna, conductor Album: Soleriana IBS 82020 Music: 4:30

Joaquin Rodrigo: Sonata Pimpante Cecilia Berkovich, violin; Miguel Ituarte, piano Fundacion Juan March, Madrid, Spain Music: 16:48

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 6 in B minor, Op. 74 Pathetique: Movement 1 New Zealand Symphony Orchestra; Gemma New, conductor Michael Fowler Centre, Wellington, NZ Music: 19:47

James Pecore: Early Loves for Violin and Piano Tien-Hsin Cindy Wu, violin; Drew Petersen, piano Emerging Composers Intensive, Walden Theater, Hidden Valley Music Seminars, Carmel Valley, CA Music: 5:32

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:03:14 Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries (1856) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS 46286 5:25

10:09:09 Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'The Fair Melusina' Op 32 (1833) BBC Scottish Symphony Ilan Volkov BBC 225 10:37

10:20:13 Richard Allison: Batchelar's Delight (1599) Corona Guitar Quartet Albany 1084 3:33

10:24:44 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in G K 494 (1786) Carol Wincenc, flute Emerson String Quartet Deutsche Gram 431770 6:49

10:34:36 George Gershwin: Cuban Overture (1932) Cleveland Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 417326 10:26

10:47:31 Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' Op 314 (1867) Oberlin Symphony Bridget Reischl Oberlin 61 9:44

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:06:49 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Dance of the Five Couples (1936) Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 3:36

11:10:57 Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for Strings in A Op 5 # 10 (1707) Collegium Musicum 90 Simon Standage Chandos 663 5:31

11:19:33 Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4 in A Op 90 'Italian' (1833) Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 28:44

11:51:47 Michael Giacchino: Spider-Man Homecoming: Suite (2017) Symphony Orchestra Marshall Bowen III Sony 545050 6:11

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded March 2022 - This week’s line up of outstanding young players features excellent music and quite a bit of conversation about families. We enjoy a performance of the music of J.S. Bach by a young violinist who comes from a military family… we meet violist who’s parents run a mobile phone store … and the teenage soprano who sings Rodgers and Hammerstein on the program, was inspired to play music by her grandfather who calls himself the Hawaiian Elvis

Honor Frisco, violin, 16, from Palos Verdes Estates, CA performs Scherzo-Tarantelle by Henryk Wieniawski with Peter Dugan, piano.

Leilani Patao, mezzo soprano, 18, from Los Angeles, CA performs Out of My Dreams from Oklahoma by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein with Peter Dugan, piano and Aloha Oe by H.M. Queen Liliʻuokalani with Peter Dugan piano

Kearston Gonzales, violin, 17, from Hampton, VA performs Sonata No. 1 in G Minor, BMV 1001, Adagio by Johann Sebastian Bach

Jacob Choi, viola, 18, from McKinney, TX performs Viola Sonata, Mvmts 1 & 2 by William Flackton

Matthew Chang, piano, 13, from Bethesda, MD performs Scherzo No. 2 in B-flat Minor, Op. 31 by Frédéric Chopin

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

13:01:05 Gaetano Donizetti: The Daughter of the Regiment: Overture (1840) Paris Opera Orchestra Bruno Campanella EMI 63128 6:23

13:07:56 Gaetano Donizetti: La Favorita: Spirto gentil (1840) Juan Diego Flórez, tenor Orch of Valencian Community Daniel Oren Decca 4780135 5:09

13:14:12 Paul Dukas: La Péri (1912) Cincinnati Symphony Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80515 19:46

13:35:27 Karl Goldmark: In Italy Op 49 (1904) National Symphony of Ireland Stephen Gunzenhauser Naxos 550745 12:01

13:49:07 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 85 in B-Flat 'Queen of France' (1785) Orch of Age of Enlightenment Sigiswald Kuijken Virgin 90844 27:37

14:19:09 Keith Emerson: Piano Concerto No. 1 (1976) Jeffrey Biegel, piano Brown University Orchestra Paul Phillips Naxos 573490 19:51

14:41:06 Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Symphony No. 8 Op 88 (1889) Houston Symphony Andrés Orozco-Estrada PentaTone 578 10:31

14:52:40 Manuel Ponce: Finale from Concierto del sur (1941) Pablo Sáinz Villegas, guitar Philharmonic Orch of the Americas Alondra de la Parra Sony 75555 5:48

15:02:37 Maurice Duruflé: Requiem Op 9 (1947) Cecilia Bartoli, mezzo-soprano St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra Myung-Whun Chung Deutsche Gram 459365 38:26

15:43:13 Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 S 244/2 (1847) Roberto Szidon, piano Deutsche Gram 4779525 9:09

15:54:05 Camille Saint-Saëns: Danse macabre Op 40 (1874) Salut Salon Warner 554295 4:38

16:01:09 Sir Edward Elgar: Falstaff Op 68 (1913) BBC Symphony Sir Andrew Davis Teldec 98436 35:21

16:38:53 Giuseppe Verdi: Falstaff: Honor Monologue (1893) Bryn Terfel, baritone Metropolitan Opera Orchestra Deutsche Gram 4795448 4:32

16:44:21 Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo in B-Flat WoO 6 (1793) Robert Levin, fortepiano Orch Révolutionaire et Romantique Sir John Eliot Gardiner Archiv 453438 10:54

16:56:11 Traditional: The Water is Wide Frederic Hand, guitar Willow 1036 3:01

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Classical Music in the Movies, Pt. 1

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 ([rom Brief Encounter 1945)]—Sviatoslav Richter; Warsaw Philharmonic/ Stanislaw Wislocki (DeutGram 4795448) 11:51

Eric Satie: Gnossienne No. 1 [from Chocolat (2000)]—Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano (Decca 470290) 4:33

Arvo Pärt: Spiegel im Spiegel [from Heaven (2002)]—Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; Reiko Uchida, piano (Koch 7762) 6:55

Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of Valkyries [from Apocalypse Now (1979)]—Cleveland Orchestra/Franz Welser-Möst (DeutGram 4778773) 4:44

Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings [from Platoon (1986)]—Atlanta Symphony/Robert Spano (Telarc 80673) 8:49

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21 [[rom Elvira Madigan (1967)]—Géza Anda, piano; Camerata Salzburg (DeutGram 4793449) 7:11

Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria Rusticana: Intermezzo [from Raging Bull (1980)]—Oslo Philharmonic/Mariss Jansons (EMI 56576) 3:21

Sergei Rachmaninoff: 18th Variation from Rhapsody on a Theme by Paganini (from The Story of Three Loves (1953)]—Daniil Trifonov, piano; Philadelphia Orchestra/Yannick Nézet-Séguin (DeutGram 4794970) 2:46

17:57:48 Sir Thomas Beecham: The Gods Go a'Begging: Minuet (1928) Royal Philharmonic Yehudi Menuhin MCA 6231 1:56

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: "1959 on Stage and Screen" - The best of the year including "The Sound of Music," "Gypsy" and the Pulitzer Prize-winning "Fiorello!"

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:04:01 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein The Lonely Goatherd Mary Martin The Sound of Music -- Original B'way Cast Sony CK32601

18:05:00 00:04:09 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein The Sound of Music (Reprise) Mary Martin, Theodore Bikel The Sound of Music -- Original B'way Cast Sony CK32601

18:09:59 00:02:41 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick The Name's LaGuardia Tom Bosley Fiorello! -- Original B'way Cast Angel ZDM-765023

18:12:37 00:03:38 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick Little Tin Box Howard DaSilva Fiorello! -- Original B'way Cast Angel ZDM-765023

18:17:01 00:01:31 Albert Hague-Dorothy Fields Merely Marvelous Gwen Verdon Redhead -- Original B'way Cast DRG 09026-61695

18:19:09 00:02:23 Rick Besoyan Little Mary Sunshine Eileen Brennan Little Mary Sunshine -- Original Cast Angel ZDM-647742

18:22:09 00:02:24 Bob Merrill I'm Staying Young Walter Pidgeon, Jackie Gleason Take Me Along -- Original B'way Cast RCA 07863-51050

18:24:28 00:01:54 Bob Merrill Take Me Along Walter Pidgeon, Jackie Gleason Take Me Along -- Original B'way Cast RCA 07863-51050

18:26:54 00:00:48 Mary Rodgers Overture from Once Upon a Mattress Orchestra Once Upon a Mattress -- Original Cast MCA MCAD-10769

18:27:38 00:03:47 Mary Rodgers-Marshall Barer Shy Carol Burnett Once Upon a Mattress -- Original Cast MCA MCAD-10769

18:32:13 00:03:03 Robert Goldman-George Weiss Have You Heard? Hermione Gingold First Impressions -- Original B'way Cast Columbia 0S2014

18:35:35 00:03:45 Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer Love Held Lightly/A Game of Poker Carol Lawrence, Howard Keel Saratoga -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-63690

18:39:39 00:05:28 Marc Blitzstein I Wish It So/Song of the Ma Monte Amundsen, Shirley Booth Juno -- Original B'way Cast Fynsworth Alley FA-2134

18:45:39 00:01:27 Harold Rome Once Knew a Fella Andy Griffith Destry Rides Again -- Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD-11573

18:47:57 00:03:08 Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim Everything's Coming Up Roses Ethel Merman Gypsy -- Original B'way Cast Sony CK32607

18:51:24 00:01:36 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:03 00:03:55 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick Filler: Politics and Poker Howard DaSilva Fiorello! -- Original B'way Cast Angel ZDM-765023

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:41 John Adams: On the Transmigration of Souls (2002) Gwinnett Young Singers Atlanta Symphony Robert Spano Telarc 80673 23:44

19:28:21 Maurice Ravel: String Quartet in F (1903) Melos Quartet Deutsche Gram 4796018 28:25

20:00 SYMPHONYCAST with Julie Amacher – Buffalo Philharmonic, JoAnn Falletta, conductor; Tessa Lark, violin; Nikki Chooi, violin

Antonio Vivaldi: The Four Seasons

Astor Piazzolla: Las Cuatro Estaciones Portenas (The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires)

Georg Philipp Telemann: “Fantasie No. 5” – Tessa Lark, violin (encore)

Florent Schmitt: Légende - Nikki Chooi, violin (Naxos 574138)

Florent Schmitt: The Tragedy of Salome (Naxos 574138)

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Gilbert & Sullivan…Anna Russell: How to Write Your Own Gilbert & Sullivan Opera

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:38 Duke Ellington: Solitude (1935) Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 460811 5:15

23:06:54 Franz Schubert: Andante from Piano Trio No. 1 D 898 (1827) Claude Frank, piano Sony 19439946802 9:10

23:16:04 Claude Debussy: Les Soirs illuminés par l'ardeur du charbon (1917) Jenny Lin, piano Hänssler 98037 2:28

23:19:14 Eugenio Toussaint: Largo from Concerto for Improvised Piano (2006) Alex Brown, piano Philharmonic Orch of the Americas Alondra de la Parra Sony 75555 6:53

23:26:07 Arthur Honegger: Pastorale d'été (1920) New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 82849 8:05

23:34:13 Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Siciliana Op 18 (1938) Helsingborg Symphony Andrew Manze CPO 777671 3:21

23:38:28 Alexander Glazunov: Meditation in D Op 32 (1891) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Russian National Orchestra José Serebrier Warner 67946 4:06

23:42:34 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Suite: Nocturne Op 54 (1904) Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi Deutsche Gram 437524 4:08

23:46:43 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Clarinet Concerto K 622 (1791) Jon Manasse, clarinet Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Harmonia Mundi 907516 7:49

23:55:06 Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Romance (1941) Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 8542 3:03

23:58:27 George Frideric Handel: Il pastor fido Suite: Musette (1734) Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Sony 68257 1:38