Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 10-01-2022

Published October 1, 2022 at 5:19 AM EDT

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Gerry Mulligan, At Storyville,  Bweebida Bwobbida     

Steve Turre, Generations,  Planting the Ceed                            

Grant Geisman, Blooz,  Side Hustle                                        

Steve Gadd – Eddie Gomez – Ronnie Cuber, Center Stage,  Signed, Sealed and Delivered

George Benson, It’s Uptown,  Clockwise               

Diego Figueirdo, Follow the Signs, Jobim Forever         

Antonio Adolfo, Jobim Forever,  Insensitive          

Martibn Bejerano, #Cubanamerican, You’ve Changed      

Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra, Music of Wayne Shorter,  Yes Or No   

Steve Turre, Generations,  Pharaoh’s Dance                        

Pharaoh Sanders, Live,  Blues for Santa Cruz                             

Bobby Broom, Keyed Up, Blues on the Corner (take 1) 

John Cowherd,  Pride and Joy,  Pride and Joy              

Art Hirahara, Verdant Valley,  Symbiosis            

Steve Hudson, The World of Steve Hudson, Things Ain’t What They Used to Be 

George Russell, Stratusphunk,  Kentucky Oysters                       

Steve Turre, Generations, Dinner With Duke                        

Duke Ellington – Johnny Hodges, Ellington and Hodges Play the Blues Back to Back, Royal                                     Garden Blues 

Owen Broder, Hodges:  Front and Center,  Royal Garden Blues  

Diego Figuieredo, Follow the Signs,  Imagination          

Dafnis Prieto, Cantar,  Sueno de Amor                                  

Craig Davis, Tone Paintings,  Mellow Mood

 

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Joe Lovano, Joe Lovano Opera Ensemble          Viva Caruso      Soltanto a Te

Losing My mind Play It Cool       Lea Delario, Gil Goldstein, Howard Alden, Larry Grenadier

Lynne Arriale, Scott Colley, Steve Davis Melody Beautiful love

Wes Montgomery, Ray Barretto, Jimmy Smith, Grady Tate          Talkin': The Roots af Acid Jazz   The Road Song

Joe Lovana, Ed Schuller, Scott Lee, Joey Baron Viva Caruso      Santa Lucia

Robert Flack, Donny Hathaway, Studio Orchestra           Roberta Flack & Donny Hathawy            You've Got a Friend

Bill Lee, Branford 0:11:19Marsalis, Studio Orchestra        Do the Right Thing Original Score          Wake Up Finale

Chet Baker, Philip Catherine, Jean-Louis Rassinfosse     Chet's Choice    Love For Sale

Philip Catherine, Jim Beard, Alfonso Johnson, Rodney Holmes   Guitar Groove   Stardust

Gary Burton, Steve Swallow, Makoto Ozone, Mike Hyman           Real Life Hits    The Beatles

Chet Baker, Russ Freeman, Carson Smith, Bob Neel      The Best of Chet Baker Sings: Let's Get Lost      I Remember You

Christian McBride, Nicholas Payton, Mark Whitfield         Fingerpainting: The Music of Herbie Hancock     Oliloqui Valley

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band         Much In Common          Jimmy Wood

Major Holley, Ed Thigpen, Gerry Wiggins, Gerard Badini Mule     Realm of Love

Jim Hall, Steve LaSpina, Larry Goldings Something Special        When Little Girls Play

Thelonious Monk           Thelonious Monk: The Classic Quartet    Just a Gigolo

Thelonious Monk, Charlie Rouse, Butch Warren, Frankie Dunlop Thelonious Monk: The Classic Quartet    Blue Monk

Nneena Freelon, Dianne Reeves, T. S. Monk Big Band   Monk on Monk  Suddenly

Hilton Ruiz, Jimmy Rowser, Steve Berrios           Doin' It Right     Shades of Thelonious

The Clayton Hamilton Jazz Orchestra     Live at MCG      Evidence

Thelonious Monk, Charlie Rouse, Butch Warren, Frankie Dunlop Thelonious Monk: The Classic Quartet    Blue Monk

Charlie Parker, Dizzy Gillespie, Max Roach, Charles Mingus, Bud Powell Jazz at Massey Hall       Salt Peanuts

Cyrus Chestnut, Dezron L. Douglas, Neal Smith  Cyrus Plays Elvis          Don't Be Cruel

Paul Bollenback, Joey DeFrancesco, Jeff "Tain" Watts, Jim Rotundi, Steve Wilson, Eric Alexander, Steve Davis, Broto Roy      Soul Grooves    Ain't No Mountain High Enough

Mulgrew Miller, Ira Coleman, Marvin "Smitty" Smith         Landmarks        Portrait of a Mountain

Maceo Parker, NDR German Big Bang   Soul Classics    One In a Million

Paul Bollenback Soul Grooves    Visions

Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Sam Jones, Louis Hayes          Cannonball Plays Zawinul            Money In the Pocket

Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Sam Jones, Louis Hayes, Nancy Wilson            Nancy Wilson & Cannonball Adderley     The Masquerade Is Over

Tom Scott, Terence Blanchard, George Duke, Marcus Miller, Steve Gadd, Larry Goldings Cannon Re-Loaded       Inside Straight

Jimmy McGriff, David Newman, Red Holloway, Bernard Purdie, Mel Brown          The Dream Team           T'aint Nobody's Business If I do

Jimmy McGriff, David Newman, Red Holloway, Bernard Purdie, Mel Brown                      T'aint Nobody's Business If I do

Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Sam Jones, Louis Hayes, Nancy Wilson            Nancy Wilson & Cannonball Adderley     A Sleepin' Bee

 

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Pablo Casals Sardana Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello The City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra Cellos Mirgo Grazinyte-Tyla Decca 002792002

06:07:56 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat Arturo Sandoval, trumpet London Symphony Orchestra Luis Haza RCA Victor Red Seal 62661

06:29:27 Johann Sebastian Bach Cello Suite No. 1 in G, BWV 1007 (i. Prelude) Pablo Casals, cello (1733 Matteo Gofriller) EMI Classics 62617

06:31:53 Johann Sebastian Bach Cello Suite No. 3 in C, BWV 1009 (v. Bourrée I & II) Pablo Casals, cello (1733 Matteo Gofriller) Pearl 0045

06:36:17 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D, BWV 1068 Marlboro Festival Orchestra (recorded Marlboro, VT, 1966) Pablo Casals Sony Classical 45892

07:01:00 Fernando Obradors "Canciones clasicas espanolas" Ailyn Perez, soprano; Iain Burnside, piano Opus Arte 9013

07:15:28 Pablo Ziegler Suite Canyengue Susan Palma-Nidel, flute Borromeo String Quartet Flutewine 6168920449

07:33:55 Enrique Granados Torrijos (Incidental Music) (texts by Fernando Periquet) (1894) Barcelona Symphony Orchestra; Cor Madrigal Pablo Gonzalez Naxos 8573263

07:52:05 Adolfo Mejia Manopili Teresita Gomez, piano Universidad de Antioquia n/a

07:56:55 Ignacio Cervantes Los Tres Golpes Elena Casanova, piano MSR 1136

07:57:35  Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat: Miller's Dance    (1919) Vanessa Perez, piano   Steinway 30036 2:50

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Act One, Scene One: Dance of the Villagers London Symphony Orchestra; Geoffrey Simon, conductor Album: Smetana The Bartered Bride, etc Chandos 8412 Music: 4:28

Bedrich Smetana: Trio in G minor, Op. 15 Horszowski Trio Honest Brook Music Festival, Honest Brook Music Festival, Delhi, NY usic: 28:36

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Sana Sarfraz calling from Agoura Hills, CA Music: 5:52

Igor Stravinsky: Suite from A Soldier's Tale Movement 1 March of the soldier Anthony McGill, clarinet; Jorja Fleezanis, violin; Gilbert Kalish, piano Album: Music@Menlo: New Dimensions Music@Menlo 20034 Music: 4:08 (excerpt)

Manuel de Falla: Three Dances from the Three-Cornered Hat: Nos. 2-3 Texas Festival Orchestra; Andres Franco, conductor Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX Music: 8:49

Joaquin Rodrigo: Old Dance Airs: Giga Valencia Community Orchestra; Joan Enric Lluna, conductor Album: Soleriana IBS 82020 Music: 4:30

Joaquin Rodrigo: Sonata Pimpante Cecilia Berkovich, violin; Miguel Ituarte, piano Fundacion Juan March, Madrid, Spain Music: 16:48

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 6 in B minor, Op. 74 Pathetique: Movement 1 New Zealand Symphony Orchestra; Gemma New, conductor Michael Fowler Centre, Wellington, NZ Music: 19:47

James Pecore: Early Loves for Violin and Piano Tien-Hsin Cindy Wu, violin; Drew Petersen, piano Emerging Composers Intensive, Walden Theater, Hidden Valley Music Seminars, Carmel Valley, CA Music: 5:32

 

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:03:14  Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries    (1856)  Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS 46286 5:25

10:09:09  Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'The Fair Melusina' Op 32   (1833)  BBC Scottish Symphony Ilan Volkov BBC 225 10:37

10:20:13  Richard Allison: Batchelar's Delight    (1599)  Corona Guitar Quartet  Albany 1084 3:33

10:24:44  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in G  K 494 (1786) Carol Wincenc, flute Emerson String Quartet  Deutsche Gram 431770 6:49

10:34:36  George Gershwin: Cuban Overture    (1932)  Cleveland Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 417326 10:26

10:47:31  Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' Op 314   (1867)  Oberlin Symphony Bridget Reischl Oberlin 61 9:44

 

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:06:49  Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Dance of the Five Couples    (1936)  Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 3:36

11:10:57  Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for Strings in A Op 5 # 10 (1707)  Collegium Musicum 90 Simon Standage Chandos 663 5:31

11:19:33  Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4 in A Op 90   'Italian' (1833)  Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 28:44

11:51:47  Michael Giacchino: Spider-Man Homecoming: Suite    (2017)  Symphony Orchestra Marshall Bowen III Sony 545050 6:11

 

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded March 2022 - This week’s line up of outstanding young players features excellent music and quite a bit of conversation about families.  We enjoy a performance of the music of J.S. Bach by a young violinist who comes from a military family… we meet violist who’s parents run a mobile phone store … and the teenage soprano who sings Rodgers and Hammerstein on the program, was inspired to play music by her grandfather who calls himself the Hawaiian Elvis

Honor Frisco, violin, 16, from Palos Verdes Estates, CA performs Scherzo-Tarantelle by Henryk Wieniawski with Peter Dugan, piano.

Leilani Patao, mezzo soprano, 18, from Los Angeles, CA performs Out of My Dreams from Oklahoma by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein with Peter Dugan, piano and Aloha Oe by H.M. Queen Liliʻuokalani with Peter Dugan piano

Kearston Gonzales, violin, 17, from Hampton, VA performs Sonata No. 1 in G Minor, BMV 1001, Adagio by Johann Sebastian Bach

Jacob Choi, viola, 18, from McKinney, TX performs Viola Sonata, Mvmts 1 & 2  by William Flackton

Matthew Chang, piano, 13, from Bethesda, MD performs Scherzo No. 2 in B-flat Minor, Op. 31 by Frédéric Chopin

 

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

13:01:05  Gaetano Donizetti: The Daughter of the Regiment: Overture    (1840)  Paris Opera Orchestra Bruno Campanella EMI 63128 6:23

13:07:56  Gaetano Donizetti: La Favorita: Spirto gentil    (1840) Juan Diego Flórez, tenor Orch of Valencian Community Daniel Oren Decca 4780135 5:09

13:14:12  Paul Dukas: La Péri    (1912)  Cincinnati Symphony Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80515 19:46

13:35:27  Karl Goldmark: In Italy Op 49   (1904)  National Symphony of Ireland Stephen Gunzenhauser Naxos 550745 12:01

13:49:07  Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 85 in B-Flat    'Queen of France' (1785)  Orch of Age of Enlightenment Sigiswald Kuijken Virgin 90844 27:37

14:19:09  Keith Emerson: Piano Concerto No. 1    (1976) Jeffrey Biegel, piano Brown University Orchestra Paul Phillips Naxos 573490 19:51

14:41:06  Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Symphony No. 8 Op 88   (1889)  Houston Symphony Andrés Orozco-Estrada PentaTone 578 10:31

14:52:40  Manuel Ponce: Finale from Concierto del sur    (1941) Pablo Sáinz Villegas, guitar Philharmonic Orch of the Americas Alondra de la Parra Sony 75555 5:48

15:02:37  Maurice Duruflé: Requiem Op 9   (1947) Cecilia Bartoli, mezzo-soprano St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra Myung-Whun Chung Deutsche Gram 459365 38:26

15:43:13  Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2  S 244/2 (1847) Roberto Szidon, piano   Deutsche Gram 4779525 9:09

15:54:05  Camille Saint-Saëns: Danse macabre Op 40   (1874)  Salut Salon  Warner 554295 4:38

16:01:09  Sir Edward Elgar: Falstaff Op 68   (1913)  BBC Symphony Sir Andrew Davis Teldec 98436 35:21

16:38:53  Giuseppe Verdi: Falstaff: Honor Monologue    (1893) Bryn Terfel, baritone Metropolitan Opera Orchestra  Deutsche Gram 4795448 4:32

16:44:21  Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo in B-Flat  WoO 6 (1793) Robert Levin, fortepiano Orch Révolutionaire et Romantique Sir John Eliot Gardiner Archiv 453438 10:54

16:56:11  Traditional: The Water is Wide     Frederic Hand, guitar   Willow 1036 3:01

 

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Classical Music in the Movies, Pt. 1

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 ([rom Brief Encounter 1945)]—Sviatoslav Richter; Warsaw Philharmonic/ Stanislaw Wislocki (DeutGram 4795448) 11:51

Eric Satie: Gnossienne No. 1 [from Chocolat (2000)]—Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano (Decca 470290) 4:33

Arvo Pärt: Spiegel im Spiegel [from Heaven (2002)]—Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; Reiko Uchida, piano (Koch 7762) 6:55

Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of Valkyries [from Apocalypse Now (1979)]—Cleveland Orchestra/Franz Welser-Möst (DeutGram 4778773) 4:44

Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings [from Platoon (1986)]—Atlanta Symphony/Robert Spano (Telarc 80673) 8:49

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21 [[rom Elvira Madigan (1967)]—Géza Anda, piano; Camerata Salzburg (DeutGram 4793449) 7:11

Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria Rusticana: Intermezzo [from Raging Bull (1980)]—Oslo Philharmonic/Mariss Jansons (EMI 56576) 3:21

Sergei Rachmaninoff: 18th Variation from Rhapsody on a Theme by Paganini (from The Story of Three Loves (1953)]—Daniil Trifonov, piano; Philadelphia Orchestra/Yannick Nézet-Séguin (DeutGram 4794970) 2:46

17:57:48  Sir Thomas Beecham: The Gods Go a'Begging: Minuet    (1928)  Royal Philharmonic Yehudi Menuhin MCA 6231 1:56

 

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: "1959 on Stage and Screen" - The best of the year including "The Sound of Music," "Gypsy" and the Pulitzer Prize-winning "Fiorello!"

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin           Nonesuch         979151-2

18:00:54            00:04:01            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        The Lonely Goatherd     Mary Martin       The Sound of Music -- Original B'way Cast      Sony    CK32601

18:05:00            00:04:09            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        The Sound of Music (Reprise)    Mary Martin, Theodore Bikel  The Sound of Music -- Original B'way Cast          Sony    CK32601

18:09:59            00:02:41            Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick       The Name's LaGuardia  Tom Bosley      Fiorello! -- Original B'way Cast       Angel    ZDM-765023

18:12:37            00:03:38            Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick       Little Tin Box     Howard DaSilva Fiorello! -- Original B'way Cast        Angel    ZDM-765023

18:17:01            00:01:31            Albert Hague-Dorothy Fields      Merely Marvelous          Gwen Verdon    Redhead -- Original B'way Cast       DRG     09026-61695

18:19:09            00:02:23            Rick Besoyan    Little Mary Sunshine      Eileen Brennan  Little Mary Sunshine -- Original Cast     Angel    ZDM-647742

18:22:09            00:02:24            Bob Merrill        I'm Staying Young         Walter Pidgeon, Jackie Gleason Take Me Along -- Original B'way Cast       RCA     07863-51050

18:24:28            00:01:54            Bob Merrill        Take Me Along Walter Pidgeon, Jackie Gleason Take Me Along -- Original B'way Cast       RCA     07863-51050

18:26:54            00:00:48            Mary Rodgers   Overture from Once Upon a Mattress     Orchestra          Once Upon a Mattress -- Original Cast            MCA     MCAD-10769

18:27:38            00:03:47            Mary Rodgers-Marshall Barer     Shy      Carol Burnett     Once Upon a Mattress -- Original Cast     MCA     MCAD-10769

18:32:13            00:03:03            Robert Goldman-George Weiss  Have You Heard?          Hermione Gingold         First Impressions -- Original B'way Cast         Columbia          0S2014

18:35:35            00:03:45            Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer       Love Held Lightly/A Game of Poker        Carol Lawrence, Howard Keel Saratoga -- Original B'way Cast  RCA     09026-63690

18:39:39            00:05:28            Marc Blitzstein   I Wish It So/Song of the Ma       Monte Amundsen, Shirley Booth Juno -- Original B'way Cast    Fynsworth Alley FA-2134

18:45:39            00:01:27            Harold Rome     Once Knew a Fella        Andy Griffith     Destry Rides Again -- Original B'way Cast        MCA     MCAD-11573

18:47:57            00:03:08            Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim   Everything's Coming Up Roses  Ethel Merman            Gypsy -- Original B'way Cast      Sony    CK32607

18:51:24            00:01:36            George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy Sony    SK60659

18:53:03            00:03:55            Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick       Filler: Politics and Poker Howard DaSilva Fiorello! -- Original B'way Cast       Angel    ZDM-765023

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:41  John Adams: On the Transmigration of Souls    (2002) Gwinnett Young Singers Atlanta Symphony Robert Spano Telarc 80673 23:44

19:28:21  Maurice Ravel: String Quartet in F    (1903)  Melos Quartet  Deutsche Gram 4796018 28:25

 

20:00 SYMPHONYCAST with Julie Amacher – Buffalo Philharmonic, JoAnn Falletta, conductor; Tessa Lark, violin; Nikki Chooi, violin

Antonio Vivaldi: The Four Seasons

Astor Piazzolla: Las Cuatro Estaciones Portenas (The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires)

Georg Philipp Telemann: “Fantasie No. 5” – Tessa Lark, violin (encore)

Florent Schmitt: Légende - Nikki Chooi, violin (Naxos 574138)

Florent Schmitt: The Tragedy of Salome (Naxos 574138)

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Gilbert & Sullivan…Anna Russell: How to Write Your Own Gilbert & Sullivan Opera

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:38  Duke Ellington: Solitude    (1935) Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano   Decca 460811 5:15

23:06:54  Franz Schubert: Andante from Piano Trio No. 1  D 898 (1827) Claude Frank, piano   Sony 19439946802 9:10

23:16:04  Claude Debussy: Les Soirs illuminés par l'ardeur du charbon    (1917) Jenny Lin, piano   Hänssler 98037 2:28

23:19:14  Eugenio Toussaint: Largo from Concerto for Improvised Piano    (2006) Alex Brown, piano Philharmonic Orch of the Americas Alondra de la Parra Sony 75555 6:53

23:26:07  Arthur Honegger: Pastorale d'été    (1920)  New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 82849 8:05

23:34:13  Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Siciliana Op 18   (1938)  Helsingborg Symphony Andrew Manze CPO 777671 3:21

23:38:28  Alexander Glazunov: Meditation in D Op 32   (1891) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Russian National Orchestra José Serebrier Warner 67946 4:06

23:42:34  Edvard Grieg: Lyric Suite: Nocturne Op 54   (1904)  Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi Deutsche Gram 437524 4:08

23:46:43  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Clarinet Concerto  K 622 (1791) Jon Manasse, clarinet Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Harmonia Mundi 907516 7:49

23:55:06  Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Romance    (1941)  Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 8542 3:03

23:58:27  George Frideric Handel: Il pastor fido Suite: Musette    (1734)  Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Sony 68257 1:38

 

 