WCLV Program Guide 09-29-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Jon Cowherd Pride and Joy Honest Man

Wayne Shorter JuJu House Of Jade

Michael Dease Best Next Thing Charly Jaye

Ellis Marsalis Ellis Marsalis Trio Syndrome

Jan Harbeck Variations in Blue Oblivion

Bob Belden Three Days of Rain Blues for Dennis

Greogry Tardy Sufficient Grace A Tree And It's Fruit

Marcus Strickland At Last Joy Song

Emily Remler Firefly The Firefly

Neil Swainson Fire in the West Fool's Gold

Enrico Pieranunzi Seaward Footprints

Howard Alden Snowy Morning Blues Dancers In Love

Doc Cheatham/Nicholas Payton Doc Cheatham & Nicholas Payton Out Of Nowhere

Sam Jones Something In Common Seven Minds

Duke Pearson The Right Touch Los Malos Hombres

JD Allen Americana Vol 2 Irene

Dave Douglas Engage Everywhere But Here

Jaki Byard Amarcord Nino Rota Amarcord

Sonny Clark My Conception Some Clark Bars

Jason Bodlovich Blues for Dexter Catalonian Nights

3 More Sounds Play Ray Charles Georgia on My Mind

John Scofield John Scofield You Win Again

Alex Baird Lemon Tree As Long as You Want Me

Randy Johnston In-A-Chord Minor Mystery

Scott Wendholt From Now On Promise

Ark Ovrustski Intersection La Mecha

Walt Dickerson Relativity Sugar Lump

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

John Coltrane Blue Train Lazy Bird

New Directions New Directions Recorda Me

Ronnie Foster Reboot Reboot

Florian Hoefner Desert Bloom Shelter

Tim Warfield Eye of the Beholder Ramona's Heart

Nelson/Bowman Collective Tomorrow is Not Promised Weaver Of Dreams

Tom Harrell Oak Tree Improv

Curtis Lundy Purpose Snake Eyes

Chicago Soul Jazz Collective On the Way to Be Free So Alive

Kenny Davern One Step to Chicago Baby Won't You Please Come Home

Catherine Russell Send for Me If I Could Be With You

Wynton Marsalis They Came to Swing Back to Basics

Matthew Fries Lost Time Continuum

Cannonball Adderley Know What I Mean Waltz for Debby

Ben Webster King of the Tenors Poutin'

Sonny Stitt 12 Blues at This Tempo

Charles McPherson First Flight Out Goodbye Pork Pie Hat

Michael Ornstein Aperture Reminder

Charlie Haden In Angel City First Song (For Ruth)

Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Celestial

Jacky Terrasson Jacky Terrasson Time After Time

Jeff Parker Eastside Romp Wait

Rich Perry O Grande Amor Nardis

Rope In this Moment Sandino Silence

Shamie Royston Beautiful Liar Uplifted Heart

Rick Roe Lucid Dream Primal Union

Vine Guaraldi the Jazz Scene: San Francisco Calling Dr. Funk [live at the Black Hawk]

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:20 Charles Gounod: St. Cecilia Mass: Sanctus (1855) Elina Garanca, mezzo-soprano German Radio Philharmonic Karel Mark Chichon Deutsche Gram 21327 5:31

06:15:52 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in e H 653 'Fandango' (1756) Concerto Cologne Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv 4792050 10:55

06:28:39 Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Une barque sur l'océan (1905) Lyon Opera Orchestra Kent Nagano Erato 14331 8:19

06:41:36 Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage' Op 27 (1828) Hanover Band Roy Goodman Nimbus 5318 11:06

06:54:18 Bruce Broughton: E-Flat Five Ways (2010) Gloria Cheng, piano Harmonia Mundi 907635 2:34

06:57:32 Abe Holzmann: March 'Blaze Away!' (1901) Virginia Grand Military Band Loras John Schissel Walking Frog 430 3:25

07:05:52 Anton Rubinstein: Feramors: Danses des fiancées de Cachemir (1862) London Symphony Richard Bonynge Decca 433863 5:18

07:13:33 George Frideric Handel: Samson: Act 1 Sinfonia (1743) Anthony Halstead, horn English Concert Trevor Pinnock Archiv 419219 7:51

07:22:05 Ulysses Kay: Theater Set: Overture (1968) Chicago Sinfonietta Paul Freeman Cedille 061 4:28

07:27:32 George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Oh, I Can't Sit Down (1935) New York Choral Artists New York Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Teldec 46318 1:43

07:30:39 Ludwig van Beethoven: Andante from Serenade in D Op 25 (1801) Doriot Anthony Dwyer, flute Sony 19439946802 6:21

07:42:14 Leopold Mozart: Symphony in D (1753) Lithuanian Chamber Orchestra Georg Mais ArteNova 897710 9:13

07:53:57 Cole Porter: I Get a Kick Out of You (1934) Boston Pops John Williams Sony 47235 4:28

07:59:11 George Gershwin: Of Thee I Sing: Wintergreen for President (1931) BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559357 1:18

08:07:41 Astor Piazzolla: Milonga from Concerto for Bandoneón & Guitar (1985) Julian Lloyd Webber, cello European Union Chamber Orchestra Hans-Peter Hofmann Naxos 573374 6:17

08:15:46 Gustav Holst: The Planets: Mars Op 32 (1917) BBC Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Chandos 5086 7:04

08:25:09 Anonymous: Spiritual 'Steal Away' Matthew Sharp, cello Voces8 Decca 4785703 4:09

08:30:08 Ludwig van Beethoven: Fidelio: Overture Op 72b (1814) Bremen German Chamber Philharmonic Daniel Harding Virgin 45364 7:11

08:42:50 George Gershwin: Allegro from Piano Concerto (1925) Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Baltimore Symphony Marin Alsop Decca 14091 13:07

08:57:50 Dmitri Shostakovich: Moscow Cheryomushki: Overture Waltz (1959) André Kostelanetz Orchestra André Kostelanetz Sony 62642 3:32

09:05:43 Claude Debussy: Children's Corner Suite (1908) Simon Trpceski, piano EMI 272 15:52

09:22:30 Jacques Offenbach: Waltz 'Souvenir d'Aix-les-Bains' (1873) Gulbenkian Orchestra Michel Swierczewski Nimbus 5303 5:43

09:31:35 Merv Griffin: Jeopardy: Think Music (1964) Malcolm Hamilton, harpsichord Delos 3222 3:13

09:36:42 Fritz Kreisler: Gypsy Caprice (1927) Caroline Goulding, violin Telarc 80744 5:13

09:49:30 Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1: Les Toreadors (1875) Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80703 2:13

09:54:41 Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 7 Op 101 # 7 (1894) Leonidas Kavakos, violin Decca 4789377 3:57

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:50 Jules Massenet: Le Cid Ballet Suite: Castillan (1885) National Philharmonic Richard Bonynge Decca 4785437 3:11

10:04:30 Léo Delibes: Naïla: Intermezzo (1867) London Symphony Richard Bonynge Decca 433863 3:46

10:10:13 Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 3 in E-Flat Op 75 (1892) Barry Douglas, piano Philharmonia Orchestra Leonard Slatkin RCA 61633 16:05

10:27:03 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 16 in G Op 32 # 5 (1910) Vladimir Horowitz, piano Deutsche Gram 4795448 2:48

10:31:20 Manuel de Falla: La vida breve: Spanish Dance No. 1 (1913) Vanessa Perez, piano Steinway 30036 3:15

10:38:09 Joaquín Rodrigo: Adagio from Concierto Andaluz (1967) Los Romeros, guitars Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 4788977 9:54

10:51:50 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 11 in A K 331 (1778) Lars Vogt, piano EMI 36080 24:58

11:19:03 Felix Mendelssohn: Allegro from the Octet for Strings Op 20 (1825) Royal Philharmonic Charles Rosekrans Telarc 80562 15:24

11:38:11 César Franck: Psyché et Eros (1888) Basle Symphony Orchestra Armin Jordan Erato 88167 9:24

11:49:59 Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for 2 Oboes Op 7 # 11 (1716) Anthony Robson, oboe Collegium Musicum 90 Simon Standage Chandos 610 7:17

11:58:00 George Gershwin: Oh, Lady Be Good (1924) Peter Donohoe, piano EMI 54280 1:04

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:07:09 Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 1 in f Op 10 (1925) Cleveland Orchestra Artur Rodzinski MAA 75 30:17

12:40:27 Peter Tchaikovsky: Variations on a Rococo Theme Op 33 (1876) Lynn Harrell, cello Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 17:06

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

13:00:13 Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Schumann's 'Widmung' S 566 (1848) Daniil Trifonov, piano Mariinsky 530 3:26

13:05:05 Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Alabiev's 'The Nightingale' (1842) Michael Lewin, piano Sono Luminus 92103 3:29

13:11:22 Giacomo Puccini: Three Minuets (1892) Orchestre d'Auvergne Jean Jacques Kantorow Denon 3871 11:06

13:25:54 Giuseppe Verdi: Four Seasons Ballet: Spring (1854) Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 7:47

13:35:55 Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue in g BWV 578 'Little' (1706) Canadian Brass Steinway 30008 3:13

13:43:52 Sir William Walton: Spitfire Prelude & Fugue (1942) Florida Philharmonic James Judd Harmonia Mundi 907070 6:58

13:53:53 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 68 in B-Flat (1774) Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Nicholas McGegan PhiBaroque 8 27:44

14:23:15 Mily Balakirev: Oriental Fantasy 'Islamey' Op 18 (1869) Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 62647 8:52

14:35:41 Ludwig van Beethoven: Variations on 'Bei Männern, welche liebe fühlen' (1801) Zuill Bailey, cello Telarc 80740 9:24

14:48:25 Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Danube Maidens' Op 427 (1888) Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Decca 4782601 8:53

14:57:42 Billy May: Green Hornet: Theme (1966) Salut Salon Warner 554295 2:08

15:01:27 Sergei Prokofiev: Pushkin Waltz Op 120 # 2 (1936) Martha Argerich, piano Deutsche Gram 4799854 02:54

15:04:50 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Dance with Mandolins Op 64 (1936) Martha Argerich, piano Deutsche Gram 4799854 02:10

15:09:40 Jan Koetsier: Children's Circus Op 79b (1986) London Brass Teldec 46069 13:33

15:24:44 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Quartet No. 1 K 478 (1785) Claude Frank, piano Boston Symphony Chamber Players Sony 19439946802 7:01

15:35:17 Benjamin Britten: A Simple Symphony Op 4 (1934) Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Deutsche Gram 423624 17:47

15:53:46 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G Kk 454 (1750) Sergei Babayan, piano ProPiano 224506 4:57

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:03:05 Riccardo Drigo: Pas de deux for Adam's 'Le Corsaire' (1899) London Symphony Richard Bonynge Decca 433862 7:55

16:13:07 Peter Tchaikovsky: Adagio from Symphony No. 1 Op 13 'Winter Dreams' (1866) Orchestra of St Luke's Pablo Heras-Casado Harmonia Mundi 902220 12:00

16:27:34 Juventino Rosas: Waltz 'Over the Waves' (1888) Philharmonic Orch of the Americas Alondra de la Parra Sony 75555 4:35

16:34:45 Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier Bk.1: Prelude & Fugue No. 17 BWV 862 (1722) Till Fellner, piano ECM 1853 3:36

16:41:01 Franz Hasenöhrl: Till Eulenspiegel in a Different Way (1954) Chicago Pro Musica Maestro Classics 1014 8:00

16:50:50 Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 17 in A-Flat Op 28 # 17 (1839) Evgeny Kissin, piano Sony 51272 2:42

16:53:53 Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 3 Op 39 (1904) New Zealand Symphony James Judd Naxos 503293 5:47

17:04:38 Joseph Canteloube: Songs of the Auvergne: Baïlèro (1930) Kate Royal, soprano Academy St. Martin in Fields Edward Gardner EMI 94419 5:49

17:17:53 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from Symphony No. 39 K 543 (1788) CIM Orchestra Alan Gilbert CIM 2003 5:43

17:25:41 Johann Peter Emilius Hartmann: Overture to 'Yrsa' Op 78 (1881) Danish National Radio Symphony Thomas Dausgaard DaCapo 224097 7:18

17:33:15 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 75: Chorale "Was Gott tut, das ist wohlgetan' (1723) Güttler Brass Ensemble Ludwig Güttler Berlin Classics 1090 1:32

17:38:52 Johann Sebastian Bach: Larghetto from Keyboard Concerto No. 4 BWV 1055 (1740) Angela Hewitt, piano Australian Chamber Orchestra Richard Tognetti Hyperion 67308 4:54

17:45:08 Emmanuel Chabrier: Habanera (1885) Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515 4:25

17:51:14 Alexei Haieff: Three Bagatelles for Oboe & Bassoon (1939) Ralph Gomberg, oboe Sony 19439946802 7:14

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:07:52 Ernö Dohnányi: Serenade for String Trio Op 10 (1902) Itzhak Perlman, violin Sony 975227 19:38

18:29:43 Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Hoedown (1942) Detroit Symphony Leonard Slatkin Naxos 503293 4:40

18:36:39 Aaron Copland: Billy the Kid: Waltz (1938) St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Teldec 77310 3:51

18:42:41 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 9 in C K 73 (1772) Vienna Concentus Musicus Nikolaus Harnoncourt DHM 63970 11:48

18:55:20 Aaron Copland: Our Town: Grover's Corners (1940) New Philharmonia Orchestra Aaron Copland Sony 48257 3:09

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:01:58 Georges Bizet: The Fair Maid of Perth: March & Gypsy Dance (1866) Orchestra of Paris Daniel Barenboim EMI 64869 6:17

19:10:17 Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 1 in E-Flat (1849) Martha Argerich, piano London Symphony Claudio Abbado Deutsche Gram 4793449 17:30

19:30 SPECIAL MAHLER’S RESURRECTION – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Lauren Snouffer, soprano; Marie-Nicole Lemieux, mezzo-soprano; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus in the opening event of the 2022-23 Mandel Concert Hall season

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 2 ‘Resurrection’

21:05 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

21:08:01 George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks (1749) Cleveland Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Telarc 80344 15:55

21:25:25 Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in g Op 79 # 2 (1879) Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Azica 71214 7:30

21:34:51 Robert Schumann: Arabeske in C Op 18 (1839) Evgeny Kissin, piano Sony 51272 6:02

21:42:53 Isaac Albéniz: Rêverie from Piano Sonata No. 5 Op 82 (1888) Albert Guinovart, piano Harmonia Mundi 987007 7:34

21:51:37 Alexander Glazunov: Symphony No. 7 in F Op 77 'Pastoral' (1902) Royal Scottish National Orchestra José Serebrier Warner 63236 36:12

22:29:18 Cécile Chaminade: Concertstück Op 40 (1888) Danny Driver, piano BBC Scottish Symphony Rebecca Miller Hyperion 68130 15:07

22:46:32 Anton Webern: Langsamer Satz (1905) Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572770 13:37

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:00:37 Morten Lauridsen: Les Chansons des Roses: Dirait-on (1993) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin Avie 2455 4:49

23:07:01 Camille Saint-Saëns: Romance in D-Flat Op 37 (1871) Jeffrey Khaner, flute Avie 2131 5:21

23:12:23 Gustav Holst: The Planets: Neptune Op 32 (1917) Manchester Chamber Choir Women BBC Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Chandos 5086 7:12

23:20:39 Paul Ben-Haim: Canzonetta Op 34 # 5 (1939) Dianne Werner, piano Chandos 40 2:45

23:23:24 Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Serenade No. 1 Op 11 (1858) Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Nicholas McGegan PhiBaroque 5 14:29

23:37:54 Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose: Pavane of Sleeping Beauty (1911) Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80601 1:25

23:39:50 Felix Mendelssohn: Elijah: He Watching Over Israel (1846) Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80119 3:52

23:43:43 Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1769) Mischa Maisky, cello Orchestra of Paris Semyon Bychkov Deutsche Gram 435781 6:04

23:49:47 Franz Liszt: Consolation No. 3 S 172/3 (1850) Roberto Plano, piano Decca 4812479 4:30

23:54:51 John Dowland: Lacrimae Pavan (1596) Sylvain Bergeron, lute Atma 2650 2:50

23:57:59 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10: Remembrances Op 71 # 7 (1901) Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207 1:54