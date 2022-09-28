WCLV Program Guide 09-28-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Bill Mays Live at the Jazz Standard How Are Things in Glocca Morra

Enrico Rava/Fred Hersch The Song Is You Round Midnight

Claudio Roditi Light in the Darkness Time Will Tell

Pharoah Sanders Africa After The Morning

New York Unit Over the Rainbow Naima

Pharoah Sanders Welcome to Love You Don't Know What Love Is

Michael Hackett Western Skies Blues for MH

Craig Davis Tone Painting Dary Departs

Jimmy Cobb Remembering U I Don't Wanna Be Kissed (By Anyone but You)

Mike Clark/Leon Lee Dorsey Blues on Top Birk's Works

Saltman/Knowles Native Speaker Native Speaker

Josh Rzepka Midwest Coast Last Call

Stanley Turrentine In Memory Of In Memory Of

Joey Calderazzo The Traveler Dolphin Dance

Al Foster Reflections Open Plans

Dianne Reeves A Little Moonlight Reflections

Chick Corea Piano Improvisations #1 Ballad for Anna

Lou Soloff But Beautiful Raunchy Rita

Soul Message Band Soulful Days Matador

Grant Green Sunday Mornin' Come Sunrise

Charles Ruggerio Drummer/Composer B. Lew's 'Be Loose' Blues

Kenny Wheeler Songs for Quintet The Long Waiting

Mike Moreno First in Mind Mantra # 5

Charles Lloyd Voices in the Night Requiem

Mads Vinding Daddio Don Days Of Wine And Roses

Sphere On Tour Beautiful Friendship

Joe Lovano Trio Tapestry And Now The Queen

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Shirley Horn Close Enough For Love This Can't Be Love

Josh Nelson/Bill Bowman Project Tomorow is Not Promised Weaver Of Dreams

Paul Chambers Paul Chambers Quintet Minor Run Down

NYO Jazz We're Still Here Mr. Gentle And Mr. Cool

Herlin Riley Perpetual Optimism Wings and Roots

Christian McBride The Good Feeling Bluesin' in Alphabet City

Scott Hamilton Classics The Lamp Is Low

Jeremy Manasia Butcher Block Blues Autumn Bloom

George Coleman Manhattan Panorama El Barrio

Art Pepper Modern Art Cool Bunny

Bobby Watson Going Back to Kansas City Mind Wine

Dave Slonaker Convergency Uncommonly Ground

Julian Lage View with a Room Echo

Marc Copland Second Look Suite Sixteen

Cassandra Wilson Glamoured Fragile

Gigi Gryce The Hapnin's Nica's Tempo

Clark Terry In Orbit Let's Cool One

Art Blakey Onh-By the Way Sudan blue

Lia Booth Life Can Be Beautiful This Can't Be Love

Owen Broder Hodges Front and Center I'm Gonna Sit Right Down And Write Myself A Letter

Johnny Hodges Not So Dukish Not So Dukish

Bobby Hutcherson Color Schemes RecordaMe

George Cables Icons and Influences The Duke

Joshua Redman LongGone Kite Song

Johnny Griffin The Cat The Count

Buddy Tate Swingin' Like Tate Moon Eyes

Mark Wade True Stories At The Sunside

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:34 Clóvis Pereira: Adagio from Concertino for Cello & Strings (2009) Antonio Meneses, cello Royal Northern Sinfonia Antonio Meneses Avie 2176 5:06

06:14:36 Marin Marais: Alcyone: Overture (1706) Tempesta di Mare Chandos 805 3:07

06:20:14 Franz Schubert: Konzertstück D 345 (1817) Gidon Kremer, violin Chamber Orchestra of Europe Gidon Kremer Deutsche Gram 437535 10:35

06:31:47 Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing: Garden Scene Op 11 (1919) Gil Shaham, violin Deutsche Gram 439886 5:32

06:41:00 Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 BWV 1047 (1718) John Thiessen, trumpet Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2207 11:54

06:55:37 Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: March of the Merry Men (1938) Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80708 3:55

07:04:18 Michel Legrand: Noelle's Theme (1976) Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 455512 5:19

07:12:10 Alan Hovhaness: Finale from Symphony No. 48 Op 355 'Vision of Andromeda' (1982) Eastern Music Festival Orch Gerard Schwarz Naxos 559755 12:15

07:25:34 James Scott: Ragtime Oriole (1911) Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3340 3:45

07:31:21 Chris Marshall: Heartstrings (2012) Claire Jones, harp London Mozart Players Stuart Morley Silva 6051 4:01

07:39:50 Zoltán Kodály: Hungarian Rondo (1918) Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Deutsche Gram 447109 10:55

07:50:56 Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Danse villageoise (1881) Orchestre de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 4:40

07:56:04 John Cacavas: Star Spangled Spectacular: Songs of George M. Cohan (1985) Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80144 4:17

08:08:35 Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Poisoned Kiss: Overture (1929) Bournemouth Sinfonietta George Hurst Chandos 2419 6:39

08:18:00 Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 (1894) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 425405 9:43

08:29:46 William Henry Harris: Holy is the True Light (1948) King's Singers Naxos 572987 1:48

08:31:55 Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: New Year's Eve Waltz Op 91 (1943) Martha Argerich, piano Deutsche Gram 4799854 04:51

08:42:41 Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite Op 56 (1897) Kathryn Stott, piano Hyperion 66911 13:47

08:58:25 Bedrich Smetana: Polka from String Quartet No. 1 'From My Life' (1876) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 63151 5:14

09:08:17 Francis Poulenc: Sextet for Piano & Winds (1939) Richard Goode, piano Boston Symphony Chamber Players Sony 19439946802 17:58

09:29:33 Nicolò Paganini: Variations on 'God Save the King' Op 9 (1829) Leonidas Kavakos, violin Decca 4789377 6:28

09:38:19 Emmanuel Chabrier: Joyeuse Marche (1885) Orchestre de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 3:35

09:50:49 Paul Dukas: La Péri: Fanfare (1912) Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80625 1:54

09:54:17 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Indes Galantes: Air des Esclaves (1735) Les Délices Délices 2013 1:59

09:57:06 Zez Confrey: Kitten on the Keys (1921) Richard Dowling, piano Klavier 77035 3:24

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:00 Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Parade of the Charioteers (1959) Royal Philharmonic José Serebrier Royal Phil 17 3:17

10:05:02 Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Entrance of the Emperor & his Court (1927) Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer Philips 462824 2:45

10:10:47 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Oboe Quartet in F K 370 (1781) Ralph Gomberg, oboe Boston Symphony Chamber Players Sony 19439946802 12:12

10:23:46 Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Fantasy on Mozart's 'Il mio tesoro' (1820) Gérard Caussé, viola Solistes de Montpellier-Moscou Gerard Caussé EMI 54817 7:25

10:33:04 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 5 in F-Sharp Op 15 # 2 (1833) Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350 3:51

10:40:43 Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 4 S 139/4 'Mazeppa' (1851) Daniil Trifonov, piano Deutsche Gram 4795529 8:06

10:52:24 Manuel Ponce: Concierto del sur (1941) Sharon Isbin, guitar New York Philharmonic José Serebrier Warner 60296 25:43

11:19:54 William Grant Still: American Suite (1918) Royal Scottish National Orchestra Avlana Eisenberg Naxos 559867 7:42

11:30:17 Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 5 BWV 1056 (1740) Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2207 10:05

11:42:06 Ludwig van Beethoven: Fantasy in G Op 77 (1809) Shai Wosner, piano Onyx 4172 9:40

11:52:49 Emmanuel Chabrier: España (1883) Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 975748 5:51

LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:07:41 Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1 (1872) Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 16:07

12:25:41 Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2 (1876) Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 16:07

12:44:25 Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2 (1912) Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Teldec 44945 16:13

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

13:03:20 Florent Schmitt: La tragédie de Salomé: Dance of the Pearls (1907) Orchestre Métropolitaine Yannick Nézet-Séguin Atma 2647 3:31

13:08:16 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Neapolitan Dance (1911) BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10511 3:43

13:15:12 Gilardo Gilardi: Cantares de mi cantar (1948) Mirian Conti, piano Steinway 30010 12:59

13:30:05 Silvestre Revueltas: Sensemayá (1938) Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Gram 4795448 6:29

13:39:12 Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Piano Sonata No. 29 Op 106 'Hammerklavier' (1818) Maurizio Pollini, piano Deutsche Gram 4796018 2:38

13:47:11 Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 Op 74 'Pathétique' (1893) Arcadi Volodos, piano Sony 62691 9:24

14:00:12 Jean-Féry Rebel: Les Élémens (1738) Tempesta di Mare Chandos 805 24:23

14:27:00 Gunnar de Frumerie: Pastoral Suite Op 13 (1933) Sarah Lindloff, flute Swedish Chamber Orchestra Petter Sundkvist Naxos 553715 12:17

14:42:00 Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 16 in A (1771) London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9352 14:20

14:57:04 Emmanuel Chabrier: Bourrée fantasque (1891) Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515 6:30

15:04:53 Fritz Kreisler: Schön Rosmarin (1910) Ray Chen, violin Decca 4833852 2:12

15:07:30 Fritz Kreisler: Liebesfreud (1910) Gil Shaham, violin Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Deutsche Gram 449923 3:03

15:12:40 Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Galánta (1933) Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer Philips 462824 15:50

15:30:04 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Quintet for Piano & Winds K 452 (1784) Claude Frank, piano Boston Symphony Chamber Players Sony 19439946802 5:20

15:36:53 Antonín Kraft: Cello Concerto in C Op 4 (1790) Anner Bylsma, cello Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon DHM 7757 20:11

15:57:31 Sir William Walton: Façade: Polka (1923) Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 420155 1:15

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:02:52 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Suite of Dances (1784) Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2159 6:14

16:10:49 Franz Schubert: Finale from Symphony No. 9 D 944 'Great C Major' (1828) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst ClevOrch 0002 11:41

16:27:44 Sir Richard Rodney Bennett: Far from the Madding Crowd: Prelude (1967) City of Prague Philharmonic Kenneth Alwyn Silva 1094 2:45

16:31:32 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Oprichnik: Act 4 Dances (1872) National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 554845 5:41

16:39:07 Franz Schubert: Finale from String Quintet D 956 (1828) Gary Hoffman, cello Cypress String Quartet Avie 2307 9:27

16:50:43 Ludwig van Beethoven: Entrata from Serenade in D Op 25 (1801) Doriot Anthony Dwyer, flute Sony 19439946802 2:31

16:54:25 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Barcarolle Op 11 # 1 (1894) Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3062 5:30

17:04:34 Léo Delibes: Sylvia: Cortège de Bacchus (1876) San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFS Media 60 5:39

17:11:33 Antonio Vivaldi: Guitar Concerto in D RV 93 (1720) Eliot Fisk, guitar Orchestra of St Luke's MusicMasters 67097 10:40

17:24:04 Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 99 (1793) Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Naïve 5176 8:41

17:33:04 Thomas Morley: My bonny lass she smileth (1595) Canadian Brass CBS 45792 1:25

17:38:32 Claude Debussy: Arabesque No. 1 (1888) Kotaro Fukuma, piano Hortus 113 3:46

17:43:35 Robert Schumann: Novelette No. 1 Op 21 # 1 (1838) Kotaro Fukuma, piano Naxos 557668 4:41

17:49:36 Franz Schubert: String Trio No. 1 in B-Flat D 471 (1816) Joseph Silverstein, violin Sony 19439946802 7:34

17:58:00 John Williams: Sound the Bells! (1993) Bay Brass Alasdair Neale Harmonia Mundi 807556 1:58

DINNER CLASSICS

18:07:59 Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn Op 56a (1873) London Philharmonic Marin Alsop Naxos 557430 19:12

18:29:17 Marvin Hamlisch: A Chorus Line: Medley (1975) Dallas Wind Symphony Frederick Fennell Reference 62 8:50

18:40:16 Leo Arnaud: Three Fanfares (1958/1979) Cleveland Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Telarc 80099 3:21

18:44:58 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in E-Flat H 664 (1776) Munich Bach Orchestra Karl Richter Deutsche Gram 4795448 9:13

18:56:18 Percy Grainger: Shepherd's Hey! (1913) Cleveland Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Telarc 80099 1:59

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:20 Manuel de Falla: Nights in the Gardens of Spain (1915) Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 10694 22:12

19:26:21 Sergei Prokofiev: Waltz Suite Op 110 (1947) São Paulo Symphony Marin Alsop Naxos 573518 29:04

19:56:52 Manuel de Falla: Homenaje 'Le tombeau de Claude Debussy' (1920) Vanessa Perez, piano Steinway 30036 2:58

20:00 OVATIONS: University of Mount Union, Maira Liliestedt & Janelle Phinney, piano; Bohdan Supcheck & Susan Haddox, violin; Jerry Miskel, viola; Elaine Anderson, cello.

Ernesto Lecuona: Afro Cuban Dances

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dances for Piano Four Hands, selections

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite No. 2, Op. 17, Waltz, Romance, Tarantella

Frédéric Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 1 in E minor, Op. 11, arranged for Piano Quintet by Bartłomiej Kominek

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Sonata in G minor for Cello and Piano, Op. 19

21:37:14 Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Paganini Op 35 (1863) Alessio Bax, piano Signum 309 21:04

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month

22:02:23 Esteban Salas y Castro: Taedet animam meam (1770) Reginald L. Mobley, countertenor Agave Baroque Acis 20445 5:20

22:07:43 Esteban Salas y Castro: Tú mi Dios entre pajas (1770) Reginald L. Mobley, countertenor Agave Baroque Acis 20445 6:02

22:16:32 José White Lafitte: Violin Concerto in f-Sharp (1864) Aaron Rosand, violin London Symphony Paul Freeman Sony 586215 21:41

22:40:01 Manuel de Zumaya: Como aunque culpa (1730) Reginald L. Mobley, countertenor Agave Baroque Acis 20445 3:20

22:45:32 Reynaldo Hahn: L'heure exquise (1893) Measha Brueggergosman, soprano Deutsche Gram 4778101 2:42

22:48:15 Xavier Montsalvatge: Canción de cuna para dormir a un negrito (1945) Measha Brueggergosman, soprano Deutsche Gram 4778101 2:28

22:51:16 Carlos Guastavino: Arroz con leche (1964) St. Olaf Choir Anton Armstrong St.Olaf 3215 2:29

22:54:48 William Grant Still: Adagio from Symphony No. 1 'Afro-American' (1931) London Symphony Paul Freeman Sony 586215 5:03

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:37 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise Op 34 # 14 (1912) Brian Thornton, cello Thornton 2013 6:20

23:07:57 Sir Edward Elgar: Serenade for Strings Op 20 (1892) Rotterdam Chamber Orchestra Conrad van Alphen Telarc 80623 10:38

23:19:40 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: To Spring Op 43 # 6 (1884) Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207 2:51

23:22:32 Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Violin Concerto Op 77 (1878) Gil Shaham, violin The Knights Eric Jacobsen Canary 20 8:02

23:30:35 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 10 Op 72 # 2 (1886) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 430171 6:15

23:37:58 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria (1938) Elina Garanca, mezzo-soprano Dresden State Orchestra Fabio Luisi Deutsche Gram 4795448 6:15

23:44:14 Joni Mitchell: Both Sides, Now (1967) Howie Smith, saxophone Cleveland Jazz Orchestra Paul Ferguson ClevJazzOrch 2017 5:51

23:50:06 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 13 Op 17 # 4 (1834) Yundi, piano Mercury 4812443 4:55

23:56:09 Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: Twilight Idyll (1941) London Symphony Gisèle Ben-Dor Naxos 570999 2:48