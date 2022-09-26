WCLV Program Guide 09-26-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Matthew Fries Lost Time Nine Robins

Karrin Allyson In Blue The Meaning Of The Blues

T Stanko Lontano Song For Ania

Joshua Redman LongGone Long Gone

Shawn Purcell 180 LTG (Little Tori Girl)

Enrico Rava/Fred Hersch The Song Is You I'm Getting Sentimental Over You

Claudio Roditi Light in the Dark Nightbird

Lee Konitz Tranquility The Nearness of You

Shelly Manne More Swinging Sounds Pint Of Blues

Charles Mingus East Coasting Fifty-first Street Blues

McCoy Tyner Reaching Fourth Old Devil Moon

Willis Jackson Blue Gator East Breeze

Steve Turre Colors for the Masters JoCo Blue

Lauren Henderson La Bruja Viente Anos

Jimmy Raney The Master Lament

Jan Harbeck Variations in Blue Third Time To Tango

Dexter Gordon Ca'Purane Oh! Karen [Album Version]

Carmell Jones Jay Hawk Talk Dance Of The Night Child

Julian Lage View With a Room Auditorium

Lia Booth Life Can Be Beautiful Do I Love You

Michael Hackett Western Skies Esox Fables

Jeremy Manasia Butcher Block Ballet Simply Put

Kenny Davern One Step to Chicago Wolverine Blues

Jesse Davis First Insight J's Idea

Harold Land A New Shade of Blue Ode To Angela

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Skip Walker Tina's Contemplation Good Old Soul

Eric Alexander Song of No Regret But Here's the Thing

Michael Dease Best Next Thing One for Dease

Sarah Vaughn After Hours Easy To Love

Ben Webster Ben & Sweets Did You Call Her Today

Sonny Stitt In Style Is You is or is You Ain't My Baby

Oliver Nelson Screamin' the Blues March On March On

Steve Hudson The World of Steve Hudson Things 'Aint What They Used To Be

Zoot Sims Passion Flower Bojangles

Nelson/Bowman Collective Tomorrow is Not Promised Sometime Ago

Ben Allison Riding the Nuclear Tiger Jazz Scene Voyer

Alan Broadbent Like Minds This Is New

Kogut/Sills Peace House of Jade

Barney Kessel Swingin' Party Bluesology

Art Blakey Keystone 3 Fuller love

JJ Johnson Quintergy Bud's Blues

Roger Kellaway Live at the Jazz Standard Doxy

Thelonious Monk Alone in San Francisco Reflections

Tom Collier The Color of Wood Little Sunflower

Tito Puente Royal T Tokyo Blues

Charlton Singleton Crossroads On the Avenue

Keith Jarrett My Foolish Heart Ain't Misbehavin'

Cecile McLorin Salvant Dreams and Daggers Sam Jones' Blues

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra The Fire of the Fundamentals Hootie Blues

Plunge Dancing on Thin Ice Missing Mozambique

Jimmy Heath You've Changed You've Changed

Cardenas/Allison/Nash Healing Power Lawns

Gerry Mulligan A Concert in Jazz Summer's Over

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Johann David Heinichen: Concerto Grosso in F (1715)

George Gershwin: Lullaby for Strings (1919)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 5: Gavotte (1720)

George Gershwin: Strike Up the Band: Strike Up the Band (1927)

George Gershwin: Tip-Toes: Overture (1925)

Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 9 after Corelli in A (1726)

William L. Dawson: Mary Had a Baby (1947)

Billy May: Green Hornet: Theme (1966)

George Gershwin: Funny Face: Overture (1927)

George Gershwin: An American in Paris (1928)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Summertime (1935)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: A Woman is a Sometime Thing (1935)

Frederick Delius: The Walk to the Paradise Garden (1907)

Percy Grainger: Green Bushes (1906)

Felix Mendelssohn: Swiss Song from String Symphony No. 11 (1823)

Pablo de Sarasate: Zortzico 'Adiós Monta±as Mías' (1898)

Robert Schumann: Piano Quartet in E-Flat (1844)

Johann Strauss Jr: Die Fledermaus: Overture (1874)

Pedro Sáenz: Aquel Buenos Aires (1970)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Autumn' Concerto (1725)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 in A (1812)

Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral March & Final Scene (1874)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

William L. Dawson: Spiritual 'In His Care-O' (1961)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'My Soul's Been Anchored in the Lord'

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)

George Gershwin: Three Preludes (1926)

Carl Stamitz: Rondo from Cello Concerto No. 3 (1790)

Johann Stamitz: Symphony for Strings in B-Flat 'Mannheim No. 3' (1746)

Max Bruch: Violin Concerto No. 1 in g (1868)

Isaac Albéniz: The Magic Opal: Overture (1892)

Mily Balakirev: Oriental Fantasy 'Islamey' (1869)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 8 in D (1768)

George Gershwin: Love is Here to Stay (1937)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman Now (1935)

Maurice Ravel: Boléro (1928)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in D (1786)

Antonio Casimir Cartellieri: Symphony No. 1 in c (1800)

Claude Pascal: Ouverture from Wind Octet (1944)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Gabriel Fauré: Barcarolle No. 2 in G (1885)

Francis Poulenc: Trio for Oboe, Bassoon & Piano (1926)

Johann Strauss: Radetzky March (1848)

Franz Liszt: Two Concert Etudes: Waldesrauschen (1863)

Antonio Vivaldi: Viola d'amore Concerto in D (1720)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Ballet Suite No. 3: Galop (1952)

Anatoly Liadov: Kikimora (1910)

William L. Dawson: Spiritual 'Behold the Star' (1946)

William L. Dawson: Spiritual 'Hail Mary' (1947)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Allegro vivace from Piano Concerto No. 4 (1926)

George Gershwin: The Man I Love (1924)

George Gershwin: Selections from 'Girl Crazy' (1930)

Domenico Cimarosa: Il matrimonio segreto: Overture (1792)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Ludwig van Beethoven: Wind Quintet in E-Flat (1792)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 32 (1842)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 3 in E 'Tristesse' (1832)

George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 1 (1901)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

George Gershwin: An American in Paris (1928)

William L. Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony (1934)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 1 in c (1824)

Karl Ditters von Dittersdorf: Divertimento for String Trio (1770)

Inocente Carreño: Margariteña (1954)

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn (1873)

George Gershwin: Variations on 'I Got Rhythm' (1934)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Summertime (1935)

Francesco Salieri: Symphony in B-Flat 'La tempesta di mare' (1770)

Sir Edward Elgar: Symphony No. 1 in A-Flat (1908)

Ernesto Lecuona: San Francisco el Grande (1954)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' (1939)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

George Gershwin: The Man I Love (1924)

Eric Coates: The Three Elizabeths Suite: Springtime in Angus' (1944)

Franz Schubert: Ave Maria (1825)

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: The Little Shepherd (1908)

George Gershwin: Lullaby for Strings (1919)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 12 in G (1839)

Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 5 (1881)

George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' (1926)

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Intermezzo (1911)

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Yoda's Theme (1980)