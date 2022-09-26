© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Program Guide 09-26-2022

Published September 26, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Matthew Fries   Lost Time          Nine Robins

Karrin Allyson   In Blue  The Meaning Of The Blues

T Stanko           Lontano            Song For Ania

Joshua Redman            LongGone         Long Gone

Shawn Purcell   180       LTG (Little Tori Girl)

Enrico Rava/Fred Hersch           The Song Is You           I'm Getting Sentimental Over You

Claudio Roditi   Light in the Dark            Nightbird

Lee Konitz        Tranquility         The Nearness of You

Shelly Manne    More Swinging Sounds  Pint Of Blues

Charles Mingus East Coasting   Fifty-first Street Blues

McCoy Tyner     Reaching Fourth            Old Devil Moon

Willis Jackson   Blue Gator        East Breeze

Steve Turre       Colors for the Masters   JoCo Blue

Lauren Henderson         La Bruja            Viente Anos

Jimmy Raney    The Master       Lament

Jan Harbeck      Variations in Blue          Third Time To Tango

Dexter Gordon  Ca'Purane         Oh! Karen [Album Version]

Carmell Jones   Jay Hawk Talk   Dance Of The Night Child

Julian Lage       View With a Room         Auditorium

Lia Booth          Life Can Be Beautiful     Do I Love You

Michael Hackett Western Skies   Esox Fables

Jeremy Manasia            Butcher Block Ballet      Simply Put

Kenny Davern   One Step to Chicago     Wolverine Blues

Jesse Davis      First Insight       J's Idea

Harold Land      A New Shade of Blue    Ode To Angela

                       

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Skip Walker       Tina's Contemplation     Good Old Soul

Eric Alexander   Song of No Regret         But Here's the Thing

Michael Dease  Best Next Thing One for Dease

Sarah Vaughn   After Hours       Easy To Love

Ben Webster     Ben & Sweets   Did You Call Her Today

Sonny Stitt        In Style Is You is or is You Ain't My Baby

Oliver Nelson    Screamin' the Blues       March On March On

Steve Hudson   The World of Steve Hudson       Things 'Aint What They Used To Be

Zoot Sims         Passion Flower  Bojangles

Nelson/Bowman Collective        Tomorrow is Not Promised        Sometime Ago

Ben Allison       Riding the Nuclear Tiger Jazz Scene Voyer

Alan Broadbent Like Minds        This Is New

Kogut/Sills        Peace   House of Jade

Barney Kessel   Swingin' Party   Bluesology

Art Blakey         Keystone 3        Fuller love

JJ Johnson       Quintergy          Bud's Blues

Roger Kellaway Live at the Jazz Standard           Doxy

Thelonious Monk           Alone in San Francisco  Reflections

Tom Collier       The Color of Wood        Little Sunflower

Tito Puente       Royal T Tokyo Blues

Charlton Singleton         Crossroads       On the Avenue

Keith Jarrett      My Foolish Heart           Ain't Misbehavin'

Cecile McLorin Salvant Dreams and Daggers    Sam Jones' Blues

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra            The Fire of the Fundamentals    Hootie Blues

Plunge Dancing on Thin Ice       Missing Mozambique

Jimmy Heath     You've Changed            You've Changed

Cardenas/Allison/Nash   Healing Power   Lawns

Gerry Mulligan   A Concert in Jazz          Summer's Over

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Johann David Heinichen: Concerto Grosso in F (1715)

George Gershwin: Lullaby for Strings (1919)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 5: Gavotte (1720)

George Gershwin: Strike Up the Band: Strike Up the Band (1927)

George Gershwin: Tip-Toes: Overture (1925)

Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 9 after Corelli in A (1726)

William L. Dawson: Mary Had a Baby (1947)

Billy May: Green Hornet: Theme (1966)

George Gershwin: Funny Face: Overture (1927)

George Gershwin: An American in Paris (1928)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Summertime (1935)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: A Woman is a Sometime Thing (1935)

Frederick Delius: The Walk to the Paradise Garden (1907)

Percy Grainger: Green Bushes (1906)

Felix Mendelssohn: Swiss Song from String Symphony No. 11 (1823)

Pablo de Sarasate: Zortzico 'Adiós Monta±as Mías' (1898)

Robert Schumann: Piano Quartet in E-Flat (1844)

Johann Strauss Jr: Die Fledermaus: Overture (1874)

Pedro Sáenz: Aquel Buenos Aires (1970)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Autumn' Concerto (1725)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 in A (1812)

Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral March & Final Scene (1874)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

William L. Dawson: Spiritual 'In His Care-O' (1961)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'My Soul's Been Anchored in the Lord'

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)

George Gershwin: Three Preludes (1926)

Carl Stamitz: Rondo from Cello Concerto No. 3 (1790)

Johann Stamitz: Symphony for Strings in B-Flat 'Mannheim No. 3' (1746)

Max Bruch: Violin Concerto No. 1 in g (1868)

Isaac Albéniz: The Magic Opal: Overture (1892)

Mily Balakirev: Oriental Fantasy 'Islamey' (1869)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 8 in D (1768)

George Gershwin: Love is Here to Stay (1937)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman Now (1935)

Maurice Ravel: Boléro (1928)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in D (1786)

Antonio Casimir Cartellieri: Symphony No. 1 in c (1800)

Claude Pascal: Ouverture from Wind Octet (1944)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Gabriel Fauré: Barcarolle No. 2 in G (1885)

Francis Poulenc: Trio for Oboe, Bassoon & Piano (1926)

Johann Strauss: Radetzky March (1848)

Franz Liszt: Two Concert Etudes: Waldesrauschen (1863)

Antonio Vivaldi: Viola d'amore Concerto in D (1720)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Ballet Suite No. 3: Galop (1952)

Anatoly Liadov: Kikimora (1910)

William L. Dawson: Spiritual 'Behold the Star' (1946)

William L. Dawson: Spiritual 'Hail Mary' (1947)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Allegro vivace from Piano Concerto No. 4 (1926)

George Gershwin: The Man I Love (1924)

George Gershwin: Selections from 'Girl Crazy' (1930)

Domenico Cimarosa: Il matrimonio segreto: Overture (1792)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Ludwig van Beethoven: Wind Quintet in E-Flat (1792)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 32 (1842)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 3 in E 'Tristesse' (1832)

George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 1 (1901)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

George Gershwin: An American in Paris (1928)

William L. Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony (1934)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 1 in c (1824)

Karl Ditters von Dittersdorf: Divertimento for String Trio (1770)

Inocente Carreño: Margariteña (1954)

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn (1873)

George Gershwin: Variations on 'I Got Rhythm' (1934)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Summertime (1935)

Francesco Salieri: Symphony in B-Flat 'La tempesta di mare' (1770)

Sir Edward Elgar: Symphony No. 1 in A-Flat (1908)

Ernesto Lecuona: San Francisco el Grande (1954)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' (1939)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR

George Gershwin: The Man I Love (1924)

Eric Coates: The Three Elizabeths Suite: Springtime in Angus' (1944)

Franz Schubert: Ave Maria (1825)

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: The Little Shepherd (1908)

George Gershwin: Lullaby for Strings (1919)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 12 in G (1839)

Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 5 (1881)

George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' (1926)

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Intermezzo (1911)

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Yoda's Theme (1980)

 