WCLV Program Guide 09-26-2022
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Matthew Fries Lost Time Nine Robins
Karrin Allyson In Blue The Meaning Of The Blues
T Stanko Lontano Song For Ania
Joshua Redman LongGone Long Gone
Shawn Purcell 180 LTG (Little Tori Girl)
Enrico Rava/Fred Hersch The Song Is You I'm Getting Sentimental Over You
Claudio Roditi Light in the Dark Nightbird
Lee Konitz Tranquility The Nearness of You
Shelly Manne More Swinging Sounds Pint Of Blues
Charles Mingus East Coasting Fifty-first Street Blues
McCoy Tyner Reaching Fourth Old Devil Moon
Willis Jackson Blue Gator East Breeze
Steve Turre Colors for the Masters JoCo Blue
Lauren Henderson La Bruja Viente Anos
Jimmy Raney The Master Lament
Jan Harbeck Variations in Blue Third Time To Tango
Dexter Gordon Ca'Purane Oh! Karen [Album Version]
Carmell Jones Jay Hawk Talk Dance Of The Night Child
Julian Lage View With a Room Auditorium
Lia Booth Life Can Be Beautiful Do I Love You
Michael Hackett Western Skies Esox Fables
Jeremy Manasia Butcher Block Ballet Simply Put
Kenny Davern One Step to Chicago Wolverine Blues
Jesse Davis First Insight J's Idea
Harold Land A New Shade of Blue Ode To Angela
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Skip Walker Tina's Contemplation Good Old Soul
Eric Alexander Song of No Regret But Here's the Thing
Michael Dease Best Next Thing One for Dease
Sarah Vaughn After Hours Easy To Love
Ben Webster Ben & Sweets Did You Call Her Today
Sonny Stitt In Style Is You is or is You Ain't My Baby
Oliver Nelson Screamin' the Blues March On March On
Steve Hudson The World of Steve Hudson Things 'Aint What They Used To Be
Zoot Sims Passion Flower Bojangles
Nelson/Bowman Collective Tomorrow is Not Promised Sometime Ago
Ben Allison Riding the Nuclear Tiger Jazz Scene Voyer
Alan Broadbent Like Minds This Is New
Kogut/Sills Peace House of Jade
Barney Kessel Swingin' Party Bluesology
Art Blakey Keystone 3 Fuller love
JJ Johnson Quintergy Bud's Blues
Roger Kellaway Live at the Jazz Standard Doxy
Thelonious Monk Alone in San Francisco Reflections
Tom Collier The Color of Wood Little Sunflower
Tito Puente Royal T Tokyo Blues
Charlton Singleton Crossroads On the Avenue
Keith Jarrett My Foolish Heart Ain't Misbehavin'
Cecile McLorin Salvant Dreams and Daggers Sam Jones' Blues
Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra The Fire of the Fundamentals Hootie Blues
Plunge Dancing on Thin Ice Missing Mozambique
Jimmy Heath You've Changed You've Changed
Cardenas/Allison/Nash Healing Power Lawns
Gerry Mulligan A Concert in Jazz Summer's Over
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Johann David Heinichen: Concerto Grosso in F (1715)
George Gershwin: Lullaby for Strings (1919)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 5: Gavotte (1720)
George Gershwin: Strike Up the Band: Strike Up the Band (1927)
George Gershwin: Tip-Toes: Overture (1925)
Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 9 after Corelli in A (1726)
William L. Dawson: Mary Had a Baby (1947)
Billy May: Green Hornet: Theme (1966)
George Gershwin: Funny Face: Overture (1927)
George Gershwin: An American in Paris (1928)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Summertime (1935)
George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: A Woman is a Sometime Thing (1935)
Frederick Delius: The Walk to the Paradise Garden (1907)
Percy Grainger: Green Bushes (1906)
Felix Mendelssohn: Swiss Song from String Symphony No. 11 (1823)
Pablo de Sarasate: Zortzico 'Adiós Monta±as Mías' (1898)
Robert Schumann: Piano Quartet in E-Flat (1844)
Johann Strauss Jr: Die Fledermaus: Overture (1874)
Pedro Sáenz: Aquel Buenos Aires (1970)
Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Autumn' Concerto (1725)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 in A (1812)
Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral March & Final Scene (1874)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
William L. Dawson: Spiritual 'In His Care-O' (1961)
Anonymous: Spiritual 'My Soul's Been Anchored in the Lord'
George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)
George Gershwin: Three Preludes (1926)
Carl Stamitz: Rondo from Cello Concerto No. 3 (1790)
Johann Stamitz: Symphony for Strings in B-Flat 'Mannheim No. 3' (1746)
Max Bruch: Violin Concerto No. 1 in g (1868)
Isaac Albéniz: The Magic Opal: Overture (1892)
Mily Balakirev: Oriental Fantasy 'Islamey' (1869)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 8 in D (1768)
George Gershwin: Love is Here to Stay (1937)
George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman Now (1935)
Maurice Ravel: Boléro (1928)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in D (1786)
Antonio Casimir Cartellieri: Symphony No. 1 in c (1800)
Claude Pascal: Ouverture from Wind Octet (1944)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Gabriel Fauré: Barcarolle No. 2 in G (1885)
Francis Poulenc: Trio for Oboe, Bassoon & Piano (1926)
Johann Strauss: Radetzky March (1848)
Franz Liszt: Two Concert Etudes: Waldesrauschen (1863)
Antonio Vivaldi: Viola d'amore Concerto in D (1720)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Ballet Suite No. 3: Galop (1952)
Anatoly Liadov: Kikimora (1910)
William L. Dawson: Spiritual 'Behold the Star' (1946)
William L. Dawson: Spiritual 'Hail Mary' (1947)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Allegro vivace from Piano Concerto No. 4 (1926)
George Gershwin: The Man I Love (1924)
George Gershwin: Selections from 'Girl Crazy' (1930)
Domenico Cimarosa: Il matrimonio segreto: Overture (1792)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Ludwig van Beethoven: Wind Quintet in E-Flat (1792)
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 32 (1842)
Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 3 in E 'Tristesse' (1832)
George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 1 (1901)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
George Gershwin: An American in Paris (1928)
William L. Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony (1934)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 1 in c (1824)
Karl Ditters von Dittersdorf: Divertimento for String Trio (1770)
Inocente Carreño: Margariteña (1954)
Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn (1873)
George Gershwin: Variations on 'I Got Rhythm' (1934)
George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Summertime (1935)
Francesco Salieri: Symphony in B-Flat 'La tempesta di mare' (1770)
Sir Edward Elgar: Symphony No. 1 in A-Flat (1908)
Ernesto Lecuona: San Francisco el Grande (1954)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' (1939)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
George Gershwin: The Man I Love (1924)
Eric Coates: The Three Elizabeths Suite: Springtime in Angus' (1944)
Franz Schubert: Ave Maria (1825)
Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: The Little Shepherd (1908)
George Gershwin: Lullaby for Strings (1919)
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 12 in G (1839)
Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 5 (1881)
George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' (1926)
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Intermezzo (1911)
John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Yoda's Theme (1980)