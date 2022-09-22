WCLV Program Guide 09-22-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Braff/Kellaway Inside/Out Always

Joey Alexander Origin Remembering

Ulysses Owens Unanimous Prototype

Alex Baird Lemon tree Lemon Tree

Warren/Allan Vache Mrs. Vache's Boys I'll Remember April

Nathan Borton Each Step Just One of Those Things

Alan Broadbent Like Minds Stairway To The Stars

Ray Brown Some of My Best Friends are the trumpet Players I Thought About You

Chris Burge Whirrled Music many moons no eyes

Steve Turre One 4 J Mr. Johnson

C Henriquez Dizzy Con Clave Tin Tin Deo

Pasqua/Oles/Erskine Live in Italy Agrodolce

Pasqua/Oles/Erskine Live in Italy Snowglobe

Pasqua/Oles/Erskine Live in Italy New Hope

Pasqua/Oles/Erskine Live in Italy Three Quarter Molly

Art Blakey The Freedom Rider Pisces

Clifford Jordan Royal Ballads Everything Happens To Me

Jay Sharptet For You Dream Dance

Dave Slonaker Convergency Inner Voices

Dizzy Gillespie The Ebullient Mr. Gillespie Constantinople

Gerry Mulligan Mulligan meets Webster Go Home

Craig Davis Tone Painting A Ditty for Dodo

Terell Stafford New Beginnings Blame It on My Youth

Ken Peplowski/Howard Alden Ken Peplowski/Howard Alden In the Dark

Michael Dease Best Next Thing Rainbow People

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Stan Getz Bossas and Ballads Feijoada

Tommy Flanagan Ballads and Blues With Malice Towards None

Zoot Sims For Lady Day I Cried For You

Bob Brookmeyer Back Again You'd be so nice to come home to

New York Jazz Quartet Surge Big Bad Henry

Larry Willis My Funny Valentine Who's Kidding Who

Eric Alexander Solid Theme for Ernie

Saltman/Knowles Native Speaker The Gentle Art of Compassion

Chick Corea Now He Sings, Now He Sobs Windows

Joshua Redman Timeless Tales How Deep Is the Ocean

Jim Snidero San Juan Mystery

Melissa Stylianou Dream Dancing Sweet and Lovely

Tim Warfield Jazzland Theme for Malcolm

Julian Lage View With a Room Temple Steps

Kevin Hays North Where Did You Sleep

Ana Nelson Bridges Waltz

Kenny Wheeler What Now One Two Three

Neil Swainson Fire in the West Near North

Marshall Gilkes Cyclic Journey Part VIII Musings

Jeff Lewis The New York Sessions Connie

Jeff Parker Like-Coping Days Fly By

Bill Evans Everybody Digs Bill Evans Peace Piece

Jessica Williams At Yoshi's Vol 2 Flamenco Sketches

Lauren Sevian Bliss Evergreen

Roy Eldridge After You've Gone The Gasser

Jack Wilson Something Personal Shosh

Wynton Marsalis Marsalis Standard Time Vol 3 Big Butter And Egg Man

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:08:10 Joseph Haydn: Finale from Cello Concerto No. 2 (1783) Wendy Warner, cello Camerata Chicago Drostan Hall Cedille 142 4:46

06:15:56 Gustav Holst: St. Paul's Suite Op 29 # 2 (1913) English Sinfonia Howard Griffiths Naxos 570339 12:19

06:29:42 Carlos Salzedo: Suite of Eight Dances: Bolero (1943) Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71273 2:50

06:32:56 Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Piano Quintet D 667 'Trout' (1819) Richard Goode, piano Boston Symphony Chamber Players Sony 19439946802 3:56

06:42:37 Louise Farrenc: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 36 (1847) NDR Radio Philharmonic Johannes Goritzki CPO 999603 12:25

06:57:26 Samuel Barber: Commando March (1943) Cleveland Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Telarc 80099 3:21

07:04:54 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Castor and Pollux: Chaconne (1737) Orchestra of the 18th Century Frans Brüggen Philips 426714 6:03

07:13:28 Peter Warlock: Capriol Suite (1926) Ulster Orchestra Vernon Handley Chandos 8808 9:12

07:24:24 David Rose: Holiday for Strings (1943) New London Orchestra Ronald Corp Hyperion 67067 3:12

07:29:03 Johann Sebastian Bach: Motet 'Der Geist hilft' BVW 226 (1729) Monteverdi Choir Chamber Ensemble Sir John Eliot Gardiner Soli Deo 716 7:12

07:41:55 Georg Philipp Telemann: Wind Quartet No. 6 (1730) European Baroque Soloists Denon 9613 8:38

07:53:05 Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Dance of the Villagers (1866) London Symphony Geoffrey Simon Chandos 8412 4:25

07:58:09 Wilfred Josephs: I, Claudius: Theme (1976) United Kingdom Symphony Harry Rabinowitz RCA 60470 1:51

08:08:14 Franz Schubert: Finale from Piano Quintet D 667 'Trout' (1819) Richard Goode, piano Boston Symphony Chamber Players Sony 19439946802 6:01

08:17:05 Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice (1897) Montreal Symphony Kent Nagano Decca 4830396 10:30

08:28:43 Agustín Barrios: Waltz No. 3 in d Op 8 # 3 (1919) Kristo Käo, guitar Kitarrikool 2008 4:29

08:33:18 Giles Farnaby: Rosa Solis (1612) Ian Watson, harpsichord Chandos 8892 2:22

08:40:50 Johan Wagenaar: Overture to 'Cyrano de Bergerac' Op 23 (1905) Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 425833 13:51

08:56:38 Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Burial of Kijé Op 60 (1934) Utah Symphony Thierry Fischer Reference 735 5:15

09:08:00 Sir William Walton: The Wise Virgins: Suite (1940) English Northern Philharmonia David Lloyd-Jones Naxos 555868 18:12

09:30:57 George Gershwin: Variations on 'I Got Rhythm' (1934) Kyung Sun Lee, violin CityMusic Cleveland Andrea Raffanini CityMusic 1 4:11

09:36:10 Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 7 in C (1770) Martina Filjak, piano Naxos 572515 4:45

09:49:37 Johann Adolf Scheibe: Sinfonia à 4 (1740) Concerto Copenhagen Andrew Manze Chandos 550 7:43

09:58:49 Jean-Marie Leclair: Tambourin (1730) Daniel Hope, violin Chamber Orchestra of Europe Deutsche Gram 4795448 1:41

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:06 Juventino Rosas: Waltz 'Over the Waves' (1888) Philharmonic Orch of the Americas Alondra de la Parra Sony 75555 4:35

10:06:14 Manuel Ponce: Mexican Serenade 'Estrellita' (1912) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin Avie 2455 3:22

10:11:09 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 1 in D K 285 (1777) Doriot Anthony Dwyer, flute Sony 19439946802 12:13

10:24:14 Joseph Haydn: Armida: Overture (1784) Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Deutsche Gram 437783 4:56

10:30:24 Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 10 S 139/10 (1851) Daniil Trifonov, piano Deutsche Gram 4795529 4:23

10:38:58 Henry Charles Litolff: Scherzo from Concerto Symphonique No. 4 Op 102 (1852) Yuja Wang, piano San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFS Media 60 7:24

10:49:18 Ernest Bloch: Suite symphonique (1944) Malmö Symphony Sakari Oramo BIS 639 23:31

11:14:50 Gustav Holst: A Somerset Rhapsody Op 21 # 2 (1907) London Symphony Richard Hickox Chandos 9420 9:19

11:26:09 Joaquín Turina: Rapsodia sinfónica Op 66 (1931) Alicia de Larrocha, piano London Philharmonic Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos Decca 410289 8:50

11:37:22 Mikhail Glinka: Waltz Fantasy (1856) Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9227 9:25

11:48:12 Enrique Granados: Goyescas: Los Requiebros (1911) Jorge Luis Prats, piano Decca 4782732 7:36

11:56:55 Kenneth J. Alford: Colonel Bogey March (1914) Boston Pops John Williams Sony 46747 2:58

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:08:15 Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique Op 14 (1830) Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Telarc 80076 48:34

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

13:00:21 Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Passepied (1905) Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9350 3:34

13:05:25 Gabriel Fauré: Masques et bergamasques: Pastorale Op 112 (1919) Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 3:21

13:11:38 Isaac Albéniz: Rapsodia española Op 70 (1887) Martin Roscoe, piano BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 40 12:45

13:26:23 Enrique Granados: Danza lenta (1903) Alicia de Larrocha, piano RCA 60408 4:08

13:32:53 George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Bourrée & Hornpipe (1717) Aradia Ensemble Kevin Mallon Naxos 503293 4:51

13:43:16 E. J. Moeran: Lonely Waters (1928) Rebekah Coffey, soprano Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Naxos 573034 7:59

13:54:15 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Quintet for Piano & Winds in E-Flat K 452 (1784) Claude Frank, piano Boston Symphony Chamber Players Sony 19439946802 25:23

14:21:23 Franz Liszt: Rhapsodie espagnole S 254 (1858) Roberto Szidon, piano Deutsche Gram 4779525 13:17

14:37:52 Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Black Swan Pas de deux (1876) Royal Philharmonic Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80151 8:18

14:48:15 Manuel de Falla: La vida breve: Interlude & Spanish Dance (1913) Cincinnati Symphony Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80149 7:00

14:55:32 Stephen Goss: Jasmine Flower from 'The Chinese Garden' (2007) Xuefei Yang, guitar EMI 6322 3:59

15:01:28 Ludwig van Beethoven: Entrata from Serenade in D Op 25 (1801) Doriot Anthony Dwyer, flute Sony 19439946802 2:31

15:04:31 Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Piano Quintet D 667 'Trout' (1819) Richard Goode, piano Boston Symphony Chamber Players Sony 19439946802 3:56

15:10:55 Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: From Bohemia's Woods and Fields (1879) London Symphony Sir Colin Davis LSO Live 516 12:04

15:26:07 Franz Schubert: Fierrabras: Overture D 796 (1823) Prague Sinfonia Christian Benda Naxos 570329 8:44

15:37:17 Maurice Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales (1911) Lise de la Salle, piano Naïve 5468 18:32

15:56:07 Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck: Laudate Dominum (1600) Cambridge Singers La Nuova Musica John Rutter Collegium 134 2:49

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:03:14 Richard Wagner: Das Rheingold: Entry of the Gods into Valhalla (1854) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS 46286 6:33

16:13:00 Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Symphony No. 9 Op 125 'Choral' (1823) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Deutsche Gram 9661 14:39

16:31:21 Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue in g BWV 578 'Little' (1706) Canadian Brass Steinway 30008 3:13

16:36:59 Antonio Lotti: Crucifixus (1720) English Symphony Orchestra Donald Fraser Avie 2391 3:09

16:41:41 Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Finale from Symphony in F-Sharp Op 40 (1952) Philadelphia Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst EMI 56169 10:01

16:52:46 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 1 Op 46 # 1 (1878) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 430171 3:57

16:57:08 Charles L. Cooke: Blame It on the Blues (1914) Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3340 2:32

17:05:03 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Overture (1739) English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard EMI 65732 5:02

17:22:05 Aaron Copland: Fanfare for the Common Man (1943) St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 60983 3:02

17:26:40 David Diamond: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1944) Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Delos 3093 8:09

17:39:27 Robert Schumann: Fantasy Piece Op 73 # 1 (1849) Brian Thornton, cello Steinway 30117 3:58

17:44:29 Claude Debussy: Finale from Cello Sonata (1915) Brian Thornton, cello Steinway 30109 3:3:50

17:50:13 Jean Sibelius: Karelia Overture Op 10 (1893) Finnish Radio Symphony Jukka-Pekka Saraste RCA 7765 7:56

17:58:29 Diego Ortiz: Ricercata segunda (1550) Daniel Hope, violin Chamber Orchestra of Europe Deutsche Gram 4795448 1:21

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:02 Robert Fuchs: Serenade No. 3 for Strings Op 21 (1878) Cologne Chamber Orchestra Christian Ludwig Naxos 572607 21:57

18:32:04 Scott Joplin: The Entertainer (1903) Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3340 3:52

18:39:06 Brian Dykstra: The National Pastime (2006) Robert Woolfrey, clarinet Centaur 3161 3:24

18:43:56 Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in D Op 10 # 3 'Goldfinch' (1728) Kathie Stewart, flute Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell ApolloFire 2005 9:41

18:55:17 Scott Joplin: Peacherine Rag (1901) Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3340 3:06

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:11 Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite Op 11 (1893) Vienna Philharmonic Lorin Maazel Decca 4785437 14:11

19:18:23 Alexander Glazunov: The Seasons Op 67 (1899) Royal Scottish National Orchestra José Serebrier Warner 61434 37:29

19:57:19 Franz Liszt: Valse oubliée No. 1 S 215/1 (1881) Alfred Brendel, piano Philips 4788977 2:33

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:00:58 Franz Schubert: Piano Quintet in A D 667 'Trout' (1819) Richard Goode, piano Boston Symphony Chamber Players Sony 19439946802 33:20

20:36:28 Gustav Mahler: Adagietto from Symphony No. 5 (1902) New Century Chamber Orch NSS Music 10 10:35

20:48:33 Leopold Mozart: Symphony in G (1767) London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 10496 9:26

20:58:36 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G Kk 455 (1750) Yuja Wang, piano Deutsche Gram 16606 1:39

21:02:43 Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 BWV 1046 (1717) Ensemble Caprice Matthias Maute Analekta 9996 16:20

21:20:56 Isaías Sávio: Batucada (1955) Milos Karadaglic, guitar Deutsche Gram 17000 2:54

21:24:32 Gabriela Montero: Improvisation on 'Happy Birthday' (2007) Gabriela Montero, piano Deutsche Gram 4795096 2:46

21:29:33 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Suite (1911) BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10511 16:41

21:48:04 Wilhelm Stenhammar: Piano Concerto No. 1 in b-Flat (1894) Mats Widlund, piano Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Gennady Rozhdestvensky Chandos 9074 47:13

22:38:09 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 8 in a K 310 (1778) Richard Goode, piano Nonesuch 79831 18:12

22:56:47 Nicolò Paganini: Cantabile MS 109 (1823) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin Avie 2455 3:32

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:58 Gabriel Fauré: Pavane Op 50 (1887) San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFS Media 60 6:19

23:08:17 Henryk Wieniawski: Légende Op 17 (1859) Gil Shaham, violin London Symphony Lawrence Foster Deutsche Gram 431815 7:34

23:15:51 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 4 in F Op 15 # 1 (1833) Nelson Freire, piano Decca 14053 4:06

23:21:24 Johannes Brahms: Andante from Horn Trio Op 40 (1865) James Stagliano, horn Sony 19439946802 8:18

23:29:43 Michael Torke: Miami Grands: Stiltsville, mid afternoon (2014) Miami Piano Circle Georgi Danchev Ecstatic 92251 4:13

23:33:56 Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1: Villanesca (1917) Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80309 4:40

23:39:22 Manuel Ponce: Por ti mi corazon (1926) Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287 3:09

23:42:32 Francis Poulenc: Salve Regina (1941) Cambridge Singers John Rutter Collegium 108 4:28

23:47:01 Arvo Pärt: Variations for the Healing of Arinushka (1977) Bruce Levingston, piano Sono Luminus 92148 8:36

23:57:22 Gary Schocker: Hypnotized: Together (2013) Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71297 2:34