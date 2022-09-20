WCLV Program Guide 09-20-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Ray Bryant Ray Bryant Trio Daahoud

Ray Charles/Milt Jackson Soul Meeting Bags Of Blues

Dave Young Ides of March Forty-Five Degrees

Cleveland Jazz Orchestra Live in Believeland Nature Boy

Michael Hackett Western Skies Twenty Four

Jazztet Here and Now Richie's Dilemma

Haden/Barron Night and the City Body And Soul

Andy Bey Scenes from an Imagined Life Worried Life Blues

Tom Harrell Oak Tree Improv

Dave Burrell Margy Pargy Crucificado [Original Version]

Ray Brown Ray Brown/Monty Alexander/Russell Malone I Just Can't See for Looking

Al Foster Reflections Alone And I

Lee Konitz Very Cool Sunflower

Tubby Hayes New York Sessions '61 Soho Soul

Quentin Baxter Art Moves Jazz For Miles And Miles

Jeff Parker Eastside Romp Watusi

Shawn Purcell 180 Search And Destroy

Dave Douglas Stargazer Pug Nose

George Cables I'm All Smiles Speak No Evil

Oscar Peterson With Harry Sweets Edison Mean To Me

Carmen McCrae Velvet Soul Nice Work If You Can Get It

Roy Hargrove Tenors of Our Time Serenity (feat. Joe Henderson)

Claudio Roditi 341 Gypsy Groove

J Lesure For The Love of You Holy Land

Bruce Harris Soundviews Hank's Pranks

Ralph Moore Furthermore Monk's Dream

Mulligan/Desmond Blues in Time Stand Still

Wes Montgomery So Much Guitar Something Like Bags

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Aaron Seeber First Move Unconditional Love

Bill Frisell Small Town What A Party

Roy Haynes We Three Softly As In a Morning Sunrise

Hank Mobley Soul Station If I Should Lose You

Bill Heid Dealin' Wid It Minor Worm

Sonny Rollins And Big Brass Grand Street

Frank Morgan Easy Living Three Flowers

Joe Henderson Double Rainbows Portrait In Black And White

Rene Marie How Can I Keep From Singing Afro Blue

Rodney Whitaker Children of the Night (Queen) Roz

Kenny Davern One Step To Chicago Indiana

Vic Dickenson/Joe Thomas Mainstream Blues for Baby

Michael Dease Next Best Step Tiktaalik

Jeremy Manasia Butcher Block Ballet House Rules

Dom Farinacci Dawn of Goodbye Windshadow

Jerry Kalaf Welcome to Earth The Jazz Answer

Jocelyn Gould Elegant Traveler Kindling

Horace Silver The Jody Grind Mary Lou

Joe Temperly Double Duke Creole Love Call

Jan Harbeck Variations in Blue East St. Louis ToodleOo

Avashai Cohen Introducing Trevini Mood Indigo

Bobby Hutcherson Wise One Aisha

Noah Baerman Playdate Baby Man

Gene Bertoncini Quiet Now Giant Steps/On a Misty Night

05:58:33 George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Summertime (1935) Randall Goosby, violin Decca 4851664 1:59

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:46 Joseph Haydn: Finale 'B' from Symphony No. 53 'Imperial' (1777) Royal Northern Sinfonia Rebecca Miller Signum 434 4:11

06:13:47 Frédéric Chopin: Romance from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 11 (1830) Krystian Zimerman, piano Polish Festival Orchestra Krystian Zimerman Deutsche Gram 459684 12:32

06:28:31 Traditional: The Virgin Queen Set Bjarte Eike. violin Barokksolistene Rubicon 1017 4:43

06:38:07 George Frideric Handel: Organ Concerto No. 13 in F 'Cuckoo and Nightingale' (1739) Richard Egarr, organ Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Harmonia Mundi 807447 12:45

06:51:39 Igor Stravinsky: Pétrouchka: Russian Dance (1911) Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Deutsche Gram 4795448 2:27

06:54:33 Julius Fucik: Uncle Teddy March Op 239 (1910) Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 5158 4:48

07:02:36 George Gershwin: Tip-Toes: Sweet and Low-Down (1925) Joshua Bell, violin London Symphony John Williams Sony 60659 3:30

07:15:13 Georges Bizet: The Fair Maid of Perth: March & Gypsy Dance (1866) Orchestra of Paris Daniel Barenboim EMI 64869 6:17

07:26:53 Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air BWV 1068 (1731) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin Avie 2455 5:20

07:37:37 Joseph Haydn: The Creation: The Heavens Are Telling the Glory of God (1798) Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80119 4:06

07:47:42 Claude Debussy: Images: Rondes de printemps (1912) Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Deutsche Gram 435766 7:39

08:05:21 Manuel de Falla: La vida breve: Spanish Dance No. 2 (1913) Vanessa Perez, piano Steinway 30036 3:46

08:15:32 Gioacchino Rossini: La scala di seta: Overture (1812) Prague Sinfonia Christian Benda Naxos 570934 5:58

08:26:22 Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Sevilla Op 47 (1886) Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71224 4:57

08:37:39 Ola Gjeilo: The Ground (2010) BW Men's Chorus Frank Bianchi Soundwaves 2014153 4:06

08:47:41 Sir Arthur Sullivan: Macbeth: Overture (1888) Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 434916 7:52

09:03:30 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Prelude on 'Rhosymèdre' (1921) Orchestra of St. John's John Lubbock ASV 6007 4:08

09:14:21 Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 Op 39 (1901) Royal Choral Society London Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis EMI 28379 6:26

09:26:32 Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Gabriel's Oboe (1986) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin London Symphony Keith Lockhart eOne Music 7792 4:51

09:35:06 Michael Jackson: Billy Jean (1982) Greg Anderson, piano Steinway 30006 4:40

09:44:48 Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 BWV 1046 (1717) Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 139230 7:52

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:13 Peter Tchaikovsky: Impromptu in e Op 72 # 1 (1893) Mikhail Pletnev, piano Deutsche Gram 4284 3:30

10:04:26 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: September Op 37 # 9 (1876) Lang Lang, piano Sony 511758 2:24

10:11:05 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Quartet No. 1 K 478 (1785) Claude Frank, piano Boston Symphony Chamber Players Sony 19439946802 7:01

10:24:36 Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Leyenda 'Asturias' Op 47 (1886) Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71224 7:00

10:36:40 Luigi Cherubini: Eliza: Overture (1794) Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner EMI 54438 7:21

10:49:09 Frédéric Chopin: Variations on 'Là ci darem la mano' Op 2 (1827) Daniil Trifonov, piano Deutsche Gram 4797518 17:01

11:10:50 Franz Schubert: String Trio No. 1 in B-Flat D 471 (1816) Joseph Silverstein, violin Sony 19439946802 7:34

11:23:32 Georg Philipp Telemann: Trumpet Concerto in D (1720) Alison Balsom, trumpet Balsom Ensemble Simon Wright Warner 9029537006 7:40

11:35:26 Alexander Scriabin: Waltz in A-Flat Op 38 (1903) Lise de la Salle, piano Naïve 5468 7:16

11:47:19 Scott Joplin: Treemonisha: Overture (1911) Paragon Ragtime Orchestra Rick Benjamin New World 80720 7:26

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:09:01 Bedrich Smetana: The Two Widows: Overture (1874) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 444867 7:05

12:22:46 Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Suite (1846) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell MAA 97 13:02

12:42:17 Maurice Ravel: Rapsodie espagnole (1907) Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 430413 14:23

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

13:00:10 Giuseppe Verdi: Falstaff: Act 3 Finale 'Tutto nel mondo è burla' (1893) Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80364 3:10

13:04:58 Giacomo Puccini: La bohème: Musetta's Waltz (1896) Nicole Cabell, soprano London Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Decca 6590 2:36

13:10:40 Pablo de Sarasate: Carmen Fantasy Op 25 (1883) Gil Shaham, violin Orchestra of Castille & Leon Alejandro Posada Canary 7 12:22

13:24:49 Manuel de Falla: Pedrelliana from 'Homenajes' (1939) BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 10694 7:02

13:33:28 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Impresario: Overture (1786) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 3:58

13:41:36 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 23 in D K 181 (1773) Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 9:11

13:53:44 Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition (1874) Cleveland Orchestra Oliver Knussen Deutsche Gram 2123 28:21

14:24:45 Igor Stravinsky: Serenade in A (1925) Daniil Trifonov, piano Deutsche Gram 4835331 11:54

14:39:59 Joseph Haydn: Divertimento for Winds H 2:46 (1784) Quintett.Wien Nimbus 5479 10:02

14:51:11 Johannes Brahms: A German Requiem: Blessed Are They That Mourn Op 45 (1868) Blossom Festival Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Shaw MAA 40602 10:20

15:02:00 Percy Grainger: Shepherd's Hey! (1913) Cincinnati Pops John Morris Russell FanfareCin 4 2:15

15:05:31 Percy Grainger: The Hunter in his Career (1904) Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 66884 2:17

15:10:13 Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Overture (1845) Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Andris Nelsons Deutsche Gram 4797208 15:03

15:27:17 Amy Beach: Scherzo from Piano Concerto Op 45 (1899) Danny Driver, piano BBC Scottish Symphony Rebecca Miller Hyperion 68130 5:38

15:35:18 Ludwig van Beethoven: Serenade in D Op 25 (1801) Doriot Anthony Dwyer, flute Sony 19439946802 21:16

15:57:01 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Masks (1936) Cleveland Orchestra Yoel Levi Telarc 80089 2:14

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:03:30 George Frideric Handel: Messiah: And the glory of the Lord (1741) Apollo's Singers Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2208 2:41

16:12:15 Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 1 D 898 (1827) Claude Frank, piano Sony 19439946802 6:37

16:25:24 Franz Waxman: Taras Bulba: Ride to Dubno (1962) Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow ClevPops 2016 5:06

16:38:20 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 1 in c-Sharp Op 3 # 2 (1892) Philadelphia Orchestra Wolfgang Sawallisch EMI 55592 4:43

16:49:38 Henryk Wieniawski: Finale from Violin Concerto No. 2 Op 22 (1870) Joshua Bell, violin Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 421716 6:06

17:04:15 Richard Rodgers: The King and I: March of the Siamese Children (1951) Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow Azica 72216 3:46

17:12:30 Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 59 'Fire' (1769) Royal Northern Sinfonia Rebecca Miller Signum 434 7:12

17:27:32 Mikhail Glinka: Ruslan and Ludmilla: Overture (1842) Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 5:08

17:41:47 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in E Kk 531 (1750) Duo Amaral DuoAmaral 2013 4:04

17:52:18 Nicolas Chédeville: Saisons Amusantes: Allegro from 'Autumn' (1739) Les Délices Délices 2013 5:05

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:29 Dorothy Howell: Piano Concerto in d (1923) Danny Driver, piano BBC Scottish Symphony Rebecca Miller Hyperion 68130 19:33

18:30:18 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondeau from Flute Quartet No. 1 K 285 (1777) Doriot Anthony Dwyer, flute Sony 19439946802 4:24

18:37:01 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondeau from Oboe Quartet K 370 (1781) Ralph Gomberg, oboe Boston Symphony Chamber Players Sony 19439946802 4:24

18:43:33 Ralph Vaughan Williams: English Folk Song Suite (1923) Royal Liverpool Philharmonic John Wilson Avie 2194 9:04

18:54:59 Ludwig van Beethoven: Entrata from Serenade in D Op 25 (1801) Doriot Anthony Dwyer, flute Sony 19439946802 2:31

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:01:54 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 52 in c (1772) Royal Northern Sinfonia Rebecca Miller Signum 434 22:31

19:27:07 Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Concerto No. 6 in A-Flat Op 113 (1828) Howard Shelley, piano London Mozart Players Howard Shelley Chandos 9558 29:40

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:02 Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Suite (1948) Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559240 23:32

20:26:48 Antonín Dvorák: American Suite Op 98b (1895) Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Libor Pesek Virgin 90723 22:28

20:50:24 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 25 Op 79 (1809) HJ Lim, piano EMI 64952 7:41

20:58:44 Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Fairies' March Op 61 # 2 (1842) Orchestre des Champs-Élysées Philippe Herreweghe Harmonia Mundi 901502 1:21

21:03:00 Manuel de Falla: Fantasía bética (1919) Vanessa Perez, piano Steinway 30036 13:19

21:17:54 Alexei Haieff: Three Bagatelles for Oboe & Bassoon (1939) Ralph Gomberg, oboe Sony 19439946802 7:14

21:26:45 Johannes Brahms: Finale from Horn Trio Op 40 (1865) James Stagliano, horn Sony 19439946802 6:39

21:36:22 Hieronymus Praetorius: Magnificat quinti toni (1622) Stile Antico Harmonia Mundi 807575 11:16

21:49:16 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 10 for 13 Winds K 361 'Gran Partita' (1784) London Wind Soloists Jack Brymer Decca 4785437 44:30

22:34:49 Joaquín Turina: Danzas Fantàsticas Op 22 (1920) Cincinnati Symphony Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80574 14:39

22:51:41 Maurice Ravel: Ondine from 'Gaspard de la nuit' (1908) Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 16421 6:28

22:58:50 Eve Beglarian: Another Time (2018) Lara Downes, piano Flipside Music 1:27

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:55 Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Solveig's Song (1876) Malmö Symphony Bjarte Engeset Naxos 503293 4:53

23:06:49 Antonio Estévez: Mediodía en el Llano (1942) Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Gram 4795448 7:52

23:14:42 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 2 in E-Flat Op 9 # 2 (1831) Valentina Lisitsa, piano Decca 17091 4:04

23:19:22 Francisco Tárrega: La´grima (1881) Milos Karadaglic, guitar Deutsche Gram 15579 2:00

23:21:23 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Quartet No. 1 K 478 (1785) Claude Frank, piano Boston Symphony Chamber Players Sony 19439946802 7:09

23:28:33 Alexander Borodin: Andante from Symphony No. 1 (1867) Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572786 7:39

23:37:12 Jean Sibelius: The Tempest: Interlude 'Prospero' Op 109 (1925) Lahti Symphony Orchestra Osmo Vänskä BIS 581 4:10

23:41:24 Vincenzo Bellini: La sonnambula: Prendi, l'anel ti dono (1831) Nicolai Gedda, tenor New Philharmonia Orchestra Edward Downes EMI 82160 5:27

23:46:52 Gabriel Fauré: Adagio from Piano Quartet No. 1 Op 15 (1879) Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 48066 7:57

23:56:06 Sir Edward Elgar: Salut d'amour Op 12 (1889) Daniel Hope, violin Basel Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hope Deutsche Gram 4795305 3:04