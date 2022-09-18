WCLV Program Guide 09-18-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Michael Dease, Best Next Thing, Horse Trading, Positone

Shawn Purcell, 180, Chicka D, Origin

Jazz Professors, Blues and Cubes, Promenade in Blue, Flying Horse

Cleveland Jazz Orchestra with Joe Lovano, Live in Believeland, Equinox, CJO

Wayne Shorter Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival, Encontros e Despedidas, Candid

Bruce Barth, Dedication, Let’s Go, Origin

Joe Farnsworth, City of Sounds, No Fills, Smoke Sessions

Antonio Adolfo, Octet and Originals. Coracao do Brasil, AAM

Antonio Carlos Jobim, The Composer of Desafinado Plays. Chega de Saudade, Verve

Anne Walsh, The Astrud Project, Conto de Ossanha, Zink

Nate Najar, Jazz Samba para sempre, Bahia, Blue Line

Cleveland Jazz Orchestra, Live in Believeland, Blues Gospel, CJO

Craig Davis, Tone Paintings, Dodo’s Bounce, MCG Jazz

Artie Shaw (with Dodo Marmarosa), Complete Gramercy 5, Grabtown Grapple, RCA Bluebird

Artie Shaw (with Dodo Marmarosa), Complete Gramercy 5, Sad Sack, RCA Bluebird

Doug Webb, The Message, Caught in the Webb, Posi-Tone

Caili O’Doherty, Quarantine Dream, Blues for Big Scotia, Posi-Tone

Adonis Rose – Cyrille Aimee, Petite Fleur, Undecided, Storyville

Eddie Condon, Treasury of Jazz, I’m Gonna Sit Right Down…, Sony Collectables

Dick Hyman – Kenny Davern, One Step to Chicago, Farewell Blues, Rivermont

Cleveland Jazz Orchestra, Live in Believeland, Am I Blue?, CJO

Gil Evans, Individualism of Gil Evans, Spoonful, Verve

Bernie Senensky. Don’t Look Back, Don’t Look Back, Cellar

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Bobby Timmons, Wayne Shorter, Ron Carter, Jimmy Cobb Workin' Out Cut Me Loose, Charlie

Wayne Shorter, T.S. Monk Big Band Monk on Monk Crepsuscle with Nellie

Pat Martino, Joey DeFrancesco, Billy Hart Live at Yoshi's MacTough

Thelonious Monk, Art Blaket, Gene Ramey Blue Gershwin Nice Work If You Can Get It

Pierre Michelot, Toots Thielemans, Pierre Blanchard, Maurice Vander, Billy Higgins Bass and Bosses Big Meeting

Emily Remler Retrospective, volume one Afro Blue

Robert Glasper, Vicente Archer, Damion Reid In My Element Beatrice

Ingrid Jensen, Gary Bartz, George Colligan, Dwayne Burno, Bill Stewart Here on Earth Avila and Tequila

Kevin Mahogany, T. S. Monk Big Band Monk on Monk Dear Ruby

Bobby Hutcherson, Geri Allen Skyline Candle

Anita O'Day, Studio Orchestra Anita O'Day Swings Cole Porter It's DeLovely

Clifford Brown, Richie Powell, Max Roach, Harold Land, George Morrow Study in Brown George's Dilemma

Tal Farlow, Eddie Costa, Vinnie Burke Jazz Masters 41: Tal Farlow Isn't It Romantic

Phil Woods, Carl Saunders, Jeff Jenkins, Ken Walker, Paul Romaine Phil Woods and Carl Saunders Play Henry Mancini Dreamsville

Oranj Symphonette Oranj Symphonette Plays Mancini Baby Elephant Walk/Peter Gunn

Keith Jarrett, Gary Peacock, Jack DeJohnette Standards in Norway Old Folks

Andy Bey, Vito Lesczak, Peter Washington Ain't Necessarily So Brother, Can You Spare a Dime

Jimmy McGriff, Bernard Purdie, David Newman, Red Holloway, Mel Brown The Dream Team Fleetwood Stroll

Shirley Horn, Charles Ables, Steve Williams The Main Ingredient Here's looking at You

Oranj Symphonette Oranj Symphonette Plays Mancini Moon River

Fred Hersch, Drew Gress, Tom Rainey Dancing in the Dark Secret Love

Kurt Elling, Rob Amster, Paul Wertico Close Your Eyes Dolores Dream

Wayne Shorter, Brad Mehldau, John Patitucci, Brian Blade, Paul Dunkel, Allen Blustine, Frank Morelli, Stephen Taylor, Charles Curtis Alegria Orbits

Brad Mehldau Day Is Done Martha My Dear

Brad Mehldau, Larry Grenadier, Jeff Ballard Day Is Done She's Leaving Home

Johnny Smith The Complete Roost Johnny Smith Small Group Sessions Wait 'til You See Her

Paul Desmond, Ed Bickert, Ron Carter, Connie Kay Pure Desmond song from MASH

Lea Delaria, Gil Godstein, Larry Grenadier Play It Cool With Every Breath I Take

Melvyn Rhyne Peter Bernstein, Kenny Washington, Joshua Redman Boss Organ Hattush's Blues

Dizzy Gillespie, Oscar Peterson Oscar Peterson & Dizzy Gillespie Mozambique

Art Tatum Art Tatum Solo Masterpieces, volume 2 I'll See You In My Dreams

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:02:53 William Byrd: Ne irascaris Domine - Civitas sancti tui (1589) Quire Cleveland Ross Duffin Quire 106 8:16

06:12:33 Thomas Tallis: Spem in alium (1571) Oxford Camerata Jeremy Summerly Naxos 503293 12:14

06:25:42 Thomas Tallis: O sacrum convivium (1575) Stile Antico Harmonia Mundi 807555 4:08

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: At the Proms - Our annual summer visit to Royal Albert Hall for a concert on the spectacular Willis/Harrison & Harrison organ that once was the largest in the land

RICHARD WAGNER (trans. Westbrook & Laube): Tannhäuser Grand March

CÉSAR FRANCK: Grande piece symphonique

CHARLES-VALENTIN ALKAN: Scherzando (No. 10 in b-flat, fr Grands preludes, Op. 66)

ALKAN: Scherzando (played on the composer’s own pedal-piano, for which it was written) –Olivier Latry (1853

Erard/Cite de la Musique, Paris) Cite de la Muaique 5278

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois:

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

09:02:20 Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 2 in c BWV 826 (1727) Simone Dinnerstein, piano Sony 798943 22:44

09:26:46 Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 5 in f BWV 1056 (1740) Simone Dinnerstein, piano Berlin State Orchestra Simone Dinnerstein Sony 81742 9:06

09:39:00 Johann Sebastian Bach: French Suite No. 5 BWV 816 (1722) Simone Dinnerstein, piano Telarc 80715 18:27

10:00 LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen – Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; J’Nai Bridges, mezzo-soprano

Angelica Negron: Morivivi

Peter Lieberson: Neruda Songs

William Grant Still: Symphony No. 1 ‘Afro-American’

Jean Sibelius: Lemminkainen Legends—Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Enrique Soro: Fantastic Dance Norwegian Radio Orchestra; Miguel Harth-Bedoya, conductor Album: Inca Trail Connections Naxos 574266 Music: 4:20

Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet, fantasy overture after Shakespeare Norwegian Radio Orchestra; Miguel Harth-Bedoya, conductor NRK Radio Concert Hall, Oslo, Norway Music: 19:38

Piano Puzzler: Contestant: Stephen Farrand calling from Freeport, ME Music: 10:43

Gabriel Faure: After a Dream (Apres un Reve) Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello; Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano Album: After a Dream (Apres un Reve) Decca Music: 2:56 (excerpt)

Richard Strauss: Four Songs Op. 27 Paulina Swierczek, soprano; The Orchestra Now; Leon Botstein, conductor Bard College, The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts, Annandale-on-Hudson, NY Music: 12:31

13:00 SYMPHONYCAST with Julie Amacher – London Symphony Orchestra, Simon Rattle, conductor; Louise Alder, soprano; Dame Sarah Connolly, mezzo-soprano; London Symphony Chorus

BBC Proms August 24

Harrison Birtwistle: Donum Simoni MMXVIII

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 2 in c minor ‘Resurrection’

Gustav Mahler: Music from Symphony No. 6—Minnesota Orchestra, Osmo Vänskä, conductor (BIS 2266)

15:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad – Membership Campaign Special ( live)

Antonin Dvorak: Finale from Symphony No. 8 –George Szell, conductor (Warner Classics George Szell: The Warner Recordings 1934-1970) 9:33

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 1–Vladimir Ashkenazy, pianist/conductor (Decca 421718)

Claude Debussy: Fetes from Three Nocturnes–Lorin Maazel (5:57) (Decca 4787779)

Franz Schubert: Finale from Symphony No. 9 ‘Great C Major’– George Szell, conductor (Warner Classics George Szell: The Warner Recordings 1934-1970) 11:46

Gustav Mahler: Rondo Burleske from Symphony No. 9–George Szell, conductor (George Szell Centennial Edition) 12:17

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Finale [Festival at Baghdad; Shipwreck on the Rock] from Scheherazade–Lorin Maazel, conductor (Decca 4787779) 12:05

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 5 ‘Emperor’–Vladimir Ashkenazy, pianist/conductor (Decca 421718) 10:59

Johannes Brahms: Finale from Violin Concerto Op. 77–David Oistrakh, violin; George Szell, conductor (Warner Classics George Szell: The Warner Recordings 1934-1970)

Hector Berlioz: Agnus Dei from Requiem– Lorin Maazel, conductor; Kenneth Riegel, tenor; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus (Decca 4787779) 10:56

Hector Berlioz: Rákóczy March from ‘The Damnation of Faust’–George Szell (George Szell Centennial Edition) 4:10

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded Highlights pulled from FTT archive – all ages are at the time of recording

In honor of long-time From the Top announcer Joanne Robinson and her history of announcing with From the Top for over 20 years, this program features some of Robinson’s superb comedic contributions to From the Top skits and humor segments. It also features performances by young performers personally chosen by Joanne Robinson for their power and joy

Carolyn Jantsch, tuba, 18, from Worthington, OH performs Estrellita by Manuel Ponce, arranged by Patrick Sheridan, Christopher O’Riley, piano

Jarrod Lentz, baritone, 17, from Palmyra, PA performs “Bright is the Ring of Words” and “The Vagabond” from Songs of Travel by Ralph Vaughan Williams

The Harbison Quintet with pianist Lisa Rah, 17; cellist Jacqueline Choi, 17; violist Alex Petersen, 16; and violinists Hong-Ji Kim, 17, and Sarah Koenig-Plonskier, 16 from the Walnut Hill School in Natick, MA performs Piano Quintet, Mvmt 2 "Capriccio" and Mvmt 4 "Burletta" by John Harbison. The Harbison Quintet performed on Show 94 in 2004.

The Filarmónica Joven de Colombia performs Death and Transfiguration, Op.24 by Richard Strauss, conductor Luis Guillermo Vicaria.

The AYM Piano Trio from Midwest Young Artists with violinist Shawn Moore, 17, from Elgin, IL; cellist Chris Trigg, 18, from Waukegan, IL; and pianist Samuel Cormier-Iijima, 16, from Palatine, IL performs Café Music, III. Presto by Paul Schoenfield.

Colton Peltier, piano, 14 from Hastings, MN performs Mephisto Waltz, No. 1 by Franz Liszt.

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:02 Josef Suk: Fairy Tale: Suite Op 16 (1900) Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 572323 30:27

19:35:40 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 in c Op 18 (1901) Simon Trpceski, piano Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Avie 2192 33:38

20:12:34 Boris Lyatoshinksy: Symphony No. 3 in b Op 50 (1951) National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Marco Polo 223540 46:26

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Ty Alan Emerson: Caliban Ascendant (2021) Cleveland Chamber Collective/Ty Alan Emerson cond. (private CD) 32:24

Jeffrey Mumford: an expanding distance of multiple voices (2005) Miranda Cuckson, violin (Albany 1473/74) 11:55

Nicholas Puin: Three Deadlines: Etude for Piano Solo Coren Estrin Mino, piano (CCG 10-07-18) 4:59

21:55:49 Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Piano Quintet D 667 'Trout' (1819) Richard Goode, piano Boston Symphony Chamber Players Sony 19439946802 3:56

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - 2022 Ansfield-Wolf Book Awards - Ishmael Reed

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:25 Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from Keyboard Concerto No. 5 BWV 1056 (1740) Simone Dinnerstein, piano Berlin State Orchestra Simone Dinnerstein Sony 81742 2:57

23:04:22 Maurice Duruflé: Four Motets on Gregorian Chants Op 10 (1960) Atlanta Symphony Chorus Norman Mackenzie Telarc 80654 7:43

23:12:06 Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 9 in A-Flat Op 69 # 1 'L'adieu' (1835) Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6669 4:27

23:17:19 Robert Moran: Trinity Requiem: In Paradisum (2011) Trinity Choruses Chamber Ensemble Robert Ridgell Innova 244 4:38

23:21:58 Antonín Dvorák: Lento from String Quartet No. 12 Op 96 'American' (1893) Royal Philharmonic Charles Rosekrans Telarc 80610 7:47

23:29:45 Howard Helvey: O lux beatissima (2004) St. John the Evangelist Choir Gregory Heislman St. John 2008 3:57

23:34:23 Johann Sebastian Bach: St. Matthew Passion: Erbarme dich (1727) François Leleux, oboe d'amore Bavarian Radio Symphony Lisa Batiashvili Deutsche Gram 4792479 6:44

23:41:08 Mark O'Connor: Appalachia Waltz (1995) Mark O'Connor, violin Sony 752307 5:47

23:46:55 Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Serenade' S 560/7 (1839) Evgeny Kissin, piano Sony 51272 6:15

23:53:46 Giuseppe Verdi: La traviata: Act 3 Prelude (1853) BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10634 3:20

23:58:04 Clarice Assad: A Tale of Living Water (2010) Lara Downes, piano Portrait 592079 1:47