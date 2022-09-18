WCLV Program Guide 09-18-2022
00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA
Artist-Album-Track
Michael Dease, Best Next Thing, Horse Trading, Positone
Shawn Purcell, 180, Chicka D, Origin
Jazz Professors, Blues and Cubes, Promenade in Blue, Flying Horse
Cleveland Jazz Orchestra with Joe Lovano, Live in Believeland, Equinox, CJO
Wayne Shorter Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival, Encontros e Despedidas, Candid
Bruce Barth, Dedication, Let’s Go, Origin
Joe Farnsworth, City of Sounds, No Fills, Smoke Sessions
Antonio Adolfo, Octet and Originals. Coracao do Brasil, AAM
Antonio Carlos Jobim, The Composer of Desafinado Plays. Chega de Saudade, Verve
Anne Walsh, The Astrud Project, Conto de Ossanha, Zink
Nate Najar, Jazz Samba para sempre, Bahia, Blue Line
Cleveland Jazz Orchestra, Live in Believeland, Blues Gospel, CJO
Craig Davis, Tone Paintings, Dodo’s Bounce, MCG Jazz
Artie Shaw (with Dodo Marmarosa), Complete Gramercy 5, Grabtown Grapple, RCA Bluebird
Artie Shaw (with Dodo Marmarosa), Complete Gramercy 5, Sad Sack, RCA Bluebird
Doug Webb, The Message, Caught in the Webb, Posi-Tone
Caili O’Doherty, Quarantine Dream, Blues for Big Scotia, Posi-Tone
Adonis Rose – Cyrille Aimee, Petite Fleur, Undecided, Storyville
Eddie Condon, Treasury of Jazz, I’m Gonna Sit Right Down…, Sony Collectables
Dick Hyman – Kenny Davern, One Step to Chicago, Farewell Blues, Rivermont
Cleveland Jazz Orchestra, Live in Believeland, Am I Blue?, CJO
Gil Evans, Individualism of Gil Evans, Spoonful, Verve
Bernie Senensky. Don’t Look Back, Don’t Look Back, Cellar
03:00 JAZZ NETWORK
Artist-Album-Track
Bobby Timmons, Wayne Shorter, Ron Carter, Jimmy Cobb Workin' Out Cut Me Loose, Charlie
Wayne Shorter, T.S. Monk Big Band Monk on Monk Crepsuscle with Nellie
Pat Martino, Joey DeFrancesco, Billy Hart Live at Yoshi's MacTough
Thelonious Monk, Art Blaket, Gene Ramey Blue Gershwin Nice Work If You Can Get It
Pierre Michelot, Toots Thielemans, Pierre Blanchard, Maurice Vander, Billy Higgins Bass and Bosses Big Meeting
Emily Remler Retrospective, volume one Afro Blue
Robert Glasper, Vicente Archer, Damion Reid In My Element Beatrice
Ingrid Jensen, Gary Bartz, George Colligan, Dwayne Burno, Bill Stewart Here on Earth Avila and Tequila
Kevin Mahogany, T. S. Monk Big Band Monk on Monk Dear Ruby
Bobby Hutcherson, Geri Allen Skyline Candle
Anita O'Day, Studio Orchestra Anita O'Day Swings Cole Porter It's DeLovely
Clifford Brown, Richie Powell, Max Roach, Harold Land, George Morrow Study in Brown George's Dilemma
Tal Farlow, Eddie Costa, Vinnie Burke Jazz Masters 41: Tal Farlow Isn't It Romantic
Phil Woods, Carl Saunders, Jeff Jenkins, Ken Walker, Paul Romaine Phil Woods and Carl Saunders Play Henry Mancini Dreamsville
Oranj Symphonette Oranj Symphonette Plays Mancini Baby Elephant Walk/Peter Gunn
Keith Jarrett, Gary Peacock, Jack DeJohnette Standards in Norway Old Folks
Andy Bey, Vito Lesczak, Peter Washington Ain't Necessarily So Brother, Can You Spare a Dime
Jimmy McGriff, Bernard Purdie, David Newman, Red Holloway, Mel Brown The Dream Team Fleetwood Stroll
Shirley Horn, Charles Ables, Steve Williams The Main Ingredient Here's looking at You
Oranj Symphonette Oranj Symphonette Plays Mancini Moon River
Fred Hersch, Drew Gress, Tom Rainey Dancing in the Dark Secret Love
Kurt Elling, Rob Amster, Paul Wertico Close Your Eyes Dolores Dream
Wayne Shorter, Brad Mehldau, John Patitucci, Brian Blade, Paul Dunkel, Allen Blustine, Frank Morelli, Stephen Taylor, Charles Curtis Alegria Orbits
Brad Mehldau Day Is Done Martha My Dear
Brad Mehldau, Larry Grenadier, Jeff Ballard Day Is Done She's Leaving Home
Johnny Smith The Complete Roost Johnny Smith Small Group Sessions Wait 'til You See Her
Paul Desmond, Ed Bickert, Ron Carter, Connie Kay Pure Desmond song from MASH
Lea Delaria, Gil Godstein, Larry Grenadier Play It Cool With Every Breath I Take
Melvyn Rhyne Peter Bernstein, Kenny Washington, Joshua Redman Boss Organ Hattush's Blues
Dizzy Gillespie, Oscar Peterson Oscar Peterson & Dizzy Gillespie Mozambique
Art Tatum Art Tatum Solo Masterpieces, volume 2 I'll See You In My Dreams
06:00 MUSICA SACRA
06:02:53 William Byrd: Ne irascaris Domine - Civitas sancti tui (1589) Quire Cleveland Ross Duffin Quire 106 8:16
06:12:33 Thomas Tallis: Spem in alium (1571) Oxford Camerata Jeremy Summerly Naxos 503293 12:14
06:25:42 Thomas Tallis: O sacrum convivium (1575) Stile Antico Harmonia Mundi 807555 4:08
06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square
07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: At the Proms - Our annual summer visit to Royal Albert Hall for a concert on the spectacular Willis/Harrison & Harrison organ that once was the largest in the land
RICHARD WAGNER (trans. Westbrook & Laube): Tannhäuser Grand March
CÉSAR FRANCK: Grande piece symphonique
CHARLES-VALENTIN ALKAN: Scherzando (No. 10 in b-flat, fr Grands preludes, Op. 66)
ALKAN: Scherzando (played on the composer’s own pedal-piano, for which it was written) –Olivier Latry (1853
Erard/Cite de la Musique, Paris) Cite de la Muaique 5278
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois:
09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills
09:02:20 Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 2 in c BWV 826 (1727) Simone Dinnerstein, piano Sony 798943 22:44
09:26:46 Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 5 in f BWV 1056 (1740) Simone Dinnerstein, piano Berlin State Orchestra Simone Dinnerstein Sony 81742 9:06
09:39:00 Johann Sebastian Bach: French Suite No. 5 BWV 816 (1722) Simone Dinnerstein, piano Telarc 80715 18:27
10:00 LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen – Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; J’Nai Bridges, mezzo-soprano
Angelica Negron: Morivivi
Peter Lieberson: Neruda Songs
William Grant Still: Symphony No. 1 ‘Afro-American’
Jean Sibelius: Lemminkainen Legends—Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor
12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Enrique Soro: Fantastic Dance Norwegian Radio Orchestra; Miguel Harth-Bedoya, conductor Album: Inca Trail Connections Naxos 574266 Music: 4:20
Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet, fantasy overture after Shakespeare Norwegian Radio Orchestra; Miguel Harth-Bedoya, conductor NRK Radio Concert Hall, Oslo, Norway Music: 19:38
Piano Puzzler: Contestant: Stephen Farrand calling from Freeport, ME Music: 10:43
Gabriel Faure: After a Dream (Apres un Reve) Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello; Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano Album: After a Dream (Apres un Reve) Decca Music: 2:56 (excerpt)
Richard Strauss: Four Songs Op. 27 Paulina Swierczek, soprano; The Orchestra Now; Leon Botstein, conductor Bard College, The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts, Annandale-on-Hudson, NY Music: 12:31
13:00 SYMPHONYCAST with Julie Amacher – London Symphony Orchestra, Simon Rattle, conductor; Louise Alder, soprano; Dame Sarah Connolly, mezzo-soprano; London Symphony Chorus
BBC Proms August 24
Harrison Birtwistle: Donum Simoni MMXVIII
Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 2 in c minor ‘Resurrection’
Gustav Mahler: Music from Symphony No. 6—Minnesota Orchestra, Osmo Vänskä, conductor (BIS 2266)
15:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad – Membership Campaign Special ( live)
Antonin Dvorak: Finale from Symphony No. 8 –George Szell, conductor (Warner Classics George Szell: The Warner Recordings 1934-1970) 9:33
Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 1–Vladimir Ashkenazy, pianist/conductor (Decca 421718)
Claude Debussy: Fetes from Three Nocturnes–Lorin Maazel (5:57) (Decca 4787779)
Franz Schubert: Finale from Symphony No. 9 ‘Great C Major’– George Szell, conductor (Warner Classics George Szell: The Warner Recordings 1934-1970) 11:46
Gustav Mahler: Rondo Burleske from Symphony No. 9–George Szell, conductor (George Szell Centennial Edition) 12:17
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Finale [Festival at Baghdad; Shipwreck on the Rock] from Scheherazade–Lorin Maazel, conductor (Decca 4787779) 12:05
Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 5 ‘Emperor’–Vladimir Ashkenazy, pianist/conductor (Decca 421718) 10:59
Johannes Brahms: Finale from Violin Concerto Op. 77–David Oistrakh, violin; George Szell, conductor (Warner Classics George Szell: The Warner Recordings 1934-1970)
Hector Berlioz: Agnus Dei from Requiem– Lorin Maazel, conductor; Kenneth Riegel, tenor; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus (Decca 4787779) 10:56
Hector Berlioz: Rákóczy March from ‘The Damnation of Faust’–George Szell (George Szell Centennial Edition) 4:10
18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded Highlights pulled from FTT archive – all ages are at the time of recording
In honor of long-time From the Top announcer Joanne Robinson and her history of announcing with From the Top for over 20 years, this program features some of Robinson’s superb comedic contributions to From the Top skits and humor segments. It also features performances by young performers personally chosen by Joanne Robinson for their power and joy
Carolyn Jantsch, tuba, 18, from Worthington, OH performs Estrellita by Manuel Ponce, arranged by Patrick Sheridan, Christopher O’Riley, piano
Jarrod Lentz, baritone, 17, from Palmyra, PA performs “Bright is the Ring of Words” and “The Vagabond” from Songs of Travel by Ralph Vaughan Williams
The Harbison Quintet with pianist Lisa Rah, 17; cellist Jacqueline Choi, 17; violist Alex Petersen, 16; and violinists Hong-Ji Kim, 17, and Sarah Koenig-Plonskier, 16 from the Walnut Hill School in Natick, MA performs Piano Quintet, Mvmt 2 "Capriccio" and Mvmt 4 "Burletta" by John Harbison. The Harbison Quintet performed on Show 94 in 2004.
The Filarmónica Joven de Colombia performs Death and Transfiguration, Op.24 by Richard Strauss, conductor Luis Guillermo Vicaria.
The AYM Piano Trio from Midwest Young Artists with violinist Shawn Moore, 17, from Elgin, IL; cellist Chris Trigg, 18, from Waukegan, IL; and pianist Samuel Cormier-Iijima, 16, from Palatine, IL performs Café Music, III. Presto by Paul Schoenfield.
Colton Peltier, piano, 14 from Hastings, MN performs Mephisto Waltz, No. 1 by Franz Liszt.
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:03:02 Josef Suk: Fairy Tale: Suite Op 16 (1900) Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 572323 30:27
19:35:40 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 in c Op 18 (1901) Simon Trpceski, piano Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Avie 2192 33:38
20:12:34 Boris Lyatoshinksy: Symphony No. 3 in b Op 50 (1951) National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Marco Polo 223540 46:26
21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Ty Alan Emerson: Caliban Ascendant (2021) Cleveland Chamber Collective/Ty Alan Emerson cond. (private CD) 32:24
Jeffrey Mumford: an expanding distance of multiple voices (2005) Miranda Cuckson, violin (Albany 1473/74) 11:55
Nicholas Puin: Three Deadlines: Etude for Piano Solo Coren Estrin Mino, piano (CCG 10-07-18) 4:59
21:55:49 Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Piano Quintet D 667 'Trout' (1819) Richard Goode, piano Boston Symphony Chamber Players Sony 19439946802 3:56
22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - 2022 Ansfield-Wolf Book Awards - Ishmael Reed
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
23:01:25 Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from Keyboard Concerto No. 5 BWV 1056 (1740) Simone Dinnerstein, piano Berlin State Orchestra Simone Dinnerstein Sony 81742 2:57
23:04:22 Maurice Duruflé: Four Motets on Gregorian Chants Op 10 (1960) Atlanta Symphony Chorus Norman Mackenzie Telarc 80654 7:43
23:12:06 Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 9 in A-Flat Op 69 # 1 'L'adieu' (1835) Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6669 4:27
23:17:19 Robert Moran: Trinity Requiem: In Paradisum (2011) Trinity Choruses Chamber Ensemble Robert Ridgell Innova 244 4:38
23:21:58 Antonín Dvorák: Lento from String Quartet No. 12 Op 96 'American' (1893) Royal Philharmonic Charles Rosekrans Telarc 80610 7:47
23:29:45 Howard Helvey: O lux beatissima (2004) St. John the Evangelist Choir Gregory Heislman St. John 2008 3:57
23:34:23 Johann Sebastian Bach: St. Matthew Passion: Erbarme dich (1727) François Leleux, oboe d'amore Bavarian Radio Symphony Lisa Batiashvili Deutsche Gram 4792479 6:44
23:41:08 Mark O'Connor: Appalachia Waltz (1995) Mark O'Connor, violin Sony 752307 5:47
23:46:55 Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Serenade' S 560/7 (1839) Evgeny Kissin, piano Sony 51272 6:15
23:53:46 Giuseppe Verdi: La traviata: Act 3 Prelude (1853) BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10634 3:20
23:58:04 Clarice Assad: A Tale of Living Water (2010) Lara Downes, piano Portrait 592079 1:47