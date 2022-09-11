WCLV Program Guide 09-11-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Kevin Cerovich, Aging Milennial, The Groove Merchant

Airmen of Note, 2022, Tones for Joan’s Bones

Thad Jones – Mel Lewis, New Life, Little Rascal on a Rock

Milwaukee Jazz Orchestra, Take It All, We All Love Eddie Harris

Doug MacDonald, I’ll See You in My Dreams, Don’cha Go ‘Way Mad

Yellowjackets, Parallel Motion, Intrigue

Bob Mintzer – WDR Big Band, Soundscapes, Stay Up

Cyrus Chestnut, My Father’s Hands, Nippon Soul Connection

BillHeid, Dealin’ Wid It, Dealin‘ Wid It

Al Foster, Reflections, Monk’s Bossa

Thelonious Monk, Big Band and Quartet, Oska T.

Michael Hackett – Tim Coffman, Western Skies, Little Dancer

Tom Harrell, Oak Tree, Love Tide

Doug MacDonald, I’ll See You In My Dreams, I Got It Bad

Beverly Church Hogan, Sweet Invitation, Invitation

Dave Bass \, The Trio Vol. 2, Black Monday

Chet Doxas, Rich in Symbols II, The Slopes of Sainte-Tite

Craig Davis, Tone Painting, Mellow Mood

Charlie Parker, Dial Masters, Yardibird Suite

Charlie Parker, Dial Masters, Ornithology

Jared Hall, Seen on the Scene, If You Could See Me Now

Doug MacDonald, I’ll See You in My Dreams,Will You Still Be Mine?

Pat Mallinger et al, Perspectivesn, Side Step

Michael Dease, Horse Trading, Best Next Thing

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Billy Rogers, Dave Stryker, Jay Anderson, Jeff Hirshfield The Guitar Artistry of Billy Rogers Fee Fi Fo Fum

Wayne Shorter, Brian Blade, Brad Mehldau, John Patitucci Alegria Sacajawea

Wayne Shorter, Bobby Timmons, Ron Carter, Jimmy Cobb Workin' Out Tom Thumb

Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Live at MCG Like a Lover

Alan Pasqua, Darek Oles, Peter Erskine My New Old Friend My New Old Friend

Wayne Shorter, Brian Blade Alegria Interlude

Ingrid Jensen, Gary Bartz, George Colligan, Dwayne Burno, Bill Stewart, Jill Seifers Here On Earth Time Remembered

Miles Davis, Bill Evans, Cannonball Adderley, John Coltrane, Jimmy Cobb, Paul Chambers Kind of Blue Blue In Green

Bill Evans, Tony Bennett The Tony Bennett/Bill Evans Album The Days of Wine and Roses

Bill Evans The Solo Sessions volume 2 Ornithology

Jimmy Smith, Jackie McLean, Quentin Warren, Donald Bailey Blue Gershwin Embraceable You

Lenore Raphael, Howard Alden Loverly Georgia On My Mind

Sarah Vaughan, Studio Orchestra Golden Hits Lullaby of Birdland

Thelonioius Monk, Gene Ramey, Art Blakey Blue Gershwin Nice Work If You Can Get It

Jimmy Smith, Wes Montgomery, Oliver Nelson, Studio Orchestra Jimmy & Wes: The Dynamic Duo Night Train

Hank Jones, Elvin Jones, Richard Davis The Great Jazz Trio: Autumn Leaves Yesterdays

Phil Woods, Harry Leahey, Mike Melilo, Bill Goodwin, Steve Gilmore, Alyrio Lima Live A Sleepin' Bee

Ray Barretto, Hilton Ruiz, Papo Vasquez, Chris Barretto, John Benitez, Adam Cruz Standards Rican-ditioned Travlin' Light

Bobby Hutcherson, Geri Allen Skyline Candle

Nancy Wilson, Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Louis Hayes Nancy Wilson &Cannonball Adderley A Sleepin' Bee

Joe Lovano, Hank Jones Kids: Live at Dizzy's Club Coca Cola Four in One

East Coast/West Lyle Mays, Toots Thielemans, Christian McBride, Troy Davis, Terence Blanchard

Kevin Mahogany, T. S. Monk Big Band Monk On Monk Dear Ruby

David Amram, Studio Orchestra Complete Film Soundtrack Score: The Manchurian Candidate Some Soul from Seoul

Donald Ellis, James Knepper, Booker Ervin, John Handy, Roland Hanna, Charlie Mingus, Dannie Richmond, Maurice Brown, Seymour Barab The Shoes of the Fisherman's Wife Mood Indigo

Andre Previn, Ray Brown, Grady Tate, Mundell Lowe, Jim Pugh What Headphones Warm Valley

Andy Bey, Peter Washington, Kenny Washinton Ain't Necessarily So I Let a Song Go Out of My Heart

Pat Martino, Joey DeFrancesco, Billy Hart Live at Yoshi's Catch

Keith Jarrett, Gary Peacock, Jack DeJohnette Standards in Norway Love Is a Many Splendored Thing

David Amram, Studio Orchestra Complete Film Soundtrack Score: The Manchurian Candidate Home Again

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:02:58 Arvo Pärt: Magnificat (1989) Theatre of Voices Paul Hillier Harmonia Mundi 907182 6:39

06:10:28 Dmitry Bortnyansky: Choral Concerto No. 32 'Lord, Make Me To Know My End' (c.1800) Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir Paul Hillier Harmonia Mundi 2908304 8:11

06:19:36 Arvo Pärt: Summa (1977) Theatre of Voices Paul Hillier Harmonia Mundi 907182 6:22

06:26:52 Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Beati quorum via integra Op 38 # 3 (1905) Westminster Abbey Choir James O'Donnell Hyperion 68301 3:26

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: PIPEDREAMS LIVE! at the University of Kansas - Performances by and comments from students of Michael Bauer and James Higdon, featuring the Helmuth Wolff pipe organ at Bales Recital in Lawrence

NICOLAS DeGRIGNY: Veni Creator Verse (En taille) Nick Bideler, organist

LOUIS VIERNE: Clair de lune (No. 5), fr Pieces de Fantasie, Op. 53 John Deahl, organist

MAURICE DURUFLÉ: Prelude and Fugue on the Name ALAIN, Op. 7 Song yi Park, organist

LOUIS VIERNE: Scherzo (iii.), fr Symphony No. 5, Op. 47 —Michael Emmerich, organist

OLIVIER MESSIAEN: Offrande et Alleluia, fr Livre du Saint Sacrement Yoomi Chang, organist

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois:

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

09:03:44 Nicholas Bruhns: Hemmt eure Tränenflut (1695) Cantus Cölln Konrad Junghänel Harmonia Mundi 2908304 14:32

09:20:04 Michel-Richard Delalande: Dies Irae S 31 (1690) La Chapelle Royale Orchestre de la Chapelle Royale Philippe Herreweghe Harmonia Mundi 901352 27:47

09:50:15 George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Worthy is the Lamb...Amen (1741) Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80344 6:35

09:57:22 George Frideric Handel: Allegro from Concerto Grosso Op 3 # 1 (1734) Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Harmonia Mundi 907415 2:46

10:00 LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen – Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Los Angeles Master Chorale

Gonzalo Garrido-Lecca: Esperanza (world premiere)

Francisco Cortes-Alvarez: La Serpiente de Colores

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 9 ‘Choral’

Gustav Mahler: Finale from Symphony No. 3—Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

William Grant Still: Radiant Pinnacle Althea Waites, piano Album: Black Diamonds: Althea Waites Plays Music by African-American Composers Cambria 1097 Music: 4:16

William Grant Still: From the Delta Northern Arizona University Wind Symphony; Patricia Hoy, conductor Album: Northern Arizona University Wind Symphony SELF PROD 157 Music: 9:32

Piano Puzzler: Contestant: Claire Nalven of Waltham, MA Music: 8:05

Maurice Ravel: Piano Sonatine No. 1: Movement 1 Modere Alicia de Larrocha, piano Album: Ravel: Piano Concertos, Valses Nobles et Sentimentales, Sonatine RCA 60985 Music: 4:18 (excerpt)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 in C major Spoleto Festival USA Orchestra; Michelle Rofrano, conductor Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston SC Music: 24:36

Christos Hatzis: String Quartet No 1 Movement 4 St. Lawrence String Quartet Album: Awakening EMI Classics 5 58038 2 Music: 4:35

David Diamond: Kaddish Jonathan Aasgaard, cello; Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra; Gerard Schwarz, conductor Album: From Jewish Life: Music for Cello and Orchestra Avie 2149 Music: 11:11

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet, Op. 76 No. 4, Sunrise St Lawrence String Quartet Spoleto Festival USA, Bank of America Chamber Music Series, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 23:22

Clara Schumann, arr. Tim Bradley: Two pieces from Soirees Musicales, Op. 6 Copper Street Brass Copper Street Brass, Sundin Music Hall, St Paul, MN Music: 7:39

13:57:10 Edvard Grieg: Two Elegiac Melodies: The Wounded Heart Op 34 # 1 (1881) Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 510316 2:24

14:00 SYMPHONYCAST with Julie Amacher – Vienna Radio Symphony, Marin Alsop, conductor; Benjamin Grosvenor, piano

BBC Proms August 13

Bela Bartok: The Miraculous Mandarin: Suite

Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 3 in C

Hannah Eisendle: Heliosis

Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 7 in d

Camille Saint-Saens: Concerto No. 2—Benjamin Grosvenor, piano; Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/James Judd (Decca 17610)

15:58:30 Eve Beglarian: Another Time (2018) Lara Downes, piano Flipside Music 1:27

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Tony Sias, narrator – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance, 10/23/21

Josef Strauss: Waltz ‘Heroic Poem’ Op 87

George Walker: Sinfonia No. 5: Visions

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Symphony in F-Sharp

17:30:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 26 in D K 537 'Coronation' (1788) Robert Casadesus, piano Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 780837 29:05

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded May 2022 - This week’s From the Top features a moving and sensitive performance of the music of Dvorak performed by a teenage cellist from Chicago, a young violinist from Washington, D.C. who loves to contemplate dark matter when he’s not practicing the music of Bach, a teenage trombone quartet made up of two sets of siblings and more

Noah Chen, cello, 17, from Chicago, IL performs Lasst mich allein, Op. 82, B. 157, No.1 by Antonín Dvořák, host Peter Dugan, piano

The Bone Rangers trombone quartet featuring Owen Riordan, trombone, 16, from Dyer, IN; Deaglan Sullivan, trombone, 18, from Evergreen Park, IL; Padric Sullivan, trombone, 15, from Evergreen Park, IL; and Calleigh Riordan, bass trombone, 14, from Dyer, IN perform Excerpts from City of Arts and Sciences by David Faleris

Xuanyan Jessie Gong, piano 15, from Jericho, NY perform Moments Musicaux, Op. 16 No. 6 by Sergei Rachmaninoff

Jeremy Foster, violin, 18, from Washington, DC perform Violin Sonata No. 1 in G Minor, BMV 1001: Siciliana by J.S. Bach (1685 - 1750)

Taki Salameh, composer, 18, from Skokie, IL presents Piano Trio by Taki Salameh peformed by Geregana Haralampieva, violin; Samuel DeCaprio, cello and Thomas Weaver, piano

Peter Dugan, piano, performs Arabeske in C Major, Op. 18 by Robert Schumann

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:02 Sir Edward Elgar: Falstaff Op 68 (1913) BBC Symphony Sir Andrew Davis Teldec 98436 35:21

19:39:04 Howard Hanson: Symphony No. 2 Op 30 'Romantic' (1930) St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin EMI 6612 30:14

20:10:51 Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2 in D Op 43 (1902) Oslo Philharmonic Klaus Mäkelä Decca 4852256 45:55

20:58:56 Lukas Foss: For Lenny, Variation on 'New York, New York' (1987) Lara Downes, piano Sony 84284011251 1:49

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Margaret Brouwer: Rhapsodic Sonata (201, rev. 2016) Eliesha Nelson, viola; Shuai Wang, piano (Naxos 559 904) 20:19

Mark Nowakowski: String Quartet No. 1 “Songs of Forgiveness” (2010) Voxare String Quartet (Naxos 559 821) 20:14

Jeffrey Mumford: through the filtering dawn of spreading daybreak (2001) Eliesha Nelson, viola; Scott Dixon, double bass (Albany 1473/74) 8:51

21:54:04 Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past (1899) Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Deutsche Gram 2121 6:38

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow - Michael F Roizen, MD, Albert Ratner

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:27 Traditional: Shaker Hymn 'Not One Sparrow is Forgotten' Dale Warland Singers Dale Warland Gothic 49243 2:39

23:05:07 Robert Schumann: March from Piano Quintet Op 44 (1842) Emanuel Ax, piano Cleveland Quartet RCA 6498 8:01

23:13:09 Morten Lauridsen: O magnum mysterium (1994) Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2013 6:08

23:19:59 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 13 in a Op 17 # 4 (1834) Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9289 5:26

23:25:26 Frank Bridge: An Irish Melody 'Londonderry Air' (1908) English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 5366 7:51

23:33:18 John Rutter: Psalm 23 'The Lord is my Shepherd' (1978) Cambridge Singers City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Collegium 100 5:13

23:39:03 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Sadko: Song of India (1896) Gil Shaham, violin Deutsche Gram 447640 2:41

23:41:44 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 27 K 595 (1791) Vassily Primakov, piano Odense Symphony Scott Yoo Bridge 9328 9:21

23:51:05 Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E Op 116 # 6 (1892) Stanislav Khristenko, piano Steinway 30032 3:29

23:55:15 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Panorama (1889) Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev Deutsche Gram 457634 3:23

23:58:56 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10: Remembrances Op 71 # 7 (1901) Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207 1:54