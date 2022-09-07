WCLV Program Guide 09-07-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Marc Johnson Swept Away It's Time

Neil Swainson Fire in the West Late Afternoon

Michael Dease Best Next Thing Charly Jaye

Emily Remler Catwalk Catwalk

Mick Nock Not We but One Transitions

Michael Hackett Western Skies Little Dancer

Cecile McLorin Salvant Dreams and Daggers I Didn't Know What Time It Was

Snorre Kirk Beat Going Up

Roy Haynes Cracklin' Dorian

Thelonious Monk Solo Monk North Of The Sunset

James Williams Meets the Saxophone Masters Calvary

Alan Broadbent Like Minds Blue Pearl

NYO Jazz We're Still Here Transitions

Michael Carvin The Art of the Trio Paper Moon

Johsua Redman Freedom in the Groove Cat Battles

Sound Prints Live at the Monterey Jazz Festival To Sail Beyond The Sunset

Charles Lloyd Trios-Chapel Blood Count [Live]

Joey Alexander Origin Promise of Spring

Frank Morgan Listen to the Dawn Remembering

Mark Turner The Ballad Session Some Other Time

Eric Reed Groovewise The Gentle Giant

Oscar Peterson The Giants Who Cares

Tommy Flanagan Ballads and Blues Thay Say It's Spring

Kenny Davern Breezin' Along My Mama Socks Me

Wynton Marsalis Think of One Fuchsia

Chico Freeman Spirit Sensitive Lonnie's Lament

Jeremy Manasia Butcher Block Ballet Autumn Bloom

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Craig Davis Tone Painting Dodo's Bounce

Charlton Singleton Crossroads Man in Motion

Anthony Wilson Our Gang Chitlins Con Carne

Jimmy Rushing Every Day I Have the Blues Sonny Boy Blues

Grant Green Solid The Kicker

Milt Jackson Milt Jackson Quartet Stonewall

Jazz Professors Blues and Cubes Blue Steel

Pasqua/Oles/Erskine Live in Italy Agrodolce

Farnell Newton Feel the Love I'll Catch You

Gerald Cannon Combinations A Thought

John Abercrombie Up & Coming Silver Circle

Gary Smulyan Blue Suite Charleston Blue

Sonny Rollins Alfie Alfie's Theme

Sonny Rollins Way Out West There Is No Greater Love

Yoron Israel Traneing In Like Sonny

Ed Cherry Second Look You Go To My Head

Steve Million What I meant to Say Open the Book

Rodney Earl Grateful Heart Isabella

Ashby/Davis Mistaken Identity Choices

Hank Mobley A Caddy For Daddy Ace Deuce Trey

Lia Booth Life Can Be Beautiful 'A' You're Adorable

Cannonball Adderley Cannonball Adderley Quintet Plus Lisa

Dave Burrell Margy Pargy I Only Have Eyes for You

Roy Hargrove Family Pas De Trois

Sullivan Fortner Moments Preserved Changing Keys (Wheel Of Fortune Theme)

05:56:49 Nikolai Kapustin: Prelude No. 13 in Jazz Style Op 53 # 13 (1988) John Salmon, piano Naxos 570532 2:33

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:52 Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Overture (1816) London Symphony Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 7:14

06:16:32 Jean-Baptiste Lully: Phaëton: Chaconne (1683) Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik 1001 3:45

06:21:20 Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 (1882) Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80178 8:03

06:30:29 Giuseppe Matteo Alberti: Sonata for 2 Trumpets & Strings (1720) John Wallace, trumpet Philharmonia Orchestra Simon Wright Nimbus 5079 5:48

06:40:03 Sir Hamilton Harty: A Comedy Overture (1906) Ulster Orchestra Bryden Thomson Chandos 8314 14:07

06:54:55 Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 6 (1897) Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 470290 1:46

06:57:22 Karl King: Barnum & Bailey's Favorite March (1913) Blossom Festival Band Loras John Schissel MAA 40601 2:17

07:03:38 Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: Overture (1879) Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 434916 7:07

07:11:55 Hector Berlioz: Roman Carnival Overture Op 9 (1844) London Symphony Sir Colin Davis Philips 4788977 8:57

07:21:12 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Folk Dance Op 64 (1936) Martha Argerich, piano Deutsche Gram 4799854 03:55

07:26:46 Florence Price: Tobacco (1940) Reginald L. Mobley, countertenor Agave Baroque Acis 20445 0:47

07:28:35 Johannes Brahms: Allegretto from Cello Sonata No. 1 Op 38 (1865) Gabriel Schwabe, cello Naxos 503293 5:10

07:38:43 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in C H 659 (1773) The Vivaldi Project John Hsu Centaur 3176 10:22

07:51:32 François Casadesus: London Sketches: Children Play (1916) Atlanta Chamber Winds Robert J. Ambrose Albany 1127 1:11

07:53:23 Howard Shore: The Return of the King: The White Tree (2003) Crouch End Festival Choir City of Prague Philharmonic Nic Raine Silva 1160 3:47

07:57:26 Sir Arthur Bliss: Checkmate: Dance of the Red Pawns (1937) Royal Scottish National Orchestra David Lloyd-Jones Naxos 557641 2:25

08:08:19 Johann Strauss Jr: The Gypsy Baron: Treasure Waltz Op 418 (1885) Vienna Philharmonic Daniel Barenboim Decca 12569 7:43

08:19:00 George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 3 (1717) Aradia Ensemble Kevin Mallon Naxos 503293 10:48

08:31:25 Ernesto Lecuona: Vals romantico (1951) Kathryn Stott, piano EMI 56803 3:01

08:41:02 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 25 K 503 (1786) Mitsuko Uchida, piano Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Decca 4830716 9:15

08:52:24 Leos Janácek: Jealousy (1903) Czech State Philharmonic Brno José Serebrier Reference 75 5:38

08:58:17 George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: I Got Rhythm (1930) Peter Donohoe, piano EMI 54280 1:03

09:04:51 Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 48 in C H 16:35 (1780) Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano Chandos 10668 16:04

09:22:57 Tomás Luis de Victoria: Alma Redemptoris mater (1600) Fairhaven Singers Ralph Woodward Guild 7380 5:41

09:32:05 Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries (1856) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Deutsche Gram 4778773 4:44

09:40:05 Franz Schubert: Five Minuets: Minuet No. 1 D 89 (1813) Gidon Kremer, violin Chamber Orchestra of Europe Deutsche Gram 437535 3:47

09:45:41 Percy Grainger: Lincolnshire Posy (1937) Cleveland Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Telarc 80099 14:40

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:08 Claude Debussy: Syrinx (1912) Joshua Smith, flute Telarc 80694 2:29

10:04:04 Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita for solo flute: Bourrée anglaise BWV 1013 (1718) Brandon Patrick George, flute Hänssler 18039 2:36

10:08:24 Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Suite (1867) Chicago Symphony Fritz Reiner RCA 300350 12:01

10:21:13 Béla Bartók: Hungarian Sketches (1931) Chicago Symphony Pierre Boulez Deutsche Gram 445825 10:47

10:34:17 Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Mélodie (1762) Marina Lomazov, piano Lomazov 100 3:29

10:41:54 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite from Bach's Violin Partita No. 3 (1933) Olga Kern, piano Harmonia Mundi 907336 7:49

10:52:47 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 41 in C K 551 'Jupiter' (1788) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 86793 26:25

11:20:07 Mily Balakirev: Oriental Fantasy 'Islamey' Op 18 (1869) Olga Kern, piano Harmonia Mundi 907399 9:10

11:31:13 Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 7 after Corelli in d (1726) Academy of Ancient Music Andrew Manze Harmonia Mundi 907261 9:57

11:43:21 Franz Schubert: Finale from String Quartet No. 14 D 810 'Death and the Maiden' (1824) Camerata Salzburg Franz Welser-Möst EMI 56813 9:35

11:53:42 Eric Coates: The Three Elizabeths Suite: Youth of Britain March (1944) Sinfonia ViVa Malcolm Nabarro ASV 2053 5:11

12:07:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 9 in D K 320 'Posthorn' (1779) Bernard Adelstein, posthorn Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 86793 39:28

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:07:20 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 9 in D K 320 'Posthorn' (1779) Bernard Adelstein, posthorn Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 86793 39:28

12:48:18 Richard Strauss: On the Roman Campagna from 'Aus Italien' Op 16 (1886) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst ClevOrch 0001 10:16

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

13:02:16 Nikolai Kapustin: Bagatelle No. 5 Op 59 # 5 (1991) John Salmon, piano Naxos 570532 2:40

13:06:10 George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' (1926) John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80391 3:13

13:11:22 Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 4 for Orchestra S 359/4 (1860) Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer Deutsche Gram 4779525 10:02

13:23:37 Franz Liszt: Legend No. 1 'St Francis of Assisi Preaching to the Birds' S 175/1 (1863) BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda BBC 336 10:36

13:36:37 Irving Berlin: Blue Skies (1926) Lara Downes, piano Sono Luminus 92207 3:20

13:44:09 Kyle Gann: Going to Bed - Homage to Philip Glass (2012) Lara Downes, piano Flipside Music 6:06

13:53:51 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 21 in C Op 53 'Waldstein' (1804) Emil Gilels, piano Deutsche Gram 4795448 25:02

14:22:36 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Brazilian Suite: Gavotta-Choro (1912) Kristo Käo, guitar Kitarrikool 2008 5:01

14:30:56 Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 BWV 1050 (1721) Angela Hewitt, piano Australian Chamber Orchestra Richard Tognetti Hyperion 67307 19:53

14:52:45 Giuseppe Verdi: La forza del destino: Overture (1862) Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 7:38

15:01:59 Peter Tchaikovsky: Gigue from Suite No. 4 Op 61 'Mozartiana' (1887) Philharmonia Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 8777 1:44

15:04:01 Peter Tchaikovsky: Preghiera from Suite No. 4 Op 61 'Mozartiana' (1887) Philharmonia Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 8777 3:53

15:10:09 Carl Orff: Carmina burana: On the Green (1936) Bavarian Radio Chorus Bavarian Radio Symphony Daniel Harding Deutsche Gram 4778778 14:02

15:25:50 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 10 in A-Flat Op 32 # 2 (1837) Evgeny Kissin, piano Sony 51272 5:37

15:34:54 Josef Myslivecek: Cello Concerto in C (1770) Wendy Warner, cello Camerata Chicago Drostan Hall Cedille 142 20:38

15:57:03 Giovanni Gabrieli: Sonata on the 9th tone for 8 parts (1600) Edward Tarr Brass Ensemble Vittorio Negri CBS 42645 2:19

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:03:44 Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 5 Op 39 (1930) New Zealand Symphony James Judd Naxos 503293 6:13

16:11:34 Johann Baptist Georg Neruda: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1765) Alison Balsom, trumpet Bremen German Chamber Philharmonic EMI 16213 14:15

16:30:40 Ludwig van Beethoven: Minuet in G WoO 10/2 (1795) Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin Deutsche Gram 457619 3:07

16:35:26 Earl Wild: Virtuoso Etude on 'The Man I Love' (1973) Joanne Polk, piano Steinway 30090 2:55

16:40:13 Carl Maria von Weber: Der Freischütz: Overture (1821) Dresden State Orchestra Carlos Kleiber Deutsche Gram 4796018 9:42

16:51:28 Traditional: The Bold Grenadier Cambridge Singers City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Collegium 120 2:57

16:54:50 Traditional: The Lark in the Clear Air Cambridge Singers John Rutter Collegium 120 3:49

17:04:02 Gaetano Donizetti: Don Pasquale: Overture (1843) St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra Myung-Whun Chung Deutsche Gram 471566 6:41

17:12:47 Alexander Glazunov: Concert Waltz No. 1 Op 47 (1893) Moscow Philharmonic Lawrence Leighton Smith Sheffield Lab 27 8:31

17:23:09 Johann Sebastian Bach: Flute Sonata No. 2 in E-Flat BWV 1031 (1730) Joshua Smith, flute Delos 3402 10:19

17:37:27 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Romance from Serenade No. 13 K 525 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (1787) Chamber Players of Canada Atma 2532 6:06

17:44:17 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: March (1786) Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orchestra Rinaldo Alessandrini Naïve 30479 2:00

17:46:52 Enrique Granados: Goyescas: Los Requiebros (1911) Jorge Luis Prats, piano Decca 4782732 7:36

17:55:31 Pablo de Sarasate: Introduction & Tarantella Op 43 (1898) Itzhak Perlman, violin Abbey Road Ensemble Lawrence Foster EMI 55475 4:31

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:18 Joseph Haydn: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat H 7:7e1 (1796) Alison Balsom, trumpet Bremen German Chamber Philharmonic EMI 16213 14:33

18:24:49 Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Act 2 Finale (1911) Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 438685 4:38

18:31:10 Richard Strauss: Schlagobers: Waltz Op 70 (1922) Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9606 5:35

18:38:11 Antonín Dvorák: Hussite Overture Op 67 (1883) London Symphony István Kertész Decca 4785437 14:07

18:53:40 Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome: The Pines of the Appian Way (1924) Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan Deutsche Gram 4796018 5:15

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:01 Edvard Grieg: Norwegian Dances Op 35 (1881) Iceland Symphony Petri Sakari Chandos 9028 17:58

19:22:03 Frédéric Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 2 in f Op 21 (1830) Daniil Trifonov, piano Mahler Chamber Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev Deutsche Gram 4797518 34:42

19:58:14 Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 20 Op 28 # 20 (1839) Daniil Trifonov, piano Deutsche Gram 4791728 1:29

20:00 OVATIONS: Blue Water Chamber Orchestra, Daniel Meyer, conductor; Elizabeth DeMio & Theron Brown, piano

Ottorino Respighi: Trittico Botticelliano: La Primavera

Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: En bateau

Jennifer Higdon: Dance Card: No. 5 ‘Machina Rockus’

Felix Mendelssohn: Midsummer Night’s Dream: Intermezzo

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 19: Rondo

Harold Arlen: Over the Rainbow

Harold Arlen: Over the Rainbow (Jazz improvisation)

Michael Daugherty: Flamingo

20:53:46 Sir Edward Elgar: Serenade for Strings in e Op 20 (1892) Blue Water Chamber Orchestra Carlton Woods Blue Water 2010 12:33

21:08:44 Alberto Ginastera: Variaciones concertantes Op 23 (1953) Blue Water Chamber Orchestra Carlton Woods Blue Water 2010 23:49

21:34:35 Ernö Dohnányi: Variations on a Nursery Song Op 25 (1914) Eldar Nebolsin, piano Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 572303 24:09

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African-American composers and performers

22:02:56 Roque Cordero: Eight Miniatures for Small Orchestra (1948) Detroit Symphony Paul Freeman Sony 586215 12:26

22:18:21 Olly Wilson: Sinfonia (1984) Boston Symphony Seiji Ozawa New World 80331 24:00

22:44:10 Olly Wilson: Akwan (1974) Richard Bunger, electric piano Baltimore Symphony Paul Freeman Sony 586215 16:23

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:39 Joseph Joachim: Notturno Op 12 (1858) Daniel Hope, violin Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Sakari Oramo Deutsche Gram 15312 9:19

23:11:58 Emmanuel Chabrier: Prélude pastorale (1888) Vienna Philharmonic Sir John Eliot Gardiner Deutsche Gram 447751 6:39

23:18:38 Jules Massenet: Elégie Op 10 # 5 (1869) Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 48260 4:06

23:23:42 Frédéric Chopin: Berceuse in D-Flat Op 57 (1844) Yundi, piano Mercury 4812443 4:30

23:28:13 E. J. Moeran: Lonely Waters (1928) Rebekah Coffey, soprano Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Naxos 573034 7:59

23:36:13 Franz Schubert: Schwanengesang: Serenade D 957 (1828) Gil Shaham, violin Deutsche Gram 471568 4:09

23:41:41 George Gershwin: Oh, Kay!: Someone to Watch Over Me (1926) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin London Symphony Keith Lockhart eOne Music 7792 4:38

23:46:20 Umberto Giordano: Fedora: Intermezzo (1898) BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10634 2:19

23:48:40 Gabriel Fauré: Après un rêve Op 7 # 1 (1865) Louis Lortie, piano Chandos 40 3:05

23:52:52 Charles S. Brown: A Song without Words (1974) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 182 3:09

23:56:54 Yuzo Toyama: Yugen: Dance of Celestials (1965) Per Flemström, flute Oslo Philharmonic Mariss Jansons EMI 56576 2:46