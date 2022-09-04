WCLV Program Guide 09-03-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Miles Davis, Workin, Four ’

Dave Slonekar, Convergency, Duelity

Ben Patterson, The Way of the Groove, The Lucky One

Ella Fitzgerald, At the Hollywood Bowl, Cheek to Cheek

Ella Fitzgerald, At the Hollywood Bowl, Top Hat, White Tie and Tails

Willie Jones III, My Ship, Can’t Buy Me Love

Steve Davis, Bluesthetic, Off the Cuff

Bernie Senensky, Don’t Look Back, I Hear a Rhapsody

Doug MacDonald, Overtones, Night by Night

Louie Bellson, Black, Brown and Beige, Work Song

Al Foster, Reflections, T. S. Monk

T. S. Monk, Two Continents One Groove, Brother Thelonious

Dave Slonaker, Convergency, A Gathering Circle

Roberta Brenza, It’s My Turn to Color Now, Bebop Lives (Boplicity)

Hard Bop Messengers, Live at the Last Hotel, Valet Valley

Art Blakey, Moanin’, Moanin’

Thelonious Monk, The London Collection Vol. 1, Nice Work If You Can Get It

Dave Slonaker, Convergency, Sometimes a Notion

Clifford Lamb, Blues and Hues New York, Miles with Duke

Cyrus Chestrnut, My Father’s Hands, There Will Never Be Another You

Melissa Stylianou, Dream Dancing, Perdido

Tony Monaco – Hendrik Meurkens, Strollin’, Strollin’

Mike Clark, Blues on Top, Angel Eyes

Margaret Slovak, Ballad for Brad, Carrot Cake Blues

Rahsaan Barber, Mosaic, Home Cookin’

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Andre Previn, Shelly Manne, Red Mitchell Andre Previn and His Pals: West Side Story Tonight

Lea Delaria, Gregory Hutchison, Larry Grenadier, Larry Goldings Play It Cool Cool

Lenore Raphael, Howard Alden Loverly Wouldn't It Be Loverly

Joshua Redman, Peter Martin, Christopher Thomas, Brian Blade Spirit of the Moment Remember

Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Live at MCG Jody Grind

Horace Silver, Blue Mitchell, Junior Cook, Gene Taylor, Roy Brooks Silver's Serenade Let's Get to the Nitty Gritty

Wes Montgomery, Wynton Kelly, Paul Chambers, Jimmy Cobb Smokin' at the Half Note No Blues

Miles Davis, Bill Evans, Jimmy Cobb, Paul Chambers, John Coltrane, Cannonball Adderley Kind of Blue Blue In Green

Miles Davis, Gil Evans, Studio Orchestra Sketches of Spain Saeta

Kenny Barron, Charlie Haden, Roy Haynes Wanton Spirit Wanton Spirit

Gil Evans, Gil Evans Orchestra Out of the Cool Stratusphunk

Bobby Hutcherson, Geri Allen, Chirtian McBride Skyline Can You Read My Mind?

Phil Woods, Harry Leahey, mike Melilo, Alyrio Lima, Bill Goodwin, Steve Gilmore Live Superwoman

Paul Bollenback, Joey DeFrancesco, Jeff "Tain" Watt, Jim Rotundi, Steve Wilson, Eric Alexander, Steve Davis, Broto Roy Soul Grooves Too High

Oscar Peterson, Harry Edison Oscar Peterson & Harry Edison Easy Living

June Christy, Studio Orchestra The Best of June Christy, the Jazz Sessions Looking for a Boy

George Benson, Studio Orchestra The Other Side of Abbey Road Here Comes the Sun/I Want You

Shirley Scott, Buck Hill, Arthur Harper, Mickey Roker Great Scott! Triste

Antonio Carlos Jobim, Danilo Caymmi, Paul Jobim, Jacques Morelnbaum, Sabastiao Neto, Paolo Braga, Maucha Adnet, Simone Caymmi Ana Lontra Jobim, Elizabeth Jobim, Paul Morelenbaurm Jazz Masters 13: Antonio Carlos Jobim Fascinating Rhythm

Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Sam Jones, Louis Hayes Nancy Wilson & Cannonball Adderley Unit Seven

Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Sam Jones, Louis Hayes, Nancy Wilson Nancy Wilson & Cannonball Adderley Happy Talk

Tom Scott, Terence Blanchard, George Duke, Marcus Miller, Steve Gadd, Larry Goldings Cannon Re-Loaded Jive Samba

McCoy Tyner, George Mraz, Al Foster McCoy Tyner Plays John Coltrane Naima

John Coltrane, McCoy Tyner, Elvin Jones, Jimmy Garrison Ballads Nancy with the Laughing Face

Cannonball Adderley, Victor Gaskin, Roy McCurdy, Nat Adderley, Joe Zawinul Cannonball Plays Zawinul Mercy, Mercy, Mercy

Dick Williams, James Knepper, Booker Ervin, John Handy, Benny Golson, Jerome Richardson, Roland Hanna, Theodore Cohen, Charlie Mingus, Dannie Richmond The Shoes of the Fisherman's Wife Far Wells, Mill Valley

Jimmy McGriff, David "Fathead' Newman, Red Holloway, Mel Brown, Bernard Purdie The Dream Team T'aint Nobody's Business If I Do

Joe Pass, Roy Clark Roy Clark & Joe Pass Play Hank Williams Honky Tonk Blues

Tom Scott, Terence Blanchard, George Duke, Marcus Miller, Steve Gadd, Larry Goldings, Nancy Wilson Cannon Re-Loaded Save Your Love For Me

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 José de Jesus Martinez Magdelena Miguel Pacheco, psaltery; Victor Flores, double bass; Alberto Crusprieto, piano; Cuarteto Latinamericano Sono Luminus 93224

06:07:09 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Quartet No. 1 in g, K. 478 (finale) Emanuel Ax, piano; Isaac Stern, violin, Jaime Laredo, viola; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony Classical 93071

06:16:58 Joaquín Rodrigo Soleriana, suite Asturias Symphony Orchestra Maximiano Valdés Naxos 8.555844

07:00:50 Luigi Boccherini Guitar Quintet in D "Fandango", G.448 Oscar Caceres, guitar; Arpeggione Ensemble; ADDA 581038

07:20:48 Ricardo Castro Waltz Caprice Eva Suk, piano; Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Bátiz ASV 893

07:32:39 Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky Francesca da Rimini, Op. 32, Symphonic Fantasy after Dante Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 4778022

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Frederic Chopin: Prelude in C-Sharp Minor, Op. 45 Andrew Tyson, piano Album: Chopin: Preludes, Op. 28 Sony BMG Music Entertainment Music: 4:16

Stephen Flaherty, arr. Robert W. Smith: Highlights from Ragtime Aspen Music Festival Orchestral Ensemble; Lawrence Isaacson, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO Music: 5:50

John Williams, arr. Paul Lavender: With Malice Towards None Thomas Hooten, trumpet; Aspen Music Festival Orchestral Ensemble; Lawrence Isaacson, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO Music: 4:36

Piano Puzzler: Contestant: Jane Johnson calling from Indianapolis, IN Music: 10:24

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 7 in D Major, Op. 10 No. 3: II. Largo e mesto HJ Lim, piano Album: Beethoven: Complete Piano Sonatas EMI Classics Music: 8:19 (excerpt)

Edvard Grieg: Violin Sonata No. 3 in C minor, Op. 45 Benjamin Beilman, violin; Andrew Tyson, piano Chamber Music Society Palm Beach, Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, West Palm Beach, FL Music: 22:07

Max Reger: Four Tone-Poems after Arnold Bocklin, Op. 128: Movement 4: Bacchanale Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Album: Max Reger: Pictures at a Gallery Beau Fleuve 4562 Music: 4:27

Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto in F for Oboe, Violin, 2 Horns, Strings and Continuo, TWV 54:F1: Movement 1 Vivace Tempesta di Mare; Gwyn Roberts & Richard Stone, directors | Emlyn Ngai, concertmaster Tempesta di Mare Philadelphia Concert Series, Philadelphia Episcopal Cathedral, Philadelphia, PA Music: 4:53

Ludwig Thuille: Piano Quintet No. 2, Op. 20: Movement 1 Allegro con brio Gilles Vonsattel, piano; St Lawrence String Quartet Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 11:48

Erich Korngold: Concerto for Violin and Orchestra James Ehnes, violin; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 25:10

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:04:27 Marcel Grandjany: Rhapsodie for Harp Op 10 (1923) Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71273 7:58

10:15:15 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dance No. 3 Op 45 (1940) Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin Deutsche Gram 4839839 13:42

10:30:02 Nino Rota: Romeo and Juliet: A Renaissance Timepiece (1996) Desirae Brown, piano eOne Music 2041 3:24

10:36:23 Aaron Copland: Billy the Kid: Suite (1938) San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas RCA 63511 21:03

10:58:03 Anthony Holborne: Galliard 'The Fairie Round' (1599) Hespèrion XXI Jordi Savall AliaVox 9813 1:34

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:07:10 Richard Rodgers: The King and I: March of the Siamese Children (1951) Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30011 3:53

11:14:16 Sir Thomas Beecham: The Faithful Shepherd: Suite (1932) Royal Philharmonic Yehudi Menuhin MCA 6231 25:20

11:42:57 Gioacchino Rossini: The Siege of Corinth: Overture (1826) London Symphony Thomas Schippers EMI 64335 9:36

11:54:02 John Adams: Short Ride in a Fast Machine (1986) City of Birmingham Symphony Sir Simon Rattle EMI 55051 4:15

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded September 2021 - Hosted by pianist Peter Dugan, this week’s From the Top features a young cellist performing one of Rachmaninoff’s most lyrical works, a 16-year-old violinist who was a prize winner at this year’s Menuhin Competition performing the music of Bartok, and a young violist performs on a very fine instrument he built himself with his father

Hannah Tam, 16, violinist, from Philadelphia, PA performs Romanian Folk Dances by Béla Bartók, Jungeun Kim, piano

Ava Kenney, 16, violinist, from Madison, Wisconsin, performs Rhapsody #2 by Jessie Montgomery

Justin Wahby, 17, pianist from Elk Grove, CA performs Piano Sonata, Op. 58 No.3, Mvmt 2 by Frédéric Chopin

George Wolfe-McGuire, 17, cellist from Amityville, NY performs Cello Sonata in G minor, Mvmt 3 by Sergei Rachmaninoff, host Peter Dugan, piano.

Julian Tugaoen, 18, violist, from Westerville, Ohio performs The Three G’s by Kenji Bunch (b. 1973)

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

13:00:48 Ludwig van Beethoven: Fidelio: Overture Op 72b (1814) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 373715 6:10

13:07:47 Ludwig van Beethoven: Fidelio: Prisoners' Chorus (1806) Chorus of Berlin German Opera Berlin German Opera Orchestra Giuseppe Sinopoli Deutsche Gram 4795448 8:58

13:18:01 Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 1 in d BWV 1052 (1740) Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2207 24:11

13:42:44 Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: La danse de Puck (1910) Royal Scottish National Orchestra Jun Märkl Naxos 503293 2:50

13:47:08 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 101 in D 'Clock' (1794) Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Naïve 5176 25:36

14:16:14 Johannes Brahms: Liebeslieder Waltzes Op 52 (1869) Leon Fleisher, piano Sony 506416 24:23

14:41:28 Sir Thomas Beecham: Dances from 'The Faithful Shepherd' (1932) Royal Philharmonic Yehudi Menuhin MCA 6231 10:38

14:53:10 Federico Moreno Tórroba: Finale from Homage to the Seguidilla (1962) Pepe Romero, guitar Extremadura Symphony Manuel Coves Naxos 573503 7:27

15:04:59 Frédéric Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 2 in f Op 21 (1830) Daniil Trifonov, piano Mahler Chamber Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev Deutsche Gram 4797518 34:42

15:41:22 Hugo Wolf: Scherzo & Finale (1877) Orchestra of Paris Daniel Barenboim Erato 45416 15:03

15:57:22 Franz Lehár: The Land of Smiles: Dein ist mein ganzes Herz (1929) Thomas Hampson, baritone London Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst EMI 56758 3:21

16:02:04 Domenico Zipoli: Trio Sonata in F (1700) Agave Baroque Acis 20445 7:48

16:11:14 Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Suite (1919) Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80587 20:00

16:34:20 Claude Debussy: Pour le piano (1901) Barry Douglas, piano RCA 68127 13:35

16:49:02 Jorge Martínez Zárate: Tres Danzas del Ballet 'Estancia' (1973) Duo Amaral DuoAmaral 501592 6:32

16:55:53 Isaac Albéniz: España: Capricho catalán Op 165 # 5 (1890) Duo Amaral DuoAmaral 2013 3:19

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: It’s a Pirate’s Life for Me

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Captain Blood: Suite—London Symphony/André Previn (DeutGram 471347) 11:13

John Debney: Cutthroat Island: Main title ‘Morgan’s Ride’—City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman (Naxos 3009) 4:41

Klaus Badelt: Pirates of the Caribbean - The Curse of the Black Pearl: Main themes—Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Carl Davis (Naxos 572111) 5:30

Hans Zimmer: Pirates of the Caribbean - Dead Man’s Chest: Jack Sparrow & Hornpipe—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80682) 5:28

Hans Zimmer: Pirates of the Caribbean - On Stranger Tides: Mermaids—Helena Blackman, soprano; London Music Works (Naxos 1398) 8:07

William Alwyn: The Crimson Pirate: Pirate Capers Overture—City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman (Naxos 3009) 7:34

John Williams: Hook: Smee’s Plan & Lost Boys Ballet—Boston Pops/Williams (Sony 68419) 7:32

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Tribute to Richard Kiley - He was the original "Man of La Mancha" and a key figure in our musical theater. Selections of "La Mancha," "No Strings," "The Little Prince" and much more

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:02 00:02:22 Mitch Leigh-Joe Darion Man of La Mancha Richard Kiley Man of La Mancha -- Origiinal B'way Cast Decca B'way 012-159387

18:04:10 00:03:41 Borodin-Wright-Forrest Night of My Nights Richard Kiley Kismet -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89252

18:08:35 00:03:17 Borodin-Wright-Forrest Stranger in Paradise Richard Kiley, Doretta Morrow Kismet -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89252

18:13:00 00:02:51 Albert Hague-Dorothy Fields I'll Try Richard Kiley, Gwen Verdon Redhead -- Original B'way Cast Fynsworth Alley FA2173

18:16:31 00:01:20 Richard Rodgers The Sweetest Sounds Richard Kiley No Strings -- Original B'way Cast DRG DRG19065

18:17:46 00:04:03 Richard Rodgers Nobody Told Me Richard Kiley No Strings -- Original B'way Cast DRG DRG19065

18:22:14 00:03:33 Jack Lawrence-Stan Freeman Fickle Finger of Fate Richard Kiley I Had a Ball -- Original B'way Cast Mercury LP1590

18:26:23 00:02:37 Mitch Leigh-Joe Darion Dulcinea Richard Kiley Man of La Mancha -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012-159387

18:29:55 00:02:43 Mitch Leigh-Joe Darion The Impossible Dream Richard Kiley The Best of Broadway Musicals Disney 65362-2350

18:33:50 00:02:07 Edwin Drake Hail, Sphinx Richard Kiley Her First Roman -- Studio Cast Lockett-Palmer LPR-931306

18:36:44 00:03:02 AJ Lerner-Frederick Loewe I'm on Your Side Richard Kiley The Little Prince -- Film Soundtrack Decca B'way 8000-2997

18:39:43 00:03:14 AJ Lerner-Frederick Loewe Little Prince Richard Kiley The Little Prince -- Film Soundtrack Decca B'way 8000-2997

18:43:20 00:07:44 Mitch Leigh-Joe Darion Final scene: Man of a Mancha Richard Kiley, Joan Diener Man of La Mancha -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012-159387

18:51:48 00:01:12 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:03 00:01:21 Albert Hague Filler: Overture from Redhead Orchestra Redhead -- Original B'way Cast Fynsworth Alley FA2173

18:54:23 00:02:28 Albert Hague-Dorothy Fields Filler: My Girl Is Just Enough Woman for Me Richard Kiley Redhead -- Original B'way Cast Fynsworth FA2173

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:17 Germaine Tailleferre: Piano Trio (1978) Clementi Trio Largo 56618 14:16

19:19:08 Aram Khachaturian: Flute Concerto (1940) Emmanuel Pahud, flute Zürich Tonhalle Orchestra David Zinman EMI 57563 38:20

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance, 1/15/2022

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart; Symphony No. 36 in C K 425 ‘Linz’

Bernd Richard Deutsch: Intensity (Cleveland Orchestra co-commission; world premiere)

Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 8 in G Op 88

21:35:34 Claude Debussy: La mer (1905) Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 417488 23:18

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – The Telegram; Defending Counsel – Alan Bennett…Gamble Rodgers…Good Boy – Jan C Snow…Week in Media

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:54 Claude Debussy: Syrinx (1912) Joshua Smith, flute Telarc 80694 2:29

23:04:24 Robert Moran: Notturno in Weiss (2006) The Esoterics Eric Banks Innova 244 8:04

23:12:29 Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet (1883) Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112 5:23

23:19:36 Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Dolly's Garden Op 56 (1897) Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 2:31

23:22:08 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andantino from Concerto for Flute & Harp K 299 (1778) Joshua Smith, flute Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 443175 8:14

23:30:23 Henry Purcell: Dido and Aeneas: Dido's Lament (1684) Timothy Walden, cello Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 557883 4:21

23:35:54 Anatoly Liadov: The Enchanted Lake Op 62 (1909) Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev Deutsche Gram 447084 6:57

23:42:52 Ottorino Respighi: The Birds: The Nightingale (1927) Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Deutsche Gram 437533 3:52

23:46:44 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 5: Nocturne Op 54 # 4 (1891) Jenny Lin, piano Hänssler 98037 3:54

23:51:32 Lili Boulanger: Nocturne (1911) Janine Jansen, violin Decca 15249 3:15

23:55:07 Frederick Delius: Two Aquarelles (1932) Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Argo 433704 4:45