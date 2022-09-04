© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Program Guide 09-03-2022

Published September 4, 2022 at 3:11 AM EDT

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Miles Davis, Workin,  Four                           ’                   

Dave Slonekar, Convergency,   Duelity                               

Ben Patterson, The Way of the Groove, The Lucky One  

Ella Fitzgerald, At the Hollywood Bowl,  Cheek to Cheek   

Ella Fitzgerald, At the Hollywood Bowl, Top Hat, White Tie and Tails 

Willie Jones III, My Ship, Can’t Buy Me Love           

Steve Davis, Bluesthetic, Off the Cuff                             

Bernie Senensky, Don’t Look Back, I Hear a Rhapsody   

Doug MacDonald, Overtones,  Night by Night                

Louie Bellson, Black, Brown and Beige, Work Song     

Al Foster, Reflections, T. S. Monk                                     

T. S. Monk, Two Continents One Groove,  Brother Thelonious    

Dave Slonaker, Convergency,  A Gathering Circle                

Roberta Brenza, It’s My Turn to Color Now,  Bebop Lives (Boplicity) 

Hard Bop Messengers, Live at the Last Hotel, Valet Valley  

Art Blakey, Moanin’, Moanin’                    

Thelonious Monk, The London Collection Vol. 1,  Nice Work If You Can Get It  

Dave Slonaker, Convergency, Sometimes a Notion                        

Clifford Lamb, Blues and Hues New York,  Miles with Duke    

Cyrus Chestrnut, My Father’s Hands, There Will Never Be Another You 

Melissa Stylianou, Dream Dancing,   Perdido               

Tony Monaco – Hendrik Meurkens, Strollin’, Strollin’     

Mike Clark, Blues on Top,  Angel Eyes                

Margaret Slovak, Ballad for Brad,  Carrot Cake Blues    

Rahsaan Barber, Mosaic, Home Cookin’                

 

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Andre Previn, Shelly Manne, Red Mitchell           Andre Previn and His Pals: West Side Story       Tonight

Lea Delaria, Gregory Hutchison, Larry Grenadier, Larry Goldings Play It Cool       Cool

Lenore Raphael, Howard Alden  Loverly Wouldn't It Be Loverly

Joshua Redman, Peter Martin, Christopher Thomas, Brian Blade Spirit of the Moment      Remember

Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra            Live at MCG Jody Grind

Horace Silver, Blue Mitchell, Junior Cook, Gene Taylor, Roy Brooks        Silver's Serenade           Let's Get to the Nitty Gritty

Wes Montgomery, Wynton Kelly, Paul Chambers, Jimmy Cobb   Smokin' at the Half Note No Blues

Miles Davis, Bill Evans, Jimmy Cobb, Paul Chambers, John Coltrane, Cannonball Adderley          Kind of Blue      Blue In Green

Miles Davis, Gil Evans, Studio Orchestra Sketches of Spain Saeta

Miles Davis, Gil Evans, Studio Orchestra Sketches of Spain Saeta

Kenny Barron, Charlie Haden, Roy Haynes         Wanton Spirit    Wanton Spirit

Gil Evans, Gil Evans Orchestra   Out of the Cool  Stratusphunk

Bobby Hutcherson, Geri Allen, Chirtian McBride  Skyline Can You Read My Mind?

Phil Woods, Harry Leahey, mike Melilo, Alyrio Lima, Bill Goodwin, Steve Gilmore Live      Superwoman

Paul Bollenback, Joey DeFrancesco, Jeff "Tain" Watt, Jim Rotundi, Steve Wilson, Eric Alexander, Steve Davis, Broto Roy      Soul Grooves    Too High

Oscar Peterson, Harry Edison    Oscar Peterson & Harry Edison Easy Living

June Christy, Studio Orchestra   The Best of June Christy, the Jazz Sessions       Looking for a Boy

George Benson, Studio Orchestra          The Other Side of Abbey Road  Here Comes the Sun/I Want You

Shirley Scott, Buck Hill, Arthur Harper, Mickey Roker       Great Scott!      Triste

Antonio Carlos Jobim, Danilo Caymmi, Paul Jobim, Jacques Morelnbaum, Sabastiao Neto, Paolo Braga, Maucha Adnet, Simone Caymmi Ana Lontra Jobim, Elizabeth Jobim, Paul Morelenbaurm  Jazz Masters 13: Antonio Carlos Jobim   Fascinating Rhythm

Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Sam Jones, Louis Hayes          Nancy Wilson & Cannonball Adderley            Unit Seven

Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Sam Jones, Louis Hayes, Nancy Wilson            Nancy Wilson & Cannonball Adderley     Happy Talk

Tom Scott, Terence Blanchard, George Duke, Marcus Miller, Steve Gadd, Larry Goldings Cannon Re-Loaded       Jive Samba

McCoy Tyner, George Mraz, Al Foster    McCoy Tyner Plays John Coltrane          Naima

John Coltrane, McCoy Tyner, Elvin Jones, Jimmy Garrison          Ballads Nancy with the Laughing Face

Cannonball Adderley, Victor Gaskin, Roy McCurdy, Nat Adderley, Joe Zawinul     Cannonball Plays Zawinul            Mercy, Mercy, Mercy

Dick Williams, James Knepper, Booker Ervin, John Handy, Benny Golson, Jerome Richardson, Roland Hanna, Theodore Cohen, Charlie Mingus, Dannie Richmond       The Shoes of the Fisherman's Wife        Far Wells, Mill Valley

Jimmy McGriff, David "Fathead' Newman, Red Holloway, Mel Brown, Bernard Purdie       The Dream Team           T'aint Nobody's Business If I Do

Joe Pass, Roy Clark      Roy Clark & Joe Pass Play Hank Williams          Honky Tonk Blues

Tom Scott, Terence Blanchard, George Duke, Marcus Miller, Steve Gadd, Larry Goldings, Nancy Wilson  Cannon Re-Loaded Save Your Love For Me

Cannonball Adderley, Victor Gaskin, Roy McCurdy, Nat Adderley, Joe Zawinul     Cannonball Plays Zawinul            Mercy, Mercy, Mercy

 

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 José de Jesus Martinez Magdelena Miguel Pacheco, psaltery; Victor Flores, double bass; Alberto Crusprieto, piano; Cuarteto Latinamericano Sono Luminus 93224

06:07:09 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Quartet No. 1 in g, K. 478 (finale) Emanuel Ax, piano; Isaac Stern, violin, Jaime Laredo, viola; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony Classical 93071

06:16:58 Joaquín Rodrigo Soleriana, suite Asturias Symphony Orchestra Maximiano Valdés Naxos 8.555844

07:00:50 Luigi Boccherini Guitar Quintet in D "Fandango", G.448 Oscar Caceres, guitar; Arpeggione Ensemble; ADDA 581038

07:20:48 Ricardo Castro Waltz Caprice Eva Suk, piano; Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Bátiz ASV 893

07:32:39 Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky Francesca da Rimini, Op. 32, Symphonic Fantasy after Dante Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 4778022

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Frederic Chopin: Prelude in C-Sharp Minor, Op. 45 Andrew Tyson, piano Album: Chopin: Preludes, Op. 28 Sony BMG Music Entertainment Music: 4:16

Stephen Flaherty, arr. Robert W. Smith: Highlights from Ragtime Aspen Music Festival Orchestral Ensemble; Lawrence Isaacson, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO Music: 5:50

John Williams, arr. Paul Lavender: With Malice Towards None Thomas Hooten, trumpet; Aspen Music Festival Orchestral Ensemble; Lawrence Isaacson, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO Music: 4:36

Piano Puzzler: Contestant: Jane Johnson calling from Indianapolis, IN Music: 10:24

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 7 in D Major, Op. 10 No. 3: II. Largo e mesto HJ Lim, piano Album: Beethoven: Complete Piano Sonatas EMI Classics Music: 8:19 (excerpt)

Edvard Grieg: Violin Sonata No. 3 in C minor, Op. 45 Benjamin Beilman, violin; Andrew Tyson, piano Chamber Music Society Palm Beach, Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, West Palm Beach, FL Music: 22:07

Max Reger: Four Tone-Poems after Arnold Bocklin, Op. 128: Movement 4: Bacchanale Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Album: Max Reger: Pictures at a Gallery Beau Fleuve 4562 Music: 4:27

Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto in F for Oboe, Violin, 2 Horns, Strings and Continuo, TWV 54:F1: Movement 1 Vivace Tempesta di Mare; Gwyn Roberts & Richard Stone, directors | Emlyn Ngai, concertmaster Tempesta di Mare Philadelphia Concert Series, Philadelphia Episcopal Cathedral, Philadelphia, PA Music: 4:53

Ludwig Thuille: Piano Quintet No. 2, Op. 20: Movement 1 Allegro con brio Gilles Vonsattel, piano; St Lawrence String Quartet Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 11:48

Erich Korngold: Concerto for Violin and Orchestra James Ehnes, violin; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 25:10

 

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:04:27  Marcel Grandjany: Rhapsodie for Harp Op 10   (1923) Yolanda Kondonassis, harp   Azica 71273 7:58

10:15:15  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dance No. 3 Op 45   (1940)  Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin Deutsche Gram 4839839 13:42

10:30:02  Nino Rota: Romeo and Juliet: A Renaissance Timepiece    (1996) Desirae Brown, piano   eOne Music 2041 3:24

10:36:23  Aaron Copland: Billy the Kid: Suite    (1938)  San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas RCA 63511 21:03

10:58:03  Anthony Holborne: Galliard 'The Fairie Round'    (1599)  Hespèrion XXI Jordi Savall AliaVox 9813 1:34

 

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:07:10  Richard Rodgers: The King and I: March of the Siamese Children    (1951) Jenny Lin, piano   Steinway 30011 3:53

11:14:16  Sir Thomas Beecham: The Faithful Shepherd: Suite    (1932)  Royal Philharmonic Yehudi Menuhin MCA 6231 25:20

11:42:57  Gioacchino Rossini: The Siege of Corinth: Overture    (1826)  London Symphony Thomas Schippers EMI 64335 9:36

11:54:02  John Adams: Short Ride in a Fast Machine    (1986)  City of Birmingham Symphony Sir Simon Rattle EMI 55051 4:15

 

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded September 2021 - Hosted by pianist Peter Dugan, this week’s From the Top features a young cellist performing one of Rachmaninoff’s most lyrical works, a 16-year-old violinist who was a prize winner at this year’s Menuhin Competition performing the music of Bartok, and a young violist performs on a very fine instrument he built himself with his father

Hannah Tam, 16, violinist, from Philadelphia, PA performs Romanian Folk Dances by Béla Bartók, Jungeun Kim, piano

Ava Kenney, 16, violinist, from Madison, Wisconsin, performs Rhapsody #2 by Jessie Montgomery

Justin Wahby, 17, pianist from Elk Grove, CA performs Piano Sonata, Op. 58 No.3, Mvmt 2 by Frédéric Chopin

George Wolfe-McGuire, 17, cellist from Amityville, NY performs Cello Sonata in G minor, Mvmt 3 by Sergei Rachmaninoff, host Peter Dugan, piano.

Julian Tugaoen, 18, violist, from Westerville, Ohio performs The Three G’s by Kenji Bunch (b. 1973)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

13:00:48  Ludwig van Beethoven: Fidelio: Overture Op 72b   (1814)  Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 373715 6:10

13:07:47  Ludwig van Beethoven: Fidelio: Prisoners' Chorus    (1806) Chorus of Berlin German Opera Berlin German Opera Orchestra Giuseppe Sinopoli Deutsche Gram 4795448 8:58

13:18:01  Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 1 in d  BWV 1052 (1740) Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2207 24:11

13:42:44  Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: La danse de Puck    (1910)  Royal Scottish National Orchestra Jun Märkl Naxos 503293 2:50

13:47:08  Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 101 in D    'Clock' (1794)  Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Naïve 5176 25:36

14:16:14  Johannes Brahms: Liebeslieder Waltzes Op 52   (1869) Leon Fleisher, piano   Sony 506416 24:23

14:41:28  Sir Thomas Beecham: Dances from 'The Faithful Shepherd'    (1932)  Royal Philharmonic Yehudi Menuhin MCA 6231 10:38

14:53:10  Federico Moreno Tórroba: Finale from Homage to the Seguidilla    (1962) Pepe Romero, guitar Extremadura Symphony Manuel Coves Naxos 573503 7:27

15:04:59  Frédéric Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 2 in f Op 21   (1830) Daniil Trifonov, piano Mahler Chamber Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev Deutsche Gram 4797518 34:42

15:41:22  Hugo Wolf: Scherzo & Finale    (1877)  Orchestra of Paris Daniel Barenboim Erato 45416 15:03

15:57:22  Franz Lehár: The Land of Smiles: Dein ist mein ganzes Herz    (1929) Thomas Hampson, baritone London Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst EMI 56758 3:21

16:02:04  Domenico Zipoli: Trio Sonata in F    (1700)  Agave Baroque  Acis 20445 7:48

16:11:14  Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Suite (1919)      Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80587 20:00

16:34:20  Claude Debussy: Pour le piano    (1901) Barry Douglas, piano   RCA 68127 13:35

16:49:02  Jorge Martínez Zárate: Tres Danzas del Ballet 'Estancia'    (1973)  Duo Amaral  DuoAmaral 501592 6:32

16:55:53  Isaac Albéniz: España: Capricho catalán Op 165 # 5 (1890)  Duo Amaral  DuoAmaral 2013 3:19

 

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: It’s a Pirate’s Life for Me

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Captain Blood: Suite—London Symphony/André Previn (DeutGram 471347) 11:13

John Debney: Cutthroat Island: Main title ‘Morgan’s Ride’—City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman (Naxos 3009) 4:41

Klaus Badelt: Pirates of the Caribbean - The Curse of the Black Pearl: Main themes—Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Carl Davis (Naxos 572111) 5:30

Hans Zimmer: Pirates of the Caribbean - Dead Man’s Chest: Jack Sparrow & Hornpipe—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80682) 5:28

Hans Zimmer: Pirates of the Caribbean - On Stranger Tides: Mermaids—Helena Blackman, soprano; London Music Works (Naxos 1398) 8:07

William Alwyn: The Crimson Pirate: Pirate Capers Overture—City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman (Naxos 3009) 7:34

John Williams: Hook: Smee’s Plan & Lost Boys Ballet—Boston Pops/Williams (Sony 68419) 7:32

 

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Tribute to Richard Kiley - He was the original "Man of La Mancha" and a key figure in our musical theater. Selections of "La Mancha," "No Strings," "The Little Prince" and much more

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin           Nonesuch         979151-2

18:01:02            00:02:22            Mitch Leigh-Joe Darion  Man of La Mancha         Richard Kiley    Man of La Mancha -- Origiinal B'way Cast       Decca B'way     012-159387

18:04:10            00:03:41            Borodin-Wright-Forrest  Night of My Nights         Richard Kiley    Kismet -- Original B'way Cast        Sony    SK89252

18:08:35            00:03:17            Borodin-Wright-Forrest  Stranger in Paradise      Richard Kiley, Doretta Morrow            Kismet -- Original B'way Cast     Sony    SK89252

18:13:00            00:02:51            Albert Hague-Dorothy Fields      I'll Try    Richard Kiley, Gwen Verdon      Redhead -- Original B'way Cast       Fynsworth Alley FA2173

18:16:31            00:01:20            Richard Rodgers           The Sweetest Sounds   Richard Kiley    No Strings -- Original B'way Cast        DRG     DRG19065

18:17:46            00:04:03            Richard Rodgers           Nobody Told Me            Richard Kiley    No Strings -- Original B'way Cast        DRG     DRG19065

18:22:14            00:03:33            Jack Lawrence-Stan Freeman    Fickle Finger of Fate      Richard Kiley    I Had a Ball -- Original B'way Cast       Mercury            LP1590

18:26:23            00:02:37            Mitch Leigh-Joe Darion  Dulcinea           Richard Kiley    Man of La Mancha -- Original B'way Cast        Decca B'way     012-159387

18:29:55            00:02:43            Mitch Leigh-Joe Darion  The Impossible Dream   Richard Kiley    The Best of Broadway Musicals           Disney  65362-2350

18:33:50            00:02:07            Edwin Drake     Hail, Sphinx      Richard Kiley    Her First Roman -- Studio Cast            Lockett-Palmer  LPR-931306

18:36:44            00:03:02            AJ Lerner-Frederick Loewe        I'm on Your Side           Richard Kiley    The Little Prince -- Film Soundtrack          Decca B'way     8000-2997

18:39:43            00:03:14            AJ Lerner-Frederick Loewe        Little Prince       Richard Kiley    The Little Prince -- Film Soundtrack            Decca B'way     8000-2997

18:43:20            00:07:44            Mitch Leigh-Joe Darion  Final scene: Man of a Mancha    Richard Kiley, Joan Diener            Man of La Mancha -- Original B'way Cast            Decca B'way     012-159387

18:51:48            00:01:12            George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy Sony    SK60659

18:53:03            00:01:21            Albert Hague     Filler: Overture from Redhead    Orchestra          Redhead -- Original B'way Cast        Fynsworth Alley FA2173

18:54:23            00:02:28            Albert Hague-Dorothy Fields      Filler: My Girl Is Just Enough Woman for Me            Richard Kiley    Redhead -- Original B'way Cast  Fynsworth         FA2173

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:17  Germaine Tailleferre: Piano Trio    (1978)  Clementi Trio  Largo 56618 14:16

19:19:08  Aram Khachaturian: Flute Concerto    (1940) Emmanuel Pahud, flute Zürich Tonhalle Orchestra David Zinman EMI 57563 38:20

 

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance, 1/15/2022

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart; Symphony No. 36 in C K 425 ‘Linz’

Bernd Richard Deutsch: Intensity (Cleveland Orchestra co-commission; world premiere)

Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 8 in G Op 88

21:35:34  Claude Debussy: La mer    (1905)  Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 417488 23:18

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – The Telegram; Defending Counsel – Alan Bennett…Gamble Rodgers…Good Boy – Jan C Snow…Week in Media

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:54  Claude Debussy: Syrinx    (1912) Joshua Smith, flute   Telarc 80694 2:29

23:04:24  Robert Moran: Notturno in Weiss    (2006) The Esoterics  Eric Banks Innova 244 8:04

23:12:29  Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet    (1883) Christopher O'Riley, piano   CPI 3294112 5:23

23:19:36  Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Dolly's Garden Op 56   (1897)  Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 2:31

23:22:08  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andantino from Concerto for Flute & Harp  K 299 (1778) Joshua Smith, flute Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 443175 8:14

23:30:23  Henry Purcell: Dido and Aeneas: Dido's Lament    (1684) Timothy Walden, cello Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 557883 4:21

23:35:54  Anatoly Liadov: The Enchanted Lake Op 62   (1909)  Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev Deutsche Gram 447084 6:57

23:42:52  Ottorino Respighi: The Birds: The Nightingale    (1927)  Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  Deutsche Gram 437533 3:52

23:46:44  Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 5: Nocturne Op 54 # 4 (1891) Jenny Lin, piano   Hänssler 98037 3:54

23:51:32  Lili Boulanger: Nocturne    (1911) Janine Jansen, violin   Decca 15249 3:15

23:55:07  Frederick Delius: Two Aquarelles    (1932)  Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Argo 433704 4:45

 

 