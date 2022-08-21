WCLV Program Guide 08-21-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Ben Patterson, The Way of the Groove, Anniversary Patio

Andy Adamson, A Coincidence of Cats, Morning Star

Lewis Nash, Crisis, Desert Moonlight

Steve Davis, Bluesthetic, Silver at Sundown

Steve Cardenas – Ben Allison – Ted Nash, Healing Power, Ad Infinitum

Ben Allison, Moments Inside, Breakfast With Eric

Brian Lynch, Dance the Way U Want To, The Disco Godfather

Quentin Baxter, Art Moves Jazz, Off Minor

Michael Dease, Best Next Thing, Doxy

Alan Broadbent, Like Minds, This I Dig of You

Michael Carvin, Art of the Trio, Up Jumped

Spike Perkins, Up in Carrollton, Autumn in New Orleans

Roger Lewis, Alright, Carrying the Saxophones

Kyle Asche, Five Down Blues, Five Down Blues

Steve Cardenas – Ben Allison – Ted Nash, Ida Lupino, Healing Power

Carla Bley, Life Goes On, Copycat

Josh Nelson – Bob Bowman, Tomorrow is Not Promised, Tomorrow is Not Promised

Lynne Arriale, The Lights Are Always On, March On

Thomas Linger, Out In It, Crystal Cave

Jazz Professors, Blues and Cubes, Les Demoiselles d’Avignon

David Murray, Picasso, When Hawk Meets Pablo

Steve Cardenas – Ben Allison – Ted Nash, Healing Power, King Korn

Carla Bley, 4 x 4, Sidewinders in Paradise

Lee Morgan, Here’s Lee Morgan,Terrible T

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Gary Burton, Chick Corea, Pat Metheny, Dave Holland, Roy Haynes Like Minds Like Minds

Pat Martino, Joey DeFrancesco, Billy Hart Live at Yoshi's El Hombre

Renee Rosnes, John Patitucci, Billy Drummond, Walt Weiskopf, Kevin Tarrant Life On Earth Icelight

The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Live at MCG Lullaby of the Leaves

Milt Jackson, Studio Orchestra Sunflower Sunflower

Shirley Horn, Charles Ables, Steve Williams, Buck Hill, Steve Novosel The Main Ingredient Blues for Sarge

Shirley Horn, Charles Ables, Steve Williams The Main Ingredient The Look of Love

Phil Woods, Mike Melilo, Bill Goodwin, Alyrio Lima, Harry Leahey, Steve Gilmore Live Superwoman (Where Were You When I Needed You?)

Alan Joseph, Gary Sosias Heavy Water Music The Falls

Manrian McPartland Glenn Davis, Gary Mazzoroppi, Marian McPartland Afternoon in Paris

Phil Woods, Bill Charlap, Steve Gilmore, Bill Goodwin, Neslon Hill, Tom Hamilton, Bobby Routch, Rick Chamberlain This is How I Feel About Quincy Stockholm Sweetnin'

Oscar Peterson, Dizzy Gillespie Oscar Peterson & Dizzy Gillespie Caravan

Ray Barretto, Hilton Ruiz, Papo Vazquez, John Benitez, Adam Cruz Standards Rican-ditioned Baby, Baby All the Time

Wes Montgomery, Studio Orchestra A Day In the Life Trust In Me

Joe Puma, Hod O'Brien, Red Mitchell Shining Hour Little Joe's Waltz

Chie Imaizumi, Greg Gisbert, John Gunther, Peter Sommer, Ron Miles, Alex Heitlinger, Mike Abbott, Jeff Jenkins, Mark Simon, Paul Romaine, Manavihare Fiaindratovo Unfailing Kindness Unfailing Kindness

Bobby Troup, Bucky Pizzarelli, Hal Serra, Milt Hinton, Grady Tate The Feeling of Jazz Hold Your Breath

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common In a Crowd

Wes Montgomery, Studio Orchestra A Day In the Life Windy

Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Victor Gaskin, Roy McCurdy Cannonball Plays Zawinul Hippodelphia

Nancy Wilson, Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Louis Hayes, Sam Jones, Joe Zawinul Nancy Wilson & Cannonball Adderley A Sleepin' Bee

Andre Previn, Red Mitchell, Shelly Manne Andre Previn and His Pals West Side Story I Feel Pretty

Terence Blanchard, Joe Henderson, Kenny Kirkland, Reginald Veal, Carl Allen Jazz in Film The Subterraneans

Lenore Raphael, Howard Alden Loverly Wouldn't It Be Loverly

Bucky Pizzarelli, Howard Alden In a Mellow Tone Snowfall

Bobby Troup, Bucky Pizzarelli, Hal Serra, Milt Hinton, Grady Tate The Feeling of Jazz The Feeling of Jazz

Jimmy McGriff, Mel Brown, Bernard Purdie, Red Holloway, David Newman The Dream Team T'ain't Nobody's Bizness If I Do

Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Victor Gaskin, Roy McCurdy Cannonball Plays Zawinul Mercy, Mercy, Mercy

Maceo Parker, WDR Big Band Soul Classics Do Your Thing

James Brown, Oliver Nelson, Louis Bellson Orchestra Soul On Top Papa's Got a Brand New Bag

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:03:52 Ola Gjeilo: Sacred Heart (Ubi caritas III) (2014) Voces8 Chamber Ensemble Barnaby Smith Decca 24646 4:36

06:11:04 Eric Whitacre: When David Heard (1999) Eric Whitacre Singers Eric Whitacre Decca 16636 17:30

06:28:53 Karl Jenkins: Adiemus 'Songs of Sanctuary' - Cantate Domino (1995) Polyphony Stephen Layton Deutsche Gram 4793232 2:33

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Thrill to the Applause - Players and listeners alike experience a special exhilaration in concert settings

ARTHUR SULLIVAN: Yeoman of the Guard Overture. FRITZ KREISLER (arr. Conte): Variations on a Theme

of Corelli. FIRMIN SWINNEN: Aria. ROBERT ELMORE: Fantasy on Nursery Tunes Peter Richard Conte (1929 Aeolian/Longwood Gardens Ballroom, Kennett Square, PA) Pipedreams Archive (r. 1/16/10).

CAMILLE SAINT-SAËNS: Benediction Nuptuale, Op. 9 Hector Olivera (2003 Blackinton/Benson Great Hall, Bethel University, Saint Paul, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 4/17/09)

RULON CHRISTIANSEN: Lyric Symphony James Welch (1983-2004 Ruffatti/Brigham Young University-Idaho, Rexburg, ID) Pipedreams Archive (r. 3/12/10)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Music for Evening

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

09:03:41 Michel Blavet: Flute Concerto in a (1750) Ernst-Burghard Hilse, flute Academy for Early Music Berlin Capriccio 10134 13:50

09:19:01 Jean-Baptiste Lully: Te Deum (1684) Le Concert Spirituel Chorus Le Concert Spirituel Hervé Niquet Naxos 554397 28:56

09:50:58 Jean-Baptiste Lully: Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme: Ballet des nations (1670) Tempesta di Mare Chandos 805 6:43

09:58:09 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Sauvages (1727) Grigory Sokolov, piano Deutsche Gram 4794342 1:40

10:00 LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen – Ludovic Morlot, conductor; Sergio Tiempo, piano

Anna Thorvaldsdottir: Metacosmos

Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No.1

Franz Liszt: Consolation No. 3 (encore)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 10

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 1—Jaap van Zweden, conductor; Simon Trpceski, piano

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Silent Noon Misa Mead, euphonium; Benjamin Powell, piano Album: Souvenir Bocchino Music 127 Music: 4:22

Ruth Gipps: Symphony No. 2 Op. 30: Movement 2 Basel Sinfonietta; Jessica Horsley, conductor Casino, Bern, Switzerland Music: 22:28

Piano Puzzler: Contestant: Rob Scheinberg calling from Hoboken, NJ Music: 8:44

Frederic Chopin: Waltz in C sharp minor Op. 64 No. 2 Stephen Hough, piano Album: Stephen Hough In Recital Hyperion 67686 Music: 03:25

Matthew Jackfert: Appalachian Impressions: Sonata for Euphonium Misa Mead, euphonium; Yu Ting Hsu, piano EuTuba, KSH Hall, Taipei, Taiwan Music: 11:46

Malcolm Arnold: Four Scottish Dances: Allegretto Dallas Winds; Jerry Junkin, conductor Album: Arnold for Band Reference 66 Music: 4:16

Mason Bates: Attack, Decay, Sustain, Release, fanfare for orchestra Lakes Area Music Festival Orchestra; Christian Reif, conductor Lakes Area Music Festival, Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts, Brainerd, MN Music: 4:16

Luigi Perrachio: Quintet for Piano and Strings: Movement 1 David Korevaar, piano; Carpe Diem String Quartet Chapel at The Academy, Boulder, CO Music: 14:27

Jennifer Higdon: Percussion Concerto Cameron Leach, percussion; Dallas Winds; Jerry Junkin, conductor Meyerson Symphony Hall, Dallas, TX Music: 23:31

13:57:32 Manuel Ponce: Por ti mi corazon (1926) Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287 3:09

14:00 SYMPHONYCAST with Julie Amacher – BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Ariane Matiakh, conductor; Catrin Finch, harp

BBC Proms July 21

Maurice Ravel: Sheherazade – ouverture de feerie

Sally Beamish: Hive

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade

Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 5 ‘Emperor’—Stewart Goodyear, piano; BBC National Orchestra of Wales/Andrew Constantine (Orchid 100127)

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad – The Cleveland Orchestra, Bramwell Tovey, conductor; Baiba Skride, violin – recorded live at Blossom Music Center, August 2014

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture, Scherzo, Nocturne & Wedding March

Max Bruch: Violin Concerto No. 1 in g Op 26

Richard Strauss: Don Juan Op 20

George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 1

17:40:53 Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin (1917) Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Deutsche Gram 2121 17:43

17:59:29 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: July Op 37 # 7 (1876) Lang Lang, piano Sony 511758 1:20

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded January 2022 - Featuring all musicians studying at at L.A.’s famed Colburn School in California, this week’s From the Top features the fun and adventuresome music they themselves have chosen to perform. We enjoy a musical portrait of a forest brook performed a teenage flutist; a tour de force piece for violin written by a Fillippino composer and played

with deep emotion by a young violinist from the Phillipines herself ... and an ornate Italian clarinet duo featuring two young clarinetists who joke that their relationship is pretty much a clarinet bromance

Ukki Sachedina, 16, piano, from Redondo Beach, CA performs Partita No. 2, BWV 826, Mvmt 1. Sinfonia by Johann Sebastian Bach

Ashley Tsai, 16, violin, from Los Angeles, CA performs Sonata No. 3 in D minor, Op. 27 by Eugène-Auguste Ysaÿe

Nikka Gershman-Pepper, 13, flute, from Los Angeles, CA performs Am Waldesbach by Paul Wetzger

Noah Jung, 20, clarinet and Hwaseop Jeong, 17, clarinet, both from Los Angeles, CA performs Il Covegno Divertimento for two Clarinets by Amilcare Ponchielli

Jeanne Rafaella Ibanez Marquez, violin, from Los Angeles, CA performs Cavatina, Op. 7 by Nicanor Santa Ana Abelardo

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:27 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 1 in C Op 15 (1795) Leon Fleisher, piano Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 42445 37:21

19:43:44 Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 3 in a Op 56 'Scottish' (1842) Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Pablo Heras-Casado Harmonia Mundi 902228 40:11

20:26:34 Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 1 in B-Flat Op 38 'Spring' (1841) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 421439 33:08

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Loris Chobanian: Festival from Armenian Rhapsody Regina Mushabac, cello; Baldwin-Wallace Symphonic Wind Ensemble/Dwight Oltman, cond. (private CD) 8:50

Loris Chobanian: Images for Flute and Guitar #1, 2, & 4 (1992) Jan Vinci, flute; Joel Brown, guitar (Albany 086) 10:40

Loris Chobanian: Komitas–The Tortured Soul Baldwin-Wallace String Orchestra/Dwight Oltman, cond. (private CD) 10:06

Loris Chobanian: Concierto del Fuego (2000) Marija Temo, guitar;Baldwin-Wallace Symphony Orchestra/Dwight Oltman, cond. (private CD) 24:07

21:57:34 Duke Ellington: Melancholia (1953) Lara Downes, piano Sono Luminus 92207 2:49

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Our Emerald Necklace: What’s Next for the Cleveland Metroparks - Brian Zimmerman

22:59:57 Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 19 Op 28 # 19 (1839) Daniil Trifonov, piano Deutsche Gram 4791728 1:05

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:40 Traditional: Shaker Song 'Lay Me Low' Dale Warland Singers Dale Warland Gothic 49243 3:58

23:06:38 Franz Schubert: Andante from Piano Trio No. 1 D 898 (1827) Beaux Arts Trio Philips 4788977 10:01

23:16:40 Edvard Grieg: Ich liebe dich Op 41 # 3 (1864) Evgeny Kissin, piano Sony 51272 2:30

23:19:51 Imant Raminsh: Ave verum corpus (1973) Versija Chamber Choir Jade 48798 6:46

23:26:36 Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Prelude (1867) Chicago Symphony Daniel Barenboim Teldec 24224 7:05

23:33:42 Franck Krawczyk: Sleep Little Jesus (2000) Accentus Chamber Choir Laurence Equilbey Naïve 4947 4:33

23:38:48 Sir Edward Elgar: Salut d'amour Op 12 (1889) Nigel Kennedy, violin Chandos 40 3:04

23:41:53 George Frideric Handel: Messiah: He was despised (1741) Elizabeth Shammash, mezzo-soprano Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2208 8:53

23:50:46 John Ireland: A Downland Suite: Minuet (1932) English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 7020 4:49

23:56:10 Sergei Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil: Rejoice, O Virgin Op 37 # 6 (1915) Latvian Radio Choir Sigvards Klava Ondine 1206 3:03

23:59:32 José Luis Merlin: Suite del recuerdo: Evocación (1990) Jason Vieaux, guitar Naxos 553449 1:34