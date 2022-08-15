© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Recording of the Week

Boyer: Balance of Power - Orchestral Works

Published August 15, 2022 at 5:15 AM EDT

Boyer: Balance of Power - Orchestral Works—London Symphony/Peter Boyer (Naxos 559915)

This album presents eight of the most recent works by American composer Peter Boyer. Balance of Power was commissioned by the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the 95th birthday of former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger.  Fanfare for Tomorrow was composed for the inauguration of President Joe Biden in 2021.  Each of these pieces displays Boyer’s vivid soundscapes and tuneful American sensibilities, from the cinematic sweep of Rolling River, inspired by the American song Shenandoah to Radiance, composed especially for this album during the COVID pandemic. In the Cause of the Free was commissioned in memory of WWI veterans for Armistice Day. 