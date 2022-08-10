© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Program Guide 08-10-2022

Published August 10, 2022 at 8:13 PM EDT

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Bobby Watson  Quiet As It's Kept          Always a Friend

Cassandra Wilson         Travelling Miles Never Broken (ESP)

Tom Tallistch     Message           Dusk

Tom Harrell       Oak Tre             Tribute

Vincent Herring  Uptown Shuffle Don't Let It Go

Carl Allen          Testimonial       The Presence Of Dr. B

Cyrus Chestnut My Father's Hands        Working Out Just Fine

Tim Warfield     One for Shirley  Lullaby For Nijee

Alan Broadbent Like Minds        With The Wind And The Rain In Your Hair

Thelonious Monk           Solo Monk        North Of The Sunset

James Williams Meets the Saxophone Masters   Calvary

Alan Broadbent Like Minds        Blue Pearl

NYO Jazz         We're Still Here  Transitions

Michael Carvin  The Art of the Trio         Paper Moon

Johsua Redman            Freedom in the Groove  Cat Battles

Sound Prints     Live at the Monterey Jazz Festival          To Sail Beyond The Sunset (Live At Monterey Jazz Festival2013)

Charles Lloyd   Trios-Chapel      Blood Count [Live]

Joey Alexander Origin   Promise of Spring

Clifford Brown   Clifford Brown and Max Roach   Parisian Thoroughfare

Nelson/Bowman Collective        Tomorrow is Not Promised        Sandra's Gait

Stanley Turrentine          Never Le Me Go            Sara's Dance

Johnny Griffin   Take My Hand   Out of This World

Ray Brown        Walk On            That's All

Melissa Stylianou          Dream Dancing It Could Happen to You

Irvin Mayfield/Jaz Sawyer           20/20    Stella By Starlight

Fred Hersch      Live at the Village Vanguard       Days Gone By

Benny Bailey     The Satchmo Legacy     Basin street blues

 

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Pete LaRoca     Basra    Lazy Afternoon

Robert Glasper  Canvas Portrait of An Angel

Bobby Watson  Love Remains   Dark Days (for Nelson Mandela)

Behn Gillece     Dare To Be       Camera Eyes

Russell Malone  Live at the Jazz Standard           Heartstrings (Live)

Sweets Edison  Gee Baby, Ain't I Good to You   Blues for Piney Brown

Nicholas Payton            From this Moment         It Could Happen To You

Lynne Arriale     Inspiration         Mountain of the Night

Three More Sounds      Play Ray Charles           Georgia on My Mind

Dexter Gordon  Dexter Calling   Soul Sister

Ken Peplowski  Double Exposure          Segment

Joe Henderson  The Kicker        Chelsea Bridge

Joe Henderson  The Kicker        Nardis

Joe Henderson  The Kicker        Mamacita

John Scofield   John Scofield   Since You Asked

Cardenas/Allison/Nash   Healing Power   Ida Lupino

Astral Project    Voodoo Bop     Sombras en la Noché (Shadows in the Night)

Aaron Diehl       The Vagabond  Park Slope

Kenny Garrett    Introducing Kenny Garrett          Reedus Dance

Diego Rivera     Mestizo             Escapade

Jeremy Manasia            Butcher Block Ballet      Take The InStep

Count Basie      88 Basie Street Bluesville

Lee Morgan      Vol 3     Mesabi Chant

Antonio Hart      For Cannonball and Woody       Cannonball

Clifford Lamb    Blues & Hues New York Blues & Hues New York

James Carter     The Real Quietstorm     Born To Be Blue

Jelly Roll Morton           The Pearls        The Pearls

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

05:57:58  Dmitri Kabalevsky: The Comedians: Galop Op 26   (1938)  RCA Victor Symphony Kirill Kondrashin RCA 300350 1:32

06:07:40  Antonio Vivaldi: Largo from Guitar Concerto  RV 93 (1720) Eliot Fisk, guitar Orchestra of St Luke's  MusicMasters 67097 4:56

06:15:32  Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in B-Flat  H 658 (1773)  The Vivaldi Project John Hsu Centaur 3176 11:36

06:28:04  Alexander Glazunov: Novelette No. 3 for Strings Op 15 # 3 'Interlude in an Old Style' (1886)  St. Petersburg String Quartet  Delos 3262 4:08

06:33:21  Josef Strauss: Jockey Polka Op 278   (1871)  Vienna Philharmonic Willi Boskovsky Decca 4785437 1:53

06:39:43  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from Piano Concerto No. 23  K 488 (1786) Simone Dinnerstein, piano Havana Lyceum Orchestra José Antonio Méndez Padrón Sony 538244 11:26

06:52:53  Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: Golliwog's Cakewalk    (1908) Stephen Hough, piano   Hyperion 68139 2:54

06:57:05  John N. Klohr: Billboard March    (1901)  Virginia Grand Military Band Loras John Schissel Walking Frog 430 2:01

07:03:20  Howard Blake: The Snowman: Walking in the Air    (1982) Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2014 3:37

07:09:06  Franz Schubert: Scherzo No. 2  D 593/2 (1817) Maria João Pires, piano   Deutsche Gram 427769 5:54

07:16:16  Gioacchino Rossini: La Cenerentola: Overture    (1817)  Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado Deutsche Gram 431653 8:03

07:25:28  Elmer Bernstein: National Geographic: Theme    (1964)  United Kingdom Symphony Harry Rabinowitz RCA 60470 2:17

07:30:08  Maurice Ravel: Scherzo from String Quartet    (1903)  Jupiter String Quartet  Oberlin Music 1304 5:57

07:39:36  Joseph Fiala: English horn Concerto in C    (1780) Albrecht Mayer, English horn Potsdam Chamber Academy Albrecht Mayer Deutsche Gram 4792942 11:45

07:53:54  Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome: The Pines of the Appian Way    (1924)  Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 4:39

08:07:13  Richard Heuberger: The Opera Ball: Overture    (1898)  Vienna Philharmonic Sir John Eliot Gardiner Deutsche Gram 463185 6:56

08:16:56  Ferdinand Ries: Allegro from Sextet in g Op 142   (1814) Benjamin Frith, piano Nash Ensemble  Hyperion 68380 8:50

08:27:35  Heinrich Schütz: Vater unser  SWV 89 (1625) King's Singers   Naxos 572987 1:55

08:29:44  Ludwig van Beethoven: Presto from String Quartet No. 14 Op 131   (1826)  Cypress String Quartet  Cypress 2012 5:13

08:39:45  Francesco Salieri: Symphony in B-Flat    'La tempesta di mare' (1770)  I Solisti Veneti Claudio Scimone Erato 88176 10:19

08:51:17  Eric Coates: London Suite: Knightsbridge March    (1933)  New London Orchestra Ronald Corp Hyperion 66968 4:31

08:56:58  John Williams: Attack of the Clones: Across the Stars    (2002)  Royal Philharmonic Paul Bateman Royal Phil 33 5:40

09:07:43  Muzio Clementi: Symphony Op 18/1 Op 18 # 1 (1787)  London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9234 17:03

09:29:13  Gaetano Donizetti: L'elisir d'amore: Una furtiva lagrima    (1832) Juan Diego Flórez, tenor Orch of Valencian Community Daniel Oren Decca 4780135 5:11

09:36:59  Gilbert & Sullivan: The Mikado: The Sun Whose Rays Are All Ablaze    (1885) Marie McLaughlin, soprano Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80284 3:09

09:41:41  Rodolfo Halffter: Three Sonatas by Antonio Soler    (1951)  Mexico City Philharmonic Enrique Bátiz ASV 894 11:09

09:54:57  Gary Schocker: Memory of Trees    (2020) Yolanda Kondonassis, harp   Azica 71349 3:20

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

09:59:14  Richard Strauss: Andante for Horn & Piano  AV 86 (1888) Richard King, horn   Panorámicos 2009 3:50

10:03:34  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Horn Quintet  K 407 (1782) Richard King, horn   Albany 1325 3:54

10:09:45  Alexander Glazunov: The Seasons: Autumn Op 67   (1899)  Royal Scottish National Orchestra José Serebrier Warner 61434 11:43

10:22:46  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite No. 2: Tarantella Op 17   (1901) Yefim Bronfman, piano   Sony 61767 6:08

10:30:01  Ferdinand Ries: Finale from Piano Trio in c Op 143   (1826)  Nash Ensemble  Hyperion 68380 5:16

10:39:10  Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Finale Op 43   (1801)  Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 6:05

10:47:48  Eric Coates: March 'Calling All Workers'    (1940)  New London Orchestra Ronald Corp Hyperion 66868 3:18

10:52:14  Frank Bridge: The Sea    (1911)  BBC National Orch of Wales Richard Hickox Chandos 10012 22:01

11:16:06  Antonio Vivaldi: Guitar Concerto in C  RV 425 (1725) Eliot Fisk, guitar Orchestra of St Luke's  MusicMasters 67097 8:19

11:27:20  Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 9 for Strings    (1945)  Nashville Symphony Kenneth Schermerhorn Naxos 557460 9:56

11:39:16  Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'You Millions, I Embrace You' Op 443   (1892)  Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 20604 10:50

11:50:37  Paul Hindemith: Turandot Scherzo from 'Symphonic Metamorphosis on Weber Themes'    (1943)  Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 7:31

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:06:45  Jean Sibelius: The Swan of Tuonela Op 22 # 2 (1895)  Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 093004 9:04

12:17:59  Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 73 in D    'Hunt' (1781)  Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 011305 19:22

12:39:07  Jean Sibelius: Tapiola Op 112   (1926)  Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 110406 18:03

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

13:00:06  Alexander Glazunov: Song of the Minstrel Op 71   (1900) Wen-Sinn Yang, cello Russian National Orchestra José Serebrier Warner 67946 3:52

13:05:54  Alexander Glazunov: Raymonda: Valse fantastique    (1898)  Royal Scottish National Orchestra José Serebrier Warner 61939 4:08

13:11:58  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Idomeneo: Ballet Music  K 367 (1781)  Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2159 16:16

13:30:33  André Grétry: Lucille: Air de danse    (1769)  Orchestre de Bretagne Stefan Sanderling ASV 1095 1:26

13:33:20  Adolph von Henselt: Scherzo in b Op 9   (1839) Rüdiger Steinfatt, piano   Schwann 310023 3:38

13:41:37  Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Verdi's 'Rigoletto'  S 434 (1859) Yundi, piano   Deutsche Gram 851 6:20

13:51:15  Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes Op 52   (1895)  Minnesota Orchestra Edo de Waart Telarc 80347 28:23

14:21:39  Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto after the Easter Oratorio  BWV 249 (1736)  Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Archiv 471150 11:31

14:35:44  Antonín Dvorák: Hussite Overture Op 67   (1883)  Janácek Philharmonic Theodore Kuchar Brilliant 92297 12:25

14:49:52  Darius Milhaud: Suite provençale Op 152   (1936)  Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 7031 14:08

15:05:11  Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes: Mazurka Op 52   (1895)  Minnesota Orchestra Edo de Waart Telarc 80347 4:13

15:09:48  Alexander Glazunov: March on a Russian Theme Op 76   (1901)  Moscow Symphony Konstantin Krimets Naxos 553538 4:49

15:16:18  Jan Dismas Zelenka: Capriccio No. 5 in G    (1729)  Bach Sinfonia Daniel Abraham Sono Luminus 92163 14:49

15:32:31  Vincent Youmans: No, No, Nanette: Tea for Two    (1924) Lise de la Salle, piano   Naïve 5468 3:35

15:37:24  Edvard Grieg: Norwegian Dances Op 35   (1881)  Iceland Symphony Petri Sakari Chandos 9028 17:58

15:57:00  Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 24 Op 25 # 12 'Ocean' (1836) Irena Portenko, piano   Blue Griffin 213 2:43

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:03:23  Ferdinand Ries: Rondo from Sextet in g Op 142   (1814) Benjamin Frith, piano Nash Ensemble  Hyperion 68380 05:59

16:12:14  William Henry Fry: Niagara Symphony    (1854)  Royal Scottish National Orchestra Tony Rowe Naxos 559057 13:39

16:30:40  Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Furies    (1762)  Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  Deutsche Gram 437782 3:57

16:36:22  Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Juliet the Young Girl    (1936) Ayako Uehara, piano   EMI 17852 3:32

16:41:34  Peter Tchaikovsky: Sonatina from Serenade for Strings Op 48   (1880)  East Coast Chamber Orchestra  eOne Music 7784 9:14

16:52:06  Peter Tchaikovsky: Humoresque Op 10 # 2 (1871) Stephen Hough, piano   Hyperion 67043 2:43

16:55:37  Giovanni Bolzoni: Minuetto    (1880)  Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9227 3:57

17:03:32  Felix Mendelssohn: The Marriage of Camacho: Overture Op 10   (1825)  Nuremberg Symphony Orchestra Klauspeter Seibel Colosseum 9007 6:52

17:12:16  Joseph Haydn: Te Deum No. 2    (1799) Collegium Musicum 90 Chorus Collegium Musicum 90 Richard Hickox Chandos 633 8:14

17:22:45  Carl Nielsen: Helios Overture Op 17   (1903)  Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Phillips 438867 10:07

17:33:13  Kurt Weill: Lady in the Dark: My Ship    (1941) Richard Glazier, piano   Centaur 3347 1:50

17:39:05  Ferdinand Ries: Adagio from Sextet in g Op 142   (1814) Benjamin Frith, piano Nash Ensemble  Hyperion 68380 5:02

17:45:41  Ernö Dohnányi: Finale from String Quartet No. 3 Op 33   (1926)  Nash Ensemble  Hyperion 68215 05:09

17:52:35  Domenico Cimarosa: Il matrimonio segreto: Overture    (1792)  Royal Scottish National Orchestra Lance Friedel Naxos 573418 6:40

17:59:33  George Gershwin: Strike Up the Band: Strike Up the Band    (1927) Peter Donohoe, piano   EMI 54280 0:45

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:03  Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 88 in G    (1787)  Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Bruno Weil Sony 66253 19:02

18:28:37  Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: La cathédral engloutie    (1910) Kotaro Fukuma, piano   Hortus 113 5:49

18:36:32  Anatoly Liadov: Barcarolle Op 44   (1898) Kotaro Fukuma, piano   EDP 2 4:13

18:42:31  Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1  S 110 (1860)  Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Decca 4782601 10:19

18:54:42  Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Auf dem Wasser zu singen'  S 558/2 (1838) Kotaro Fukuma, piano   EDP 2 4:06

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:54  William Grant Still: Sahdji    (1931) Morgan State University Choir London Symphony Paul Freeman Sony 586215 20:36

19:26:45  Deems Taylor: Through the Looking Glass    (1919) Ilkka Talvi, violin Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Delos 3099 31:18

 

20:00 OVATIONS: Apollo’s Fire,  Jeannette Sorrell, conductor; Olivier Brault & Susanna Perry Gilmore, violins; Francisco Fullana, violin; Rene Schiffer & Mime Y. Brinkmann, cellos; Alan Choo & Emi Tanabe, violins – Virtuoso Bach and Vivaldi, a concert performance from March 2022

Marco Uccelini:  La Bergamasca

Antonio Vivaldi:  Concerto in a minor for Two Violins, R. 422  

Johann Sebastian Bach:  Violin Concerto in d minor, BWV 1052 

Johann Sebastian Bach:  Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G, BWV 1048

Antonio Vivaldi:  Concerto for 2 Cellos in g minor, R. 531 

Antonio Vivaldi (arr Jeannette Sorrell):  La Folia  

(Encore) Anonymous: Longha Nahawand

21:32:08  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 23 in A  K 488 (1786) John Gibbons, fortepiano Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Koch Intl 7575 25:59

 

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – the Brothers McGill

22:03:00  Franz Danzi: Concertante for Flute & Clarinet Op 41   (1814) Demarre McGill, flute Chicago Youth Symphony Allen Tinkham Cedille 187 20:38

22:25:25  Joel Puckett: Duo Concerto    (2012) Demarre McGill, flute Chicago Youth Symphony Allen Tinkham Cedille 187 20:17

22:47:28  Michael Abels: Winged Creatures    (2019) Demarre McGill, flute Chicago Youth Symphony Allen Tinkham Cedille 187 11:35

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:05  Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Morning Mood    (1876)  Malmö Symphony Bjarte Engeset Naxos 503293 4:11

23:06:17  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegretto from Piano Concerto No. 19  K 459 (1784) Mitsuko Uchida, piano Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Decca 4786763 7:47

23:14:05  Francis Poulenc: Mélancolie    (1940) Paul Crossley, piano   CBS 44921 6:33

23:21:37  Joseph Joachim: Romance in B-Flat Op 2 # 1 (1850) Daniel Hope, violin   Deutsche Gram 15312 5:10

23:26:47  Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Clouds    (1897)  Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80617 7:24

23:34:12  Alberto Ginastera: Danzas Argentinas: Danza de la moza donosa Op 2 # 2 (1937) Lise de la Salle, piano   Naïve 5468 4:17

23:39:05  Franz Schubert: Wiegenlied  D 498 (1816) Rachel Barton Pine, violin   Cedille 139 2:15

23:41:21  Kara Karayev: In the Path of Thunder: Lullaby    (1957)  Bournemouth Symphony Kirill Karabits Chandos 40 3:59

23:45:21  Alexander Scriabin: Prelude & Nocturne for the Left Hand Op 9   (1894) Mahani Teave, piano   Rubicon 1066 9:11

23:55:08  Sir Malcolm Arnold: Solitaire: Sarabande    (1956)  Philharmonia Orchestra Bryden Thomson Chandos 8867 3:09

23:58:32  Johannes Brahms: Wie Melodien zieht es mir Op 105 # 1 (1886) Zuill Bailey, cello   Telarc 32664 1:41

 

 