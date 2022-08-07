WCLV Program Guide 08-06-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Doug MacDonald, Overtones, Blues by Eightv

Nick Maclean, Can You Hear Me?, Dolphin Dance

Miles Davis. Sketches of Spainm, Will O’ the Wisp

Miles Davis, Workin’, Trane’s Blues

Tom Harrell, Oak Tree, Zatoichi

Dmitri Matheny, Cascade, Humble Origins

Brian Lynch, Dance the Way U Want To, Change of Plan

Tim Lin, Romance in Formosa, Airegin

Miles Davis, Bags’ Groove, Oleo

Miles Davis, Sketches of Spain, Concierto de Aranjeuz

Chick Corea, Trilogy 2, La Fiesta

Geoffrey Keezer, Play Date, M’s Bedtime Blues

Jazz Professors, Blues and Cubes, Promenade in Blue

John Lee, The Artist, Carl’s Blues

Caili O’Doherty, Quarantine Dream, Blues for Big Scotia

Charlton Singleton, Crossroads, On the Avenue

Quentin Baxter, Art Moves Jazz, Off Minor

Miles Davis, Sketches of Spain, Saeta (full version)

Gil Evans, Individualism of Gil Evans, Time of the Barracudas

Sean Nelson, Social Hour, Let There Be Light

Todd Marcus, In the Valley, In the Valley

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Shirley Horn, Steve Williams, Charles Ables The Main Ingredient The Look of Love

Shirley Scott, Buck Hill, Arthur Harper, Mickey Roker Great Scott Have You Met Miss Jones

Jim Hall, Larry Goldings, Steve LaSpina Something Special Three

Lea Delaria, Gil Goldstein, Gregory Hutchison, Larry Grenadier, Howard Alden Play It Cool Losing My Mind

Howard Alden, Bucky Pizzarelli In a Mellow Tone In a Mellow Tone

Phil Woods, Bill Goodwin, Mike Melilo, Harry Leahey, Steve Gilmore, Alyrio Lima Live A Sleepin' Bee

David Amram, Studio Orchestra The Manchurian Candidate Complete Film Soundtrack Score Some Soul From Seoul

Gary Burton, Makoto Ozone, Steve Swallow, Mike Hyman Real Life Hits I Need You Here

Tony Bennett, Bill Evans The Tony Bennett/Bill Evans Album When In Rome

George Benson, Lonnie Smith, Ronnie Cuber, Marion Booker The George Benson Cookbook The Man From Toledo

Gil Evans, Jimmy Knepper, The Gil evans Orchestra Out of the Cool Where Flamingos Fly

Stephane Grapelli, Michel Petrucciani, Roy Haynes, George Mraz Flamingo Flamingo

Red Mitchell, Hod O'Brien, Joe Puma Shining Hour My Shining Hour

Red Mitchell, Howard Roberts, Bill Holman, Stan Levey, Pete Jolly Good Pickins When the Sun Comes Out

Babatunde Lea, Angela Wellman, Spencer Allen, Alex Blake, Richard Howell March of the Jazz Guerillas Back on Track

Jimmy Scott, Joe Beck Mood Indigo Mood Indigo

Jimmy McGriff, David Newman, Red Holloway, Mel Brown, Bernard Purdie The Dream Team Things Ain't They Used to Be

June Christy, Bill Holman, Studio Orchestra The Best of June Christy, the Jazz Sessions It Don't Mean a Thing If It Ain't Got that Swing

Andre Previn, David Finck Live at the Jazz Standard Come Sunday

John Coltrane, McCoy Tyner, Jimmy Garrison, Elvin Jones Ballads I Wish I Knew

Earl Klugh Solo Guitar If I Only Had a Brain

Tierney Sutton, Serge Merlaud, Kevin Axt Paris Sessions Beija-Flor

Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Live at MCG Lullaby of the Leaves

Brad Mehldau Day Is Done Martha My Dear

Michael Patterson, Gene Bertoncini, David Finck, Mark Feldman Quartet Concerti Eleanor Rigby

Brad Mehldau, Larry Grenadier, Jeff Ballard Day Is Done She's Leaving Home

Gary Burton, Stephane Grappelli, Steve Swallow, Bill Goodwin Paris Encounter Blue In Green

Kenny Clarke, Pierre Michelot Ascenseur pour l'echafaud Visite Du Vigile

James Brown, Oliver Nelson, Louie Bellson Orchestra Soul On Top Your Cheatin' Heart

Joe Pass, Roy Clark, John Pisano, Jim Hughart, Colin Bailey Roy Clark & Joe Pass Play Hank Williams Cold, Cold Heart

Vince Guaraldi, Colin Bailey, Monty Budwig Jazz Impressions of Black Orpheus Cast Your Fate to the Wind

Tal Farlow, Bob Enevoldsen, Bill Perkins, Bob Gordon, Monty Budwig, Lawrence Marable, Tal Farlow Jazz Masters 41 Tal Farlow Lorinesque

Vince Guaraldi, Colin Bailey, Monty Budwig A Boy Named Charlie Brown Linus and Lucy

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Isaac Albeniz Mallorca (Barcarolle) Jean-Joel Barbier, piano Accord 200332

06:07:19 Isaac Albeniz Granada, from Suite Espanola No. 1 Jorge Federico Osorio, piano Cedille Records 075

06:11:57 Isaac Albeniz Asturias Alicia de Larrocha, piano Decca 414795

06:19:09 Jesus Monge Ramirez "Mexico lindo" Juan Diego Flórez, tenor; Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra Miguel Harth-Bedoya Decca 000629502

06:23:04 Blas Galindo Sones de Mariachi (Mariachi Songs) Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra Luis Herrera de la Fuente Spartacus 21007

06:33:48 Joao Pernambuco Itching Powder Graham Anthony Devine, guitar Naxos 8.557295

06:36:40 Darius Milhaud Copacabana (Saudades do Brasil No. 4) Cristina Ortiz, piano IMP 846

06:39:02 Mozart Camargo Guarnieri Brazilian Dance (Dansa Brasileira) Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano Sony Classical 89935

06:42:33 Ernesto Lecuona Rapsodia Cubana Thomas Tirino, piano; Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra Michael Bartos BIS 794

06:50:45 George Gershwin Cuban Overture Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Andreas Delfs Milwaukee 121799

07:00:50 Gentil Montaña Porro Sharon Isbin, guitar; Thiago de Mello, percussion Warner Classics 624364

07:03:05 Agustin Barrios Danza paraguaya Eliot Fisk, guitar Musicmasters 60008

07:05:16 Antonio Lauro Valses Venezolanos Pepe Romero, guitar Philips 432102

07:13:48 Joaquin Turina Sextet - Escena Andaluza Lincoln Trio & Ayane Kozasa, viola; Aurelien Pederzoli, violin; Cedille Records 150

07:29:49 Roberto Sierra Sinfonia No. 3 "La Salsa" (2005) Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra Maximiano Valdes Naxos 8559817

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Richard Wagner: Romanza (Albumblatt) Elissa Lee Koljonen, violin; Robert Koenig, piano Album: Heartbreak, Romantic Encores for Violin Dorian 90268 Music: 04:27

Gilad Cohen: Trio for Spry Clarinet, Weeping Cello, and Ruminating Harp: Movement 1 Berginald Rash, clarinet; Sinead O'Halloran, cello; Dianne Marshall, harp Musici Ireland, Wells House, County Wexford, Ireland Music: 3:32

Camille Saint-Saens: String Quartet No. 1 in E minor, Op. 112: Movement 3: Molto adagio Mia Cooper, violin; Joanna Quigley, violin; Beth McNinch, viola; Adrian Mantu, cello Musici Ireland, Wells House, County Wexford, Ireland Music: 8:34

Piano Puzzler: Contestant Duston Suits calling from Loami, IL Music: 7:14

Johannes Brahms: Capriccio Op. 116 No. 7 Helene Grimaud, piano Album: Brahms: Helene Grimaud Erato 14350 Music: 02:08

Richard Wagner: Siegfried Idyll Romanian Radio National Orchestra; Nicolae Moldoveanu, conductor ROROR, Mihail Jora Concert Hall, Bucharest, Romania Music: 23:26

Michael Fine: Quintet for Clarinet and String Quartet: I. Andante lyrico Anton Rist, clarinet; Scott Yoo, violin; Erik Arvinder, violin; Maurycy Banaszek, viola; Jonah Kim, cello Album: Five for Five: Chamber Music Evidence Classics Music: 4:21

Muzio Clementi: Sonata in F-sharp Minor, Op. 25 No. 5 Jon Nakamatsu, piano Southeastern Piano Festival, Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, Columbia, SC Music: 13:12

Jean Françaix: Octet: Movement 2 Anton Rist, clarinet; Conrad Cornelison, bassoon; Kaitlyn Resler, horn; Abigel Kralik, Aurelia Duca, violins; Jessica Oudin, viola; Dariusz Skoraczewski, cello; Robert Franenberg, double bass Festival Mozaic, Harold J. Miossi Cultural and Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo, CA Music: 4:54

Ellen Taaffe Zwilich: Septet for Piano Trio and String Quartet Geoffrey Herd, Jinjoo Cho, Eric Wong, violins; Ettore Causa, viola; Max Geissler and Clive Greensmith, cellos; Henry Kramer, piano Geneva Music Festival, Smith Opera House, Geneva, NY Music: 24:17

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:04:06 Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Sea Hawk: Suite (1940) National Philharmonic Charles Gerhardt RCA 60863 6:53

10:12:40 Franz von Suppé: The Beautiful Galatea: Overture (1865) New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 61830 7:37

10:22:57 Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures (1927) Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Deutsche Gram 437533 19:37

10:44:15 Maurice Ravel: Introduction & Allegro (1905) Joshua Smith, flute Chamber Ensemble Telarc 80361 11:06

10:56:54 Adriano Banchieri: Concerto No. 2 for Brass 'Magnificat' (c.1610) Empire Brass Telarc 80204 2:29

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:06:26 John Williams: Solo: A Star Wars Story: The Adventures of Han (2018) Berlin Philharmonic John Williams Deutsche Gram 4:12

11:12:43 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 23 in f Op 57 'Appassionata' (1805) Margarita Shevchenko, piano CIPC 96523 20:36

11:35:27 Richard Adler & Jerry Ross: The Pajama Game: Hernando's Hideaway (1954) Boston Pops Arthur Fiedler RCA 68793 3:13

11:40:15 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' (1939) New Queen's Hall Orchestra Barry Wordsworth Argo 440116 13:04

11:53:53 Traditional: Lucerne Song John Fletcher, tuba Philip Jones Brass Ensemble Claves 600 3:59

11:58:57 Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: Courante à 4 (1612) New London Consort Oiseau-Lyre 4759101 1:34

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded April 7, 2021 - From Los Angeles, California, this program features young musicians who are all students at L.A.’s Colburn School, one of America’s outstanding and sought after institutions for music training. A young pianist performs music from Shostakovich’s collection of Preludes and Fugues, we meet a 16-year-old cellist who rehearsed for the program with an artificially intelligent piano and a teenage violinist performs one of Robert Schumann’s most joyful pieces

Angeline Kiang, 16, cello, from Fremont, California performs Three Fantasy Pieces, Op. 73: III. Rasch und mit Feuer by Robert Schumann

Lindsey Yang, 15, piano, from Arcadia, California performs Prelude and Fugue in D-flat Major, Op. 87, No.15 by Dmitri Shostakovich

Kevin Miura, 18, violin, from Irvine, California performs Liebesfreud by Fritz Kreisler

Fengyang (William) Ju, 16, oboe, from Los Angeles, California performs Adagio from Adagio and Allegro, Op. 70 by Robert Schumann

Nathaniel Yue, 14, cello, from San Marino, California; Gallia Kastner, 24, violin, alumna, from Los Angeles, California and Peter Dugan, piano perform Dies Irie (piano trio by Kenji Bunch

The Colburn School Honors Quartet from Los Angeles (violinists Rieho Yu, 17 and Rachel Sandman, 16; violist Jocelin Pan, 16; and cellist Andrew Hayhurst, 18 perform String Quartet in F, IV. Vif et agite by Maurice Ravel. Note: Flashback Finale – originally recorded by From the Top in 2009

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

13:01:01 George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Air (1717) Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell ApolloFire 2002 2:22

13:04:02 George Frideric Handel: Rinaldo: Or la tromba (1711) Vesselina Kasarova, mezzo-soprano Munich Radio Orchestra Friedrich Haider RCA 68522 3:52

13:09:36 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 6 in D 'Morning' (1761) Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orchestra Ádám Fischer Nimbus 5240 22:30

13:33:21 Franz Liszt: Réminiscences de Don Juan S 418 (1841) Greg Anderson, piano Steinway 30022 15:22

13:49:59 Felix Mendelssohn: Octet for Strings in E-Flat Op 20 (1825) Meliora String Quartet Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80142 31:50

14:23:05 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Suite Op 66 (1889) Berlin Philharmonic Mstislav Rostropovich Deutsche Gram 4795448 19:58

14:45:00 William Grant Still: Three Visions (1936) Althea Waites, piano Cambria 1097 9:52

14:55:37 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Catalogue Aria (1787) Erwin Schrott, baritone Orch of Valencian Community Riccardo Frizza Decca 11838 5:32

15:04:59 Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 4 in a Op 63 (1911) Oslo Philharmonic Klaus Mäkelä Decca 4852256 37:46

15:44:36 Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture Op 21 (1827) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 485 11:27

15:57:32 Franz Lehár: Zigeunerliebe: Song & Czárdás (1910) Elina Garanca, mezzo-soprano Sinfonica Nazionale della RAI Karel Mark Chichon Deutsche Gram 14777 4:24

16:03:11 Ludwig van Beethoven: Choral Fantasy Op 80 (1808) Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 421718 20:26

16:25:47 Georg Schürmann: Ludovicus Pius: Overture (1726) Academy for Early Music Berlin Harmonia Mundi 901852 6:35

16:33:55 Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 2 'Tasso: Lament and Triumph' S 96 (1849) Orchestra of Paris Sir Georg Solti Deutsche Gram 4779525 20:31

16:56:43 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Voi che sapete K 492 (1786) Magdalena Kozená, mezzo-soprano Orch of Age of Enlightenment Sir Simon Rattle Deutsche Gram 4795448 3:06

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Hans Zimmer Inc.

Hans Zimmer: Rain Man: Theme—Brussels Philharmonic/Dirk Brossé (Decca 467749) 4:40

Hans Zimmer: Driving Miss Daisy: Driving—Brussels Philharmonic/Dirk Brossé (Decca 467749) 5:00

Hans Zimmer: The Lion King: Suite – Contemporary Youth Orchestra/Liza Grossman (Concert recording) 8:45

Klaus Badelt: Curse of the Black Pearl: Main Themes—Cleveland Pops/Carl Topilow (Concert recording) 5:43

Hans Zimmer: Dead Man’s Chest: Jack Sparrow—Tim Gill, cello; Royal Philharmonic/Nic Raine (RPO 33) 6:13

Mark Mancina: Tarzan: Suite— Contemporary Youth Orchestra/Liza Grossman (Concert recording) 8:00

Hans Zimmer: Thelma & Louise: Thunderbird (excerpt)—Brussels Philharmonic/Dirk Brossé (Decca 467749) 2:45

Hans Zimmer: Gladiator: Am I Not Merciful?—Brussels Philharmonic/Dirk Brossé (Decca 467749) 6:40

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: September Songs - Agatha Christie once said that she loved being married to an archeologist because the older she got, the more he appreciated her! And in this hour, characters tell us what it's like to grow old whole staying young at heart

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:01:49 John Kander-Fred Ebb Old Folks Company 70, Girls, 70 -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK30589

18:02:44 00:02:23 A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe I Remember It Well Hermione Gingold, Maurice Chevalier Gigi -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R271962

18:05:04 00:01:50 Jerry Herman Song in the Sand Gene Barry, George Hearn La Cage Aux Folles -- Original B'way Cast RCA RCD1-4824

18:07:23 00:04:11 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Where Did It Go? J. Mark McVey The Show Goes On -- Original Cast DRG DRG19008

18:11:34 00:02:15 Yip Harburg-Phil Springer Time, You Old Gypsy Man Yip Harburg Courtesy Ernie Harburg N/A N/A

18:14:16 00:02:50 Frank Loesser More I Cannot Wish You Mabel Mercer Mabel…For Always Stanyan SR10108

18:17:15 00:03:22 Burton Lane-A.J.Lerner One More Walk Around the Garden Male Trio Carmelina -- B'way Cast Take Home Tunes THT9224

18:21:04 00:05:13 Stephen Sondheim I'm Still Here Nancy Walker Sondheim: A Musical Tribute RCA RCA60515

18:27:30 00:03:03 Johnny Mercer Something's Gotta Give Fred Astaire Fred Astaire Rarities RCA 2337-2-R

18:30:28 00:01:16 Kurt Weill-Maxwell Anderson September Song Walter Huston American Musical Theater Smithsonian RD036

18:32:35 00:02:34 Harold Arlen-Dorothy Fields Let Me Look at You Ezio Pinza Mr. Imperium --Film Soundtrack RCA LM-61

18:35:13 00:03:47 Cole Porter I Sleep Easier Now Charlotte Greenwood Out of This World -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48223

18:38:56 00:02:39 A.J. Lerner-Frederick Loewe I'm Glad I'm Not Young Anymore Alfred Drake Gigi -- 1974 B'way Cast RCA ABL1-0404

18:41:57 00:01:37 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Growing Older Judy Kaye Colette Collage -- Original Cast Varese Sarabande VSD-5473

18:43:35 00:03:46 Jule Styne-Yip Harburg Under the Sunset Tree Vincent Price Darling of the Day -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-63334

18:47:54 00:04:03 John Kander-Fred Ebb Yes Mildred Natwick 70, Girls, 70 -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK30589

18:52:21 00:00:39 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:15 00:03:32 Bob Merrill Staying Young Walter Pidgeon Take Me Along -- Original B'way Cast RCA 07863-51050

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:13 Richard Wagner: A Siegfried Idyll (1870) Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Deutsche Gram 431680 18:50

19:24:02 Édouard Lalo: Symphonie espagnole Op 21 (1874) Itzhak Perlman, violin London Symphony André Previn Sony 975227 32:30

19:58:31 André Grétry: Lucille: Air de danse (1769) Orchestre de Bretagne Stefan Sanderling ASV 1095 1:26

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad – The Cleveland Orchestra, Kahchun Wong, conductor; Christian Tetzlaff, violin; recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance, 4/16/2022l

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Concerto in D Op 61

Johann Sebastian Bach: Andante from Solo Violin Sonata No. 2 in a BWV 1003 (encore)

Bela Bartok: Music for Strings, Percussion and Celesta

21:35:20 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 96 in D 'Miracle' (1791) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 768779 23:10

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Shelley Berman…Myron Cohen…Bonzo Dog Dooda Band…Richard Howland-Bolton

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:28 Dave Brubeck: Regret (1999) Brodsky Quartet Chandos 10801 6:03

23:07:32 Adrian Willaert: Pater Noster & Ave Maria (1532) New York Polyphony BIS 2277 8:12

23:15:45 Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 14 Op 27 # 2 'Moonlight' (1801) Philadelphia Orchestra Wolfgang Sawallisch EMI 55592 5:30

23:21:58 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: March of the Priests (1791) Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orchestra Rinaldo Alessandrini Naïve 30479 2:21

23:24:20 Alexander Glazunov: Mélodie Op 20 # 1 (1888) Han-Na Chang, cello St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra Sir Antonio Pappano EMI 82390 8:08

23:32:28 Claude Debussy: Rêverie (1890) Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 4785437 4:51

23:38:21 Henry Cowell: Hymn for String Orchestra (1946) City of London Sinfonia David Amos Harmonia Mundi 906011 5:05

23:43:22 Peter Dodd: Irish Idyll (1971) Royal Ballet Sinfonia David Lloyd-Jones Naxos 554186 3:39

23:47:02 Federico Mompou: Música Callada: Lento (1967) Anja Lechner, cello ECM 2367 5:51

23:53:24 John Lennon/Paul McCartney: The Fool on the Hill (1967) Milos Karadaglic, guitar Chamber Ensemble Christopher Austin Mercury 24425 3:08

23:56:59 Johann Sebastian Bach: Siciliano from Violin Sonata No. 4 BWV 1017 (1723) Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 572050 2:38