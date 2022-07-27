WCLV Program Guide 07-27-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Charlie Haden Nocturne Nocturnal

Jesse Davis High Standards Isms

Greg Cohen Way Low Creole Rhapsody

Abercrombie/Beck Coincidence Israel

Freddie Bryant Live Grooves Alone

Dave Holland The Razor's Edge Blues For C.M

Rick Roe Lucid Dream On The Way

Behn Gillece Parallel Universe Evening Glow

Bobby Watson Beatitudes To see her face

Peck Allmond Live at Yoshi's 1994 Invitation

Chick Corea Trilogy 2 Crepuscule With Nellie

D Marsalis The Last Southern Gentlemen That Old Feeling

John Coltrane Coltrane Jazz Village Blues

Memphis Convention Memphis Convention No Moon At All

Pee Wee Russell Swinging With Pee Wee If I Had You

John Lewis Evolution Afternoon in Paris

Willie Jones III Fallen Heroes I've Just Seen Her

Bill Evans At Shelly's Manne-hole Isn't it Romantic

John Coltrane Africa Brass Sessions Greensleeves

Larry Vuckovich Street Scene News For Lulu

Deep Blue Organ Trio Folk Music Short Story

Mark Lipson Springwells You Walked Away

Dmitri Matheny Cascadia After the Rain

Alex Baird Lemon Tree Bewitched Bothered and Bewildered

Louis Armstrong Hot Fives Vol 1 Oriental Strut

George Lewis New Orleans Stompers Walking with the King

Wycliffe Gordon Sliding Home It Don't Mean a Thing

Matt Dwonszyk A Year and a Day Blues For Donny

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Scott Hamilton Classics Skymning

Art Pepper Straight Life Nature Boy

Geof Bradfield Melba! Detroit Kingston

Jocelyn Gould Golden Hour Sweet Lorraine

Eric Person Blue Vision Lover Man'

Larry Goldings Perpetual Pendulum Prelude

L Hobgood When the Heart Dances Chickoree

Moore/Berner Amulet Home

Gil Evans Orchestra Out of the Cool Sunken Treasure

Aaron Diehl The Vagabond Treasure's Past

John Abercrombie Within A Song Flamenco Sketches

Clifford Lamb Blues & Hues New York Blues & Hues New York

Ron Carter The Golden Striker On and on

Bobo Stenson Goodbye Music For A While

Jan Harbeck The Sound The Rhythm Johnny Come Lately

Marc Copland Stomping With Savoy Footprints

Stan Getz In Stockholm Celebrating (Janne's Blues) tk 2

Miles Davis Porgy and Bess My Man's Gone Now [F]

Mark Masters Priestess Naima

John Hicks I'll Give You Something to Remember Me By My Foolish Heart

Chet Baker On A Misty Night Romas

Grant Green Born to Be Blue If I Should Lose You

Joe Turner Boss of the Blues How Long Blues

Mark Lipson Springwells If You Came To Me For Love

Peck Allmond Live at Yoshi's 1994 I'm Confessin' (That I Love You)

Fred Hersch Evanessence Time Remembered

Bobby Hutcherson Stick Up Summer Nights

Tony Williams Civilization Geo Rose

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

05:58:40 Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 19 Op 28 # 19 (1839) Daniil Trifonov, piano Deutsche Gram 4791728 1:05

06:07:07 Max Reger: Finale from Flute Serenade Op 77 (1904) Michel Debost, flute Skarbo 4094 4:23

06:13:18 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 10 in G K 74 (1770) Vienna Concentus Musicus Nikolaus Harnoncourt Teldec 25914 7:36

06:21:48 Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 1: Marche miniature Op 43 (1879) Stuttgart Radio Symphony Sir Neville Marriner Capriccio 10227 1:55

06:25:08 Enrique Granados: Goyescas: El fandango de candil (1911) Jorge Luis Prats, piano Decca 4782732 6:11

06:32:25 George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Lift up your heads (1741) Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80344 2:54

06:38:55 Jean Sibelius: Finale from Symphony No. 1 Op 39 (1899) Oslo Philharmonic Klaus Mäkelä Decca 4852256 12:49

06:53:05 Max Steiner: Jezebel: Waltz (1938) Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 438685 2:07

06:56:39 John Philip Sousa: March 'George Washington Bicentennial' (1930) Royal Artillery Band Keith Brion Naxos 559131 3:26

07:04:30 George Frideric Handel: Finale from Organ Concerto No. 8 Op 7 # 2 (1743) Richard Egarr, organ Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Harmonia Mundi 807447 6:27

07:12:19 Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Overture D 797 (1820) Vienna Philharmonic Riccardo Muti EMI 54873 10:31

07:24:37 Francis López: L'amour est un bouquet de violettes (1952) Sol Gabetta, cello Prague Philharmonic Orchestra Charles Olivieri-Munroe RCA 735962 2:21

07:28:22 Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 2: Bergamasca (1923) Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80309 5:08

07:37:44 Ernö Dohnányi: Suite in f-Sharp: Rondo Op 19 (1909) Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 572303 7:35

07:45:35 Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: New Year's Eve Waltz (1943) Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 40 5:48

07:54:12 Irving Berlin: Change Partners (1938) Kyle Bielfield, tenor Delos 3445 3:39

07:58:01 Anonymous: Spiritual 'The Battle of Jericho' Stuttgart Brass Quartet Hänssler 98623 2:03

08:07:10 John Barry: Dances With Wolves: Themes (1990) Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80319 6:14

08:14:59 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 16 Op 72 # 8 (1886) Katia Labèque, piano Philips 426264 8:13

08:23:34 Florence Price: Drink to Me Only with Thine Eyes from Five Folksongs in Counterpoint (1951) Catalyst Quartet Azica 71346 4:44

08:30:10 Mauro Giuliani: Rondo from Guitar Concerto No. 1 Op 30 (1812) Pepe Romero, guitar Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 4788977 6:46

08:43:33 Léo Delibes: Le Roi s'amuse: Suite (1882) Chamber Philharmonic Bohemia Douglas Bostock Classico 158 13:32

08:58:47 John Williams: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Nimbus 2000 (2001) Berlin Philharmonic John Williams Deutsche Gram 2:13

09:05:54 Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 1 in E-Flat (1849) Martha Argerich, piano London Symphony Claudio Abbado Deutsche Gram 4793449 17:30

09:25:19 Karl Jenkins: Adiemus 'Songs of Sanctuary' - Cantate Domino (1995) Polyphony Stephen Layton Deutsche Gram 4793232 2:33

09:31:03 Andrew Lloyd Webber: Evita: Don't Cry For Me, Argentina Michael Chertock, piano Telarc 80477 3:04

09:35:51 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Neapolitan Dance (1911) BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10511 3:43

09:48:05 Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 17 (1869) Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan Deutsche Gram 4796018 3:17

09:53:52 Georg Philipp Telemann: Wind Quartet No. 1 (1730) European Baroque Soloists Denon 9613 7:08

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:02:02 François Couperin: Suite No. 25: The Victorious Muse (1728) Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67480 2:26

10:05:03 Karl King: March 'Tiger Triumph' (1952) Virginia Grand Military Band Loras John Schissel Walking Frog 430 2:18

10:09:19 Jean Sibelius: Andante from Symphony No. 3 Op 52 (1907) Oslo Philharmonic Klaus Mäkelä Decca 4852256 10:41

10:20:45 Jean Sibelius: Kullervo: Kullervo Goes to Battle (1892) Los Angeles Philharmonic Esa-Pekka Salonen Sony 52563 9:34

10:32:13 Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 8 in A-Flat Op 64 # 3 (1838) Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6669 3:06

10:39:09 Franz Liszt: Soirées de Vienne: Valse-Caprice No. 6 S 427 (1852) Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3280 9:15

10:51:55 Muzio Clementi: Symphony No. 2 in D (1819) Rome Symphony Orchestra Francesco La Vecchia Naxos 573071 24:22

11:18:08 Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue in D BWV 532 (1708) Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Delos 3098 10:00

11:31:34 Pablo de Sarasate: Carmen Fantasy Op 25 (1883) Gil Shaham, violin Orchestra of Castille & Leon Alejandro Posada Canary 7 12:22

11:45:40 Peter Warlock: Capriol Suite (1926) Ulster Orchestra Vernon Handley Chandos 8808 9:12

11:55:42 Ludwig van Beethoven: Minuet from Septet Op 20 (1800) Members of Berlin Philharmonic Octet Philips 4788977 3:30

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:07:00 Claude Debussy: La mer (1905) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 060306 22:55

12:31:42 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in c Op 67 (1808) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 101108 30:09

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

13:04:39 Enrique Granados: El pelele (1911) Jorge Luis Prats, piano Decca 4782732 4:15

13:11:00 Enrique Granados: Spanish Dance No. 6 Op 5 # 6 'Jota' (1900) Sir Angel Romero, guitar Telarc 80216 4:22

13:17:44 Giovanni Battista Sammartini: Symphony for Strings in d (1740) Aradia Ensemble Kevin Mallon Naxos 557298 13:48

13:33:46 Domenico Cimarosa: Sanctus from Requiem (1787) Montreux Festival Chorus Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Vittorio Negri Philips 4788977 2:08

13:38:06 Stephen Sondheim: Company: Side by Side by Side (1970) London Symphony Don Sebesky EMI 54285 2:29

13:46:04 George Gershwin: Variations on 'I Got Rhythm' (1934) Orion Weiss, piano Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559705 8:43

13:57:54 Robert Schumann: Symphony in d Op 120 (1841) Orch Révolutionaire et Romantique Sir John Eliot Gardiner Archiv 457591 23:55

14:26:15 Ernö Dohnányi: Symphonic Minutes Op 36 (1933) Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 572303 14:52

14:44:14 Mauro Giuliani: Siciliano from Guitar Concerto No. 1 Op 30 (1812) Narciso Yepes, guitar English Chamber Orchestra Luis García-Navarro PentaTone 202 6:20

14:51:04 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 27 in G K 199 (1773) London Mozart Players Jane Glover ASV 762 14:06

15:06:25 Cole Porter: Begin the Beguine (1935) Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30011 3:52

15:10:41 Irving Berlin: Puttin' on the Ritz (1927) Fine Arts Brass Brandenburg State Orchestra Howard Griffiths Klanglogo 1506 2:43

15:15:26 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 23 in A-Flat K 488 (1786) Mitsuko Uchida, piano Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Decca 13276 26:47

15:43:04 Antonín Dvorák: Andante from String Quintet No. 2 Op 77 (1875) Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Delos 3152 8:16

15:52:01 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Flowers (1892) Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2008 6:59

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:01:54 Gerónimo Giménez: La boda de Luis Alonso: Intermezzo (1897) Burning River Brass Dorian 90316 5:41

16:09:56 Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite Op 56 (1897) Kathryn Stott, piano Hyperion 66911 13:47

16:27:11 Franz Schubert: Ave Maria D 839 (1825) Brian Thornton, cello Steinway 30117 4:42

16:29:28 Franz Schubert: Ave Maria D 839 (1825) Brian Thornton, cello Steinway 30117 4:42

16:32:47 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Prelude No. 1 in e (1940) Milos Karadaglic, guitar Deutsche Gram 17000 4:28

16:39:14 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Violins Op 3 # 8 'L'Estro Armonico' (1711) Daniel Hope, violin Basel Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hope Deutsche Gram 4795305 9:53

16:50:07 David N. Baker: Blues (Deliver My Soul) (1968) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 182 4:11

16:55:16 Leonard Bernstein: Macbeth Blues (1955) Leonard Bernstein, narrator Chamber Ensemble Sony 60566 1:54

16:57:27 Giuseppe Verdi: Macbeth: Chorus of the Scottish Refugees (1847) Chicago Symphony Chorus Chicago Symphony Sir Georg Solti Decca 4825281 4:54

17:06:31 Mikhail Glinka: Ruslan and Ludmilla: Overture (1842) Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80657 5:41

17:15:13 Johannes Brahms: Finale from Piano Quartet No. 2 Op 26 (1862) Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 45846 10:50

17:27:48 Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past (1899) Andrei Gavrilov, piano Deutsche Gram 437532 7:46

17:36:51 Arturo Márquez: Conga del Fuego (2006) Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Gram 13458 4:45

17:46:02 Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: Four Voltes (1612) New London Consort Oiseau-Lyre 4759101 3:48

17:51:17 Claude Debussy: L'isle joyeuse (1904) Kotaro Fukuma, piano Hortus 113 5:57

17:57:27 Claude Debussy: Page d'album (1915) Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 460247 1:06

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:33 Henri Rabaud: Dances from 'Marouf, Cobbler of Cairo' (1914) Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 71 14:53

18:25:23 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 6: Gavotte BWV 1012 (1720) Andrés Díaz, cello Azica 71252 3:59

18:31:34 Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue from Violin Sonata No. 1 BWV 1001 (1720) Chris Thile, mandolin Nonesuch 535360 4:09

18:37:07 Ludwig van Beethoven: Six Variations in F Op 34 (1802) Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 68346 14:17

18:52:30 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise Op 34 # 14 (1912) Evgeny Kissin, piano Sony 51272 6:04

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:55 Ernö Dohnányi: Variations on a Nursery Song Op 25 (1914) Eldar Nebolsin, piano Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 572303 24:09

19:29:50 Ottorino Respighi: Church Windows (1927) Cincinnati Symphony Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80356 27:47

20:00 OVATIONS: The Canton Symphony Orchestra Gerhardt Zimmerman, cond

Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Symphony #2 in D, Op. 11

Molly Leach: “Glow”

Richard Strauss: Horn Concerto #1 in Eb, Op. 11

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony #7 in c#, Op. 131

21:23:31 Richard Strauss: Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme Suite Op 60 (1918) Chamber Orchestra of Europe Erich Leinsdorf ASV 809 35:26

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – Awadagin Pratt, piano

22:02:45 Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 2: Chaconne BWV 1004 (1720) Awadagin Pratt, piano EMI 55025 14:48

22:19:26 Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition (1874) Awadagin Pratt, piano EMI 56836 35:22

22:55:46 Johannes Brahms: Minnelied Op 71 # 5 (1877) Zuill Bailey, cello Telarc 32664 2:17

22:58:30 Johannes Brahms: Wie Melodien zieht es mir Op 105 # 1 (1886) Zuill Bailey, cello Telarc 32664 1:41

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:57 Mauro Giuliani: Siciliano from Guitar Concerto No. 1 Op 30 (1812) Narciso Yepes, guitar English Chamber Orchestra Luis García-Navarro PentaTone 202 6:20

23:08:17 Felix Mendelssohn: Adagio from String Symphony No. 11 (1823) German Chamber Academy Neuss Johannes Goritzki Claves 9002 9:14

23:18:49 Frederick Delius: A Song Before Sunrise (1918) Royal Northern Sinfonia Richard Hickox EMI 65067 5:52

23:24:41 Ernö Dohnányi: Adagio pastorale from Symphony No. 2 Op 40 (1944) BBC Philharmonic Matthias Bamert Chandos 9455 12:17

23:37:58 Enrique Granados: Spanish Dance No. 2 Op 5 # 2 'Oriental' (1900) Milos Karadaglic, guitar Deutsche Gram 15579 6:21

23:44:20 Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 3: Italiana (1931) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 101520 2:56

23:47:16 Eric Coates: The Three Elizabeths Suite: Springtime in Angus' (1944) Gareth Hulse, oboe Sinfonia ViVa Malcolm Nabarro ASV 2053 8:13

23:56:06 William Grant Still: Song for the Lonely (1953) Alexa Still, flute Koch Intl 7192 3:15