WCLV Program Guide 07-26-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Frank Morgan Listen to the Dawn Remembering

Mark Turner The Ballad Session Some Other Time

Eric Reed Groovewise The Gentle Giant

Oscar Peterson The Giants Who Cares

Tommy Flanagan Ballads and Blues Thay Say It's Spring

Kenny Davern Breezin' Along My Mama Socks Me

Wynton Marsalis Think of One Fuchsia

Chico Freeman Spirit Sensitive Lonnie's Lament

Jeremy Manasia Butcher Block Ballet Autumn Bloom

Steve Turre One 4 J Mr. Johnson

C Henriquez Dizzy Con Clave Tin Tin Deo

Pasqua/Oles/Erskine Live in Italy Agrodolce

Pasqua/Oles/Erskine Live in Italy Snowglobe

Pasqua/Oles/Erskine Live in Italy New Hope

Pasqua/Oles/Erskine Live in Italy Three Quarter Molly

Art Blakey The Freedom Rider Pisces

Jay Leonhart Cool Shall We Dance

Alex Sipiagan Ascent to the Blues Twelve More Bars To Go

Jimmy Cobb Cobb's Groove Moment To Moment

Milt Jackson Mostly Duke Used to Be Jackson

Wess-Coles Two from the Top Morning Star

Ray Brown Brown/Alexander/Malone Look Who's Here

Sphere Four in One Eronel

Benny Carter Summer Serenade Almost Like Being in Love

Michael Dease Decisions Trayvon

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Emily Remler Transitions Transitions

Nelson/Bowman Collective Tomorrow is Not Promised Blue In Green

Johnny Griffin The Cat Woe Is Me

Houston Person Goodness Goodness

Mastersounds A Date With the Mastersounds For Now

Charlie Rouse Moment's Notice Joobobie

Chicago Soul Jazz Collective On The Way To Be Free On The Way To Be Free

McCoy Tyner Inception Effendi

Jocelyn Gould Golden Hour Gemini

Dan McCarthy City Abstract Thoughts and Reveries

Jimmy & Doug Raney Duets Action

Miles Davis Live in Stockholm 1960 On Green Dolphin Street

George Cables Live at Maybeck Recital Hall Little B's Poem

Kenny Wheeler Dream Sequence Dream Sequence

Craig Wuepper Leaps and Bounds Under the Stairwell

Brad Mehldau Great Day Great Day Brad Mehldau Trio

John Hicks Piece for My Peace Diane

Stan Getz Poetry Spring Can Really Hang You Up the Most

Charles Lloyd The Water is Wide Figure In Blue

Clifford Lamb Blues and Hues New York Miles With Duke

David Hazeltine Manhattan Autumn The Look of Love

Jared Hall Seen on the Scene Thinker

Jazz at Lincoln Center The Fire of the Fundamentals Flamenco Sketches

Alex Sipiagan Ascent to the Blues Infant Eyes

Mike Hall I Hope To My Never Spearhead

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:08:08 John Field: Rondo from Piano Sonata No. 1 Op 1 # 1 (1801) John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80290 4:26

06:15:30 Georg Philipp Telemann: Water Music Suite: Overture (1723) Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Archiv 413788 9:28

06:26:56 Johannes Brahms: Scherzo from Serenade No. 2 Op 16 (1859) Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Nicholas McGegan PhiBaroque 5 2:49

06:30:55 George Butterworth: English Idyll No. 2 (1911) BBC Scottish Symphony Andrew Manze BBC 392 5:24

06:40:15 Charles Avison: Concerto Grosso No. 9 after Scarlatti (1743) English Concert Trevor Pinnock Archiv 415518 12:18

06:54:21 Sir Arnold Bax: Oliver Twist: Fagin's Romp (1948) Royal Philharmonic Kenneth Alwyn Silva 1094 2:11

06:57:54 Robert Browne Hall: The New Colonial March (1901) Dallas Wind Symphony Frederick Fennell Reference 85 3:45

07:05:57 Ludwig van Beethoven: Five Variations on Arne's 'Rule Britannia' WoO 79 (1803) Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 68346 5:26

07:13:28 Camille Saint-Saëns: Africa Fantasie Op 89 (1891) Gwendolyn Mok, piano London Philharmonic Geoffrey Simon Cala 4031 11:04

07:25:44 Alex North: Spartacus: Love Theme (1960) Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80600 2:49

07:30:30 William H. Monk: Abide with Me (1861) Anonymous 4 Harmonia Mundi 807549 3:20

07:38:56 Sir Arthur Bliss: Mêlée Fantasque (1921) Royal Scottish National Orchestra David Lloyd-Jones Naxos 557641 11:52

07:51:53 Erik Satie: Poudre d'or (1901) Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 421713 4:33

07:57:56 Gilbert & Sullivan: The Mikado: Three little maids from school (1885) Marie McLaughlin, soprano Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80284 1:30

08:06:54 Sir Arnold Bax: Russian Suite: Gopak (1919) London Philharmonic Bryden Thomson Chandos 8669 5:57

08:14:24 Jean Sibelius: Finale from Symphony No. 5 Op 82 (1915) Oslo Philharmonic Klaus Mäkelä Decca 4852256 9:45

08:25:00 Carl Nielsen: We, Sons of the Plains, Carry Dreams (1908) Ars Nova Copenhagen Michael Bojesen DaCapo 220569 4:18

08:30:18 William Boyce: Symphony No. 3 Op 2 # 3 (1760) Academy of Ancient Music Christopher Hogwood Oiseau-Lyre 436761 5:26

08:39:37 Gustav Holst: St. Paul's Suite Op 29 # 2 (1913) English Sinfonia Howard Griffiths Naxos 570339 12:19

08:53:14 Sir Malcolm Arnold: Four Irish Dances Op 126 (1986) Queensland Symphony Andrew Penny Naxos 553526 7:42

09:06:00 Benjamin Britten: A Simple Symphony Op 4 (1934) Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Deutsche Gram 423624 17:47

09:27:45 Hoagy Carmichael: Stardust (1927) Katy Jones, trombone Brandenburg State Orchestra Howard Griffiths Klanglogo 1506 4:17

09:35:57 Traditional: She's Like the Swallow Cambridge Singers John Rutter Collegium 120 3:15

09:40:37 Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Violin Concerto Op 61 (1806) Gil Shaham, violin The Knights Eric Jacobsen Canary 20 9:43

09:51:46 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Gavottes (1739) English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard EMI 65732 3:44

09:55:41 Alexandre Desplat: Coco Before Chanel (2009) Alain Planès, piano Traffic Quintet Mercury 481217 4:04

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:00 Raymond Scott: The Toy Trumpet (1937) Mark Calder, trumpet New London Orchestra Ronald Corp Hyperion 67067 3:10

10:04:47 Morton Gould: Pavanne from American Symphonette No. 2 (1938) Albany Symphony Orchestra David Alan Miller Albany 1174 3:54

10:10:10 Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Fantasy on Mozart's 'Il mio tesoro' (1820) Gérard Caussé, viola Solistes de Montpellier-Moscou Gerard Caussé EMI 54817 7:25

10:18:06 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Sonata for 2 Pianos K 448 (1781) Greg Anderson, piano Steinway 30022 7:22

10:27:53 Ferdinand Hérold: Le pré aux clercs: Overture (1832) Orchestra della Svizzera italiana Wolf-Dieter Hauschild Dynamic 282 6:30

10:37:32 Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: Dream of the Witches' Sabbath (1830) Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Deutsche Gram 453432 9:48

10:50:46 Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 3 in C Op 52 (1907) Oslo Philharmonic Klaus Mäkelä Decca 4852256 29:50

11:22:01 Georg Philipp Telemann: Trumpet Concerto in D (1720) Alison Balsom, trumpet Balsom Ensemble Simon Wright Warner 9029537006 7:40

11:31:36 Frédéric Chopin: Barcarolle in F-Sharp Op 60 (1846) Mahani Teave, piano Rubicon 1066 9:46

11:43:17 Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Manfred Symphony Op 58 (1885) Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel MAA 75 10:08

11:54:11 Claude Debussy: Tarantelle styrienne 'Danse' (1890) St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Teldec 74006 5:24

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:06:44 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 67 in F (1779) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 20604 20:33

12:30:06 Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 10 in E-Flat Op 74 'Harp' (1809) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 102920 30:11

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

13:01:21 Percy Grainger: Molly on the Shore (1907) Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 66884 3:12

13:05:57 Percy Grainger: Blithe Bells (1931) BBC Philharmonic Richard Hickox Chandos 40 4:08

13:11:49 Jean Sibelius: Finale from Symphony No. 1 Op 39 (1899) Oslo Philharmonic Klaus Mäkelä Decca 4852256 12:49

13:26:35 Jean Sibelius: Three Late Fragments (1930) Oslo Philharmonic Klaus Mäkelä Decca 4852256 3:35

13:31:56 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Dardanus: Chaconne (1739) Les Délices Délices 2013 6:05

13:43:25 Joseph Bodin de Boismortier: Ballet de Village No. 2 (1734) Les Délices Délices 2013 9:09

13:56:05 William L. Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony (1934) Vienna Radio Symphony Arthur Fagen Naxos 559870 32:58

14:31:15 Giuseppe Verdi: La forza del destino: Overture (1862) Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 7:38

14:43:34 Georg Matthias Monn: Symphony in G (1749) L'arpa festante Michi Gaigg CPO 999273 10:13

14:54:27 Franz von Suppé: The Jolly Robbers: Overture (1868) Vienna Philharmonic Zubin Mehta CBS 44932 6:21

15:03:21 John Field: Nocturne No. 5 (1817) Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Decca 4789672 3:13

15:06:59 John Field: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1811) John O'Conor, piano Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80370 3:47

15:14:20 Jean Sibelius: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 2 Op 43 (1902) Oslo Philharmonic Klaus Mäkelä Decca 4852256 20:43

15:38:18 Georges Bizet: Jeux d'enfants: Petite Suite Op 22 (1873) Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 11:35

15:52:27 Johann Sebastian Bach: A Musical Offering: Ricercar a 3 BWV 1079 (1747) Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30034 6:15

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:02:33 Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air BWV 1068 (1731) Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 557883 5:33

16:10:03 Sir Edward Elgar: Serenade for Strings in e Op 20 (1892) Blue Water Chamber Orchestra Carlton Woods Blue Water 2010 12:33

16:26:06 George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Bourrée & Hornpipe (1717) Aradia Ensemble Kevin Mallon Naxos 503293 4:51

16:32:53 Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 5 in f-Sharp Op 44 (1841) Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 4785334 10:13

16:44:03 Anthony Holborne: Galliard No. 4 (1599) Hespèrion XXI Jordi Savall AliaVox 9813 1:46

16:47:56 Jean Sibelius: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 Op 39 (1899) Oslo Philharmonic Klaus Mäkelä Decca 4852256 5:13

16:54:18 Jean Sibelius: Kuolema: Valse triste Op 44 # 1 (1904) San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFS Media 60 5:24

17:05:51 Emmanuel Chabrier: Bourrée fantasque (1891) Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515 6:30

17:14:26 Johan Wagenaar: Waltz Cycle 'Vienna in 3/4 Time' Op 38 (1929) Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 425833 9:37

17:25:24 Hershy Kay: Cakewalk: Three Dances (1951) Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80144 9:16

17:38:25 Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Yeoman of the Guard: Overture (1888) Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 434916 5:05

17:44:35 Carl Orff: Carmina burana: O fortuna (1936) Bavarian Radio Chorus Bavarian Radio Symphony Daniel Harding Deutsche Gram 4778778 2:30

17:48:37 Maurice Ravel: Jeux d'eau (1901) Hélène Grimaud, piano Deutsche Gram 24427 5:09

17:54:05 Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Oiseaux tristes (1905) Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano Deutsche Gram 14764 4:06

17:58:30 Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 1: Bourrée (1717) Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71250 1:23

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:09 Maurice Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales (1911) Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Deutsche Gram 449213 15:15

18:25:21 Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 9 in A-Flat Op 69 # 1 'L'adieu' (1835) Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6669 4:27

18:31:57 Samuel Barber: Souvenirs Suite: Waltz Op 28 (1952) Leon McCawley, piano Virgin 45270 3:53

18:37:39 Jerome Moross: Variations on a Waltz (1966) London Symphony JoAnn Falletta Albany 1403 14:16

18:53:10 Nikita Koshkin: Usher Waltz Op 29 (1984) John Williams, guitar Sony 53359 5:41

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:01:44 Ferdinand Ries: Symphony No. 1 in D Op 23 (1809) Zurich Chamber Orchestra Howard Griffiths CPO 999716 26:36

19:30:11 Franz Xaver Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 2 in E-Flat Op 25 (1818) Grant Johannesen, piano Chicago Sinfonietta Paul Freeman Centaur 2062 25:18

19:57:11 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: German Dance K 611 'The Hurdy-Gurdy Men' (1791) Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Deutsche Gram 429783 1:53

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

20:00:43 Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4 in A Op 90 'Italian' (1833) Berlin Philharmonic Lorin Maazel Deutsche Gram 4795448 26:19

20:28:05 Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Suite Op 59 (1945) New York Philharmonic Lorin Maazel Deutsche Gram 7890 19:54

20:49:45 Georg Philipp Telemann: Suite from 'Tafelmusik' Part 3 (1733) Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Reference 2101 7:55

20:58:19 Henry Purcell: The Gordian Knot Untied: Jigg (1691) Aradia Ensemble Kevin Mallon Naxos 570149 1:25

21:02:39 Albert Roussel: Bacchus et Ariane: Suite No. 1 Op 43 (1931) Royal Scottish National Orchestra Stéphane Denève Naxos 570245 17:48

21:21:44 Arthur Foote: Air and Gavotte (1891) Gowanus Arts Ensemble Reuben Blundell New Focus 166 8:30

21:31:40 Ernest Schelling: Suite Fantastique: Scherzo Op 7 (1905) Ian Hobson, piano BBC Scottish Symphony Martyn Brabbins Hyperion 66949 3:58

21:38:27 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Lucio Silla: Overture (1772) Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner EMI 47014 8:29

21:48:07 Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 4 in a Op 63 (1911) Oslo Philharmonic Klaus Mäkelä Decca 4852256 37:46

22:27:39 Karl Ditters von Dittersdorf: String Quartet No. 6 in A (1789) Gewandhaus Quartet Berlin Classics 9261 14:57

22:44:53 Johannes Brahms: Alto Rhapsody Op 53 (1869) Jessye Norman, soprano Philadelphia Orchestra Riccardo Muti Philips 426253 12:22

22:57:45 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: To Spring Op 43 # 6 (1884) Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207 2:51

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:21 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene (1936) Cleveland Orchestra Yoel Levi Telarc 80089 7:51

23:10:13 Johannes Brahms: Andante from Horn Trio Op 40 (1865) Richard King, horn Albany 1325 7:59

23:18:13 John Field: Nocturne No. 7 in A (1821) Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Decca 4789672 4:21

23:23:51 Henryk Wieniawski: Romance from Violin Concerto No. 2 Op 22 (1870) Gil Shaham, violin London Symphony Lawrence Foster Deutsche Gram 431815 5:05

23:28:57 Guillaume Lekeu: Adagio for Orchestral Quartet (1891) Ensemble Musique Oblique Harmonia Mundi 901455 10:07

23:39:04 Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: The Little Shepherd (1908) Quebec Symphony Orchestra Yoav Talmi Atma 2377 2:47

23:42:57 Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: The Little Shepherd (1908) Quebec Symphony Orchestra Yoav Talmi Atma 2377 2:47

23:45:45 Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 12 Op 30 # 6 'Venetian Gondola Song' (1835) Kotaro Fukuma, piano EDP 2 3:26

23:49:07 Isaac Albéniz: Córdoba from 'Cantos de España' Op 232 (1896) Xuefei Yang, guitar EMI 6322 6:58

23:56:38 Isaac Albéniz: España: Capricho catalán Op 165 # 5 (1890) Duo Amaral DuoAmaral 2013 3:19