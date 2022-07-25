WCLV Program Guide 07-25-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Mulligan/Hodges Mulligan meets Hodges Shady Side

Cat Anderson In Paris Don't Get Around Much Anymore

Ellen Rowe Momentum Song of the Meadowlark

Donald Byrd Royal Flush Requiem

Benny Golson New York Scene Step Lightly

Lee Konitz Parallels LT

Cesaria Evora Cabo Verde Coragem Irmon (Take Courage Brother)

Don Byron Bug Music Charley's Prelude

Breau/Young Live at Bourbon Street What Is This Thing Called Love

Khan Jamal Impressions of Coltrane Cousin Mary

Lee Morgan The Sidewinder Totem Pole

Matt Dwonszyk A Year and A Day Room To Dream

Alan Pasqua My New Old Friend My New Old Friend

Peter Erskine The Interlochen Concert Chandra

Catherine Russell Send for Me If I Could Be With You

Caesar Frazier Tenacity-As We Speak Festival El Spanol

Steve Davis Bluesthetic Faraway Dream

Emily Remler Take Two In your own sweet way

Charles Lloyd Trios: Chapel Song My Lady Sings [Live]

Pee Wee Russell Ask Me Now Ask Me Now!

Three More Sounds Play Ray Charles Moonlight in Vermont

Gnostic Trio The Testament of Solomon Sammatek

Jerome Harris Hidden in Plain View 245/Les

Thelonius Monk the Man I Love Little Rootie Tootie

Ben Webster The King of the Tenors Bounce Blues

Jazztet Here and Now Tonk

Ray Bryant Potpourri Milestones

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Annie Ross A Gasser 10I.Was.Doing.All.Right

Art Blakey The Freedom Rider Blue Lace

Rick Roe Lucid Dream Primal Union

Marshal Gilkes Waiting to Continue Cora's Tune

Basie/Peterson The Timekeepers I'm Confessin'

Snorre Kirk Going Up Streamline

Larry Goldings Big Stuff The Grinning Song

Mark Lewis Sierra Leone Sierra Leone

Ce Ce Gable New Year's Song I'm Gonna Laugh You Right Out of My Life

John Campbell Working Out Sea Journey

Dmitri Matheny Cascadia Cascadia

NYO Jazz We're Still Here Mr. Gentle & Mr. Cool

NYO Jazz We're Still Here Run With Jones

Sean Jones Interview Sean Jones Interview Sean Jones Interview

NYO Jazz We're Still Here Transitions

Peck Allmond Live at Yoshi's 1994 I'm Confessin'

Bill Charlap Live at the Village Vanguard All Across the City

Cannonball Adderley Quintet Plus New Delhi

Great Jazz Trio S' Wonderful Take Five

John Swana In the Moment Teeko

Tim Lin Romance in Formosa How Deep Is The Ocean

Fred Hersch Point in Time Infant Eyes

Bob Brookmeyer Impulsive One Side of You

Carmen McRae Here to Stay I Can't Get Started With You

Dexter Gordon Getting Around Flick Of A Trick (stereo)

Ellis Marsalis Twelve's It Orchid Blue

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:02 Giacomo Puccini: Scherzo for Orchestra (1883) Verdi Symphony Milan Riccardo Chailly Decca 2141 4:54

06:14:32 Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings Op 11 (1937) New Century Chamber Orch NSS Music 10 9:12

06:25:21 Roberto Piana: Improvisation on 'Funiculì, Funiculà' (2017) Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Steinway 30086 1:53

06:27:46 Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Heroic Coolie Dance (1927) New Jersey Symphony Zdenek Mácal Delos 3178 3:57

06:33:15 George Harrison: Here Comes the Sun (1969) Milos Karadaglic, guitar Chamber Ensemble Christopher Austin Mercury 24425 3:00

06:41:44 Jean Sibelius: Allegretto from Symphony No. 2 Op 43 (1902) Oslo Philharmonic Klaus Mäkelä Decca 4852256 10:08

06:53:26 Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1: Menuetto (1872) Barcelona Symphony José Serebrier BIS 1305 3:11

06:57:24 Johann Strauss Jr: Cavalry March Op 428 (1888) Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Decca 4782601 3:00

07:03:50 Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Oboe Concerto BWV 1053 (1740) Douglas Boyd, oboe Chamber Orchestra of Europe Douglas Boyd Deutsche Gram 429225 6:12

07:14:05 Gustav Holst: The Planets: Jupiter Op 32 (1917) BBC Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Chandos 5086 8:21

07:23:31 Isaac Albéniz: España: Malagueña Op 165 # 3 (1890) Duo Amaral DuoAmaral 2013 3:51

07:28:47 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: An English Suite: Pastoral (1918) English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 5366 2:21

07:32:27 Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro from String Quartet No. 6 Op 18 # 6 (1800) Cypress String Quartet Avie 2348 6:15

07:43:09 Aaron Copland: Prairie Journal (1937) Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559240 10:48

07:56:05 Scott Joplin: The Ragtime Dance (1906) Leila Josefowicz, violin Philips 462948 3:06

08:07:57 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Flutes RV 533 (1720) Janet See, flute Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Nicholas McGegan Harmonia Mundi 905193 6:47

08:17:08 Ottorino Respighi: Three Chorales by J. S. Bach (1931) Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Delos 3098 11:38

08:30:02 Ernst Toch: Geographical Fugue (1930) Turtle Creek Chorale Timothy Seelig Reference 61 2:52

08:33:08 Emilio Pujol: Tristango en Vos (1985) Jason Vieaux, guitar Naxos 553449 2:57

08:40:22 Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Grand Tarantelle Op 67 (1868) Joel Fan, piano Northwest Sinfonietta Christophe Chagnard Reference 134 8:04

08:49:28 Sir Granville Bantock: The Sea Reivers (1920) Royal Philharmonic Vernon Handley Hyperion 66450 3:43

08:54:13 Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro con brio from Symphony No. 5 Op 67 (1808) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 101108 6:21

09:05:07 Edvard Grieg: Norwegian Dances Op 35 (1881) Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 2712 17:12

09:24:21 Dmitri Shostakovich: Moscow Cheryomushki: A Spin through Moscow (1959) Philadelphia Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 452597 3:26

09:30:46 Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 4 Op 28 # 4 (1839) Philadelphia Orchestra Wolfgang Sawallisch EMI 55592 2:32

09:35:51 George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Tempo di Blues (arr 1944) William Terwilliger, violin Opus Two Azica 71290 3:07

09:39:57 Luigi Boccherini: Symphony No. 1 in D (1775) Ensemble 415 Chiara Banchini Harmonia Mundi 901291 6:32

09:47:05 Johannes Brahms: FAE Sonata: Scherzo (1853) Daniel Hope, violin Deutsche Gram 15312 5:36

09:54:25 George R. Poulton: Aura Lee (1861) Jacqueline Horner-Kwiatek, mezzo-soprano Harmonia Mundi 807549 5:49

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:05 Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 12 Op 10 # 12 'Revolutionary' (1832) Nobuyuki Tsujii, piano Harmonia Mundi 2908375 2:30

10:04:01 Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: Ce qu'a vu le Vent d'Ouest (1910) Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 4785437 2:52

10:08:02 Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Wotan's Farewell & Magic Fire Music (1856) Dresden State Orchestra Donald Runnicles Teldec 17109 13:47

10:22:31 Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Ritual Fire Dance (1915) Vanessa Perez, piano Steinway 30036 3:54

10:27:10 Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 2: Allemande BWV 826 (1727) Simone Dinnerstein, piano Sony 798943 6:08

10:37:00 Henry Purcell: The Gordian Knot Untied: Suite Z 597 (1691) Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Nicholas McGegan Harmonia Mundi 907110 10:00

10:50:19 Alfredo Casella: Italia Op 11 (1910) BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10768 19:34

11:11:43 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 19 in E-Flat K 132 (1772) Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Erato 45714 16:30

11:30:14 Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Variations on the Portuguese National Hymn (1869) Michael Gurt, piano Hot Springs Festival Orchestra Richard Rosenberg Naxos 559320 12:28

11:44:05 Jean Sibelius: Finale from Symphony No. 1 Op 39 (1899) Oslo Philharmonic Klaus Mäkelä Decca 4852256 12:49

11:57:36 Ludwig van Beethoven: The Ruins of Athens: Turkish March Op 113 (1811) St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 7716 1:35

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:04:51 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 28 in C K 200 (1773) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 70904 18:11

12:25:54 Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 6 in b Op 54 (1939) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2013 32:50

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

13:00:14 Igor Stravinsky: Tango in d (1940) Lise de la Salle, piano Naïve 5468 3:07

13:04:08 Igor Stravinsky: Circus Polka (1942) London Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas RCA 68865 3:22

13:08:47 Johann Joachim Quantz: Concerto for 2 Flutes (1750) Jed Wentz, flute Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Archiv 447644 12:25

13:22:37 Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for Strings in B-Flat Op 5 # 1 (1707) Collegium Musicum 90 Simon Standage Chandos 663 4:36

13:29:02 Leroy Anderson: Harvard Sketches (1939) BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559357 4:44

13:36:19 Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture Op 80 (1880) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Teldec 44944 9:26

13:46:23 John Philip Sousa: March 'George Washington Bicentennial' (1930) Royal Artillery Band Keith Brion Naxos 559131 3:26

13:51:22 Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 7 in C Op 105 (1924) Oslo Philharmonic Klaus Mäkelä Decca 4852256 22:32

14:16:17 Giacomo Puccini: Three Minuets (1892) Orchestre d'Auvergne Jean Jacques Kantorow Denon 3871 11:06

14:29:36 Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 20 in B-Flat H 16:18 (1772) Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano Chandos 10668 14:22

14:47:18 Johann Strauss Jr: A Night in Venice: Overture (1883) Vienna Philharmonic Daniel Barenboim Decca 12569 7:48

14:55:51 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Polonaise (1889) Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev Deutsche Gram 457634 4:34

15:02:39 Leonard Bernstein: Slava! [A Political Overture] (1977) Dallas Wind Symphony Frederick Fennell Reference 62 3:24

15:06:29 Henry Fillmore: March 'Rolling Thunder' (1916) Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Frederick Fennell Brain 7505 1:56

15:10:42 Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 1 in B-Flat BWV 825 (1726) Rafal Blechacz, piano Deutsche Gram 4795534 15:35

15:28:42 Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Piano Quintet Op 81 (1887) Jeremy Denk, piano Concertante Meridian 84459 7:23

15:40:28 Ottorino Respighi: The Birds (1927) Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Deutsche Gram 437533 18:11

15:58:52 Darius Milhaud: Saudades do Brasil: Sumaré Op 67/9 (1921) Orchestre National de France Leonard Bernstein Warner 568954 1:41

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:03:31 Camille Saint-Saëns: Tarantelle in a Op 6 (1857) Demarre McGill, flute Chicago Youth Symphony Allen Tinkham Cedille 187 6:06

16:12:40 Ralph Vaughan Williams: In the Fen Country (1904) New Queen's Hall Orchestra Barry Wordsworth Argo 440116 13:49

16:29:55 John Williams: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Harry's Wondrous World (2001) Berlin Philharmonic John Williams Deutsche Gram 5:12

16:35:44 Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite: Prelude Op 40 (1884) Ohio Philharmonic Domenico Boyagian Centaur 3311 2:41

16:40:19 Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Overture (1887) Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80039 10:31

16:54:16 Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: I Feel Pretty (1957) Canadian Brass RCA 68633 3:11

16:57:53 John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Eleanor Rigby (1966) Milos Karadaglic, guitar Chamber Ensemble Christopher Austin Mercury 24425 2:29

17:04:47 Alan Hovhaness: Prelude & Quadruple Fugue Op 128 (1936) Eastern Music Festival Orch Gerard Schwarz Naxos 559755 6:53

17:14:18 Max Richter: Vivaldi's Autumn Concerto Recomposed (2012) Daniel Hope, violin Berlin Concert House Orchestra André de Ridder Deutsche Gram 4792777 10:30

17:27:27 Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Piano Trio No. 2 Op 1 # 2 (1794) Xyrion Trio Naxos 500250 7:37

17:38:52 Franz Schubert: Andante from Violin Sonatina No. 1 D 384 (1816) Gil Shaham, violin Deutsche Gram 471568 5:13

17:46:00 Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Violin Sonata Op 57 (1880) Gil Shaham, violin Deutsche Gram 449820 4:50

17:53:01 Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 Op 39 (1901) New Zealand Symphony James Judd Naxos 503293 6:08

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:06 Anatoly Liadov: Eight Russian Folk Songs Op 58 (1906) Mexico City Philharmonic Enrique Bátiz ASV 657 15:31

18:25:30 Maurice Ravel: La valse (1920) Soyeon Kate Lee, piano Koch Intl 7759 11:31

18:38:28 Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 7 in c-Sharp Op 64 # 2 (1838) Yuja Wang, piano Deutsche Gram 16606 3:43

18:43:24 Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 83 'Hen' (1786) Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Bruno Weil Sony 66295 9:08

18:53:02 Hugo Wolf: Italian Serenade (1887) Brodsky Quartet Chandos 10761 6:45

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:47 Alfredo Casella: Paganiniana Op 65 (1942) La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Muti Sony 53280 18:02

19:23:20 Nicolò Paganini: Violin Concerto No. 1 Op 6 (1817) Henryk Szeryng, violin London Symphony Sir Alexander Gibson Philips 4788977 31:35

19:57:09 Nicolò Paganini: Cantabile MS 109 (1823) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin Avie 2455 3:32

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

20:01:51 Jean Sibelius: Tapiola Op 112 (1926) Oslo Philharmonic Klaus Mäkelä Decca 4852256 19:13

20:22:48 Camille Saint-Saëns: Septet in E-Flat Op 65 (1881) Ensemble Vivant Opening Day 9379 17:36

20:42:00 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 26 'Lamentation' (1770) Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst ViennaPhil 2009 16:01

20:58:40 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Gigue K 574 (1789) Richard Goode, piano Nonesuch 79831 1:31

21:03:17 Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Tales from the Vienna Woods' Op 325 (1868) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2003 13:31

21:18:01 Sérgio Assad: Crossings from 'Interchange' (2008) William Kanengiser, guitar Delaware Symphony David Amado Telarc 31754 7:17

21:26:43 Clarice Assad: Danças Nativas: Reflective Cancao (2008) Aquarelle Guitar Quartet Chandos 40 5:04

21:33:45 Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo capriccioso Op 66 (1883) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 414422 12:35

21:47:49 Alfredo Casella: Symphony No. 3 Op 63 (1940) BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10768 41:50

22:31:30 Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 BWV 1050 (1721) Michael Schönheit, harpsichord Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 139230 19:23

22:53:06 Franz Waxman: Old Acquaintance: Elegy for Strings (1943) National Philharmonic Charles Gerhardt RCA 81265 3:30

22:57:03 Jules Massenet: La Vierge: The Last Sleep of the Virgin (1880) BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Chandos 9765 3:29

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:18 Robert Schumann: Widmung (Dedication) Op 25 # 1 (1840) Slovak Radio Symphony Michael Dittrich Marco Polo 223246 3:01

23:05:19 John Williams: Elegy for Cello & Orchestra (2001) Bruno Delepelaire, cello Berlin Philharmonic John Williams Deutsche Gram 7:38

23:12:58 Franz Liszt: Consolation No. 3 S 172/3 (1850) Roberto Plano, piano Decca 4812479 4:30

23:18:35 Duke Ellington: Come Sunday (1945) Richard Stoltzman, clarinet Chamber Ensemble RCA 68416 5:20

23:23:55 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Largo from Piano Concerto No. 4 Op 40 (1926) Simon Trpceski, piano Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Avie 2191 7:33

23:31:29 Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 5 Op 59 # 5 (1881) Czech Philharmonic Sir Charles Mackerras Supraphon 3533 4:23

23:36:55 Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Clarinet Quintet Op 115 (1891) Andreas Ottensamer, clarinet Chamber Ensemble Mercury 4811409 11:40

23:48:35 Ola Gjeilo: The Spheres (2008) Tenebrae Chamber Orchestra of London Nigel Short Decca 24646 4:13

23:52:49 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 5 in F-Sharp Op 15 # 2 (1833) Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 16421 3:07

23:56:28 Jascha Heifetz: Contemplation after Brahms (1933) Nicola Benedetti, violin London Symphony Daniel Harding Deutsche Gram 6154 3:15