Sibelius: Complete Symphonies—Oslo Philharmonic/Klaus Mäkelä (Decca 4852256)

The reviews of this May 2022 release are in: “Most Finnish greats have recorded cycles of Sibelius symphonies at least once...Who’d have predicted that this latest, from Klaus Mäkelä at the helm of the Oslo Philharmonic would be the most electrifying and often revelatory of them all?” – BBC Music Magazine

“Mäkelä’s cycle is all of a piece, accomplished, insightful and full of the beauty and intrigue that make these works so perennially exciting. An uber-auspicious debut.” – Gramophone

Klaus Mäkelä made his Severance Hall debut last season after appearing with The Cleveland Orchestra at Blossom in 2019. This 4-CD set marks his debut on Decca at the beginning of what should be at least a seven-year tenure with the Oslo Philharmonic. In addition to all seven Sibelius Symphonies, the set contains the tone poem Tapiola, and three tantalizingly brief fragments (totaling less than 4 minutes) that may or may not be sketches for an unrealized Symphony No. 8. One more glowing review: “Mäkelä shows a consistent depth in his understanding of Sibelius, which is as much based on intellect as sensuality. When the orchestra responds with sonorous splendor, precision and attentive listening to each other, the result is a new reference recording of the Sibelius symphonies … and the high quality of the recording gives us every reason to hope that the love affair between Mäkelä and the Oslo Philharmonic develops into a long marriage.” –Magnus Andersson, Klassekampen, Norway