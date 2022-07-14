WCLV Program Guide 07-14-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Corea/Burton Native Sense Native Sense

Mastersounds A Date With The Mastersounds Whisper Not

Steve Davis Bluesthetic Off the Cuff

Haden/Mehldau Long Ago and Far Away My Love And I

Shirley Horn The Main Ingredient Fever

Kenny Dorham Whistle Stop Sunrise In Mexico [Remastered 2014]

JC Styles Blakey Grease Yama

Mike Nock Not We but One Hadrian's Wall

Jay Leonhart Cool Shall We Dance

Alex Sipiagan Ascent to the Blues Twelve More Bars To Go

Jimmy Cobb Cobb's Groove Moment To Moment

Milt Jackson Mostly Duke Used to Be Jackson

Wess-Coles Two from the Top Morning Star

Ray Brown Brown/Alexander/Malone Look Who's Here

Sphere Four in One Eronel

Benny Carter Summer Serenade Almost Like Being in Love

Michael Dease Decisions Trayvon

Miles Davis Workin' It Never Entered My Mind

Sara Gazerek Thirsty Ghost I Get Along Without You Very Well

Cedar Walton the Composer Minor Controversy

Ben Sidran Swing State Ain't Misbehavin'

Alternative Guitar Summit Honoring Pat Martino-vol 1 On The Stairs

Jose James Yesterday I Had the Blues I Thought About You

Sir Roland Hanna Colors from a Giant's Kit Lush Life

Adam Rogers Sight Beautiful Love

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Eddie Daniels Mean What You Say the Touch of Your Lips

Gerald Clayton Bells on Sand There Is Music Where You're Going My Friends

Clifford Lamb Blues & Hues New York Billy Strayhorn Redux

Wayne Shorter The Soothsayer Lady Day

Billie Holiday Recital I Cried For You

Red Garland Rojo Ralph J. Gleason Blues

Harold Land Take Aim Land of Peace

Sean Fyfe Late Night Little Pants

Wynton Marsalis Marsalis Standard Time Vol2 I'll Remember April

Baikida Carroll Door of the Cage Hannah Pearl

Jaki Byard To them-To Us Land Of Make Believe

Mark Lipson Springwells You Walked Away

Jimmy Bruno Jimmy Bruno Midnight Blue

David Murray Murray's Steps Flowers For Albert

Barron/Holland The Art of Conversation The Oracle

Ce Ce Gable New Year's Song Two For the Road

Randy Ingram Sky Lift The Sea

Ellington/Coltrane Duke Ellington & John Coltrane In A Sentimental Mood

Cyrus Chestnut My Father's Hands Epilogue

Shelly Manne Live at the Blackhawk Vol 2 Step Lightly

Horace Silver The Tokyo Blues The Tokyo Blues

Horace Silver The Tokyo Blues Sayonara Blues

Cecile McLorin Salvant For One to Love Stepsister's Lament

Snorre Kirk Goin' Up Going Up

Rick Roe Lucid Dream Primal Union

Aaron Lington Cape Breton Orion

Carmell Jones Brass Bag Brass Bag

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

05:58:10 César Cui: Orientale Op 50 # 9 (1893) Midori, violin Sony 52568 1:34

06:07:13 Claude Joseph Rouget de Lisle: Hymne à la Liberté 'La Marseillaise' (1792) Leeds Festival Chorus Wallace Collection John Wallace Nimbus 5175 4:04

06:14:47 Claude Debussy: Danses sacrée et profane (1904) Lisa Wellbaum, harp Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Deutsche Gram 2121 10:15

06:26:32 Jacques Offenbach: La belle Hélène: Overture (1864) BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Chandos 9765 8:39

06:40:03 Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1 (1875) London Symphony Sir Neville Marriner Philips 4788977 12:57

06:53:40 Camille Saint-Saëns: Gavotte & Finale from Septet Op 65 (1881) Ensemble Vivant Opening Day 9379 3:44

06:57:50 Edwin Franko Goldman: March 'On the Mall' (1923) Cleveland Orch Youth Chorus Blossom Festival Band Loras John Schissel MAA 40601 3:09

07:04:53 Claude Joseph Rouget de Lisle: Hymne à la Liberté 'La Marseillaise' (1792) Sylvia McNair, soprano Baltimore Symphony David Zinman Telarc 80164 9:05

07:16:24 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Concert No. 4 en sextuor (1768) Les Talens Lyriques Christophe Rousset Decca 1845 9:04

07:26:57 André Grétry: Lucille: Air de danse (1769) Orchestre de Bretagne Stefan Sanderling ASV 1095 1:26

07:30:14 Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: Pt. 2 (1886) Peter Schickele, narrator Atlanta Symphony Yoel Levi Telarc 80350 6:15

07:41:20 Jean-Baptiste Lully: Phaëton: Four Seasons Suite (1683) Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik 1001 10:31

07:54:22 Charles-Marie Widor: Toccata from Organ Symphony No. 5 Op 42 (1880) Todd Wilson, organ MAA 11009 5:24

08:07:33 Jacques Ibert: Trois pièces brèves (1930) Reykjavik Wind Quintet Chandos 9362 6:45

08:16:05 Maurice Ravel: Allegro from String Quartet (1903) Jupiter String Quartet Oberlin Music 1304 8:22

08:26:00 François Joseph Gossec: Offrande à la liberté (1792) Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Frederick Fennell Kosei 3101 3:33

08:31:11 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 32 in c-Sharp Op 50 # 3 (1842) Evgeny Kissin, piano Sony 51272 5:23

08:41:36 Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894) Joshua Smith, flute Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 012303 9:46

08:53:07 Erik Satie: Trois gymnopédies (1888) Anne Queffélec, piano Virgin 90754 9:12

09:07:01 Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin (1917) Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Deutsche Gram 2121 17:43

09:29:59 Jacques Offenbach: The Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle (1881) Liverpool Philharmonic Choir BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Chandos 9765 3:16

09:35:38 Gabriel Fauré: Nocturne No. 4 in E-Flat Op 36 (1884) Louis Lortie, piano Chandos 40 5:44

09:43:01 Paul Taffanel: Romance et Saltarelle (1900) Scandinavian Wind Quintet Paula 58 12:42

09:57:36 Carlos Salzedo: Suite of Eight Dances: Rumba (1943) Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71273 1:35

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

09:59:54 Camille Saint-Saëns: Marche militaire française Op 60 (1880) Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 40 4:07

10:05:23 Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Rákóczy March (1846) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell MAA 10603 4:20

10:11:30 Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 7 in A-Flat Op 61 'Polonaise-fantaisie' (1846) Rafal Blechacz, piano Deutsche Gram 18883 12:31

10:25:17 Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 12 Op 10 # 12 'Revolutionary' (1832) Maurizio Pollini, piano Deutsche Gram 4793449 2:36

10:29:56 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: La finta giardiniera: Overture (1774) Dresden State Orchestra Hans Vonk Capriccio 10070 4:46

10:38:53 Andrea Luchesi: Piano Sonata in G (1780) Roberto Plano, piano Concerto 2069 6:53

10:47:06 Étienne Méhul: Symphony No. 2 in D (1809) Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Erato 45026 24:33

11:13:49 Roger Dickerson: Sonatina (1956) Karen Walwyn, piano Albany 266 11:12

11:27:07 Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral March (1874) Philharmonia Zürich Fabio Luisi Accentus 102 8:07

11:36:25 Franz Liszt: Rhapsodie espagnole S 254 (1858) Roberto Szidon, piano Deutsche Gram 4779525 13:17

11:51:25 William Grant Still: Folk Suite No. 1 (1962) Alexa Still, flute New Zealand String Quartet Koch Intl 7192 7:33

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:07:21 Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes (1897) Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Women Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 24:25

12:34:20 Hector Berlioz: Requiem: Dies Irae - Tuba mirum (1837) Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 12:03

12:47:53 Hector Berlioz: Roman Carnival Overture Op 9 (1844) Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 9:08

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

12:59:28 Igor Stravinsky: Fireworks Op 4 (1908) Chicago Symphony Pierre Boulez Deutsche Gram 437850 3:47

13:05:30 Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 2: Feux d'artifice (1913) Spencer Myer, piano Harmonia Mundi 907477 4:38

13:12:32 Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: March to the Scaffold (1830) Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Deutsche Gram 453432 6:56

13:22:21 Claude Joseph Rouget de Lisle: Hymne à la Liberté 'La Marseillaise' (1792) Sylvia McNair, soprano Baltimore Symphony David Zinman Telarc 80164 9:05

13:34:37 Morten Lauridsen: Sure on This Shining Night (2005) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin Avie 2455 4:49

13:45:06 Morten Lauridsen: Les Chansons des Roses: Dirait-on (1993) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin Avie 2455 4:49

13:53:11 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 21 in C K 467 (1785) Jonathan Biss, piano Orpheus Chamber Orchestra EMI 17270 27:20

14:23:03 Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Suite Op 18 (1938) Helsingborg Symphony Andrew Manze CPO 777671 10:09

14:35:38 Antonín Dvorák: Andante from Piano Quintet Op 81 (1887) Jeremy Denk, piano Concertante Meridian 84459 13:00

14:49:46 Franz von Suppé: Poet and Peasant: Overture (1846) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 100302 10:08

15:02:16 Gerald Finzi: Love's Labour's Lost: Introduction Op 28 (1946) English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 5101 4:08

15:07:00 Gerald Finzi: Fear No More the Heat of the Sun Op 18 # 3 (1942) Amy Dickson, saxophone Aurora Orchestra Nicholas Collon Decca 4825281 5:31

15:15:16 Claude Debussy: Estampes (1903) Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 68139 14:20

15:31:12 Volkmar Andreae: Little Suite: Shrove Tuesday Carnival (1917) Bournemouth Symphony Marc Andreae Guild 7377 3:59

15:37:39 Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1804) Wynton Marsalis, trumpet English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard Sony 57497 18:44

15:56:43 Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 1 Op 1 # 1 (1820) Augustin Hadelich, violin Warner 566017 01:52

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:02:52 Claude Joseph Rouget de Lisle: Hymne à la Liberté 'La Marseillaise' (1792) Leeds Festival Chorus Wallace Collection John Wallace Nimbus 5175 4:04

16:09:05 Germaine Tailleferre: Ballade for Piano & Orchestra (1920) Rosario Marciano, piano Luxembourg Philharmonic Louis de Froment Vox 8157 14:18

16:27:18 Frédéric Chopin: Fantaisie-Impromptu Op 66 (1835) Daniil Trifonov, piano Deutsche Gram 4797518 5:35

16:35:16 Gabriel Fauré: Masques et bergamasques: Gavotte Op 112 (1919) Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 3:22

16:40:58 Joseph Haydn: Divertimento for Winds H 2:46 (1784) Quintett.Wien Nimbus 5479 10:02

16:52:50 Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: A British tar (1878) King's Singers RCA 61885 2:46

16:56:24 John Williams: The Force Awakens: Rey's Theme (2015) Symphony Orchestra John Williams Disney 21772 3:08

17:04:07 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria (1938) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin Avie 2455 5:05

17:11:18 Camille Saint-Saëns: Rhapsodie d'Auvergne Op 73 (1884) Jean-Philippe Collard, piano Royal Philharmonic André Previn EMI 49757 10:11

17:23:17 Gerald Finzi: Eclogue for Piano & Strings Op 10 (1925) Martin Jones, piano English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 5366 9:44

17:37:50 Guy Ropartz: Croquis d'été: Danse sentimental (1918) Chamber Philharmonic Bohemia Douglas Bostock Classico 168 4:52

17:43:54 Maurice Ravel: Finale from Piano Concerto (1931) Simone Dinnerstein, piano MDR Leipzig Radio Symphony Kristjan Järvi Sony 503245 4:00

17:49:23 Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Overture (1816) CityMusic Cleveland James Gaffigan CityMusic 2 7:27

17:57:57 Georges Bizet: Jeux d'enfants: Galop Op 22 (1873) San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 131 1:53

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:07 Jean-Baptiste Davaux: Symphonie Concertante on Patriotic Airs (1794) Werner Ehrhardt, violin Concerto Cologne Capriccio 10280 21:27

18:31:22 François Joseph Gossec: Offrande à la liberté (1792) Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Frederick Fennell Kosei 3101 3:33

18:37:12 Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Rákóczy March (1846) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 4:51

18:43:44 Hector Berlioz: Overture 'Le corsaire' Op 21 (1844) Dresden State Orchestra Sir Colin Davis RCA 68790 8:38

18:54:09 Claude Bolling: Invention (1975) Sir Angel Romero, guitar EMI 47192 3:55

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:01:43 Leonard Bernstein: Fancy Free Ballet (1944) New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 63085 24:00

19:27:30 Gerald Finzi: Concerto for Clarinet & Strings Op 31 (1949) Michael Collins, clarinet City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Virgin 90718 27:38

19:57:06 Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: Le vent dans la plaine (1910) Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 4785437 2:03

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:00:45 Gerald Finzi: Concerto for Small Orchestra & Solo Violin (1927) Tasmin Little, violin City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Chandos 9888 19:57

20:22:00 Robert Schumann: Overture, Scherzo and Finale Op 52 (1845) Orch Révolutionaire et Romantique Sir John Eliot Gardiner Archiv 457591 16:45

20:40:23 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 3 in C K 285b (1777) Sonora Slocum, flute Acis 98573 16:22

20:57:28 Frédéric Chopin: Andantino from Ballade No. 2 Op 38 (1839) Louise Dubin, cello Delos 3469 2:15

21:02:34 Charles Gounod: Petite Symphonie for Winds (1885) Norwegian Winds Gerard Oskamp Victoria 19095 18:25

21:22:40 Tomaso Albinoni: Oboe Concerto in F Op 7 # 9 (1716) Anthony Camden, oboe London Virtuosi John Georgiadis Naxos 553002 7:32

21:31:56 Keith Jarrett: Adagio for Oboe & Strings (1984) Marcia Butler, oboe Fairfield Orchestra Thomas Crawford ECM 1450 9:47

21:44:42 Bedrich Smetana: The Two Widows: Polka (1874) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 444867 3:19

21:49:41 Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique Op 14 (1830) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 020213 49:00

22:40:49 Julius Fucik: Winter Storms Waltz Op 184 (1906) Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 5158 9:17

22:51:40 Jean Sibelius: Romance in C Op 42 (1903) Boston Symphony Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 436566 5:30

22:57:36 Johannes Brahms: Sapphische Ode Op 94 # 4 (1884) Zuill Bailey, cello Telarc 32664 2:04

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:26 Ludwig van Beethoven: Larghetto from Violin Concerto Op 61 (1806) Gil Shaham, violin The Knights Eric Jacobsen Canary 20 7:29

23:08:56 Henry Purcell: The Fairy Queen: O Let me weep, forever weep Z 629 (1692) Jennifer Vyvyan, soprano English Chamber Orchestra Benjamin Britten Decca 4825281 7:48

23:16:45 Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 13 in A-Flat Op 25 # 1 'Aeolian Harp' (1836) Maurizio Pollini, piano Deutsche Gram 4793449 2:11

23:20:30 Jack Gallagher: Pavane from Sinfonietta for Strings (2007) London Symphony JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559652 4:58

23:25:29 Max Bruch: Kol Nidrei Op 47 (1881) Brian Thornton, cello Thornton 2013 10:40

23:36:09 Edvard Grieg: Two Elegiac Melodies: The Last Spring Op 34 # 2 (1881) San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFS Media 60 5:40

23:42:53 Heino Eller: Symphonic Poem 'Twilight' (1917) Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 8656 5:59

23:48:52 Michelangelo Galilei: Toccata for solo Lute (1620) Lucas Harris, lute Tafelmusik 1001 3:47

23:52:39 Carlos Guastavino: Cantilena No. 4 (1965) Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112 3:00

23:56:07 Peteris Vasks: Silent Songs: Thank you, the late sun (1992) Latvian Radio Choir Sigvards Klava Deutsche Gram 21327 2:42