WCLV Program Guide 07-12-2022

Published July 12, 2022 at 11:24 PM EDT

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Cannonball Adderley     Know What I Mean        Elsa     

Herbie Hancock Maiden Voyage Dolphin Dance

Steve Kuhn       Remembering Tomorrow            Silver   

Dmitri Matheny  Cascadia          Evergreen Girl

Jan Harbeck      The Sound The Rhythm Poutin  

Allen Toussaint  The Bright Mississippi   Blue Drag        

Stanley Turrentine          Jubilee Shout    You Said It

Harold Mabern  The Leading Man          Full House

Markus Howell   Get Right          Bruh Slim         

Emily Remler     Transitions        Transitions

Nelson/Bowman Collective        Tomorrow is Not Promised        Blue In Green

Johnny Griffin   The Cat Woe Is Me

Houston Person Goodness         Goodness

Mastersounds   A Date With the Mastersounds   For Now           

Charlie Rouse   Moment's Notice           Joobobie         

Chicago Soul Jazz Collective     On The Way To Be Free            On The Way To Be Free

McCoy Tyner     Inception           Effendi

Charlie Haden   Nocturne           Nocturnal

Jesse Davis      High Standards Isms    

Greg Cohen      Way Low           Creole Rhapsody

Abercrombie/Beck         Coincidence      Israel   

Freddie Bryant  Live Grooves    Alone   

Dave Holland    The Razor's Edge         Blues For C.M

Rick Roe           Lucid Dream     On The Way

Behn Gillece     Parallel Universe           Evening Glow

Bobby Watson  Beatitudes        To see her face

 

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Peck Allmond    Live at Yoshi's 1994       Invitation

Chick Corea      Trilogy 2           Crepuscule With Nellie

D Marsalis         The Last Southern Gentlemen    That Old Feeling

John Coltrane    Coltrane Jazz    Village Blues

Memphis Convention     Memphis Convention     No Moon At All

Pee Wee Russell           Swinging With Pee Wee If I Had You

John Lewis        Evolution          Afternoon in Paris

Willie Jones III   Fallen Heroes    I've Just Seen Her

Bill Evans          At Shelly's Manne-hole   Isn't it Romantic

Jimmy Rushing  Every day I Have the Blues        Every day I Have The Blues

NYO Jazz         We're Still Here  Run With Jones

Grand Central    Tenor Conclave Take Your Pick

Kate Wyatt        Artifact Duet    

Peck Allmond    Live at Yoshi's 1994       I'm Confessin' (That I Love You)

Rusty Bryant     Soul Liberation  Cold Duck Time

Harold Land      Eastward Ho!    On a Little Street in Singapore

Paul Shapiro     It's In the Twilight           Light Rolls Away the Darkness  

Carinicas/Roberts          Move Over        I'm Comin' Virginia

Catherine Russell          Harlem on My Mind       I Can't Believe That You're in Love With Me

Dexter Gordon  Clubhouse        Devilette (stereo)

Roy King           Roy King's Court           Reverie

Wynton Marsalis            Levee Low Moan           So This Is Jazz Huh [Album Version]

Nathan Borton  Each Step         Change

Mike Moreno     First in Mind      Airegin 

Junko Onishi     Piano Quintet Suite        Orange Was the Color of Her Dress Then Blue Silk

Norah Jones     Day Breaks       African Flower

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:24  Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 7 Op 30 # 1 (1835) Vassily Primakov, piano   Bridge 9350 4:53

06:14:57  Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in F Op 7 # 4 (1767)  Cantilena Adrian Shepherd Chandos 8648 8:45

06:24:50  Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air  BWV 1068 (1731) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin   Avie 2455 5:20

06:31:41  Antonio Vivaldi: Allegro from Concerto in a Op 3 # 8 (1711) Andrew Lawrence-King, harp Harp Consort Andrew Lawrence-King DHM 77366 3:57

06:40:40  William Alwyn: Suite of Scottish Dances    (1946)  Royal Liverpool Philharmonic David Lloyd-Jones Naxos 570704 7:17

06:48:52  Claude Debussy: Marche écossaise    (1891)  Orchestre National de France Jean Martinon EMI 72667 6:21

06:56:30  Rudolph Ganz: St. Louis Symphony March    (1925)  St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 7716 3:12

07:02:09  Hugo Wolf: Italian Serenade    (1887)  Brodsky Quartet  Chandos 10761 6:45

07:10:26  Johann Joachim Quantz: Concerto for 2 Flutes    (1750) Jed Wentz, flute Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Archiv 447644 12:25

07:23:59  Pieter Hellendaal: March    (1750)  Stuttgart Brass Quartet  Hänssler 98623 1:44

07:27:11  Florence Price: Swing Low, Sweet Chariot from Five Folksongs in Counterpoint    (1951)  Catalyst Quartet  Azica 71346 5:55

07:33:14  George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Lift up your heads    (1741)  Les Arts Florissants William Christie Harmonia Mundi 2908304 2:42

07:39:27  John Williams: Three Pieces from 'Schindler's List'    (1993) Gil Shaham, violin   Canary 10 12:23

07:54:24  Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Sorcerer: Overture    (1877)  Scottish Chamber Orchestra Alexander Faris Nimbus 5066 5:07

08:07:28  Franz Liszt: Ballade from 'The Flying Dutchman'  S 441 (1872) Daniel Barenboim, piano   Deutsche Gram 4779525 5:43

08:15:05  Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 98    (1792)  Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst ViennaPhil 2009 12:03

08:29:43  George Butterworth: The Banks of Green Willow    (1914)  London Symphony Richard Hickox Chandos 40 6:09

08:41:38  Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 15   (1859) Yefim Bronfman, piano Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Belvedere 8005 12:30

08:57:53  John Williams: The Phantom Menace: Duel of the Fates    (1999) London Voices London Symphony John Williams Sony 51333 4:12

09:06:45  Frédéric Chopin: Variations on 'Là ci darem la mano' Op 2   (1827) Daniil Trifonov, piano   Deutsche Gram 4797518 17:01

09:28:49  Franz Waxman: Bride of Frankenstein: Creation of the Monster    (1935)  National Philharmonic Charles Gerhardt RCA 81265 7:20

09:38:29  Georges Bizet: Agnus Dei    (1875) Elina Garanca, mezzo-soprano German Radio Philharmonic Karel Mark Chichon Deutsche Gram 21327 3:48

09:43:47  Johann Sebastian Bach: Allegro from Brandenburg Concerto No. 3  BWV 1048 (1713)  Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 139230 5:38

09:52:32  Gustav Holst: The Planets: Venus Op 32   (1917)  BBC Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Chandos 5086 7:59

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:04:08  Hugo Peretti, Luigi Creatore & George David Weiss: Can't Help Falling in Love    (1961) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin   Avie 2455 3:07

10:08:16  Astor Piazzolla: Histoire du Tango: Bordel 1900    (1986) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin   Avie 2455 3:51

10:13:35  Anton Arensky: Variations on Theme by Tchaikovsky Op 35a   (1893)  English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 7020 14:05

10:28:40  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 1 in c-Sharp Op 3 # 2 (1892) Alexandre Tharaud, piano   Erato 557829 4:12

10:33:03  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Horn Concerto No. 4  K 495 (1786) Eric Ruske, horn Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80367 3:35

10:38:55  Johann Christian Bach: Zanaida: Overture    (1763)  Hanover Band Anthony Halstead CPO 999488 5:51

10:47:00  Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Dance of the Five Couples Op 64   (1936) Martha Argerich, piano   Deutsche Gram 4799854 01:41

10:49:24  Franz Schubert: Sonata in a 'Arpeggione'  D 821 (1824) Sharon Robinson, cello   Bridge 9376 26:22

11:17:36  Joaquín Turina: Rapsodia sinfónica Op 66   (1931) Alicia de Larrocha, piano London Philharmonic Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos Decca 410289 8:50

11:29:12  Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for 2 Oboes in F Op 9 # 3 (1722) Gail Hennessey, oboe La Serenissima Adrian Chandler Avie 2371 10:58

11:41:33  Étienne Méhul: Le jeune Henri: Overture    (1797)  Gulbenkian Orchestra Michel Swierczewski Nimbus 5184 10:27

11:53:41  Florence Price: Fantasie Negre No. 1    (1929) Lara Downes, piano   Sono Luminus 92207 7:05

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:07:33  Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 Op 95   'New World' (1893)  Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 011208 7:09

12:16:53  Antonín Dvorák: String Quintet No. 2 in G Op 77   (1875)  Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 042221 35:25

12:54:03  Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 2 Op 46 # 2 (1878)  Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 100408 4:20

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

13:01:31  Duke Ellington: Solitude    (1934) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin   Avie 2455 3:04

13:05:18  Manuel Ponce: Mexican Serenade 'Estrellita'    (1912) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin   Avie 2455 3:22

13:11:14  George Butterworth: Two English Idylls    (1911)  BBC Scottish Symphony Andrew Manze BBC 392 10:34

13:24:39  E. J. Moeran: In the Mountain Country    (1921)  Ulster Orchestra Vernon Handley Chandos 8639 7:04

13:33:33  Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Strings in A  RV 159 (1730)  Israel Chamber Orchestra Shlomo Mintz MusicMasters 67096 4:35

13:42:07  Thomas Frost: Little Suite from 'The Notebook for Anna Magdalena Bach'    (1968)  Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy CBS 39431 7:30

13:52:21  Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: Idillio Concertino Op 15   (1932) Andrea Tenaglia, oboe Rome Symphony Orchestra Francesco La Vecchia Naxos 572921 23:09

14:18:46  Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 Op 72a   (1806)  Bremen German Chamber Philharmonic Daniel Harding Virgin 45364 12:47

14:34:26  Arcangelo Corelli: Violin Sonata in d Op 5 # 12 'La Folia' (1700) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin   Avie 2455 8:25

14:46:07  Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Symphony No. 1 Op 13   'Winter Dreams' (1866)  Orchestra of St Luke's Pablo Heras-Casado Harmonia Mundi 902220 12:35

15:02:24  Anton Arensky: Fantasia on Russian Folksongs Op 48   (1899) Konstantin Scherbakov, piano Russian Philharmonic Dmitry Yablonsky Naxos 570526 8:32

15:11:26  Anton Arensky: Finale from String Quartet No. 1 Op 11   (1888)  Ying Quartet  Sono Luminus 92143 4:32

15:18:46  Maurice Ravel: Five Pieces for Children from 'Mother Goose'    (1911)  Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80601 15:41

15:35:36  Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 1: Gigue  BWV 825 (1726) Rafal Blechacz, piano   Deutsche Gram 4795534 1:45

15:39:45  Ottorino Respighi: The Fountains of Rome    (1916)  Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan Deutsche Gram 4796018 16:51

15:57:19  Francisco Tárrega: Adelita    (1881) Milos Karadaglic, guitar   Deutsche Gram 15579 1:45

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:02:59  Stanislaw Moniuszko: Overture 'The Hetman's Mistress'    (1854)  Warsaw Philharmonic Antoni Wit Naxos 572716 7:17

16:12:12  Gustav Holst: Second Suite for Military Band Op 28 # 2 (1911)  Cleveland Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Telarc 80038 11:28

16:28:45  Max Steiner: A Summer Place: Theme    (1959)  Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80168 4:06

16:34:47  Marc-André Hamelin: Etude No. 8    'Erlkönig' (2007) Marc-André Hamelin, piano   Hyperion 67789 4:40

16:41:46  George Butterworth: Rhapsody 'A Shropshire Lad'    (1913)  BBC Scottish Symphony Andrew Manze BBC 392 10:31

16:53:22  Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1: Balletto    (1917)  Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80309 2:50

16:56:56  George Gershwin: Strike Up the Band: Strike Up the Band    (1927)  Boston Pops John Williams Sony 46747 2:43

17:04:10  Hugo Alfvén: Festival Overture Op 25   (1944)  Royal Scottish National Orchestra Niklas Willén Naxos 553962 5:29

17:20:02  Gioacchino Rossini: Mosé in Egitto: Prayer Chorus    (1818) Pauline Tinsley, soprano Orchestra of the Royal Opera House Lamberto Gardelli EMI 64356 5:04

17:27:07  Niels Gade: Finale from Symphony No. 1 Op 5   (1842)  Danish National Radio Symphony Dmitri Kitayenko Chandos 9422 7:15

17:38:55  Morton Gould: Blues from 'Interplay'    (1945) Findlay Cockrell, piano Albany Symphony Orchestra David Alan Miller Albany 1174 4:06

17:44:14  Morton Gould: American Caprice    (1940) Lara Downes, piano   Sono Luminus 92207 4:58

17:51:09  Daniel Auber: The Bronze Horse: Overture    (1835)  BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Chandos 9765 7:17

17:58:55  Jeremy Sams: Jeremy's Jig    (1986)  English Serenata  Meridian 84301 1:20

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:07:49  Leopold Mozart: Symphony in F    (1760)  Lithuanian Chamber Orchestra Georg Mais ArteNova 897710 16:15

18:26:16  Anton Arensky: Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 1 Op 32   (1894) Yefim Bronfman, piano   Sony 53269 5:53

18:34:27  Anton Arensky: Andante from String Quartet No. 1 Op 11   (1888)  Ying Quartet  Sono Luminus 92143 5:15

18:41:21  Alexander Glazunov: The Seasons: Autumn Op 67   (1899)  Royal Scottish National Orchestra José Serebrier Warner 61434 11:43

18:53:55  Anton Arensky: Suite No. 1 for 2 Pianos: Waltz Op 15   (1890) Stephen Coombs, piano   Hyperion 66755 4:36

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:04  Anton Arensky: Variations on Theme by Tchaikovsky Op 35a   (1893)  English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 7020 14:05

19:18:15  Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 2 in C Op 53   (1883)  Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9454 38:22

19:58:02  Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 34 Op 67 # 4 'Spinning Song' (1845) John O'Conor, piano   Telarc 80391 1:56

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:10  Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 27 Op 20 # 4 (1772)  Angeles Quartet  Decca 4783695 26:25

20:29:23  Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 5 in D Op 107   'Reformation' (1832)  Quebec Symphony Orchestra Louis Lortie Atma 2617 25:08

20:56:16  Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: School for Fathers: Intermezzo    (1906)  BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10634 3:23

21:03:36  Franz Liszt: Hungarian Fantasy  S 123 (1853) Leslie Howard, piano Budapest Symphony Orchestra Karl Anton Rickenbacher Hyperion 67403 15:43

21:21:16  Astor Piazzolla: Histoire du Tango: Café 1930    (1986) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin   Avie 2455 7:25

21:30:02  Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria    (1938) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin   Avie 2455 5:05

21:37:34  Benedetto Marcello: Concerto a cinque in e Op 1 # 2 (1708) Riccardo Minasi, violin Concerto Italiano Rinaldo Alessandrini Naïve 30301 10:18

21:49:24  Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 in E-Flat Op 55   'Eroica' (1804)  Minnesota Orchestra Osmo Vänskä Bis 1516 49:54

22:40:44  Zoltán Kodály: Hungarian Rondo    (1918)  Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  Deutsche Gram 447109 10:55

22:53:49  Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Evocatión    (1906) Lang Lang, piano   Sony 771901 6:30

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:29  Gabriel Fauré: Sicilienne Op 78   (1898) Louis Lortie, piano   Chandos 40 3:50

23:06:21  Ernest Bloch: Abodah    (1929) Brian Thornton, cello   Thornton 2013 7:51

23:14:12  Karl Jenkins: Adiemus 'Songs of Sanctuary' - Hymn    (1994) London Philharmonic Choir Adiemus Symphony of Europe Karl Jenkins Decca 5793828 04:07

23:19:28  Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 6 Op 59 # 6 (1881)  San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFS Media 60 5:41

23:25:09  Sir Arnold Bax: Elegiac Trio    (1916) Maarika Järvi, flute   Chandos 9395 9:40

23:34:42  Frédéric Chopin: Berceuse Op 57   (1844) Orli Shaham, piano   Canary 15 4:55

23:40:38  Arthur Foote: Melody Op 44   (1899) Suzanne Ornstein, violin   Naxos 559039 4:52

23:45:31  Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes: Pas d'action Op 52   (1895)  Minnesota Orchestra Edo de Waart Telarc 80347 4:37

23:50:08  Alan Hovhaness: Prayer of Saint Gregory Op 62   (1946) Benny Wiame, trumpet I Fiamminghi Rudolf Werthen Telarc 80392 5:37

23:56:16  Giacomo Puccini: Madama Butterfly: Humming Chorus    (1904) Tabernacle Choir of Temple Square Utah Symphony Joseph Silverstein Decca 436284 3:15

 