WCLV Program Guide 07-12-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Cannonball Adderley Know What I Mean Elsa

Herbie Hancock Maiden Voyage Dolphin Dance

Steve Kuhn Remembering Tomorrow Silver

Dmitri Matheny Cascadia Evergreen Girl

Jan Harbeck The Sound The Rhythm Poutin

Allen Toussaint The Bright Mississippi Blue Drag

Stanley Turrentine Jubilee Shout You Said It

Harold Mabern The Leading Man Full House

Markus Howell Get Right Bruh Slim

Emily Remler Transitions Transitions

Nelson/Bowman Collective Tomorrow is Not Promised Blue In Green

Johnny Griffin The Cat Woe Is Me

Houston Person Goodness Goodness

Mastersounds A Date With the Mastersounds For Now

Charlie Rouse Moment's Notice Joobobie

Chicago Soul Jazz Collective On The Way To Be Free On The Way To Be Free

McCoy Tyner Inception Effendi

Charlie Haden Nocturne Nocturnal

Jesse Davis High Standards Isms

Greg Cohen Way Low Creole Rhapsody

Abercrombie/Beck Coincidence Israel

Freddie Bryant Live Grooves Alone

Dave Holland The Razor's Edge Blues For C.M

Rick Roe Lucid Dream On The Way

Behn Gillece Parallel Universe Evening Glow

Bobby Watson Beatitudes To see her face

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Peck Allmond Live at Yoshi's 1994 Invitation

Chick Corea Trilogy 2 Crepuscule With Nellie

D Marsalis The Last Southern Gentlemen That Old Feeling

John Coltrane Coltrane Jazz Village Blues

Memphis Convention Memphis Convention No Moon At All

Pee Wee Russell Swinging With Pee Wee If I Had You

John Lewis Evolution Afternoon in Paris

Willie Jones III Fallen Heroes I've Just Seen Her

Bill Evans At Shelly's Manne-hole Isn't it Romantic

Jimmy Rushing Every day I Have the Blues Every day I Have The Blues

NYO Jazz We're Still Here Run With Jones

Grand Central Tenor Conclave Take Your Pick

Kate Wyatt Artifact Duet

Peck Allmond Live at Yoshi's 1994 I'm Confessin' (That I Love You)

Rusty Bryant Soul Liberation Cold Duck Time

Harold Land Eastward Ho! On a Little Street in Singapore

Paul Shapiro It's In the Twilight Light Rolls Away the Darkness

Carinicas/Roberts Move Over I'm Comin' Virginia

Catherine Russell Harlem on My Mind I Can't Believe That You're in Love With Me

Dexter Gordon Clubhouse Devilette (stereo)

Roy King Roy King's Court Reverie

Wynton Marsalis Levee Low Moan So This Is Jazz Huh [Album Version]

Nathan Borton Each Step Change

Mike Moreno First in Mind Airegin

Junko Onishi Piano Quintet Suite Orange Was the Color of Her Dress Then Blue Silk

Norah Jones Day Breaks African Flower

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:24 Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 7 Op 30 # 1 (1835) Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9350 4:53

06:14:57 Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in F Op 7 # 4 (1767) Cantilena Adrian Shepherd Chandos 8648 8:45

06:24:50 Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air BWV 1068 (1731) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin Avie 2455 5:20

06:31:41 Antonio Vivaldi: Allegro from Concerto in a Op 3 # 8 (1711) Andrew Lawrence-King, harp Harp Consort Andrew Lawrence-King DHM 77366 3:57

06:40:40 William Alwyn: Suite of Scottish Dances (1946) Royal Liverpool Philharmonic David Lloyd-Jones Naxos 570704 7:17

06:48:52 Claude Debussy: Marche écossaise (1891) Orchestre National de France Jean Martinon EMI 72667 6:21

06:56:30 Rudolph Ganz: St. Louis Symphony March (1925) St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 7716 3:12

07:02:09 Hugo Wolf: Italian Serenade (1887) Brodsky Quartet Chandos 10761 6:45

07:10:26 Johann Joachim Quantz: Concerto for 2 Flutes (1750) Jed Wentz, flute Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Archiv 447644 12:25

07:23:59 Pieter Hellendaal: March (1750) Stuttgart Brass Quartet Hänssler 98623 1:44

07:27:11 Florence Price: Swing Low, Sweet Chariot from Five Folksongs in Counterpoint (1951) Catalyst Quartet Azica 71346 5:55

07:33:14 George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Lift up your heads (1741) Les Arts Florissants William Christie Harmonia Mundi 2908304 2:42

07:39:27 John Williams: Three Pieces from 'Schindler's List' (1993) Gil Shaham, violin Canary 10 12:23

07:54:24 Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Sorcerer: Overture (1877) Scottish Chamber Orchestra Alexander Faris Nimbus 5066 5:07

08:07:28 Franz Liszt: Ballade from 'The Flying Dutchman' S 441 (1872) Daniel Barenboim, piano Deutsche Gram 4779525 5:43

08:15:05 Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 98 (1792) Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst ViennaPhil 2009 12:03

08:29:43 George Butterworth: The Banks of Green Willow (1914) London Symphony Richard Hickox Chandos 40 6:09

08:41:38 Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 15 (1859) Yefim Bronfman, piano Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Belvedere 8005 12:30

08:57:53 John Williams: The Phantom Menace: Duel of the Fates (1999) London Voices London Symphony John Williams Sony 51333 4:12

09:06:45 Frédéric Chopin: Variations on 'Là ci darem la mano' Op 2 (1827) Daniil Trifonov, piano Deutsche Gram 4797518 17:01

09:28:49 Franz Waxman: Bride of Frankenstein: Creation of the Monster (1935) National Philharmonic Charles Gerhardt RCA 81265 7:20

09:38:29 Georges Bizet: Agnus Dei (1875) Elina Garanca, mezzo-soprano German Radio Philharmonic Karel Mark Chichon Deutsche Gram 21327 3:48

09:43:47 Johann Sebastian Bach: Allegro from Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 BWV 1048 (1713) Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 139230 5:38

09:52:32 Gustav Holst: The Planets: Venus Op 32 (1917) BBC Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Chandos 5086 7:59

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:04:08 Hugo Peretti, Luigi Creatore & George David Weiss: Can't Help Falling in Love (1961) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin Avie 2455 3:07

10:08:16 Astor Piazzolla: Histoire du Tango: Bordel 1900 (1986) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin Avie 2455 3:51

10:13:35 Anton Arensky: Variations on Theme by Tchaikovsky Op 35a (1893) English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 7020 14:05

10:28:40 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 1 in c-Sharp Op 3 # 2 (1892) Alexandre Tharaud, piano Erato 557829 4:12

10:33:03 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Horn Concerto No. 4 K 495 (1786) Eric Ruske, horn Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80367 3:35

10:38:55 Johann Christian Bach: Zanaida: Overture (1763) Hanover Band Anthony Halstead CPO 999488 5:51

10:47:00 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Dance of the Five Couples Op 64 (1936) Martha Argerich, piano Deutsche Gram 4799854 01:41

10:49:24 Franz Schubert: Sonata in a 'Arpeggione' D 821 (1824) Sharon Robinson, cello Bridge 9376 26:22

11:17:36 Joaquín Turina: Rapsodia sinfónica Op 66 (1931) Alicia de Larrocha, piano London Philharmonic Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos Decca 410289 8:50

11:29:12 Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for 2 Oboes in F Op 9 # 3 (1722) Gail Hennessey, oboe La Serenissima Adrian Chandler Avie 2371 10:58

11:41:33 Étienne Méhul: Le jeune Henri: Overture (1797) Gulbenkian Orchestra Michel Swierczewski Nimbus 5184 10:27

11:53:41 Florence Price: Fantasie Negre No. 1 (1929) Lara Downes, piano Sono Luminus 92207 7:05

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:07:33 Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 Op 95 'New World' (1893) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 011208 7:09

12:16:53 Antonín Dvorák: String Quintet No. 2 in G Op 77 (1875) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 042221 35:25

12:54:03 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 2 Op 46 # 2 (1878) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 100408 4:20

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

13:01:31 Duke Ellington: Solitude (1934) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin Avie 2455 3:04

13:05:18 Manuel Ponce: Mexican Serenade 'Estrellita' (1912) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin Avie 2455 3:22

13:11:14 George Butterworth: Two English Idylls (1911) BBC Scottish Symphony Andrew Manze BBC 392 10:34

13:24:39 E. J. Moeran: In the Mountain Country (1921) Ulster Orchestra Vernon Handley Chandos 8639 7:04

13:33:33 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Strings in A RV 159 (1730) Israel Chamber Orchestra Shlomo Mintz MusicMasters 67096 4:35

13:42:07 Thomas Frost: Little Suite from 'The Notebook for Anna Magdalena Bach' (1968) Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy CBS 39431 7:30

13:52:21 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: Idillio Concertino Op 15 (1932) Andrea Tenaglia, oboe Rome Symphony Orchestra Francesco La Vecchia Naxos 572921 23:09

14:18:46 Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 Op 72a (1806) Bremen German Chamber Philharmonic Daniel Harding Virgin 45364 12:47

14:34:26 Arcangelo Corelli: Violin Sonata in d Op 5 # 12 'La Folia' (1700) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin Avie 2455 8:25

14:46:07 Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Symphony No. 1 Op 13 'Winter Dreams' (1866) Orchestra of St Luke's Pablo Heras-Casado Harmonia Mundi 902220 12:35

15:02:24 Anton Arensky: Fantasia on Russian Folksongs Op 48 (1899) Konstantin Scherbakov, piano Russian Philharmonic Dmitry Yablonsky Naxos 570526 8:32

15:11:26 Anton Arensky: Finale from String Quartet No. 1 Op 11 (1888) Ying Quartet Sono Luminus 92143 4:32

15:18:46 Maurice Ravel: Five Pieces for Children from 'Mother Goose' (1911) Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80601 15:41

15:35:36 Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 1: Gigue BWV 825 (1726) Rafal Blechacz, piano Deutsche Gram 4795534 1:45

15:39:45 Ottorino Respighi: The Fountains of Rome (1916) Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan Deutsche Gram 4796018 16:51

15:57:19 Francisco Tárrega: Adelita (1881) Milos Karadaglic, guitar Deutsche Gram 15579 1:45

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:02:59 Stanislaw Moniuszko: Overture 'The Hetman's Mistress' (1854) Warsaw Philharmonic Antoni Wit Naxos 572716 7:17

16:12:12 Gustav Holst: Second Suite for Military Band Op 28 # 2 (1911) Cleveland Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Telarc 80038 11:28

16:28:45 Max Steiner: A Summer Place: Theme (1959) Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80168 4:06

16:34:47 Marc-André Hamelin: Etude No. 8 'Erlkönig' (2007) Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 67789 4:40

16:41:46 George Butterworth: Rhapsody 'A Shropshire Lad' (1913) BBC Scottish Symphony Andrew Manze BBC 392 10:31

16:53:22 Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1: Balletto (1917) Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80309 2:50

16:56:56 George Gershwin: Strike Up the Band: Strike Up the Band (1927) Boston Pops John Williams Sony 46747 2:43

17:04:10 Hugo Alfvén: Festival Overture Op 25 (1944) Royal Scottish National Orchestra Niklas Willén Naxos 553962 5:29

17:20:02 Gioacchino Rossini: Mosé in Egitto: Prayer Chorus (1818) Pauline Tinsley, soprano Orchestra of the Royal Opera House Lamberto Gardelli EMI 64356 5:04

17:27:07 Niels Gade: Finale from Symphony No. 1 Op 5 (1842) Danish National Radio Symphony Dmitri Kitayenko Chandos 9422 7:15

17:38:55 Morton Gould: Blues from 'Interplay' (1945) Findlay Cockrell, piano Albany Symphony Orchestra David Alan Miller Albany 1174 4:06

17:44:14 Morton Gould: American Caprice (1940) Lara Downes, piano Sono Luminus 92207 4:58

17:51:09 Daniel Auber: The Bronze Horse: Overture (1835) BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Chandos 9765 7:17

17:58:55 Jeremy Sams: Jeremy's Jig (1986) English Serenata Meridian 84301 1:20

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:07:49 Leopold Mozart: Symphony in F (1760) Lithuanian Chamber Orchestra Georg Mais ArteNova 897710 16:15

18:26:16 Anton Arensky: Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 1 Op 32 (1894) Yefim Bronfman, piano Sony 53269 5:53

18:34:27 Anton Arensky: Andante from String Quartet No. 1 Op 11 (1888) Ying Quartet Sono Luminus 92143 5:15

18:41:21 Alexander Glazunov: The Seasons: Autumn Op 67 (1899) Royal Scottish National Orchestra José Serebrier Warner 61434 11:43

18:53:55 Anton Arensky: Suite No. 1 for 2 Pianos: Waltz Op 15 (1890) Stephen Coombs, piano Hyperion 66755 4:36

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:04 Anton Arensky: Variations on Theme by Tchaikovsky Op 35a (1893) English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 7020 14:05

19:18:15 Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 2 in C Op 53 (1883) Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9454 38:22

19:58:02 Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 34 Op 67 # 4 'Spinning Song' (1845) John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80391 1:56

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:10 Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 27 Op 20 # 4 (1772) Angeles Quartet Decca 4783695 26:25

20:29:23 Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 5 in D Op 107 'Reformation' (1832) Quebec Symphony Orchestra Louis Lortie Atma 2617 25:08

20:56:16 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: School for Fathers: Intermezzo (1906) BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10634 3:23

21:03:36 Franz Liszt: Hungarian Fantasy S 123 (1853) Leslie Howard, piano Budapest Symphony Orchestra Karl Anton Rickenbacher Hyperion 67403 15:43

21:21:16 Astor Piazzolla: Histoire du Tango: Café 1930 (1986) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin Avie 2455 7:25

21:30:02 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria (1938) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin Avie 2455 5:05

21:37:34 Benedetto Marcello: Concerto a cinque in e Op 1 # 2 (1708) Riccardo Minasi, violin Concerto Italiano Rinaldo Alessandrini Naïve 30301 10:18

21:49:24 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 in E-Flat Op 55 'Eroica' (1804) Minnesota Orchestra Osmo Vänskä Bis 1516 49:54

22:40:44 Zoltán Kodály: Hungarian Rondo (1918) Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Deutsche Gram 447109 10:55

22:53:49 Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Evocatión (1906) Lang Lang, piano Sony 771901 6:30

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:29 Gabriel Fauré: Sicilienne Op 78 (1898) Louis Lortie, piano Chandos 40 3:50

23:06:21 Ernest Bloch: Abodah (1929) Brian Thornton, cello Thornton 2013 7:51

23:14:12 Karl Jenkins: Adiemus 'Songs of Sanctuary' - Hymn (1994) London Philharmonic Choir Adiemus Symphony of Europe Karl Jenkins Decca 5793828 04:07

23:19:28 Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 6 Op 59 # 6 (1881) San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFS Media 60 5:41

23:25:09 Sir Arnold Bax: Elegiac Trio (1916) Maarika Järvi, flute Chandos 9395 9:40

23:34:42 Frédéric Chopin: Berceuse Op 57 (1844) Orli Shaham, piano Canary 15 4:55

23:40:38 Arthur Foote: Melody Op 44 (1899) Suzanne Ornstein, violin Naxos 559039 4:52

23:45:31 Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes: Pas d'action Op 52 (1895) Minnesota Orchestra Edo de Waart Telarc 80347 4:37

23:50:08 Alan Hovhaness: Prayer of Saint Gregory Op 62 (1946) Benny Wiame, trumpet I Fiamminghi Rudolf Werthen Telarc 80392 5:37

23:56:16 Giacomo Puccini: Madama Butterfly: Humming Chorus (1904) Tabernacle Choir of Temple Square Utah Symphony Joseph Silverstein Decca 436284 3:15