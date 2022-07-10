WCLV Program Guide 07-10-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Adam Shulman, Just the Contrafacts, What is This Thing Called

Jacob Chung, Epistle, Sizzler Kebab

Charles Lloyd, Chapel, Dorotea’s Studio

John Scofield, John Scofield, It Could Happen to You

Kenny Barron (with John Scofield), Things Unseen, The Sequel

John Stein (with David Newman), Lifeline, Green Street

David Newman, Ray Charles Presents David Newman, Hard Times

Cesar Frazier, Tenacity, Poinciana

Dmitri Matheny, Cascadia, Wichita Lineman

Bob Brookmeyer, Blues Hot and Cold, Hot and Cold Blues

Adam Shulman, Just the Contrafacts, What Did You Do to Me?

Thelonious Monk, Big Band and Quartet, Evidence

Scott Hamilton, Classics, Moon Love

Modern Jazz Quartet – Laurindo Almeida, Collaboration, Concierto de Aranjuez

Adam Shulman, Just the Contrafacts, Not So Easy to Love

Kate Wyatt, Artifact, A Flower is a Lovesome Thing

Jazzlab Orchestra, La Nouvelle Experience, Lunes et Marees

Hugo Fernandez, Ozean, Watertones

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Roy Haynes, George Mraz, Michel Petrucciani, Stephane Grappelli Flamingo I'll Remember April

Houston Person, Ron Carter Now's the Time Bemsha Swing

Pat Martino, Billy Hart, Joey DeFrancesco Live at Yoshi's MacTough

Howard Alden, Bucky Pizzarelli In a Mellow Tone Do Nothing Til You Hear From me

Jimmy Scott, Joe Beck, Cyrus Chestnut, George Mraz, Grady Tate Mood indigo Day By Day

Nancy Wilson, Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Louis Hayes, Sam Jones, Joe Zawinul Nancy Wilson & Cannonball Adderley Little Unhappy Boy

Keith Jarrett, Jack DeJohnette, Gary Peacock Standards in Norway I Hear A Rhapsody

Karrin Allyson, Rod Fleeman, Ed Howard, Matt Wilson Concord Jazz Turn Out The Stars

Stephane Grapelli, George Shearing Jazz 'Round Midnight: Stephane Grappelli Flamingo

Johnny Smith The Complete Roost Johnny Smith Small Group Sessions The Maid with the Flaxen Hair

Ron Carter, Louis Hayes, Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Fictor Feldman, Wynton Kelly Plus O.P.

Oscar Peterson, Ed Thigpen, Ray Brown Night Train Bag's Groove

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much in Common For Someone I Love

Phil Woods, Mike Melilo, Harry Leahey, Steve Gilmore, Bill Goodwin, Alyrio Lima Live Cheek to Cheek

Vince Guaraldi, Colin Bailey, Monty Budwig Jazz Impressions of Black Orpheus O Nosso Amor

Charlie Haden, Alan Broadbent, Toots Thielemans East Coast/West Coast Spring Can Really Hang You Up the Most

Thelonious Monk, Gene Ramey, Art Blakey Blue Gershwin Nice Work If You Can Get It

Lee Konitz, Charlie Haden, Brad Mehldau Alone Together Round Midnight

Bobby Troup, Howard Roberts, Bob Enevoldsen, Don Heath The Feeling of Jazz Midnight Sun

Oranj Symphonette Oranj Symphonette Plays Mancici Moon River

Nicholas Payton, Jesse Davis, Tim Warfield, Antohny Wonsey, Reuben Rogers, Adonis Rose Gumbo Nouveau Li'l Liza Jane

Gary Burton, Stephane Grapelli, Steve Swallow, Bill Goodwin Paris Encounter Daphne

Hilton Ruiz, Don Cherry, Ruben Rodriguez, Steve Berrios, Daniel Ponce Doin' It Right Doin' It Right

Ray Barretto, Hilton Ruiz, Papo Vasquez, Chris Barretto, John Benitez, Adm Cruz Standards Rican-ditioned Travlin' Light

Terence Blanchard, Donald Harrison, Steve Turre, Kenny Kirkland, Reginald Veal, Carl Allen Jazz in Film Anatomy of a Murder

David Amram, Studio Orchestra Complete Film Soundtrack Score The Manchurian Candidate Home Again

James Brown, Oliver Nelson, Studio Orchestra Soul on Top It's a Man's Man's Man's World

Romain Undercurrent Undercurrent

Shirley Scott, Stanley Turrentine, Clarence Johnston, Sam Jones Blue Gershwin They Can't Take That Away From Me

Sarah Vaughan, Studio Orchestra Golden Hits Smooth Operator

Ike Quebec, Earl Vandyke, Willie Jones, Wilbert Hogan Blue Gershwin But Not For Me

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:03:19 Dmitry Bortnyansky: Choral Concerto No. 32 'Lord, Make Me To Know My End' (c.1800) Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir Paul Hillier Harmonia Mundi 2908304 8:11

06:12:36 Giuseppe Verdi: Requiem: Libera me (1874) Leontyne Price, soprano Chicago Symphony Sir Georg Solti RCA 2476 13:12

06:28:07 Juan Diego Flórez: Santo (2010) Juan Diego Flórez, tenor Orch del Teatro Comunale Michele Mariotti Decca 14875 3:34

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Sounds Sensational – listening to these new recordings is almost as good as being there.

RICHARD STRAUSS: Also sprach Zarathustra (fanfare) –Nathan Avakian.

ERNEST GOLD: Exodus Theme –Evelyn Larter.

THOMAS NEWMAN: Finding Nemo –Nathan Avakian (1932 Midmer-Losh, Main Auditorium).

MAX STEINER: King Kong March –Brett Miller (1930 Kimball/Boardwalk Hall Ballroom, Atlantic City, NJ) HORC 2021

ANTON BRUCKNER (trans. Klotz): Bewegt, lebhaft (ii.), fr Symphony No. 9 in d –Thilo Muster (1912-2002 Stahlhuth/St Martin’s Church, Dudelange, Luxembourg) Zoho Music 202107

SIGFRID KARG-ELERT: 3 Compositions for Organ, Op. 108 (Sunset-Starlight-Elegiac Poem) –Konstantin Reymaier (2020 Rieger/St. Stephen’s Cathedral, Vienna, Austria) Deutsche Grammophon 485 5180

EDWARD ELGAR: Light of the world, fr The Light of Life –Choir of King’s College/Daniel Hyde; Matthew Martin (196-20168 Harrison/King’s College Chapel, Cambridge, England) King’s College 065

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: With a French Accent – Sacred choral and organ music emanating from France will be the focus, as we anticipate Bastille Day on July 14.

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

09:03:28 Arcangelo Corelli: Violin Sonata in d Op 5 # 12 'La Folia' (1700) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin Avie 2455 8:25

09:14:01 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 3 Violins RV 551 (1720) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin English Chamber Orchestra David Lockington eOne Music 7790 9:26

09:26:05 Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Winter' Concerto Op 8 # 4 (1725) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin English Chamber Orchestra David Lockington eOne Music 7790 8:42

09:34:48 Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Spring' Concerto Op 8 # 1 (1725) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin English Chamber Orchestra David Lockington eOne Music 7790 9:53

09:46:16 Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air BWV 1068 (1731) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin Avie 2455 5:20

09:52:37 Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from Violin Concerto in f BWV 1056 (1740) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin English Chamber Orchestra Steven Mercurio eOne Music 7785 3:10

09:56:55 Henry Purcell: Timon of Athens: Curtain tune Z 632 (1694) Bjarte Eike. violin Barokksolistene Rubicon 1017 2:38

10:00 LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen – Susannah Malkki, conductor; Beatrice Rana, piano

Kaija Saariaho: Vista

Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No.1

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: October (encore)

Alexander Scriabin: Poem of Ecstasy

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird Suite—Pablo Heras-Casado, conductor

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Walter Piston: Symphony No. 4: IV. Energico American Symphony Orchestra; Leon Botstein, conductor Album: Piston: Symphony No. 4 – EP American Symphony Orchestra Music: 4:17

Johann Strauss Jr.: Kaiser-Walzer, Op. 437 Emperor Waltz Festival Orchestra; Richard Rosenberg, conductor National Music Festival, First United Methodist Church, Chestertown, MD Music: 11:37

Piano Puzzler: Contestant: Andy Zerman from New York, NY Music: 7:09

Claude Debussy: Beau Soir Renee Fleming, soprano; Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Album: Night Songs London/Decca 467697 Music: 02:47

Egon Wellesz: Prospero's Incantations: Movements 1, 3-5 The Orchestra Now; Hans Graf, conductor Bard College, The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts, Annandale-on-Hudson, NY Music: 24:37

Gabriel Faure: Cello Sonata No. 1 in A Major, Op. 13 Movement 4 Allegro quasi presto Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano Album: Paris La Belle Epoque - Faure, Massenet, Etc / Ma, Stott Sony 87287 Music: 4:36

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet in C major, Op. 20, No. 2 Simone Porter, violin; Karen Gomyo, violin; David Harding, viola; Saeunn Thorsteinsdottir, cello Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 20:32

Iva Bittova: Divna Slecinka James Austin Smith, oboe; Matthew Lipman, viola Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, The Gold Room - The Breakers, Palm Beach, FL Music: 4:53

Gabriel Faure: Suite from Pelleas and Melisande The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 16:40

13:56:59 André Grétry: Céphale et Procris: Gigue (1773) Orchestre de Bretagne Stefan Sanderling ASV 1095 3:02

14:00 SYMPHONYCAST with Julie Amacher – Lakes Area Music Festival Orchestra, Christian Reif, conductor

Mason Bates:: Attack, Decay, Sustain, Release

Jesse Montgomery: Banner

Jimmy Lopez Bellido: “Techno” from Fiesta!

Camille Saint-Saëns: Symphony in A (1850)

Henryk Wieniawski: Violin Concerto No. 1 in f-Sharp (1852)

Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 9 ‘From the New World’

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 (live recording from the 2019 Lakes Area Music Festival)

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance, 5/14/2022

Alban Berg: Three Pieces from Lyric Suite

Wolfgang Rihm: Verwandlung II (Cleveland Orchestra premiere)

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 9 D 944 ‘Great C Major’

17:51:52 Gioacchino Rossini: Il viaggio a Reims: Overture (1825) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 62653 6:56

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded January / February 2021

Hosted by pianist Peter Dugan this program features both material recorded all across the country with young musicians in their homes and in studios near their homes. We meet a young marimba player who’s a star member of one of the strongest marching bands in Texas, a teenage pianist performs the music of Chopin and we travel to one of Boston’s great churches to hear a young organist perform the music of J.S. Bach.

Sasha Hitachi-Kizziah, 17, flute, from Ooltewah, Tennessee performs Carmen Fantasie (excerpts) by François Borne with host pianist, Peter Dugan

Victor Shlyakhtenko, 18, piano, from Los Angeles, CA. performs Nocturne No. 2 in D flat Major, Opus 27) by Frédéric Chopin (1810 - 1849)

Glenn Choe, 16, marimba, from Cedar Park, Texas performs Violin Sonata No. 1 in G Minor, BWV 1001: Fugue, arranged for marimba by J. S. Bach

Kah’lin Jordan, 17, clarinet, from Hoover, Alabama performs Cantilene by Louis Cahuzac.

Marshall Joos, 17, organ, from Somersworth, New Hampshire performs Trio Sonata No. 2 in C minor, BWV 526, Mvmt III Allegro by J. S. Bach

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:38 Camille Saint-Saëns: Symphony in A (1850) Orchestre National de France Jean Martinon Brilliant 94360 25:13

19:30:08 Henryk Wieniawski: Violin Concerto No. 1 in f-Sharp Op 14 (1852) Gil Shaham, violin London Symphony Lawrence Foster Deutsche Gram 431815 27:25

20:00 SPECIAL The Best of ChamberFest 2022 with Bill O’Connell – recorded June 23 rd in Mixon Hall at CIM

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in E-Flat K 563— Alexi Kenney, violin; Dimitri Murrath, viola and Jonathan Swensen, cello

20:48:25 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 16 K 128 (1772) Prague Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80242 11:19

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Margaret Brouwer: Aurolucent Circles (2002) — Evelyn Glennie, percussion; Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Gerard Schwarz, cond. (Naxos 559 250) 27:07

Karen Griebling: Suite for Horn and Piano (2006) — Robin Daner, horn; Lauren Schack Clark, piano (VMM 2052) 21:32

Dolores White: Cloud Clusters; Glaciers (2008) — Dolores White, piano (private CD) 3:05

21:55:59 Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 2: La terrasse des audiences du clair de lune (1913) Spencer Myer, piano Harmonia Mundi 907477 4:37

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech,

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

22:58:34 Charles-Valentin Alkan: Prelude No. 13 'Cantique des cantiques' Op 31 # 13 (1847) Ronald Smith, piano Arabesque 6523 2:07

23:02:19 Peter Tchaikovsky: Andante cantabile Op 11 (1871) Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 99 7:01

23:09:21 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Divertimento for Strings K 136 K 136 (1772) Cuarteto Casals Harmonia Mundi 987060 7:45

23:17:07 Claude Debussy: Syrinx (1912) Joshua Smith, flute Telarc 80694 2:29

23:20:41 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise Op 34 # 14 (1912) Aida Garifullina, soprano Vienna Radio Symphony Cornelius Meister Decca 4788305 7:54

23:28:36 Henryk Wieniawski: Prayer from Violin Concerto No. 1 Op 14 (1852) Gil Shaham, violin London Symphony Lawrence Foster Deutsche Gram 431815 4:58

23:33:35 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 13 Op 17 # 4 (1834) Yundi, piano Mercury 4812443 4:55

23:39:10 Richard Wagner: Siegfried: Forest Murmurs (1871) Dresden State Orchestra Donald Runnicles Teldec 17109 7:56

23:47:07 Philippe Rombi: Joyeux Noël: Aria (2005) Renaud Capuçon, violin Brussels Philharmonic Stéphane Denève Erato 9029563393 4:05

23:51:13 Olivier Messiaen: Vocalise from Concert à quatre (1991) Catherine Cantin, flute Deutsche Gram 445947 4:16

23:56:07 E. J. Moeran: Serenade in G: Air (1948) Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Naxos 573034 2:43

23:59:07 Samuel Barber: A Slumber Song of the Madonna (1925) Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello Decca 4851630 1:39