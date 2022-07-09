WCLV Program Guide 07-09-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Andrea Brachfeld, Evolution, What’s Up?

Caili O’Doherty, Quarantine Dream, Blues for Big Scotia

Oscar Peterson, A Time for Love, Cakewalk

Oscar Peterson – Milt Jackson, Very Tall, Reunion Blues

Jacob Chung, Epistle, Glorification

Cannonball Adderley, Sophisticated Swing, Sermonette

Cannonball Adderley, Sophisticated Swing, Funky Train

Bernie Senensky, Don’t Look Back, The Mover

Michael Carvin, Art of the Trio, The Way You Look Tonight

Milwaukee Jazz Orchestra, Take It All, Soul Journer

ARC Trio – John Daversa, Arceology, Red and Gold

Caili O’Doherty Salt and Vinegar Quarantine Dream

Rahsaan Barber Home Cookin’ Mosaic

Espoo Big Band Quiet Flows the River Espoo Suite

Todd Marcus Cairo Street Ride In the Valley

John Stowell – Dave Glenn Fun With Fruit Violin Memory

Adam Shulman, Just the Contrafacts, What Did You Do to Me?

Florian Hoefner, Desert Bloom, Shifting Baseline Syndrome

Caili O’Doherty, Quarantine Dream, Mr. O

Artemis, Artemis, Frida

Jeremy Manasia, Butcher Block Ballet, Butcher Block Ballet

Charles Ruggiero, Drumm – Composer, Altered States

William Flynn, Seaside, Heatwave

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Howard Alden & Bucky Pizzarelli In a Mellow Tone Blues for Emmett

Lynne Arriale, Scott Colley, Steve Davis Melody Beautiful Love

Herb Ellis, Joe Pass, Ray Brown, Jake Hanna Seven Come Elevan In a Mellow Tone

Bobby Timmons, Johnny Lytle, Keter Betts, William Hinnant Workin' Out Bag's Groove

Bobby Hutcherson, Geri Allen, Al Foster, Christian McBride Skyline Chan's Song

Herbie Hancock The Piano On Green Dolphin Street

Blossom Dearie, Jack Marshall, Studio Orchestra May I Come In? I Wish You Love

Steve Khan, Bob Mintzer, John Patitucci, Jack DeJohnette, Badal Roy, Ralph Irizarry, Manolo Badrena, Roberto Quintero, Geeta Roy Borrowed Time El Faquir

Herb Ellis, Joe Pass, Ray Brown, Jake Hanna Seven Come Elevan I'm Confessin'

Donny Hathaway, Roberta Flack, Studio Orchestra Roberta Flack & Donny Hathaway When Love Has Grown

Gary Burton, Pat Metheny, roy Haynes, Dave Holland, Chick Corea Like Minds Like Minds

Ingird Jensen, Gary Bartz, George Colligan, Dwayne Burno, Bill Stewart, Jill Seifers Here On Earth Time Remembered

Toots Thielemans, Alan Broadbent, Charlie Haden, Robben Ford, Peter Erskne, Jerry Goodman East Coast/West Coast Waltz for Debby

Fred Hersch Dancing in the Dark If I Should Lose You

Paul Bollenback, Joey DeFrancesco, Jeff "Tain" Watts, Jim Rotundi, Steve Wilson, Eric Alexander, Steve DAvis, Broto Roy Soul Grooves Dock of the Bay

Hank Jones, Joe Lovano Kids: Live at Dizzy's Club Cocal Cola Soultrane

Paul Bollenback Soul Grooves Visions

Babtunde Lea, Hilton Ruiz, Alex Blake, Bill Summers, Munyungo Jackson, Richard Howell, Khalil Shaheed, Angela Wellman March of the Jazz Guerillas Descarga Para Ginny

Billy Rogers The Guitar Artistry of Billy Rogers Body and Soul

Johnny Hartman, Studio Orchestra Unforgettable That Old Black Magic

Ray Brown, John Clayton, Freddie Green, Jeff Clayton, Jeff Hamilton Super Bass Goodbye Freddie Green

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common I Just Can't Fool Myself

Ray Brown, John Clayton, Freddie Green, Jeff Hamilton, Jeff Clayton Superbass Righteous Bass Boogie

Andy Bey, Peter Washington, Vito Lesczak Ain't Necessarily So Brother, Can You Spare a Dime?

Chet Baker, Harold Danko, John Engels, Hein Van Der Geyn Chet Baker in Tokyo Stella By Starlight

Billy Rogers, Jeff Hirshfield, Jay Anderson The Guitar Artistry of Billy Rogers Tell Me a Bedtime Story

Herbie Hancock, Billy Higgins, Butch Warren, Dexter Gordon, Freddie Hubbard Takin' Off The Maze

Herbie Hancock The Piano My Funny Valentine

Herbie Hancock, Billy Higgins, Butch Warren, Dexter Gordon, Freddie Hubbard Takin' Off Watermelon Man

Paul Bollenback, Joey DeFrancesco, Jeff Tain Watts, Jim Rotundi, Steve Wilson, Eric Alexander, Steve Davis, Broto Roy Soul Grooves Ain't No Mountain High Enough

Paul Bollenback Soul Grooves Visions

Take 6 Beautiful World Love's in Need of Love Today

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:01:28 Enrique Granados Six Pieces on Spanish Folksongs Alicia de Larrocha, piano Decca 410288

06:30:45 Xavier Montsalvatge Poema concertante Rachel Barton Pine, violin, NDR Radio Philharmonic Celso Antunes Hänssler Classic 98642

06:44:14 Jorge Morel Danza in e Jason Vieaux, guitar Naxos 8.553449

06:51:02 Enrique Soro Sinfonia romantica Orquesta Sinfonica de Chile Jose Luis Dominguez Naxos 8.573505

07:30 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Walter Piston: Symphony No. 4: IV. Energico American Symphony Orchestra; Leon Botstein, conductor Album: Piston: Symphony No. 4 – EP American Symphony Orchestra Music: 4:17

Johann Strauss Jr.: Kaiser-Walzer, Op. 437 Emperor Waltz Festival Orchestra; Richard Rosenberg, conductor National Music Festival, First United Methodist Church, Chestertown, MD Music: 11:37

Piano Puzzler: Contestant: Andy Zerman from New York, NY Music: 7:09

Claude Debussy: Beau Soir Renee Fleming, soprano; Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Album: Night Songs London/Decca 467697 Music: 02:47

Egon Wellesz: Prospero's Incantations: Movements 1, 3-5 The Orchestra Now; Hans Graf, conductor Bard College, The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts, Annandale-on-Hudson, NY Music: 24:37

Gabriel Faure: Cello Sonata No. 1 in A Major, Op. 13 Movement 4 Allegro quasi presto Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano Album: Paris La Belle Epoque - Faure, Massenet, Etc / Ma, Stott Sony 87287 Music: 4:36

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet in C major, Op. 20, No. 2 Simone Porter, violin; Karen Gomyo, violin; David Harding, viola; Saeunn Thorsteinsdottir, cello Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 20:32

Iva Bittova: Divna Slecinka James Austin Smith, oboe; Matthew Lipman, viola Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, The Gold Room - The Breakers, Palm Beach, FL Music: 4:53

Gabriel Faure: Suite from Pelleas and Melisande The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 16:40

09:30 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

09:35:21 Alexander Glazunov: Raymonda: Valse fantastique (1898) Royal Scottish National Orchestra José Serebrier Warner 61939 4:08

09:36:58 Claude Debussy: Sonata for Flute, Viola & Harp (1915) Joshua Smith, flute Telarc 80694 17:48

09:55:54 Franz Waxman: Taras Bulba: Ride to Dubno (1962) Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow ClevPops 2016 5:06

10:03:58 George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: Embraceable You (1930) Joshua Bell, violin London Symphony John Williams Sony 60659 4:16

10:10:15 Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 5 in f-Sharp Op 44 (1841) Maurizio Pollini, piano Deutsche Gram 4793449 10:52

10:23:43 Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Private Lives of Elizabeth & Essex: Suite (1939) London Symphony André Previn Deutsche Gram 471347 11:25

10:38:30 Carl Maria von Weber: Clarinet Concerto No. 1 in f Op 73 (1811) Andrew Marriner, clarinet Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 432146 20:51

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:09:09 Sir Richard Rodney Bennett: Murder on the Orient Express: Waltz (1974) Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 438685 3:33

11:15:33 George Gershwin: Cuban Overture (1932) Cleveland Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 417326 10:26

11:29:13 Jules Massenet: Le Cid: Ballet Suite (1885) National Philharmonic Richard Bonynge Decca 4785437 19:30

11:49:46 Girolamo Frescobaldi: Toccata (1620) Jian Wang, cello Camerata Salzburg Deutsche Gram 474236 4:36

11:54:51 John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds (1967) Les Boréades de Montréal Atma 2218 5:00

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded January / February 2021

Hosted by pianist Peter Dugan this program features both material recorded all across the country with young musicians in their homes and in studios near their homes. We meet a young marimba player who’s a star member of one of the strongest marching bands in Texas, a teenage pianist performs the music of Chopin and we travel to one of Boston’s great churches to hear a young organist perform the music of J.S. Bach.

Sasha Hitachi-Kizziah, 17, flute, from Ooltewah, Tennessee performs Carmen Fantasie (excerpts) by François Borne with host pianist, Peter Dugan

Victor Shlyakhtenko, 18, piano, from Los Angeles, CA. performs Nocturne No. 2 in D flat Major, Opus 27) by Frédéric Chopin (1810 - 1849)

Glenn Choe, 16, marimba, from Cedar Park, Texas performs Violin Sonata No. 1 in G Minor, BWV 1001: Fugue, arranged for marimba by J. S. Bach

Kah’lin Jordan, 17, clarinet, from Hoover, Alabama performs Cantilene by Louis Cahuzac.

Marshall Joos, 17, organ, from Somersworth, New Hampshire performs Trio Sonata No. 2 in C minor, BWV 526, Mvmt III Allegro by J. S. Bach

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

13:02:25 Peter Tchaikovsky: Eugene Onegin: Polonaise (1878) Baltimore Symphony David Zinman Telarc 80378 4:26

13:07:15 Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 2 Op 39 (1901) Baltimore Symphony David Zinman Telarc 80310 5:27

13:14:14 Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome (1924) Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 21:01

13:36:28 Edward Burlingame Hill: Concertino No. 2 Op 44 (1939) Anton Nel, piano Austin Symphony Peter Bay Bridge 9443 13:35

13:51:27 Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream Incidental Music Op 61 (1842) Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 4810778 28:34

14:23:10 David Diamond: Rounds for String Orchestra (1944) dogma chamber orchestra Mikhail Gurewitsch MDG 9121717 14:45

14:39:25 George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman Now (1935) Audra McDonald, soprano San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas RCA 68931 5:50

14:46:29 Pablo de Sarasate: Zigeunerweisen Op 20 # 1 (1878) Gil Shaham, violin Orchestra of Castille & Leon Alejandro Posada Canary 7 8:13

14:55:05 Nicolò Paganini: Romance from Grand Sonata for Guitar & Violin (1803) Gil Shaham, violin Deutsche Gram 4795448 4:26

15:02:50 Ottorino Respighi: La boutique fantasque (1919) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 052903 37:51

15:41:45 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in b H 661 (1773) Orch of Age of Enlightenment Rebecca Miller Signum 395 10:38

15:54:02 Charles Gounod: Faust: Jewel Song (1859) Renée Fleming, soprano English Chamber Orchestra Jeffrey Tate Decca 458858 4:47

16:00:57 Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations Op 36 (1899) Baltimore Symphony David Zinman Telarc 80192 30:31

16:33:06 Earl Wild: Virtuoso Etude on 'Oh, Lady Be Good!' (1973) Joanne Polk, piano Steinway 30090 4:30

16:40:14 Maurice Ravel: Four Movements from Schumann's 'Carnaval' (1914) Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 79 10:02

16:51:56 Marc-André Hamelin: Etude No. 9 'After Rossini' (1987) Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 67789 3:42

16:56:13 Percy Grainger: Handel in the Strand (1930) Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 66884 2:43

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: George Martin: The Beatles & Beyond

George Martin: The Pepperland Suite: Pepperland—Berlin Music Ensemble/Craig Leon (Atlas Realizations 8) 2:15

John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Eleanor Rigby—Paul McCartney, lead vocal; John Lennon, George Harrison, harmony vocals; String Ensemble (Capitol) 2:09

Flanders & Swann: Have Some Madeira, M’Dear—Michael Flanders & Donald Swann (EMI 797464) 3:53

George Martin: The Pepperland Suite—Berlin Music Ensemble/Craig Leon (Atlas Realizations 8) 6:31

Paul & Linda McCartney (arr Tommy Newsom): Live and Let Die: Theme—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80251) 3:38

George Martin: Live and Let Die: Suite—Berlin Music Ensemble/Craig Leon (Atlas Realizations 8) 8:20

George Martin: Three American Sketches— Cornelius Katzer, violin; Berlin Music Ensemble/Craig Leon (Atlas Realizations 8) 14:45

George Martin: Overture ‘Under Milk Wood’— Berlin Music Ensemble/Craig Leon (Atlas Realizations 8) 6:11

George Martin: The Mission Chorales—Berlin Music Ensemble & Choir/Craig Leon (Atlas Realizations 8) 13:30

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Utopias in Song

George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe Camelot Richard Harris Camelot -- Film Soundtrack Warner Bros. 3102-2

L.Bernstein-Lillian Hellman Eldorado Robert Rounseville Candide -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK86859

J.Styne-B.Comden-A.GreenNeverland Never Never Land Mary Martin Peter Pan -- Original B'way Cast RCA 3762-2-RG

R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Bali H'ai Juanita Hall South Pacific -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60722

Harry Warren Ballet Music from Shangri-La Orchestra Ballets on Broadway Painted Smiles PSCD-149

Lynn Ahrens-Stephen Flaherty Solla Sollew Kevin Chamberlain Suessical the Musical --Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012-159-792

George Gershwin-Lou Paley Come to the Moon Brent Barrett Broadway Showstoppers Angel 7777-54586

Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick Beautiful, Beautiful World Alan Alda The Apple Tree -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48209

Vernon Duke-John LaTouche Cabin in the Sky Ethel Waters Cabin in the Sky -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R272245

Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg T'morra, T'morra Joan McCracken Bloomer Girl -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 440-013561

Kurt Weill-Alan Jay Lerner Here I'll Stay Barbara Brussell Kurt Weill in America Andreasong 83650-0000

John Kander-Fred Ebb Tomorrow Belongs to Me Company Cabaret -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60533

Galt MacDermot-Gerome Ragni-James Rado Aquarius Company Hair -- Original Cast RCA 82876-56085

L.Bernstein-S.Sondheim Somewhere Dawn Upshaw I Wish It So Nonesuch 79345-2

Leonard Bernstein Little White House Company Trouble in Tahiti -- Original Cast Polydor 827845-2

George Gershwin-I.Gershwin Meadow Serenade Rebecca Luker, Brent Barrett Strike Up the Band Nonesuch 7559-79273

Jerome Kern-O.Hammerstein The Folks Who Live on the Hill Peggy Lee Miss Peggy Lee Capitol 7777-97826

A.J. Lerner-F.Loewe Brigadoon Chorus Brigadoon -- Original B'way Cast RCA 1001-2-RG

Stephen Sondheim Sunday Chorus Sunday in the Park With George -- Original B'way Cast RCA RCD1-5042

Jerome Kern-P.G.Wodehouse The Land Where the Good Songs Go Hal Cazelet The Land Where the Good Songs Go Harbinger HCD-1901

George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Filler: Oklahoma! Gordon MacRae Oklahoma! -- Film Soundtrack Angel 7777-64691

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:01:54 Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Overture D 797 (1820) Vienna Philharmonic Karl Münchinger Decca 4785437 10:26

19:15:19 Ludwig van Beethoven: Septet Op 20 (1800) Members of Berlin Philharmonic Octet Philips 4788977 41:13

19:57:50 Ludwig van Beethoven: Tarpeja: Triumphal March (1813) Tapiola Sinfonietta John Storgards Ondine 1001 2:18

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad – The Cleveland Orchestra, Bramwell Tovey, conductor; Baiba Skride, violin; recorded live at Blossom Music Center, August 2014

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture, Scherzo, Nocturne & Wedding March

Max Bruch: Violin Concerto No. 1 in g Op 26

Richard Strauss: Don Juan Op 20

George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 1

21:39:46 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 88 in G (1787) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 768779 19:56

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:41 Gregorian Chant: Te lucis ante termminum Christian Forshaw, saxophone Voces8 Decca 4785703 3:35

23:05:16 E. J. Moeran: Lonely Waters (1928) Rebekah Coffey, soprano Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Naxos 573034 7:59

23:13:16 Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet (1883) Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112 5:23

23:19:25 Franz Schubert: Wiegenlied D 498 (1816) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 139 2:15

23:21:41 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Serenade to Music (1938) London Philharmonic Vernon Handley Chandos 2419 10:39

23:32:19 Frederic Hand: Prayer (2012) Frederic Hand, guitar Willow 1036 4:11

23:37:02 Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Cuba Op 47 (1886) Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71224 5:43

23:42:45 Gerald Finzi: Introit Op 6 (1936) Tasmin Little, violin City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Chandos 9888 10:06

23:52:50 Leonard Bernstein: Anniversary for Stephen Sondheim (1988) Lara Downes, piano Sono Luminus 92207 1:15

23:54:34 Traditional: O Can Ye Sew Cushions Cambridge Singers City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Collegium 120 2:46

23:57:41 Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Ich ruf' zu dir' BWV 639 (1713) Yo-Yo Ma, cello Nonesuch 558933 2:24