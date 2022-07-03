WCLV Program Guide 07-03-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Gabor Bolla, On the Move, Blues on the Move

Alex Sipiagin, Ascent to the Blues, Dolphin’s View

Herbie Hancock, Maiden Voyage, Dolphin Dance

Duke Ellington, Newport Complete, Diminuendo and Crescendo in Blue

Clifford Lamb, Blues and Hues New York, Miles With Duke

Michael Carvin, Art of the Trio, The Way You Look Tonight

Christian Jacob, New Jazz Standards 5, Complex Simplicity

Lynne Arriale, The Lights are Always On, Sounds Like America

Charles Lloyd, Chapel, Beyond Darkness

Charles Lloyd, Live at Monterey, Forest Flower

Kate Wyatt, Artifact, Short Stories

Dmitri Matheny, Cascadia, Evergreen Girl

Arc Trio and John Daversa, Arceology, Swing

John Wasson, Chronicles, Bodge

Jiggs Whigham – Carl Fontana, Keepin’ Up With the Boneses, Just for Now

Charles Lloyd, Chapel, Dorotea’s Studio

Chico Hamilton, Drumfusion, One for Joan

Alternative Guitar Summit, Honoring Pat Martino 1, Willow

Sean Nelson, Social Hour, Blues from the News

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Bobby Hutcherson, Geri Allen, Al Foster, Christian McBride, Kenny Garrett Skyline Chan's Song

Art Blakey, Wayne Shorter, Curtis Fuller, Jymie Merritt, Cedar Walton, Freddie Hubbard Mosaic Crisis

Jimmy Smith, West Montgomery, Oliver Nelson, Studio Orchestra Jimmy & Wes The Dynamic Duo Night Train

Billy Rogers, Jay Anderson, Jeff Hirsh The Guitar Artistry of Billy Rogers My Funny Valentine

Jimmy McGriff, Bernard Purdie, Mel Brown, Red Holloway, David Newman The Dream Team Red Hot 'N New

Alan Joseph, Gary Sosias Heavy Water Music The Falls

Miles Davis, Gil Evans, Studio Orchestra Sketches of Spain Solea

Howard Alden, Bucky Pizzarelli In a Mellow Tone Tangerine

John Coltrane, McCoy Tyner, Jimmy Garrison, Elvin Jones Ballad It's Easy to Remember

Miles Davis, Gil Evans, Studio Orchestra Sketches of Spain Concierto de Aranjuez

Major Holley, Ed Thigpen, Gerry Wiggins Major Holley featuring Gerrry Wiggins Angel Eyes

Oscar Peterson, Ed Thigpen, Ray Brown Night Train Bag's Groove

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common I Just Can't Fool Myself

Phil Woods, Gary Leahey, Mike Melilo, Bill Goodwin, Steve Gilmore, Alyrio Lima Live Superwoman

Paul Bollenback, Joey DeFrancesco, Jeff "Tain" Watts, Jim Rotundi, Steve Wilson, Eric Alexander, Steve Davis, Broto Roy Soul Grooves Too High

Shirley Horn, Joe Henderson, Buck Hill, Steve Novosel, Elvin Jones The Main Ingredient All or Nothing At All

Al Hirt, Studio Orchestra Music to Watch Girls By Nature Boy

Kurt Elling, Rob Amster, Paul Wertico, Laurence Hobgood, Eric Hochberg Close Your Eyes Never Never Land

Gary Burton, Steve Swallow, Makoto Ozone, Mike Hyman Real Life Hits I Need You Here

Kurt Elling, Rob Amster, Paul Wertico, Laurence Hobgood, Eric Hochberg Close Your Eyes Remembering Veronica

George Benson, Lonnie Smith, Ronnie Cuber, Billy Kay The George Benson Cookbook All of Me

Shirley Scott, Arthur Harper, Mickey Rockey Great Scott! Blues for Groove

Keith Jarrett, Jack DeJohnette, Gary Peacock Standards in Norway All Of You

Karrin Allyson, Bob Sheppard, Rod Fleeman, Ed Howard Matt Wilson Round Midnight I'm Always Chasing Rainbows

Jim Hall, Larry Goldings, Steve LaSpina Something Special Lucky Thing

Terence Blanchard, Joe Henderson, Kenny Kirkland, Reginald Veal, Carl Allen Jazz In Film The Subterraneans

Andre Previn, David Finck Live at the Jazz Standard Westwood Walk

Johnny Smith The Complete Roost Johnny Smith Small Group Sessions Wait Til You See Her

Chet Baker, Hein van der Geyn, John Engels, Harold Danko Chet Baker in Tokyo My Funny Valentine

Chet Baker, Russ Freeman, Carson Smith, Bob Neel The Best of Chet Baker Sings Look for the Silver Lining

Earl Klugh Solo Guitar If I Only Had a Brain

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:02:57 Thomas Tallis: Tunes for Archbishop Parker's Psalter (1567) Stile Antico Harmonia Mundi 2908304 9:01

06:14:39 Heinrich Isaac: Virgo prudentissima (1507) Stile Antico Harmonia Mundi 807595 13:05

06:28:40 Giovanni Palestrina: Improperium expectavit cor meum (1593) Sistine Chapel Choir Massimo Palombella Deutsche Gram 4795300 3:22

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: All Around America - A sampler of composers, performers and instruments from the north, south, east, and west

CHARLES IVES: Variations on America Gregory Hand (2016 Klais/Voxman Hall, University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA) PD Archive (r 5/21/19)

HENRY MARTIN: Prelude & Fugue in f# Isabelle Demers (1997 Fisk-Rosales/Edith Bates Old Recital hall, Rice University, Houston, TX_) Pipedreams 1004

LARRY VISSER: Partita on Crystal Larry Visser (1996 Austin-Allen/La Grave Avenue Christian Reformed Church, Grand Rapids, MI) La Grave 2007

JAY VOSK: Songs of Creations Kathleen Joyce-Grendahl, Native American flute; Marijim Thoene (2000 Dobson/St. Joseph Abbey, St. Benedict, LA) Raven 680

TOM FLAHERTY: Fanfares William Peterson (2002 Fisk/Bridges Hall, Pamona College, Claremont, CA) Loft 1140

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Celebrate!

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

09:03:41 Alessandro Marcello: Oboe Concerto in d (1716) Marc Schachman, oboe American Classical Orchestra Thomas Crawford Centaur 3108 11:06

09:17:00 Heinrich Schütz: Musikalische Exequien Op 7 SWV 279-281 (1636) Christine Brandes, soprano American Bach Soloists Jeffrey Thomas Koch Intl 7432 30:34

09:50:24 George Frideric Handel: Oboe Concerto No. 3 in g HWV 287 (1710) Marc Schachman, oboe American Classical Orchestra Thomas Crawford Centaur 3108 8:42

10:00 LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen – Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Thomas Hooten, trumpet; Camilla Tilling, soprano

Jesse Montgomery: Strum

Steven Mackey: Fantasy for Trumpet and Orchestra: “Shivaree”

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 4

Claudio Monteverdi: Magnificat—Alfred Wallenstein, conductor

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Florence Price: Piano Concerto in One Movement: Adagio Michelle Cann, piano; New York Youth Symphony; Michael Repper, conductor Album: Piano Concerto in One Movement (Excerpt - Adagio) – Single New York Youth Symphony Music: ~4:31

Florent Schmitt, arr. Florent Schmitt: La Tragedie de Salome I The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 12:44

Piano Puzzler: Contestant: Marc Loudon from New Orleans, LA Music: 09:15

Johann Sebastian Bach: Goldberg Variations: Aria Angela Hewitt, piano Album: Bach: Goldberg Variations Hyperion 68146 Music: 4:19

Ernest Chausson: Concerto in D Major for Violin, Piano and String Quartet, Op.21: Movements 1-2 Jinjoo Cho, violin; Michelle Cann, piano; Verona Quartet Geneva Music Festival, Froelich Hall, Gearan Center for the Performing Arts, Hobart & William Smith Colleges, Geneva, NY Music: 18:49

Frank Bridge: The Dew Fairy and Heart's Ease Stephen Hough, piano Album: Steven Hough's English Piano Album Hyperion 67267 Music: 4:37

Carlos Simon: Amen! Gateways Music Festival Orchestra; Michael Morgan, conductor Gateways Music Festival, Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, Rochester, NY Music: 14:25

Maurice Ravel: Violin Sonata, op posth. Cecilia Berkovich, violin; Miguel Ituarte, piano Fundacion Juan March, Madrid, Spain Music: 13:36

Edvard Grieg: Wedding Day at Troldhaugen, Op 65. No. 6 Stephen Hough, piano Album: Grieg: Lyric Pieces Hyperion Music: 05:55

Stephen Hough: Musical Jewelry Box Stephen Hough, piano Album: Stephen Hough's New Piano Album Hyperion Music: 2:56

Richard Rodgers, arr. Stephen Hough: My Favorite Things Stephen Hough, piano Album: The Piano Album Virgin Music: 2:36

13:57:12 Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Castilla Op 47 (1886) BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 40 2:47

14:00 SYMPHONYCAST with Julie Amacher – Buffalo Philharmonic, JoAnn Falletta, conductor; James Ehnes, violin

David Felder: Die Dammerungen (World Premiere)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Violin Concerto in D Op 35

Eugene Ysaÿe: Sonata No. 3

Carl Maria von Weber (arr Hector Berlioz): Invitation to the Dance

Richard Strauss: Suite from Der Rosenkavalier, Op. 59

Vítezslav Novak: Eternal Longing (Naxos 573683)

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad – The Cleveland Orchestra, Alan Gilbert, conductor; Emanuel Ax, piano – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance, 4/9/2022

Lili Boulanger: D’un matin de printemps [On a Spring Morning] (Cleveland Orchestra premiere)

Frédéric Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 2 in f Op 21

Unsuk Chin: Rocaná for Orchestra (Cleveland Orchestra premiere)

Claude Debussy: La mer

17:54:53 Antonín Dvorák: Larghetto from Serenade for Strings Op 22 (1875) Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 433549 5:07

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded May 2022 -The young musicians on this week’s From the Top bring quite a range of musical choices to the program including a Nocturne … a romance … a portrait of a poet … and a piece that chronicles the African diaspora. We’ll also meet a young piano duo who’s members are a bit like the odd couple, but they perform the music of Rachmaninoff with remarkable unity

Luke Magee, piano, 17, from Chicago, IL and Elio Gaviria, piano, 17, from Chicago, IL perform It’s Lovely Here and Floods of Spring, for piano duo by Sergei Rachmaninoff arranged by Viktor Babin

Anika Veda, flute, 17, from Palatine, IL performs Portraits of Langston, I. Helen Keller, IV. Harlem's Summer Night by Valerie Coleman

Zachary Allen, oboe, 17, from Skokie, IL performs The Door of No Return, Mvmt.3 by Althea Talbot-Howard

Emma Servadio, violin, 17, from Jersey City, NJ performs Three Romances for Violin and Piano by Clara Schumann

Son Duong, piano, 17, from San Potomac, MD performs Nocturne In F# Major, Op. 15, No. 2 by Frédéric Chopin

Alex Laing, clarinet and Peter Dugan, piano perform Clarinet Concerto No. 1 by Carl Maria von Weber arr. Laing and Dugan

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:52 Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 21 in D (1778) German Chamber Academy Neuss Johannes Goritzki CPO 999179 16:59

19:21:48 Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 1 in c Op 11 (1824) Heidelberg Symphony Thomas Fey Hänssler 98275 30:17

19:54:03 Franz Schubert: Octet D 803 (1824) Robert Marcellus, clarinet Cleveland Orchestra George Szell MAA 97 1:02:43

20:58:22 Franz Schubert: Die schöne Müllerin: Wohin? (1823) Olga Kern, piano Harmonia Mundi 907336 2:17

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Nick Puin: Towards a Better Time Caroline Stephenson, Alexander Healy, violins; Elizabeth Asgain, viola; Katherine Haig, cello (CCG 04-27-14) 6:27

Dolores White: Rock-a-My Soul (1996); Rhythm of the Claves (2000) Cedric Addreley, Stacey Holliday, pianos (Albany 1383) 10:55

Andrew Rindfleisch: Tears (1994) Jean DeMart, flute (Capstone 8651) 8:44

Edwin London: Gypsy Heirs (1997) Laura Martin, violin; Mark George, piano (Albany 595) 20:06

Nicholas Underhill: Passacaglia (1982) Nicholas Underhill, piano (MMC 2077) 5:48

21:56:36 Claude Debussy: Estampes: Jardins sous la pluie (1903) Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 68139 3:29

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - A Conversation with Former Secretary of Education – Betsy Devos

22:58:07 Libby Larsen: Blue Piece (2010) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Portrait 592079 2:39

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:24 Eric Whitacre: Water Night (1995) Elora Festival Singers Noel Edison Naxos 559677 4:30

23:06:54 Ernest Schelling: Suite Fantastique: Intermezzo Op 7 (1905) Ian Hobson, piano BBC Scottish Symphony Martyn Brabbins Hyperion 66949 7:57

23:14:52 Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance Op 97 (1955) National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 553299 5:52

23:22:16 Maurice Duruflé: Notre Père Op 14 (1967) King's Singers Naxos 572987 1:21

23:23:38 Don Gillis: Prayer and Hymn for a Solemn Occasion (1951) Sinfonia Varsovia Ian Hobson Albany 618 11:01

23:34:39 Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 4 (1887) Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275 3:33

23:39:09 Amy Beach: Dreaming Op 15 # 3 (1892) Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 430330 6:23

23:45:32 Ruth Gipps: Song for Orchestra Op 33 (1948) BBC National Orch of Wales Rumon Gamba Chandos 40 6:03

23:51:30 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 8 in D-Flat Op 27 # 2 (1835) Valentina Lisitsa, piano Decca 17091 5:01

23:56:57 Johannes Brahms: Feldeinsamkeit Op 86 # 2 (1879) Zuill Bailey, cello Telarc 32664 2:49