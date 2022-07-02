© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Program Guide 07-02-2022

Published July 2, 2022 at 11:16 PM EDT

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Carlos Vega, Art of the Messenger,  Who Cooks for You? 

Duke Ellington, Ellington at Newport complete,  Black and Tan Fastasy 

Charles Lloyd, Chapel,  Blood Count                                     

Chico Hamilton, Drumfusion,  One for Joan                    

Matt Hall, I Hope to My Never,  Biscuits and Gravy      

Joe Farnsworth, City of Sounds, Surrey With the Fringe on Top  

Alvin Queen, Night Train to Copenhagen, Bags’ Groove        

Tom Keenlyside, A Night at the Espresso, Cherokee       

Rod Levitt, Dynamic Sound Patterns,  His Master’s Voice    

Duke Ellington, Newport Complete,  Festival Junction    

Charles Lloyd,   Chapel,  Song My Lady Sings           

Charles Lloyd, Soundtrack,  Sombrero Sam                                  

Immanuel Wilkins, The Seventh Hand.  Emanation         

Ethan Iverson, Every Note is True, Goodness Knows     

Josh Nelson – Bob Bowman, Tomorrow is Not Promised. Tomorrow is Not Promised

Gordon Goodwin, Gordian Knot, Sometimes I Rush     

Duke Ellington, Newport Complete, Diminuendo and Crescendo in Blue                                                         

Duke Ellington – John Coltrane, Duke Ellington and John Coltrane, Big Nick                                      

Charles Lloyd, Chapel, Ay Amor                                            

Charles Lloyd, Vanished Gardens,  Monk’s Mood   

Piet Verbist, Secret Exit to Another Dimension,  Map Map  

 

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Nicholas Payton, Jesse Davis, Tim warfield, Anthony Wonsey, Reuben Rogers, Adonis Rose       Gumbo Nouveau            Whoopin' Blues

Hilton Ruiz, Jimmy Rowser, Steve Berrios, Don Cherry, Daniel Ponce                  Misty Moods

Ray Barretto, Hilton Ruiz, David Sanchez, Chris Barretto, John Benitez, Adam Cruz          Standards Rican-ditioned            Strange Music

Wes Montgomery, Ray Barretto, Grady Tate, Ron Carter, George Devens                        Tequila

Wes Montgomery, Jimmy Smith, Oliver Nelson, Studio Orchestra Jimmy & Wes: The Dynamic Duo           13 (Death March)

Phil Woods, Mike Melilo, Harry Leahey, Steve Gilmore, Bill Goodwin, Alyrio Lima Live      A Sleepin' Bee

Johnny Costa    A Portrait of George Gershwin    But Not For Me

Robert Glasper, Vicente Archer, Damion Reid     In My Element   Beatrice

Joe Henderson, Eliane Elias, Oscar Castro-Neves, Nico Assumpcao, Paolo Braga           Double Rainbow            Dreamer

Antonio Carlos Jobim, Claus Ogerman, Claus Ogerman Orchestra           Jazz Masters 13: Antonio Carlos Jobim  Agua de Beber

Blossom Dearie, Jack Marshall, Studio Orchestra            May I Come In? Quiet Nights

Eumir Deodato, Studio Orchestra           Prelude Spirit of Summer

Paul Bollenback, Joey DeFrancesco, Jeff "Tain" Watts, Broto Roy, Steve Davis, Eric Alexander, Steve Wilson, Jim Rotundi Soul Grooves    Til Tomorrow

Chick Corea, Pay Metheny, Gary Burton, Dave Holland, Roy Haynes       Like Minds        Futures

Ron Carter, Houston Person      Now's the Time  Little Waltz

Lynne Arriale, Scott Colley, Steve Davis Melody Turning

Terence Blanchard, Joe Henderson, Kenny Kirkland Reginald Veal, Carl Allen      Jazz in Film       Taxi Driver

Andre Previn, David Finck          Live at the Jazz Standard           I Got Rhythm

Joey DeFranceso, Billy Hart, Pat Martino            Live at Yoshi's  Oleo

Joe Puma, Hod O'Brien, Red Mitchell     Shining Hour     The Love Nest

Johnny Hartman, Studio Orchestra         Unforgettable    Girl Talk

Bobby Troup, Howard Roberts, Bob Enevoldsen, Don Heath        The Feeling of Jazz       Learnin' the Blues

Henry Mancini, Studio Orchestra            Combo! Far East Blues

Stephane Grappelli, Michel Petruciani, Roy Haynes, George Mraz           Flamingo          I Remember April

Bobby Timmons, Johnny Lytle,Keter Betts, William Hinnant          Workin' Out       Bag's Groove

Joey DeFrancesco, Byron Landham, Paul Bollenback, Houston Person    All About My Girl           Polka Dots and Moonbeams

Brad Mehldau, Larry Grenadier, Jeff Ballard       Day Is Done      50 Ways to Leave Your Lover

Earl Kugh          Solo Guitar        Embraceable You

Antonio Carlos jobim, Danilo Caymmi, Jacques Morelenbaum, Sebastioa Neto, Paolo Braga, Maucha Adnet, Simone Caymmi, Ana Lontra Jobim, Elizabeth Jobim, Paul Morelenbaum Jazz Masters13: Antonio Carlos Jobim   Fascinating Rhythm

Ingrid Jensen, Gary Bartz, George Colligan, Dwayne Burno, Bill Stewart  Here On Earth   The Time of the Barracudas

Gil Evans Orchestra       Out of the Cool  Sister Sadie

Take 6  Beautiful World Wade in the Water

The Persuasions           Frankly A Cappella: The Persuasions Sing Zappa           Tears Begin to Fall

 

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:01:00 Isaac Albéniz El Puerto, from Iberia Lang Lang, piano Sony Classical 771901

06:05:50 Ernesto Lecuona Canto del Guajiro Thomas Tirino, piano BIS 754

06:08:08 Manuel Ponce Estrellita Jorge Federico Osorio, piano Cedille Records 086

06:11:43 Peter Tchaikovsky Hamlet, Fantasy Overture, Op. 67 Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 001529602

06:33:11 Manuel de Falla Nights in the Gardens of Spain Martha Argerich, piano Orchestre de Paris Daniel Barenboim Erato 88255

07:00:50 Mauro Giuliani Guitar Concerto No. 3 in F, Op. 70 Angel Romero, guitar English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard EMI Classics 47986

07:31:28 Carlos Chávez Symphony No. 4, "Sinfonía Romántica" Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Bátiz ASV 942

07:55:37 Anatoli Liadov Russian Dance Andrés Díaz, cello; Samuel Sanders, piano Sono Luminus 90188

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Val Kahler

Florence Price: Piano Concerto in One Movement: Adagio Michelle Cann, piano; New York Youth Symphony; Michael Repper, conductor Album: Piano Concerto in One Movement (Excerpt - Adagio) – Single New York Youth Symphony Music:  ~4:31

Florent Schmitt, arr. Florent Schmitt: La Tragedie de Salome I The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 12:44

Piano Puzzler: Contestant: Marc Loudon from New Orleans, LA Music: 09:15

Johann Sebastian Bach: Goldberg Variations: Aria Angela Hewitt, piano Album: Bach: Goldberg Variations Hyperion 68146 Music: 4:19

Ernest Chausson: Concerto in D Major for Violin, Piano and String Quartet, Op.21: Movements 1-2 Jinjoo Cho, violin; Michelle Cann, piano; Verona Quartet Geneva Music Festival, Froelich Hall, Gearan Center for the Performing Arts, Hobart & William Smith Colleges, Geneva, NY Music: 18:49

Frank Bridge: The Dew Fairy and Heart's Ease Stephen Hough, piano Album: Steven Hough's English Piano Album Hyperion 67267 Music: 4:37

Carlos Simon: Amen! Gateways Music Festival Orchestra; Michael Morgan, conductor Gateways Music Festival, Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, Rochester, NY Music: 14:25

Maurice Ravel: Violin Sonata, op posth. Cecilia Berkovich, violin; Miguel Ituarte, piano Fundacion Juan March, Madrid, Spain Music: 13:36

Edvard Grieg: Wedding Day at Troldhaugen, Op 65. No. 6 Stephen Hough, piano Album: Grieg: Lyric Pieces Hyperion Music: 05:55

Stephen Hough: Musical Jewellery Box Stephen Hough, piano Album: Stephen Hough's New Piano Album Hyperion Music: 2:56

Richard Rodgers, arr. Stephen Hough: My Favorite Things Stephen Hough, piano Album: The Piano Album Virgin Music: 2:36

 

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:02:57  John Williams: Born on the Fourth of July: Theme    (1989) Tim Morrison, trumpet Boston Pops John Williams Sony 64147 6:18

10:11:42  Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite: On the Trail    (1931) Norman Carol, violin Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 62402 7:50

10:23:21  Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt Suite No. 2 Op 55   (1893)  Malmö Symphony Bjarte Engeset Naxos 503293 17:04

10:42:57  Johann Sebastian Bach: Anna Magdalena Notebook: Aria    (1725) Myron Lutzke, cello   Centaur 3068 4:13

10:48:46  Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Symphony No. 2 Op 17   'Little Russian' (1880)  Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Kurt Masur Teldec 44943 10:25

 

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:08:40  John Williams: Jurassic Park: Main Themes    (1993)  Berlin Philharmonic John Williams Deutsche Gram  5:32

11:15:40  Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Buckaroo Holiday    (1942)  San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas RCA 63511 7:27

11:24:19  Earl Wild: Virtuoso Etude on 'Embraceable You'    (1973) Joanne Polk, piano   Steinway 30090 3:47

11:30:56  Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D Op 25   'Classical' (1917)  Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  Deutsche Gram 423624 13:59

11:47:08  Richard Strauss: At the Beach at Sorrento from 'Aus Italien' Op 16   (1886)  Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst ClevOrch 0001 11:27

 

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded May 2022 - The young musicians on this week’s From the Top bring quite a range of musical choices to the program including a Nocturne … a romance …  a portrait of a poet … and a piece that chronicles the African diaspora.  We’ll also meet a young piano duo who’s members are a bit like the odd couple, but they  perform the music of Rachmaninoff with remarkable unity

Luke Magee, piano, 17, from Chicago, IL and Elio Gaviria, piano, 17, from Chicago, IL perform It’s Lovely Here and Floods of Spring, for piano duo by Sergei Rachmaninoff arranged by Viktor Babin

Anika Veda, flute, 17, from Palatine, IL performs Portraits of Langston, I. Helen Keller, IV. Harlem's Summer Night by Valerie Coleman

Zachary Allen, oboe, 17, from Skokie, IL performs The Door of No Return, Mvmt.3 by Althea Talbot-Howard

Emma Servadio, violin, 17, from Jersey City, NJ performs Three Romances for Violin and Piano by Clara Schumann

Son Duong, piano, 17, from San Potomac, MD performs Nocturne In F# Major, Op. 15, No. 2 by Frédéric Chopin

Alex Laing, clarinet and Peter Dugan, piano perform Clarinet Concerto No. 1 by Carl Maria von Weber arr. Laing and Dugan

 

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

13:01:05  Leo Arnaud: Three Fanfares    (1958/1979)  Cleveland Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Telarc 80099 3:21

13:05:23  Earl McCoy: March 'Lights Out'    (1906)  Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Frederick Fennell Brain 7503 2:53

13:10:34  Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfée et Eurydice: Ballet General    (1774)  Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Archiv 471582 16:49

13:29:11  Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 2 in A    (1861) Yefim Bronfman, piano Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Deutsche Gram 4763793 19:53

13:50:17  Ottorino Respighi: Church Windows    (1927)  Cincinnati Symphony Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80356 27:47

14:21:10  Mark O'Connor: Call of the Mockingbird    (1996) Mark O'Connor, violin London Philharmonic Steven Mercurio Sony 61679 20:21

14:42:44  Arturo Márquez: Danzon No. 2    (1994)  Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Gram 4795448 9:38

14:52:53  Agustín Barrios: Un sueño en la floresta    (1918) Milos Karadaglic, guitar   Deutsche Gram 17000 7:17

15:04:24  Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 4 in B-Flat Op 60   (1806)  Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev Deutsche Gram 4776409 33:00

15:38:36  Vincenzo Bellini: Norma: Casta diva    (1831) Renée Fleming, soprano London Philharmonic Sir Charles Mackerras Decca 467049 7:32

15:47:17  Johann Samuel Schröter: Piano Concerto in C Op 3 # 3 (1780) Murray Perahia, piano English Chamber Orchestra Murray Perahia CBS 39222 12:48

16:01:46  Percy Grainger: Lincolnshire Posy    (1937)  Cleveland Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Telarc 80099 14:40

16:17:53  Alexandre Lagoya: Spanish Dances from Bizet's 'Carmen'    (1993) Alexandre Lagoya, guitar Academy St. Martin in Fields Kenneth Sillito Philips 446002 15:28

16:35:46  Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 6  BWV 1051 (1710)  Ensemble Caprice Matthias Maute Analekta 9996 13:18

16:50:12  Ignacio Cervantes: Danzas Cubanas    (1899) Jorge Luis Prats, piano   Decca 4782732 7:13

 

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Patriotic Movies

Max Steiner: The Caine Mutiny: March—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 2792) 2:34

Paul Anka (arr Richard Hayman): The Longest Day: March—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80175) 3:02

Kenneth J. Alford: Colonel Bogey March [from ‘Bridge on the River Kwai’]—Boston Pops/John Williams (Sony 46747) 2:58

Elmer Bernstein: The Great Escape: March—Royal Philharmonic/Nic Raine (RPO 33) 2:44

Jerry Goldsmith: The Generals’ March [from ‘Patton’ and ‘MacArthur’]—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80175) 4:45

John Williams: Midway: March—Boston Pops/John Williams (Sony 46747) 4:08

Sherman Edwards / Peter Stone: 1776: Sit Down, John; The Egg; Finale— William Daniels (John Adams), Ken Howard (Thomas Jefferson), Rex Everhart (Benjamin Franklin), David Vosburgh (Roger Sherman), Henry Le Clair (Roger Livingston); Orchestra (Sony 48215) 11:26

John Cacavas: Star Spangled Spectacular: Songs of George M. Cohan—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80144) 4:17

John Philip Sousa Speaks

John Philip Sousa: The Stars and Stripes Forever—Sousa Band/John Philip Sousa (Delos 3102) 3:58

Hugo Friedhofer (arr Angela Morley): The Best Years of Our Lives: Theme—London Symphony/John Williams (Sony 62788) 2:39

John Williams: Saving Private Ryan: Hymn to the Fallen—Tanglewood Festival Chorus, Boston Pops/John Williams (Sony 51333) 6:06

17:57:36  Johann Sebastian Bach: Allegro from Flute Sonata No. 4  BWV 1033 (1718) Joshua Smith, flute   Delos 3408 2:16

 

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1955 on Stage and Screen - The best of year including "Damn Yankees," "Daddy Longlegs" and the film version of "Oklahoma!"

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin           Nonesuch         979151-2

18:01:32            00:03:00            Richard Adler-Jerry Ross           Heart    Russ Brown      Damn Yankees -- Original B'way Cast        RCA     3948-2-RG

18:05:13            00:03:12            Richard Adler-Jerry Ross           Whatever Lola Wants    Gwen Verdon    Damn Yankees -- Original B'way Cast  RCA     3948-2-RG

18:08:53            00:03:04            Johnny Mercer  Something's Gotta Give Fred Astaire      Astaire Rareties RCA     2337-2-R

18:12:41            00:03:10            Frank Loesser   Luck Be a Lady Marlon Brando  Guys and Dolls -- Original B'way Cast            Decca B'way     012-159112-2

18:15:45            00:04:21            Richard Rodgers-Oscar Hammerstein     People Will Say We're in Love    Gordon MacRae, Shirley Jones  Oklahoma! -- Original Soundtrack           Angel    7777-64691

18:20:31            00:02:51            Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein           Overture from Pipe Dream         Orchestra            Pipe Dream -- Original B'way Cast          RCA     09026-61481

181:21:41          00:02:39            Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein           Sweet Thursday            Helen Traubel    Pipe Dream -- Original B'way Cast     RCA     09026-61481

118:25:13          00:02:55            Andre Previn-B.Comden-A.Green           Thanks a Lot, but No Thanks      Dolores Gray            It's Always Fair Weather -- Original Soundtrack   Sony    AK47026

18:28:33            00:00:53            Cole Porter       Main Title          Orchestra          Silk Stockings -- Original Soundtrack            Rhino    R274368

18:29:23            00:02:50            Cole Porter       Siberia  Joseph Buloff   Silk Stockings -- Original B'way Cast      RCA            1102-2-RG

18:32:09            00:04:06            Cole Porter       It's a Chemical Reaction, That’s All/All of You     Don Ameche, Hildegarde Kneff           Silk Stockings -- Original B'way Cast      RCA     1102-2-RG

18:36:58            00:01:55            Peggy Lee-Sonny Burke            Siamese Cat Song        Peggy Lee        Peggy Lee: The Best of the Decca Years      MCA     MCAD-11571

18:38:52            00:01:32            Sidney Mitchell-Maceo Pinkard  Sugar   Peggy Lee        Peggy Lee: Black Coffee and Other Delights   MCAD  MCAD2-11122

18:40:20            00:04:39            David Baker-David Craig            Down to the Sea            Nancy Walker    Nancy Walker: The Broadway Bombshell          STET    SOT-2002

18:45:31            00:02:56            Albert Hague-Arnold Horwitt       This Is All Very New to Me         Barbara Cook   Plain and Fancy -- Original B'way Cast            Angel    7777-64762

18:48:24            00:03:09            Albert Hague-Arnold Horwitt       Plain We Live    Stephan Schnabel         Plain and Fancy -- Original B'way Cast      Angel    7777-64762

18:51:50            00:01:10            George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy Sony    SK60659

18:53:03            00:03:58            Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein           Filler: Overture from Pipe Dream            Orchestra          Pipe Dream -- 2012 Encores Cast          Ghostlight         GH8-4463

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:08  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in D for Strings K 136  K 136 (1772)  Concerto Cologne Anton Steck Archiv 4775800 16:39

19:20:54  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dances Op 45   (1940)  Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Avie 2188 35:43

19:58:15  Darius Milhaud: Romance Op 78 # 2 (1922) Lara Downes, piano   Steinway 30016 1:47

 

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; Latonia Moore, soprano – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance, 3/5/2022

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 70 in D (Cleveland Orchestra premiere)

George Walker: Lilacs

Richard Strauss: Suite in Three Parts from ‘Der Rosenkavalier’

21:33:13  Ottorino Respighi: Roman Festivals    (1928)  Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 25:37

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Bob & Ray: July 4th Parade…Mark Levy: Independent…Brock Peters: The Ballad for Americans…Week in Media

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:48  Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 10 Op 72 # 2 (1886)  Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 430171 6:15

23:08:04  Robert Moran: Notturno in Weiss    (2006) The Esoterics  Eric Banks Innova 244 8:04

23:16:09  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21  K 467 (1785) Simone Dinnerstein, piano Havana Lyceum Orchestra José Antonio Méndez Padrón Sony 538244 7:03

23:24:02  Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Siciliana Op 18   (1938)  Helsingborg Symphony Andrew Manze CPO 777671 3:21

23:27:24  Jean Sibelius: Rakastava Op 14   (1912)  CBC Radio Orchestra Mario Bernardi CBC 5157 11:04

23:38:29  Carl Engel: Sea Shell    (1911) Shannon Lee, violin   Telarc 80695 3:36

23:42:38  Johan Halvorsen: La Mélancolie    (1913)  Bergen Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Chandos 10584 2:27

23:45:06  Howard Shore: A 'Lord of the Rings' Suite    (2004) Sir James Galway, flute London Symphony Klauspeter Seibel Deutsche Gram 3024 6:45

23:51:50  Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: Solitary Traveler Op 43 # 2 (1884) Per Tengstrand, piano   Azica 71207 2:16

23:54:36  Libby Larsen: Blue Piece    (2010) Rachel Barton Pine, violin   Portrait 592079 2:39

23:57:32  Ole Bull: Solitude on the Mountain    (1850)  Orchestra of the Mill Andrew Penny Lydian 18132 2:34

 

 