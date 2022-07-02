WCLV Program Guide 07-02-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Carlos Vega, Art of the Messenger, Who Cooks for You?

Duke Ellington, Ellington at Newport complete, Black and Tan Fastasy

Charles Lloyd, Chapel, Blood Count

Chico Hamilton, Drumfusion, One for Joan

Matt Hall, I Hope to My Never, Biscuits and Gravy

Joe Farnsworth, City of Sounds, Surrey With the Fringe on Top

Alvin Queen, Night Train to Copenhagen, Bags’ Groove

Tom Keenlyside, A Night at the Espresso, Cherokee

Rod Levitt, Dynamic Sound Patterns, His Master’s Voice

Duke Ellington, Newport Complete, Festival Junction

Charles Lloyd, Chapel, Song My Lady Sings

Charles Lloyd, Soundtrack, Sombrero Sam

Immanuel Wilkins, The Seventh Hand. Emanation

Ethan Iverson, Every Note is True, Goodness Knows

Josh Nelson – Bob Bowman, Tomorrow is Not Promised. Tomorrow is Not Promised

Gordon Goodwin, Gordian Knot, Sometimes I Rush

Duke Ellington, Newport Complete, Diminuendo and Crescendo in Blue

Duke Ellington – John Coltrane, Duke Ellington and John Coltrane, Big Nick

Charles Lloyd, Chapel, Ay Amor

Charles Lloyd, Vanished Gardens, Monk’s Mood

Piet Verbist, Secret Exit to Another Dimension, Map Map

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Nicholas Payton, Jesse Davis, Tim warfield, Anthony Wonsey, Reuben Rogers, Adonis Rose Gumbo Nouveau Whoopin' Blues

Hilton Ruiz, Jimmy Rowser, Steve Berrios, Don Cherry, Daniel Ponce Misty Moods

Ray Barretto, Hilton Ruiz, David Sanchez, Chris Barretto, John Benitez, Adam Cruz Standards Rican-ditioned Strange Music

Wes Montgomery, Ray Barretto, Grady Tate, Ron Carter, George Devens Tequila

Wes Montgomery, Jimmy Smith, Oliver Nelson, Studio Orchestra Jimmy & Wes: The Dynamic Duo 13 (Death March)

Phil Woods, Mike Melilo, Harry Leahey, Steve Gilmore, Bill Goodwin, Alyrio Lima Live A Sleepin' Bee

Johnny Costa A Portrait of George Gershwin But Not For Me

Robert Glasper, Vicente Archer, Damion Reid In My Element Beatrice

Joe Henderson, Eliane Elias, Oscar Castro-Neves, Nico Assumpcao, Paolo Braga Double Rainbow Dreamer

Antonio Carlos Jobim, Claus Ogerman, Claus Ogerman Orchestra Jazz Masters 13: Antonio Carlos Jobim Agua de Beber

Blossom Dearie, Jack Marshall, Studio Orchestra May I Come In? Quiet Nights

Eumir Deodato, Studio Orchestra Prelude Spirit of Summer

Paul Bollenback, Joey DeFrancesco, Jeff "Tain" Watts, Broto Roy, Steve Davis, Eric Alexander, Steve Wilson, Jim Rotundi Soul Grooves Til Tomorrow

Chick Corea, Pay Metheny, Gary Burton, Dave Holland, Roy Haynes Like Minds Futures

Ron Carter, Houston Person Now's the Time Little Waltz

Lynne Arriale, Scott Colley, Steve Davis Melody Turning

Terence Blanchard, Joe Henderson, Kenny Kirkland Reginald Veal, Carl Allen Jazz in Film Taxi Driver

Andre Previn, David Finck Live at the Jazz Standard I Got Rhythm

Joey DeFranceso, Billy Hart, Pat Martino Live at Yoshi's Oleo

Joe Puma, Hod O'Brien, Red Mitchell Shining Hour The Love Nest

Johnny Hartman, Studio Orchestra Unforgettable Girl Talk

Bobby Troup, Howard Roberts, Bob Enevoldsen, Don Heath The Feeling of Jazz Learnin' the Blues

Henry Mancini, Studio Orchestra Combo! Far East Blues

Stephane Grappelli, Michel Petruciani, Roy Haynes, George Mraz Flamingo I Remember April

Bobby Timmons, Johnny Lytle,Keter Betts, William Hinnant Workin' Out Bag's Groove

Joey DeFrancesco, Byron Landham, Paul Bollenback, Houston Person All About My Girl Polka Dots and Moonbeams

Brad Mehldau, Larry Grenadier, Jeff Ballard Day Is Done 50 Ways to Leave Your Lover

Earl Kugh Solo Guitar Embraceable You

Antonio Carlos jobim, Danilo Caymmi, Jacques Morelenbaum, Sebastioa Neto, Paolo Braga, Maucha Adnet, Simone Caymmi, Ana Lontra Jobim, Elizabeth Jobim, Paul Morelenbaum Jazz Masters13: Antonio Carlos Jobim Fascinating Rhythm

Ingrid Jensen, Gary Bartz, George Colligan, Dwayne Burno, Bill Stewart Here On Earth The Time of the Barracudas

Gil Evans Orchestra Out of the Cool Sister Sadie

Take 6 Beautiful World Wade in the Water

The Persuasions Frankly A Cappella: The Persuasions Sing Zappa Tears Begin to Fall

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:01:00 Isaac Albéniz El Puerto, from Iberia Lang Lang, piano Sony Classical 771901

06:05:50 Ernesto Lecuona Canto del Guajiro Thomas Tirino, piano BIS 754

06:08:08 Manuel Ponce Estrellita Jorge Federico Osorio, piano Cedille Records 086

06:11:43 Peter Tchaikovsky Hamlet, Fantasy Overture, Op. 67 Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 001529602

06:33:11 Manuel de Falla Nights in the Gardens of Spain Martha Argerich, piano Orchestre de Paris Daniel Barenboim Erato 88255

07:00:50 Mauro Giuliani Guitar Concerto No. 3 in F, Op. 70 Angel Romero, guitar English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard EMI Classics 47986

07:31:28 Carlos Chávez Symphony No. 4, "Sinfonía Romántica" Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Bátiz ASV 942

07:55:37 Anatoli Liadov Russian Dance Andrés Díaz, cello; Samuel Sanders, piano Sono Luminus 90188

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Val Kahler

Florence Price: Piano Concerto in One Movement: Adagio Michelle Cann, piano; New York Youth Symphony; Michael Repper, conductor Album: Piano Concerto in One Movement (Excerpt - Adagio) – Single New York Youth Symphony Music: ~4:31

Florent Schmitt, arr. Florent Schmitt: La Tragedie de Salome I The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 12:44

Piano Puzzler: Contestant: Marc Loudon from New Orleans, LA Music: 09:15

Johann Sebastian Bach: Goldberg Variations: Aria Angela Hewitt, piano Album: Bach: Goldberg Variations Hyperion 68146 Music: 4:19

Ernest Chausson: Concerto in D Major for Violin, Piano and String Quartet, Op.21: Movements 1-2 Jinjoo Cho, violin; Michelle Cann, piano; Verona Quartet Geneva Music Festival, Froelich Hall, Gearan Center for the Performing Arts, Hobart & William Smith Colleges, Geneva, NY Music: 18:49

Frank Bridge: The Dew Fairy and Heart's Ease Stephen Hough, piano Album: Steven Hough's English Piano Album Hyperion 67267 Music: 4:37

Carlos Simon: Amen! Gateways Music Festival Orchestra; Michael Morgan, conductor Gateways Music Festival, Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, Rochester, NY Music: 14:25

Maurice Ravel: Violin Sonata, op posth. Cecilia Berkovich, violin; Miguel Ituarte, piano Fundacion Juan March, Madrid, Spain Music: 13:36

Edvard Grieg: Wedding Day at Troldhaugen, Op 65. No. 6 Stephen Hough, piano Album: Grieg: Lyric Pieces Hyperion Music: 05:55

Stephen Hough: Musical Jewellery Box Stephen Hough, piano Album: Stephen Hough's New Piano Album Hyperion Music: 2:56

Richard Rodgers, arr. Stephen Hough: My Favorite Things Stephen Hough, piano Album: The Piano Album Virgin Music: 2:36

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:02:57 John Williams: Born on the Fourth of July: Theme (1989) Tim Morrison, trumpet Boston Pops John Williams Sony 64147 6:18

10:11:42 Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite: On the Trail (1931) Norman Carol, violin Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 62402 7:50

10:23:21 Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt Suite No. 2 Op 55 (1893) Malmö Symphony Bjarte Engeset Naxos 503293 17:04

10:42:57 Johann Sebastian Bach: Anna Magdalena Notebook: Aria (1725) Myron Lutzke, cello Centaur 3068 4:13

10:48:46 Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Symphony No. 2 Op 17 'Little Russian' (1880) Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Kurt Masur Teldec 44943 10:25

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:08:40 John Williams: Jurassic Park: Main Themes (1993) Berlin Philharmonic John Williams Deutsche Gram 5:32

11:15:40 Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Buckaroo Holiday (1942) San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas RCA 63511 7:27

11:24:19 Earl Wild: Virtuoso Etude on 'Embraceable You' (1973) Joanne Polk, piano Steinway 30090 3:47

11:30:56 Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D Op 25 'Classical' (1917) Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Deutsche Gram 423624 13:59

11:47:08 Richard Strauss: At the Beach at Sorrento from 'Aus Italien' Op 16 (1886) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst ClevOrch 0001 11:27

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded May 2022 - The young musicians on this week’s From the Top bring quite a range of musical choices to the program including a Nocturne … a romance … a portrait of a poet … and a piece that chronicles the African diaspora. We’ll also meet a young piano duo who’s members are a bit like the odd couple, but they perform the music of Rachmaninoff with remarkable unity

Luke Magee, piano, 17, from Chicago, IL and Elio Gaviria, piano, 17, from Chicago, IL perform It’s Lovely Here and Floods of Spring, for piano duo by Sergei Rachmaninoff arranged by Viktor Babin

Anika Veda, flute, 17, from Palatine, IL performs Portraits of Langston, I. Helen Keller, IV. Harlem's Summer Night by Valerie Coleman

Zachary Allen, oboe, 17, from Skokie, IL performs The Door of No Return, Mvmt.3 by Althea Talbot-Howard

Emma Servadio, violin, 17, from Jersey City, NJ performs Three Romances for Violin and Piano by Clara Schumann

Son Duong, piano, 17, from San Potomac, MD performs Nocturne In F# Major, Op. 15, No. 2 by Frédéric Chopin

Alex Laing, clarinet and Peter Dugan, piano perform Clarinet Concerto No. 1 by Carl Maria von Weber arr. Laing and Dugan

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

13:01:05 Leo Arnaud: Three Fanfares (1958/1979) Cleveland Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Telarc 80099 3:21

13:05:23 Earl McCoy: March 'Lights Out' (1906) Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Frederick Fennell Brain 7503 2:53

13:10:34 Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfée et Eurydice: Ballet General (1774) Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Archiv 471582 16:49

13:29:11 Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 2 in A (1861) Yefim Bronfman, piano Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Deutsche Gram 4763793 19:53

13:50:17 Ottorino Respighi: Church Windows (1927) Cincinnati Symphony Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80356 27:47

14:21:10 Mark O'Connor: Call of the Mockingbird (1996) Mark O'Connor, violin London Philharmonic Steven Mercurio Sony 61679 20:21

14:42:44 Arturo Márquez: Danzon No. 2 (1994) Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Gram 4795448 9:38

14:52:53 Agustín Barrios: Un sueño en la floresta (1918) Milos Karadaglic, guitar Deutsche Gram 17000 7:17

15:04:24 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 4 in B-Flat Op 60 (1806) Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev Deutsche Gram 4776409 33:00

15:38:36 Vincenzo Bellini: Norma: Casta diva (1831) Renée Fleming, soprano London Philharmonic Sir Charles Mackerras Decca 467049 7:32

15:47:17 Johann Samuel Schröter: Piano Concerto in C Op 3 # 3 (1780) Murray Perahia, piano English Chamber Orchestra Murray Perahia CBS 39222 12:48

16:01:46 Percy Grainger: Lincolnshire Posy (1937) Cleveland Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Telarc 80099 14:40

16:17:53 Alexandre Lagoya: Spanish Dances from Bizet's 'Carmen' (1993) Alexandre Lagoya, guitar Academy St. Martin in Fields Kenneth Sillito Philips 446002 15:28

16:35:46 Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 6 BWV 1051 (1710) Ensemble Caprice Matthias Maute Analekta 9996 13:18

16:50:12 Ignacio Cervantes: Danzas Cubanas (1899) Jorge Luis Prats, piano Decca 4782732 7:13

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Patriotic Movies

Max Steiner: The Caine Mutiny: March—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 2792) 2:34

Paul Anka (arr Richard Hayman): The Longest Day: March—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80175) 3:02

Kenneth J. Alford: Colonel Bogey March [from ‘Bridge on the River Kwai’]—Boston Pops/John Williams (Sony 46747) 2:58

Elmer Bernstein: The Great Escape: March—Royal Philharmonic/Nic Raine (RPO 33) 2:44

Jerry Goldsmith: The Generals’ March [from ‘Patton’ and ‘MacArthur’]—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80175) 4:45

John Williams: Midway: March—Boston Pops/John Williams (Sony 46747) 4:08

Sherman Edwards / Peter Stone: 1776: Sit Down, John; The Egg; Finale— William Daniels (John Adams), Ken Howard (Thomas Jefferson), Rex Everhart (Benjamin Franklin), David Vosburgh (Roger Sherman), Henry Le Clair (Roger Livingston); Orchestra (Sony 48215) 11:26

John Cacavas: Star Spangled Spectacular: Songs of George M. Cohan—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80144) 4:17

John Philip Sousa Speaks

John Philip Sousa: The Stars and Stripes Forever—Sousa Band/John Philip Sousa (Delos 3102) 3:58

Hugo Friedhofer (arr Angela Morley): The Best Years of Our Lives: Theme—London Symphony/John Williams (Sony 62788) 2:39

John Williams: Saving Private Ryan: Hymn to the Fallen—Tanglewood Festival Chorus, Boston Pops/John Williams (Sony 51333) 6:06

17:57:36 Johann Sebastian Bach: Allegro from Flute Sonata No. 4 BWV 1033 (1718) Joshua Smith, flute Delos 3408 2:16

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1955 on Stage and Screen - The best of year including "Damn Yankees," "Daddy Longlegs" and the film version of "Oklahoma!"

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:32 00:03:00 Richard Adler-Jerry Ross Heart Russ Brown Damn Yankees -- Original B'way Cast RCA 3948-2-RG

18:05:13 00:03:12 Richard Adler-Jerry Ross Whatever Lola Wants Gwen Verdon Damn Yankees -- Original B'way Cast RCA 3948-2-RG

18:08:53 00:03:04 Johnny Mercer Something's Gotta Give Fred Astaire Astaire Rareties RCA 2337-2-R

18:12:41 00:03:10 Frank Loesser Luck Be a Lady Marlon Brando Guys and Dolls -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012-159112-2

18:15:45 00:04:21 Richard Rodgers-Oscar Hammerstein People Will Say We're in Love Gordon MacRae, Shirley Jones Oklahoma! -- Original Soundtrack Angel 7777-64691

18:20:31 00:02:51 Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Overture from Pipe Dream Orchestra Pipe Dream -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-61481

181:21:41 00:02:39 Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Sweet Thursday Helen Traubel Pipe Dream -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-61481

118:25:13 00:02:55 Andre Previn-B.Comden-A.Green Thanks a Lot, but No Thanks Dolores Gray It's Always Fair Weather -- Original Soundtrack Sony AK47026

18:28:33 00:00:53 Cole Porter Main Title Orchestra Silk Stockings -- Original Soundtrack Rhino R274368

18:29:23 00:02:50 Cole Porter Siberia Joseph Buloff Silk Stockings -- Original B'way Cast RCA 1102-2-RG

18:32:09 00:04:06 Cole Porter It's a Chemical Reaction, That’s All/All of You Don Ameche, Hildegarde Kneff Silk Stockings -- Original B'way Cast RCA 1102-2-RG

18:36:58 00:01:55 Peggy Lee-Sonny Burke Siamese Cat Song Peggy Lee Peggy Lee: The Best of the Decca Years MCA MCAD-11571

18:38:52 00:01:32 Sidney Mitchell-Maceo Pinkard Sugar Peggy Lee Peggy Lee: Black Coffee and Other Delights MCAD MCAD2-11122

18:40:20 00:04:39 David Baker-David Craig Down to the Sea Nancy Walker Nancy Walker: The Broadway Bombshell STET SOT-2002

18:45:31 00:02:56 Albert Hague-Arnold Horwitt This Is All Very New to Me Barbara Cook Plain and Fancy -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64762

18:48:24 00:03:09 Albert Hague-Arnold Horwitt Plain We Live Stephan Schnabel Plain and Fancy -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64762

18:51:50 00:01:10 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:03 00:03:58 Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Filler: Overture from Pipe Dream Orchestra Pipe Dream -- 2012 Encores Cast Ghostlight GH8-4463

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:08 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in D for Strings K 136 K 136 (1772) Concerto Cologne Anton Steck Archiv 4775800 16:39

19:20:54 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dances Op 45 (1940) Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Avie 2188 35:43

19:58:15 Darius Milhaud: Romance Op 78 # 2 (1922) Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016 1:47

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; Latonia Moore, soprano – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance, 3/5/2022

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 70 in D (Cleveland Orchestra premiere)

George Walker: Lilacs

Richard Strauss: Suite in Three Parts from ‘Der Rosenkavalier’

21:33:13 Ottorino Respighi: Roman Festivals (1928) Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 25:37

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Bob & Ray: July 4th Parade…Mark Levy: Independent…Brock Peters: The Ballad for Americans…Week in Media

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:48 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 10 Op 72 # 2 (1886) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 430171 6:15

23:08:04 Robert Moran: Notturno in Weiss (2006) The Esoterics Eric Banks Innova 244 8:04

23:16:09 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21 K 467 (1785) Simone Dinnerstein, piano Havana Lyceum Orchestra José Antonio Méndez Padrón Sony 538244 7:03

23:24:02 Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Siciliana Op 18 (1938) Helsingborg Symphony Andrew Manze CPO 777671 3:21

23:27:24 Jean Sibelius: Rakastava Op 14 (1912) CBC Radio Orchestra Mario Bernardi CBC 5157 11:04

23:38:29 Carl Engel: Sea Shell (1911) Shannon Lee, violin Telarc 80695 3:36

23:42:38 Johan Halvorsen: La Mélancolie (1913) Bergen Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Chandos 10584 2:27

23:45:06 Howard Shore: A 'Lord of the Rings' Suite (2004) Sir James Galway, flute London Symphony Klauspeter Seibel Deutsche Gram 3024 6:45

23:51:50 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: Solitary Traveler Op 43 # 2 (1884) Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207 2:16

23:54:36 Libby Larsen: Blue Piece (2010) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Portrait 592079 2:39

23:57:32 Ole Bull: Solitude on the Mountain (1850) Orchestra of the Mill Andrew Penny Lydian 18132 2:34