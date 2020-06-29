© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Program Guide 06-29-2020

Published June 29, 2020 at 11:30 PM EDT

00:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: The Best of ChamberFest Cleveland

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G major, BWV 1048 (Performed 06/15/17)

David Bowlin, violin 1                                         Allegro; Diana Cohen, violin 2                                                Adagio; Yura Lee, violin 3                                              Allegro; Jonathan Vinocour, viola 1; Kirsten Docter, viola 2; Zhanbo Zheng, viola 3; Brook Speltz, cello 1; SuJin Lee, cello 2; Oliver Herbert, cello 3;  Roman Rabinovich, harpsichord

Krzysztof Penderecki: Trio for Violin, Viola, and Cello (Performed 06/13/19)

Diana Cohen, violin                                           Allegro molto; Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt, viola                     Vivace; Oliver Herbert, cello

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Clarinet Quintet, Two Violins, Viola, and Cello in A major, K. 581 (Performed 07/01/17)

Josef Špaček, violin 1                                        Allegro; Diana Cohen, violin 2                                                Larghetto; Yura Lee, viola                                                          Menuetto; Oliver Herbert, cello                                       Allegretto con Variazioni            ; Franklin Cohen, clarinet

Cesar Franck: Quintet for Piano and String Quartet in F minor (Performed 06/24/16)

Diana Cohen, violin 1                                        Molto moderato quasi lento — Allegro; David Bowlin, violin 2                                        Lento, con molto sentiment; Teng Li, viola                                                            Allegro non troppo, ma con fuoco; Julie Albers, cello; Roman Rabinovich, piano

01:44:43  Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 2  BWV 1042 Joshua Bell, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Joshua Bell Sony 308779 15:16

 

02:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

02:01:00 Francisco Tarrega: Fantasia sobre motivos de Verdi's "La Traviata” Rafael Padron, guitar Six Strings 6143460603

02:03 Georg Philipp Telemann: Fantasia No. 9 in E Viviana Guzman, flute Syren 20002

02:16:26 Franz Liszt: Fantasia on Hungarian Folk Themes Jorge Bolet, piano London Symphony Orchestra Ivan Fischer Decca 414079

02:35:15 Joaquin Rodrigo: Fantasia para un gentilhombre (Fantasy for a Gentleman) Eduardo Fernandez, guitar English Chamber Orchestra Miguel Gomez Martinez Decca 414199

03:01:00 Henrico Albicastro: Sonata "La Follia"  Manfredo Kraemer, violin  Hesperion XXI Jordi Savall  Alia Vox 9844

03:13:42 Howard Blake: Bassoon Concerto, Op. 607  Gustavo Núnez, bassoon  Academy of St. Martin in the Fields  Sir Neville Marriner  Pentatone 5186506

03:32:11 Silvestre Revueltas: La noche de los Mayas Jalapa Symphony Orchestra Luis Herrera de la Fuente Catalyst 62672 

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

04:02:08  Bernard Herrmann: Symphony No. 1     Phoenix Symphony James Sedares Koch Intl 7135 35:59

04:39:56  Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Sonata No. 9 Op 47   Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin   DeutGram 457619 43:49

05:25:03  Gustav Mahler: Songs of a Wayfarer    Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, baritone Bavarian Radio Symphony Rafael Kubelik DeutGram 4793449 16:21

05:43:00  Vittorio Giannini: Concerto Grosso     Symphony Orch of New Russia David Amos Albany 143 15:05

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:08:21  Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 4     Vienna Philharmonic Claudio Abbado DeutGram 4795448 4:09

06:14:12  Franz Liszt: Allegro from Beethoven's Symphony No. 6 'Pastoral'    Glenn Gould, piano   Sony 52637 12:22

06:28:59  Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Straussiana     Orchestre de la Suisse Romande Kazuki Yamada PentaTone 518 7:12

06:40:44  Sir Edward Elgar: Serenade for Strings Op 20    Blue Water Chamber Orchestra Carlton Woods Blue Water 2010 12:33

06:55:16  Pascual Marquina: March 'España Cañí'     Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Frederick Fennell Brain 7505 4:05

07:04:28  John Williams: Dracula: Night Journeys    Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles John Williams DeutGram 30629 5:27

07:11:56  Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Symphony No. 8 Op 88    Berlin Philharmonic Rafael Kubelik DeutGram 4795448 8:44

07:21:59  Jorge Morel: Danza Brasileira    Milos Karadaglic, guitar   DeutGram 17000 3:07

07:26:54  Billy Taylor: I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free    Lara Downes, piano   Tritone  3:13

07:32:44  Bedrich Smetana: The Two Widows: Overture     Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 444867 7:05

07:43:52  Francesco Durante: Concerto No. 8 for Strings     I Solisti Veneti Claudio Scimone Erato 88172 10:15

07:56:11  Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: Cortège     National Orchestra of Lyon Jun Märkl Naxos 572583 3:03

08:07:39  Frank Loesser: Guys and Dolls: Medley     Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow ClevPops 2008 6:40

08:17:15  Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 90     Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Bruno Weil Sony 66253 8:56

08:26:21  Leroy Anderson: The Waltzing Cat     BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559356 2:32

08:30:05  Hieronymus Praetorius: Vulnerasti cor meum    Balthasar Neumann Choir Balthasar Neumann Ensemble Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv 4794522 3:58

08:40:24  Franz Schubert: String Trio Movement  D 471 Members of Kodály Quartet  Naxos 557126 7:53

08:49:36  Franz von Suppé: Morning, Noon and Night in Vienna     Vienna Philharmonic Sir John Eliot Gardiner DeutGram 463185 8:07

08:58:56  Bernard Herrmann: North by Northwest: Main Title     Danish National Symphony John Mauceri Toccata 241 2:50

09:06:31  Bernard Herrmann: Psycho: A Narrative for Orchestra     Danish National Symphony John Mauceri Toccata 241 15:43

09:26:32  Luigi Boccherini: Minuet from String Quintet Op 13 # 5  Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  DeutGram 437782 3:20

09:31:47  Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Path of Hesperus' Op 279    Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Sony 544071 8:55

09:42:02  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from Divertimento for String Trio  K 563  Albers Trio  Tre Sorell 2010 6:07

09:49:32  Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice    Yuja Wang, piano   DeutGram 16606 9:40

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:05  Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Schumann's 'Frühlingsnacht'    Christopher O'Riley, piano   Oxingale 2020 2:35

10:02:53  Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Chopin's 'My Joys'    Benjamin Grosvenor, piano   Decca 16421 3:19

10:06:38  Aaron Copland: Letter from Home     Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559240 6:23

10:09:05  Bernard Herrmann: Currier and Ives Suite     New Zealand Symphony James Sedares Koch Intl 7224 13:08

10:22:45  Aaron Copland: Letter from Home     Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559240 6:23

10:30:45  Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Turkish Rondo from Piano Trio No. 2 Op 22    Trio Parnassus  MDG 3307 3:08

10:37:02  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondeau from Violin Concerto No. 5  K 219 Rachel Barton Pine, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Avie 2317 8:30

10:47:14  Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Kitty Waltz Op 56    Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 2:54

10:50:56  Robert Schumann: Cello Concerto Op 129   Lynn Harrell, cello Cleveland Orchestra Sir Neville Marriner Decca 410019 25:26

11:17:33  Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2  BWV 1047 John Thiessen, trumpet Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2207 11:54

11:30:54  Ludwig van Beethoven: Scene by the Brook from Symphony No. 6 Op 68    Manchester Camerata Douglas Boyd Avie 2242 11:26

11:43:51  Johann Strauss Jr: Indigo and the 40 Thieves: Ballet Music     Slovak Radio Symphony Johannes Wildner MarcoPolo 223247 11:05

11:56:16  Franz Schubert: Schwanengesang: Serenade  D 957 Thomas Quasthoff, baritone Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado DeutGram 4770832 3:30

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:06:50  Johann Strauss Jr: Polka 'Thunder and Lightning' Op 324    Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2003 2:52

12:13:34  Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 15 Op 132    Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst ClevOrch 0001 40:01

12:54:53  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Che soave zeffiretto    Malin Hartelius, soprano Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2009 2:47

12:58:41  Domenico Cimarosa: Il maestro di cappella: Overture     St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra Myung-Whun Chung DeutGram 471566 2:22

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

13:01:29  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Impresario: Overture     Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Rinaldo Alessandrini Naïve 30479 3:54

13:06:34  Carl Maria von Weber: Clarinet Concerto No. 1 Op 73   Andrew Marriner, clarinet Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 432146 20:51

13:28:50  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves'     Kansas City Symphony Michael Stern Reference 129 4:28

13:36:44  Gustav Holst: Capriccio     London Symphony Richard Hickox Chandos 9420 5:44

13:43:41  Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Black Swan Pas de deux     Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Decca 10104 9:32

13:53:35  Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Yeoman of the Guard: Overture     Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 434916 5:05

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Anthony DiLorenzo: Anthem of Hope: Houston Strong ROCO; Mei-Ann Chen, conductor Album: ROCO: Visions Take Flight Innova 016 Music: 4:25

Franz Schubert: Introduction and Variations on "Trockne Blumen" D. 802 Tara Helen O'Connor, flute; Stephen Prutsman, piano The Bank of America Chamber Music Series, Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 17:50

Dan Visconti: Legendary Love (in honor of Christian Kidd) ROCO ROCO, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX Music: 14:33

Ethel Smyth: The Prison (selections) Experiential Orchestra & Chorus; James Blachly, conductor Album: Dame Ethel Smyth: The Prison Chandos Music: 9:05

Henri Vieuxtemps: Souvenir D'amerique, On Yankee Doodle Leila Josefowicz, violin; John Novacek, piano Album: Leila Josefowicz: Americana Philips 462948 Music: 4:20

George Enescu: Violin Sonata No. 3 in A minor, Op. 25  Danbi Um, violin; Orion Weiss, piano Music@Menlo, Stent Family Hall, Menlo School, Atherton, CA Music: 22:12

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 3 in A minor, Op. 56, "Scottish": Movement 4 The Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor The Nashville Symphony, Laura Turner Hall, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 10:18

Lowell Liebermann: Fantasy on a Fugue by J.S. Bach John Novacek, piano; Elizabeth Mann, flute; Elizabeth Koch Tiscione, oboe; Bil Jackson, Clarinet; Michael Thornton, horn; Michael Kroth, bassoon Colorado College Summer Music Festival, Packard Hall, Colorado Springs, CO Music: 9:52

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

15:57:31  Margaret Bonds: Troubled Water    Lara Downes, piano   Tritone  4:44

16:06:12  Anonymous: Spiritual 'Down by the Riverside'    Lara Downes, piano   Tritone  3:13

16:11:39  Robert Schumann: Fantasie Op 131   Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin New York Philharmonic Kurt Masur DeutGram 457075 13:09

16:28:19  Bernard Herrmann: North by Northwest: Conversation Piece     City of Prague Philharmonic Paul Bateman Silva 1093 4:44

16:34:23  Robert Fuchs: Romanze from Serenade No. 3 Op 21    Cologne Chamber Orchestra Christian Ludwig Naxos 572607 4:17

16:40:09  Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 20 Op 49 # 2 Peter Takács, piano   Cambria 1175 7:59

16:49:23  Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: I Feel Pretty    Kiri Te Kanawa, soprano Symphony Orchestra Leonard Bernstein DeutGram 27991 03:20

16:53:07  Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Vilja-Lied    Renée Fleming, soprano English Chamber Orchestra Jeffrey Tate Decca 458858 5:53

17:03:49  Remo Giazotto: Adagio in g 'The Beatitudes'    Oxford New College Choir Capricorn Edward Higginbottom Erato 21659 6:06

17:12:33  Friedrich Witt: Minuet & Finale from 'Jena' Symphony     Sinfonia Finlandia Patrick Gallois Naxos 572089 9:30

17:23:34  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 16  K 545 Daniel-Ben Pienaar, piano   Avie 2209 9:49

17:36:10  William Grant Still: Afro-American Symphony: Sorrows     Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9154 5:14

17:43:02  William Grant Still: Afro-American Symphony: Humor     Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9154 3:03

17:46:46  Emmanuel Chabrier: Impromptu    Angela Hewitt, piano   Hyperion 67515 7:01

17:54:39  Ola Gjeilo: Tota pulchra es    Phoenix Chorale  Charles Bruffy Chandos 40 5:26

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:59  Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Sonata No. 2 Op 12 # 2 Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin   DeutGram 457619 17:40

18:28:21  Margaret Bonds: Hold On!    Musicality   Tritone  3:59

18:34:18  Florence Price: Some of These Days    Lara Downes, piano   Tritone  2:37

18:38:06  Sir Edward Elgar: Concert Overture 'Froissart' Op 19    BBC Symphony Sir Andrew Davis Teldec 98436 14:49

18:53:47  Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Deep River Op 59 # 10 Lara Downes, piano   Sono Luminus 92207 5:11

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:55  Niels Gade: Symphony No. 2 Op 10    Danish National Radio Sym Christopher Hogwood Chandos 9862 26:12

19:31:12  Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 8 Op 93    Cleveland Orchestra Rafael Kubelik DeutGram 459463 26:03

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:53  Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Sonata No. 8 Op 30 # 3 Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin   DeutGram 457619 19:57

20:23:59  Franz Schubert: Fantasy in f  D 940 Michael Korstick, piano NDR Radio Philharmonic Alun Francis CPO 777658 17:24

20:43:02  Claude Debussy: Children's Corner Suite    Stephen Hough, piano   Hyperion 68139 15:46

21:02:36  Albert Roussel: Bacchus et Ariane: Suite No. 1 Op 43    Royal Scottish National Orchestra Stéphane Denève Naxos 570245 17:48

21:22:03  Robert Schumann: Blumenstück Op 19   Daniel Gortler, piano   Roméo 7281 8:17

21:31:52  Teresa Carreño: Waltz 'Flower Basket' Op 9   Alan Feinberg, piano   Argo 436121 5:05

21:38:59  Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Septet Op 20   Members of Berlin Philharmonic Octet  Philips 4788977 7:31

21:48:26  Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 7 Op 70    Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 417564 36:21

22:26:47  Leroy Anderson: Piano Concerto    Jeffrey Biegel, piano BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559313 19:18

22:47:34  Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2     Cleveland Quartet  Telarc 80178 8:03

22:56:01  John Bull: Fantasia    Alan Feinberg, piano   Steinway 30019 3:52

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:37  Leo Brouwer: Una día de noviembre    Milos Karadaglic, guitar   DeutGram 17000 4:22

23:06:00  Gerald Finzi: To a Poet a Thousand Years Hence Op 13   John Mark Ainsley, tenor City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Chandos 9888 5:56

23:11:56  Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 1: The Shepherdess Song Op 42    Ulster Orchestra Takuo Yuasa Naxos 559075 3:10

23:16:07  Arvo Pärt: Für Alina    Bruce Levingston, piano   Sono Luminus 92148 4:19

23:20:27  Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings Op 11    Atlanta Symphony Robert Spano Telarc 80673 8:49

23:29:16  John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Yoda's Theme    Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles John Williams DeutGram 30629 3:27

23:33:55  Henry Cowell: Hymn for String Orchestra     City of London Sinfonia David Amos Harm Mundi 906011 5:05

23:38:56  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Sonata No. 10  K 330 Lars Vogt, piano   EMI 36080 6:08

23:45:05  George Gershwin: Lullaby for Strings     Brodsky Quartet  Chandos 10801 9:00

23:54:32  Clara Schumann: Romance in e-Flat Op 11 # 1 Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano   Decca 4850020 2:59

23:57:46  Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 3     Cypress String Quartet  Avie 2275 2:10

 