WCLV Program Guide 06-29-2020

00:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: The Best of ChamberFest Cleveland

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G major, BWV 1048 (Performed 06/15/17)

David Bowlin, violin 1 Allegro; Diana Cohen, violin 2 Adagio; Yura Lee, violin 3 Allegro; Jonathan Vinocour, viola 1; Kirsten Docter, viola 2; Zhanbo Zheng, viola 3; Brook Speltz, cello 1; SuJin Lee, cello 2; Oliver Herbert, cello 3; Roman Rabinovich, harpsichord

Krzysztof Penderecki: Trio for Violin, Viola, and Cello (Performed 06/13/19)

Diana Cohen, violin Allegro molto; Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt, viola Vivace; Oliver Herbert, cello

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Clarinet Quintet, Two Violins, Viola, and Cello in A major, K. 581 (Performed 07/01/17)

Josef Špaček, violin 1 Allegro; Diana Cohen, violin 2 Larghetto; Yura Lee, viola Menuetto; Oliver Herbert, cello Allegretto con Variazioni ; Franklin Cohen, clarinet

Cesar Franck: Quintet for Piano and String Quartet in F minor (Performed 06/24/16)

Diana Cohen, violin 1 Molto moderato quasi lento — Allegro; David Bowlin, violin 2 Lento, con molto sentiment; Teng Li, viola Allegro non troppo, ma con fuoco; Julie Albers, cello; Roman Rabinovich, piano

01:44:43 Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 2 BWV 1042 Joshua Bell, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Joshua Bell Sony 308779 15:16

02:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

02:01:00 Francisco Tarrega: Fantasia sobre motivos de Verdi's "La Traviata” Rafael Padron, guitar Six Strings 6143460603

02:03 Georg Philipp Telemann: Fantasia No. 9 in E Viviana Guzman, flute Syren 20002

02:16:26 Franz Liszt: Fantasia on Hungarian Folk Themes Jorge Bolet, piano London Symphony Orchestra Ivan Fischer Decca 414079

02:35:15 Joaquin Rodrigo: Fantasia para un gentilhombre (Fantasy for a Gentleman) Eduardo Fernandez, guitar English Chamber Orchestra Miguel Gomez Martinez Decca 414199

03:01:00 Henrico Albicastro: Sonata "La Follia" Manfredo Kraemer, violin Hesperion XXI Jordi Savall Alia Vox 9844

03:13:42 Howard Blake: Bassoon Concerto, Op. 607 Gustavo Núnez, bassoon Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Sir Neville Marriner Pentatone 5186506

03:32:11 Silvestre Revueltas: La noche de los Mayas Jalapa Symphony Orchestra Luis Herrera de la Fuente Catalyst 62672

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

04:02:08 Bernard Herrmann: Symphony No. 1 Phoenix Symphony James Sedares Koch Intl 7135 35:59

04:39:56 Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Sonata No. 9 Op 47 Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin DeutGram 457619 43:49

05:25:03 Gustav Mahler: Songs of a Wayfarer Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, baritone Bavarian Radio Symphony Rafael Kubelik DeutGram 4793449 16:21

05:43:00 Vittorio Giannini: Concerto Grosso Symphony Orch of New Russia David Amos Albany 143 15:05

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:08:21 Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 4 Vienna Philharmonic Claudio Abbado DeutGram 4795448 4:09

06:14:12 Franz Liszt: Allegro from Beethoven's Symphony No. 6 'Pastoral' Glenn Gould, piano Sony 52637 12:22

06:28:59 Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Straussiana Orchestre de la Suisse Romande Kazuki Yamada PentaTone 518 7:12

06:40:44 Sir Edward Elgar: Serenade for Strings Op 20 Blue Water Chamber Orchestra Carlton Woods Blue Water 2010 12:33

06:55:16 Pascual Marquina: March 'España Cañí' Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Frederick Fennell Brain 7505 4:05

07:04:28 John Williams: Dracula: Night Journeys Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles John Williams DeutGram 30629 5:27

07:11:56 Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Symphony No. 8 Op 88 Berlin Philharmonic Rafael Kubelik DeutGram 4795448 8:44

07:21:59 Jorge Morel: Danza Brasileira Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 17000 3:07

07:26:54 Billy Taylor: I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free Lara Downes, piano Tritone 3:13

07:32:44 Bedrich Smetana: The Two Widows: Overture Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 444867 7:05

07:43:52 Francesco Durante: Concerto No. 8 for Strings I Solisti Veneti Claudio Scimone Erato 88172 10:15

07:56:11 Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: Cortège National Orchestra of Lyon Jun Märkl Naxos 572583 3:03

08:07:39 Frank Loesser: Guys and Dolls: Medley Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow ClevPops 2008 6:40

08:17:15 Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 90 Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Bruno Weil Sony 66253 8:56

08:26:21 Leroy Anderson: The Waltzing Cat BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559356 2:32

08:30:05 Hieronymus Praetorius: Vulnerasti cor meum Balthasar Neumann Choir Balthasar Neumann Ensemble Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv 4794522 3:58

08:40:24 Franz Schubert: String Trio Movement D 471 Members of Kodály Quartet Naxos 557126 7:53

08:49:36 Franz von Suppé: Morning, Noon and Night in Vienna Vienna Philharmonic Sir John Eliot Gardiner DeutGram 463185 8:07

08:58:56 Bernard Herrmann: North by Northwest: Main Title Danish National Symphony John Mauceri Toccata 241 2:50

09:06:31 Bernard Herrmann: Psycho: A Narrative for Orchestra Danish National Symphony John Mauceri Toccata 241 15:43

09:26:32 Luigi Boccherini: Minuet from String Quintet Op 13 # 5 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437782 3:20

09:31:47 Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Path of Hesperus' Op 279 Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Sony 544071 8:55

09:42:02 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from Divertimento for String Trio K 563 Albers Trio Tre Sorell 2010 6:07

09:49:32 Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice Yuja Wang, piano DeutGram 16606 9:40

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:05 Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Schumann's 'Frühlingsnacht' Christopher O'Riley, piano Oxingale 2020 2:35

10:02:53 Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Chopin's 'My Joys' Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 16421 3:19

10:06:38 Aaron Copland: Letter from Home Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559240 6:23

10:09:05 Bernard Herrmann: Currier and Ives Suite New Zealand Symphony James Sedares Koch Intl 7224 13:08

10:22:45 Aaron Copland: Letter from Home Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559240 6:23

10:30:45 Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Turkish Rondo from Piano Trio No. 2 Op 22 Trio Parnassus MDG 3307 3:08

10:37:02 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondeau from Violin Concerto No. 5 K 219 Rachel Barton Pine, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Avie 2317 8:30

10:47:14 Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Kitty Waltz Op 56 Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 2:54

10:50:56 Robert Schumann: Cello Concerto Op 129 Lynn Harrell, cello Cleveland Orchestra Sir Neville Marriner Decca 410019 25:26

11:17:33 Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 BWV 1047 John Thiessen, trumpet Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2207 11:54

11:30:54 Ludwig van Beethoven: Scene by the Brook from Symphony No. 6 Op 68 Manchester Camerata Douglas Boyd Avie 2242 11:26

11:43:51 Johann Strauss Jr: Indigo and the 40 Thieves: Ballet Music Slovak Radio Symphony Johannes Wildner MarcoPolo 223247 11:05

11:56:16 Franz Schubert: Schwanengesang: Serenade D 957 Thomas Quasthoff, baritone Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado DeutGram 4770832 3:30

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:06:50 Johann Strauss Jr: Polka 'Thunder and Lightning' Op 324 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2003 2:52

12:13:34 Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 15 Op 132 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst ClevOrch 0001 40:01

12:54:53 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Che soave zeffiretto Malin Hartelius, soprano Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2009 2:47

12:58:41 Domenico Cimarosa: Il maestro di cappella: Overture St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra Myung-Whun Chung DeutGram 471566 2:22

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

13:01:29 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Impresario: Overture Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Rinaldo Alessandrini Naïve 30479 3:54

13:06:34 Carl Maria von Weber: Clarinet Concerto No. 1 Op 73 Andrew Marriner, clarinet Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 432146 20:51

13:28:50 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' Kansas City Symphony Michael Stern Reference 129 4:28

13:36:44 Gustav Holst: Capriccio London Symphony Richard Hickox Chandos 9420 5:44

13:43:41 Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Black Swan Pas de deux Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Decca 10104 9:32

13:53:35 Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Yeoman of the Guard: Overture Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 434916 5:05

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Anthony DiLorenzo: Anthem of Hope: Houston Strong ROCO; Mei-Ann Chen, conductor Album: ROCO: Visions Take Flight Innova 016 Music: 4:25

Franz Schubert: Introduction and Variations on "Trockne Blumen" D. 802 Tara Helen O'Connor, flute; Stephen Prutsman, piano The Bank of America Chamber Music Series, Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 17:50

Dan Visconti: Legendary Love (in honor of Christian Kidd) ROCO ROCO, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX Music: 14:33

Ethel Smyth: The Prison (selections) Experiential Orchestra & Chorus; James Blachly, conductor Album: Dame Ethel Smyth: The Prison Chandos Music: 9:05

Henri Vieuxtemps: Souvenir D'amerique, On Yankee Doodle Leila Josefowicz, violin; John Novacek, piano Album: Leila Josefowicz: Americana Philips 462948 Music: 4:20

George Enescu: Violin Sonata No. 3 in A minor, Op. 25 Danbi Um, violin; Orion Weiss, piano Music@Menlo, Stent Family Hall, Menlo School, Atherton, CA Music: 22:12

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 3 in A minor, Op. 56, "Scottish": Movement 4 The Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor The Nashville Symphony, Laura Turner Hall, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 10:18

Lowell Liebermann: Fantasy on a Fugue by J.S. Bach John Novacek, piano; Elizabeth Mann, flute; Elizabeth Koch Tiscione, oboe; Bil Jackson, Clarinet; Michael Thornton, horn; Michael Kroth, bassoon Colorado College Summer Music Festival, Packard Hall, Colorado Springs, CO Music: 9:52

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

15:57:31 Margaret Bonds: Troubled Water Lara Downes, piano Tritone 4:44

16:06:12 Anonymous: Spiritual 'Down by the Riverside' Lara Downes, piano Tritone 3:13

16:11:39 Robert Schumann: Fantasie Op 131 Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin New York Philharmonic Kurt Masur DeutGram 457075 13:09

16:28:19 Bernard Herrmann: North by Northwest: Conversation Piece City of Prague Philharmonic Paul Bateman Silva 1093 4:44

16:34:23 Robert Fuchs: Romanze from Serenade No. 3 Op 21 Cologne Chamber Orchestra Christian Ludwig Naxos 572607 4:17

16:40:09 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 20 Op 49 # 2 Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175 7:59

16:49:23 Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: I Feel Pretty Kiri Te Kanawa, soprano Symphony Orchestra Leonard Bernstein DeutGram 27991 03:20

16:53:07 Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Vilja-Lied Renée Fleming, soprano English Chamber Orchestra Jeffrey Tate Decca 458858 5:53

17:03:49 Remo Giazotto: Adagio in g 'The Beatitudes' Oxford New College Choir Capricorn Edward Higginbottom Erato 21659 6:06

17:12:33 Friedrich Witt: Minuet & Finale from 'Jena' Symphony Sinfonia Finlandia Patrick Gallois Naxos 572089 9:30

17:23:34 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 16 K 545 Daniel-Ben Pienaar, piano Avie 2209 9:49

17:36:10 William Grant Still: Afro-American Symphony: Sorrows Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9154 5:14

17:43:02 William Grant Still: Afro-American Symphony: Humor Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9154 3:03

17:46:46 Emmanuel Chabrier: Impromptu Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515 7:01

17:54:39 Ola Gjeilo: Tota pulchra es Phoenix Chorale Charles Bruffy Chandos 40 5:26

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:59 Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Sonata No. 2 Op 12 # 2 Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin DeutGram 457619 17:40

18:28:21 Margaret Bonds: Hold On! Musicality Tritone 3:59

18:34:18 Florence Price: Some of These Days Lara Downes, piano Tritone 2:37

18:38:06 Sir Edward Elgar: Concert Overture 'Froissart' Op 19 BBC Symphony Sir Andrew Davis Teldec 98436 14:49

18:53:47 Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Deep River Op 59 # 10 Lara Downes, piano Sono Luminus 92207 5:11

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:55 Niels Gade: Symphony No. 2 Op 10 Danish National Radio Sym Christopher Hogwood Chandos 9862 26:12

19:31:12 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 8 Op 93 Cleveland Orchestra Rafael Kubelik DeutGram 459463 26:03

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:53 Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Sonata No. 8 Op 30 # 3 Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin DeutGram 457619 19:57

20:23:59 Franz Schubert: Fantasy in f D 940 Michael Korstick, piano NDR Radio Philharmonic Alun Francis CPO 777658 17:24

20:43:02 Claude Debussy: Children's Corner Suite Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 68139 15:46

21:02:36 Albert Roussel: Bacchus et Ariane: Suite No. 1 Op 43 Royal Scottish National Orchestra Stéphane Denève Naxos 570245 17:48

21:22:03 Robert Schumann: Blumenstück Op 19 Daniel Gortler, piano Roméo 7281 8:17

21:31:52 Teresa Carreño: Waltz 'Flower Basket' Op 9 Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 436121 5:05

21:38:59 Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Septet Op 20 Members of Berlin Philharmonic Octet Philips 4788977 7:31

21:48:26 Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 7 Op 70 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 417564 36:21

22:26:47 Leroy Anderson: Piano Concerto Jeffrey Biegel, piano BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559313 19:18

22:47:34 Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80178 8:03

22:56:01 John Bull: Fantasia Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30019 3:52

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:37 Leo Brouwer: Una día de noviembre Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 17000 4:22

23:06:00 Gerald Finzi: To a Poet a Thousand Years Hence Op 13 John Mark Ainsley, tenor City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Chandos 9888 5:56

23:11:56 Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 1: The Shepherdess Song Op 42 Ulster Orchestra Takuo Yuasa Naxos 559075 3:10

23:16:07 Arvo Pärt: Für Alina Bruce Levingston, piano Sono Luminus 92148 4:19

23:20:27 Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings Op 11 Atlanta Symphony Robert Spano Telarc 80673 8:49

23:29:16 John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Yoda's Theme Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles John Williams DeutGram 30629 3:27

23:33:55 Henry Cowell: Hymn for String Orchestra City of London Sinfonia David Amos Harm Mundi 906011 5:05

23:38:56 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Sonata No. 10 K 330 Lars Vogt, piano EMI 36080 6:08

23:45:05 George Gershwin: Lullaby for Strings Brodsky Quartet Chandos 10801 9:00

23:54:32 Clara Schumann: Romance in e-Flat Op 11 # 1 Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano Decca 4850020 2:59

23:57:46 Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 3 Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275 2:10