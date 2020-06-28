WCLV Program Guide 06-28-2020

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Love Story – Piano Themes from Cinema’s Golden Age

Charles Williams: While I Live: The Dream of Olwen--Valentina Lisitsa, piano; BBC Concert Orchestra/Christopher Warren-Green (Decca 4789454) 4:55

Richard Addinsell: Dangerous Moonlight: Warsaw Concerto--Valentina Lisitsa, piano; BBC Concert Orchestra/Gavin Sutherland (Decca 4789454) 8:33

Jack Beaver (arr Philip Lane): The Case of the Frightened Lady: Portrait of Isla--Valentina Lisitsa, piano; BBC Concert Orchestra/Gavin Sutherland (Decca 4789454) 4:41

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Unforgettable Year 1919: Assault on Beautiful Gorky--Valentina Lisitsa, piano; BBC Concert Orchestra/Christopher Warren-Green (Decca 4789454) 6:51

Carl Davis: Pride and Prejudice: Theme--Valentina Lisitsa, piano; BBC Concert Orchestra/Christopher Warren-Green (Decca 4789454) 4:03

Dave Grusin: On Golden Pond: New Hampshire Hornpipe--Valentina Lisitsa, piano (Decca 4789454) 2:28

Charles Williams: The Apartment: Jealous Lover--Valentina Lisitsa, piano; BBC Concert Orchestra/Gavin Sutherland (Decca 4789454) 3:39

Leighton Lucas (arr Philip Lane): Stage Fright: Rhapsody--Valentina Lisitsa, piano; BBC Concert Orchestra/Gavin Sutherland (Decca 4789454) 4:25

Hubert Bath: Love Story: Cornish Rhapsody--Valentina Lisitsa, piano; BBC Concert Orchestra/Christopher Warren-Green (Decca 4789454) 6:11

Richard Rodney Bennett: Murder on the Orient Express: Theme--Valentina Lisitsa, piano; BBC Concert Orchestra/Gavin Sutherland (Decca 4789454) 2:55

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 9 in D--Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor

Mahler: Songs of a Wayfarer-- Yvonne Minton, mezzo-soprano; Georg Solti, conductor

Mahler: “Das irdische Leben” and “Rheinlegendchen” from Des knaben Wunderhorn--Yvonne Minton, mezzo-soprano; Georg Solti, conductor

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 1 in C Major, Op. 15 (Excerpt)--Sir András Schiff, pianist/conductor

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductor: Alan Gilbert; Rudolph Buchbinder, piano

Johannes Brahms: Piano Concerto No.2 in B flat Major

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No.6 ‘Pathétique’

Maurice Ravel: Suite No. 2 from ‘Daphnis and Chloe’

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Music from Spain - Josquin’s Spanish legacy, a new release of the music of Diego Ortiz, and the Sablonara songbook

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:03:58 Gabriel Fauré: Ave Maria Op 67 # 2 Cambridge Singers Women John Rutter Collegium 109 1:52

06:07:43 Maurice Duruflé: Mass 'Cum Jubilo' Op 11 Thomas Hampson, baritone Orch du Capitole de Toulouse Michel Plasson EMI 56878 19:17

06:28:43 Anton Bruckner: Motet 'Locus iste' Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Robert Porco ideastream 2014 3:06

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: More Modern Music Makers - A deliciously diverse display of newer pipe organs at home and abroad

LOUIS MARCHAND: Grand Dialogue in C, fr Book 3.

MAURICE DURUFLÉ: Prelude & Fugue on the Name Alain, Op. 7 Philippe Lefebvre (2019 Noack/St. Peter’s Church, Capitol Hill, Washington, DC) PD Archive (r. 11/14/19)

FRANK BRIDGE: Allegretto grazioso, fr 6 Pieces Thomas Murray.

CAMILLE SAINT-SAËNS: Danse macabre, Op. 40 Ken Cowan.

ANTONIN DVORAK: Largo, fr Symphony No. 9, Op. 95 –Stuart Forster.

BRIDGE: Allegro con spirito, fr 3 Pieces Thomas Murray (2018 Schoenstein/Church of the Redeemer, Chestnut Hill, MA) PD Archive (r. 10/21-28/18)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Music of Praise - This edition of With Heart and Voice will offer uplifting hymns, anthems, and organ music of praise and thanksgiving. Join Peter DuBois for this eclectic mix of music!

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Great Women Pianists II

Frederic Chopin: Mazurka No.53 in g; no.19 in b; no.53 op. post. Maryla Jonas, piano (Pearl 0077 CD) 4:13

Frederic Chopin: Waltz No1 in G-flat, op.76/1 Maryla Jonas, piano (Pearl 0077 CD) 2:41

Frederic Chopin: Polonaise No.9 in B flat Maryla Jonas, piano (Pearl 0077 CD) 4:41

Robert Schumann: “Träumerei” Maryla Jonas, piano (Pearl 0077 CD) 3:11

Franz Schubert: Impromptu Op.90/3 – Maryla Jonas, piano Pearl 0077 CD) 4:38

Franz Schubert (arr. Franz Liszt): Serenade Maryla Jonas, piano (Columbia ML 4624 LP) 4:38

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata K.310 Rosita Renard, piano (IPL 120-21 LP) 13:07

Felix Mendelssohn: Prelude Op.104/1 Rosita Renard, piano (IPL 120-21 LP) 3:47

Frederic Chopin: Mazurka op.30/4 Rosita Renard, piano (IPL 120-21 LP) 2:42

Frederic Chopin: Etudes Op.25/8; Op.25/4; Op.10/2 Rosita Renard, piano (IPL 120-21 LP) 3:47

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

10:03:37 Antonio Vivaldi: Oboe Concerto in C RV 447 Alex Klein, oboe New Brandenburg Collegium Anthony Newman Cedille 7003 14:00

10:20:00 George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt Part 1 'Exodus' Ashley Stafford, countertenor English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner Philips 432110 33:46

10:55:00 George Frideric Handel: Polonaise from Concerto Grosso Op 6 # 3 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447733 4:42

11:01:55 George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt Part 2 'Moses' Song' Ruth Holton, soprano English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner Philips 432110 52:54

11:56:47 John Stanley: Trumpet Voluntary Wynton Marsalis, trumpet English Chamber Orchestra Anthony Newman Sony 66244 3:31

12:00 SYMPHONYCAST with Julie Amacher – Oregon Symphony, Carlos Kalmar, conductor; Vadim Gluzman, violin

Antonin Dvorak: The Water Goblin

Howard Hanson: Symphony No. 4 ‘Requiem”

Johannes Brahms: Violin Concerto in D

14:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Bill O’Connell

14:04:56 Claude Debussy: Images: Ibéria Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 100607 18:30

14:25:25 Richard Wagner: Wesendonck Lieder Measha Brueggergosman, soprano Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst DeutGram 4778773 20:06

14:46:58 Jacques Ibert: Escales 'Ports of Call' Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 101008 15:04

15:04:20 Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: Suite Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80175 21:43

15:27:23 Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 1 Thomas Hampson, baritone St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Teldec 77310 12:08

15:41:07 Joseph Joachim: Henry IV Overture Op 7 London Philharmonic Leon Botstein IMP 27 14:55

15:57:30 King Henry VIII: Pastime with Good Company Philip Jones Brass Ensemble Decca 807 2:23

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Joela Jones, piano; Cleveland Orchestra Chamber Chorus, Robert Porco, conductor – recorded live in Severance Hall

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Dynamiden' Op 173

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 48 in C 'Maria Theresia'

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Delirien' Op 212

Johannes Brahms: ‘Zigeunerlieder’ Op 103

Richard Strauss: ‘Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks’

17:42:07 Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn Op 56a Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Teldec 44005 18:00

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded June 2020 - This program is From the Top’s annual “Where Are They Now” show featuring interviews with From the Top alumni and the fantastic music they’re making in their early professional careers. We meet a alum pianist who has released an album to raise money for the people of Flint, Michigan who have suffered from the contaminated water crisis there, the alum winner of last year’s Queen Elizabeth Competition and an alum baritone who just won his first Grammy

Catalyst Quartet with pianist Stewart Goodyear performs Piano Quintet in G minor I. Allegro con moto by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor. The Catalyst Quartet features Karla Donehew Perez and Jesse Mongomery, violins; Paul Laraia, viola and Karlos Rodriguez, cello.

John Brancy, baritone performs "How Fair This Spot" and "Spring Waters" by Sergei Rachmaninoff, with Peter Dugan, piano

Stella Chen, violin perfoms Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 35, Mvt 3 “Allegro Vivacissimo” by Pyotr Tchaikovsky with the Belgian National Orchestra, Hugh Wolff, conductor.

Jeremy Ajani Jordan, composer/piano performs “For Flint” by Jeremy Ajani Jordan

Yi Wei, marimba, performs Sonata No.1 in G Minor, Presto by Johann Sebastian Bach for Marimba & Two Part Invention No 13 in A Minor by Johann Sebastian Bach, Yi Wei, marimba; Béla Fleck, banjo

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:51 Sir Edward German: Henry VIII: Three Dances Royal Northern Sinfonia Richard Hickox EMI 49933 8:20

19:14:05 Joseph Joachim: Violin Concerto No. 2 Op 11 Elmar Oliveira, violin London Philharmonic Leon Botstein IMP 27 44:41

20:00 SPECIAL: The Best of ChamberFest Cleveland with Bill O’Connell

Osvaldo Golijov: Last Round for Double String Quartet and Bass (Performed 06/29/14)

Yehonatan Berick, violin; Jinjoo Cho, violin; Noah Bendix-Balgley, violin; Diana Cohen, violin; Yura Lee, viola; Yu Jin, viola; Gabriel Cabezas, cello; Robert deMaine, cello; Nathan Farrington, bass

Peter Tchaikovsky: Sextet for Two Violins, Two Violas, and Two Cellos, Op. 70, Souvenir de Florence (Performed 06/29/14)

Yura Lee, violin; Noah Bendix-Balgley, violin; Yehonatan Berick, viola; Dimitri Murrath , viola; Julie Albers, cello; Robert deMaine, cello

20:57:56 Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 4 S 696 Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 57002 3:02

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Andrew Rindfleisch : Lady Evergreen Song (1987) Rosalind Rees, mezzo; Gregg Smith Singers (Living Artist 19406) 15:37

Donald Erb: Clarinet Concerto (1985) Richard Stoltzman, clarinet; Grand Rapids Symphony/Catherine Comet, cond. (Koss 3302) 19:14

Howie Smith: Songs for the Children (1986) Howie Smith, alto saxophone, WX7 MIDI wind controller; Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London, cond. (Albany 298) 11:38

Nikola Resanovich: The Golden Canon Solaris Wind Quintet (Capstone 8677) 7:45

21:56:49 Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 2 Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80660 3:37

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife - Dr. May Wykle, internationally recognized expert in geriatric and mental health nursing

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

22:57:28 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 23 Op 32 # 12 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9348 2:58

23:02:43 Gregorio Allegri: Miserere Voces8 Decca 22601 7:00

23:09:44 Augusta Gross: Reflections on Air Bruce Levingston, piano Sono Luminus 92148 3:27

23:13:12 Howard Shore: The Return of the King: Into the West Pavel Verner, cello City of Prague Philharmonic Nic Raine Silva 1160 4:36

23:18:54 Eric Whitacre: i thank you God for most this amazing day Elora Festival Singers Noel Edison Naxos 559677 6:21

23:25:15 Johannes Brahms: Andante from Horn Trio Op 40 Richard King, horn Albany 1325 7:59

23:33:15 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante No. 1 from Symphony No. 31 K 297 English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner Philips 420937 4:00

23:37:51 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 12 Op 72 # 4 Katia Labèque, piano Philips 426264 4:16

23:42:08 Gérard Pesson: Kein deutscher Himmel Accentus Chamber Choir Laurence Equilbey Naïve 4947 9:07

23:51:15 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Così fan tutte: Soave sia il vento Greg Anderson, piano Steinway 30022 3:06

23:54:57 Isaac Albéniz: España: Capricho catalán Op 165 # 5 Duo Amaral DuoAmaral 2013 3:19

23:58:32 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: An English Suite: Air English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 5366 2:29